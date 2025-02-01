Lady Panthers sweep through bowling regionals

Photo: Southside’s Cora Clontz (pictured below) rolled a 191 traditional round to help the Lady Panthers defeat James Clemens in the Class 6A/7A division at the AHSAA North Regional Tournament at Spare Times Bowling Center in Trussville. (AHSAA photo by David Holtsford)

The Southside High girls bowling team is well on its way to winning a second straight state championship.

The Lady Panthers (20-1) swept the competition to earn the first-place trophy at the Class 6A/7A North Regional Tournament at Spare Time Lanes Bowling Center on Thursday, Jan. 29 in Trussville.

Bella Perkins and Cora Clontz rolled 192 and 191, respectively, in the traditional round to help Southside secure a 1,256 to 1,188 win over James Clemens in the winners’ bracket finals. Southside also won 2-of-3 Baker games to finish with 1,256 pins.

The Lady Panthers defeated Shades Valley, 1,240 to 1,037, in the opening round of the regionals before dispatching previously undefeated American Christian, 1,288 to 1,094, in the winner’s bracket semifinals.

Clontz bowled traditional game rounds of 206 and 199 to record the best series total in her division with 401 pins. Brayleigh Peppes finished her two-match series with a 363 total, good for second best for 6A/7A division. Keira Phillips placed fourth with a 352 score. Clontz (206, 195), Perkins (192) Peppes (199) and Phillips (185) had the top four single game scores.

Southside will defend its state title in the best-of-seven Bakers format beginning Monday, Feb. 3 against Foley in the opening round. The Lady Panthers won their 2024 championship in Class 1A-5A.