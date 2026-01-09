Legals for 1/9/2026 – 1/15/2026

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by BETTY L. BARKER, unmarried, as Mortgagor(s) to AmSouth Bank, now to REGIONS BANK successor by merger with AmSouth Bank, as Mortgagee, dated the 25th day of October, 2006, and recorded in Instrument No. 3260245; said mortgage being modified by instrument dated July 26, 2007 and recorded in Instrument No. 328744, et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 29th day of January, 2026, in the city of Gadsden, at the front door of the Court House of Etowah County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, to-wit:

All that real property situate, lying and being in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, described as follows, to-wit: Lot(s) 22 -24 in Block 4, Roberts Avenue, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 96- 97 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

REGIONS BANK successor by merger with AmSouth Bank

Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD JOHNSTON, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

December 26, 2025. January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kimberly D Herrera, and, Lorenzo Herrera to Navy Federal Credit Union dated May 15, 2018; said mortgage being recorded on May 17, 2018 as Instrument No. 3467725 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Navy Federal Credit Union, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on January 26, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number One and Two (1 & 2), in Block Forty-Two (42), of Bellevue Highlands First Addition, as recorded in Plat book “B”, Page 286-290, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Gadsden, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 300 Harts Ave, Gadsden, AL 35904.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 24-06237AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

24-06237AL

December 26, 2025,

January 2 and 9, 2026

_______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness

secured by that certain mortgage executed by Blake M Leath, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Southern Home Mortgage Corp., its successors and assigns, on May 23, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3434610; with Modification Agreement recorded on November 07, 2023 in Instrument Number 3566011, also signed by Morgan Michelle Leath; the undersigned MidFirst Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on February 4, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: All that part of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 12, Township 10 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at a railroad spike found at the Northeast corner of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of said section; thence along the North line of said section, North 88 degrees 24 minutes 34 seconds West a distance of 708.00 feet to an iron pin set, within the right-of-way of Horton Gap Road, at the Point of Beginning. From said Point of Beginning, leaving said section and right-of-way, South 02 degrees 10 minutes 15 seconds East a distance of 362.81 feet to a 3/8 inch rebar iron found; thence South 60 degrees 57 minutes 47 seconds West a distance of 139.82 feet to an iron pin set; thence North 02 degrees 10 minutes 15 seconds West a distance of 434.19 feet to an iron pin set on North line of said section said point being within the right-of-way of said Horton Gap Road; thence within said right-of-way and along said section line, South 88 degrees 24 minutes 34 seconds East a distance of 125.00 feet to the Point of Beginning, less and except any easements or rights-of-way, and being a portion of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 12, Township 10 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 5255 Horton Gap Rd , Boaz, AL 35956. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. MidFirst Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-13644-MF-AL 01/02/2026, 01/09/2026, 01/16/2026

January 2, 9, and 16, 2026

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Charles McGriff and Spouse, Myra McGriff, originally in favor of Compass Bank, on April 14, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3312592; the undersigned PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on February 4, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot Numbers Twenty Seven 27 and Twenty Eight 28, in Block Number Four 4, in Elliot Park First Addition, according to the map therefore recorded in Plat Book B, Page 118 and 119, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, formerly Alabama City, Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 3612 Western Ave , Gadsden, AL 35904. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 23-02017 01/02/2026, 01/09/2026, 01/16/2026

January 2, 9, and 16, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jeffery B Gibson, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated July 27, 2017; said mortgage being recorded on August 3, 2017 as Instrument No. 3454429 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3493610 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on May 29, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number Seven (7) and Eight (8) in Block Number Two (2) Ellison Second Addition as recorded in Plat Book B, page 243, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 2936 E Highland St, Altoona, AL 35952.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-06879AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger

05/02/2025,05/09/2025,05/16/2025,06/20/2025,07/18/2025,08/22/2025,09/26/2025,10/31/2025,12/19/2025,01/09/2026

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until July 2, 2025, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

The Messenger, June 20, 2025

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until August 6, 2025, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

The Messenger, July 18, 2025

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until September 10, 2025, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

The Messenger, August 22, 2025

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until October 10, 2025, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

The Messenger, September 26, 2025

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until November 12, 2025, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

The Messenger, October 31, 2025

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until January 7, 2026, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

The Messenger, December 19, 2025

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until February 11, 2026, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

The Messenger, January 9, 2026

25-06879AL

January 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Angela Pinson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/18/2018 to the Estate of Christopher Pinson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Mary Nichole Sowell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/18/2025 to the Estate of Jimmy Barron, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Timothy Stephens was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/25/2025 to the Estate of Shirley Jean Stephens, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Anthony Carter Bellew was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/26/2025 to the Estate of Bertha Luvena Bellew, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

James Robert Morgan, Jr., John Todd Morgan, and Vickie Marie Morgan Lasseter was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/01/2025 to the Estate of Bertha Vivian M. Morgan, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jacob Millican, ESQ. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/01/2025 to the Estate of Jerry Claude Talley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Lara E. Graves was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/01/2025 to the Estate of Mattie Jo Graves, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Stephen James Marriott was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/02/2025 to the Estate of Jane M. Petty a/k/a Jane Carole Marriott, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Matt Hill was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/02/2025 to the Estate of Charles Sims A/K/A Charles Edward Sims, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Justin L. Brown was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/02/2025 to the Estate of David Lawrence Brown, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Paulette C. Rogers was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/03/2025 to the Estate of Jerry Donald Rogers, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Stacey Lawder was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/03/2025 over the Estate of John William Gilam, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Edgar Howard was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/09/2025 to the Estate of Wymon Howard, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Michael Anthony Daugette was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/09/2025 to the Estate of Wanda Faye Couey Daugette, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Phyliss Darlene Scott was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/10/2025 to the Estate of Ricky Delaney Scott, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Dena D. Ponder was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/05/2025 to the Estate of Delores J. Aultman, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 9,16, and 23, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Judy Panell Elkins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/05/2025 to the Estate of Norma H. Panell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 9,16, and 23, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Sharon Y. Page was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/08/2025 to the Estate of Carolyn Ann Renfroe, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 9,16, and 23, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jimmie Frank Smith, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/10/2025 to the Estate of Doris Jean Weaver Smith, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 9,16, and 23, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Debora K. Thomas was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/11/2025 to the Estate of Froscina Dewese Hand, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 9,16, and 23, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Matthew Mabrey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/12/2025 over the Estate of Barbara Laverne Prichett, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 9,16, and 23, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Patricia Rice was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/15/2025 to the Estate of Shirley T. Sparkman, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 9,16, and 23, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Angel Hollingsworth was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/15/2025 over the Estate of Jerry Wayne Hollingsworth, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 9,16, and 23, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Malinda Dunn was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/17/2025 to the Estate of john David Jones, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 9,16, and 23, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Brandi D. Thomas Williamson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/29/2025 to the Estate of Connie D. Arivett, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 9,16, and 23, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Donna Skaggs was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/30/2025 to the Estate of Carolyn Khadan, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 9,16, and 23, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF: KENNETH E. STEPHENS, DECEASED

Case No.: 2025-00579

A Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of KENNETH E. STEPHENS, Deceased, having been submitted to the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate, by Petitioner, JOYCE STEPHENS on the 23rd day of December, 2025; notice is hereby given that all persons contesting said Petition shall file a response thereto with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902, within thirty (30) days of this date of publication.

Done this 7th day of January 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

January 9, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: LEIGH WINECOFF, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-733

TO: John Winecoff & Clint Wilks, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 11th day of FEBRUARY 2026 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 31ST DAY OF DECEMBER 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

January 9, 16, and 23, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: BILLY JOE BUGGS, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-748

TO: Tranita Gentry, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 3rd day of FEBRUARY 2026 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 5TH DAY OF JANUARY 2026

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

January 9, 16, and 23, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM E. MARTIN, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2025-00467

TO: Madeline Martin; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court a Petition for

Letters of Administration and Appointment of Court Administrator for the Estate of William E.

Martin, deceased.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 18th day of

February, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to contest the same if you

deem proper.

DONE THIS THE 6th DAY OF January 2026

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: NANCY LOCONTO, INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-678

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO SELL REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 2nd day of FEBRUARY, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 7th DAY OF JANUARY, 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

January 9, 16, and 23, 2026

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In The Matter of the Adoption Petition of ZACHARY LAMON BOTHWELL

CASE NO.:2025-00143

TO: Darrell Dewayne Rudolph, Jr.

Address unknown

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to Anna Hutchison Bothwell has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) named above alleging that the whereabouts of the biological father of said minor child are unknown and have not been disclosed to the Court. The minor child’s date of birth is 07/30/2013. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this notice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Victoria Parris Stigile,

Esquire 945 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Given under my hand this the 16th day of December 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

December 19, 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2025-00808

STATE OF ALABAMA, EX REL

JOHN R. COPPER, DIRECTOR OF THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION,

Plaintiff,

V.

ANDREA LACHELL WHISENANT, an individual; TOMAS FRANCISCO, an individual; BECKY NORDGREN, Etowah County Tax Collector; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants

NOTICE TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, CLAIMANTS, AND/OR INTERESTED PARTIES

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You are here notified the State of Alabama, by and through their attorney, John F. Porter, III, Esquire has filed a complaint in writing seeking to condemn for the uses and purposes set forth in said complaint that certain real property located in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION – TRACT 123

A part of the SE 4 of the SE of Section 11, Township 12-Sm Range 6-E, identified as Tract No. 123 on Project No. RCR-028-759-0002 in Etowah County, Alabama and being more fully described as follows:

A house and Lot located at 1508 Sarah Street, Gadsden, Alabama, more particularly described as: Lot Number Six (6), in Block Number One (1), in Manos Subdivision according to the map thereof as recordedin Plat Book “D”, Page 249, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Please be advised that you have thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication to file an answer or other response with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902 and the attorney for the Plaintiff, John F. Porter, III of The Porter Law Group, P.C. at 123 East Laurel Street, Scottsboro, Alabama 35768.

You are further notified that the hearing of said complaint has been set by this Court for February 11th, 2026 at 2:30, at which time you may appear and answer said complaint or file objections thereto if you so desire.

If the application to condemn is granted by the Court, a Commissioner’s hearing will be scheduled within 30 days thereafter to determine damages which may be due the defendants. For information on the date and time of such hearing, please contact the Probate Court during regular business hours at 256-549-5375.

This the 5th day of January, 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-25-118-GCD

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,000.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Justin Lenard Glass

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 12th day of February 2026. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 11th day of December, 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Attalla Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing on day, January 12, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Attalla City Hall located at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL 35954. The following items will be considered:

A variance requested and filed by Lexi Brown to build a garage apartment and eventually build a house on the property located at 4314 Pleasant Valley Rd., Attalla, AL. 35954. The property at 4314 Pleasant Valley Rd. is zoned M2 (General Industry).

Mandy Cash

City Clerk

January 9, 2026

___________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Alabama Grading & Excavation, LLC, has completed the Contract George Wallace Drive Street Resurfacing Project No. 3606 in Gadsden, AL 35904 for the City of Gadsden, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Heath Williamson, PE for The City of Gadsden, Owner, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901.

December 19, 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE FOR JOB COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Hudak Construction Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for A New Medical Office Building for The Department of Rehabilitation Services at 225 East Broad Street, Gadsden, AL. 35903 for the State of Alabama and the City of Gadsden and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect at 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL. 35901.

Hudak Construction

400 W. Meighan Blvd.

Gadsden, AL 35901

January 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2026

_____________

A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in

the 2026 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage

and enactment will be made:

Relating to Etowah County; to repeal Section 45-28-71, Code of Alabama 1975, providing an alternative process for filling vacancies in any Etowah County office which occur more than one year before the expiration of the term of office.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. Section 45-28-71, Code of Alabama 1975, providing an alternative process for filling vacancies in any Etowah County office which occur more than one year before the expiration of the term of office, is repealed.

Section 2. This act shall become effective on October 1, 2026.

December 19, 26, 2025 January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS FEDERAL AID PROJECT NO.BR-0205(507) ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on January 30, 2026 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Bridge Replacement and Approaches on SR-205 over the Alabama and Tennessee River Railway, LLC (ATN) to include the Re-Alignment of SR-205 and Old Guntersville Gadsden Road. Length 0.700 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In One Hundred Eighty (180) Working Days.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $58.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $4,690,977 To $5,733,416 .

The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act.

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

January 9, 16, and 23, 2026

_____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS FEDERAL AID PROJECT NO.STPAA-2826(250) ETOWAH AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on January 30, 2026 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Resurfacing (Scrub Seal), Guardrail Installation, and Traffic Stripe on Old US Highway 411 from the junction of Broken Arrow Road to the junction of CR-20. Length 5.129 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Sixty (60) Working Days.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $3.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $1,478,357 To $1,806,881 .

The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act.

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

January 9, 16, and 23, 2026

_____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS FEDERAL AID PROJECT NO.STPSU-2815(257) ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on January 30, 2026 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Planing, Resurfacing, Sidewalk Improvements, and Traffic Stripe on Walnut Street from the intersection of South 8th Street to the intersection of South 5th Street in Gadsden. Length 0.379 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Sixty (60) Working Days.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $9.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $772,817 To $944,554 .

The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act.

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

January 9, 16, and 23, 2026

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PROJECT:Minor League Field Concrete Improvements

Project No. M-089

OWNER:The City of Attalla, Alabama

Separate sealed bids for the construction of the Minor League Field Concrete Improvement Project will be received by The City of Attalla at the City Hall of Attalla at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL, 35954 until 10:00 A.M. CDST on Thursday, January 29, 2026 in the Council Chambers and then at said place publicly opened and read aloud. The project will consist of grading and pouring concrete around the minor league field located at the Attalla Sports Complex located at 102 Case Avenue, Attalla, AL.

The Contract Documents may be examined at the Attalla City Hall or copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained from The City of Attalla Engineering Department. Upon request, documents will be shipped after all shipping and handling charges are collected.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the lowest and responsible bidder. All bidders must comply with requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted.

All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying the license number on the outside of the envelope in which the Proposal is delivered.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

THE CITY OF ATTALLA

BY: Larry Means, Mayor

DATE:January 6, 2026

January 9, 16, and 23, 2026

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage units will be auctioned on January 14, 2026 beginning at 10:00 A.M. on the business premises of Southtowne Mini Warehouses, Southtowne is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, AL. 356906.

Forest Claunch. Unit 52

Brunson Assoc. Unit 151

Deborah Walker. Unit 408

Rachel Franks. Unit 526

Selena Pack. Unit 562

Kevin McCombs. Unit 736

Steve Powell. Unit 788

Brook Tuck. Unit 802

Thomas Strickland. Unit 28-3B

Angela Nelson. Unit 13-11

Kenneth Maltbie, Jr. Unit 336

Tabatha Mobuary. Unit 421

Ryne Sith. Unit 475

Kristie Bell. Unit 585

Jason Wood. Unit RV15

Regina Martin. Unit 101

Southtowne Mini Warehouses

199 Woodland Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

January 9, 2026

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The contents of units # 121 will be disposed of on Friday January 16, 2026 for charges past due: Amy Thomas, Unit # 121.

Briarmeade Village Mini Warehouses

409 W. Main Street,

Glencoe AL. 35905

January 9 and 16, 2026

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following units will be auctioned or otherwise disposed of on January 22, 2026 beginning at 9:00 a.m. on the premises of Stock It N Lock It Mini Storage located at 3403 Rainbow Parkway, Rainbow City, AL. 35906.

Allison Baty. Unit 91-C

Harold Hicks. Unit 74-C

Amy Mason. Unit 28-A

Stacie Yates. Unit – 240-I

Jose Garcia. Unit 202-H

Gabrilea Morris. Unit 266-J

Calvin Sumpter. Unit 201-H

Deanna Sumpter. Unit 241-I

April Huff. Unit 312-K

Breanna Christensen Unit 184-G

January 9 and 16, 2026

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following units will be auctioned or otherwise disposed of on January 16, 2026 on the premises of 77 Storage located at 2800 Forestdale Road, Southside, AL. 35907.

Unit G13 – Roberta Delaine Wright

77 Storage LLC

2800 Forestdale Road

Southside, AL 35907

January 9 and 16, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on February 15, 2026.

2006 Acura TSX

VIN: JH4CL96866C013220

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, LLC

2501 3rd Street SW

Attalla AL. 35954

256-538-6600

January 2 and 9, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF

ABANDONED

VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that the Kelton Wrecker LLC will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicles:

2006 FORD F150

VIN: 1FTPX12536FB72988

The public auction will be held at Kelton Wrecker LLC located at 1625 Forrest Ave Gadsden AL 35901 at 8:00 AM on 02/07/2026. The seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low and may postpone the public auction until another time and place. In addition, the seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

January 9 and 16, 2026

_____________

ORDINANCE NO. O-36-25

The City of Gadsden adopted an ordinance adopting new comprehensive zoning regulations on December 30, 2025. The following contains excerpts of the ordinance, which constitutes a synopsis for the purpose of publication. A copy of the full ordinance, which contains approximately 239 pages, may be obtained from the office of the city clerk during normal business hours. The ordinance may also be viewed on the City of Gadsden website at www.cityofgadsden.com.

SYNOPSIS OF ORDINANCE NO. O-36-25

Repealing City Code Chapter 130 Regarding Zoning Regulations and

Adopting New Comprehensive Zoning Regulations

Whereas, in 1982, the Board of Commissioners of Gadsden enacted Ordinance No. O-02-82 Establishing Comprehensive Zoning Regulations for the City of Gadsden, Alabama, and Providing for the Administration, Enforcement and Amendment Thereof, In Accordance with the Provisions of Title 11, Chapter 52, Of the Code of Alabama, 1975, as Amended; and

Whereas, On March 5, 2024, the Gadsden City Council approved a Resolution to adopt a New Comprehensive Plan (The Grow Gadsden Plan);

Whereas, In Accordance with the most recent Comprehensive Plan, the Gadsden City Council deems it necessary, for the purpose of promoting the health, safety, morals, and the general welfare of the current and future residents of the city in accordance with the goals of the Comprehensive Plan to adopt a New Comprehensive Zoning Regulations Ordinance;

Whereas, the provisions of this New Zoning Ordinance are specifically designed to Protect Public Health and Safety, Preserve and Protect Scenic and Environmental Significance, Protect Quality of Life, Providing for Economic Development, Protect Fiscal and Functional Health and Provide Transparent and Clear Regulations and Processes: and

Whereas, the Planning Commission held public hearings thereon and submitted its recommendation to the Gadsden City Council recommending approval and:

Whereas, the Gadsden City Council has given due public notice of a hearing to seek input relating to Zoning Districts and Dimensional Standards, Land Uses, General Provisions, Measurements and Word Use, Maps and Chart of Permitted Uses:

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, THAT: CHAPTER 130 ZONING is amended to read as follows:

CHAPTER 130 ZONING

ARTICLE I ZONING ORDINANCE TITLE AND PURPOSES

Section 130-1 Title and Purposes

ARTICLE II ZONING DISTRICTS AND DIMENSIONAL STANDARDS

Section 130-2 District Establishment and Official Zoning Map

Section 130-3 Base Zoning Districts

Section 130-4 Overlay Districts

ARTICLE III LAND USES

Section 130-5 General Land Use Provisions and Consolidated Use Table

Section 130-7 Limited and Special Uses

Section 130-8 Temporary and Accessory Uses

Section 130-6 Use Categories

ARTICLE IV SITE DEVELOPMENT AND DESIGN

Section 130-9 General Site Development and Design Standards

Section 130-10 Site and Building Design

Section 130-11 Parking and Mobility

Section 130-12 Landscaping and Buffering

Section 130-13 Outdoor Lighting

Section 130-14 Signage

Section 130-15 Adaptive Re-Use

ARTICLE V DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BODIES

Section 130-15Administrative Review Bodies

Section 130-16 Elected or Appointed Review Bodies

ARTICLE VI DEVELOPMENT REVIEW PROCEDURES

Section 130-17 Common Review Procedures

Section 130-18 Administrative Improvement Plan and Permit Procedures

Section 130-19 Site Development and Use Permit Procedures

Section 130-20 Text and Zoning Map Amendment Procedures

Section 130-21 Relief and Appeal Procedures

ARTICLE VII NONCONFORMITIES AND ENFORCEMENT OF ZONING ORDINANCE

Section 130-22 Nonconformities

Section 130-23 Enforcement of Zoning Ordinance

ARTICLE VIII GENERAL PROVISIONS

Section 130-24 Authority and Legal Provisions

Section 130-25 Effect of Zoning Ordinance

ARTICLE IX MEASUREMENTS AND WORD USAGE

Section 130-26 Measurements

Section 130-27 Word Usage

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at a meeting held on December 30, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 9, 2026