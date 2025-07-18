GSCC to host advanced women’s defense class

The Gadsden State Community College Police and Public Safety Department is set to host an Advanced Women’s Self-Defense Class, on August 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Alabama Firearms Academy, located at 100 Elizabeth Street, Suite #439, Boaz, AL 35957. Admission is free and open to women ages 13 and up.

This training event is an opportunity for women to build confidence, sharpen situational awareness, and learn life-saving self-defense and firearm safety skills. Instruction will be led by professionals from the Gadsden State Police and Public Safety Department, the Alabama Firearms Academy (AFA), the Boaz Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall County District Attorney’s Office, and the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.

Class Highlights:

– Hands-on self-defense techniques

– Legal insights on self-protection

– Firearm awareness and safety

– Supportive, empowering environment

– Lunch and snacks provided by Morgan House Delicatessen

– Door prizes from generous community sponsors

– Firearms portion: Please bring a functioning handgun and 50 rounds of ammunition.

“This class is more than just self-defense — it’s about giving women the tools to feel confident, capable, and safe,” said Chief Jay Freeman of the Gadsden State Police Department. “We’re honored to bring this level of training to Boaz and sincerely thank the Alabama Firearms Academy for the invitation to serve their community through this collaborative effort.”

Spots are limited, and early registration is encouraged.

To register, contact Emily Feemster at 256-549-8276 or efeemster@gadsdenstate.edu. For more information, contact Chief Jay Freeman at jfreeman@gadsdenstate.edu.