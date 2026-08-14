Jax State Board of Trustees approves resolution implementing HB580/Act 2026-432

The Jacksonville State University Board of Trustees has approved a resolution implementing HB580, the recently enacted state law establishing new governance requirements for Alabama’s public institutions of higher education.

The resolution, voted on during Tuesday’s quarterly Board of Trustees meeting, ensures the University’s compliance with the requirements of state law while beginning an orderly transition to Board-approved policies governing faculty and staff advisory structures, tenure, post-tenure review, and curriculum oversight. It also authorizes the University to move forward with developing and presenting those policies for future Board consideration.

HB580 establishes new requirements related to faculty advisory structures, tenure, post-tenure review, and governance of academic programs at Alabama’s public institutions of higher education. The legislation requires institutions to implement compliant governance policies before Oct. 1, 2026.

“The Board has a responsibility to ensure Jacksonville State University complies with Alabama law while providing sound governance, accountability, and responsible stewardship of the public resources entrusted to the University,” Board Chairman Randall Jones said. ” Today’s action fulfills that responsibility while beginning the important work of developing Board-approved policies that reflect the requirements of the law and support the University’s long-term success. We have every confidence in President Killingsworth’s leadership as he works with University leadership to develop recommendations for the Board’s consideration.”

Under the resolution, President Dr. Don C. Killingsworth, Jr. will work with University leadership, legal counsel, and other appropriate officials to develop recommendations for Board-approved policies governing faculty and staff advisory structures, tenure, post-tenure review, and curriculum oversight. Those recommendations will be presented to the Board of Trustees for consideration over the coming months as implementation of the new law continues.

President Killingsworth said the Board’s action marks the beginning of an important process for the University.

“Today’s action fulfills an important legal responsibility, but it also begins the work of thoughtfully developing policies that comply with state law while supporting the mission of Jacksonville State University,” Dr. Killingsworth said. “Everything we do as a University should ultimately support student success. As we move through this transition, that guiding principle will not change. I look forward to working with University leadership, our faculty, and our staff to develop policies that reflect the requirements of the law while continuing to strengthen Jax State and the opportunities we provide our students.”

The University will continue communicating with faculty, staff, and other campus stakeholders as these Board-approved policies are developed and considered in the coming months.

Submitted by Jacksonville State University.