November 13, 2025

November 13, 2025

Janelle Gladden Powell

Janelle Gladden Powell, 72, of Gadsden, died Thursday, Oct. 30. 

Powell retired as the lunchroom manager at Highland Elementary School after 25 years of employment. She was of the Church of Christ faith; she attended Antioch Church of Christ as a child, and in later years was a member of Sand Rock Church of Christ. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother, and she will be greatly missed.

Mrs. Powell was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lorene Gladden; and sister, June Scales.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Harold E. Powell; son, Bryon Powell; and daughter, Amy Powell.

Special thanks to SouthernCare New Beacon Hospice, especially Julie Gibbs, Megan Dixon, and Aja Kendrick for all of their loving care.

Picture of Submitted

Submitted

