Lantern Festival coming to Noccalula Falls Park

A memorable new experience is coming to Gadsden’s Noccalula Falls: a Spring Lantern Festival featuring art, culture and entertainment throughout the park from Feb. 13 to April 5, 2026.

“We’re always looking for exciting events to bring to Gadsden,” said Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford. “Between Christmas at the Falls and the busy summer season, we had an opportunity to do something new, and this Spring Lantern Festival is a perfect fit. It will be a fun event for families to enjoy!”

The City and Noccalula Falls Park are partnering with Kaleido Entertainment to present the Spring Lantern Festival on weekends in the coming months.

Visitors will be able to stroll through hundreds of stunning lanterns illuminated with vibrant LED lights. The lanterns are traditionally hand-crafted by artisans from small pieces of Chinese silk cloth and steel wire.

Some pieces depict Chinese legends and lore, while others celebrate the beauty of nature.

Admission also includes a live show of world-class acrobatic performances as well as train rides around the park. Food and drink vendors will also be on hand.

“Our staff does an incredible job with Christmas at the Falls, and we’re looking forward to working with Kaleido Entertainment to bring a unique and unforgettable kind of experience to the park,” said Noccalula Falls Park director Brandon Stephens.

Tickets are available at cityofgadsden.com.

Submitted by Michael Rodgers.