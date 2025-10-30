GSCC to host free construction recruitment hiring events

Gadsden State Community College is partnering with the Alabama Construction Recruitment Institute (ACRI) and Alabama Talent Solutions to host two free hiring events offering direct pathways for Alabamians into commercial construction careers.

The hiring events are part of the ACRI Go Build Alabama Initiative which is designed to educate young people on the value of learning a trade. At the event, multiple commercial construction employers will be on-site to engage attendees and explore potential career pathways.

“Go Build Alabama is proud to lead efforts that connect Alabamians with real opportunities in commercial construction,” said Jason Phelps, Executive Director of the Alabama Construction Recruitment Institute. “This hiring event is about more than filling jobs. It’s about creating career pathways, supporting local communities, and building the workforce needed to sustain North Alabama’s economic momentum and long-term growth.”

Participants will have the opportunity to connect directly with employers, explore open positions, and learn more about training programs available through Gadsden State, ACRI and its partners. Both events are open to students, alumni, and the public.

“These events represent an important collaboration between education, industry, and workforce organizations,” said Andy Robertson, Dean of Workforce Development at Gadsden State. “Through partnerships with ACRI and Alabama Talent Solutions, we’re helping individuals gain access to meaningful careers that power our state’s future.”

Event Details:

Gadsden Event

Date: Monday, November 10, 2025

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: Gadsden State Community College – East Broad Campus (Advanced Manufacturing Center)

101 Padenreich Ave, Gadsden, AL 35903

Anniston Event

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: Gadsden State Community College – Ayers Campus (Pierce C. Cain Learning Resource Center)

1801 Coleman Road, Anniston, AL 36207