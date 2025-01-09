Legals for 01/03/2025 – 01/09/2025

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT default has occurred in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by MARK BLACKWELL and CANDI BLACKWELL dated December 14, 2012, to originally in favor of LIBERTY BANK, recorded on December 21, 2012 in Instrument Number 3378409 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and which Mortgage was modified by that certain Modification of Mortgage dated March 27, 2020 executed by MARK BLACKWELL and CANDI BLACKWELL, as Mortgagors, to LIBERTY BANK, as Mortgagee, recorded on April 9, 2020 in Instrument Number 3500587 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and which was duly assigned by LIBERTY BANK to DRY GROUND INVESTMENTS, LLC on December 5, 2024, recorded on December 5, 2024 in Instrument Number 2584449 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Because of said default, the undersigned Mortgagee under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the mortgage as amended and assigned, DRY GROUND INVESTMENTS, LLC, as mortgagee/assignee will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door of the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, on the 8th day of January, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate located in ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, to wit:

Beginning at the Southeast Corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 10 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama; thence North 89 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West along the South line of said Northwest Quarter for a distance of 770.00 feet to a point on the East right of way line of Leeth Gap Road; thence North 27 degrees 58 minutes 07 seconds West along said East right of way line for a distance of 135.10 feet to a point of the South right of way line of Sardis Road; thence North 79 degrees 26 minutes 19 seconds East along said South right of way line for a distance of 250.00 feet; thence continuing along said South right of way line the following: North 71 degrees 39 minutes East for a distance of 150.00 feet; thence North 63 degrees 12 minutes East for a distance of 200.00 feet; thence North 50 degrees 58 minutes 50 seconds East for a distance of 287.32 feet; thence leaving said South right of way line South 02 degrees 30 minutes 43 seconds East for a distance of 464.47 feet to the point of beginning; said parcel containing 4.7 acres more or less and lying in the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 10 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama; According to the survey prepared by Donald R. Jarrells PLS/AL. Reg. No. 9979 dated December 14, 2000.

The property address, which is for information purposes only, is 4110 Sardis Road, Boaz, Alabama 35956. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, mineral rights, if any, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage as amended and assigned and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated, without warranty or recourse, express or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Fifteen Thousand Dollars ($15,000.00) in certified funds made payable to DRY GROUND INVESTMENTS, LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of McLaughlin & Edmondson, LLC at the address indicated below. McLaughlin & Edmondson, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

THIS SALE is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the said mortgage as amended and assigned, as well as the expenses of the foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

RODNEY L. EDMONDSON

McLaughlin & Edmondson, LLC

Attorneys and Auctioneer for DRY GROUND INVESTMENTS, LLC, Mortgagee/Assignee

130 North Main Street

Arab, Alabama 35016

(256) 931-2520

December 20, 27, 2024 and January 3, 2025

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage given by Billy Jackson and Shalanda Frazier to Phyllis Ellis and William Harrell Humphrey, dated June 29, 2017, recorded as Instrument Number: 3452637, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and an Assignment of Mortgage having been executed by Phyllis Ellis to William Harrell Humphrey, dated October 14, 2022, the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell, at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the front door of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, between the legal hours of sale on January 10, 2025, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lot Fifty-One (51) in Block Forty-Four (44) of Garden City Residential Subdivision Number Two (2) according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 410-411 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This Said sale is subject to all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements and rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage.

Dated: December 16, 2024

JONATHAN M. WELCH

Attorney for Mortgage Holder

Jonathan M. Welch, P.C.

1925 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

December 20, 27, 2024 and January 3, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Christopher Myron Palmer was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/03/2024 to the Estate of Myron Loyal Palmer, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Tanya Kay Davis and Laurel Richie Tucker was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 10/22/2024 to the Estate of Carolyn Cochran McLester, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Brianna Day was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/28/2024 over the Estate of Christopher Dwayne Day, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Jacqueline Snell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/28/2024 over the Estate of Randall Wayne Snell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Bethlynne Louise Stoddard and Melissa Stoddard Finch was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 10/28/2024 to the Estate of Joan D. Stoddard, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Maria Powell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/28/2024 to the Estate of Elizabeth Murdock, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Steven McClendon was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/05/2024 over the Estate of Donald McClendon, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Patricia Perry was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/05/2024 over the Estate of Jerry Wilbur Perry, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Amanda H. Schafner was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/05/2024 over the Estate of David Lynn Mozingo, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Timothy Shane Davis was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/08/2024 over the Estate of Fiona Nelson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Y’Mari Sturkie was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/12/2024 over the Estate of Lasheta McGruder, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Teryl Lynette Lancaster was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/14/2024 over the Estate of Joan Hope Stewart, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Sharon J. Garmany was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/15/2024 to the Estate of Stanley W. Jenkins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

W.J. Crane was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/19/2024 to the Estate of William P. Stofko, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Kyle Pierce was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/25/2024 to the Estate of Willie Pollock, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Dennis Earl Young, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/26/2024 to the Estate of Dennis Earl Young, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Lance Patrick Watkins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/02/2024 to the Estate of Rebecca I. Watkins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

James Cunningham was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/09/2024 over the Estate of Barbara Lee Campbell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Brittney Free was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/10/2024 to the Estate of Pearl M. Lindsey, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

David Glidden was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/11/2024 over the Estate of William Robert Downs, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Mary Ann Pennington was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/05/2024 to the Estate of Wilma Jo Baker, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Keith Edward Hughes was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/08/2024 to the Estate of Vivian Marie Hughes, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Sue M. Coleman was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/15/2024 to the Estate of Harvey E. Coleman, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Asa Jay Gage was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/19/2024 to the Estate of Cindy C. Grier, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Joseph Allen Phillips, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/20/2024 to the Estate of Joseph Allen Phillips, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Joseph Allen Phillips, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/20/2024 to the Estate of Susan Belinda Phillips, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Traci Taliaferro was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/21/2024 over the Estate of Betty Jo Guyton, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

John A. Harvey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/21/2024 to the Estate of Opal M. Harvey, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Natalie Hayes was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/02/2024 to the Estate of Glenda Woodyard, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Kayla Jo McRay Martin was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/10/2024 to the Estate of Willie Faye Campbell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Joseph Todd Bachelor was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/17/2024 to the Estate of Mary Lou Ann Bachelor, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Steve Stafford was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/12/2024 over the Estate of Banji Akintola Stafford, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Tabitha Helton was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/18/2024 to the Estate of Jimmy Powell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

NOTIFICATION OF PROBATE TO HEIRS

The estate of Johnny Lee Hood of 2138 Kennesaw Way SE, Smyrna GA 30080

Notice to Heirs that a petition to probate will in solemn form has been filed on November 19th 2024. In the Probate Court of Cobb County, Georgia, for the probate of Last Will and Testament of Johnny Lee Hood. Who passed away on March 28th, 2024.

Probate Case Number 24-p-2164

Heirs please contact:

Josh Hood, Executor of Estate

JHood124@yahoo.com, 404-707-1698

Probate Court info:

Cobb County State of Georgia

32 Waddell St SE,

Marietta GA 30090

December 20 ,27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL SETTLEMENT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

MARY ELIZABETH TRAMMELL V.

BRENDA DAY, ET AL

Case No.: CV-2023-900533.00

MARY ELIZABETH “DOT” TRAMMELL has filed a Petition for Final Settlement of his/her administration cum testamento annexo of the above styled estate and filed with his/her petition an accounting. The 18th day of February 2025 at 8:30 a.m. is hereby set as the day and time for the hearing of said Petition.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Court Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Lloyd Scott Christopher

819 West Main Street, Suite C,

Centre, Alabama 35960

256-266-1416

contact@lloydlegalllc.com

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

Suit to Quiet Title owned by Diane Graves has been filed in the Circuit Court, Etowah County Case No.: CV-2022-900271 styled Diane Graves VS Lot 26 in Block Number 2 of the Glenn Addition of the City of Attalla, in Etowah County, AL; Tani Cooper, Julia Tolbert, & Margaret Ragland; the unknown heirs and next of kin of Ada Randle, deceased and any other unknown individuals and/or entities who claim any interest in the following real property.

Lot Twenty-six (26) in Block Number Two (2) of the Glenn Addition to the City of Attalla, in Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon, and recorded in Book 1227 Page 855, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

You are named as a defendant. You are hereby commanded and directed to file with the Clerk of the Circuit Court an answer to the complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or a default judgment may be entered against you.

This the 13th day of December 2024.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

John D. Floyd, Esquire

Floyd Law Firm, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

(256)547-6328

December 20, 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: MINOR NAME CHANGE

CASE NO:-2024-00358

To: UNKNOWN FATHER

WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN

You are hereby notified that a Petition for Name Change of a minor child born to SEQUOYAH MOSTELLA on AUGUST 16, 2019, was filed on JUNE 12, 2024. Please be advised that if you intend to contest the same you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication with the Attorney for Petitioners whose name and address is listed below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.

Done this the 11th day of December 2024.

Attorney for Petitioner(s): (name and address)

John Floyd, Esq.

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

December 20, 27, 2024, January 3, and 10, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: DEBRA J. KING,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

TO: Any unknown family

Case #: 2024-820

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 10TH day of FEBRUARY 2025 at 2:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 26TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2024

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

NOTICE TO KASSI GROSS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JESSICA DOWNES GROSS, Deceased

CASE NO. 2023-00516

You will take notice that a petition in the above styled action for final discharge was filed against you in the Etowah County Probate Court on October 23, 2024, Case No. 2023- 00516 and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by this Court on November 18, 2024.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this petition, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with EMILY HAWK

MILLS, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of

Etowah County, Alabama, Post Office Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.

A hearing has been set for January 15, 2025 at 10:00 AM. before the Honorable Scott W. Hassell in the Probate Court of Etowah County in Gadsden, Alabama.

Emily Hawk Mills

Cusimano, Roberts, Mills & Knowlton, LLC

153 S. 9th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

DONE this the 18th day of November 2024

SCOTT W. HASSELL

JUDGE OF PROBATE

December 20, 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMIT WILL TO PROBATE AND PETITION FOR LETTERS TESTMENTARY

In Re: IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

The Estate Of NANCY MOUNT BRYANT, Deceased.

Case No.: 2024-00789

Notice to: Christina Leighann Moss, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition to Admit Will to Probate and Petition for Letters

Testamentary has been filed by Keith Duane Bryant in the matter of the Estate of Nancy Mount

Bryant. This matter is set to be heard on the 18th day of February 2025, at 10:00 o’clock a.m., before the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate.

Please be advised that should you intend to object to the Last Will and Testament being

admitted and Letters of Testamentary being issued to Keith Duane Bryant, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Justin D. Hayes, 406 South 3rd Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

December 20, 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given on Tuesday January 7, 2025, 9:30 AM a hearing is set to be heard in Probate Office of Etowah County concerning the deceased Mary Jo Perry, who died on December 25, 2024, at McGuffey Health and Rehab in Gadsden. Mary Perry’s last known address was 2301 Rainbow Drive, Gadsden, AL, 35901.

January 3, 2025

EFSP PUBLIC NOTICE

ETOWAH COUNTY HAS BEEN AWARDED FEDERAL FUNDS MADE AVAILABLE THROUGH THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY (DHS)/FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY UNDER THE EMERGENCY FOOD AND SHELTER NATIONAL BOARD PROGRAM.

Etowah County has been awarded $23,701 (considered Phase 42) to supplement existing emergency food and shelter programs in the county. The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The Local EFSP Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country and will determine how these funds are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:

1) be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government,

2) be eligible to receive Federal funds,

3) have an accounting system,

4) practice nondiscrimination,

5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and

6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Please contact (256)547-2581 or callhelp@uwoec.org to receive an organizational application for this phase of funding.

January 3 and 10, 2025

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2024-0139

V.D. Hatch, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of V.D. Hatch, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; that parcel of real property located at 29 Lakefront Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35904 and having a legal description of: A lot or parcel of land, begin at the NW Corner of Lot 101 in Parcel No. Five as shown on map or plat of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, thence run East 76 feet to a point, said point being the point of beginning and from said point of beginning run thence East 200.25 feet to a point which is the intersection of Lakefront Avenue and Industrial Street, thence run in a Southwesterly direction and along the NW side of Industrial Street a distance of 209.53 feet to a point, thence North and Easterly a distance of 65.3 feet to the point of beginning, said parcel being the East part of Lot 101 in Parcel No. 5, as shown by on map or plat of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-65, in the Office of the Judge of Probate Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon, and known as Parcel ID No. 15-03-06-1-000-003.000; PPIN: 37538; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO V.D. HATCH; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 6, 2024, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

A lot or parcel of land, begin at the NW Corner of Lot 101 in Parcel No. Five as shown on map or plat of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, thence run East 76 feet to a point, said point being the point of beginning and from said point of beginning run thence East 200.25 feet to a point which is the intersection of Lakefront Avenue and Industrial Street, thence run in a Southwesterly direction and along the NW side of Industrial Street a distance of 209.53 feet to a point, thence North and Easterly a distance of 65.3 feet to the point of beginning, said parcel being the East part of Lot 101 in Parcel No. 5, as shown by on map or plat of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-65, in the Office of the Judge of Probate Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property Address: 29 Lakefront Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35904

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 3, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. in Judge Brynn Crain’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 16th day of December, 2024.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

LSmith@twlegal.us

December 20, 27, 2024 and January 3, 2025

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2024-0140

ARTHUR LEON JOLLEY, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Arthur Leon Jolley, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; BRENDA ANN JOLLEY CHAMBLISS ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; that parcel of real property located at 1107 Stillman Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35903 and having a legal description of: Lot 4 in Block 37 of Garden City Residential Subdivision Number Two, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book C, Pages 410-411, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon, and known as Parcel ID No. 15-01-11-3-000-221.000; PPIN: 31167; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO ARTHUR LEON JOLLEY; BRENDA ANN JOLLEY CHAMBLISS; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 10, 2024, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 4 in Block 37 of Garden City Residential Subdivision Number Two, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book C, Pages 410-411, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property Address: 1107 Stillman Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35903

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 18, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. in Judge Cody Robinson’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 16th day of December, 2024.

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

LSmith@twlegal.us

December 20, 27, 2024 and January 3, 2025

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2024-0142

BEVERLY PAGE FARMER, deceased, the heirs and creditors of Beverly Page Farmer, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; FAYE MIKLE, as the personal representative of the Estate of Beverly Page Farmer; JOSEPH QUINTON FARMER; MARVING FARMER; PAGE FARMER; JOSEPHY FARMER; DAVID SANDERS; FAYE MIKLE, an individual; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; That portion of that certain parcel of land described in the deed from T. R. Raley and wife, Mollie Raley, to L. M. Raley, recorded in Book 4-M, page 282, which lies North of Hoke Street and East of Alabama Street, said parcel of land being a portion of the Southeast Quarter (SE¼) of the Northwest Quarter (NW¼) of Section Twelve (12), Township Twelve (12) South, of Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County Alabama together with all improvements located thereon, and known as Parcel ID No. 15-01-12-2-000-047.000; PPIN: 32062; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO BEVERLY PAGE FARMER; FAYE MIKLE, as the personal representative of the Estate of Beverly Page Farmer; JOSEPH QUINTON FARMER; MARVING FARMER; PAGE FARMER; JOSEPH FARMER; DAVID SANDERS; FAYE MIKLE; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 10, 2024, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That portion of that certain parcel of land described in the deed from T. R. Raley and wife, Mollie Raley, to L. M. Raley, recorded in Book 4-M, page 282, which lies North of Hoke Street and East of Alabama Street, said parcel of land being a portion of the Southeast Quarter (SE¼) of the Northwest Quarter (NW¼) of Section Twelve (12), Township Twelve (12) South, of Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County Alabama.

Property Address: 0 Alabama Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35903

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 18, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. in Judge Cody Robinson’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 16th day of December, 2024.

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

LSmith@twlegal.us

December 20, 27, 2024 and January 3, 2025

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

CIVIL ACTION NO.:CV-2024-0065

LESLIE PRUITT; KENDALL L. KELLEY; COMMUNITY HOME BANC, INC.; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; that parcel of real property located at 169 Brookwood Drive, Gadsden, Alabama 35903 and having a legal description of: Lot Number Nine (9) in Block Number Five (5), in Brookwood Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Pages 88 and 89, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements, and known as Parcel ID No. 15-06-14-1-000-020.000, PPIN: 43349; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO LESLIE PRUITT; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 24, 2024, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot Number Nine (9) in Block Number Five (5), in Brookwood Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Pages 88 and 89, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements.

Property Address: 169 Brookwood Drive, Gadsden, Alabama 35903

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. in Judge George Day’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 18th day of December, 2024.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach,

Warren, Rice,

Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

LSmith@twlegal.us

December 20, 27, 2024 and January 3, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

New Building for Noccalula Falls Animal Habitat

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, Bob Smith Construction, Inc. hereby gives written notice of the completion of a contract with the City of Gadsden, Alabama, for the New Building for Noccalula Falls Animal Habitat, project no. 3513, and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. This notice is to appear for four consecutive weeks, beginning December 13, 2024 and ending on January 3, 2025. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Heath Williamson, Architect for City of Gadsden, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, AL 35902-0267 during this period.

Bob Smith Construction, Inc.

8076 US Highway 11,

Springville, AL. 35146

205-655-9006

December 13, 20, 27, 2024 and January 3, 2025

ORDINANCE NO. O-56-24

Amending Fiscal Year 2025 Budget

WHEREAS, the City of Gadsden applied for and accepted a grant from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) in the amount of $25,457.00 (R-556-24) to be allocated as follows:

The Gadsden Police Department will purchase the following equipment and supplies for the Gadsden Bomb Squad:

One (1) Second Line Elite Explosives Ordinance Devices (EOD) Tool Kit – $9,243.24

One (1) T2 12-gauge Pan Disrupter – $7,827.50

One (1) X-ray Mounting Bracket Unit for the Bomb Squad Robot – $1,370.00

Four (4) Gear Lockers for Securing of Equipment – $3,060.00

One (1) Generator – $849.00

Various Small Handheld Tools, Connectors & Wiring for Disposal of Hazardous

Materials – $2,277.90

Shipping Charges for the Above Purchases – $829.36

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has opted to defer funding from this solicitation with the understanding that Gadsden Bomb Squad will continue to provide hazardous device assistance as needed within Etowah County.

Therefore, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that the General Fund Budget adopted by Ordinance No. O-44-24 (Fiscal Year 2025 Budget), is amended by increasing the following accounts:

#192-8555-331.00-00 (Revenue) in the amount of $25,457.00, account #192-8555-426.70-30 (Other Equipment) in the amount of $19,070.00, and account #192-8555-426.43-30 (Non-Cap Other Equipment) in the amount of $6,387.00.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 17, 2024.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 3, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at 11 a.m. on January 7, 2025, in the Council Chamber, Gadsden City Hall, 90 Broad Street, regarding the City of Gadsden’s proposed 2025 Raise Grant Project to improve Meighan Boulevard (SR-1/US-431), from N. 3rd Street to Goodyear Avenue. The project involves widening the Meighan Bridge over the Coosa River and the Lake Street Bridge, to add additional travel lanes and sidewalks.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 3, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Section 10A-5A-7.05 of the Code of Alabama, notice is hereby given that Craft Plating Properties, LLC, an Alabama corporation, was dissolved on December 26, 2024. Any persons with claims against the corporation should send written notice to Craft Plating Properties, LLC, Attention: Stephen Lee Craft, Jr., P.O. Box 91, Attalla, Alabama 35954. Such claim should set forth the name of the claimant, the address and telephone number of the claimant, the nature of the claim, including but not limited to, all facts supporting your claim and the date such claim arose. Any claim against Craft Plating Properties, LLC will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within two (2) years after the publication of this notice.

January 3, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Section 10A-5A-7.05 of the Code of Alabama, notice is hereby given that C and F Realty, LLC, an Alabama corporation, was dissolved on December 26, 2024. Any persons with claims against the corporation should send written notice to C and F Realty, LLC, Atten-tion: Stephen Lee Craft, Jr., P.O. Box 91, Attalla, Alabama 35954. Such claim should set forth the name of the claimant, the address and telephone number of the claimant, the nature of the claim, including but not limited to, all facts supporting your claim and the date such claim arose. Any claim against C and F Realty, LLC will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within two (2) years after the publication of this notice.

January 3, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage unties will be auctioned on 1/8/2025 beginning at 10:00 a.m. on the business premises of Southtowne Mini Warehouses. Southtowne is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, Alabama.

Roosevelt Johnson Unit 49

Rodney Eley Unit 54

James Mayo Unit 109

Lisa Turk Unit 184, 533

Ricky Hooks Unit 239

Alfreda Hawkins Unit 423

Fatima Bibb Unit 512

Keith Barber Unit 525, 37-25

Lawanda Hester Unit 592 37-21

Breanna Holt Unit 807

Karen Walker/Powell Unit 13-6

Joseph Giama Unit 34-12

Clay Rowe Unit 211-11

Suzanna Rager Unit 48-16

Jacob Vaughn Unit 20-7

David Partridge Unit G15

Katie Barcomb Unit 52-17

Bobby Lemley Unit M2-K4

Nichole Kirby Unit 785

Frankie Pollard Unit 792

Southtowne Mini Warehouses

199 Woodland Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

December 27, 2024 and January 3, 2025

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the Content of the following storage buildings will be SOLD by Off Campus Storage on January 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at 474 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35903

Angela Johnson Unit 26

Off Campus Storage

474 George Wallace Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35903

January 3 and 10, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on February 14, 2025

1998 Buick Lesabre VIN: 1G4HP52K7WH407099

2006 Utility Trailer Semi Flatbed VIN: 1UYFS24816A702123

Thacker Towing & Recovery

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

January 3 and 10, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on February 21, 2025

2010 Ford F-150

VIN: 1FTFW1CV9AFC36215

Thacker Towing & Recovery

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

January 3 and 10, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

In accordance with the Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Alabama Code Sections 32-13-1 through 32-13-8 notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties. The following motor vehicles will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder at 9:00 am , January 13, 2025 at Team One Chevrolet of Gadsden, Gadsden, Alabama. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

2006 CADILLAC DTS

VIN: 1GEEH96Y56U550741

Stephanie Gillilan

Attorney at Law

834 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 458-6515

January 3 and 10, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 02/14/2025

2001 Chev Silverado 1500 VIN: 1GCEK19T21E188463

2001 Ford F-150 XL VIN: 1FTRX17L71NA06309

Tommy Tows

1912 3rd Street

Attalla, AL. 35954

(256) 490-3715

January 3 and 10, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on February 7, 2025.

1996 Dodge Ram 1500 Black VIN: 1B7HC16ZXTJ116620

1993 Toyota Camry White VIN: 4T1SK12W7PU276393

6×12 Enclosed Trailer White

1992 Chevrolet Motrhome Chassis Gray VIN: 1GBKP37N2N3320194

2011 Mini Cooper Countryman Blue VIN: WMWZC5C50BWM11110

2001 Chevrolet Malibu White

VIN: 1G1NE52J116130516

2004 Buick Century Gray VIN2G4WS52J441300055

2012 Subaru Outback Black VIN:4S4BRCKC7C3244007

2003 Volkswagen New Beetle Red VIN:3VWCD21C93M442554

2007 Chevrolet HHR Blue VIN:3GNDA33P77S591544

1995 Buck Park Avenue Tan VIN:1G4CW52KXSH622645

2013 Nissan Rogue Burgundy VIN:JN8AS5MT1DW529514

2019 Chevrolet Colorado White VIN:1GCHSBEA9K1259254

2020 Chevrolet Trax Black VIN:3GNCJKSB9LL189542

ER Towing

1733 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256)547-1549

January 3 and 10, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 02/14/2025

2017 Ford Focus SE

VIN: 1FADP3F27HL327034

Tommy Tows

3403 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL 35904

(256) 490-3715

January 3 and 10, 2025