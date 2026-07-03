Julie Talton named superintendent of Etowah County Schools

By Karla McArthur, Correspondent

The Etowah County Board of Education unanimously voted June 26 to appoint Julie Talton as the next superintendent of Etowah County Schools.

Talton, who has served in the district’s central office leadership, said she is honored by the board’s confidence and eager to continue serving the school system.

“Having served our district in central office leadership, I know firsthand the dedication of our employees, the potential of our students and the strong support of our communities,” Talton said. “This is more than a position; it’s an opportunity to continue serving a district that I care deeply about.”

Talton said collaboration has been the foundation of her career and will continue to guide her leadership.

“My role is to support our principals, teachers and staff, listen to our families and community and keep students at the center of every decision we make,” she said.

She acknowledged the legacy of outgoing Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby, whom she credited with providing stability and student-centered leadership.

“Dr. Cosby has left a tremendous legacy of leadership, stability and doing what’s best for students,” Talton said. “While no one can replace Dr. Cosby, I hope to build on the strong foundation he has established and continue moving our district forward.”

Talton said her initial focus will be on listening, learning and building upon the district’s existing strengths rather than making changes for the sake of change.

“We have outstanding employees, supportive communities and a tradition of excellence, and I want to ensure we continue moving in a positive direction,” she said.

Among her top priorities are recruiting, developing and retaining high-quality employees, maintaining safe learning environments and continuing to strengthen academic achievement.

“Great schools begin with great people,” Talton said. “I want to continue investing in our teachers, support staff and administrators while creating a culture where people want to build their careers.”

She said school safety and student well-being will remain critical priorities, while the district continues its emphasis on literacy, numeracy and preparing students for success after graduation.

“Whether students choose college, technical training, military service or the workforce, our responsibility is to ensure they graduate ready for their next step,” Talton said. She added that she hopes to strengthen career technical education, expand workforce training opportunities and build stronger partnerships with local colleges, businesses and organizations such as the Challenger Learning Center.

“My vision is for every student to graduate with a plan, a purpose and the skills to succeed,” she said.

Talton also emphasized communication and transparency.

“Whether it’s our board, employees, parents or community partners, I believe the best decisions are made when people feel heard and informed,” she said. “My goal is to lead with transparency, build trust and ensure every decision we make is centered on what’s best for students.”

Long term, Talton said she wants Etowah County Schools to become “the district of choice” for both families and educators by continuing to invest in employees and preparing graduates for college, technical training, military service or the workforce.

She said she hopes her legacy will be one of collaboration, integrity and continuous improvement.

“If, years from now, people can say that Etowah County Schools is stronger because we worked together to create opportunities for every child, then I’ll consider my time as superintendent a success,” she said.

When asked if she realized the significance of being the first woman to be superintendent of Etowah County Schools, Talton said it is an exciting moment.

“I’m grateful to be a part of the district’s history in that way,” she said. “I have two daughters; I hope they see this as a reminder that if you’re willing to work hard, continue learning, and stay true to your values, opportunities will come. I want them to know that they should never place limits on what they can accomplish, and if this helps reinforce that message for them—or for other young women—then that’s something I’m very proud of.”

She said she hopes to be remembered not for being the first woman to hold the position, but for serving the district well, treating people with respect, and helping create opportunities for students to be successful.

Talton thanked her husband, daughters, parents, mentors and former superintendents, including Cosby, for their support throughout her career.

“Collaboration is truly at the heart of education,” she said. “Every step of this journey has been shaped by people who invested in me, challenged me and supported me along the way.”