Kent Back Announces Reelection Campaign for Gadsden City Council District 4

Kent Back has officially announced his campaign for reelection to the Gadsden City Council representing District 4, pledging to continue working hard for the citizens of Gadsden and building on the progress made throughout the community.

“Serving the people of District 4 has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” said Back. “Together, we have accomplished meaningful improvements throughout our city, and I believe our best days are still ahead.”

During his time on the Council, Back has helped lead and support numerous projects and initiatives that have strengthened the community and improved quality of life for residents, including:

Lead advocate for the all-inclusive Champions Field and Gadsden Sports Park

Lead the replacement of greens at Twin Bridges golf course

Development projects including Coosa Harbor and Food City

Improvements at Noccalula Falls, including the campground and new animal barn

Construction of the Clubview Fire Station

Drainage improvements on Dalehaven and Country Club Drive

The new City Hall project

Investments in public safety through new police vehicles and fire trucks

Pay raises for city employees and first responders

Community improvements at Eura Brown School, including a new circular driveway, outdoor classroom, and playground area cleanup

In addition to city projects, Back has remained active in civic and community leadership roles, serving as President of the Council, Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Salvation Army, and as a board member of both the Gadsden Water Works and Sewer Board and the Humane Society. He is a driver for the Etowah County Food Bank delivering food to churches and groups that provide feeding programs. He also serves on the Community and Economic Development Committee for the National League of Cities and was selected as Chairman of the Human Development Committee for the Alabama League of Municipalities. Back has earned the Basic and Advanced certification of the League’s Certified Municipal Official program.

Back is also proud to have co-founded a weekend food program that helps support elementary school students with food insecurity throughout the community for the past decade.

“My focus has always been on serving people, improving neighborhoods, supporting public safety, and making Gadsden a place that families are proud to call home,” Back said. “I am grateful for the trust and support the citizens of District 4 have given me, and I humbly ask for their continued support and vote.”

The election for Gadsden City Council will be held on August 25, 2026.

Submitted article