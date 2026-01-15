Legals for 1/16/2026 – 1/22/2026

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness

secured by that certain mortgage executed by Blake M Leath, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Southern Home Mortgage Corp., its successors and assigns, on May 23, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3434610; with Modification Agreement recorded on November 07, 2023 in Instrument Number 3566011, also signed by Morgan Michelle Leath; the undersigned MidFirst Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on February 4, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: All that part of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 12, Township 10 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at a railroad spike found at the Northeast corner of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of said section; thence along the North line of said section, North 88 degrees 24 minutes 34 seconds West a distance of 708.00 feet to an iron pin set, within the right-of-way of Horton Gap Road, at the Point of Beginning. From said Point of Beginning, leaving said section and right-of-way, South 02 degrees 10 minutes 15 seconds East a distance of 362.81 feet to a 3/8 inch rebar iron found; thence South 60 degrees 57 minutes 47 seconds West a distance of 139.82 feet to an iron pin set; thence North 02 degrees 10 minutes 15 seconds West a distance of 434.19 feet to an iron pin set on North line of said section said point being within the right-of-way of said Horton Gap Road; thence within said right-of-way and along said section line, South 88 degrees 24 minutes 34 seconds East a distance of 125.00 feet to the Point of Beginning, less and except any easements or rights-of-way, and being a portion of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 12, Township 10 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 5255 Horton Gap Rd , Boaz, AL 35956. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. MidFirst Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-13644-MF-AL 01/02/2026, 01/09/2026, 01/16/2026

January 2, 9, and 16, 2026

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Charles McGriff and Spouse, Myra McGriff, originally in favor of Compass Bank, on April 14, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3312592; the undersigned PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on February 4, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot Numbers Twenty Seven 27 and Twenty Eight 28, in Block Number Four 4, in Elliot Park First Addition, according to the map therefore recorded in Plat Book B, Page 118 and 119, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, formerly Alabama City, Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 3612 Western Ave , Gadsden, AL 35904. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 23-02017 01/02/2026, 01/09/2026, 01/16/2026

January 2, 9, and 16, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by William D. Tolton and Melissa A. Tolton, Husband and Wife as Joint Tenants with a Right of Survivorship, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns, on February 5, 2007, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on February 16, 2007, as Document Number 3265138; WHEREAS, the aforesaid deed of trust was subsequently modified on August 22, 2017, and said modification being recorded on September 21, 2017, as Document Number 3456798. The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the certificate holders of the CWABS, Inc., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-4, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on February 17, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at an existing capped rebar “Wright” at the Northeast corner of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama and run South 00° 49’ 08” West along the east line thereof 838.05 feet to the point of beginning herein described; thence from said point of beginning, continue South 00° 49’ 08” West along the east line thereof 167.61 feet to a point; thence run North 85° 22’ 57” West leaving said east line 1325.57 feet to a point in the west line of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4; thence run North 00° 54’ 00” East along the west line thereof 168.07 feet to a point; thence run South 85° 21’ 43” East leaving said west line 1325.37 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 205 Wesley Ln, Attalla, AL 35954-9180

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the certificate holders of the CWABS, Inc., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-4 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

January 16, 23, and 30, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jessice Ray Pena, Latoya Dionne Bothwell, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for First Equity Home Loan, Inc., its successors and assigns dated June 17, 2024; said mortgage being recorded on June 18, 2024 as Instrument No. 3575877 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2025, Page 3599949 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (be-tween 11am and 4pm), on February 18, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 25 of Brakestone Hills Subdivision, according to the survey and plat thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book I, Page 53 in the Probate Office for Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 165 Mary Elizabeth Ln, Boaz, AL 35956.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-07629AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

25-07629AL

January 16, 23, and 30, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Dena D. Ponder was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/05/2025 to the Estate of Delores J. Aultman, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 9,16, and 23, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Judy Panell Elkins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/05/2025 to the Estate of Norma H. Panell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 9,16, and 23, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Sharon Y. Page was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/08/2025 to the Estate of Carolyn Ann Renfroe, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 9,16, and 23, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jimmie Frank Smith, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/10/2025 to the Estate of Doris Jean Weaver Smith, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 9,16, and 23, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Debora K. Thomas was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/11/2025 to the Estate of Froscina Dewese Hand, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 9,16, and 23, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Matthew Mabrey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/12/2025 over the Estate of Barbara Laverne Prichett, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 9,16, and 23, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Patricia Rice was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/15/2025 to the Estate of Shirley T. Sparkman, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 9,16, and 23, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Angel Hollingsworth was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/15/2025 over the Estate of Jerry Wayne Hollingsworth, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 9,16, and 23, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Malinda Dunn was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/17/2025 to the Estate of john David Jones, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 9,16, and 23, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Brandi D. Thomas Williamson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/29/2025 to the Estate of Connie D. Arivett, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 9,16, and 23, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Donna Skaggs was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/30/2025 to the Estate of Carolyn Khadan, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 9,16, and 23, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: LEIGH WINECOFF, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-733

TO: John Winecoff & Clint Wilks, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 11th day of FEBRUARY 2026 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 31ST DAY OF DECEMBER 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

January 9, 16, and 23, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: BILLY JOE BUGGS, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-748

TO: Tranita Gentry, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 3rd day of FEBRUARY 2026 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 5TH DAY OF JANUARY 2026

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

January 9, 16, and 23, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM E. MARTIN, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2025-00467

TO: Madeline Martin; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court a Petition for

Letters of Administration and Appointment of Court Administrator for the Estate of William E. Martin, deceased.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 18th day of

February, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to contest the same if you

deem proper.

DONE THIS THE 6th DAY OF January 2026

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: NANCY LOCONTO,

INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-678

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO SELL REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 2nd day of FEBRUARY, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 7th DAY OF JANUARY, 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

January 9, 16, and 23, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BETTY JANE REAVES, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-00805

A Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of BETTY JANE REAVES, Deceased, having been submitted to the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate, by Petitioner, Samuel Timothy Reaves by and through his attorney, Jason Knowles on the 17th day of November, 2025; Notice is hereby given that all persons contesting said Petition shall file a response thereto with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902, within 30 days of the date of this publication.

Done this the 8th day of January 2026

SCOTT W. HASSELL

JUDGE OF PROBATE

January 16, 2026

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF: HALL, GARY WAYNE DECEASED.

You will take notice that a Petition for Disposition of Remains filed by London Pearce, for the disposition of the remains of Gary Wayne Hall, who passed from this life and stepped into eternity on the 25th day of November, 2025, is set to be heard on the 21st day of January, 2026 at 9:30 a.m., alleging that there are no known next of kin to take custody of the remains of the Decedent.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this matter or desire to take custody of the remains of the Decedent of the proper disposition, you must file a written response within two (2) days of the last publication herein with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901.

DONE THIS THE 13th DAY OF January, 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 16, 2026

_______________

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF: ROBERTSON, TAYLOR RAE DECEASED.

You will take notice that a Petition for Disposition of Remains filed by London Pearce, for the disposition of the remains of Taylor Rae Robertson, who passed from this life and stepped into eternity on the 6th day of December, 2025, is set to be heard on the 21st day of January, 2026 at 9:30 a.m., alleging that there are no known next of kin to take custody of the remains of the Decedent.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this matter or desire to take custody of the remains of the Decedent of the proper disposition, you must file a written response within two (2) days of the last publication herein with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901.

DONE THIS THE 13th DAY OF January, 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 16, 2026

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF Evelyn Kramer

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED NEXT OF KIN OF EVELYN KRAMER

You will take notice that a Petition filed by LONDON PEARCE of ETOWAH COUNTY CORONER for the disposition of the remains of EVELYN KRAMER, who passed from this life and stepped into eternity on the 15TH day of DECEMBER 2025, is set to be heard on the 21st day of January 2026 alleging that there are no known next of kin to take custody of the remains of the Dece-dent.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this matter or desire to take custody of the remains of the Decedent for proper disposition, you must file a written response within two (2) days of the date of the last publication herein with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Ave, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

January 16, 2026

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2025-00808

STATE OF ALABAMA, EX REL

JOHN R. COPPER, DIRECTOR OF THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, Plaintiff,

V.

ANDREA LACHELL WHISENANT, an individual; TOMAS FRANCISCO, an individual; BECKY NORDGREN, Etowah County Tax Collector; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein, Defendants

NOTICE TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, CLAIMANTS, AND/OR INTERESTED PARTIES

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You are here notified the State of Alabama, by and through their attorney, John F. Porter, III, Esquire has filed a complaint in writing seeking to condemn for the uses and purposes set forth in said complaint that certain real property located in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION – TRACT 123

A part of the SE 4 of the SE of Section 11, Township 12-Sm Range 6-E, identified as Tract No. 123 on Project No. RCR-028-759-0002 in Etowah County, Alabama and being more fully described as follows:

A house and Lot located at 1508 Sarah Street, Gadsden, Alabama, more particularly described as: Lot Number Six (6), in Block Number One (1), in Manos Subdivision according to the map thereof as recordedin Plat Book “D”, Page 249, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Please be advised that you have thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication to file an answer or other response with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902 and the attorney for the Plaintiff, John F. Porter, III of The Porter Law Group, P.C. at 123 East Laurel Street, Scottsboro, Alabama 35768.

You are further notified that the hearing of said complaint has been set by this Court for February 11th, 2026 at 2:30, at which time you may appear and answer said complaint or file objections thereto if you so desire.

If the application to condemn is granted by the Court, a Commissioner’s hearing will be scheduled within 30 days thereafter to determine damages which may be due the defendants. For information on the date and time of such hearing, please contact the Probate Court during regular business hours at 256-549-5375.

This the 5th day of January, 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2026

______________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, A municipal corporation

Plaintiff,

V.

GULF STATES STEEL ACQUISION CORP., An Alabama Corporation; GULF STATES STEEL INC., an Alabama Corporation; SHAWMUT BANK OF CONNECTICUT; ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; and BECKY NORDGREN, Etowah County Tax Collector, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

CASE NO.: 2025-00512

NOTICE TO: GULF STATES STEEL ACQUISITION CORP., GULF STATES STEEL INC. OF ALABAMA, SHAWMUT BANK OF CONNECTICUT, ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS, CLAIMANTS, OR INTEREST PARTIES CLAIMING RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You are hereby notified the City of Gadsden, by and through their attorney, J. Lance Smith, Esquire has filed a complaint in writing seeking to condemn for the ususes and purposes set forth in said complaint that certain real property located in the county of Etowah, State of Alabama, and described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

A part of the NW of SE 4, Section 8, Township 12S, Range 6E, identified as Tract No. 1 on Project No. STPSU-2815(256) in Etowah County, Alabama and being more fully described as follows:

Commencing at the northeast corner of the NW of the SE 4 of section 8, T-12-S, R-6-E; thence S09°28’54”W along the west line of the NE % of the SE a distance of 342.17 feet to a point on the permanent easement line (said line offset 71.00 feet left & parallel to centerline of project); thence S20°39′39′′W along said line a distance of 54.60 feet to a point on the permanent easement line (said point offset 71.00 feet left & perpendicular to centerline of project at PT station 14+08.21); thence following the curvature thereof and along said line an arc distance of 153.42 feet (said arc having a chord bearing of S22°43’31”W, a clockwise direction, a chord

distance of 153.38 feet and a radius of 2129.00 feet) to a point on the permanent easement line (said point offset 71.00 feet left & perpendicular to centerline of project at PC station 13+21.68); thence S24°47’22”W along said line a distance of 24.21 feet to a point on the acquired right-of- way line (said point offset 71.00 feet left to centerline of project) (said point also on the grantor’s property line); also being the Point of Beginning of the property herein described; thence S34°56′02′′E along the grantor’s property line a distance of 47.35 feet to a point on the west present right-of-way line of South 11th Street; thence S24°27′00′′W along said present right-of- way line a distance of 193.17 feet to a point on said present right-of-way line; thence S34°27’17”W along said present right-of-way line a distance of 101.75 feet to a point on the acquired right-of-way line; (said point perpendicular to centerline of project at station 9+80.52 left) thence N26°54’30”W along the acquired right-of-way line a distance of 31.09 feet to a point on the acquired right-of-way line, said point 71.00 feet left of and perpendicular to South 11th Street station 10+00.00; thence N24°18′03′′E along the acquired right-of-way line a distance of 60.75 feet to a point on the acquired right-of-way line, said point 71.00 feet left of and perpendicular to South 11th Street PC station 10+60.75; thence following the curvature thereof and along said acquired right-of-way line an arc distance of 9.13 feet (said arc having a chord bearing of N24°32′43′′E, a clockwise direction, a chord distance of 9.13 feet and a radius of 1000 feet) to a point on the acquired right-of-way line, said point 71.00 feet left of and perpendicular to South 11th Street PT station 10+69.28; thence N24°47′22′′E along the acquired right-of-way line a distance of 228.19 feet to the point and place of Beginning; the above described parcel contains 0.266 acre, more or less.

Please be advised that you have thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication to file an answer or other response with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902 and the attorney for the plaintiff, J. Lance Smith, Esq., 200 Chestnut Street, Suite A, P.O. Box 129, Gadsden, AL 35902.

You are further notified that the hearing of said complaint has been set by this court for January 21, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., at which time you may appear and answer said complaint or file objections thereto if you so desire.

If the application to condemn is granted by the Court, a Commissioners’ hearing will be scheduled within 30 days thereafter to determine damages which may be due to the defendants. For information on the date and time of such hearing, please contact the Probate Court during regular business hours at 256-549-5333.

This the 11th day of December, 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Lance Smith, Esq.

200 Chestnut Street

P.O. Box 129

Gadsden, AL 35902

January 16, 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

In the Small Claims Court of Etowah County, Alabama Case # SM-24-901646 Publication Notice to: Mario Jackson. A Complaint has been filed in this court for amounts owed to Butler Electrical Contractors, LLC in the amount of $3,278.96, exclusive of costs and interest, said case being styled as Butler Electrical Contractors v. Mario Jackson. You must file an answer to the Complaint within 30 days of perfection of service by publication. Your answer is to be filed in the Small Claims Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Long & King, LLC

2100 Club Drive, Suite 150

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-442-0201

January 16, 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In The Matter of the Adoption Petition of JENNIFER DIAL

CASE NO.:2025-00449

TO: Unknown father Address unknown

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to Laura Ann Dial has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) named above alleging that the identity and/or whereabouts of the biological father of said minor child are unknown and have not been disclosed to the Court. The minor child’s date of birth is 04/26/2020. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this notice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

Attorney for Petitioner:

David King, Esquire

2100 Club Drive, Suite 150

Gadsden, AL 35901

Given under my hand this the 14th day of January 2026

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

January 16, 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF COURT ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 31-CV-2025-900242.00

AIMEE CAROLE PARKER, Plaintiff,

V.

ON-TEII-ON DA’BREE MCHENRY, Defendant

ORDER AUTHORIZING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION AND FINDING AVOIDANCE OF SERVICE BY THE DEFENDANT

On the basis of the Affidavit of Process Service and Affidavit of Plaintiff’s Counsel filed with the Plaintiff’s Motion to Service Defendant by Publication, the Court finds that said Motion is due to be, and it hereby is granted. Moreover, on the basis of the thorough Affidavit of Process Service, the Court makes a specific finding that the Defendant is avoiding service of process.

The Plaintiff shall cause notice as provided by law to be published once a week for four (4) consecutive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation published in Etowah County, Alabama. She further shall cause an Affidavit of Publication thereafter to be filed with the Court.

DONE this 4thday of December, 2025.

/s/ GEORGE C. DAY, JR.

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Katie Tait Copeland, Attorney for Plaintiff

Shunnarah Injury Lawyers

219 S. 3rd Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

(205)983-8123 – Phone

ktait@asilpc.com

January 16, 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2025-900531

JOHN D. BAILEY,

Plaintiff,

vs.

A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

PARCEL ONE:

FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING: COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT NUMBER ONE (1), CARLISLE ACRES SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THEMAP OR PLAT THEREOF,RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK K, PAGE 49, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE RUN NORTH 85 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 06 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 39.59 FEET (PLAT), 39.81 FEET (FIELD) TO A POINT, THENCE RUN SOUTH 05 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 06 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 81.91 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN SOUTH 75 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 54 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 129.20 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 20 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 06 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 103.96 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 77 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 54 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 183.34 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH07 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 54 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 133.75 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 88 DEGREES 48MINUTES 56 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 368.59 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 05 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 34 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 100.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID TRACT EMBRACING A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (SW 1/4), SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, CONTAINING 1.00 ACRE, MORE OR LESS.

PARCEL TWO:

FIVE (5) ACRES IN A SQUARE IN THE NW CORNER OF THE NE ¼ OF THE SW ¼ OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST, LYING AND BEING IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA,

TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMENTS LOCATED THEREON. LESS AND EXCEPT THOSE PORTIONS CONVEYED TO MICHAEL KEVIN NIX BY DEED RECORDED IN D-1998-0225; SAVE AND EXCEPT THOSE PORTIONS CONVEYED TO THE EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA BY DEED RECORDED IN D-2001-2176; AND SAVE AND EXCEPT THOSE PORTIONS CONVEYED TO LISSA MADDOX BY DEEDS RECORDED IN D-2001-4039 AND D-2001-4040, SAID DESCRIPTIONS EMBRACING A PORTION OF THE NE ¼ OF THE SW ¼ IN SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST.

LISSA MADDOX and MAC SMITH, INCLUDING ANY HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF THE SAME AND THOSE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES, including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any person claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above described property

Defendant

The Defendant, MAC SMITH, and/or his heirs or next of kin, and any other individuals who may claim an interest in the aforementioned property, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Bill to Quiet Title filed by JOHN D. BAILEY, within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the aforementioned case.

Done the 9th day of January, 2026.

SONNIE J. STEEN

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Joshua B. Sullivan

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone (256)547-7200

Fax (256)467-6322

January 16, 23, 30 February 6, 2026

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE FOR JOB COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Hudak Construction Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for A New Medical Office Building for The Department of Rehabilitation Services at 225 East Broad Street, Gadsden, AL. 35903 for the State of Alabama and the City of Gadsden and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect at 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL. 35901.

Hudak Construction

400 W. Meighan Blvd.

Gadsden, AL 35901

January 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2026

_____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS FEDERAL AID PROJECT NO.BR-0205(507) ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on January 30, 2026 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Bridge Replacement and Approaches on SR-205 over the Alabama and Tennessee River Railway, LLC (ATN) to include the Re-Alignment of SR-205 and Old Guntersville Gadsden Road. Length 0.700 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In One Hundred Eighty (180) Working Days.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $58.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been predetermined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $4,690,977 To $5,733,416 .

The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act.

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

January 9, 16, and 23, 2026

_____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS FEDERAL AID PROJECT NO.STPAA-2826(250) ETOWAH AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on January 30, 2026 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Resurfacing (Scrub Seal), Guardrail Installation, and Traffic Stripe on Old US Highway 411 from the junction of Broken Arrow Road to the junction of CR-20. Length 5.129 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Sixty (60) Working Days.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $3.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been predetermined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $1,478,357 To $1,806,881 .

The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act.

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

January 9, 16, and 23, 2026

_____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS FEDERAL AID PROJECT NO. STPSU-2815(257) ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on January 30, 2026 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Planing, Resurfacing, Sidewalk Improvements, and Traffic Stripe on Walnut Street from the intersection of South 8th Street to the intersection of South 5th Street in Gadsden. Length 0.379 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Sixty (60) Working Days.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $9.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been predetermined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $772,817 To $944,554 .

The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act.

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

January 9, 16, and 23, 2026

_____________

LEGAL ZONING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that on January 28, 2026 at 4:00 p.m., the Planning Commission of the City of Gadsden will hold a regularly scheduled public hearing in the Council Chamber at City Hall, First Floor, 90 Broad Street to give all persons who desire an opportunity to be heard, in opposition to or in favor of, the following requests:

Request for presentation on a Preliminary Plat for a proposed creation of a New Subdivision on property described below:

A tract of land lying in and being a portion of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter in Section 26, Township 12 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at a spike found, at the purported Northwest corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter Section 26, Township 12 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian; Thence run N89°55’04”E for a dis-tance of 30.00’ feet to a capped rebar found at the Eastern R.O.W of Oakland Dr.; Said point being the point of beginning of the tract of land being herein described; Thence, leaving said R.O. W, run N89°55’04 “E for a distance of 170.00’ feet to a capped rebar found; Thence run N89°55’04’’E for a distance of 321.36’ feet to a capped rebar found at the Western R.O.W of Whorton Bend Rd.; Thence run, along the said R.O.W, S45°25’13”E for a distance of307.Sr feet to a point; Thence run, along the said R.O.W, S49°16’57nE for a distance of 282.29’ feet to a point; Thence run, along the said R.O.W, S56°20’28n E for a distance of 153.54’ feet to a point; Thence run, along the said R.O.W, S56°49’44”E for a distance of 299.06’ feet to a 2”pipe found; Thence, leaving said R.O.W, run S01°36’06n E for a distance of 336.33’ feet to a 1” pipe found; Thence run S00°39’06n E for a distance of 334.12’ feet to a 2” pipe found; Thence run N89°33’11 “W for a distance of 282.11’ feet to a capped rebar found; Thence run N89°58’57”W for a distance of 657.00’ feet to a capped rebar found; Thence run N02°43’25”W for a distance of 105.22’ feet to a capped rebar found; Thence run N02°43’16”W for a distance of 105.12’ feet to a capped rebar found; Thence run N02°37’25”W for a distance of 104.18’ feet to a rebar found; Thence run N01°15’36”W for a distance of 71.25’ feet to a rebar found; Thence run 75°45’42”W for a distance of 218.60’ feet to a rebar found; Thence run N04°30’33”E for a dis-tance of 120.00’ feet to a rebar found; Thence run N71°29’27”W for a distance of 160.00’ feet to a capped rebar found at the Eastern R.O.W of Oakland Dr.; Thence run, along the said R.O.W, N00°29’35”W for a distance of706.74’ feet to a point; Said point being the point of beginning of the tract of land being herein described; Containing 28.76 +/-acres, more or less. Subject to existing rights of way for public roads, utility lines, easements, and restrictions whether recorded or not. Less and Except A tract of land lying in and being portion of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter in Section 26, Township 12 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at a spike found, at the purported Northwest Corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter Section 26, Township 12 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian, thence run N89°55’04”E for a distance of 30.00’ feet to a capped rebar found at the Eastern R.O.W of Oakland Dr.: thence, leaving said R.O.W. run N89°55’04”E for a distance of 170.00’ feet to a capped rebar found; Thence run N89°55’04”E for a distance of 321.36’ feet to a capped rebar found at the Western R.O.W of Whorton Bend Rd.: thence run, along the said R.O.W, S45°25’13”E for a distance of 307.51’ feet to a point; thence run, along the said R.O.W., S49°16’57”E for a distance of 99.48’ feet to a point; Said point being the point of beginning of the tract of land being herein described; thence run along the said R.O.W., S49°16’57”E for a distance of 182.81’ feet to a rebar found; thence run, along the said R.O.W., S56°20’28”E for a distance of 93.48’ feet to a rebar found; thence leaving said R.O.W., run S52°54’29”W for a dis-tance of 434.12’ feet to a rebar found; thence run N68023’33”W for a distance of 110.80’ feet to a rebar found; thence run Nl1°27’08”E for a distance of 280.08’ feet to a rebar found; thence run N56026’58”E for a distance of212.76’ feet to a rebar found, said point being the point of beginning of the tract of land being herein described :Containing 2.36+/- acres, more or less Subject to the existing rights of way for public roads, utility lines, easements, and restrictions whether recorded or not.( Property address being 1170 Oakland Drive).

Request for a Re- Plat (Minor Subdivision) on property described below:

A TRACT OF LAND CONTAINING 0.39 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, BEING A PORTION OF THAT PROPERTY RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 1773, PAGE 172, OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, LYING IN THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 9, TOWN-SHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT AN EXISTING CAPPED 1/2” REBAR (SKIPPER ENGINEERS) AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY (130’) OF RAINBOW DRIVE (A.K.A U.S. HIGHWAY NO. 411) AND THE NORTH LINE OF REPUBLIC STEEL PUMP STATION EASEMENT (AS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 6H, PAGE 252) THENCE RUN N02°55’10”E FOR 167.95’ TO A CAPPED 1/2” REBAR (CARR 00010LS); THENCE N02°50’07”E FOR 50.26’ TO A CAPPED 1/2” REBAR (B MEANS LS27727); THENCE S86°56’50”W FOR 4.85’ TO A POINT; THENCE N03°09’48”E FOR 150.07’ TO A 1” IRON PIPE SET IN CONCRETE AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE N85°30’27”E FOR 178.57 FEET TO A CAPPED 5/8” REBAR (3 NOTCH GROUP CA-0026-LS); THENCE N02°58’04”W FOR 99.06 FEET TO A MAG NAIL WITH DISC (THREE NOTCH CA 0026); THENCE S85°31’14”W FOR 167.84 FEET TO A 1” IRON PIPE SET IN CONCRETE ON THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY OF HIGHWAY 411; THENCE S03°11’21”W FOR 99.96 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

A TRACT OF LAND CONTAINING 0.18 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, BEING A PORTION OF THAT PROPERTY RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 1773, PAGE 172, OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, LYING IN THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 9, TOWN-SHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT AN EXISTING CAPPED 1/2” REBAR (SKIPPER ENGINEERS) AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY (130’) OF RAINBOW DRIVE (A.K.A U.S. HIGHWAY NO. 411) AND THE NORTH LINE OF REPUBLIC STEEL PUMP STATION EASEMENT (AS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 6H, PAGE 252) THENCE RUN N02°55’10”E FOR 167.95’ TO A CAPPED 1/2” REBAR (CARR 00010LS); THENCE N02°50’07”E FOR 50.26’ TO A CAPPED 1/2” REBAR (B MEANS LS27727); THENCE S86°56’50”W FOR 4.85’ TO A POINT; THENCE N03°09’48”E FOR 150.07’ TO A 1” IRON PIPE SET IN CONCRETE ON THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY OF HIGHWAY 411; THENCE N85°30’27”E FOR 178.57 FEET TO A CAPPED 5/8” REBAR (3 NOTCH GROUP CA-0026-LS) AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE N02°58’04”W FOR 99.06 FEET TO A MAG NAIL WITH DISC (3 NOTCH GROUP CA-0026-LS) 85°31’14”E FOR 85.57 FEET TO A 1/2” REBAR; THENCE S02°47’11”W FOR 99.81 FEET TO A 1/2” REBAR; THENCE S85°30’27”W FOR 75.56 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. (Property Address being 936 Rainbow Drive)

Request for Planning Approval for a Re-Plat ( Minor Subdivision) combining eight(8) lots into one parcel on property described below:

Lots number Eleven (11) and Twelve (12) in Block number Thirteen (13), according to the rearrangement of portions of Elmwood North Division as shown by map of Said rearrangement recoded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 326-327, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Lots Thirteen (13) and Fourteen(14) in Block Thirteen (13) in Elmwood North Division as recoded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 327, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Lot Number Fifteen(15) and Sixteen(16) in Block Number (13), in the Elmwood North Division as recoded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 326-327, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with an easement for ingress and egress 5 feet in the width over, upon and along the Northeasterly most 5 feet of Lot Number 17 (17) of said subdivision which easement is more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Southeast Corner of Lot number Seventeen (17) and thence run Southwest along Hood Avenue a distance of 5 feet to a point; Thence run Northwesterly and parallel with the Northeasterly line of said Lot Number Seventeen (170 a distance of 160 feet more or less to the Northwest line thereof; thence run Northeasterly a distance of 5 feet to the Northeast Corner of said lot; thence run 160 feet more or less along the Northeast line of said lot to the point of beginning.

Lots 17 and 18 in block Number 13 according to the rearrangement of portions of Elmwood North Division according to the map of said rearrangement as recoded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 326-327 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. (property address being 300 North Hood Avenue)

Planning request for Final Approval on a Plat for a Proposed subdivision being created on property described below:

The east half of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama. (Property address being 305 Goldenrod Avenue)

January 16, 2026.

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PROJECT:Minor League Field Concrete Improvements

Project No. M-089

OWNER: The City of Attalla, Alabama

Separate sealed bids for the construction of the Minor League Field Concrete Improvement Project will be received by The City of Attalla at the City Hall of Attalla at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL, 35954 until 10:00 A.M. CDST on Thursday, January 29, 2026 in the Council Chambers and then at said place publicly opened and read aloud. The project will consist of grading and pouring concrete around the minor league field located at the Attalla Sports Complex located at 102 Case Avenue, Attalla, AL.

The Contract Documents may be examined at the Attalla City Hall or copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained from The City of Attalla Engineering Department. Upon request, documents will be shipped after all shipping and handling charges are collected.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the lowest and responsible bidder. All bidders must comply with requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted.

All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying the license number on the outside of the envelope in which the Proposal is delivered.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

THE CITY OF ATTALLA

BY: Larry Means, Mayor

DATE: January 6, 2026

January 9, 16, and 23, 2026

_____________

ATTALLA CITY CHILD NUTRITION PROGRAM INVITATION TO BID

CNP Bid #5-25/26 – Large Equipment: Walk-in freezer

All submissions related to this Invitation to Bid are to be addressed to:

Mrs. Donna Giles

Child Nutrition Director

Attalla City Schools

101 Case Avenue

Attalla, AL 35954

Telephone: 256-538-8051

Email: dgiles@attalla.k12.al.us

Deadline:

Invitation to bid must be received on or before 9:00 a.m. CDT on Jan. 29, 2026.

Bidders are required to clearly mark their envelopes in the lower left corner as follows:

CNP Bid #5-25/26 Large Equipment: Walk-in freezer

Envelopes not properly marked will be rejected.

Faxed and emailed responses will not be accepted.

Public Bid opening will be held at 9:00 a.m. CDT on Jan 29, 2026.

January 16 and 23, 2026

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The contents of units # 121 will be disposed of on Friday January 16, 2026 for charges past due: Amy Thomas, Unit # 121.

Briarmeade Village Mini Warehouses

409 W. Main Street,

Glencoe AL. 35905

January 9 and 16, 2026

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following units will be auctioned or otherwise disposed of on January 22, 2026 beginning at 9:00 a.m. on the premises of Stock It N Lock It Mini Storage located at 3403 Rainbow Parkway, Rainbow City, AL. 35906.

Allison Baty. Unit 91-C

Harold Hicks. Unit 74-C

Amy Mason. Unit 28-A

Stacie Yates. Unit 240-I

Jose Garcia. Unit 202-H

Gabrilea Morris. Unit 266-J

Calvin Sumpter. Unit 201-H

Deanna Sumpter. Unit 241-I

April Huff. Unit 312-K

Breanna Christensen. Unit 184-G

January 9 and 16, 2026

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following units will be auctioned or otherwise disposed of on January 16, 2026 on the premises of 77 Storage located at 2800 Forestdale Road, Southside, AL. 35907.

Unit G13

Roberta Delaine Wright

77 Storage LLC

2800 Forestdale Road

Southside, AL 35907

January 9 and 16, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the Contents of the following storage buildings will be SOLD by Off Campus Storage on January 23, 2026 at 10:00 am at 474 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35903.

Taneshia Wynn Unit 142

Zena Spears Unit 149 & 150

Deanna Parker Unit 40A

January 16 and 23, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that the Kelton Wrecker LLC will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicles:

2006 FORD F150

VIN: 1FTPX12536FB72988

The public auction

will be held at Kelton Wrecker LLC located at 1625 Forrest Ave Gadsden AL 35901 at 8:00 AM on 02/07/2026. The seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low and may postpone the public auction until another time and place. In addition, the seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

January 9 and 16, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Notice is hereby given that a 2006 Chevrolet Truck, VIN#: 2GCEK13T861157655 will be sold at auction to the highest bidder for cash on February 12, 2026, at 12:00 noon at 1410 Valley Drive, Attalla, AL 35954.

January 16 and 23, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF ABANDONED BOAT

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to applicable Alabama law, that an abandoned boat has been found on Neely Lake between the Highway 77 bridge and Canon Creek, Southside/Rainbow City, Alabama area.

The boat is described as follows:

One unidentified boat

of unknown make and

model. The boat has no registration tags, the manufacturer’s identification tag has been damaged, and the boat does not have a motor.

The boat was found on or about September 30, 2025. The vessel is currently in the custody of Troy Kuenne. Any person claiming ownership of this boat must provide proof of ownership and contact Troy Kuenne at 619-813-2124 within 45 days of the final publication of

this notice.

If the boat is not claimed within the specified time period, it will be considered forfeited and disposed of in accordance with Alabama law.

January 16 and 23, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 3/20/2026 at 8:00 am

2011 Chevy Silverado 1500

VIN: 3GCPKSE38BG137757

Tommy Tows

3403 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35904

(256) 490-3715

January 16 and 23, 2026