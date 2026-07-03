Keep Kids Safe in Sun, Water this Summer

By Ashlee Hall

With summer in full swing, the Alabama Cooperative Extension System reminds parents and guardians of the important risks associated with sun exposure and water-related activities.

Silvia Vilches, a family and child development specialist with Alabama Extension at Auburn University, said considering risk factors is key to keeping families healthy and safe this summer.

“As a parent, you cannot imagine all the creative ways your child can get into trouble,” Vilches said. “Being aware of risks of outdoor activities means you can enjoy the water and sunshine, knowing you are preventing problems now and into the future.”

Water Safety

Despite how fun being by a pool, lake or ocean can be, water-related activities carry significant risk. According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the most common cause of death for children from 1 to 4 years old and the second most common cause of death for children from 5 to 14 years old. The rate in July is four times the winter rate. Vilches said safety surrounding water requires parents and guardians to pay close attention.

“Parents must stay engaged while supervising children at pools or beaches,” Vilches said. “Although we all use smartphones, put your phone down for the sake of safety and fun. If you must use your phone, ask someone else to watch the children, be brief and stay alert. Make sure you can see and hear your children at all times to prevent accidents.”

Risks change with age. Toddlers move quickly, so keeping more than one pair of eyes on them is recommended.

For children who are old enough, teaching them to float and swim is critical for water safety.

“For families from non-swim environments or where water play is not part of a family lifestyle, early lessons can be lifesaving,” Vilches said. “Make swimming lessons a priority for children and adults in your family.”

Along with swimming lessons, the U.S. National Water Safety Plan recommends using properly fitted personal flotation devices, like life vests, at all times on boats or other vessels less than 26-feet long. This helps prevent accidents from turning into disasters. Vilches said knowing local water conditions is also important to understand the risks of a beach setting.

“If you don’t have a way to become familiar with your surroundings, you can always watch the locals,” Vilches said. “If the locals are not swimming or are avoiding an area on the beach, it is a safe bet to avoid that area, too.”

Sun Safety

Whether you are at the ballpark or in the backyard, protecting skin from the sun is necessary.

Vilches said protecting children from harmful ultraviolet radiation is crucial. The UV index ranges from low exposure rated as 1 to extreme exposure with a rating of 11 or above. This index provides a reliable measure of risk levels. Parents are advised to limit outdoor activities when UV levels are high, particularly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“A simple shadow check can help: if your shadow is shorter than you are, it’s time to seek shade,” Vilches said. “Most of a person’s harmful sun exposure happens when they’re young. Taking extra precautions to protect your children can have a lifelong impact on their health.”

Skin Care

Sunburns during childhood can lead to long-term skin damage, premature aging and even skin cancer. There are three main ways to prevent sun damage. The first is staying in the shade, especially during the middle hours of the day. The other two are wearing clothing that protects the skin, and applying sunscreen.

Sunscreens vary in effectiveness and how long they stick to the skin. A sun protection factor or SPF of at least 15 is recommended, but 30 is better. If sunscreen is old, it may be less effective. Check expiration dates and replenish as needed.

Apply sunscreen 30 minutes before sun exposure and reapply at least every two hours. Water-resistant sunscreen is essential when playing in the water.

Vilches said that parents concerned about sunscreen ingredients can choose a mineral-based sunscreen instead. Mineral-based sunscreens containing titanium dioxide or zinc oxide are recommended for young children due to their safety and higher SPF ratings.

Sunscreen is not recommended for infants under six months. Instead, Vilches said they should wear protective clothing appropriate for heat and avoid direct sun exposure. When outdoors, shaded areas are ideal for infants.

It is a myth that children with darker skin tones are immune from sunburn. Although children with fair skin may burn more easily, using the three sun protection approaches will help keep all children safe now and into the future.

More Information

Being outside in the summer creates a healthy lifestyle and positive family memories. Learn more about raising children well by visiting aces.edu.

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The Alabama Cooperative Extension System takes the expertise of Auburn University and Alabama A&M University to the people. Our educators in all 67 counties are community partners — bringing practical ways to better our homes, farms, people and the world around us. Our research extends knowledge and improves lives.