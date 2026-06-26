JSU earns national recognition for excellence

Jacksonville State University’s graduate and undergraduate elementary teacher preparation programs have received top marks from the National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ) for preparing future teachers to teach reading.

Jax State’s Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary/Early Childhood Education earned an A+ rating, while its Alternative Class A Master of Science in Education in Elementary Education (K-6) received an A.

The ratings were announced in NCTQ’s report, Teacher Prep Review: Decoding Progress in Reading Preparation, which recognizes teacher preparation programs that align with research-based methods of reading instruction.

According to the report, Jax State’s programs prepare future teachers in the five core components of scientifically-based reading instruction: phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, comprehension and vocabulary. The programs also avoid instructional practices that research has found to be ineffective or counterproductive.

The report notes that early reading proficiency is critical to a child’s academic success. National Assessment of Educational Progress data show that four in 10 Alabama fourth graders cannot read at a basic level.

“At Jax State, preparing outstanding educators is central to our mission and our history,” said Dr. Christie Shelton, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “This recognition affirms the dedication of our faculty and the quality of our teacher preparation programs. We are committed to ensuring our graduates enter the classroom equipped with the knowledge, skills and confidence to help every child become a successful reader.”

Founded in 1883 as a teacher-training institution, Jacksonville State University has a long history of preparing educators for Alabama schools. University officials said the College of Education and Professional Studies emphasizes evidence-based instruction, extensive clinical experiences and partnerships with local school systems.

“Learning to read is one of the most important milestones in a child’s education, and teachers play a critical role in that journey,” said Dr. Kimberly Gaiters-White, dean of the College of Education and Professional Studies. “We are proud that NCTQ has recognized the strength of our programs and the work of our faculty to align preparation with the science of reading.”

NCTQ President Heather Peske said Jacksonville State is among a growing number of teacher preparation programs nationwide demonstrating strong alignment with the science of reading.

“Every child deserves a teacher who has been well prepared to teach reading, and every teacher deserves the opportunity to enter the classroom ready to help students succeed,” Peske said.

NCTQ evaluated required literacy courses by reviewing syllabi, lecture schedules, reading materials, assignments, assessments and opportunities for teacher candidates to practice reading instruction. Programs earning an A must cover all five components of scientifically based reading instruction while limiting unsupported teaching methods. Programs receiving an A+ must exceed those standards and avoid unsupported instructional practices altogether.

The full report, Teacher Prep Review: Decoding Progress in Reading Preparation, includes comparisons of teacher preparation programs across Alabama and the nation.