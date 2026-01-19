Hokes Bluff SRO Robbie Deason honored with achievement award

By Karla McArthur, Correspondent

Hokes Bluff Elementary and Middle School resource officer Robbie Deason was honored with the School Resource Officer Achievement Award at the nSide School Safety Summit.

Deason, who has served in law enforcement since 2010, is an integral part of the Hokes Bluff Elementary family and community, according to Assistant Principal Jamie McCain, who nominated him for the award.

“His daily presence brings warmth, safety and encouragement to everyone he encounters,” McCain said. She added that Deason is well loved by students because of his consistent interactions and involvement with them.

McCain said Deason greets students each day with hugs, high-fives and fist bumps of encouragement. “Every day, Officer Deason can be caught walking the hallways and securing the school perimeter, ensuring that our little eagles are protected and cared for,” she said.

In addition to his general school resource officer duties, which include providing safety training for faculty and staff, Deason implemented and coordinates the Hokes Bluff Elementary School flag team for fifth-grade students, teaching the importance of proper flag etiquette. He also supports students beyond the school day by assisting with car and bus duty and attending school events.

Providing safety and serving as a positive influence for students, faculty and staff are not only the most important aspects of his job, but also his favorite parts, Deason said. He emphasized the importance of helping others, especially those less fortunate.

Deason said his experiences in law enforcement have taught him the value of resiliency and persistence. “Do the best you can do, and if it doesn’t work out, learn from it and do better — different — next time,” he said.

He credited Officer Rick Hill, a longtime school resource officer in Rainbow City, with inspiring his career in service. Deason said Hill’s positive influence on students and the impact he was able to make motivated him to pursue a similar path.

When asked about his proudest accomplishment, Deason said it comes in moments when former students approach him years later and share that they remember his kindness and guidance.

Deason said his advice to new or incoming resource officers is to love what they do and commit to the job for the right reasons — to help people.

“I work at Hokes Bluff Middle and Elementary School with great administrators, staff and teachers,” Deason said. “I love what I do.”