Joey Nichols announces bid for Gadsden City Council District 5

Longtime Gadsden resident Joey Nichols has announced his candidacy for the Gadsden City Council District 5 seat.

Nichols is the son of the late Joseph E. “Bill” Nichols Sr. and Mamie Holbrook Nichols. He and his five sisters grew up at the corner of Pierce and Adams streets in South Gadsden. Continuing that tradition, Nichols raised his own family in the Gadsden community.

A longtime crane operator, Nichols worked on projects throughout the country. He also served as chairman of the Jimmie Van Zant Cancer Charity, helping further the organization’s mission by assisting cancer patients with essential needs, including groceries, utility bills and other expenses. Through relationships in the music industry, including members of the Van Zant family, Nichols said he was able to connect with and assist numerous cancer patients.

In addition to his work with the cancer charity, Nichols has organized fundraising benefits for several Gadsden-area organizations, including Rainbow of Hope, Sandy’s Place, Danny Moon and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8600.

“I’ve tried to help people my whole life,” Nichols said. “My father always told me, ‘If your word is no good, you’re no good.'”

Nichols said he would appreciate the community’s support and has several priorities in mind for District 5, including addressing the needs of residents by responding quickly to community concerns and maintaining regular communication through monthly community meetings.

Among the proposed initiatives are establishing a neighborhood watch program, completing road paving projects, repairing the Hickory Street bridge and organizing volunteers to assist elderly and disabled residents with tasks such as lawn care, painting and other home maintenance. Nichols also called for increased maintenance of city streets and rights-of-way.

Nichols said other priorities include opposing the construction of rendering plants or data processing centers in District 5 and elsewhere in Gadsden, revitalizing Banks Park and economic development are key focuses of his campaign.

“We have a lot that needs to be taken care of, but it takes a community to build a community,” Nichols said. “I believe I can make a difference in our community that I love so very much,” he said. “I’m no politician, but we need a lot in our district, and I intend to provide it,” Nichols said.