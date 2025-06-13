GSCC names new tennis coach

Aaron Triplett has been named the new tennis coach at Gadsden State. He brings a strong background as both a player and coach. Triplett played high school tennis at Guntersville High and continued at the collegiate level, competing for Gadsden State Community College and Huntingdon College. He held top positions in singles and doubles and contributed to multiple tournament appearances for the Hawks, such as the USA South Tournament Semifinals as a junior and helped the team reach the conference tournament for a second year as a senior.

His coaching career began at Boaz High School in 2017, where he led both the boys’ and girls’ tennis teams, and coached through 2024. In 2024, Triplett took over as the head boys coach at Albertville High School. Between these programs, he achieved over 100 wins, two Section Championships, and multiple top 10 AHSAA tournament finishes. Triplett emphasizes building strong player relationships and focusing on life lessons through tennis.

“Coaching has been an incredible part of my life,” says Triplett. “I have been blessed to have coached some incredibly gifted young men and women who have bought into the program each year. I hope my players have learned as much from me as I have from them over the years.”

Returning to Gadsden State is a personal dream for Triplett, as the college played a key role in shaping his passion for coaching. “Gadsden State meant so much to me as a player and a student when I was here. I feel like this place helped me find myself. It’s been a dream of mine to be able to return and help influence the next generation of students and tennis players at Gadsden State. I am incredibly thankful to Coach Lewis and Gadsden State for this opportunity.”

Triplett looks forward to developing driven student-athletes and giving back to the institution. His primary focus will be centered around putting players first and finding what will help each player to succeed. He believes inspiring each player to buy into teamwork is a critical aspect of team sports. His desire is to teach players life lessons that can be learned from tennis, because those are the same lessons that shaped him as an individual.

Triplett, along with his wife Jade and their children, is excited to join the Gadsden State community.