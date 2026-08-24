Key points from District 1 candidates Latham, Kyle

Incumbent Tanya Latham
Neighborhood revitalization: Supports strengthening neighborhood associations and helping them pursue grants for improvements.
Housing: Wants to address dilapidated housing and increase affordable housing options.
Economic development: Wants District 1 residents prepared to take advantage of new employment opportunities, including jobs connected to Minth.
Community partnerships: Supports public-private partnerships to address neighborhood needs.
Infrastructure: Identified roads, drainage and property maintenance as important concerns.
Experience: Four years of experience on the City Council; also cited her background in education and ministry.
LaMont Kyle
Neighborhood involvement: Proposed neighborhood advisory groups to identify and prioritize residents’ top concerns.
Infrastructure: Identified roads, drainage and grass maintenance as priorities.
Housing: Wants to address dilapidated properties and improve housing conditions.
Neighborhood appearance: Believes improving the appearance of District 1 would help attract new residents and homeowners.
Community engagement: Emphasized working directly with residents to identify problems and solutions.
District 1 growth: Described the district as a gateway into Gadsden and said it has potential for additional development.