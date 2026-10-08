Legals for 10/09/2026 – 10/15/2026

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made under the terms of that certain mortgage executed by Mario V. Jackson, a married man, on the 12th day of January, 1996 to The Exchange Bank of Alabama which said mortgage is recorded in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 3207, at Page 330, with Mortgage Extension Agreement dated December 30, 2016 as recorded at Instrument No. 3447467, and by reason of such default, having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, The Exchange Bank of Alabama will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, before the main entrance of the Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, at noon or otherwise during the legal hours of sale on October 16, 2026 the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel 1:

Commence at the NW corner of the NE1/4 of the NW1/4, in Section 14, township 11 South, Range 7 East; thence run East along the North line of said 1/4 209.21 feet to a point in the centerline of a county road (Pull-Tight Road); thence deflect 50°28’20” to the left and run in a Southeasterly direction along the center of said road 174.96 feet; thence deflect 8°40’30” to the right and continue Southeasterly along the center of said road 83.40 feet; thence deflect 15°25’20” to the right and continue along the center of said road 55.68 feet; thence deflect 15°08’10” to the right and continue along the center of said road 64.14 feet to a point, said point being the point of beginning; thence from said point of beginning deflect 86°34’30” to the left and run in a Southeasterly direction a distance of 195.06 feet; thence deflect to the right and run in a Southerly direction 311.86 feet to a point; thence deflect to the right forming an interior angle of 93°06’ and run in a Southwesterly direction 97.77 feet to a point in the centerline of a county road (Pull-Tight Road); thence deflect to the right forming an interior angle of 117°23’20” and run in a Northwesterly direction along the center of said road 125.14 feet; thence deflect 6°53’ 30” to the right and continue along the center of said road 80.35 feet; thence deflect 18°05’50” to the right and continue along the center of said road 70.70 feet; thence deflect 9°56’20” to the right and continue along the center of said road 65.56 feet to the point of beginning of the above described tract of land, and embracing a portion of the NE1/4 of the NW1/4, in Section 14, Township 11 South, Range 7 East, SAVE AND EXCEPT any right of way for the county road now located thereon. Containing 1.03 acres, more or less, excluding road.

Parcel 2:

Lots Number Thirteen (13), Fourteen (14), Fifteen (15), Sixteen (16), Seventeen (17), Eighteen (18), Nineteen (19), and Twenty (20), all in Block “B” in Stroud’s First Subdivision to East Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 84 and 85, Probate office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon, and together with all furniture, fixtures, equipment, and any and all other personal property now located in and used in connection with the operation of what is known as the S & S Motel located on the property above-described.

Parcel 3:

A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at the intersection of the Southeast line of lot Number 11 with the Southwest line thereof, and from thence run in a Northwesterly direction and along the Southwesterly line of said lot, a distance of 5 feet; thence run in a Northeasterly direction and parallel with the Southwesterly line of said lot a distance of 140 feet to the Northeasterly line of said lot; thence run in a Southeasterly direction and along the Northeasterly lines of Lots 11 and 12, a distance of 30 feet to the Southeasterly line of Lots 12; thence run in a Southeasterly direction and along the Southeasterly line of sail Lot 12, a distance of 140 feet to the Southwesterly line of said lot; thence run in a Northwesterly direction and along the Southwesterly line of said Lot 12, a distance of 25 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing the Southeasterly 5 feet of Lot Number Eleven (11) and all of Lot Number Twelve (12), in Block “B”, in Stroud’s First Subdivision to East Gadsden, according to map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 84 and 85, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, and being the identical property sough to be conveyed by Ruby Mae Yarbrough, et al, to Lucille Siniard, by deed dated August 16, 1968, and recorded in Book “1063”, Page 649, said Probate Office.

For informational purposes only the street addresses for the above referenced property is believed to be Pulltight Road (Parcel 1) and 1318 E. Broad Street, Gadsden, AL (Parcels 2 and 3) which is not a part of the legal description and in the event of any discrepancy the legal description described in this notice shall control. Together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

Said sale will be subject to the right of way easements and restrictions of record in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and will be subject to outstanding property taxes, and existing special assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to subject property.

Said property will be sold on an “As Is, Where Is” basis without warranty or recourse, express or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) §35-4-271, are expressly disclaimed.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Fifteen Thousand and 00/100 Dollars ($15,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Reynolds, Reynolds & Little, LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds or by wire transfer by 5:00 p.m. the next business day at the Law Office of Reynolds, Reynolds & Little, LLC at the address indicated below unless prior to said sale Reynolds, Reynolds & Little, LLC has agreed to a later date or closing location. The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close this sale shall, at the option of Mortgagee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and if the bid is rejected, Mortgagee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is able, capable and willing to comply with the terms thereof.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

The Exchange Bank of Alabama

Mortgagee

Ryan R. Hendley

REYNOLDS, REYNOLDS & LITTLE, LLC

Attorneys for Mortgagee

2115 11th Street

Post Office Box 2863

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35403-2863

Telephone: 205-391-0073

File No. 18.0071

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

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NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Joseph F Kearly and wife, Rachel L Kearly, to United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or successor agency, United States Department of Agriculture, on March 21, 2019, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on March 21, 2019, as Document Number 3481278. United States of America, acting through the Rural Housing Service, United States Department of Agriculture, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on October 28, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Four (4) and the south fifteen feet (15’) of Lot Three (3) in Westminster Subdivision, according to the plat or map thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “I”, page 43, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 1216 Grady, Rainbow City, AL 35906

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Important Notice to Potential Bidders: Federal law administered by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”), a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, requires certain residential real estate transactions to be reported to the federal government. If you are the winning bidder at auction, you may be required to provide identifying information about yourself and, if applicable, any entity or trust purchasing the property. This information is required by federal law and must be provided to complete the sale. Failure to provide required information after the sale may delay or prevent issuance of the foreclosure deed.

United States of America, acting through the Rural Housing Service, United States Department of Agriculture (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

3000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 705

Birmingham, AL 35244

Phone: (801) 355-2886

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

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MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Auto Doctors of Attalla, LLC, an Alabama Limited Liability Company, to Emblem Credit Union on the 24th day of March, 2026, said mortgage being recorded in Book 2026, Page 3606408, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, along with that certain assignments of leases and rents executed by Auto Doctors of Attalla, LLC, an Alabama Limited Liability Company, to Emblem Credit Union on the 24th day of March, 2026, said assignment of leases and rents being recorded in Book 2026, Page 3606409, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the rear Courthouse door Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 21st day of October, 2026, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, in Block 2, of the Stowers Rearrangement of portions of the Attalla Iron and Steel Company’s Addition, as recorded in Plat Book B, Pages 292-293, in Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama and Lots 11 and 12, in Block 10, of the Stowers Rearrangement of portions of the Attalla Iron and Steel Company’s Addition, as recorded in Plat Book B Pages 292-293 in Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Emblem Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, PC

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, AL 35902

September 25, October 2, and 9, 2026

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NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Karley Crawford Hogue and Michael Benard Hogue, wife and husband, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Renasant Bank, its successors and assigns, on June 6, 2024, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on June 7, 2024, as Document Number 3575334. Renasant Bank, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on December 2, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28; thence run North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West along the North line of said Quarter Section a distance of 330.00 feet to a point; thence South 01 degree 14 minutes 54 seconds East parallel to the East line of said Quarter Section a distance of 365.00 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 290.40 feet to a point; thence South 01 degree 14 minutes 54 seconds East a distance of 150.00 feet to a point; thence South 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 290.40 feet to a point; thence North 01 degree 14 minutes 54 seconds West a distance of 150.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.

To describe the centerline of a 20 foot wide easement for ingress and egress to aforesaid parcel of land from Rose Road, commence at Southeast Corner of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28; thence run North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 10.00 feet to the centerline of Easement; thence run North 01 degree 14 minutes 54 seconds West parallel to the East line of said Quarter Section a distance of 829.00 feet to a point; thence run North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 29.38 feet to the East line of aforesaid parcel. The aforesaid Parcel and Easement embraces portions of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, all in Section 28, Township 12 South, Range 5 East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 250 Rose Rd, Rainbow City, AL 35906

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder sho uld the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Important Notice to Potential Bidders: Federal law administered by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”), a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, requires certain residential real estate transactions to be reported to the federal government. If you are the winning bidder at auction, you may be required to provide identifying information about yourself and, if applicable, any entity or trust purchasing the property. This information is required by federal law and must be provided to complete the sale. Failure to provide required information after the sale may delay or prevent issuance of the foreclosure deed.

Renasant Bank (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

3000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 705

Birmingham, AL 35244

Phone: (801) 355-2886

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

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NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Gary Clanton, Cherry Wright to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for MORTGAGEAMERICA INC, its successors a nd assigns dated October 12, 2006; said mortgage being recorded on October 20, 2006 as Instrument No. 3257700 as having been modified by an agreement recorded as Instrument No. 3583774 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR RCF 2 ACQUISITION TRUST by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3558324 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR RCF 2 ACQUISITION TRUST, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on November 9, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at a 3/8 inch rebar at the Southeast corner of Section 13, Township 10 South Range 4 East. Thence North 02 degrees 28 minutes 33 seconds West 999.87 feet to a point on the West right-of-way of Pleasant Hill Church Road BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING. Thence South 88 degrees 24 minutes 00 seconds West 342.18 feet to a one half inch rebar set Cap No. CA-0078. Thence North 01 degree 06 minutes 43 seconds East 45.30 feet to a one half inch rebar set Cap No. CA-0078. Thence North 75 degrees 54 minutes 31 seconds East 354.19 feet to a one half inch rebar set Cap No. CA-0078 on the West right-of-way of Pleasant Hill Church Road. Thence South 01 degree 06 minutes 43 seconds West 121.99 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Property being in Etowah County, Alabama and containing 0.66 acres, more or loss. Property subject to all existing rights of way and or easements that are recorded or unrecorded. ALSO: A Non Exclusive Easement for ingressegress being Twenty feet in width and lying North of and parallel to the North line of the above described property.

Said property is commonly known as 634 Pleasant Hill Church Rd, Boaz, AL 35956.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. Bidders must perform their own due diligence. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

ATTENTION ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS: On March 1, 2026, the data collection and reporting requirements under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) new Anti-Money Laundering Rule (the “Rule”), found at 89 FR 70258, went into effect. The Rule applies to certain residential real estate sale transactions (including nonjudicial foreclosures) where the transfer is to a legal entity or trust, and which includes cash purchases, private financing or financing provided by an institution not subject to a federal Anti-Money Laundering or Suspicion Activity Report requirement. As part of this Rule, purchasers and sellers are required to provide additional information and documentation about themselves, their legal entities, and the source of funds used in the reportable transaction, if applicable.* The collection of this information and documentation is required to comply with the Rule’s federal reporting requirements, if applicable. This notice is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. You are encouraged to consult with your own independent legal counsel if you have questions about how the FinCEN Anti-Money Laundering Rule affects your transaction and whether your transaction is reportable.

* The Rule is the subject of ongoing litigation in several jurisdictions. We suggest that you seek your own legal counsel if you have questions about the status of the Rule and its applicability to your sale, if any.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage, and (3) to confirmation that the successful bidder has timely provided all information required for reporting under the Rule, 89 FR 70258, if applicable.

U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR RCF 2 ACQUISITION TRUST

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

[email protected]

File No. 26-09060AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

October 2, 9, and 16, 2026

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MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jonathan Garner, a married man and Allison Garner, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Guild Mortgage Company LLC., its successors and assigns, on November 18, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3531271; the undersigned Guild Mortgage Company LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on December 9, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Beginning at a 1/2 inch capped rebar (LS#21183) on the Eastern Right-of-Way of Taylor Road (35 foot R/W) and also marking the Southwest corner of Lot Fifty-Nine (59), Block Two (2), Taylor Subdivision Addition to Glencoe, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 401, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence along said Right-of-Way North 00 degrees 26 minutes 29 seconds East 111.67 feet to a 1/2 inch capped rebar (LS#21183); thence leaving said Right-of-Way North 80 degrees 34 minutes 28 seconds East 139.86 feet to a 1/2 inch capped rebar (LS#21183); thence South 00 degrees 25 minutes 42 seconds West 111.67 feet to a 1/2 inch capped rebar (LS#21183); thence South 80 degrees 34 minutes 28 seconds West 139.88 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said property being all of Lots Fifty-Nine (59), Sixty-One (61), Sixty-Three (63), Sixty-Five (65) and a portion of Lot Sixty-Seven (67), all in Block Two (2) of Taylor Subdivision Addition to Glencoe, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 401, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and also being Lot Five (5) of Taylor Trails, an unrecorded subdivision.. Property street address for informational purposes: 900 Taylor Road , Glencoe, AL 35905. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds in the amount of the winning bid made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The sale will be conducted subject to: (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) final confirmation with the Mortgagee/Transferee, and if applicable, (3) collection of purchaser information needed to comply with the reporting requirements under the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s Residential Real Estate Reporting Rule (31 C.F.R. Part 1031) and reimbursement of any fees and expenses incurred as a result of the collection of such information. The Mortgagee/Transferee and Tiffany & Bosco, P.A shall not be liable for any damages whatsoever. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the bid amount. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Guild Mortgage Company LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-12061-GM-AL

October 2, 9, and 16, 2026

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MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain real estate mortgage executed by ERIC MARTIN, an unmarried man, to SAMUEL LEE ROY HILL dated September 20th, 2019 and recorded in Instrument No.: 3491675 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, and the Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and said default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest and best bidder in front of the Courthouse door of the Etowah County Courthouse, during the legal hours of sale on the 30th day of October, 2026, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lot Number Ten (10), Block “B”, according to the survey of Lincoln Park, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 291, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the records of the Probate Court. The property will be sold without warrant, or recourse, express or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the property and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in the property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An Attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

s/David C. Livingston By: David C. Livingston

Attorney for Mortgagee

P.O. Box 1621

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 546-9300

October 9, 16, and 23, 2026

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NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Steven Joseph Lobello, Melinda Lobello, Connie Marie White to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Rocket Mortgage, LLC, its successors and assigns dated March 9, 2023; said mortgage being recorded on March 14, 2023 as Instrument No. 3554467 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2026, Page 3613968 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Rocket Mortgage, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on September 23, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOTS 4 AND 5 IN BLOCK 2 OF CEDAR HILLS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “G”, PAGE 3, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 884 Riverside Dr, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. Bidders must perform their own due diligence. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

ATTENTION ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS: On March 1, 2026, the data collection and reporting requirements under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) new Anti-Money Laundering Rule (the “Rule”), found at 89 FR 70258, went into effect. The Rule applies to certain residential real estate sale transactions (including nonjudicial foreclosures) where the transfer is to a legal entity or trust, and which includes cash purchases, private financing or financing provided by an institution not subject to a federal Anti-Money Laundering or Suspicion Activity Report requirement. As part of this Rule, purchasers and sellers are required to provide additional information and documentation about themselves, their legal entities, and the source of funds used in the reportable transaction, if applicable.* The collection of this information and documentation is required to comply with the Rule’s federal reporting requirements, if applicable. This notice is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. You are encouraged to consult with your own independent legal counsel if you have questions about how the FinCEN Anti-Money Laundering Rule affects your transaction and whether your transaction is reportable.

* The Rule is the subject of ongoing litigation in several jurisdictions. We suggest that you seek your own legal counsel if you have questions about the status of the Rule and its applicability to your sale, if any.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage, and (3) to confirmation that the successful bidder has timely provided all information required for reporting under the Rule, 89 FR 70258, if applicable.

ROCKET MORTGAGE, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

[email protected]

File No. 26-08782AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger

08/21/2026,08/28/2026,09/04/2026,10/09/2026

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until October 23, 2026, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

October 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Linda Diane Bearden was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/10/2026 to the Estate of Jack D. Bearden, a/k/a Jack Donald Bearden, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Perry Anderson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/06/2026 over the Estate of Suzan Anderson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Judy Calvert and Diana Pate was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 08/20/2026 to the Estate of Ruth Coffey, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Mark Anthony Bishop, Sr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/10/2026 over the Estate of Daisy Washington Bishop, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Crimson Sheree Bain was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/03/2026 over the Estate of Deborah Ann Burgess, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Michael Shawn Naylor was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/01/2026 over the Estate of Travis Lavonne Naylor, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jordan Alford was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/05/2026 over the Estate of Shirley Joan Hill, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Rodrick Clark Boler, II and Leslie Paige Boler Jones was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 08/07/2026 to the Estate of Tyran Charlton Boler, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

John A. Gray was/were appointe Personal Representative(s) on 07/16/2026 to the Estate of Billy Ross Gray, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Mai Xuan Martinez was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/03/2026 to the Estate of Bruce Filmore Witherspoon, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

William Paul Bradford and Roy Patrick Bradford was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/08/2026 to the Estate of Donald Ray Bradford, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 9, 16, and 23, 2026

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Jimmy Hasse was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/08/2026 to the Estate of Patricia Bohannon, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all per-sons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 9, 16, and 23, 2026

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Paula Bruce was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/08/2026 to the Estate of Patricia Ann Willis Jolley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 9, 16, and 23, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Latalia Riley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/09/2026 to the Estate of Larry Dawayne Riley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 9, 16, and 23, 2026

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Brenda Logan was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/21/2026 to the Estate of Lillie Mae Logan, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all per-sons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 9, 16, and 23, 2026

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Wendy Miller was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/20/2026 to the Estate of John M. Miller, II., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 9, 16, and 23, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: DAVID MITCHELL,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2026-569

TO: David Keith Mitchell, Jr., Katherine Mitchell and any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 27 day of OCTOBER, 2026 2026 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 23RD DAY OF SEPTEMBER 2026

Scott Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: SHARRON BONDS, INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2024-373

TO: Kristin Fox and any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION TO REMOVE & REPLACE GUARDIAN AND/OR CONSERVATOR of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 27TH day of OCTOBER 2026 at 2:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 23RD DAY OF SEPTEMBER 2026

Scott Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MARTHA LANE WAGNON, DECEASED.

Case No.: S-9318

TO: PATRICIA ANN BOOKER, TERRY KENNETH LEAGUE, KYLE MATHEW LEAGUE, WILLIAM HOUSTON LOTHRIDGE, whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court a Petition for Final Settlement in the Estate of Martha Lane Wagnon, deceased. You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 18th day of November, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the said Petition for Final Settlement in the Estate of Martha Lane Wagnon, deceased, should not be granted.

DONE THIS THE 23rd DAY OF September 2026.

Soctt W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October2 and 9, 2026

__________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DAVID MICHAEL SIMS, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2025-00553

TO: Any and all persons interested in the Estate of David Michael Sims, deceased

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Daniel J. Sims, as an heir of the Estate of David

Michael Sims, filed a Petition to Declare Presumption of Death and for Letters of Administration on the 15th day of September, 2026.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 16th day of

November, 2026 at 3:00 p.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the petition should be denied.

DONE THIS THE 7th DAY OF October 2026

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROBIN ELIZABETH EDWARDS, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2026-00599

A Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of ROBIN ELIZABETH EDWARDS, Deceased, having been submitted to the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate, by Petitioner, Timothy Edwards on the 4th day of September, 2026; Notice is hereby given that all persons contesting said Petition shall file a response thereto with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902, within 30 days of the date of this publication.

Done this the 7th day of October 2026

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

October 9, 2026

_____________

LEGAL PUBLICATION NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Rainbow City, Alabama’s Appropriate Municipal Official, pursuant to Ordinance No. 565, has made a finding that a building located on the following described property is a dangerous building because it is unsafe to the extent that it is a public nuisance and is subject to demolition:

STREET ADDRESS:

404 Williams Avenue, Rainbow City, AL 35906

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

Lot Number Three (3), and the South 5 feet of Lot Number Four (4), Block 4, First Addition to Rainbow Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “F”, page 335, Probate Office, Etowah County, lying and being in Rainbow City, Alabama.

PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

15-09-30-0-001-181.000, PPIN 47913

All persons interested in said property are hereby notified that if the unsafe or dangerous condition is not remedied by demolition of said building on said property within 45 days of October 2, 2026, the demolition will be accomplished by the City and the cost thereof assessed against said property. In the meantime, it is ordered that said building and said property be and remain vacated.

A public hearing as provided for by Section 8(a) set forth in Ordinance No. 565 will be held on this matter in the Council Chambers at the Rainbow City Hall, 3700 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, Alabama, on December 14, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Anyone interested in the status of these proceedings should inquire with the Rainbow City Clerk at (256) 413-1217 or at 3700 Rain-bow Drive, Rainbow City, Alabama.

October 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2026

____________

LEGAL PUBLICATION NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Rainbow City, Alabama’s Appropriate Municipal Official, pursuant to Ordinance No. 565, has made a finding that a building located on the following described property is a dangerous building because it is unsafe to the extent that it is a public nuisance and is subject to demolition:

STREET ADDRESS:

4504 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, AL 35906

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

A lot or parcel of land being 150’ x 300’ x 245.67’ x 300’ being a portion of Lot Number Nine (9) in Block “B” in the R.R. Yeats Subdivision, according to map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 26-27, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Rainbow City, Etowah County, Alabama.

Also being described as: A lot or parcel of land being the northern 300 feet of Lot Number Nine (9) in Block “B” in the R.R. Yeats Subdivision, being 150’ x 300’ x 245.67’ x 300’, according to map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 26-27, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Rainbow City, Etowah County, Alabama.

Further identified in the records of the Revenue Office, Etowah County, Alabama, as Pin #57169 and as parcel # 20-01-01-0-001-018.000.

PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

20-01-01-0-001-018.000, PPIN 57169

All persons interested in said property are hereby notified that if the unsafe or dangerous condition is not remedied by demolition of said building on said property within 45 days of October 2, 2026, the demolition will be accomplished by the City and the cost thereof assessed against said property. In the meantime, it is ordered that said building and said property be and remain vacated.

A public hearing as provided for by Section 8(a) set forth in Ordinance No. 565 will be held on this matter in the Council Chambers at the Rainbow City Hall, 3700 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, Alabama, on December 14, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Anyone interested in the status of these proceedings should inquire with the Rainbow City Clerk at (256) 413-1217 or at 3700 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, Alabama.

October 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT TO FORECLOSE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM AND TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

CV-2026-900135

DONALD BERKEY and JUANITA BERKEY, PLAINTIFFS, v. WILLIAM TAYLOR, CITY OF GADSDEN, STATE OF ALABAMA, TYLER LEE HUGHES and those fictitious defendants whose identities and whereabouts

are unknown, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described herein DEFENDANTS.

The Defendant, William Taylor, whose whereabouts are unknown, and any other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described below, must answer Plaintiffs’ Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

The subject property is described as follows:

Lot 6, Block 2 of the Goodwater Heights Addition as recorded in Plat Book B, Page 279 as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

The address of the subject property is 2220 Clayton Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35904. The PIN for the subject property is 18928.

Done the 20th day of March, 2026.

/s/ SONNIE J. STEEN

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Joshua B. Sullivan

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone (256)547-7200

Fax (256)467-6322

September 18, 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

____________

ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Plumbers Wholesale Supply Co., Inc., Plaintiff

V.

William Charles, Defendant

Case No. DV-2025-900981.00

A complaint has been filed in the District Court of Etowah County, Alabama, styled Plumbers Wholesale Supply Co., Inc., Plaintiff vs. CHARLES WILLIAMS, Defendant, bearing case # DV2025-90000981, claiming the sum of $8,439.26 plus cost of court.

Publication of this notice in a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, once a week for four (4) consecutive weeks shall constitute service upon the defendant. If defendant wishes to contest this action, he must file a written answer within thirty (30) days from the date of service with the District Clerk of Etowah County, Alabama, with a copy of said answer being served upon DANA L. RICE, Attorney for Plaintiff, at P. O. Box 129, Gadsden, AL 35902, or thereafter a judgment by default may be entered against said defendant.

Done this 2nd day of September 2026

Matthew P. Skelton

District Judge

Dana L. Rice,

TURNBACH, WARREN, RICE, FREDERICK & SMITH, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, AL 35902

256-543-3664

September 25, October 2, 9, and 16, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, EX REL: ALEA STATE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION REGION F TASK FORCE,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-26-900418-CDR

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2020 Dodge Durango SRT

VIN# 1C4SDJGJ6LC224054

DEFENDANTS

Interested Party:

GEICO

One Geico Plaza

Washington, D.C. 20076

Attn: Claims/Salvage Department

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of November 2026. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

DONE this the 21st day of September, 2026

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

September 25, October 2, 9, and 16, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, EX REL: ETOWAH COUNTY DRUG ENFORCECMENT UNIT,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-26-900426-CDR

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,553.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: David Isaiah Coats

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of November 2026. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 28th day of September, 2026

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

October 2, 9, 16, and 23, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, EX REL: ETOWAH COUNTY DRUG ENFORCEMENT UNIT,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-26-900425-BTC

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,934.00 U.S. Currency,

Glock 43 9mm Pistol

SN# ACW160,

2013 Cadillac XTS VIN: 2G61U5S37D9182422,

2015 GMC Yukon

VIN: 1GKS2CKJ6FR289551

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Demetrie Deshaun Borden

Owner: Sonja Borden

316 Castle Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY, VEHICLES AND FIREARM:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency, vehicles, and firearm. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of November 2026. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 28th day of September, 2026

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

October 2, 9, 16, and 23, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, EX REL: ETOWAH COUNTY DRUG ENFORCEMENT UNIT,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-25-GCD

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$5,894.00 U.S. Currency,

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Lester Casina Smith

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of November 2026. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 28th day of September, 2026

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

October 2, 9, 16, and 23, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, EX REL: GADSDEN STREET CRIME/NARCOTICS UNIT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

PLAINTIFF

CIVIL DIVISION

V.S.

CASE NO:CV-26-900506-CDR

$1,611.00 U.S. Currency

Glock 21 SN# WHR480

Smith & Wesson 38

Special

SN# DJZ6165

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Eddie Ricardo Lowery

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY AND FIREARMS:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency and firearms. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 1st day of December 2026. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 30th day of September, 2026

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

October 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, EX REL: GADSDEN POLICE DEPARTMENT STREET CRIMES/NARCOTICS UNIT,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

PLAINTIFF

CIVIL DIVISION

V.S.

CASE NO: CV-26-900503-SJS

$3,366.00 U.S. Currency

Glock 19 SN# 30623

Ruger P89 SN# 315-57789

Mercedez C250

VIN # WDDGJ4HB8CF926954

American Tactical Omni Hybrid

SN# NS344647

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Larry Dwan Smith, Jr.

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY, FIREARMS, AND VEHICLE:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seek-ing condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency, firearms, and vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 30th day of November 2026. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 29th day of September, 2026

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

October 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, EX REL: ETOWAH COUNTY DRUG ENFORCECMENT UNIT,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

PLAINTIFF

CIVIL DIVISION

V.S.

CASE NO: CV-26-80-BTC

$1,117.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Justin Jamale Brewster

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seek-ing condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 30th day of November 2026. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other in-terest in said currency.

DONE this the 29th day of September, 2026

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

October 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2026

_____________

PUBLIC NOTICE

Be it known that John Blackwell, Jhonathan De La Cruz, Richard Kuhn and Carlos & Vixtoria Majano being the owners of property abutting Higgenbotham Road hereby request the Etowah County Commission to vacate said a portion of said road described as follows:

A prescriptive right-of-way lying in the Northeast 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 and the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 11, T-10-S, R-7-E and shown on the Etowah County tax map as being 30’ in width and lying 15’ left and right of a centerline being further described as follows.

Commence at a point being the Northeast corner of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 11, T-10-S, R-7-E. From said Point of Commencement run south along the east line of said quarter section to a point of intersection with the southern right-of-way line of Antioch Road, said point also being the northeast corner of Parcel 02-01-11-0-000-011.009, PIN 72057 as described in Instrument No. 3436367 and record in the Judge of Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. From said point run westerly along the northern boundary of said parcel and said southern right-of-way line of Antioch Road to the point of intersection with the southeast right-of-way line of Higgenbotham Road as shown on the Etowah County tax map. Thence continue westerly along said southern right-of-way line of Antioch Road, departing from said parcel boundary to the point of intersection with the centerline of Higgenbotham Road and the Point of Beginning.

From said Point of Beginning run along the centerline of Higgenbotham Road S 61°4’24” W a distance of 213.366’; thence S 62°34’27” W a distance of 101.626’; thence S 60°9’43” W a distance of 85.610’; thence run along a curve to the left having a Radius = 3869.922’, Curve Length = 213.086’, Chord Length = 213.059’, Delta = 03°09’17”; thence S 54°26’33” W a distance of 222.002’; thence S 52°58’53” W a distance of 162.707’; thence S 54°46’59” W a distance of 301.555’; thence run along a curve to the right having a Radius = 809.661’, Curve Length = 123.473’, Chord Length = 123.356’, Delta = 8°44’15”; thence S 69°2’15” W a distance of 89.911’ to the intersection with the eastern right-of-way of Higgenbotham Road and the end of said centerline.

This matter will be considered at the 10-20-2026 Etowah County Commission meeting at 9:00 am at the Etowah County Commission Office, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

September 25, October 2, 9, and 16, 2026

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PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF: ETHAN TODD HILL.

CASE NO.:2026-00512

TO: Unknown father Address unknown

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to Jackquline Nicole Hill has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) named above alleging that the identity and/or whereabouts of the biological father of said minor child are unknown and have not been disclosed to the Court. The minor child’s date of birth is 07/24/2018. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this notice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Joseph Andrew Jones, Esquire

600 Broad Street, Suite 101

Gadsden, AL 35901

Given under my hand this the 29th day of September 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 2, 9, 16, and 23, 2026

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that GKL Companies, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation of Re-roofing of Rainbow Middle School Cafeteria located at 454 Lumly Road Rainbow City, AL 35906 for the State of Alabama and County of Etowah, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify B. Criag Lipscomb – Architect, LLC, 436 Chestnut Street, Gadsden AL 35906

GKL Companies, Inc.

2323 East Greenview Avenue

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

September 25, October 2, and 9, 2026

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage units will be auctioned on October 14, 2026 beginning at 10:00 A.M. on the business premises of Southtowne Mini Warehouses, Southtowne is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, AL. 356906.

Jennifer Drummond Unit 538

Jacqueline Looney Unit 326

Tabatha Mobuary Unit 421

Dana Bradley Unit 1-20

Kodjovi Missika Unit 391

Lisa Tuck Unit 184

Deborah Walker Unit 408

Lisa Tuck Unit 533

Stacy Kelly Unit 559

Sheryl Post Unit 617

Brett Matthews Unit 793

Lisa Rydel Unit 5A-8 & 5A-9

Lanalda Woods Unit 83-14

David Partiridge Unit G15

Jacob Cornelious Unit 717

Marlana Pruitt Unit 427

Charles Stanley Unit 595

Annete Barge Unit 13-23

Brandon Garrard Unit 162

Sonya Atchison Unit 361

Tammy Parker Unit 482

Adam Stinson Unit 548

Joe Gielarowski Unit 577

Phillip McGuire Unit 660

Ayden Rossenberger Unit 838

Katie Baracomb Unit 52-17

Justin Cox Unit 63-767

Carson Riddlespur Unit M2

Southtowne Mini Warehouses

199 Woodland Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following units will be auctioned or otherwise disposed of on October 15, 2026 beginning at 9:00 a.m. on the premises of Stock It N Lock It Mini Storage located at 3403 Rainbow Parkway, Rainbow City, AL. 35906.

Malijah Brown Unit 461-N

Alexis Calloway Unit 148-F

Lauren Fowler Unit 310-K

Kelli Kellen Unit 19-A

Calvin Sumpter Unit 201-H

Cindy Mitchell Unit 431-M

Stock It N Lock It Mini Storage

3403 Rainbow Parkway

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

October9 and 16, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on November 6, 2026.

2006 Yamaha Road Star Base VIN: JYAVP17E26A015896

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, LLC

2501 3rd Street SW

Attalla AL. 35954

256-538-6600

October 2 and 9, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on November 6, 2026.

2005 Yamaha Majesty 400 VIN: JYASH03Y05A001469

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, LLC

2501 3rd Street SW

Attalla AL. 35954

256-538-6600

October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 11/07/2026 at 8 a.m.

2000 Ford Excursion XLT

VIN: 1MNU40L1YED00166

Tommy Tows

1912 3rd Street

Attalla, AL. 35954

(256) 490-3715

October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 11/17/2026.

2003 MINI Cooper (Red)

VIN: WMWRE33433TD59760

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, LLC

2501 3rd Street SW

Attalla AL. 35954

256-538-6600

October 2 and 9, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 11/13/2026 at 8:00 a.m.

2008 GMC Env.

VIN: GKDT13S882171126

Tommy Tows

3403 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35904

(256) 490-3715

October 9 and 16, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 11/13/2026 at 8:00 a.m.

2008 Nissan Armada

VIN: 5N1BA08D78N630069

Tommy Tows

1912 3rd Street

Attalla, AL. 35954

(256) 490-3715

October 9 and. 16, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 11/13/2026 at 8:00 a.m.

1996 Toyota T100

VIN: JT4TN12D6T0022271

Tommy Tows

1912 3rd Street

Attalla, AL. 35954

(256) 490-3715

October 9 and 16, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2009 Buick ENCLAVE Vin# 5GAER23D69J114745 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am 11/13/2026

The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

October 9 and 16, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 11/23/2026 at :00 a.m.

2007 Jeep Commander – VIN: 1J8HH48K17C599338

1997 Honda Civic – VIN: 2HGEJ6445V105995

A&J Towing LLC

4975 Hopper Road

Altoona, AL. 35952

October 9 and 16, 2026

_______________

PUBLIC NEWS RELEASE

CHILD AND ADULT CARE FOOD PROGRAM

PUBLIC NEW RELEASE FOR NON-PRICING PROGRAMS

Noccalula Academy, LLC. announces the sponsorship of the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) Child and Adult Care Food Program

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program Information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202)720-260 (Voice) and TTY) or contact USFA through the Federal Relay Service at (800)877-8339

1. Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue

SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410: or

2. Fax: (202)690-7442; or

3. Email: [email protected]

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

The enclosed *non discrimination* language herein was added pursuant to the May 5, 2022, USDA memorandum. However, although included as currently required for audit compliance by the USDA, the State of Alabama objects to its inclusion, applicability, and the application of this language due to currently pending legal challenges in the matter of The State of Tennessee, et al. v. USDA, Case No. 3-22-cv-00257, and may be subject to change or removal.

Name of Center(s) or Facility

Noccalula Academy, LLC,

1223 Noccalula Road

Gadsden, AL. 35904

256-442-4960

October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Attalla Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing on Thursday, October 15, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Attalla City Hall located at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL 35954. The following items will be considered:

A variance requested and filed by Jason Cofield to build a house on the lot located at 638 Dewey Avenue NW, Attalla, AL 35954. The lot is zoned R-2 (Two-Family Residential). The Lot dimensions are smaller than the zoning requirements. The request is a variance on the lot size.

A variance requested and filed by Carla D. Green to reduce the setback requirement on the property located at 313 Hughes Avenue, Attalla, AL 35954. The property is zoned R-1 (Single-Family Residential). The owner is requesting that the setback be reduced to improve a metal building that is currently existing outside the setback requirement.

A variance requested and filed by Brailen Ball to allow a Two-Family Dwelling on the property located at 121 5th Avenue NW, Avenue, Attalla, AL 35954. The property is zoned B-1 (Neigh-borhood Business).

Mandy Cash, City Clerk

October 2 and 9, 2026

______________

STATE OF ALABAMA PROCLAMATION BY THE GOVERNOR

WHEREAS the Alabama Legislature at its 2026 Regular Session enacted Act No. 2026- 276 (HB508), which ordered an election to be held on a proposed amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 2022 relating to Etowah County, Alabama; and

WHEREAS notice of this election, together with the proposed amendment, is required by law to be given by proclamation of the Governor, to be published once a week for four successive weeks preceding the date appointed for the election in each newspaper qualified to run legal notices in the county affected;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Kay Ivey, as Governor of the State of Alabama, do hereby give notice, direct, and proclaim that on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, an election will be held in Etowah County, Alabama, in the manner and form provided by law upon the following proposed amendment to the Constitution of 2022 of the State of Alabama:

AMENDMENT PROPOSED BY ACT NO. 2026-276

Section 28-11.20 of the Constitution of Alabama of 2022, relating to Etowah County and requiring voter approval to annex any territory within the county into any municipality not located wholly within the boundaries of the county before January 1, 1986, is repealed.

FURTHER, I proclaim and direct that this proclamation shall be published once a week for the four successive weeks immediately preceding Tuesday, November 3, 2026, in each newspaper qualified to run legal notices in Etowah County, Alabama.

October 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2026

____________

STATE OF ALABAMA PROCLAMATION BY THE GOVERNOR

WHEREAS the Alabama Legislature at its 2026 Regular Session enacted Act No. 2026-341 (SB271), Act No. 2026-378 (HB380), Act No. 2026-379 (HB511), and Act No. 2026-424 (SB5), proposing amendments to the Constitution of Alabama of 2022;

WHEREAS, in conformity with Section 284 of the Constitution of Alabama of 2022, as amended, the Legislature has ordered an election by the qualified electors of the state upon such proposed amendments; and

WHEREAS notice of this election, together with the proposed amendments, is required by law to be given by proclamation of the Governor, which shall be published once a week for at least four successive weeks immediately preceding the day appointed for the election;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Kay Ivey, as Governor of the State of Alabama, do hereby give notice, direct, and proclaim that on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, an election will be held in the State of Alabama in the manner and form provided by law upon the following proposed amendments to the Constitution of 2022 of the State of Alabama:

AMENDMENT

PROPOSED BY ACT NO. 2026-341

PART I.

Section 127 of the Constitution of Alabama of 2022, is amended to read as follows:

“Section 127

(a) I n case of the governor’s removal from office, death or resignation If a vacancy occurs in the office of the governor, the lieutenant governor shall become governor.

(b) If both a vacancy occurs in the office of the governor and the office of the lieutenant governor be removed from office, die or resign more than sixty 60 days prior to the next general election, at which any state officers are to be elected, a governor and lieutenant governor shall be elected at such election for the unexpired term., and in the event of a vacancy in the office, caused by the removal from office, death or resignation of the governor and lieutenant governor, pending During such vacancy and until their successors shall be elected and qualified, the office of governor shall be held and administered by either the president pro tem . tempore of the senate, speaker of the house of representatives, attorney-general, state auditor, secretary of state, or state treasurer in the order herein named.

(c) In case of the impeachment of the governor, his or her absence from the state for more than twenty days, unsoundness of mind, or other disability or incapacity to serve, the power and authority of the office shall , until the governor is acquitted, returns to the state, or is restored to his mind, or relieved from other disability no longer incapacitated, shall devolve in the order herein named ,described in subsection (b) upon the lieutenant governor, president pro tem. tempore of the senate, speaker of the house of representatives, attorney-general, state auditor, secretary of state, and state treasurer. If any of these officers be are under any of the disabilities herein specified, the office of the governor shall be administered in the order named by such of these officers as may be are free from such disability.

(d) If the governor shall be is absent from the state over twenty days, the secretary of state shall notify the lieutenant governor, who shall enter upon the duties of governor; if both the governor and lieutenant governor shall be are absent from the state over twenty days, the secretary of state shall notify the president pro t em. tempore of the senate, who shall enter upon the duties of governor, and so on, in case of such absence, he or she shall notify each of the other officers named in their the order of succession herein provided, who shall discharge the duties of the office until the governor or other officer entitled to administer the office in succession to the governor returns.

(e) If the governor-elect fail or refuse from any cause to qualify, the lieutenant governor-elect shall qualify and exercise the duties of governor until the governor-elect qualifies.; and in the event both If both the governor-elect and the lieutenant governor-elect from any cause for any reason fail to qualify, the president pro tem. tempore of the senate, the speaker of the house of representatives, the attorney-general, state auditor, secretary of state, and state treasurer, shall, in like manner, in the order named, administer the office until the governor-elect or lieutenant governor-elect qualifies.

(f) If a vacancy occurs in the office of the lieutenant governor more than 60 days before the next general election at which any state officers are to be elected, a lieutenant governor shall be elected at such general election for the unexpired term.”

PART II.

The following provision is added to the Constitution of Alabama of 2022 to read as follows:

Notwithstanding any other provision of the constitution:

(1) The Lieutenant Governor and officers of both houses of the Legislature shall be paid an amount set by joint resolution; and

(2) Any expenditure of funds appropriated for use by members of the Legislature for travel shall be approved by an officer of the Legislature elected from the full membership of the respective chamber.

AMENDMENT

PROPOSED BY ACT NO. 26-378

(a) Whenever two or more contiguous county boards of education deem it advisable to consolidate the administration of their respective county school systems under one remaining controlling multi-county board of education, each county board of education shall adopt and record within the minutes of each board an agreement providing for the consolidation. A formal resolution adopted by all members of the agreeing boards shall detail and provide for the payment of their respective indebtedness, specify how the consolidation will take place, identify how the remaining controlling multi-county board of education will operate, provide for the roles and duties of the resulting multi-county board members, and designate the time frame during which the consolidation will be implemented. Subject to subsection (c), the consolidation shall be finalized as designated in the formal resolution.

(b) Before a consolidation may occur, the State Board of Education shall conduct an impact study on the potential effects of the proposed consolidation, including, but not limited to, the impact on students, families, educational quality, educational programs, staff, facilities, transportation and operations, finances and taxes, community identity, and governance. At least 30 calendar days before adopting the formal resolution finalizing the consolidation, the State Board of Education shall post a copy of the impact study on the public website of the State Department of Education.

(c)(1) If, within 30 days after the adoption of the formal resolution, 25 percent of the qualified electors residing within the boundaries of any of the school systems proposing consolidation submit a protest, in writing, to any of the affected county boards of education, the consolidation may not occur unless the consolidation is approved by a majority of the qualified electors residing in each county or counties wherein all affected county school systems are located who vote in a referendum election as provided in this subsection.

(2) The consolidation shall become operative only if approved by a majority of the qualified electors who reside within the combined territory of the affected county school systems who vote in a referendum election to be held on the date of the next regularly scheduled general election. The order setting the election shall be entered by the judge of probate of each affected county within one month after the expiration of the 30-day time period provided in subdivision (1). Notice of the election shall be given by the judge of probate of each county, and the election shall be held, conducted, and the results canvassed in the manner as other county elections. The ballots shall have printed at the top a statement of the purpose of the referendum election and directly underneath, in plain type and on different lines, the words, “For Consolidation,” and “Against Consolidation.” If a majority of the qualified electors voting in the combined territory of the affected county school systems vote to approve the consolidation, the consolidation shall be finalized as designated in the formal resolution.

(d) The consolidation shall not operate to relieve any board of education, or other governing body, of liability for obligations previously incurred, or to impair rights existing before the consolidation. The agreement and formal resolution shall be binding on the combining county boards of education. If a consolidation occurs, the remaining controlling multi-county board of education shall have the right to compel the execution of contractual obligations made to any of the boards before the consolidation.

(e) The State Board of Education shall adopt rules as necessary to provide for the implementation of this section.

(f) The Legislature, by general or local law, may enact legislation to implement approved board consolidations pursuant to this section.

AMENDMENT

PROPOSED BY ACT NO. 2026-379

(a) Each local board of education shall adopt a policy requiring each public K-12 school under its jurisdiction, at the beginning of each school day, to conduct The Pledge of Allegiance to the United States flag and give all students the opportunity to voluntarily recite The Pledge of Allegiance to the United States flag.

(b) Each local board of education shall adopt a policy requiring each public K-12 school under its jurisdiction to allow a prayer to be conducted, provided that:

(1) The prayer must be initiated by and led by a student; and

(2) No student may be required to participate in a prayer.

(c) Any policy adopted by a local board of education pursuant to this section shall ensure that students have the right to opt out of participation in the Pledge of Allegiance or the prayer based on their own beliefs.

(d) Violations of this section may be reported to the local superintendent of education. The local superintendent of education shall review the violation

AMENDMENT

PROPOSED BY ACT NO. 2026-424

(a) Each local board of education shall adopt a policy requiring each public K-12 school under its jurisdiction to broadcast The Star-Spangled Banner during school hours, at least once per week.

(b)(1) A local board of education shall select for broadcast, pursuant to subsection (a), any recording of the first stanza of The Star-Spangled Banner that is archived within the Library of Congress and available on the Library of Congress website.

(2) A local board of education, alternatively, may adopt a policy allowing, during school hours, for the performance of the first stanza of The Star-Spangled Banner from original sheet music, archived within the Library of Congress and available on its website, by a school-sanctioned band program, choral program, vocal group, or vocalist.

FURTHER, I proclaim and direct that this proclamation shall be published once a week for the four successive weeks immediately preceding Tuesday, November 3, 2026, in every county as required by law.

Kay Ivy, Governor

Wes Allen

Secretary of State

October 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2026

_____________

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

P.O. BOX 301463 (ZIP 36130-1463) 1400 COLISEUM BOULEVARD (ZIP 36110-2400) MONTGOMERY,ALABAMA

(334) 271-7700

CATEGORICAL EXCLUSION FROM ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW

ADEM Fund Code 203

SRF Project No. FS010497-01

Etowah County

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has made financial assistance available to the Northeast Etowah Water Co-op. In accordance with State and Federal regulations that govern the program, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management has conducted a review to assess the potential impacts upon the environment that may result from implementation of this project.

The Northeast Etowah Water Co-op proposes to replace an obsolete water main with an estimated total project cost of $999,313.00. The project consists of the replacement of the failing and functionally obsolete 3” CL 160 PVC water main with a new 6” CL 200 PVC water main approximately 11,600 linear feet with potable water service reconnections, new fire hydrants, and connections to existing mains.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has determined that the project qualifies for a Categorical Exclusion (CE) from further environmental study under the guidelines specified by the State Environmental Review Process (SERP), which specifically include actions intended solely for minor rehabilitation, functional replacement, or ancillary facilities adjacent or appurtenant to existing facilities. However, this decision may be reconsidered if significant adverse information concerning the potential environmental impacts of the project is discovered.

Comments relative to this project should be submitted in writing to Sitthapong (Vince) Limpaphanon, SRF Branch, Permits & Services Division, Alabama Department of Environmental Management, P.O. Box 301463, Montgomery, Alabama 36130, no later than 30 days after the date of this notice. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management will not take formal action to proceed with the project without carefully evaluating any public comments opposing the project.

Notice is hereby given this 13th day of October, 2026, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Edward F. Poolos, Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

October 9, 2026

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LEGAL ZONING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that on Thursday, October 29 at 8:30 a.m., the Board of Adjustment of the City of Gadsden will hold a public hearing in the City Council Chamber, First Floor, at City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama to give all persons who desire an opportunity to be heard in opposition to or in favor of the following request:

“A Request for a Special Exception to operate a Child Daycare Facility on the following de-scribed property located in a TR, Traditional Residential Zoned District in District 3.

Commence at the southwest corner of Lot 4, Block 1 of Elliott Probate Office, No. 7 as recorded in Plat Book B, Page 23, Etowah County also and run northerly along the westerly line of Lot 4, distance being of the 80.50 easterly feet right of way line of Pipe Shop Alley a to the point of point of beginning. From said point along of beginning the continue along the previously described course and thence westerly line of Lot 5, 6 and 7 a distance of 87.78 feet; distance deflect 90 degrees 03 minutes 13 seconds right and run also being of the 189.16 westerly feet to a point on the easterly line of Lot 11, thence deflect right of way line of North 9th Street; southerly 92 degrees 00 minutes 47 seconds right and run westerly along the easterly line of Lots 11 and 12; also being the right of way line of North 9th Street a distance of 87.66 feet; thence deflect 87 degrees 56 minutes 00 seconds right and run a distance of 186.00 feet to a point on the westerly line of Lot 5 and of Lots the point of beginning. Said parcel pa being Lot 6 and portions 5, 7, 10, 11 and 12 and a portion of that 10 foot alley annulled in Misc. Book Y, Page 441, all in Block 1, Elliott Addition No. 7, as recorded in Plat Book B, Page 23, Etowah County Probate Office, being subject to an easement to Alabama Power Company for an existing power line along the westerly side of the containing property, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, and 0.38 acre, more or less. (500 N 9th Street).

October 9 and 23, 2026