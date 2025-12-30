Legals for 1/02/2026 – 1/08/2026

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Reba W Knott, an unmarried woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns dated July 22, 2010; said mortgage being recorded on August 9, 2010 as Instrument No. 3336139 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2025, Page 3599029 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on January 21, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST FOURTH OF THE NORTHEAST FOURTH OF SECTION 13, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGES 5 EAST OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 19 MINUTES WEST 16.3 FEET TO THE CENTER OF OTWAY ROAD; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 00 DEGREES 19 MINUTES WEST 906.8 FEET TO AN EXISTING 1/2” ROD; THENCE SOUTH 87 DEGREES 35 MINUTES EAST 440.0 FEET TO AN EXISTING 1/2” REBAR LOCATED AT THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING FOR THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE FROM THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING NORTH 00 DEGREES 19 MINUTES WEST 396.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 87 DEGREES 35 MINUTES EAST 880.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 19 MINUTES EAST 396.0 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE NORTH 87 DEGREES 35 MINUTES WEST 880.0 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING FOR THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED.

Said property is commonly known as 632 Brow Rd, Boaz, AL 35956.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

ROCKET MORTGAGE, LLC F/K/A QUICKEN LOANS, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-07663AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

12/19/2025,12/26/2025,01/02/2026

25-07663AL

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Stephon Parker, a single man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for First Federal Bank, its successors and assigns, on November 13, 2014, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on November 17, 2014, as Document Number 3410055. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on January 21, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 0.39 ACRES, MORE OR LESS AND BEING A PORTION OF THE NW 1/4 OF THE SE 1/4 IN SECTION 27, TWP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE A THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID FORTY; THENCE N 02 DEG. 26 MIN. 26 SEC W, A DISTANCE OF 29.85 FEET TO THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF PINEHAVEN ROAD; THENCE N 88 DEG. 09 MIN. 16 SEC. E ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE A DISTANCE OF 590.05 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING THENCE N 02 DEG 24 MIN 37 SEC. W, LEAVING SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE A DISTANCE OF 140.05 FEET THENCE N 88 DEG. 08 MIN. 39 SEC. E, A DISTANCE OF 115.00 FEET; THENCE S 02 DEG 24 MIN. 37 SEC.E A DISTANCE OF 140.11 FEET TO AFORESAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE THENCE S 88 DEG. 09 MIN. 16 SEC. W ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE A DISTANCE OF 115.00 TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

THE FOLLOWING 0.94 ACRE PARCEL: COMMENCE AT A RAILROAD SPIKE ON THE INTERSECTION OF THE CENTERLINE OF PINEHAVEN ROAD (VARYING R/W) AND THE EASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF GARMON ROAD (60’ R/W), SAID POINT MONUMENTING THE SW CORNER OF THE NW 1/4 – SE 1/4, SECTION 27, T-12-S, R-6-E OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. FROM SAID POINT OF COMMENCEMENT RUN N 2° 26’26” W AND ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 29.85 FEET TO A “WALKER” CAPPED IRON FOUND AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID PINEDALE ROAD AND THE EASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID GARMON ROAD; THENCE RUN N 88° 09’16” E ALONG THE NORTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID PINEDALE ROAD A DISTANCE OF 590.05 FEET; THENCE DEFLECT LEFT, DEPART FROM SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY, AND RUN N 02° 24’37” W A DISTANCE OF 150.09 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS #20141) BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE LANDS HEREIN DESCRIBED. FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING CONTINUE ALONG THE PREVIOUSLY DESCRIBED COURSE A DISTANCE OF 199.27 FEET; THENCE RUN N 88° 02’12” E A DISTANCE OF 202.04 FEET; THENCE RUN S 01°51’23” E A DISTANCE OF 209.59 FEET; THENCE RUN S 88° 08’41” W A DISTANCE OF 85.01 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS #20141); THENCE RUN N 02° 24’37” W A DISTANCE OF 10.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS #20141); THENCE RUN S 88° 09’16” W A DISTANCE OF 115.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL BEING A PORTION OF THE NW 1/4 – SE 1/4, SECTION 27, T-12-5, R-6-E OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA AND CONTAINING 0.940 ACRES MORE OR LESS.

More commonly known as: 125 Pine Haven Rd, Gadsden, AL 35901

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by William Floyd and wife, Penny Floyd, to Family Savings Credit Union on the December 8, 2023, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3567401, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door (being the door facing Forrest Avenue) in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on January 16, 2026, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number One (1) in Block “K”, in Cherokee Estates, Unit II, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 61, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

December 19 and 26, 2025; and January 2, 2026

_____________

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by BETTY L. BARKER, unmarried, as Mortgagor(s) to AmSouth Bank, now to REGIONS BANK successor by merger with AmSouth Bank, as Mortgagee, dated the 25th day of October, 2006, and recorded in Instrument No. 3260245; said mortgage being modified by instrument dated July 26, 2007 and recorded in Instrument No. 328744, et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 29th day of January, 2026, in the city of Gadsden, at the front door of the Court House of Etowah County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, to-wit:

All that real property situate, lying and being in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, described as follows, to-wit: Lot(s) 22 -24 in Block 4, Roberts Avenue, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 96- 97 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

REGIONS BANK successor by merger with AmSouth Bank

Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD JOHNSTON, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

December 26, 2025. January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kimberly D Herrera, and, Lorenzo Herrera to Navy Federal Credit Union dated May 15, 2018; said mortgage being recorded on May 17, 2018 as Instrument No. 3467725 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Navy Federal Credit Union, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on January 26, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number One and Two (1 & 2), in Block Forty-Two (42), of Bellevue Highlands First Addition, as recorded in Plat book “B”, Page 286-290, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Gadsden, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 300 Harts Ave, Gadsden, AL 35904.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 24-06237AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

24-06237AL

December 26, 2025,

January 2 and 9, 2026

_______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness

secured by that certain mortgage executed by Blake M Leath, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Southern Home Mortgage Corp., its successors and assigns, on May 23, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3434610; with Modification Agreement recorded on November 07, 2023 in Instrument Number 3566011, also signed by Morgan Michelle Leath; the undersigned MidFirst Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on February 4, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: All that part of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 12, Township 10 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at a railroad spike found at the Northeast corner of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of said section; thence along the North line of said section, North 88 degrees 24 minutes 34 seconds West a distance of 708.00 feet to an iron pin set, within the right-of-way of Horton Gap Road, at the Point of Beginning. From said Point of Beginning, leaving said section and right-of-way, South 02 degrees 10 minutes 15 seconds East a distance of 362.81 feet to a 3/8 inch rebar iron found; thence South 60 degrees 57 minutes 47 seconds West a distance of 139.82 feet to an iron pin set; thence North 02 degrees 10 minutes 15 seconds West a distance of 434.19 feet to an iron pin set on North line of said section said point being within the right-of-way of said Horton Gap Road; thence within said right-of-way and along said section line, South 88 degrees 24 minutes 34 seconds East a distance of 125.00 feet to the Point of Beginning, less and except any easements or rights-of-way, and being a portion of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 12, Township 10 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 5255 Horton Gap Rd , Boaz, AL 35956. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. MidFirst Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-13644-MF-AL 01/02/2026, 01/09/2026, 01/16/2026

January 2, 9, and 16, 2026

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Charles McGriff and Spouse, Myra McGriff, originally in favor of Compass Bank, on April 14, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3312592; the undersigned PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on February 4, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot Numbers Twenty Seven 27 and Twenty Eight 28, in Block Number Four 4, in Elliot Park First Addition, according to the map therefore recorded in Plat Book B, Page 118 and 119, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, formerly Alabama City, Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 3612 Western Ave , Gadsden, AL 35904. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 23-02017 01/02/2026, 01/09/2026, 01/16/2026

January 2, 9, and 16, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Charles Darien Day was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/05/2025 to the Estate of Mary Jean Day, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Darnell Ormond Grimes was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/11/2025 to the Estate of Ormond R. Grimes, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Mary Ann Walker and Barbara Morris Vice was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/24/2025 to the Estate of Linda Joyce Morris, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Gina Kellett Moses was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/24/2025 to the Estate of Frances Ruth Elrod, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Lynn Clemons Watson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/25/2025 over the Estate of Betty Carolyn Fowler Clemons, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Monte Beckert McNew was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/02/2025 to the Estate of Carolyn Eloise McNew, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Angela Pinson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/18/2018 to the Estate of Christopher Pinson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Mary Nichole Sowell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/18/2025 to the Estate of Jimmy Barron, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Timothy Stephens was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/25/2025 to the Estate of Shirley Jean Stephens, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Anthony Carter Bellew was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/26/2025 to the Estate of Bertha Luvena Bellew, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

James Robert Morgan, Jr., John Todd Morgan, and Vickie Marie Morgan Lasseter was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/01/2025 to the Estate of Bertha Vivian M. Morgan, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jacob Millican, ESQ. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/01/2025 to the Estate of Jerry Claude Talley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Lara E. Graves was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/01/2025 to the Estate of Mattie Jo Graves, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Stephen James Marriott was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/02/2025 to the Estate of Jane M. Petty a/k/a Jane Carole Marriott, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Matt Hill was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/02/2025 to the Estate of Charles Sims A/K/A Charles Edward Sims, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Justin L. Brown was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/02/2025 to the Estate of David Lawrence Brown, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Paulette C. Rogers was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/03/2025 to the Estate of Jerry Donald Rogers, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Stacey Lawder was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/03/2025 over the Estate of John William Gilam, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Edgar Howard was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/09/2025 to the Estate of Wymon Howard, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Michael Anthony Daugette was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/09/2025 to the Estate of Wanda Faye Couey Daugette, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Phyliss Darlene Scott was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/10/2025 to the Estate of Ricky Delaney Scott, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF AARON JUNIOR PHILLIPS, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-00780

A Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of AARON JUNIOR PHILLIPS, Deceased, having been submitted to the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate, by Petitioners, Janice Phillips and Aaron Phillips, on the 10th day of December, 2025; Notice is hereby given that all persons contesting said Petition shall file a response thereto with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902, within 30 days of the date of this publication.

Done this the 23rd day of December, 2025

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

January 2, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: JEANNETTE RAGAN, INCAPACITATED

Case #: I-215

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO SELL REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the

20th day of JANUARY 2026 at 1:30 P.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 11th DAY OF DECEMBER, 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: JAMES WALKER,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-773

TO: Kay Bryant and any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 4TH day of FEBRUARY 2026 at 1:30 P.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 17TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

CV – 2025 – 900597

GRACE DARLENE WHITLOCK and JUSTIN WHITLOCK

PLAINTIFFS

V.

BARBARA CAROL PITTS

AND

THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

To reach a point of beginning for the hereinafter described parcel of land, commence at the Southeast corner of the SE 1/4 of SE 1/4; thence run South 88 degrees oo minutes West, along the South line thereof, 30.08 feet to a point in the West line of Turner Road; thence run North 02 degrees 14 minutes East along said West line, parallel with the East line of SE 1/4 of SE 1/4, 1,150.15 feet to a point; thence run South 84 degrees 20 minutes West, 789.6 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence from said point of beginning deflect 180 degrees left and run North 84 degrees 20 minutes East 100 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run North 02 degrees 14 minutes East 277.43 feet, more or less, to a point on the South line of Rocky Ford Road 80-foot right of way; thence Westerly along the South line of Rocky Ford Road 100 feet, more or less, to a point which is North 02 degrees 14 minutes East from the point of beginning; thence deflect left and run South 02 degrees 14 minutes West 277.43 feet, more or less, to the South property line, the point of beginning, and embracing portions of the East Half of the Southeast Quarter (E 1/2 of SE 1/4) in Section Seven (7), Township Twelve (12) south, Range Eight (8) East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama.

AND

Fictitious Defendants A-D, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described herein

DEFENDANTS

The Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, and any other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described below, must answer Plaintiffs’ Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default

may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

The subject property is described as follows:

To reach a point of beginning for the hereinafter described parcel of land, commence at the Southeast corner of the SE 1/4 of SE 1/4; thence run South 88 degrees oo minutes West, along the South line thereof, 30.08 feet to a point in the West line of Turner Road; thence run North 02 degrees 14 minutes

East along said West line, parallel with the East line of SE 1/4 of SE 1/4, 1,150.15 feet to a point; thence run South 84 degrees 20 minutes West, 789.6 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence from said point of beginning deflect 180 degrees left and run North 84 degrees 20 minutes East 100 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run North 02 degrees 14 minutes East 277.43 feet, more or less, to a point on the South line of Rocky Ford Road 80-foot right of way; thence Westerly along the South line of Rocky Ford Road 100 feet, more or less, to a point which is North 02 degrees 14 minutes East from the point of beginning; thence deflect left and run South 02 degrees 14 minutes West 277.43 feet, more or less, to the South property line, the point of beginning, and embracing portions of the East Half of the Southeast Quarter (E 1/2 of SE 1/4) in Section Seven (7), Township Twelve (12) south, Range Eight (8) East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama.

The address of the subject property is 7903 Rocky Ford Road, Gadsden, AL 35903. The PIN for the subject property is 23258.

Done the 4th day of December 2025

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk of Etowah County

/s/ Brynn T. Crain

Circuit Judge

/s/Jason Knowles

Jason Knowles, Attorney for Plaintiff

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-7200

December 12, 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In The Matter of the Adoption Petition of ZACHARY LAMON BOTHWELL

CASE NO.:2025-00143

TO: Darrell Dewayne Rudolph, Jr.

Address unknown

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to Anna Hutchison Bothwell has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) named above alleging that the whereabouts of the biological father of said minor child are unknown and have not been disclosed to the Court. The minor child’s date of birth is 07/30/2013. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this notice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Victoria Parris Stigile,

Esquire 945 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Given under my hand this the 16th day of December 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

December 19, 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNTION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-25-118-GCD

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,000.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Justin Lenard Glass

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 12th day of February 2026. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 11th day of December, 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: JU23-353.02

IN THE MATTER OF: L.L, A Minor

NOTICE TO: SHELYNN JACKSON

You are hereby given notice that a Petition has been filed seeking to terminate your parental rights to your minor child: L.B.L., born January 23, 2022. You must file an Answer to the Petition with the Etowah County Juvenile Court Clerk within fourteen (14) days of the date of last publication of this notice, or a default judgment by may be entered. The address is: Etowah County Juvenile Court, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama, 35901. You are notified that you have the right be represented by an attorney. If you cannot afford to hire an attorney, one can be appointed by the Court. This matter is set for hearing on February 5, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Skelton at the Etowah County Judicial Building, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama, 35901.

Dated this the 5th day of December 2025,

Cassandra Johnson,

DISTRICT/JUVENILE COURT CLERK

ANDREW PERKINS

Attorney for the Petitioners

Perkins Law Firm

755 Walnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

December 12, 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE THE MATTER OF A.J.C. AND A.G.C. MINOR CHILDREN

TO: Harley Buice and Kenyatti Coleman

You are hereby given notice that a petition has been filed by the Etowah County Department of Human Resources requesting that your parental rights be terminated to A.J.C, born 02-17-2023, A.G.C. born 02-17-2023, You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Sheri W. Stallings, Assistant Attorney General, STATE OF ALABAMA DEPT. OF HUMAN RESOURCES 220 West Main St., within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A parent has the right to representation of an attorney in a dependency or a termination of parental rights trial, and, if indigent, the Court may appoint an attorney if requested. Should the parent desire a court- appointed attorney, application should be made immediately upon receipt of notice of the action, by contacting the Clerk of the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama on or before the 1st day of January, 2026.

CASSANDRA JOHNSON

Circuit Clerk Etowah County, Alabama

Attorney for Petitioner:

Sheri W. Stallings

Assistant Attorney General

Etowah County Department of Human Resources

220 West Main St.

Centre, Alabama 35960

December 12, 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

_____________

NOTICE TO DIANA WHEELER-MEANS OF COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CHARLES LEE MEANS, PLAINTIFF,

Case No.: DR-2025-900277

vs.

DIANA WHEELER-MEANS,

DEFENDANT.

Diana Wheeler-Means, who is named as the Defendant in the above-styled case and whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Plaintiff’s Complaint for Divorce that has been filed in this case. You must answer the Complaint within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a default judgment for divorce and other relief may be rendered against you.

Done the 10th day of December, 2025.

/s/ GEORGE C. DAY, JR.

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-7200

December 12, 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

___________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Alabama Grading & Excavation, LLC, has completed the Contract George Wallace Drive Street Resurfacing Project No. 3606 in Gadsden, AL 35904 for the City of Gadsden, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Heath Williamson, PE for The City of Gadsden, Owner, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901.

December 19, 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in

the 2026 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage

and enactment will be made:

Relating to Etowah County; to repeal Section 45-28-71, Code of Alabama 1975, providing an alternative process for filling vacancies in any Etowah County office which occur more than one year before the expiration of the term of office.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. Section 45-28-71, Code of Alabama 1975, providing an alternative process for filling vacancies in any Etowah County office which occur more than one year before the expiration of the term of office, is repealed.

Section 2. This act shall become effective on October 1, 2026.

December 19, 26, 2025 January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-876-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 601 TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

BEG INT N LINE OF SEC 4 & NW ROW OF T A & G RAILROAD ROW TH 460S ALONG SAID N LINE TH SW TO N’LY ROW OF TUSCALOOSA AVE TH SE ALONG TUSCALOOSA AVE TO THE INT OF N’LY ROW OF TUSCALOOSA AVE & NW ROW OF T A & G RAILROAD ROW TH NE ALONG NE ROW OF T A & G RAILROAD ROW TO POB BEING 14 AC(C) LYING IN NW1/4 NE1/4 GADSDEN 4-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-1-000-007.000

PIN# 33081

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to SIARES PROPERTY, LLC, P.O. BOX 8000, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 2, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-877-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

439 NORTH 11TH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

All of that land bounded as follows: Bounded on North by the South line of the Hugo Hecht Plat and the South line of Plat produced Easterly said plat being recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 6; on the East by Jacksonville Court, Plat or map being recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 147; on the South by the North line of Alley as described in Deed Book 4 “M”, Page 502, on the West by the East line of North 11th Street, save and except a 50 foot lot on the North side as described in Deed record Book 530, Page 597 all plats and deed Records in the Etowah County Probate Office or more fully described as follows: begin at a point on East line of North Eleventh Street which point is 50 feet Southerly from the Southerly line of the Hugo Hecht Plat as platted and recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 6 in the Etowah County Probate Office; Thence run Easterly and parallel to the Southerly line of the said Hecht plat and said line produced for 125.0 feet to a point; Thence run Southerly and in a direct line 69.4 feet to a point which is 132.0 feet Easterly from the Easterly line of North 11th Street; thence run Westerly direction and parallel to the Southerly line of said Hecht plat for 132.0 feet to a point in the Easterly line of North 11th Street; Thence run Northerly and along line of North 11th Street 70.0 feet to the point of beginning. Lying in and being a portion of the NE¼ of the NE¼, Section 5, Township 12 South, Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-1-000-061.000

PIN# 36318

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to ROSE NELL BRANTLEY, 18204 DEFOREST AVENUE, CLEVELAND, OHIO 44128, 439 NORTH 11TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 2, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-878-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

507 CHESTER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 5, Block 27, according to the Survey of Walnut Park or West Point Second Addition, as recorded in Map Book “B”, Page 117, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-445.000

PIN# 50184

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to SEBRINA PAYNE, 163 WILSON CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 507 CHESTER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAM 35904, KATHERINE B & HUSB JEREMY L BAKER, 163 WILSON CIRCLE, GADSDEN, AL 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 2, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-879-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

108 CHIEFTAIN WAY in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number two (2), Block “J”, of Cherokee Estates, Unit Two (2), according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book G, Page 61, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-3-000-245.000

PIN# 44435

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to TUSCACAL, LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, TUSCACAL, LLC, 108 CHEIFTAIN WAY, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, SUBJECT TO A MORTGAGE IN FAVOR OF FIRST BANK OF ALABAMA, PO BOX 797, TALLADEGA, AL 35161.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 2, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-880-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

316 CROMWELL AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot No. Seventeen (17) in Block Number One (1) in May Flower Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 37, in the Office of the Probate Judge of Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-06-24-2-000-025.000

PIN# 45228

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to STEVEN R. SATTERWHITE, 3166 HIGHFIELD DRIVE, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36111, 316 CROMWELL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 2, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-881-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1501 HARRISON AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Numbers Nineteen (19) and Twenty (20) in Block Number Twenty-six (26), in the Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition, according to the map thereof as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Book of Town Plats “B”, Pages 314-315, and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-03-08-3-000-164.000

PIN# 39523

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to the potential heirs of ROY D. WOOD, GLENDA WOOD DABBS, 2822 COUNTRY ROAD 386, BOAZ, ALABAMA 35957, the potential heirs of ROYCE ROBERT WOOD, SHAWN WOOD, 1617 PIERCE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, BRANDI ROLL, 233 IVY LANE, SPRINGVILLE, ALABAMA 35146, and RAY KEITH WOOD (Incarcerated at the Etowah County Jail), 827 FORREST AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, SHAWN WOOD AND BRANDI ROLL ‘PERSONAL REP’, 233 IVY LANE, SPRINGVILLE, ALABAMA 35146.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 2, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-882-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1607 SHORT JACKSON AVENUE (County records list property address as 1605 SHORT JACKSON AVENUE) in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number 10 in Block 34 in Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden or Crescent Heights Addition, according to a map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages, 314 and 315, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with the mobile home presently located on a portion of said real estate.

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-103.000

PIN# 39397

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to MARY LEE RECTOR, 1603 SHORT JACKSON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 1605 SHORT JACKSON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, TERRI ELAINE BEAIRD & ‘ETALS’ AND RUFUS LEON RECTOR AND JAMES MATTHEW RECTOR, 1603 SHORT JACKSON ST, GADSDEN, AL 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 2, 2026

________________

RESOLUTION NO. R-883-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1054 TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

House and Lot Fifty (50) feet wide and One Hundred Forty-Eight (148) feet long, on Tuscaloosa Street Bound East by Mrs. Ross and North by Arthur McCauly (Now known as the Dock Drain home), more particularly described as being on the North Corner of Tuscaloosa Street and Callants Alley, and facing Spring Street, together with all improvements located thereon and being known as 1054 Tuscaloosa Avenue, and being and lying in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Legal Description as follows: Beginning in the South right of way Tuscaloosa Avenue and West right of way Tuscaloosa Court the Northwest 50’ along South right of way Tuscaloosa Avenue then South 148’-140 1

South; thence East 50’ to the West right of way Tuscaloosa Court the Northeast 148’-140’ South on right of way to the point of beginning, said property being and lying in Section 5, Township 12 South, Range 6 East, in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-1-000-055.000

PIN# 36311

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to TONY CROOK, 1054 TUSCALOOSA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 2, 2026

_______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-884-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

11 E. WILKINSON AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

That certain parcel of land with all the buildings and improvements thereon, being designated as Lot Number Twenty (20), Parcel Number Three (3), as shown on map of property of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, pages 51-65, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-200.000

PIN# 18618

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to TIMOTHY SHAWN WAITS and LISA DANNETTE TAYLOR, 104 HARWOOD DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 11 E. WILKINSON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 2, 2026

________________

RESOLUTION NO. R-885-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1601 BARNES AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 1,3 & N1/2 LT 5 BLK 2 STEEL PLANT ADD PLAT A-274 7-12-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-206.000

PIN# 39313

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to PEGGY JOHNSON, 2916 MCGUIRE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-4446.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 2, 2026

_______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-886-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 507 CHESTER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 5 BLK 27 WALNUT PARK OR WEST POINT #2 PLAT B-117 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-445.000

PIN# 50184

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to KATHERINE B. & husb JEREMY L. BAKER, 163 WILSON CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, SEBRINA PAYNE, 507 CHESTER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 2, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-887-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1315 CREST AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 7 & 8 BLK 6 PLAT D-123 ELLIS ADD 7-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-098.000

PIN# 39137

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to PEGGY ANN PANKEY (KEENER), 1315 CREST AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-4461.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 2, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-888-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 846 HUTCHINS AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

COM NW COR LT 5 JOHN V COE SUB PLAT A-362 & W ROW OF HUTCHINS AVE,TH S 152 ALONG SAID ROW TO POB,TH CONT S 151.26 TH W’LY 285S,TH LEAVING SAID ROW RUNNING N’LY 150.26,TH E’LY 274S TO POB, BEING PT LT 5 JOHN V COE SUB PLAT A-362 25-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-3-000-152.006

PIN# 14448

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to BERTIE D. & MICHAEL E. MARTIN, 846 HUTCHINS AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-1870.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 2, 2026

________________

RESOLUTION NO. R-889-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1710 MCKINLEY AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 4 & PT LT 5 BLK 49 CRESCENT HEIGHTS SOUTH GAD

PLAT B-314 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-231.000

PIN# 39664

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to VERNON H. BOHANNON, 4063 GREEN VALLEY ROAD, SOUTHSIDE, ALABAMA 35907.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 2, 2026

_________________

RESOLUTION NO. R-890-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1307 NEW YORK AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 3-5-7 BLK 6 KENTUCKY ADD #2 PLAT B-210

GADSDEN 7-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-049.000

PIN# 39175

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to MEGAN HOPKINS, 1307 NEW YORK AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 2, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-891-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1312 NEW YORK AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 14,16,18 BLK 4 KENTUCKY ADD #2 PLAT B-210

GADSDEN 7-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-046.000

PIN# 39178

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to CRYSTAL FAYE BROOKS & ETALS AND LA SONYA CARROLL AND CARRIE ROBERTS, 2216 BUSTER WILLETT ROAD, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 2, 2026

_______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-892-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1412 PIERCE AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 5-6 BLK 15 SOUTH GADSDEN ADD PLAT B-314

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-058.000

PIN# 39453

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to CHRISTOPHER WATSON, 1412 PIERCE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 2, 2026

_______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-893-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 2406 RAILROAD AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 8 BLK 26 ALFORD’S 2ND ADD PLAT A-308 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-1-000-193.000

PIN# 37752

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to READY INVESTMENTS, LLC, 9723 US HIGHWAY 431, ALBERTVILLE, ALABAMA 35950, G DAVID & WF PAULETTE J GREER, 54 GEER DR, GADSDEN, AL 35901-8832.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 2, 2026

________________

RESOLUTION NO. R-894-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1611 ROOSEVELT AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 16 BLK 39 CRESCENT HEIGHTS OR SOUTH GAD PLAT B-314

GADSDEN 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-258.000

PIN# 39700

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to JOHN OSMAN III, 1611 ROOSEVELT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 2, 2026

_______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-895-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1509 STATE STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 6-13 BLK 21 GADSDEN REALTY CO SUB PLAT B-314 GADSDEN 7-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-4-000-083.000

PIN# 38860

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to REUBEN DUDLEY, 1509 STATE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 2, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-896-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 3304 SUDIE AVENUE (County records list property address as 400 CLARK STREET) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 13 BLK 8 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-305.000

PIN# 50519

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to PHILLIS CARROLL, 3304 SUDIE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-2268.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 2, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-897-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 505 TIDMORE STREET (County records list property address as 505 TIDMORE BEND ROAD) in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

BEG NE COR LT 9 NORTH HIGHLANDS 1ST ADD PLAT C-149 TH NW 155.82 ALONG S ROW OF TIDMORE BEND RD TH SW 265.82 TH SE 149.33 TH NE 231.05 TO POB BEING PT LT 9 NORTH HIGHLANDS 1ST ADD PLAT C-149 GADSDEN 35-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-3-000-028.002

PIN# 80156

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to VASHAUNDA RAGLAND, 505 TIDMORE BEND ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 2, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on February 15, 2026.

2006 Acura TSX

VIN: JH4CL96866C013220

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, LLC

2501 3rd Street SW

Attalla AL. 35954

256-538-6600

January 2 and 9, 2026

______________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Sealed proposals will be received by the City Clerk, City of Gadsden, Alabama, at the City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Room 411, Gadsden, Alabama until 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, January 27, 2026, for the GADSDEN SPORTS PARK PHASE V, Bid Request No. 3608, located in the City of Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids submitted prior to the bid opening by mail shall be directed to “City Clerk, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0267” or in person delivered to the office of the City Clerk, Room 401, City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids will be publicly opened and read at the above time and place. Specifications and contract documents are open to the public for inspection at the City Hall. Electronic (pdf) specifications and contract documents can be distributed at no cost. Submit requests for these documents and questions to Jake.Ross@3notch.com at least five days prior to the scheduled bid opening. All bidders must be registered with Three Notch via the request above in order to submit a bid. Bids received from unregistered bidders will be rejected.

The bidder shall file with his bid either a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, payable to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in Alabama, in an amount equal to the lesser of five percent (5%) of the bid or ten thousand ($10,000).

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any and all bids.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for the satisfactory Performance and Payment Bond or Bond in the amount required by Section 39-1-1(a), Code of Alabama 1975, and evidence of insurance as required by the bid documents within ten (10) days after being notified that he has been awarded the contract.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. The bidder must comply with all requirements of the public works bid law Section 39-2-1 et seq., Code of Alabama 1975.

Any bidder, whether a resident or non-resident of the State of Alabama, must comply with all applicable provisions of Section 34-8-1, et. seq., Code of Alabama, 1975, including requirements for licensing as a general contractor and the necessity to show evidence of license before the bid will be considered by the awarding authority. A current license number must be included on the bid.

This is a tax-exempt contract.

By signing this contract, the contracting parties affirm, for the duration of the agreement, that they will not violate federal immigration law or knowingly employ, hire for employment, or continue to employ an unauthorized alien within the state of Alabama. Furthermore, a contracting party found to be in violation of this provision shall be deemed in breach of the agreement and shall be responsible for all damages resulting therefrom.

Bidders must certify that they do not and will not maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that are segregated on a basis of race creed, color, sex, or national origin. Bidders must also certify they will make facilities handicap accessible to the extent required by law.

THE CITY GADSDEN, ALABAMA

Craig Ford, Mayor

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 2, 2026

_________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

FORPROPOSED ORDINANCES FOR GARBAGE AND SANITARY SEWER FEES OF THECITY OF ATTALLA

The City Council of the City of Attalla will hold a public hearing on Monday January 5, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. at the Attalla City Hall’s council chambers located at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL 35954, to consider the adoption of the following:

Ordinance to replace existing garbage ordinance and increase the garbage fee from $14.50 to $19.50 per unit.

Ordinance to replace existing sanitary sewer rate ordinance that will increase the Sanitary Sewer Base and Usage Fee by 30%.

All interested persons may examine and review the proposed ordinance in the office of the City Clerk during normal business hours, before and after the meeting referenced herein.

Mandy Cash, City Clerk

January 2, 2026