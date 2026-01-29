Legals for 1/30/2026 – 2/05/2026

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jessice Ray Pena, Latoya Dionne Bothwell, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for First Equity Home Loan, Inc., its successors and assigns dated June 17, 2024; said mortgage being recorded on June 18, 2024 as Instrument No. 3575877 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2025, Page 3599949 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on February 18, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 25 of Brakestone Hills Subdivision, according to the survey and plat thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book I, Page 53 in the Probate Office for Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 165 Mary Elizabeth Ln, Boaz, AL 35956.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-07629AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

25-07629AL

January 16, 23, and 30, 2026

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cora L. Osborne, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Finance of America Reverse LLC, on November 7, 2023, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3566293; the undersigned Finance of America Reverse, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on March 19, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Parcel 150 feet S x 210 feet S described as follows: Beginning 1000 feet s South NW corner of NE 1/4 TH S 225 feet S TH SWLY 455 feet S to Point of Beginning TH NWLY 210 feet S TH SWLY 150 feet S TH SELY 210 feet S TH NELY 150 feet S to Point of Beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 615 Whorton Bend Rd , Rainbow City, AL 35906. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Finance of America Reverse, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-04276-CL-AL

January 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mary Ammons, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Federal Bank, A FSB. its successors and assigns, on May 26, 2023, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3558414; the undersigned AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on March 18, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: A tract of land described as beginning in the South line of Chestnut Street at the Northwest corner of what is known as the Old Tolson residence lot, formerly owned by C.E. Snead; said point supposed to be 147 feet West of the intersection of the South line of Chestnut Street with the West line of Ninth Street; and from thence running in a Southerly direction and along the West line of the old Tolson residence lot a distance of 153 feet, more or less, to a point which is 40 feet North of the Northeast corner of that certain lot conveyed by Alice E. Guice and husband, C.L. Guice, to W.L. Watson, dated February 17, 1926, as shown by deed recorded in Deed Record 4-P, Page 388, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, said point being 40 feet North of said Watson lot measured along the East line of the Watson lot produced in a Northerly direction; thence in a Westerly direction and parallel with the North line of said Watson lot to a point which is 36.4 feet West of the West line of the old Tolson residence lot measured along the line parallel with the South line of Chestnut Street; thence in a Northerly direction in a direct line to a point in the South line of Chestnut Street; thence in an Easterly direction and along the South line of of Chestnut Street a distance of 47 feet to the point of beginning, and being a portion of the Northwest ten acres of the Southwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 4, Township 12, South of Range 6, East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Subject to rights of parties in and to the joint driveway and garage which are located on the above described property.. Property street address for informational purposes: 942 Chestnut Street , Gadsden, AL 35901. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EX-PRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-09689-SC-AL

January 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Zandra Shirley, a single woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Homecomings Financial Network, Inc., its successors and assigns, on February 18, 2005, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on March 2, 2005, as Document Number M-2005-0884. NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on March 4, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 8, AND THE SOUTHEAST 20 FEET OF LOT 9, IN BLOCK 7, OF CLUBVIEW HEIGHTS, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK E, PAGES 224, 225 AND 226, PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

More commonly known as: 124 Sunnydale Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

January 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mitchell Rodney Cameron, Jr. and Morgan Cameron, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns, on March 8, 2017, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on March 16, 2017, as Document Number 3448054. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on March 19, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number Two (2) and Three (3) in the First Addition to Nabors Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 393, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in the City of Glencoe, Etowah County, Alabama and being subject to restrictive covenants as recorded in Miscellaneous Record “52”, Page 646, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 404 Lola Lane, Glencoe, AL 35905

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

January 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jason McIntyre and Jennifer McIntyre, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Family Savings Credit Union, on June 14, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3452124; the undersigned Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on January 15, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Commence at a 1-1/2 inch pipe marking the Northeast corner of the NW 1/4 – NW 1/4 of Section 21, Township 12 South, Range 8 East; thence South 02 degrees 02 minutes 18 seconds West 734.24 feet along the East line of said forty to a 1/2-inch capped rebar (CA497-LS) also being the Point of Beginning; thence continue South 02 degrees 02 minutes 18 seconds West 325.00 feet along said forty line a 3/8-inch rebar on the Northerly right of way of U.S. Highway Number 278 (80-foot right of way); thence leaving said forty line North 69 degrees 43 minutes 21 seconds West 283.00 feet along said right of way to a 1/2-inch capped rebar (CA-497-LS); thence leaving said right of way North 02 degrees 02 minutes 18 seconds East 325.00 feet to a 1/2-inch capped rebar (CA-497-LS); thence South 69 degrees 43 minutes 21 seconds East 283.00 feet to the Point of Beginning; situated, lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 9234 US Highway 278 E , Hokes Bluff, AL 35903. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from January 15, 2026 until March 19, 2026, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-06399-CE-AL

PUBLICATION DATES: December 5, 2025, December 12, 2025, December 19, 2025, January 30, 2026.

January 30, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Brandi Nicole Wood was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/15/2025 to the Estate of Hobson Eugene Wood, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kevin Wayne Copeland was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/17/2025 to the Estate of Charles Louis Copeland, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Leslie Hicks Ware was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/18/2025 over the Estate of Michael Lee Hicks, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Hedy Cohen was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/23/2025 to the Estate of Charles J. Grima, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Randall Green was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/05/2026 to the Estate of Larry Edwin Jones, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Bryan Scott Lumpkin was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/06/2026 over the Estate of Carol C. Lumpkin, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Joan Holiday Clayton was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/07/2026 to the Estate of Frances Frazier Clayton, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Lisa Patterson Sims was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/07/2026 over the Estate of David Keith Mitchell, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Michelle Helm was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/08/2026 over the Estate of Tiara Danielle Helm, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

______________

FILE CLAIMS

John D. Floyd was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/18/2025 to the Estate of Johnny Eugene Haggard, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 30, February 6, and 13, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: DOROTHY ANN BALL, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

CASE # 2026-00022

To: Christy Brown, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONVERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge or Probate, and further, that the 3rd day of March, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing of said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear an support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 20TH DAY OF JANUARY 2026

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

January 30, February 6 and 13, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM E. MARTIN, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2025-00467

TO: Madeline Martin; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court a Petition for

Letters of Administration and Appointment of Court Administrator for the Estate of William E.

Martin, deceased.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 18th day of

February, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to contest the same if you deem proper.

DONE THIS THE 6th DAY OF January 2026

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: NANCY LOCONTO, INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-678

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO SELL REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 2nd day of FEBRUARY, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 7th DAY OF JANUARY, 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

January 9, 16, and 23, 2026

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2025-00808

STATE OF ALABAMA, EX REL

JOHN R. COPPER, DIRECTOR OF THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, Plaintiff,

V.

ANDREA LACHELL WHISENANT, an individual; TOMAS FRANCISCO, an individual; BECKY NORDGREN, Etowah County Tax Collector; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein, Defendants

NOTICE TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, CLAIMANTS, AND/OR INTERESTED PARTIES

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You are here notified the State of Alabama, by and through their attorney, John F. Porter, III, Esquire has filed a complaint in writing seeking to condemn for the uses and purposes set forth in said complaint that certain real property located in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION – TRACT 123

A part of the SE 4 of the SE of Section 11, Township 12-Sm Range 6-E, identified as Tract No. 123 on Project No. RCR-028-759-0002 in Etowah County, Alabama and being more fully described as follows:

A house and Lot located at 1508 Sarah Street, Gadsden, Alabama, more particularly described as: Lot Number Six (6), in Block Number One (1), in Manos Subdivision according to the map thereof as recordedin Plat Book “D”, Page 249, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Please be advised that you have thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication to file an answer or other response with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902 and the attorney for the Plaintiff, John F. Porter, III of The Porter Law Group, P.C. at 123 East Laurel Street, Scottsboro, Alabama 35768.

You are further notified that the hearing of said complaint has been set by this Court for February 11th, 2026 at 2:30, at which time you may appear and answer said complaint or file objections thereto if you so desire.

If the application to condemn is granted by the Court, a Commissioner’s hearing will be scheduled within 30 days thereafter to determine damages which may be due the defendants. For information on the date and time of such hearing, please contact the Probate Court during regular business hours at 256-549-5375.

This the 5th day of January, 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2026

______________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, A municipal corporation

Plaintiff,

V.

GULF STATES STEEL ACQUISION CORP., An Alabama Corporation; GULF STATES STEEL INC., an Alabama Corporation; SHAWMUT BANK OF CONNECTICUT; ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; and BECKY NORDGREN, Etowah County Tax Collector, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

CASE NO.: 2025-00512

NOTICE TO: GULF STATES STEEL ACQUISITION CORP., GULF STATES STEEL INC. OF ALABAMA, SHAWMUT BANK OF CONNECTICUT, ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS, CLAIMANTS, OR INTEREST PARTIES CLAIMING RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You are hereby notified the City of Gadsden, by and through their attorney, J. Lance Smith, Esquire has filed a complaint in writing seeking to condemn for the ususes and purposes set forth in said complaint that certain real property located in the county of Etowah, State of Alabama, and described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

A part of the NW of SE 4, Section 8, Township 12S, Range 6E, identified as Tract No. 1 on Project No. STPSU-2815(256) in Etowah County, Alabama and being more fully described as follows:

Commencing at the northeast corner of the NW of the SE 4 of section 8, T-12-S, R-6-E; thence S09°28’54”W along the west line of the NE % of the SE a distance of 342.17 feet to a point on the permanent easement line (said line offset 71.00 feet left & parallel to centerline of project); thence S20°39′39′′W along said line a distance of 54.60 feet to a point on the permanent easement line (said point offset 71.00 feet left & perpendicular to centerline of project at PT station 14+08.21); thence following the curvature thereof and along said line an arc distance of 153.42 feet (said arc having a chord bearing of S22°43’31”W, a clockwise direction, a chord

distance of 153.38 feet and a radius of 2129.00 feet) to a point on the permanent easement line (said point offset 71.00 feet left & perpendicular to centerline of project at PC station 13+21.68); thence S24°47’22”W along said line a distance of 24.21 feet to a point on the acquired right-of- way line (said point offset 71.00 feet left to centerline of project) (said point also on the grantor’s property line); also being the Point of Beginning of the property herein described; thence S34°56′02′′E along the grantor’s property line a distance of 47.35 feet to a point on the west present right-of-way line of South 11th Street; thence S24°27′00′′W along said present right-of- way line a distance of 193.17 feet to a point on said present right-of-way line; thence S34°27’17”W along said present right-of-way line a distance of 101.75 feet to a point on the acquired right-of-way line; (said point perpendicular to centerline of project at station 9+80.52 left) thence N26°54’30”W along the acquired right-of-way line a distance of 31.09 feet to a point on the acquired right-of-way line, said point 71.00 feet left of and perpendicular to South 11th Street station 10+00.00; thence N24°18′03′′E along the acquired right-of-way line a distance of 60.75 feet to a point on the acquired right-of-way line, said point 71.00 feet left of and perpendicular to South 11th Street PC station 10+60.75; thence following the curvature thereof and along said acquired right-of-way line an arc distance of 9.13 feet (said arc having a chord bearing of N24°32′43′′E, a clockwise direction, a chord distance of 9.13 feet and a radius of 1000 feet) to a point on the acquired right-of-way line, said point 71.00 feet left of and perpendicular to South 11th Street PT station 10+69.28; thence N24°47′22′′E along the acquired right-of-way line a distance of 228.19 feet to the point and place of Beginning; the above described parcel contains 0.266 acre, more or less.

Please be advised that you have thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication to file an answer or other response with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902 and the attorney for the plaintiff, J. Lance Smith, Esq., 200 Chestnut Street, Suite A, P.O. Box 129, Gadsden, AL 35902.

You are further notified that the hearing of said complaint has been set by this court for January 21, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., at which time you may appear and answer said complaint or file objections thereto if you so desire.

If the application to condemn is granted by the Court, a Commissioners’ hearing will be scheduled within 30 days thereafter to determine damages which may be due to the defendants. For information on the date and time of such hearing, please contact the Probate Court during regular business hours at 256-549-5333.

This the 11th day of December, 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Lance Smith, Esq.

200 Chestnut Street

P.O. Box 129

Gadsden, AL 35902

January 16, 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

In the Small Claims Court of Etowah County, Alabama Case # SM-24-901646 Publication Notice to: Mario Jackson. A Complaint has been filed in this court for amounts owed to Butler Electrical Contractors, LLC in the amount of $3,278.96, exclusive of costs and interest, said case being styled as Butler Electrical Contractors v. Mario Jackson. You must file an answer to the Complaint within 30 days of perfection of service by publication. Your answer is to be filed in the Small Claims Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Long & King, LLC

2100 Club Drive, Suite 150

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-442-0201

January 16, 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In The Matter of the Adoption Petition of JENNIFER DIAL

CASE NO.:2025-00449

TO: Unknown father Address unknown

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to Laura Ann Dial has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) named above alleging that the identity and/or whereabouts of the biological father of said minor child are unknown and have not been disclosed to the Court. The minor child’s date of birth is 04/26/2020. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this notice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

Attorney for Petitioner:

David King, Esquire

2100 Club Drive, Suite 150

Gadsden, AL 35901

Given under my hand this the 14th day of January 2026

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

January 16, 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

______________

ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION AND APPOINTING GUARDIAN AT LITEMCOMPLAINT FOR SALE AND DIVISION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

CV – 2025 – 900604

CHARLOTTE IVEY, PLAINTIFF

V.

BRYAN TODD GENTRY and GENISE GENTRY LIPIS, DEFENDANTS

The Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, and any other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described below, must answer Plaintiffs’ Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default

may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

It is further ORDERED, and ADJUDGED that this case is set for bench trial on April 13, 2026 at 1:30 P.M.,

The subject property is described as follows:

All those portions of the SE 4 of the NW 4 of Section 11, Township 11, Range 3 East, which lies North of the center-line of the Locust Fork of the Black Warrior River. Said property being located in Etowah, Alabama.

It is further ORDERED and ADJUDGED that David King is appointed Guardian ad Litem (“GAL”) to represent the interest of any unknown Defendants claiming any interest, whether present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or any other interest in and to the real property which is the subject matter of this proceeding. The GAL’s fee in this case shall be taxed by this Court by separate Order at the conclusion of this case.

It is further ordered that attorney Elizabeth Haney, Esq. is hereby appointed Guardian Ad Litem for the defendants’, Bryan Todd Gentry & Genise Lane Gentry Lipis in this cause.

DONE this 22nd day of December, 2025.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk of Etowah County

/s/ Brynn T. Crain

Circuit Judge

/s/John Morgan Cunningham

John Morgan Cunningham, Attorney for Plaintiff

852 Chestnut St.

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-546-1953

January 23, 30, February 6, 13, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF COURT ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 31-CV-2025-900242.00

AIMEE CAROLE PARKER, Plaintiff,

V.

ON-TEII-ON DA’BREE MCHENRY, Defendant

ORDER AUTHORIZING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION AND FINDING AVOIDANCE OF SERVICE BY THE DEFENDANT

On the basis of the Affidavit of Process Service and Affidavit of Plaintiff’s Counsel filed with the Plaintiff’s Motion to Service Defendant by Publication, the Court finds that said Motion is due to be, and it hereby is granted. Moreover, on the basis of the thorough Affidavit of Process Service, the Court makes a specific finding that the Defendant is avoiding service of process.

The Plaintiff shall cause notice as provided by law to be published once a week for four (4) consecutive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation published in Etowah County, Alabama. She further shall cause an Affidavit of Publication thereafter to be filed with the Court.

DONE this 4thday of December, 2025.

/s/ GEORGE C. DAY, JR.

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Katie Tait Copeland, Attorney for Plaintiff

Shunnarah Injury Lawyers

219 S. 3rd Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

(205)983-8123 – Phone

ktait@asilpc.com

January 16, 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2025-900531

JOHN D. BAILEY, Plaintiff,

vs.

A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

PARCEL ONE:

FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING: COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT NUMBER ONE (1), CARLISLE ACRES SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THEMAP OR PLAT THEREOF,RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK K, PAGE 49, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE RUN NORTH 85 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 06 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 39.59 FEET (PLAT), 39.81 FEET (FIELD) TO A POINT, THENCE RUN SOUTH 05 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 06 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 81.91 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN SOUTH 75 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 54 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 129.20 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 20 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 06 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 103.96 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 77 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 54 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 183.34 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH07 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 54 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 133.75 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 88 DEGREES 48MINUTES 56 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 368.59 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 05 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 34 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 100.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID TRACT EMBRACING A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (SW 1/4), SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, CONTAINING 1.00 ACRE, MORE

OR LESS.

PARCEL TWO:

FIVE (5) ACRES IN A SQUARE IN THE NW CORNER OF THE NE ¼ OF THE SW ¼ OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST, LYING AND BEING IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA,

TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMENTS LOCATED THEREON. LESS AND EXCEPT THOSE PORTIONS CONVEYED TO MICHAEL KEVIN NIX BY DEED RECORDED IN D-1998-0225; SAVE AND EXCEPT THOSE PORTIONS CONVEYED TO THE EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA BY DEED RECORDED IN D-2001-2176; AND SAVE AND EXCEPT THOSE PORTIONS CONVEYED TO LISSA MADDOX BY DEEDS RECORDED IN D-2001-4039 AND D-2001-4040, SAID DESCRIPTIONS EMBRACING A PORTION OF THE NE ¼ OF THE SW ¼ IN SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST.

LISSA MADDOX and MAC SMITH, INCLUDING ANY HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF THE SAME AND THOSE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES, including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any person claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above described property

Defendant

The Defendant, MAC SMITH, and/or his heirs or next of kin, and any other individuals who may claim an interest in the aforementioned property, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Bill to Quiet Title filed by JOHN D. BAILEY, within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the aforementioned case.

Done the 9th day of January, 2026.

SONNIE J. STEEN

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Joshua B. Sullivan

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone (256)547-7200

Fax (256)467-6322

January 16, 23, 30 February 6, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

Notice is hereby given that a Complaint has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, by Robert Driskill, seeking to foreclose the right of redemption and to quiet title to the following described real property located in Etowah County, Alabama:

Property Address: 534 Noojin Street SW, Attalla, Alabama 35954

Parcel No.: 16-02-09-3-000-027.000

Legal Description: Lot 1, Block 26, Cloverdale Subdivision, Plat C-46, Etowah County, Alabama.

Case No.: CV2025-000106.00

Defendants Rachel J. Allen, Etowah County Revenue Commission, and any unknown heirs, lienholders, or persons claiming any interest in said property are required to answer or otherwise respond within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, or a default judgment may be entered against them.

Robert Driskill, Plaintiff, Pro Se

January 23, 30, February 6 and 13, 2026

_____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Sealed proposals will be received by the City Clerk, City of Gadsden, Alabama, at the City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Room 411, Gadsden, Alabama until 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, February 24, 2026, for the NEW LIGHTING FOR NIGHT GOLF AT TWIN BRIDGES GOLF COURSE, Bid Request No. 3621, located in the City of Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids submitted prior to the bid opening by mail shall be directed to “City Clerk, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0267” or in person delivered to the office of the City Clerk, Room 401, City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama.

There will be a mandatory pre-bid meeting on Monday, February 16, 2026, at 10:00 AM (CST) at the Twin Bridges Golf Course Clubhouse, located at 901 Riverbend Drive, Gadsden, AL 35901. Each prime bidder must have a representative at the pre-bid meeting in order to remain eligible to submit a bid.

Bids will be publicly opened and read at the above time and place. Specifications and contract documents are open to the public for inspection at the City Hall. Bidders may register for the project and request electronic (pdf) specifications and contract documents at no cost by contacting Erin Coakley at ecoakley@cityofgadsden.com. All bidders must be registered with the City of Gadsden Engineering Department in order to submit a bid. Bids received from unregistered bidders will be rejected.

The bidder shall file with his bid either a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, payable to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in Alabama, in an amount equal to the lesser of five percent (5%) of the bid or ten thousand ($10,000).

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any and all bids.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for the satisfactory Performance and Payment Bond or Bond in the amount required by Section 39-1-1(a), Code of Alabama 1975, and evidence of insurance as required by the bid documents within ten (10) days after being notified that he has been awarded the contract.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. The bidder must comply with all requirements of the public works bid law Section 39-2-1 et seq., Code of Alabama 1975.

Any bidder, whether a resident or non-resident of the State of Alabama, must comply with all applicable provisions of Section 34-8-1, et. seq., Code of Alabama, 1975, including requirements for licensing as a general contractor and the necessity to show evidence of license before the bid will be considered by the awarding authority. A current license number must be included on the bid.

This is a tax-exempt contract.

By signing this contract, the contracting parties affirm, for the duration of the agreement, that they will not violate federal immigration law or knowingly employ, hire for employment, or continue to employ an unauthorized alien within the state of Alabama. Furthermore, a contracting party found to be in violation of this provision shall be deemed in breach of the agreement and shall be responsible for all damages resulting therefrom.

Bidders must certify that they do not and will not maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that are segregated on a basis of race creed, color, sex, or national origin. Bidders must also certify they will make facilities handicap accessible to the extent required by law.

THE CITY GADSDEN, ALABAMA

Craig Ford, Mayor

January 30, 2026

___________

LEGAL NOTICE FOR JOB COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Hudak Construction Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for A New Medical Office Building for The Department of Rehabilitation Services at 225 East Broad Street, Gadsden, AL. 35903 for the State of Alabama and the City of Gadsden and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect at 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL. 35901.

Hudak Construction

400 W. Meighan Blvd.

Gadsden, AL 35901

January 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2026

___________

JOB COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, Bob Smith Construction, Inc. hereby give written notice of the completion of a contract with the City of Gadsden, Alabama, for the Gadsden Sports Park, Phase 4, project no. 3519, and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. This notice is to appear for four consecutive weeks beginning January 23, 2026 and ending on February 13, 2026. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Heath Williamson, Architect for City of Gadsden, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, AL 35902-0267 during this period.

January 23, 30, February 6, and 13, 2026

____________

JOB COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, Bob Smith Construction, Inc. hereby give written notice of the completion of a contract with the City of Gadsden, Alabama, for the Gadsden Sports Park Irrigation Pumping Project, project no. 3565, and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. This notice is to appear for four consecutive weeks beginning January 23, 2026 and ending on February 13, 2026. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Heath Williamson, Architect for City of Gadsden, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, AL 35902-0267 during this period.

January 23, 30, February 6 and 13, 2026

_____________

JOB COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, Bob Smith Construction, Inc. hereby give written notice of the completion of a contract with the City of Gadsden, Alabama, for the Interior and Exterior Renovations to the City of Gadsden Asphalt Crew Facility located at 1699 Chestnut Street, Gadsden Bid Request No. 3598, and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. This notice is to appear for four consecutive weeks beginning January 23, 2026 and ending on February 13, 2026. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Thomas M. McElrath, Architect, 717 Merit Springs Road, Gadsden, AL. 35901 during this period.

January 23, 30, February 6 and 13, 2026

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following units will be disposed of on January 31, 2026, on the premises of Attalla Self Storage located at Attalla Self Storage 704 Jones St SE, Attalla, AL 35954

Tazan Z. Edwards – Unit A14

Attalla Self Storage

704 Jones St SE

Attalla, AL 35954

January 23 and 30, 2026

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage unit will be disposed of February 20, 2026 on the business premises of Huff’s Mini Storage. Huff’s Mini Storage is located at 608 Gilbert Ferry Road, Attalla, AL. 35954.

Renee Marshall

Units #1 & #9.

Huff’s Mini Storage

608 Gilbert Ferry Road

Attalla, AL. 35954.

January 30, February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage unit will be disposed of on February 6, 2026 beginning at 9:00 A.M. on the business premises of B&J Thrift Store and Mini Storage at 1101 Hwy 77, Attalla, AL. 35954.

C. Bohannon – Unit 41

B&J Thrift and Mini Storage

1101 Hwy 77

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-485-8656

January 30 and February 6, 2026

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage units will be auctioned on February 11, 2026 beginning at 10:00 A.M. on the business premises of Southtowne Mini Warehouses, Southtowne is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, AL. 356906.

Roosevelt Johnson – Unit 49

Candance Nance – Unit 171

Lisa Tuck – Unit 194

Kenneth Maltbie, Jr. – Unit 336

Janis Poleate – Unit 407

Sky Smith – Unit 451

Jerry White – Unit 502

Fatima Bibb – Unit 512

Kathryn Floyd – Unit 545

Stefenie Propst – Unit 540, 742, 1& 5-9

Joe Gielarowski – Unit 577

Vonetta Byers – Unit 598

Monica Smith – Unit 513

Daniele Mead – Unit 619

Elizabeth Jacobs – Unit 697, 83-11 & 83-13

Chris Smith – Unit 715

Jacob Cornelious – Unit 717

Chris Patterson – Unit 775

Steve Meeks – Unit 817

Suzanne Moon – Unit 818

Bryan Charlton – Unit 827

Angela Nelson – Unit 13-11

Southtowne Mini Warehouses

199 Woodland Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

January 30 and February 6, 2026

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on February 27, 2026.

1998 Honda Civic Gray

VIN: 2HGEJ6671WH508512

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, LLC

2501 3rd Street SW

Attalla AL. 35954

256-538-6600

January 23 and 30, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-02-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

414 HENDERSON STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot number Twenty (20) in Block Number Nineteen (19) in Walnut Park Addition to City of Gadsden as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 117, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-190.000

PIN# 49919

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to LOUIE OGLE, JR. (deceased), 414 HENDERSON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, with potential heirs: BOBBIE LEE OGLE, 413 HENDERSON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, VERA RICHARDSON 413 RICHARDSON STREET, GADSDEN, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, JIMMY OGLE, 413 HENDERSON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, CINDY OGLE 421 LONGSHORE DRIVE, ANNISTON, ALABAMA 36206, DEANNA MCDILL, 285 CREEKSIDE CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, and RANDY OGLE, 5836 WHITESVILLE ROAD, BOAZ, ALABAMA 35957.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 6, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, 2026

____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-03-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1208 HOKE STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

PARCEL NUMBER ONE: Lots Numbers One Hundred Seventeen (117) and One Hundred Eighteen (118) in Parcel Number One (1) in Riverview Estates, according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 402 and 403, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

Tax ID#: 15-01-12-2-000-059.000 & 15-01-12-2-000-060.000

PIN# 32076 & 32077

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given the Estate of RENELDA LORING c/o DEBRA FERGUSON, 500 LOVINGGOOD COURT, WOODSTOCK, GEORGIA 30189-7410, 1208 HOKE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 6, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-04-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1704 MAIN STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Numbers 7, 8, and 9 in Block Number 43 in the Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Book of Town Plats “B”, pages 314 and 315, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of said County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-03-07-4-000-023.000

PIN# 38768

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to ROBERT H. AMBERSON and DENISE P. AMBERSON, 318 WILSON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 6, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-05-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1218 ALABAMA AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Fifteen (15) in Paden Hughes Supplement to Block Number One (1) of the Interurban Land Company’s First Addition, according to the map or plat of said Supplement recorded in Book of Town Plats “B”, Page 208, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and being and lying in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-083.000

PIN# 36673

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to LIONEL PAIR, 1216 ALABAMA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 6, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-06-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

2701 HIGHLAND AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Commencing at S.W. Corner of Block Six, Plat One of the T.W. Listers Survey of the Clayton Addition to Alabama City, running North 166 Feet, thence East 82 Feet thence South 166 Feet, thence west 82 feet to beginning point. Corner being a part of the S.W. ¼ of the N.E. ¼, Section 31, Township 11, Range 6, except a six foot alley on and along the West side of the aforesaid lot.

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-2-000-058.000

PIN# 18274

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to DELMOUS LARRY CANNON, 2701 HIGHAND AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, with potential heirs; SHERRY GLASS, 121 JOHNSON DRIVE, PIEDMONT, ALABAMA 36272, TYRA LYNN CLICK, 3312 MILLER HOLLOW ROAD, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, JOSEPH CANNON, 271 HUMMINGBIRD WAY, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, and JULIE ROOKS, 1411 SUMMIT DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 6, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, 2026

_______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-07-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1415 ODESSA STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots 1 and 2 in Block 6 of Rearrangement of Blocks 1, 2, 3, and 4 in Sunnyside Addition, recorded in Plat Book C, Page 407, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-01-12-3-000-189.001

PIN# 32292

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to RODERICK LEE STEPHENS, 514 CRESTVIEW DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 1415 ODESSA STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 6, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-08-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1008 TIDMORE BEND ROAD in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

To describe the point of beginning for a lot or parcel of land begin at N.W. corner of the SE¼ – SE¼ Section 35, Township 11, Range 6 East; thence run Southerly along the West line of said forty for 439.3 feet to a point in the Northerly line of Tidmore Bend Road; thence deflect to the left and run Southeasterly along said line of said road for 684.2 feet to a point; said point being the point of beginning; thence continue along the Northerly line of said Tidmore Bend Road for 48.7 feet to a point; thence deflect to the left 7°56’ and run along the Northerly line of said road for 114.3 feet to a point; thence deflect to the left 97°15’ and run 293.0 feet to a point; thence deflect to the left so as to form an interior angle of 87°08’ and run 177.0 feet more or less to a point; thence deflect to the left 90°15’ and run 257.7 feet to the point of beginning. Lying in and being a portion of the SE¼ – SE¼, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Contains 1.1 acres more or less.

TAX PARCEL ID: 10-07-35-4-000-012.000

PIN# 15305

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to TOMMY W. CROFT AND ANGEL CROFT, 1008 TIDMORE BEND ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, subject to a Rent-To-Own Lease Agreement to BRANDY ETHRIDGE, 1008 TIDMORE BEND ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA, 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 6, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, 2026

_______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-09-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

318 WILSON STREET (BURNED HOUSE) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

PARCEL I:

Lot Number 23 in Block Number 4 of Walnut Park Addition as recorded in Book of Town Plats “B”, Page 117, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

PARCEL II:

Lot Number 22 in Block Number 4 of Walnut Park Addition as the same shown in Map Book “B”, Page 117, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and all being situated in Alabama City, now Gadsden, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-095.000

PIN# 50293

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to LMN-CO, LLC, 201 GLENN STREET, GADSDEN, AL 35903, 318 WILSON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 6, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-10-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 420 N. 34TH STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 13 BLK C FOX’S ADD PLAT D-255 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-1-000-298.000

PIN# 49447

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to JERMICHAEL ADKISON, 420 N. 34TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 6, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-11-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1307 CYPRESS STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 12 BLK 7 REARR BLKS 1,2,3,4 SUNNYSIDE ADD PLAT C-407 GADSDEN 12-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-12-3-000-201.000

PIN# 32304

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to CARRIE MCGHEE, P.O. BOX 2804, E. GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 6, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, 2026

____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-12-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1716 EMANUEL AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 24 & 25 BLK C PLAT E-79 EDGEWOOD ADD #2 7-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-4-000-232.000

PIN# 39070

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to JAKE LIGHTSEY & HALEY DUNCAN LIGHTSEY, 1716 EMANUEL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-4522, 1716 EMANUEL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-4522.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 6, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, 2026

_______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-13-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 614 FREDERICK STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOT 2 J C SIZEMOR’S 4TH ADD TO OAKVIEW ADD PLAT D-91 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-4-000-186.000

PIN# 31665

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to GRAND PROPERTIES & DESIGN, LLC, P.O. BOX 82, GADSDEN, ALABAMA, 35902.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 6, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-14-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1620 GADSDEN AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 7 BLK 2 J M PATRICK PLAT A-11 GADSDEN 32-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-3-000-158.000

PIN# 19663

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to BRITNEY PONDER, 1200 RANDALL STREET, APARTMENT B, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 6, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-15-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1101 GLEN IRIS DRIVE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 8 BLK J GLEN IRIS ADD TO HIGHLAND ADD PLAT B-217 32-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-057.000

PIN# 19753

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 6, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, 2026

____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-16-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1209 GRANT AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 3 BLK 43 GARDEN CITY SUB #2 PLAT C-410 GADSDEN 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-132.000

PIN# 31000

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to MARGARET A. & HUSB DANNY J. AMOS, 1209 GRANT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 6, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-17-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 2308 HILL AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 5 BLK 10 OAK PARK ADD PLAT B-200 GAD GOVT LT 10 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-4-000-106.000

PIN# 38380

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to FARRELL WILLIAMS, 2308 HILL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 6, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-18-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 10 LAUREL ROAD in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 130 PARCEL 3 CONE MILLS DWIGHT DIV PLAT F-555 GADSDEN 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-346.000

PIN# 18771

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to SANDRA BECK, 915 OLD PLEASANT VALLEY ROAD, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 6, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-19-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 2820 EAST MEIGHAN BOULEVARD (County lists property address as 2820 Fields Avenue) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 24-28 BLK B MAYFAIR EST PLAT C-273 GADSDEN 24-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-24-1-000-015.000

PIN# 45099

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to FREE RANGE PROPERTIES, LLC, 915 OLD PLEASANT VALLEY ROAD, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906-4821

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 6, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-20-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1703 PIERCE AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

BEG NE COR LT 5 BLK 44 CRESCENT HEIGHTS OR SOUTH GAD PLAT B-314 TH NW 150 ALONG S ROW OF MARSHALL ST TH SW 65 TH SE 150 TO W ROW OF PIERCE AVE TH NE 54 ALONG ROW TO POB BEING LT 5 & PT LT 4 BLK 44 CRESCENT HEIGHTS OR SOUTH GAD PLAT B-314 & PT ANNULLED ALLEY GADSDEN 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-325.000

PIN# 39552

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to TONYA CELESTE AGAN, P.O. BOX 157, PINSON, ALABAMA 35126.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 6, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-21-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1302 RANDALL STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

BEG NW COR LT 11 WRIGHTS COURT PLAT E-229 TH E 105S ALONG S ROW OF RANDALL ST TH S 130S TH W 112S TH N 130 TO POB BEING PT LTS 10-11 WRIGHTS COURT PLAT E-229 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-1-000-369.000

PIN# 40239

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to JUAN JUAN, 1300 RANDALL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-5057.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 6, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, 2026

_______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-22-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 805 ROSEWOOD LANE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 3 BLK C OAKLEIGH EST PLAT G-55 25-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-3-000-113.000

PIN# 14397

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to GRAND PROPERTIES AND DESIGN, LLC, P.O. BOX 82, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902, JESSIE J MARRIE, 805 ROSEWOOD LANE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 6, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, 2026

_______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-23-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 2908 SHAHAN AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 73 SHAHAN & WALSHE’S CENTRAL AL CITY ADD PLAT B-185 GADSDEN 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-2-000-295.000

PIN# 38181

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to TERESA MARSHALL, 2908 SHAHAN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 6, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, 2026

_______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-24-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 500 SEWELL STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 32 BLK D MILLER HIGHLANDS PLAT D-31 14-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-3-000-050.000

PIN# 44221

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to ROGER LUBIN, 500 SEWELL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-3646, LATOYA LUBIN WILSON, 500 SEWELL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-3646

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 6, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-25-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1626 SPRINGFIELD AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 13 BLK 3 HARLEM CITY SUB PLAT C 366-7 GADSDEN SEC 12 TWP 12S R 6E

Tax ID#: 15-01-12-4-000-084.000

PIN# 32481

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to JERRY & LAJEAN MOORE, 1626 SPRINGFIELD AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 6, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-26-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1013 SPRUCE STREET (County records list property address as 1013 SHORT SPRUCE STREET) in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOT 22 BLK 3 WOODLAWN ADD PLAT A 15 GADSDEN SEC 8 TWP 12S R 6E

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-1-000-142.000

PIN# 39979

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to I WARREN, 311 TARRANT COURT, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 6, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-27-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1175 TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT F S W ARNOLD RESUB LT 17 PLAT B-125 GADSDEN 32-11-6

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-1-000-298.000

PIN# 19972

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to MARGARET MILINER, 1102 BROOKSIDE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-2350.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 6, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-28-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 405 VAN COURTLAND STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 15 BLK 4 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B-141 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-249.000

PIN# 50455

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 6, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-29-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 49 E. WILKINSON AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 1 CONE MILLS PARCEL #3 PLAT F-55 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-219.000

PIN# 18637

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to GARY & wf KIMBERLY RADCLIFFE, 49 E. WILKINSON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 6, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PROPOSED VACATION OF AN ALLEY RUNNING BETWEEN 904 & 924 EAST BROAD STREET

A declaration has been received by the City of Gadsden for the vacation of an alleyway, described as follows:

BEGIN AT A MARK IN CONCRETE AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHEASTERLY R/W OF EAST BROAD STREET (50’R/W) AND THE NORTHWESTERLY R/W OF A 10’ ALLEY MARKING THE SW CORNER OF LOT (6), MRS. ANNIE COLLIER FREEMAN’S RE-ARRANGEMENT OF BLOCK 9 OF SOUTH ADDITION TO EAST GADSDEN, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “C”, PAGE 357 IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, THENCE ALONG SAID R/W OF SAID 10’ ALLEY N68°57’49”E 400.47’ TO A 1/2” REBAR CAPPED (CA-50439-LS) AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHWESTERLY R/W OF A 10’ ALLEY AND THE SOUTHWESTERLY R/W OF MCKISSACK STREET (R/W UNKNOWN), THENCE S47°27’56”E 11.17’ ALONG SAID R/W OF MCKISSAK STREET (R/W UNKNOWN) TO A 1/2” REBAR CAPPED (CA-50439-LS) AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHWESTERLY R/W OF MCKISSACK STREET (R/W UNKNOWN) AND THE SOUTHEASTERLY R/W OF A 10’ ALLEY, THENCE S68°57’49”W 405.27’ ALONG SAID R/W OF 10’ ALLEY TO A COTTON SPINDLE AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEASTERLY R/W OF A 10’ ALLEY AND THE NORTHEASTERLY R/W OF EAST BROAD STREET (50’ R/W), THENCE ALONG SAID R/W OF EAST BROAD STREET (50’R/W) N22°01’16”W 10.00’ TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 0.09 ACRES MORE OR LESS.

A resolution granting assent to this vacation will be considered by the City Council at its meeting on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 90 Broad Street. Objections to the passage of the resolution will be heard at that time. A map of the proposed vacation will be available for public inspection during regular business hours in the Engineering Department, third floor, Room 302, City Hall.

Iva Nelson

City Clerk

January 30, February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

_____________

ORDINANCE NO. O-02-26

Amending Section 130-33 of the City of Gadsden Code of Ordinances to include Lateral Discharge of Storm Water into the Sanitary Sewer Collection System

WHEREAS, the City adopts the International Plumbing Code (I.P.C. Section 11.1.03) which prohibits the lateral discharge of storm water into the sanitary sewer system;

WHERAS, the Gadsden Water Works and Sewer Board has identified properties within the City with structural storm water management systems which connect to its sanitary sewer systems. The structures identified pre-date the City’s enactment of the International Plumbing Code;

WHEREAS, the laterals dispersal of storm water into the Sanitary Sewer System may cause an overflow event;

WHEREAS, the Gadsden City Council intends to preserve our natural resources by assisting the Gadsden Water Works and Sewer Board to prevent possible Sanity Sewer System Overflows during heavy rain events;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

Section 130-33 of the City of Gadsden Code of Ordinances is amended to read as follows:

Sec. 130-33. Permits, Certificates and Licenses.

No building or other permit, certificate or other document of approval, or business or occupational use license, the use of which may be subject to the provisions of this chapter and the building code, shall be issued by any department, agency, or board of the city until the building official shall have certified that the use to be made of the permit, certificate or other document, or license, is in compliance with the provisions of this chapter.

(1) Building permit. No building or other structure shall be erected, moved, added to or structurally altered without a permit therefor issued by the building official. No building permit shall be issued by the building official except in conformity with the provisions of this chapter unless he receives a written order from the board of adjustment in the form of an administrative review, special exception or variance, as provided by this chapter.

(2) Building Service Sewers and Laterals.

For any property designated by the water board, building service sewers and laterals discharging into its sanitary sewer collection system must be inspected prior to any issuance of a building permit. The inspection must be performed by a licensed plumber. The inspection may also include any existing building service sewer and drain, lateral, or collecting sewer that discharges wastewater directly or indirectly to the water board’s sewer system.

The licensed plumber must submit a report to the Gadsden Building Department and to the water board confirming that the building service sewer or lateral is in “satisfactory condition.” “Satisfactory Condition” means (a) that there is no inflow or infiltration occurring and no roof downspouts, exterior foundation drains, areaway drains, or any other channeled sources of surface runoff or groundwater are connected to the sewer or (b) that there is no sewer lateral or collecting sewer causing the discharge of septic wastewater, groundwater, or debris which either exceeds the design criteria of the sewer or is deemed objectionable by the water board.

If, based upon the licensed plumber’s inspection, any building service sewer or lateral is determined to be in “unsatisfactory condition” — meaning (a) that there is inflow or infiltration occurring or one or more roof downspouts, exterior foundation drains, areaway drains, or any other channeled source of surface runoff or groundwater is connected to the sewer or (b) any sewer lateral or collecting sewer is causing the discharge of septic wastewater, groundwater, or debris which either exceeds the design criteria of the sewer or is deemed objectionable by the water board. – then the building service sewer or lateral shall be repaired or replaced at the property owner’s expense prior to issuance of the building permit. If a property owner fails or refuses to repair or replace a building service sewer or lateral determined to be in unsatisfactory condition, then the building permit shall not be issued. All costs and expense incidental to the repair or replacement shall be borne by the owner.

(3) Plans required.

a. The application for a permit shall be accompanied by a site plan, in duplicate and drawn to scale, showing such information as may be necessary to determine conformance with the requirements of this chapter.

b. One copy of the plans shall be returned to the applicant by the building official after he shall have marked such copy either as approved or disapproved and attested to such approval or disapproval by his signature on such copy. One copy of the plans, similarly marked, shall be retained by the building official.

(4) Certificate of Occupancy.

a. It shall be unlawful to use or occupy or permit the use or occupancy of any building or premises, or both, of part thereof, hereafter created, erected, changed, converted, or wholly or partly altered or enlarged in its use or structure until after a certificate of occupancy (required by the building code of the city) shall have been issued therefor by the building official, stating that the proposed use of the building or land conforms to the requirements of this chapter.

b. No nonconforming structure or use shall be renewed, changed, or extended, until a certificate of occupancy shall have been issued by the building official. The certificate of occupancy shall state specifically wherein the nonconforming use differs from the provisions of this chapter.

c. No permit for erection, alteration, moving or repair of any building shall be issued until an application has been made for a certificate of occupancy, and the certificate shall be issued in conformity with the provisions of this chapter upon completion of the work.

d. A temporary certificate of occupancy may be issued by the building official for a period not exceeding six months during alterations or partial occupancy of a building pending its completion.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 20, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, 2026

_____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Prequalification Proposals from General Contractors shall be submitted and will be received on behalf of the Owner by Robins & Morton; submit electronically Attn: William Byrd at williamb@robinsmorton.com or delivery to 400 Shades Creek Pkwy. Birmingham, AL 35209; UNTIL 5:00PM LOCAL TIME; ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2026, for:

GADSDEN ATHLETIC CENTER PROJECT –

MULTI-PRIME PACKAGES (SITEWORK 3622, ATHLETIC FIELDS 3623, POOL 3624, MECHANICAL 3625, ELECTRICAL 3626, AND GENERAL WORKS 3627)

CITY OF GADSDEN, GADSDEN, ALABAMA

Prequalification proposal requirements may be obtained from Robins & Morton, by written request via email or mailed on the Contractor’s company letterhead.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all prequalification and/or proposals, waive technical errors, and/or abandon this process if, in their judgment, the Owner’s best interests will be promoted.

Sealed proposals for each respective bid package will be received by the City Clerk, City of Gadsden, Alabama, at the City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Room 411, Gadsden, Alabama, until 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, March 3, 2026, for the Gadsden Athletic Center Project. Bid Request Numbers 3622, 3623, 3624, 3625, 3626, 3627 located in the City of Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids submitted prior to the bid opening by mail shall be directed to “City Clerk, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0267” or in person delivered to the office of the City Clerk, Room 401, City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids will be publicly opened and read at the above time and place. Specifications and contract documents are open to the public for inspection at the City Hall. Electronic (pdf) specifications and contract documents can be distributed at no cost through Robins & Morton’s Building Connected Platform by requesting the invitation by email at williamb@robinsmorton.com. All bidders must be prequalified with Robins & Morton in order to submit a bid. Bids received from non-Qualified bidders will be rejected.

The bidder shall file with his bid either a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, payable to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in Alabama, in an amount equal to the lesser of five percent (5%) of the bid or ten thousand ($10,000).

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any and all bids.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for the satisfactory Performance and Payment Bond or Bond in the amount required by Section 39-1-1(a), Code of Alabama 1975, and evidence of insurance as required by the bid documents within ten (10) days after being notified that he has been awarded the contract.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. The bidder must comply with all requirements of the public works bid law Section 39-2-1 et seq., Code of Alabama 1975.

Any bidder, whether a resident or non-resident of the State of Alabama, must comply with all applicable provisions of Section 34-8-1, et. seq., Code of Alabama, 1975, including requirements for licensing as a general contractor and the necessity to show evidence of license before the bid will be considered by the awarding authority. A current license number must be included on the bid.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at 1500 West Meighan Boulevard, Gadsden, AL 35901; Time & Date 2/17/26 @ 10:00 AM, to review the project and answer Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference IS NOT REQUIRED but highly recommended FOR ALL PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDERS (and any subcontractors) intending to submit a proposal.

This is a tax-exempt contract.

By signing this contract, the contracting parties affirm, for the duration of the agreement, that they will not violate federal immigration law or knowingly employ, hire for employment, or continue to employ an unauthorized alien within the state of Alabama. Furthermore, a contracting party found to be in violation of this provision shall be deemed in breach of the agreement and shall be responsible for all damages resulting therefrom.

Bidders must certify that they do not and will not maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that are segregated on a basis of race creed, color, sex, or national origin. Bidders must also certify they will make facilities handicap accessible to the extent required by law.

THE CITY GADSDEN, ALABAMA

Craig Ford, Mayor

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, February 6, and 13, 2026