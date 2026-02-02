High School Basketball scores

1/23/2026

Boys

Gadsden City boys varsity basketball team won Friday’s home conference game against Southside 73-32.

Coosa Christian boys varsity basketball team lost Friday’s game against Jefferson Christian Academy (Birmingham, AL) 79-86.

Sardis boys varsity basketball team won Friday’s home conference game against Boaz 57-49.

Westbrook Christian boys varsity basketball team lost Friday’s home conference game against Glencoe 45-61.

Westbrook Christian was led by Case Burton with 14 points and five rebounds. Titus Jones added 12 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals, while Brady Carden scored 10 points with eight rebounds and four assists. Bo Kilgo finished with four points, two rebounds, two steals, and three assists.

Etowah boys varsity basketball team won Friday’s home conference game against Hokes Bluff 61-60.

Girls

Sardis girls varsity basketball team won Friday’s home conference game against Boaz 54-23.

Etowah girls varsity basketball team lost Friday’s home conference game against Hokes Bluff 41-51.

Glencoe High School girls basketball team earned a hard-fought victory Friday night, defeating Westbrook Christian 45–40.

Glencoe was led by K. Montgomery with 16 points, while Mia Talbot added 12. Payton Gray contributed seven points, and Riley Helms and Katy Talbot each finished with five points.

The Gadsden City girls varsity basketball team earned a strong home victory Friday night, defeating Southside High School 51–36.Gadsden City was led by Madison Tinker, who poured in 21 points to pace the offense. Amauri Bowie added 11 points, while Jac’Keria Woods contributed seven. Naomi Taylor and Jadance Poleate each scored four points. Je’Vohnna Sears and Ma’Liyah Kennon rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.

Southside was led by Zoey McKinney with 10 points and Leah Lewis with nine. Collins Reeves added six points, Molly Lincoln finished with five, Avery Loyd scored four, and Hannah Westcott had two points.

1/27/2026

Boys

Westbrook Christian boys varsity basketball team won Tuesday’s home non-conference game against Coosa Christian (68-34.

Bo Kilgo and Brady Carden led the Warriors with 12 points each. Kilgo added two rebounds, a block, and three assists, while Carden filled the stat sheet with six rebounds, eight assists, and two steals. Titus Jones contributed seven points along with three rebounds, two steals, and two assists. Maddax Mooney also scored seven points and grabbed two rebounds.

Etowah boys varsity basketball team lost Tuesday’s home non-conference game against New Hope 50-59.

Sardis boys varsity basketball team won Tuesday’s home non-conference game against Geraldine 57-52.

Girls

Etowah girls varsity basketball team won’s Tuesday’s home game against New Hope 58-27. Cali Wadley led Etowah with 17 points, while Janny Kate Bennett added 15 and Jalaiah McGhee scored 14 points.

Southside girls varsity basketball team lost Tuesday’s home non-conference game against Hokes Bluff 46-57.