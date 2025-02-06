Legals for 1/31/2025 – 02/06/2025

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kelly D. Bryan, a single woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for GMAC Mortgage, LLC, its successors and assigns, on September 15, 2008, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on September 29, 2008 as Document Number 3301880. PHH Mortgage Corporation, successor by merger to Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on March 19, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST; THENCE NORTH 88 DEGREES 21 MINUTES 05 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID 1/4, A DISTANCE OF 384.53 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, SAID PIN BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED PARCEL; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 88 DEGREES 21 MINUTES 05 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 117.81 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 55 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 211.85 FEET TO AN IRON PIN ON THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY OF DUCK SPRINGS ROAD; THENCE NORTH 68 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 27 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 126.89 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 55 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 161.59 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PARCEL. SAID PARCEL CONTAINS 0.50 ACRES MORE OR LESS AND IS A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 1305, PAGE 753, RECORDED IN THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

More commonly known as: 6595 Duck Springs Road, Attalla, AL 35954

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halli-day, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

PHH Mortgage Corporation, successor by merger to Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

January 17, 24, and 31, 2025

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Vicki Todd, unmarried, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Homecomings Financial Network, Inc., on April 2, 2002, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Document Number: M-2002-1632; the undersigned Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass Through Certificates, Series 2004-SL4, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on February 26, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot A of Finney’s Rearrangement of Lots Number One (1), and Three (3), Block Number Twenty-One (21), Gadsden Land and Improvement Company, as the same appears of record in Plat Book J, Page 73, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 808 South 11th Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass Through Certificates, Series 2004-SL4, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-00005-PH-AL

January 17, 24, and 31, 2025

_____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE

NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Booker T. Taylor, to WinSouth Credit Union, on July 25, 2013, said mortgage, being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County as Document Number 3389357 on July 30, 2013, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 4, 2025, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

The South 145 feet of the West 225 feet of Lot Number Four (4), and the North 35 feet of Lot Number Five (5) in Block Number One (1) of Second Addition of Paden Farm Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “C”,

“C”, Page 275, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, less and except that part of Lot 5, Block 1, more particularly described as follows: The North 5 feet of the East 200 feet of Lot Five (5) in Block One (1) of the Second Addition of Paden Farm Subdivision according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 275, in the Probate Office, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Commonly known as 150 Paden Road, East Gadsden, AL 35903

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is”

basis, subject to

to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions

reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County.

This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

Winsouth Credit Union

BY: /s Jay E. Stover

JAY E. STOVER, ITS ATTORNEY 301 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone (205) 546-9205

January 31, 2025,

February 7, and 14, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Tara Maddox Langdale was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/22/2024 to the Estate of David Jackson Maddox, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31, and

February 7, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Virginia Chance was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/09/2024 to the Estate of Randall Joe Chance, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31, and

February 7, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kenneth Lee Godfrey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/16/2024 to the Estate of John E. Godfrey, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31, and

February 7, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

David Atley, III was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/20/2024 over the Estate of Bertha Lee Atley-Clowney, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31, and

February 7, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Heather Arp Bellew was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/03/2025 to the Estate of Dean Jerome Arp, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31, and

February 7, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Robert Andrew Beck was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/06/2025 over the Estate of Sharon Ann Freeman Beck, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31, and

February 7, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Bennett D. Tucker, Jr., Amanda Tucker Cabaniss and Traci Tucker Dewar was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 01/09/2025 to the Estate of Bennett D. Rucker, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31, and

February 7, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Heath Watkins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/31/2024 to the Estate of Carolyn Sue Dial, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

James Matthew Turner was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/17/2025 to the Estate of Cynthia Dover Turner, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Phillip Heath Troiani was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/13/2025 to the Estate of Paul James Troiani, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jacob Millican, Esq. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/20/2024 to the Estate of Delores Runyan Frazier, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Bradley Sewell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/08/2025 to the Estate of Barney Jerry Sewell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kathy R. Holland was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/09/2025 to the Estate of Rickey R. Holland, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Charles A. Bryant and Cynthia D. Crawford was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/07/2025 to the Estate of Charles Edward Bryant, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Timothy Gene Kitchens was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/14/2024 over the Estate of Ginger Denise Norton, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Kristi Bohannon was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/18/2024 to the Estate of Carole Cornell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kimberly Dawn Hester Rigsby was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/04/2024 over the Estate of Denise Carol Geer, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Maria B. Perry was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/04/2024 over the Estate of Johnnie Frank Perry, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

William Bryan Stone, II was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/06/2024 to the Estate of Ann C. Stone, a/k/a Eugenia Ann Stone, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Richard E. Govignon was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/13/2024 to the Estate of Richard Govignon, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Raley L. Wiggins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/13/2024 over the Estate of Elecia Diane Reeves, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Nancy Ramey Hunt and Donna Ramey Nicholson was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 12/11/2024 to the Estate of Francis Y. Ramey, a/k/a Mary Frances Ramey, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Charlott Annett Rothstein Keys was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/13/2024 over the Estate of Daniel Frederick Keys, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Joe Gamberi was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/23/2024 to the Estate of Robert Allen Bruton, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Stacey Gary was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/27/2024 over the Estate of Emma Faye Gary, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Christopher William Richardson and Jennifer Lynn Richardson was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 12/30/2024 to the Estate of Mark Dewayne Richardson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Cheryl R. Midgley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/08/2025 to the Estate of Charles S. Midgley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: SHIRLEY KIMBLE,

ALLEGED

INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-28

TO: Christina Green and any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 26th day of FEBRUARY 2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 15TH DAY OF JANUARY 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

January 17, 24, and 31, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: GREGORY

ARMSTRONG,

ALLEGED

INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-19

TO: Any unknown

family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 18 day of FEBRUARY 2025 at 2:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 9TH DAY OF JANUARY 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

January 17, 24, and 31, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF:

NATHAN M. CHADWICK,

ALLEGED

INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2024-453

TO: Tera Hollis and any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 24 day of FEBRUARY 2025 at 1:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 17TH DAY OF JANUARY 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

January 24, 31, and February 7, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: JOHNNY STEVEN MOORE, INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2024-400

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR THE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 24th day of FEBRUARY 2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 28TH DAY OF JANUARY 2025.

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: BOBBY J. MCCAIN, INCAPACITATED

Case #: S-3778

TO: Any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 5th day of MARCH 2025 at 2:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 27TH DAY OF JANUARY 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: KAREN FAYE

WILLIAMS TUCKER, INCAPACITATED

Case #: I-282

TO: Any unknown

family

Please take notice that a MOTION TO AMEND LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP of the above refer-enced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 25TH day of FEBRUARY 2025 1:00 P.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 28TH DAY OF JANUARY 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SAMUEL DALE SIMS, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-00037

A Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of SAMUEL DALE SIMS, Deceased, having been submitted to the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate, by Petitioners, Keri Leigh Monroe, on the 17th day of January, 2025; Notice is hereby given that all persons contesting said Petition shall file a response thereto with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, within 30 days of the date of this publication.

Done this the 27th day of January 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

January 31, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR

LETTERS OF

CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Brenna Gilbert and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Brenna Gilbert was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 24TH day of JANUARY 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 24th day of FEBRUARY 2025, at 2:00 p.m. in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR

LETTERS OF

CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: John Babbino, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Stephen J.

Babbino and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Stephen J. Babbino was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 27TH day of JANUARY 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 5th day of MARCH 2025, at 2:00 p.m. in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR

LETTERS OF

CON-SERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Donna Chi, whose last known address is 2715 Pleasant Valley Road, Apt. 4, Attalla, AL 35954

Theresa Ducote, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Leeann M.

Burch and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Leeann M. Burch was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 27th day of JANUARY 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 5th day of MARCH 2025, at 1:30 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Ala-bama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION-

FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-117-CDR

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$928.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Tracie Lynn Wiggs

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN

OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE

DESCRIBED

CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of February 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 19th day of December, 2024.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County,

Alabama

January 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION-

FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900464-SJS

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$4,350.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Wade L Riley Benefield

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of February 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 19th day of December, 2024.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION-

FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-107-SJS

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,178.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Tarance Adolph

Smothers

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of February 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 19th day of December, 2024.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION-

FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900493-SJS

PLAINTIFF

VS.

1 Gambling Device

$615.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Chirag Hasmakh Patel

105 Nicholas Avenue

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

Property Sized From:

1701 South 11th Street

Gadsden, AL. 35904

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of March 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 13th day of January , 2025.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION-

FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900422-SJS

PLAINTIFF

VS.

12 Gambling Device

$10,240.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Michael Cook

316 Goldenrod Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

Property Sized From:

211 S. 4th Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY AND CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of March 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 9th day of January 2025.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION-

FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900596-WBO

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2 Gambling Device

$977.52 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Mahmood

Albusasi

Address Unknown

Property Sized From:

1101 West Meighan Boulevard

Gadsden, AL. 35901

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY AND CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of March 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 16th day of January 2025.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 24, 31,

February 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION-

FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900424-CDR

PLAINTIFF

VS.

12 Gambling Device

$4,886.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: James Elliott

285 Yancey Drive

Hokes Bluff, AL. 35903

In Re: John Turner

216 Casey Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35903

Property Sized From:

213 E. Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35903

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY AND CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 15th day of March 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 15th day of January 2025.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 24, 31,

February 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION-

FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900424-CDR

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2 Gambling Device

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Sanjay Patel

Address Unknown

Property Sized From:

232 West Meighan Boulevard

Gadsden, AL. 35901

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 15th day of March 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 15th day of January 2025.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County,

Alabama

January 24, 31,

February 7 and 14, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION-

FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO:

CV-24-900424-BTC

PLAINTIFF

VS.

10 GAMBLING

DEVICES

$946.00 U.S.

CURRENCY

Mp25 .25 Auto

SN#1817218

DEFENDANTS

In Re: ELIJAH BYNUM

1209 Monte Vista Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35901

Property Seized From:

1229 Franklin Street

Gadsden, AL. 35904

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property and curren-cy. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 25th day of March 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other in-terest in said currency.

DONE this the 23rd day of January 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 31, February 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF

PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: CV-2024-900248

Crook, Carl, Plaintiffs,

VS

Martin, Quincia,

Martin, D’Andrea,

Defendants.

Quincia Martin who may claim an interest in the property located at 726 Sunnydale Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35901, must file an Answer with the Clerk of the Court within 30 days of the last date of this notice of thereafter a judgement by Default may be rendered against them.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Court Clerk

David C. Livingston

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 161

Gadsden, AL. 35901

(256)546-9300

January 24, 31,

February 7, and 14, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF

CIVIL ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. CV-2024-900413.00

Baldwin Sally, A.

Plaintiff

V.

Morgan, Anita

Defendant

Upon consideration of the Motion and Affidavit for Service upon the Defendant, Anita Morgan by publication, and it appearing to the Court that the Defendant is avoiding service and/or cannot be personally served at 3398 Green Valley Road, Southside, AL. 35907, the Motion for Services by Publication is hereby GRANTED.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that Plaintiff counsel shall provide a Notice of Civil Action to The Messenger, a Newspaper of General Circulation in Etowah County, giving notice to the Defendant of this Ejectment Action. Said Notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in THE MESSENGER, a newspaper of General Circulation in Etowah County, Alabama.

DONE this 22nd day of January, 2025

Sonny J. Steen

Circuit Judge

DAVID LIVINGSTON

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 1621

Gadsden, AL. 35902

(256)546-9300

January 24, 31,

February 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In The Matter of the Adoption Petition of BRANDON SCOTT WILDER

CASE NO.:

2025-00001

TO: Bradley Watts

Address Unknown

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to Brooke Ellen Perry, a.k.a Brooke Perry Wilder, has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) named above. The minor child’s date of birth is March 30, 2011. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption pro-ceeding to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to con-test this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this no-tice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further no-tice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Shannon L. Millican

255 South 8th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Given under my hand this the 2nd day of January 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF DAY SET FOR HEARING ON THE PETITION FOR

PROBATE OF WILL

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR ST. CLAIR COUNTY, ALABAMA

SOUTHERN JUDICIAL DIVISION AT PELL CITY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

BARRY DELANO BRADFORD, SR.,

deceased

CASE NO. S-2024-452

TO:

BEVERLY LISA

BRADFORD RANDLE

105 PENN DRIVE

GADSDEN, AL 35903

Please take notice that a Petition for Probate of Will in the Estate of BARRY DELANO BRADFORD, SR. was filed in my office by Barry Delano Bradford, Jr. And, the 18th day of February, 2025 at 9:30 am has been set as the date and time for a hearing, at which time you may appear and consent to the same, or contest said Petition.

Done this the 7th day of January, 2025.

Andrew Weathington, Judge of Probate

Blair and Parsons, P.C.

1711 Cogswell Avenue

Pell City, AL 35125

205-884-3440

January 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF

COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

DONALD BERKEY and JUANITA BERKEY,

Plaintiff,

vs.

CV-2025-900032

A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

Lot Number Nineteen (19) in Block Number Eight (8) in the Woodlawn Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 15, Probate Office, and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

DELORES ANN VAUGHN, RANDOLPH WELLS and ALMA WELLS, INCLUDING

ANY HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF THE SAME AND THOSE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES, including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any person claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or

other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above described property,

Defendants.

The Defendants, Delores Ann Vaughn, Randolph Wells and Alma Wells and/or their heirs or next of kin, and any other individuals who may claim an interest in the aforementioned property, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Bill to Quiet Title filed by Donald and Juanita Berkey, within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the aforementioned case.

Done the 23rd day of January, 2025.

CASSANDRA JOHNSON

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah

County

Joshua B. Sullivan

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone (256)547-7200

Fax (256)467-6322

January 24, 31,

February 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

A BILL TO BE

ENTITLEDAN ACT

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2025 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

Relating to Etowah County; to provide for the sale, use, and destruction of certain abandoned, stolen, and unclaimed property by the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit; and to specify requirements for the sale and disposition of proceeds thereof.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. This act shall only apply to Etowah County.

Section 2. (a) The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit shall keep and maintain a record of all abandoned and stolen personal property recovered by the drug enforcement unit. These records shall state the description of the property, the date of recovery of the property, and the serial or other identifying number of the property. If the property is a firearm, the records shall state the description of the firearm, the date of recovery of the firearm, and the serial or other identifying number, if any. The records shall be open to public inspection at all reasonable times.

(b) All abandoned or stolen property recovered by the drug enforcement unit shall be stored in a suitable place to protect the property from deterioration.

Section 3.

(a)(1) As often as necessary, the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit may sell at public auction, including an Internet auction, to the highest bidder all abandoned or stolen personal property that have been recovered by the drug enforcement unit and have remained unclaimed by the rightful owner for a period of not less than six months.

(2) If the abandoned or stolen property is a firearm, the person holding the auction must hold a federal firearm license issued by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and all sales involving a firearm shall meet the firearm transfer requirements of federal law.

(b) Prior to the auction, the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit shall give notice by publication in a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County once a week for two successive weeks or by posting notice in a conspicuous place at the Etowah County Courthouse for a period of at least 20 days. The notice shall contain the place, date, and time of each auction and a general description of items of personal property to be sold at the auction.

(c) Notwithstanding subsection (b), if the abandoned or stolen personal property is of a perishable nature and reasonable attempts to locate and identify the owner of the property are not successful, the property may be sold at once without notice.

(d) The drug enforcement unit shall attempt to obtain the best possible price for the property.

Section 4. (a) Prior to the sale of abandoned or stolen property under this act, the owner of the property may claim the property at any time by submitting sufficient proof of ownership as determined by the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit.

(b) The drug enforcement unit may require the owner to pay a pro rata share of the costs, if any, of publication of notice of the sale of the property.

Section 5. (a) If abandoned or stolen property is sold under this act, the proceeds of the sale shall be held in a separate account for a period of six months for the owner.

(b) During the six-month period described in subsection (a), upon demand by the owner and submission of sufficient proof of ownership, the drug enforcement unit shall pay to the owner the proceeds of the sale, less any cost of recovery, storage, maintenance, and sale of the property.

(c) If the proceeds are not claimed within six months, after deducting and paying all expenses incurred in the recovery, storage, maintenance, and sale of the property, the net proceeds shall be paid to the Drug Enforcement Forfeiture Account in the county treasury. The funds in the account may be expended based on vouchers submitted to the county and shall be used solely for law enforcement purposes. The receipts and expenditures of funds shall be audited by the Examiners of Public Accounts.

Section 6. If abandoned or stolen property is sold at public auction, as provided in this act, the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit shall make a notation in the storage record of the sale and the amount received for the property. The person making the sale may reject any and all bids if the amount bid is unreasonably low and may continue the sale, from time to time, at his or her discretion.

Section 7. Notwithstanding any other provision of this act to the contrary, any abandoned or stolen firearm that has been obtained by the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit and that has been unclaimed for a period of six or more months, as provided in this act, may be used by the drug enforcement unit at its discretion for law enforcement purposes or, if unlawful or not safe for use, in the discretion of the drug enforcement unit, destroyed.

Section 8. This act applies to any abandoned or stolen property held on or after the effective date of this act.

Section 9. This act shall become effective on October 1, 2025.

January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2025

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT

FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The St. Clair County Board of Education at the board office 410 Roy Dr., Ashville, AL 35953 until 10:30am CST, Friday, February 14, 2025 for Reroofing of Ashville High School: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to St. Clair County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and digitally upon request.

Digital construction documents are available at no cost to the general contractor. Hard copy sets may be obtained at cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid, pursuant to prequalification procedures, attended the mandatory pre-bid conference and have demonstrated the ability to provide 24/7/365 service, have a primary office (construction functional, not a storefront) within a 60 mile radius of the jobsite and met Div 1 specifications and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 12pm CST on Monday, February 3, 2025. Utilize AIA Document A305 and include any additional requirements in specifications. Original paper copy required. B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. It is the General Contractor’s responsibility to confirm delivery.

A mandatory pre-bid conference shall be held on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 9am CST at the campus of Ashville High School in the front parking lot. 33215 US 231, Ashville, AL 35953.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

St. Clair County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

NOTE: For projects exceeding $50,000, this notice must be run once a week for three successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in the county or counties in which the project, or any part of the project, is to be performed. If the project involves an estimated amount exceeding $500,000, this notice must also run at least once in three newspapers of general circulation throughout the state. Proof of publication is required.

January 17, 24, and 31, 2025

______________

ADVERTISEMENT

FOR BIDS

PROJECT:

Right of Way Mowing of Highway 431, 11 and Cleveland Avenue

OWNER:

The City of Attalla,

Alabama

The City is requesting separate sealed bids for the Right of Way Mowing of Highway 431, 11, and Cleveland Avenue.

The bids will be received at the City Hall of Attalla at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL, 35954 until 9:00 A.M. CDST on Thursday February 13, 2025 in the Council Chambers and then at said place publicly opened and read aloud.

The Contract Documents may be examined or a copy may be obtained at the Attalla City Hall. Please contact Jason Nicholson at 256-441-9200 or jnicholson@attallacity.org for obtaining the Contract Documents.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the lowest and responsible bidder.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

THE CITY OF ATTALLA

BY: Larry Means, Mayor

January 24, 31, and

February 7, 2025

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

PORTABLE

ICE-SKATING RINK

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, Bob Smith Construction, Inc. hereby gives written notice of the completion of a contract with the City of Gadsden, Alabama, for the Portable Ice-Skating Rink project no. 3563, and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. This notice is to appear for four consecutive weeks, beginning Friday January 31, 2025 and ending on Friday February 21, 2025. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Heath Williamson, Architect for City of Gadsden, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, AL 35902-0267 during this period.

Bob Smith Construction, Inc.

8076 US Highway 11,

Springville, AL. 35146

Phone 205-655-9006

January 31, February 7, 14 and 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing on Monday, February 3, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. in the Council chambers of Attalla City Hall located at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL 35954. The following items will be considered:

Variance requested and filed by Mike Patterson to consider reducing the minimum required lot size in a residential area. Street Address of subject property is 1101 and 1103 Stewart Avenue, Attalla, AL 35954

City of Attalla

612 4th Street NW,

Attalla, AL. 35954

January 24 and 31, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the Content of the following storage buildings will be SOLD by Off Campus Storage on February 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at 474 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35903

Samaiyah Bufford # 60

Antwon Powell #70

Off Campus Storage

474 George Wallace Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35903

January 24 and 31, 2025

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following units will be auctioned or otherwise disposed of on February 6, 2025 beginning at 9.00 a.m. on the premises of STOCK IT & LOCK IT Mini Storage located at 3403 Rainbow Parkway, Rainbow City, AL. 35906.

Barron Medical Group

Unit Number 340-L

Johnson Dylan

Unit Number 413-I

Shawntez Cash

Unit Number 195-G

Kaisy Cate

Unit Number 412-I

Mandy Coley

Unit Number 480-N

Susan Vaughn

Unit Number 20-A

Stock it and Lock it

3403 Rainbow Parkway

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

January 24 and 31, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on February 28, 2025.

2003 Dodge Ram Truck

VIN: 3DC13G800445

Parker Motor Company

256-504-8588

January 24 and 31, 2025

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage unties will be auctioned on 2/12/2025 beginning at 10:00 a.m. on the business premises of Southtowne Mini Warehouses. Southtowne is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, Alabama.

Marcia Hardney – Unit 24C and 170

Jacob Graham – Unit 171

Laken Varner – Unit 730

Dewayne Harden – Unit N1

Shane Smith – Unit 419

Taylor Pattollo -Unit 535

Brook Tuck – Unit 802

Bonnie Michelle – Unit 750

John Kennon – Unit 553

Pinky Prewitt – Unit 569 and 618

Richard Pettys – Unit 579

Kristie Bell – Unit 585

Maegan Garrard – Unit 614

Lisa Rydel – Unit 5A-8 and 5A-9

Holly Troup – Unit 38-11

Tarameka Ash – Unit 733

Southtowne Mini

Warehouses

199 Woodland Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

January 31 and

February 7, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on March 5, 2025

2017 Buick Regal

VIN:

2G4GL5EX9H9196140

2006 Chevy Silverado

VIN:

1GCEK14T46Z129499

A&J Towing, LLC.

4975 Hopper Road

Altoona, AL. 35952

January 31 and February 7, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

In accordance with the Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Alabama Code Sections 32-13-1 through 32-13-8 notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested par-ties. The following motor vehicles will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder at 9:00 am., March 7, 2025 at Team One Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Gadsden, Gadsden, Alabama. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

2013 Dodge Dart

VIN:

1C3CDFBH9DD111107

January 31 and February 7, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on March 5, 2025

2011 Hyundai Sonata

VIN:

5NPEB4AC2B4082609

Timothy Watson

305 12th Avenue SW

Attalla, AL. 35954

January 31 and February 7, 2025