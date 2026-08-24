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Key points from District 1 candidates Latham, Kyle

District 1 candidates Tonya Latham (left) LaMont Kyle (right).
District 1 candidate Tanya Latham.

Incumbent Tanya Latham

Neighborhood revitalization: Supports strengthening neighborhood associations and helping them pursue grants for improvements.

Housing: Wants to address dilapidated housing and increase affordable housing options.

Economic development: Wants District 1 residents prepared to take advantage of new employment opportunities, including jobs connected to Minth.

Community partnerships: Supports public-private partnerships to address neighborhood needs.

Infrastructure: Identified roads, drainage and property maintenance as important concerns.

Experience: Four years of experience on the City Council; also cited her background in education and ministry.

LaMont Kyle

District 1 candidate LaMont Kyle.

Neighborhood involvement: Proposed neighborhood advisory groups to identify and prioritize residents’ top concerns.

Infrastructure: Identified roads, drainage and grass maintenance as priorities.

Housing: Wants to address dilapidated properties and improve housing conditions.

Neighborhood appearance: Believes improving the appearance of District 1 would help attract new residents and homeowners.

Community engagement: Emphasized working directly with residents to identify problems and solutions.

District 1 growth: Described the district as a gateway into Gadsden and said it has potential for additional development.

Picture of Lindsey Frazier

Lindsey Frazier

Email: lfrazier@gadsdenmessenger.com
Picture of Lindsey Frazier

Lindsey Frazier

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