Legals for 02/07/2025 – 02/13/2025

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Booker T. Taylor, to WinSouth Credit Union, on July 25, 2013, said mortgage, being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County as Document Number 3389357 on July 30, 2013, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 4, 2025, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

The South 145 feet of the West 225 feet of Lot Number Four (4), and the North 35 feet of Lot Number Five (5) in Block Number One (1) of Second Addition of Paden Farm Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “C”,

“C”, Page 275, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, less and except that part of Lot 5, Block 1, more particularly described as follows: The North 5 feet of the East 200 feet of Lot Five (5) in Block One (1) of the Second Addition of Paden Farm Subdivision according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 275, in the Probate Office, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Commonly known as 150 Paden Road, East Gadsden, AL 35903

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is”

basis, subject to

to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions

reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County.

This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

Winsouth Credit Union

BY: /s Jay E. Stover

JAY E. STOVER, ITS ATTORNEY 301 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone (205) 546-9205

January 31, 2025, February 7, and 14, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT default has occurred in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by MARK BLACKWELL and CANDI BLACKWELL dated December 14, 2012, to originally in favor of LIBERTY BANK, recorded on December 21, 2012 in Instrument Number 3378409 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and which Mortgage was modified by that certain Modification of Mortgage dated March 27, 2020 executed by MARK BLACKWELL and CANDI BLACKWELL, as Mortgagors, to LIBERTY BANK, as Mortgagee, recorded on April 9, 2020 in Instrument Number 3500587 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and which was duly assigned by LIBERTY BANK to DRY GROUND INVESTMENTS, LLC on December 5, 2024, recorded on December 5, 2024 in Instrument Number 3584449 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Because of said default, the undersigned Mortgagee under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the mortgage as amended and assigned, DRY GROUND INVESTMENTS, LLC, as mortgagee/assignee will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door of the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, on the 25th day of February 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate located in ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, to wit:

Beginning at the Southeast Corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 10 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama; thence North 89 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West along the South line of said Northwest Quarter for a distance of 770.00 feet to a point on the East right of way line of Leeth Gap Road; thence North 27 degrees 58 minutes 07 seconds West along said East right of way line for a distance of 135.10 feet to a point of the South right of way line of Sardis Road; thence North 79 degrees 26 minutes 19 seconds East along said South right of way line for a distance of 250.00 feet; thence continuing along said South right of way line the following: North 71 degrees 39 minutes East for a distance of 150.00 feet; thence North 63 degrees 12 minutes East for a distance of 200.00 feet; thence North 50 degrees 58 minutes 50 seconds East for a distance of 287.32 feet; thence leaving said South right of way line South 02 degrees 30 minutes 43 seconds East for a distance of 464.47 feet to the point of beginning; said parcel containing 4.7 acres more or less and lying in the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 10 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama; According to the survey prepared by Donald R. Jarrells PLS/AL. Reg. No. 9979 dated December 14, 2000.

The property address, which is for information purposes only, is 4110 Sardis Road, Boaz, Alabama 35956. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, mineral rights, if any, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage as amended and assigned and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated, without warranty or recourse, express or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Fifteen Thousand Dollars ($15,000.00) in certified funds made payable to DRY GROUND INVESTMENTS, LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of McLaughlin & Edmondson, LLC at the address indicated below. McLaughlin & Edmondson, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

THIS SALE is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the said mortgage as amended and assigned, as well as the expenses of the foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

RODNEY L. EDMONDSON

McLaughlin & Edmondson, LLC

Attorneys and Auctioneer for DRY GROUND INVESTMENTS, LLC, Mortgagee/Assignee

North Main Street

Arab,AL. 35016

(256) 931-2520

February 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Tara Maddox Langdale was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/22/2024 to the Estate of David Jackson Maddox, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31, and February 7, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Virginia Chance was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/09/2024 to the Estate of Randall Joe Chance, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31, andFebruary 7, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kenneth Lee Godfrey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/16/2024 to the Estate of John E. Godfrey, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31, and February 7, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

David Atley, III was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/20/2024 over the Estate of Bertha Lee Atley-Clowney, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31, and February 7, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Heather Arp Bellew was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/03/2025 to the Estate of Dean Jerome Arp, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31, and February 7, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Robert Andrew Beck was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/06/2025 over the Estate of Sharon Ann Freeman Beck, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31, and February 7, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Heath Watkins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/31/2024 to the Estate of Carolyn Sue Dial, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

James Matthew Turner was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/17/2025 to the Estate of Cynthia Dover Turner, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Phillip Heath Troiani was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/13/2025 to the Estate of Paul James Troiani, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jacob Millican, Esq. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/20/2024 to the Estate of Delores Runyan Frazier, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Bradley Sewell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/08/2025 to the Estate of Barney Jerry Sewell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kathy R. Holland was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/09/2025 to the Estate of Rickey R. Holland, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Charles A. Bryant and Cynthia D. Crawford was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/07/2025 to the Estate of Charles Edward Bryant, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Timothy Gene Kitchens was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/14/2024 over the Estate of Ginger Denise Norton, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Kristi Bohannon was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/18/2024 to the Estate of Carole Cornell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kimberly Dawn Hester Rigsby was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/04/2024 over the Estate of Denise Carol Geer, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Maria B. Perry was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/04/2024 over the Estate of Johnnie Frank Perry, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

William Bryan Stone, II was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/06/2024 to the Estate of Ann C. Stone, a/k/a Eugenia Ann Stone, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Richard E. Govignon was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/13/2024 to the Estate of Richard Govignon, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Raley L. Wiggins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/13/2024 over the Estate of Elecia Diane Reeves, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Nancy Ramey Hunt and Donna Ramey Nicholson was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 12/11/2024 to the Estate of Francis Y. Ramey, a/k/a Mary Frances Ramey, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Charlott Annett Rothstein Keys was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/13/2024 over the Estate of Daniel Frederick Keys, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Joe Gamberi was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/23/2024 to the Estate of Robert Allen Bruton, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Stacey Gary was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/27/2024 over the Estate of Emma Faye Gary, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Christopher William Richardson and Jennifer Lynn Richardson was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 12/30/2024 to the Estate of Mark Dewayne Richardson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Cheryl R. Midgley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/08/2025 to the Estate of Charles S. Midgley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Bennett D. Tucker, Jr., Amanda Tucker Cabaniss and Traci Tucker Dewar was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 01/09/2025 to the Estate of Bennett D. Tucker, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 7, 14 and 21, 2025

___________

LEGAL NOTICE

There will be a hearing held on Wednesday February 12, 2025 at 9:30 AM concerning the deceased Jerry Ford who died January 28, 2025 at McGuffey Health and Rehab in Gadsden. Jerry Ford last known address was 705 Gardner Drive Jacksonville, Al. 36265.

February 7, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES DANIEL PRUETT, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-00072

A Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of JAMES DANIEL PRUETT, Deceased, having been submitted to the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate, by Petitioner, Alice Berrey Pruett, on the 3rd day of February 2025; Notice is hereby given that all persons contesting said Petition shall file a response thereto with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, within 30 days of the date of this publication.

Done this the 3 day of February 2025

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

February 7, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: NATHAN M. CHADWICK, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2024-453

TO: Tera Hollis and any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 24 day of FEBRUARY 2025 at 1:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 17TH DAY OF JANUARY 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

January 24, 31, and February 7, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: JOHNNY STEVEN MOORE, INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2024-400

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR THE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 24th day of FEBRUARY 2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 28TH DAY OF JANUARY 2025.

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: BOBBY J. MCCAIN, INCAPACITATED

Case #: S-3778

TO: Any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 5th day of MARCH 2025 at 2:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 27TH DAY OF JANUARY 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: KAREN FAYE

WILLIAMS TUCKER, INCAPACITATED

Case #: I-282

TO: Any unknown family

Please take notice that a MOTION TO AMEND LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 25TH day of FEBRUARY 2025 1:00 P.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 28TH DAY OF JANUARY 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: PRICE K. EATMAN, INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2024-227

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR THE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 19th day of MARCH 2025 at 1:30p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 31ST DAY OF JANUARY 2025.

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

February 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MYRA K. CROCKETT, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2024-00626

TO: ANY INTERESTED PARTY

Please take notice that a Petition to Approve Sale of Real Property was filed in the Office of

the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama and further, that the 31st day of MARCH, 2025

at 10:00 a.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 31st DAY OF January 2025

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 7, 14, and 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF EDWARD BYNUM, DECEASED.

Case No.: S-12247

TO: ANY INTERESTED PARTY

Please take notice that a Motion to Compel Final Settlement was filed in the Office of the

Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama and further, that the 4th day of MARCH, 2025 at

10:30 a.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 24th DAY OF JANUARY 2025

SCOTT W. HASSELL

JUDGE OF PROBATE

February 7, 14, and 21, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Brenna Gilbert and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Brenna Gilbert was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 24TH day of JANUARY 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 24th day of FEBRUARY 2025, at 2:00 p.m. in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: John Babbino, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Stephen J.

Babbino and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Stephen J. Babbino was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 27TH day of JANUARY 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 5th day of MARCH 2025, at 2:00 p.m. in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Donna Chi, whose last known address is 2715 Pleasant Valley Road, Apt. 4, Attalla, AL 35954

Theresa Ducote, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Leeann M.

Burch and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Leeann M. Burch was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 27th day of JANUARY 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 5th day of MARCH 2025, at 1:30 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Ala-bama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Ben Pike, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Gregory

Lee Pike and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Gregory Lee Pike was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 31ST day of JANUARY, 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 18th day of MARCH 2025, at 1:30 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 7, 14 and 21, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900493-SJS

PLAINTIFF

VS.

1 Gambling Device

$615.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Chirag Hasmakh Patel

105 Nicholas Avenue

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

Property Sized From:

1701 South 11th Street

Gadsden, AL. 35904

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of March 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 13th day of January , 2025.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900422-SJS

PLAINTIFF

VS.

12 Gambling Device

$10,240.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Michael Cook

316 Goldenrod Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

Property Sized From:

211 S. 4th Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY AND CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of March 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 9th day of January 2025.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900596-WBO

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2 Gambling Device

$977.52 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Mahmood

Albusasi

Address Unknown

Property Sized From:

1101 West Meighan Boulevard

Gadsden, AL. 35901

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY AND CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of March 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 16th day of January 2025.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 24, 31,

February 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900424-CDR

PLAINTIFF

VS.

12 Gambling Device

$4,886.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: James Elliott

285 Yancey Drive

Hokes Bluff, AL. 35903

In Re: John Turner

216 Casey Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35903

Property Sized From:

213 E. Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35903

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY AND CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 15th day of March 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 15th day of January 2025.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 24, 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900424-CDR

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2 Gambling Device

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Sanjay Patel

Address Unknown

Property Sized From:

232 West Meighan Boulevard

Gadsden, AL. 35901

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 15th day of March 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 15th day of January 2025.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County,

Alabama

January 24, 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO:

CV-24-900424-BTC

PLAINTIFF

VS.

10 GAMBLING

DEVICES

$946.00 U.S.

CURRENCY

Mp25 .25 Auto

SN#1817218

DEFENDANTS

In Re: ELIJAH BYNUM

1209 Monte Vista Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35901

Property Seized From:

1229 Franklin Street

Gadsden, AL. 35904

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 25th day of March 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 23rd day of January 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 31, February 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OFPUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: CV-2024-900248

Crook, Carl, Plaintiffs,

VS

Martin, Quincia,

Martin, D’Andrea,

Defendants.

Quincia Martin who may claim an interest in the property located at 726 Sunnydale Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35901, must file an Answer with the Clerk of the Court within 30 days of the last date of this notice of thereafter a judgement by Default may be rendered against them.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Court Clerk

David C. Livingston

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 161

Gadsden, AL. 35901

(256)546-9300

January 24, 31,

February 7, and 14, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

RUSSELL EDWARDS, PLAINTIFF,

VS.

CASE NO.: CV-2024-900277

CASEY RYAN SHERRELL, DEFENDANT.

CASEY RYAN SHERRELL is hereby notified that Russell Edwards, has filed a Complaint in the Circuit Court for Etowah County, Alabama. The style of said action being identified as CV-2024-900277. The above named person, entities and all other persons or entities, known or unknown, are hereby notified that they must file an answer to said complaint in the identified civil action on or before or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against them in said Civil Action No. CV-2024-900277.

Dated: 1/30/25

Cassandra Johnson,

Clerk, Etowah County Circuit Court

F. Michael Haney

Attorney for Plaintiff

235 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 546-1656

February 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2025

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

DANNY STOWERS,

VS

CASE NO: DV-24-900834

CHRISTIAN FORD

NOTICE OF BREACH OF CONTRACT AND NEGLIGENCE ACTION

CHRISTIAN FORD’S whereabouts are unknown, must answer DANNY STOWER’S Complaint for Breach of Contract and Negligence and other relief by CHRISTIAN FORD, or thereafter, a Judgement by Default may be rendered against Christian Ford in Case No: DV-24-900834, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Dated: February 4, 2025

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Clerk

Clark Hall

Attorney for the Plaintiff

750 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

(256)549-4357

February 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In The Matter of the Adoption Petition of DONALD RAY BACON And JUDY DARNELL BACON

CASE NO.: 2024-00689

TO: CAIN PHILLIPS AND/OR ANY UNKNOWN

FATHER

Address unknown.

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to Christin R. Gulledge has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) named above. The minor child’s date of birth is September 6, 2019. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this notice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Savannah Lane Long

P.O. Box 8241

Gadsden, AL 35902

256-312-9553

Given under my hand this the 29th day of January 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

February 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. CV-2024-900413.00

Baldwin Sally, A.

Plaintiff

V.

Morgan, Anita

Defendant

Upon consideration of the Motion and Affidavit for Service upon the Defendant, Anita Morgan by publication, and it appearing to the Court that the Defendant is avoiding service and/or cannot be personally served at 3398 Green Valley Road, Southside, AL. 35907, the Motion for Services by Publication is hereby GRANTED.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that Plaintiff counsel shall provide a Notice of Civil Action to The Messenger, a Newspaper of General Circulation in Etowah County, giving notice to the Defendant of this Ejectment Action. Said Notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in THE MESSENGER, a newspaper of General Circulation in Etowah County, Alabama.

DONE this 22nd day of January, 2025

Sonny J. Steen

Circuit Judge

DAVID LIVINGSTON

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 1621

Gadsden, AL. 35902

(256)546-9300

January 24, 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

KATHY LEE,

PLAINTIFF

VS

CASE NO.: CV-2025-900021

SAMMY HERRON, ET AL.,

DEFENDANTS

The Defendants, Sammy Herron, Estella Herron, and Cicero Curry, whose whereabouts are unknown, and any other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described below, must answer Plaintiff’s Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication of thereafter a judgement of default may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

The subject property is described as follows:

LOT 1, BLOCK A, HIGHLAND PARK ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “B”, PAGE 164, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Done the 30th day of

January, 2025.

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County

Jason Knowles,

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-7200

February 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In The Matter of the Adoption Petition of BRANDON

SCOTT WILDER

CASE NO.: 2025-00001

TO: Bradley Watts

Address Unknown

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to Brooke Ellen Perry, a.k.a Brooke Perry Wilder, has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) named above. The minor child’s date of birth is March 30, 2011. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this no-tice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Shannon L. Millican

255 South 8th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Given under my hand this the 2nd day of January 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF DAY SET FOR HEARING ON THE PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR ST. CLAIR COUNTY, ALABAMA

SOUTHERN JUDICIAL DIVISION AT PELL CITY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

BARRY DELANO BRADFORD, SR., deceased

CASE NO. S-2024-452

TO: BEVERLY LISA

BRADFORD RANDLE

105 PENN DRIVE

GADSDEN, AL 35903

Please take notice that a Petition for Probate of Will in the Estate of BARRY DELANO BRADFORD, SR. was filed in my office by Barry Delano Bradford, Jr. And, the 18th day of February, 2025 at 9:30 am has been set as the date and time for a hearing, at which time you may appear and consent to the same, or contest said Petition.

Done this the 7th day of January, 2025.

Andrew Weathington, Judge of Probate

Blair and Parsons, P.C.

1711 Cogswell Avenue

Pell City, AL 35125

205-884-3440

January 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

DONALD BERKEY and JUANITA BERKEY, Plaintiff,

vs.

CV-2025-900032

A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

Lot Number Nineteen (19) in Block Number Eight (8) in the Woodlawn Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 15, Probate Office, and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

DELORES ANN VAUGHN, RANDOLPH WELLS and ALMA WELLS, INCLUDING

ANY HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF THE SAME AND THOSE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES, including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any person claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or

other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above described property,

Defendants.

The Defendants, Delores Ann Vaughn, Randolph Wells and Alma Wells and/or their heirs or next of kin, and any other individuals who may claim an interest in the aforementioned property, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Bill to Quiet Title filed by Donald and Juanita Berkey, within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the aforementioned case.

Done the 23rd day of January, 2025.

CASSANDRA JOHNSON

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah

County

Joshua B. Sullivan

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone (256)547-7200

Fax (256)467-6322

January 24, 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION TO QUIET TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Paul Skelton, Plaintiff,

V.

Civil Action no.CV-2024-900380

A tract of land described as Lot Numbers Twenty-two (22) to Thirty-three (33), both inclusive, in Block Number One (1), and Lots Numbers Six (6), Seven (7), Nine (9), Ten (10), Eleven (11), and Twelve (12), in Block Number Two (2), in Skelton’s Rearrangement of Lots Numbers 26, 27 and 28, in Block Twenty-five (25), of Cloverdale Subdivision, according to map of said Rear-rangement recorded in Plat Book “D”, page 23, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Attalla, Etowah County, Alabama, Nell Skelton, the unknown heirs of Nell Skelton, if any, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said property, Defendants, are hereby notified that Paul Skelton, Plaintiff, has filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, a complaint for quiet title and other relief. The style of said action being identified as CV- 2024-900380. The above named person, entities and all other persons or entities, known or unknown, are hereby notified that they must file an answer to said complaint in the identified civil action on or before 3/31/2025, or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against them in said Civil Action

CV-2024-900380.

Done this 3rd day of January 2025

CASSANDRA JOHNSON,

CLERK OF COURT

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Elizabeth P. Haney,

PO Drawer 287

Gadsden, AL 35902

February 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2025

_____________

A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2025 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

Relating to Etowah County; to provide for the sale, use, and destruction of certain abandoned, stolen, and unclaimed property by the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit; and to specify requirements for the sale and disposition of proceeds thereof.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. This act shall only apply to Etowah County.

Section 2. (a) The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit shall keep and maintain a record of all abandoned and stolen personal property recovered by the drug enforcement unit. These records shall state the description of the property, the date of recovery of the property, and the serial or other identifying number of the property. If the property is a firearm, the records shall state the description of the firearm, the date of recovery of the firearm, and the serial or other identifying number, if any. The records shall be open to public inspection at all reasonable times.

(b) All abandoned or stolen property recovered by the drug enforcement unit shall be stored in a suitable place to protect the property from deterioration.

Section 3.

(a)(1) As often as necessary, the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit may sell at public auction, including an Internet auction, to the highest bidder all abandoned or stolen personal property that have been recovered by the drug enforcement unit and have remained unclaimed by the rightful owner for a period of not less than six months.

(2) If the abandoned or stolen property is a firearm, the person holding the auction must hold a federal firearm license issued by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and all sales involving a firearm shall meet the firearm transfer requirements of federal law.

(b) Prior to the auction, the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit shall give notice by publication in a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County once a week for two successive weeks or by posting notice in a conspicuous place at the Etowah County Courthouse for a period of at least 20 days. The notice shall contain the place, date, and time of each auction and a general description of items of personal property to be sold at the auction.

(c) Notwithstanding subsection (b), if the abandoned or stolen personal property is of a perishable nature and reasonable attempts to locate and identify the owner of the property are not successful, the property may be sold at once without notice.

(d) The drug enforcement unit shall attempt to obtain the best possible price for the property.

Section 4. (a) Prior to the sale of abandoned or stolen property under this act, the owner of the property may claim the property at any time by submitting sufficient proof of ownership as determined by the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit.

(b) The drug enforcement unit may require the owner to pay a pro rata share of the costs, if any, of publication of notice of the sale of the property.

Section 5. (a) If abandoned or stolen property is sold under this act, the proceeds of the sale shall be held in a separate account for a period of six months for the owner.

(b) During the six-month period described in subsection (a), upon demand by the owner and submission of sufficient proof of ownership, the drug enforcement unit shall pay to the owner the proceeds of the sale, less any cost of recovery, storage, maintenance, and sale of the property.

(c) If the proceeds are not claimed within six months, after deducting and paying all expenses incurred in the recovery, storage, maintenance, and sale of the property, the net proceeds shall be paid to the Drug Enforcement Forfeiture Account in the county treasury. The funds in the account may be expended based on vouchers submitted to the county and shall be used solely for law enforcement purposes. The receipts and expenditures of funds shall be audited by the Examiners of Public Accounts.

Section 6. If abandoned or stolen property is sold at public auction, as provided in this act, the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit shall make a notation in the storage record of the sale and the amount received for the property. The person making the sale may reject any and all bids if the amount bid is unreasonably low and may continue the sale, from time to time, at his or her discretion.

Section 7. Notwithstanding any other provision of this act to the contrary, any abandoned or stolen firearm that has been obtained by the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit and that has been unclaimed for a period of six or more months, as provided in this act, may be used by the drug enforcement unit at its discretion for law enforcement purposes or, if unlawful or not safe for use, in the discretion of the drug enforcement unit, destroyed.

Section 8. This act applies to any abandoned or stolen property held on or after the effective date of this act.

Section 9. This act shall become effective on October 1, 2025.

January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2025

______________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PROJECT:

Right of Way Mowing of Highway 431, 11 and Cleveland Avenue

OWNER:The City of Attalla, Alabama

The City is requesting separate sealed bids for the Right of Way Mowing of Highway 431, 11, and Cleveland Avenue.

The bids will be received at the City Hall of Attalla at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL, 35954 until 9:00 A.M. CDST on Thursday February 13, 2025 in the Council Chambers and then at said place publicly opened and read aloud.

The Contract Documents may be examined or a copy may be obtained at the Attalla City Hall. Please contact Jason Nicholson at 256-441-9200 or jnicholson@attallacity.org for obtaining the Contract Documents.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the lowest and responsible bidder.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

THE CITY OF ATTALLA

BY: Larry Means, Mayor

January 24, 31, and February 7, 2025

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION PORTABLE ICE-SKATING RINK

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, Bob Smith Construction, Inc. hereby gives written notice of the completion of a contract with the City of Gadsden, Alabama, for the Portable Ice-Skating Rink project no. 3563, and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. This notice is to appear for four consecutive weeks, beginning Friday January 31, 2025 and ending on Friday February 21, 2025. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Heath Williamson, Architect for City of Gadsden, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, AL 35902-0267 during this period.

Bob Smith Construction, Inc.

8076 US Highway 11,

Springville, AL. 35146

Phone 205-655-9006

January 31, February 7, 14 and 21, 2025

_______________

Notice to Contractors Federal Aid Project No.STPSU-2819(252) ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on February 28, 2025 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Widening, Resurfacing, and Traffic Stripe on Black Creek Parkway from the junction of Willis Creek Road to the junction of 11th Street in Gadsden. Length 0.566 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Thirty-five (35) Working Days. A 5.00% DBE Contract Obligation Is Required.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $17.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $682,493 To $834,159.

The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act.

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

February 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS STATE PROJECT NO.ATRP2-28-2023-418 ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on February 28, 2025 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Micro- Milling, Resurfacing, and Traffic Stripe on Church Street from the junction of SR-77 to the junction of SR-25 (US-411) to include Traffic Signal Installations at various locations in Rainbow City. Length 0.357 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In One Hundred Twenty (120) Working Days. A 0.50% DBE Contract Obligation Is Required.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $12.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Al-abama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $1,119,291 To $1,368,022 .

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Section 34-8-8. Code of Alabama 1975 as amended states in part as follows: ‘… it will be necessary for him or her to show evidence of license before his or her bid is considered,’ Further, Section 34-8-8, Code of Alabama 1975 as amended also states in part as follows: ‘All Owners, Architects, and engineers receiving bids pursuant to this chapter shall require the person, firm, or corporation to include his or her current license number on the bid.’

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

February 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Sealed proposals will be received by the City Clerk, City of Gadsden, Alabama, at the City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Room 411, Gadsden, Alabama until 2:00 P.M., Friday, February 28, 2025, for the 2025 ANNUAL DRAINAGE & CONCRETE WORK CONTRACT, Bid Request No.3594, located in the City of Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids submitted prior to the bid opening by mail shall be directed to “City Clerk, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0267” or in person delivered to the office of the City Clerk, Room 401, City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids will be publicly opened and read at the above time and place. Specifications and contract documents are open to the public for inspection at the City Hall. Electronic (pdf) specifications and contract documents can be distributed at no cost. All bidders must be registered with the City of Gadsden Engineering Department in order to submit a bid. Bids received from unregistered bidders will be rejected.

The bidder shall file with his bid either a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, payable to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in Alabama, in an amount equal to the lesser of five percent (5%) of the bid or ten thousand ($10,000).

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any and all bids.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for the satisfactory Performance and Payment Bond or Bond in the amount required by Section 39-1-1(a), Code of Alabama 1975, and evidence of insurance as required by the bid documents within ten (10) days after being notified that he has been awarded the contract.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. The bidder must comply with all requirements of the public works bid law Section 39-2-1 et seq., Code of Alabama 1975.

Any bidder, whether a resident or non-resident of the State of Alabama, must comply with all applicable provisions of Section 34-8-1, et. seq., Code of Alabama, 1975, including requirements for licensing as a general contractor and the necessity to show evidence of license before the bid will be considered by the awarding authority. A current license number must be included on the bid.

This is a tax-exempt contract.

Bidders must comply with the President’s Nos. 11246 and 11375 which prohibit discrimination in employment regarding race, creed, color, sex, or national origin. Bidders must also comply with Title IV of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of1968, and Section III of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended, 12 U.S.C. 170lu.

By signing this contract, the contracting parties affirm, for the duration of the agreement, that they will not violate federal immigration law or knowingly employ, hire for employment, or continue to employ an unauthorized alien within the state of Alabama. Furthermore, a contracting party found to be in violation of this provision shall be deemed in breach of the agreement and shall be responsible for all damages resulting therefrom.

Bidders must certify that they do not and will not maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that are segregated on a basis of race creed, color, sex, or national origin. Bidders must also certify they will make facilities handicap accessible to the extent required by law.

THE CITY GADSDEN, ALABAMA

Craig Ford, Mayor

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

February 7, 2025

_____________

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed proposals will be received by the City Clerk, City of Gadsden, Alabama, at City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Room 411, Gadsden, Alabama until 2:00 PM, Friday, February 21, 2025, for the 2025 ON-CALL TRI-AXLE DUMP TRUCK CONTRACT FOR ASPHALT HAULING SERVICES, Bid Request No. 3595. Bids received after the deadline will not be considered.

Bids submitted prior to the bid opening by mail shall be directed to “City Clerk, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0267” or in person delivered to the office of the City Clerk, Room 401, City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama.

The bid request number 3595, bid title, and bid opening date must appear on the outside of the sealed envelope.

Bids must be in compliance with the specifications referred to and signed in full. By submitting a bid, bidder acknowledges that they have read and understand all of the bid packet requirements.

Bids will be publicly opened and read at the above time and place. Specifications are open to the public for inspection at the Engineering Department. A digital copy (pdf) of the bid packet may be obtained at no cost by contacting the City of Gadsden Engineering Department either by phone: (256)-549-4520, or email: hwilliamson@cityofgadsden.com. All bidders must be registered with the City of Gadsden Engineering Department in order to submit a bid. Bids received from unregistered bidders will be rejected.

The right to reject any or all bids and to disregard any minor irregularities is reserved by the owner.

THE CITY GADSDEN, ALABAMA

CRAIG FORD, Mayor

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

February 7, 2025

_____________

LEGAL ZONING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., the Board of Adjustment of the City of Gadsden will hold a public hearing in the City Council Chamber, First Floor, at City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gads-den, Alabama to give all persons who desire an opportunity to be heard in opposition to or in favor of the following request:

“A request for Special Exception to operate a Child Day Care located inside a home. The Property is Zoned R-1, Single Family Residence on the following described property:

For a point of beginning, start at the Northeast Corner of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Southeast

Quarter (SE 114) and from thence run in a Southerly direction and along the East line thereof a distance of

317 feet to a point in the present South line of Hoke Street; thence in a Westerly direction and along the

present South line of Hoke Street a distance of 374.7 feet, which is the point of beginning, and from said

point of beginning run in a Southerly direction and at right angles to the present South line of Hoke Street

a distance of 200 feet; thence in a Westerly direction and parallel with the present South line of Hoke

Street a distance of 60 feet; thence in a Northerly direct ion, at right angles to Hoke Street, a distance of

200 feet to the present South line of Hoke Street; thence Easterly and along the present South line of

Hoke Street a distance of 60 feet to the point of beginning, and being a part of the Northwest Quarter

(NW l/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SEl /4) in Section Twelve (12), Township Twelve (12) South of

Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama, and being subject to the

restrictions mentioned in the deed from Joe Rhea and wife, Bessie Rhea, to Virginia B. Altham, dated

February 19, 1945, and recorded in Deed Record “6-Y”, Page 346, in the Office of the Judge of Probate

of Etowah County, Alabama. (Property Address being 1405 Hoke Street)

February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage unties will be auctioned on 2/12/2025 beginning at 10:00 a.m. on the business premises of Southtowne Mini Warehouses. Southtowne is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, Alabama.

Marcia Hardney Unit 24C and 170

Jacob Graham Unit 171

Laken Varner Unit 730

Dewayne Harden Unit N1

Shane Smith Unit 419

Taylor Pattollo Unit 535

Brook Tuck Unit 802

Bonnie Michelle Unit 750

John Kennon Unit 553

Pinky Prewitt Unit 569 and 618

Richard Pettys Unit 579

Kristie Bell Unit 585

Maegan Garrard Unit 614

Lisa Rydel Unit 5A-8 and 5A-9

Holly Troup Unit 38-11

Tarameka Ash Unit 733

Southtowne Mini Warehouses

199 Woodland Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

January 31 and February 7, 2025

___________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage units will be auctioned on 2/14/2025 on the business premises of 77 Storage. 77 Storage is located at 2800 Forestdale Road, Southside, AL 3590.

Allison Phillips

Unit – G13

February 7, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on March 5, 2025

2017 Buick Regal VIN:2G4GL5EX9H9196140

2006 Chevy Silverado VIN: 1GCEK14T46Z129499

A&J Towing, LLC.

4975 Hopper Road

Altoona, AL. 35952

January 31 and February 7, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

In accordance with the Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Alabama Code Sections 32-13-1 through 32-13-8 notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties. The following motor vehicles will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder at 9:00 am., March 7, 2025 at Team One Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Gadsden, Gadsden, Alabama. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

2013 Dodge Dart

VIN:1C3CDFBH9DD111107

January 31 and February 7, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on March 5, 2025

2011 Hyundai Sonata

VIN: 5NPEB4AC2B4082609

Timothy Watson

305 12th Avenue SW

Attalla, AL. 35954

January 31 and February 7, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on March 6, 2025

2015 Nissan Rouge VIN: JN8AS5M V3FW759253

2013 GMC Sierra VIN: 1GTN1TEXXDZ153237

1993 Jeep Wrangler VIN: 1J4FY19P6PP209196

2012 Ford Focus VIN: 1FAHP3F26CL402591

2010 Chev Traverse VIN: 1GNLRFED6AS122277

A&J Towing, LLC.

4975 Hopper Road

Altoona, AL. 35952

February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2018 Ford Fiesta vin# 3FADP4AJXJM103393 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 3/31/2025. The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2010 Toyota Corolla vin# JTDBU4EE9AJ072304 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 03/25/2025. The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

February 7 and 14, 2025