Subscribe
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
September 19, 2025

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
September 19, 2025

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Kitchen fire at AJ’s in Southside causes minor damage

According to Southside Fire Department (SFD), a kitchen fire at AJ’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill caused minor damage.

“At 4:29 p.m. [Thursday, September 18], a 911 call was received for a reported kitchen fire at AJ’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill on Highway 77,” a press release from SFD stated. “Southside and Rainbow City Fire Departments were notified at 4:30 p.m. and the first unit arrived on scene at 4:32 p.m. The fire was out on arrival thanks to the quick action of the staff and the hood fire suppression system that shut off the gas and electrical devices. The fire only caused only minor damage.”

The kitchen will remain closed until clean up has concluded and the suppression system can be placed back in service.

“We want to take this opportunity to emphasize the importance of installing and maintaining fire suppression systems and training employees how to properly respond during a fire or other emergency,” the statement read. “Even though a fire did occur, it would have been much worse had the systems and procedures had not been in place.”

There were no injuries reported. 

SFD thanked Southside Police Department and Whorton Bend Volunteer Fire Department who also responded and assisted. 

Picture of Kaitlin Hoskins

Kaitlin Hoskins

Latest News

Gadsden City's flag football team defeats Clay-Chalkville
Kitchen fire at AJ's in Southside causes minor damage
Etowah County Fair Returns for Its 86th Year This September
Challenger Center set to open in 2026: June Scobee Rodgers shares inspiration for the center
County names new EMA director

Latest E-Edition

09192025 FRONT ONLY
09-19-2025 E-Edition

09192025 E-Edition