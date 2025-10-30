JSU partners with Challenger Learning Center

The Jacksonville State University Board of Trustees has approved an agreement with Challenger Learning Center of Northeast Alabama to establish the Jacksonville State University STEAM Institute – Home of Challenger Learning Center of Northeast Alabama.

Located in Rainbow City, the center will be the only Challenger Learning Center in Alabama, serving as a regional hub for innovation, discovery, and workforce development. As part of the international Challenger Center network, founded by the families of the Challenger STS-51L crew, the facility will provide hands-on STEAM education, simulated space missions, and career-connected learning experiences that inspire curiosity and prepare students for success in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

Through immersive, space-themed missions and engineering labs, students will apply classroom knowledge in real-world contexts-enhancing problem-solving, teamwork, and critical-thinking skills. Programs will align with Alabama’s K-12 teaching standards and include opportunities to earn junior microcredential badges in robotics, engineering, and other STEM disciplines. The center will serve students in grades 5-8 across 12 counties in Northeast Alabama: Etowah, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, DeKalb, Jefferson, Marshall, Randolph, St. Clair, and Talladega.

Established in 2022, Challenger Learning Center of Northeast Alabama grew from a regional Advisory Council led by 15 business and community leaders committed to advancing STEM education and workforce readiness. Their vision-to create a world-class, applied-learning environment for students-has been realized through collaboration among education, industry, and civic partners, including Jax State.

“Partnering with Challenger Learning Center represents a tremendous opportunity for Jax State to expand access to STEAM education and ignite curiosity in young minds,” said Dr. Christie Shelton, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at Jacksonville State University.

“As a third-generation JSU graduate, I am proud of this partnership as it will bring a university presence to our community that will inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators,” said Dr. Farrah Hayes, Executive Director of Challenger Learning Center of Northeast Alabama.

Through this partnership, students will be served by outstanding educators who understand the preparation required to meet the demands of Alabama’s growing industries. The collaboration will also create new opportunities for Jax State students and faculty to engage directly with K-12 learners, introducing middle-school students to the university’s exceptional academic programs and pathways.

The Jacksonville State University STEAM Institute – Home of Challenger Learning Center of Northeast Alabama is scheduled to open in 2026. Together, Jax State and Challenger Learning Center are creating a powerful learning ecosystem that strengthens the educational pipeline and supports Alabama’s growing industries by investing in the innovators of the future.