GSCC’s FAME program signs 50

The eighth cohort for Gadsden State Community College’s FAME Chapter signed with their respective companies during a recent signing ceremony at the Oxford Civic Center.

FAME, or the Federation of Advanced Manufacturing Education, is an apprenticeship-style program that allows students to attend class two days a week and work three days a week in a local advanced manufacturing facility.

Two classes – known as FAME South and FAME North – were selected with the South students attending class on the Ayers Campus in Anniston and the North students going to Gadsden’s East Broad Campus in the Advanced Manufacturing Center. Gadsden State is the first college in the country to have two locations for the FAME program.

To be considered for the FAME program, students must apply and be accepted to Gadsden State, complete a FAME application and write an essay. Qualified applicants then go through an interview process with a panel comprised of industry partners. Program participants are then selected by the industry partners in a draft-style process.

The following students have been selected to participate in the FAME program and work for one of our world-class industry partners:

Automation Robotics Controls – Andrew Woods; Doncasters – Bentley Cable and Jacob Pentecost; General Dynamics – Christopher Blevins; GH Metal Solutions – Dara Aquino; Honda of Alabama – Rylan Hill, Braxton Maxwell, Derek Tyson, and Blaine West; Kobay South – Tristen Cochran; Koch Foods – Ashland Plant – Teon Knox and Hunter Morgan; Koch Foods – Collinsville Plant – Ryan Anderson, Derrick Jackson, Ian McConnel, Braxton Nash, and Evan Teel; Koch Foods – Gadsden Plant – Kyler Finley and Devi Tchidewou; Kronospan – Jesus Bartolo Gijon, Antonio Garza, Anthony Gonzalez-Torres, Sterling McKinney, Braden McMichen, Noah Oswalt, Jack Patterson, Carlos Perez, Zach Pressley, Joel Reyes, Brikael Truss, and Shelomith Yeldin; M & H Valve – Benjamin Brady, Chancten Cole, and Aaron Stubblefield; New South Express – Gavin Miller; Prince Metal Stampings – Drew McCarver, Amanda Moore, and Kevin Rodriquez; Tyler Union – Ethan Finley, Austin Pierce, and Jayden Woods; Unipres – James Ingram; Alternates: Phillip Britt, Edward Jones, Nathaniel Ledbetter, Henry Mancillas, Shanna McGathy, Jude Miller, Kaiden Osborne, and Alfonso Zuniga; Additional FAME industry partners: Bridgewater, Koller Craft and Legacy Cabinets.

For more information about the FAME program, visit www.gadsdenstate.edu/fame.