Jamie Grant selected for ACCA position

Etowah County Commissioner Jamie Grant has been elected to serve as a member of the 2025-2026 Legislative Committee of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA), the statewide association representing Alabama’s 67 county governments.

The Association’s Legislative Committee is composed of a chairman and a representative from each county. Commissioner Grant will represent the interests of Etowah County on the committee and work in concert with six steering committees to formulate the Association’s legislative agenda for the 2026 Regular Session of the Alabama Legislature.

“Counties are a creation of the State, which means they can only do what the State authorizes them to do,” said Sonny Brasfield, ACCA Executive Director. “For this reason, counties must maintain an incredibly close working relationship with the Legislature, which is why serving on this committee is a tremendous honor and responsibility.”