Alabama receives more than $10 million in federal home visiting funds

Alabama has received $10,064,291 in federal funding to continue home visiting services for families through the Maternal, Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) program.

The funding, announced Oct. 5, represents an increase of $887,249 over the previous year, according to the Association of State and Tribal Home Visiting Initiatives. The program provides voluntary home visiting services intended to support parents and improve outcomes for families and young children.

The Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education oversees MIECHV-funded home visiting programs in the state.

The additional federal funding was made available through Alabama’s investment of nonfederal matching funds at a rate of $1 in state funding for every $3 in federal funding received, according to the announcement.

Nationwide, the funding represents the largest amount of dedicated federal funding for home visiting services to children and families, the announcement stated.

“MIECHV reflects a simple idea: supporting parents early gives children a stronger start,” said Tom Engels, administrator of the Health Resources and Services Administration. “Parents are a child’s first and most important teacher, and by giving them the tools and support they need, we help create a strong foundation for children to thrive.”

Engels said the awards would help states and jurisdictions provide support to pregnant women and families during the early years of a child’s life.

Home visiting programs connect families with trained professionals who offer guidance during pregnancy and early childhood. Participation is voluntary, and home visitors work with parents to identify goals and connect them with available resources.

According to the program’s supporting materials, research has linked home visiting services to improved birth outcomes, stronger early development, increased school readiness and a reduced risk of child abuse and neglect.

Some parents begin receiving services during pregnancy, while others enroll after their children are born. The programs also can help parents pursue education, job training and greater financial and housing stability.

The MIECHV program supports grants to all 50 states, the District of Columbia, five territories and 53 tribes, according to the announcement. Its evidence-based models are intended to improve health, behavioral and economic outcomes for children, mothers and families.

For more information about home visiting services in Alabama, visit the MIECHV data dashboard or review the Alabama home visiting fact sheet.

About ASTHVI

The Association of State and Tribal Home Visiting Initiatives is a professional organization representing state, tribal and territorial officials who oversee home visiting programs, including those funded through MIECHV grants. The organization works to advance the implementation and improvement of voluntary home visiting programs that support parents and young children.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education’s media relations team.