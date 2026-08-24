Key points from District 3 candidates Avery, Getaw

Incumbent Larry Avery Jr.

Economic development: Supports public-private partnerships and pursuing grants to bring new revenue into the city.

Youth and seniors: Proposed directing some new revenue toward programs for young people and seniors.

Homelessness: Supports partnerships with organizations providing services to homeless residents.

Substance abuse: Supports community partnerships and rehabilitation programs.

Public safety: Supports working with residents and property owners to address abandoned properties and other problems contributing to crime.

Community involvement: Emphasizes staying connected to residents and using their concerns to guide council decisions.

Severe weather: Suggested Carver Community Center as a potential severe-weather shelter.

Denecia Getaw

Community investment: Supports private investment and grants while encouraging residents to participate in improving their neighborhoods.

Homelessness: Supports additional housing and services for homeless residents.

Mental health: Supports connecting residents with available mental-health resources.

Public safety: Supports increased police presence and addressing abandoned properties and squatters. Transparency: Emphasizes accountability, honesty and transparency in city government.

District representation: Wants greater attention and investment across all areas of District 3.

Community engagement: Supports more frequent communication and meetings between residents and their council representative.

Severe weather: Supports using Carver Community Center and identifying additional shelter options for other parts of District 3.