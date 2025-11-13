Legals for 11/07/2025 – 11/13/2025

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Booker T. Taylor, to WinSouth Credit Union, on July 25, 2013, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County as Document Number 3389357 on July 30, 2013, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on November 18, 2025, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

The South 145 feet of the West 225 feet of Lot Number Four (4), and the North 35 feet of Lot Number Five (5) in Block Number One (1) of Second Addition of Paden Farm Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 275, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, less and except that part of Lot 5, Block 1, more particularly described as follows: The North 5 feet of the East 200 feet of Lot Five (5)in Block One (1) of the Second Addition of Paden Farm Subdivision according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 275, in the Probate Office, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Commonly known as 150 Paden Road, East Gadsden, AL 35903

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

Winsouth Credit Union

BY: /s Jay E. Stover

JAY E. STOVER, ITS ATTORNEY

301 Broad Street

Gadsden,

Alabama 35901

Phone (205) 546-9205

October 24, 31, and

November 7, 2025

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Meagan E Sweatt, Steven B Sweatt to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Guild Mortgage Company, A California Corporation, its successors and assigns dated July 5, 2017; said mortgage being recorded on July 6, 2017 as Instrument No. 3453006 as having been modified by an agreement recorded as Instrument No. 3540898, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Guild Mortgage Company LLC by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3563513, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Guild Mortgage Company LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on December 3, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NUMBER SEVEN (7) IN THE COUNTRY CLUB DISTRICT DIVISION NUMBER FOUR (4) AND REARRANGEMENT OF PORTIONS OF BLOCK NUMBER TWELVE (12) RAINBOW PARK, ACCORDING TO A MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK F, PAGE 337 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMENTS LOCATED THEREON.

Said property is commonly known as 608 Country Club Dr, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-07467AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

October 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE PURSUANT TO JUDICIAL ORDER

Pursuant to an Order entered in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, in the case styled, Alabama Housing Finance Authority v. Evia Kauffman, et al., Case No. CV-2024-900500.00, adjudging the default made in the payment of the indebtedness owed to Alabama Housing Finance Authority and authorizing the foreclosure of that certain Mortgage executed by Evia Kauffman, an unmarried woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and as-signs), dated the 11th day of February, 2016, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3429839; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated September 30, 2024 and recorded in said Probate Office in Instrument Number 3581464. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority, as Assignee of said Mortgage, will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on December 18, 2025, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

For a point of beginning to describe the land herein, start at the NW corner of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4, and from thence run south 3 deg. east and along the west line of said forty a distance of 439.3 feet to a point in the north side of the Gadsden-Tidmore Bend Public Road; thence south 71 deg 50 min east and along the north side of said Gadsden-Tidmore Bend Public Road a distance of 399.3 feet to a point in the center of the Hooks Lake Public Road; thence south 18 deg 5 min east a distance of 31.3 feet to a point on the south side of the Gadsden-Tidmore Bend Public Road; thence in an easterly, or southeasterly direction and along the south side of said Tidmore Bend Public Road a distance of 418 feet to a point, said point being the northeast corner of that certain lot conveyed by Mary Cranford to Jennie Cranford and J.L. Cranford on 29 July 1941 as shown by deed recorded in Book 6-C, page 411, Probate Office, Etowah County; and which said point is the point of beginning of the property herein described; and from said point of beginning continue in an easterly direction and along the south side of Tidmore Bend Public Road a distance of 210 feet, more or less, to a point, which said point is the northwest corner of that certain lot conveyed by L.W. Cranford et ux to C.E. McLester by deed dated 20th February 1922 and recorded in Book 4-Cm page 590, said Probate Office; thence south 16°30’ east and along the west line of McLester lot a distance of 210 feet to the SW corner of McLester lot; thence in a southwesterly direction, in a direct line, a distance of 200 feet, more or less to the SE corner of the Jennie and J.L. Cranford lot above referred to; thence in a northerly, or northwesterly direction and along the east line of said Cranford lot a distance of 230 feet to the point of beginning; and being a portion of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 in Section 35, Township 11 South of Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

See that certain Foreclosure Order recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Miscellaneous Book 2025, at Page 3596712.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

CAPELL & HOWARD, P.C.

Jack W. Pitts, Esq.

150 South Perry Street

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 37591-3441.

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

ASSIGNEE

October 31, November 7, and 14, 2025

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Janira Rivera Rodriguez, Flaranzell Nevels to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for LeaderOne Financial Corporation, its successors and assigns dated December 27, 2021; said mortgage being recorded on January 19, 2022 as Instrument No. 3533971, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to M&T Bank by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3561770, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, M&T Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on December 17, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number Five (5) and Six (6), in Block Number Seven (7), in Arcadia Drive Addition to Attalla, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 217, Probate Office, and lying and being in Attalla, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

Said property is commonly known as 901 Bain Ave, Attalla, AL 35954.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

M&T BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-07503AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger

10/31/2025,11/07/2025,11/14/2025

25-07503AL

October 31, November 7 and 14, 2025

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA ETOWAH COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that Mortgage executed by Ferris Hall and Philip Hall (“Grantors”) to Cadence Bank, N.A., dated February 22, 2019, which Mortgage was recorded August 1, 2019, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, as Instrument Number 3488163, and rerecorded on March 25, 2020, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, as Instrument Number 3500064, the undersigned Cadence Bank, which is successor in interest by merger to Cadence Bank, N.A., as the “Lender” under the Mortgage, and which is the owner of the Mortgage and the indebtedness secured thereby, will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the Mortgage, sell the real estate and property described in said Mortgage at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in Gadsden, Alabama, on the 3rd day of December, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the real estate lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama, and being described as follows:

A lot or parcel described as beginning at the Northwest corner of that certain lot conveyed by Coosa Land Company to J. T. Brooks, et als, by deed dated 15th July, 1912, and recorded in Deed Record “ZZ”, page 315, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, said point being in the present South line of Walnut Street, and from thence running in an Easterly direction and along the present South line of Walnut Street a distance of 25 feet; thence in a Southerly direction and parallel with the West line of said lot conveyed by the Coosa Land Company to J. T. Brooks, et al, a distance of 155 feet, more or less, to the Northeast corner of that certain parcel of land acquired by Greater Gadsden Housing Authority by condemnation proceedings as recorded in Probate Record “A-52”, pages 189-194, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, thence in a Westerly direction and along the North lot line of said Greater Gadsden Housing Authority parcel a distance of 45 feet, more or less, to the Northwest corner of said Greater Gadsden Housing Authority parcel; thence in a Northerly direction and parallel with the West line of said lot conveyed by the Coosa Land Company to J. T. Brooks, et al, as above referred to a distance of 155 feet, more or less, to the present South line of Walnut Street a distance of 20 feet to the point of beginning, and making a lot fronting 45 feet on the South side of Walnut Street and extending back of even width in a Southerly direction a distance of 155 feet, and being a portion of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼) of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼), in Section Four (4), Township Twelve (12) South of Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian, and being located in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property or its address is commonly known as 736 Walnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. The property tax identification number is 15-02-04-3-000-323-000.

Said sale will be made subject to all zoning, easements, restrictions, restrictive covenants and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens, Ad Valorem Real Estate Taxes and\or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

The proceeds of such sale will be applied as directed in and by said Mortgage, including, but not necessarily limited to, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said Mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

SAID PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS CONTAINED IN SAID MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. SAID PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT, AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Cadence Bank, as the mortgagee, reserves the right to bid for and purchase said real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

The successful bidder must tender at the time and place of the sale a deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) by a cashier’s check or official bank check acceptable to Cadence Bank, and payable to the order of Cadence Bank. The balance of the purchase price must be paid by cashier’s check payable to the order of Cadence Bank and delivered by no later than 5:00 p.m. on the second business day following said sale to the office of Quarles Law Firm, LLC, at the address indicated below. The auctioneer reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If the sale is voided or not completed for any reason, Cadence Bank shall return any funds paid by the successful purchaser, and Cadence Bank shall not be liable to the purchaser for any damages, said purchaser being entitled only to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid.

The sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Contact Randall D. Quarles at the telephone number shown below prior to attendance at sale.

CADENCE BANK

By: Randall D. Quarles

Attorney for Mortgagee Cadence Bank, successor in interest to Cadence Bank, N.A.

QUARLES LAW FIRM, LLC

300 Office Park Drive, Suite 100

Mountain Brook, AL 35223

(205) 874-7000 (Telephone)

(205) 874-7002 (Telecopier)

October 31, November 7 and 14, 2025

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Perry Andrew Wain and Britney Wain to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. “MERS” as mortgagee, as nominee for Lender, Village Capital & Investment, LLC and lender’s successors and assigns dated December 22, 2015, and Recorded in Instrument #3428618 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, which said mortgage was subsequently assigned to Village Capital & Investment, LLC by instrument recorded in Instrument No.: 3494710 in said Probate Court records; notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on the October 21, 2025, at the front door of the Courthouse of Etowah County, Alabama, the following described real property in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage:

PARCEL 1

FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST AUARTER (NE 1/4) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4), SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST; THENCE RUN SOUTHERLY ALONG THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE A DISTANCE OF 660.18 FEET TO AN ENGINEERING NAIL FOUND IN THE CENTERLINE OF THORNHILL ROAD: THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT 92 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 10 SECONDS AND RUN NORTHWESTERLY ALONG A FENCE LINE A DISTANCE OF 303.88 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND; THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT 81 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 35 SECONDS AND RUN NORTHWESTERLY, PASS THROUGH AN IRON PIN FOUND AT 7.50 FEET, A DISTANCE OF 213.43 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG PREVIOUS COURSE A DISTANCE OF 184.28 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET; THENCE DEFLECT LEFT 82 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 00 SECONDS AND RUN NORTHWESTERLY A DISTANCE OF 295.50 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET; THENCE DEFLECT LEFT 93 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 31 SECONDS AND RUN SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG A FENCE LINE A DISTANCE OF 175.68 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND; THENCE DEFLECT LEFT 85 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 59 SECONDS AND RUN SOUTHEASTERLY A DISTANCE OF 310.21 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID TRACT EMBRACING A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4), SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST, OF THE HUNTSVILLEMERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PARCEL 2

ALSO: A 15’ WIDE INGRESS AND EGRESS EASEMENT BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY THE CENTERLINE AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE LANDS DESCRIBED IN DOCUMENT #2008, PAGE 3302270, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE S89° 09’ 42” E, ALONG THE EXTENSION OF THE NORTH LINE OF SAID DOCUMENT, A DISTANCE OF 7.57 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SAID CENTERLINE; THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE WITH THE FOLLOWING: S07° 05’ 42” E, A DISTANCE OF 183.28 FEET; THENCE S08° 59’ 12” E, A DISTANCE OF 206.71 FEET TO THE CENTER OF AN EXISTING 15’ WIDE INGRESS AND EGRESS EASEMENT; THENCE N89° 50’ 13” E, ALONG THE CENTER OF SAID EASEMENT, A DISTANCE OF 326.27 FEET TO THE CENTERLINE OF THORNHILL ROAD (60’ RIGHT-OF-WAY) AND POINT OF ENDING. SAID EASEMENT BEING 7.5 FEET ON EACH SIDE OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED CENTERLINE. A BEING A PORTION OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE NE 1/4 IN SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

APN: 04-08-33-0-000-001.006

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee.

Village Capital & Investment, LLC

Mortgagee

William McFadden

McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC

718 Downtowner Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36609

Publish in The Messenger: September 26, October 3 & October 10, 2025

The sale provided for hereinabove which was originally scheduled for October 21, 2025 was further postponed by public announcement being made at the public entrance of the Etowah County Court House, 800 Forrest Ave, Gadsden, AL 35901, during the legal hours of sale. Said foreclosure sale shall be held on November 21, 2025 at the public entrance of the Etowah County Court House, 800 Forrest Ave, Gadsden, AL 35901, during the legal hours of sale.

November 7, 2025

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Roy D Grooms, Sr. A/K/A Dewayne Grooms, Tammy D Grooms, Husband and Wife as Joint Tenants, AKA Tammy Grooms to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Crescent Mortgage Company, its successors and assigns dated April 9, 2012; said mortgage being recorded on April 16, 2012 as Instrument No. 3365558, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to MMS Mortgage Services, LTD by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2025, Page 3598564, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, MMS Mortgage Services, LTD, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on December 3, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel One: Commence at the Northeast Corner of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4)in Section Twenty-eight (28), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Five (5) East, Etowah County, Alabama; thence South 17 degrees 26 minutes 44 seconds West, a distance of 88.40 feet to an existing capped rebar “Denham”, the point of beginning; thence North 54 degrees 42 minutes 56 seconds East, a distance of 176.47 feet; thence South 34 degrees 21 minutes 26 seconds East, a distance of 230.28 feet; thence South 46 degrees 49 minutes 10 seconds West, a distance of 53.87 feet; thence South 51 degrees 52 minutes 47 seconds West, a distance of 96.69 feet; thence South 63 degrees 20 minutes 44 seconds West, a distance of 129.49 feet; thence North 23 degrees 38 minutes 04 seconds West, a distance of 252.89 feet, thence North 79 degrees 13 minutes 17 seconds East, a distance of 59.50 feet to the point of beginning.

Also a 30 foot wide ingress/egress easement to the above described tract of land is described by the centerline as follows: Commence at the Southeast Corner of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) in Section Twenty-eight (28), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Five (5) East; thence South 01 degree 14 minutes 54 seconds East, a distance of 18.03 feet to the center of Rose Road, the point of beginning of said centerline; thence along the centerline of said easement with the following chords; North 60 degrees 26 minutes 38 seconds West, a distance of 110.52 feet; thence North 47 degrees 27 minutes 33 seconds West, a distance of 176.68 feet; thence North 74 degrees 53 minutes 23 seconds West, a distance of 104.69 feet; thence South 79 degrees 52 minutes 24 seconds West, a distance of 172.88 feet; thence South 89 degrees 58 minutes 41 seconds West, a distance of 160.38 feet; thence South 62 degrees 53 minutes 26 seconds West, a distance of 373.47 feet; thence South 46 degrees 49 minutes 10 seconds West, a distance of 293.20 feet; thence South 51 degrees 52 minutes 47 seconds West, a distance of 98.86 feet; thence South 63 degrees 20 minutes 44 seconds West, a distance of 131.79 feet to the point of beginning, said easement being 15 feet on each side of the above described centerline.

Parcel Two: Commence at the Northeast Corner of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) in Section Twenty-eight (28), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Five (5) East, Etowah County, Alabama; thence South 17 degrees 26 minutes 44 seconds West, a distance of 88.40 feet to an existing capped rebar “Denham”; thence North 54 degrees 42 minutes 56 seconds East, a distance of 176.47 feet to the point of beginning; thence continue North 54 degrees 42 minutes 56 seconds East, a distance of 72.28 feet; thence South 72 degrees 07 minutes 32 seconds East, a distance of 59.21 feet; thence South 55 degrees 23 minutes 54 seconds East, a distance of 169.65 feet; thence South 46 degrees 49 minutes 10 seconds West, a distance of 171.47 feet, thence North 34 degrees 21 minutes 26 seconds West, a distance of 230.28 feet to the point of beginning.

Said property is commonly known as 440 Rose Road, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

MMS MORTGAGE SERVICES, LTD

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-07290AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robert W. Johnson, IV, an unmarried man, to Family Savings Credit Union on the September 1, 2023, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3563470, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the rear entrance of the Courthouse in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on November 24, 2025, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at an existing axle at the Northwest corner of Government Lot “L” of the SE1/4, Section 19, Township 13 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama and run due South, along the West line thereof, 1016.09 feet to an existing nail and bottle cap; thence run South 72º49’02” East, leaving said West line, 449.56 feet to an existing “JBWT” capped rebar; thence run South 08º49’08” West 236.58 feet to the point of beginning; thence continue South 08º49’08” West 100.10 feet to a point, which said point is North 08º49’08” East 696.43 feet from an existing capped rebar on the North R/W line of Routon Lane (40’ R/W); thence run North 79º42’53” West 329.07 feet to a point on the Easterly R/W line of said Routon Lane; thence run North 07º50’36” West, along said R/W, 107.00 feet to a point; thence run South 79º27’14” East, leaving said R/W, 359.89 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of Government Lot “T” and “L”, Section 19, T-13-S, R-6-E, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

November 7, 14 and 21, 2025

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Justin Jacobs, an unmarried man, to Family Savings Credit Union on the June 21, 2024, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #[#], Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in the rear entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse door (being the door facing the back parking lot) in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on December 1, 2025, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Lots 3 and 4, as shown on map of the Rearrangement of Block B, Southmont Addition, Attalla, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book H, Page 83, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union

BY:_/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

November 7, 14 and 21, 2025

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by the mortgage given by Sophia Ragland, as Mortgagor, to Red Bull, LLC, as Mortgagee, dated May 5, 2015, and recorded as Instrument Number 3417320, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and the Mortgagee, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell, at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 5th day of December, 2025, the following described property to-wit:

A tract of land described as beginning at a point in the easterly line of South Fifth Street, which point is 100 feet northerly, measured along the easterly line of South Fifth Street, from the NW corner of Lot 4 in Block “A” of Stringer Realty Company’s Rearrangement of a portion of Edenwood Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, page 257, Probate Office, Etowah County, said point also being the NW corner of that certain tract of land conveyed by Stringer Realty Company, a corporation, to Clifton T. Holdridge and Theresa B. Holdridge by deed dated April 8, 1954 and recorded in Book 575, page 245, said Probate Office, and from thence run in an easterly or southeasterly direction and along the northerly line of said Holdridge tract and said line produced to a point in the easterly line of Lot 4 in Block “A” of said Stringer Realty Company’s Rearrangement produced in a continuous straight line in a northerly or northeasterly direction; thence in a northerly or northeasterly direction along the production of the easterly line of Lot 4 a distance of 54 feet; thence in a northwesterly direction in a direct line to a point in the easterly line of South Fifth Street, which point is 75 feet Northerly, measured along the Easterly line of South Fifth Street from the point of beginning; thence in a southerly direction along the easterly line of South Fifth Street a distance of 75 feet to the point of beginning. Said description embracing a portion of the “Private Park” in Block “A” of Stringer Realty Company’s Re-arrangement of a portion of Edenwood Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 257, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This the 4th day of November, 2025.

Red Bull, LLC, Mortgagee

/s/ James C. Inzer, III

Inzer, Haney, McWhorter & Haney, LLC

Attorney for Mortgagee

November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Karen Darlene Pruitt Aultman was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/05/2025 to the Estate of Kenneth David Pruitt, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Savannah Marie Scott was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/25/2025 over the Estate of John Harrison Stoddard, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Kevin S. Tallant was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/26/2025 to the Estate of Martha S. Tallant, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Phillip Craig Cohen was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/29/2025 to the Estate of Mary Ruth Massey, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Billie Joan Reynolds was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/29/2025 to the Estate of William Oliver Maeger, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Cheryl Baker Jenmi was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/30/2025 to the Estate of Mary Baker Roden, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Sandra Howard was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/02/2025 to the Estate of Lillian Pilz, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Ian Christopher Campbell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/06/2025 over the Estate of Michael Ray Campbell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Vanita Trippe Meade was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/07/2025 to the Estate of Mary Jo Ann Trippe, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Jacob Millican, Esq. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/25/2025 to the Estate of Susan Annette Murdock, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Kristi Nicole Bane was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/14/2025 to the Estate of Jason Christian Bane, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Tammy Nance was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/14/2025 to the Estate of Edna F. Martin, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Layla Matthews was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/21/2025 to the Estate of Mitchell Glenn Childers, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Vicki Joann Gregerson Smith was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/07/2025 to the Estate of Peter Valjean Gregerson, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Orlando V. Williams was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/06/2025 to the Estate of John Robert Williams, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Adam Dewayne Willett was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/14/2025 to the Estate of Howard Ray Rakestraw, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Shima Muflehi was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/16/2025 over the Estate of Ali Mohammed Kassim Muflehi, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Chaddrick Craig Griffin was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/08/2025 over the Estate of Vicki Joanne Barron Griffin, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Yolanda Kimble Griffin was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/08/2025 over the Estate of Harold Charles Kimble, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Gary Gene Wright was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/20/2025 to the Estate of Thomas Eugene Wright, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: MARTHA M. KENNON,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-518

TO: Stanley Kennon, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 19TH day of NOVEMBER 2025 at 2:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 17TH DAY OF OCTOBER 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

October 24, 31, and

November 7, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 2025-00510

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF RICKY DELANY SCOTT, DECEASED

TO: Doyce Alan Scott; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to

be in the Last Will and Testament of RICKY DELANY SCOTT, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 10th day of December,

2025 at 2:00 p.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Ricky Delany Scott, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

DONE THIS THE 9th DAY OF October 2025.

JUDGE OF PROBATE

Scott W. Hassell

October 17, 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JOHN DAVID JONES, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2025-00576

TO: Candy Jones; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to

be in the Last Will and Testament of JOHN DAVID JONES, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 17th day of December,

2025 at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of John David Jones, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

DONE THIS THE 14th DAY OF October 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

October 17, 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case #: 2025-230

IN THE MATTER OF: PATRICIA LITTLE, INCAPACITATED

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO SELL REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 24 day of NOVEMBER 2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 23RD DAY OF OCTOBER 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

October 24, 31, and

November 7, 2025

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Carl Giles, whose last known address is 3203 Shahan Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35904 Brandy Giles, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Debra Giles and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Debra Giles was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 16th day of OCTOBER 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 19TH day of NOVEMBER 2025, at 1:30 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 24, 31, and

November 7, 2025

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF: THE PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF MINOR CHILD

NOTICE TO: Michael Baseer White, father

ADDRESS: unknown

You will take notice that a Petition to Change Name of Minor Child born to Mary Catherine Fore, was filed on the 8th day of October, 2025, Minor Child’s birth date is 08/06/2015.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 8th day of December 2025, at 2:00 o’clock p.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the Petition should not be granted to Mary Catherine Fore.

This the 13 day of October 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 17, 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Malinda Shenefelt and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Malinda Shenefelt was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 28th day of OCTOBER 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 1ST day of DECEMBER, 2025, at 1:30 P.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 31, November 7 and 14, 2025

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Randy Royster, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person

of Donna Phillips and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of

Donna Phillips was filed by Riverview Regional Medical Center on the 1st day of OCTOBER 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters

of Conservatorship is set on the 9TH day of DECEMBER 2025, at 1:00 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

NOTICE OF CIVIL LAWSUIT

TO: TOMEKIA JOHNSON

THIS IS TO NOTIFY YOU THAT IN CIVIL ACTION NO. 11-CV-2025-900309 ENTITLED: MELEIA CHAPPELL V. TOMEKIA JOHNSON & BRODERICK CASELBERRY ET AL.

PRESENTLY PENDING IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF CALHOUN COUNTY, ALABAMA, CALHOUN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 25 WEST 11TH STREET, STE. 260, ANNISTON, AL 36201, THERE IS BEING MADE A CLAIM AGAINST YOU FOR: AUTOMOBILE NEGLIGENCE AND WANTONNESS.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU ARE REQUIRED TO ANSWER THE CLAIM(S) AGAINST YOU IN WRITING AND TO FILE THE ORIGINAL OF YOUR ANSWER WITH THE CLERK OF THIS COURT WITH A COPY TO: ATTORNEY BERNARD J. BRANNAN, III WITH THE LAW OFFICES OF MORGAN & MORGAN WHOSE ADDRESS IS 216 SUMMIT BOULEVARD, SUITE #300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 38243 WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS OF THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION. FAILING TO ANSWER OR PLEAD IN RESPONSE WILL RESULT IN A DEFAULT BEING ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE DAMAGES OR RELIEF SOUGHT AGAINST YOU.

THIS CASE IS ASSIGNED TO JUDGE LOWELL DUSTIN MERRITT

DATED THIS DAY OF 9TH OCTOBER , 2025,

KIM MCCARSON, CIRCUIT CLERK

OCTOBER 17, 24, 31, AND NOVEMBER 7, 2025

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2025-900069

CODY CROSS, Plaintiff,

vs. CADE SMITH and BRODY ECHOLS,

Defendants,

The Defendant, CADE SMITH, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the aforementioned case.

Done the 16th day of October 2025

/s/ GEORGE C. DAY, JR

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Court Clerk

October 24, 31, November 7, and 14, 2025

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.:JU-2023-313.02

IN RE: L.M.R.W.B.

NOTICE TO: GABRIELL BARNETT, the mother

You are hereby given notice that a Petition has been filed by the Etowah County Department of Human Resources seeking to terminate your parental rights to minor child L.M.R.W.B., born to Gabriell Barnett on October 28, 2023. You must file an Answer to the Petition with the Clerk of the Etowah County Juvenile Court within fourteen (14) days from the date of last publication of this notice. If you fail to file an Answer within the allowed time, a judgment by default may be entered against you. You are further notified that you have the right to have an attorney represent you in this matter, and if you cannot afford to hire an attorney, one can be appointed by the Court to represent you. The Petition is presently set for hearing at 9:00 a.m. on January 5, 2026, at the Etowah County Judicial Building, 801 Forrest Ave., Gadsden, Alabama 35901. You may appear at the hearing and contest the Petition.

Dated this 23rd day of October, 2025.

Cassandra Johnson

CLERK OF COURT

Laura T. Lloyd

Attorney for Etowah County DHR

P.O. Box 81 / 819 West Main St., Suite C

Centre, AL 35960

October 31, November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

PUBLIC NOTICE

DATE: OCTOBER 28, 2025

NOTICE OF PROPOSED MODIFICATION OF SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL FACILITY PERMIT No. 28-07

CITY OF GADSDEN CONSTRUCTION AND DEMOLITION LANDFILL

111 BURNSWAY DRIVE

GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903

The City of Gadsden is proposing to modify the Solid Waste Disposal Facility Permit Number 28-07 for the existing Gadsden Construction/Demolition Landfill (Landfill). The proposed modification will extend the Landfill’s approved service area to include all of Etowah County and incorporate the lateral expansion of the Landfill.

The Landfill is located in Section 18, Township 12 South, Range 7 East in Etowah County Alabama. The Landfill consists of 133.37-acres of which 26.13-acres are currently approved for disposal. The proposed lateral expansion will include the east portion of the existing Landfill property and a 132.2- acre tract, located immediately north of the Landfill that is also owned by the City.

The City of Gadsden, Alabama is a participating municipality under the Etowah County Solid Waste Management Plan and the proposed Permit Modification is consistent with that plan.

This public notice is provided to the public to offer review and obtain comments per application requirements pursuant to Section 22-27-48 and Section 22-27-48.1 of Code of Alabama regarding Local Governmental Approval for the Modification.

A public awareness session will be held at the Venue at Coosa Landing on December 2, 2025, from 5 PM to 7 PM (come and go format). All citizens are encouraged to attend. Attendees with a disability requiring special materials, services, or assistance, should notify the Engineering Department at 256-549-4520 at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.

A public hearing will be held in the Council Chambers of the Gadsden City Hall on December 9, 2025 at 10:00 AM to discuss the Permit Modification.

The Permit Modification Application and Etowah County Solid Waste Management Plan will be available for public review beginning October 28, 2025 through December 9, 2025 on the City’s website at www.cityofgadsden.com, and from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Rm 401, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Persons wishing to comment may do so, in writing or by email, to the named contact below until 4:30 p.m. on December 9, 2025. In order to affect final decisions, comments must offer technical or substantial information that is applicable to the proposed Permit Modification. After consideration of all written comments, review of any public hearing record, and consideration of relevant criteria, the Gadsden City Council will make a final determination.

Heath Williamson, P.E.

Director of Engineering

90 Broad Street, Rm 302

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256)-549-4520

hwilliamson@cityofgadsden.com

October 31 and November 7, 2025

PUBLIC NOTICE

Be it known that Christopher Brown and Conwes Properties, LLC being the owners of property abutting Arling Place, hereby request the Etowah County Commission to vacate a portion of said road described as follows:

A portion of a right-of-way lying in the Northwest ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 34, T-12-S, R-6-E and shown on the Etowah County tax map as being 30’ in width.

Begin at a point being the southeast corner of Lot 7 of Floyd Johnson’s Sun Rise View subdivision, said point lying on the northern right-of-way of Arlington Place (30’ right-of-way). From said point of beginning run northwesterly along the southern line of said Lot 7 a distance of 55’ to a point on said right-of-way. Thence deflect 90° left and run perpendicular to a point on the southern right-of way line of Arlington Place, said point also being on the northern line of Lot 6 of said subdivision. Thence run southeasterly along said southern right-of-way and the northern line of Lot 6 to the northeast corner thereof. Thence deflect left, depart from said southern right-of-way line and run northeasterly to the point of beginning.

This matter will be considered at the 11-18-2025 Etowah County Commission meeting at 9:00 am at the Etowah County Commission Office, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

October 17, 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Prequalification Proposals from General Contractors shall be submitted and will be received on behalf of the Owner by Robins & Morton; submit electronically Attn: William Byrd at williamb@robinsmorton.com or delivery to 400 Shades Creek Pkwy. Birmingham, AL 35209; UNTIL 5:00PM LOCAL TIME; ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2025, for:

GADSDEN ATHLETIC CENTER PROJECT –

BUILDING STRUCTURE PACKAGE BID NO. 3615

CITY OF GADSDEN

GADSDEN, ALABAMA

Prequalification proposal requirements may be obtained from Robins & Morton, by written request via email or mailed on the Contractor’s company letterhead.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all prequalification and/or proposals, waive technical errors, and/or abandon this process if, in their judgment, the Owner’s best interests will be promoted.

Sealed proposals will be received by the City Clerk, City of Gadsden, Alabama, at the City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Room 411, Gadsden, Alabama, until 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 9, 2025, for the Gadsden Athletic Center Project. Bid Request Number 3615, located in the City of Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids submitted prior to the bid opening by mail shall be directed to “City Clerk, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0267” or in person delivered to the office of the City Clerk, Room 401, City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids will be publicly opened and read at the above time and place. Specifications and contract documents are open to the public for inspection at the City Hall. Electronic (pdf) specifications and contract documents can be distributed at no cost through Robins & Morton’s Building Connected Platform by requesting the invitation by email at williamb@robinsmorton.com. All bidders must be registered with Robins & Morton in order to submit a bid. Bids received from non-Qualified bidders will be rejected.

The bidder shall file with his bid either a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, payable to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in Alabama, in an amount equal to the lesser of five percent (5%) of the bid or ten thousand ($10,000).

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any and all bids.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for the satisfactory Performance and Payment Bond or Bond in the amount required by Section 39-1-1(a), Code of Alabama 1975, and evidence of insurance as required by the bid documents within ten (10) days after being notified that he has been awarded the contract.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. The bidder must comply with all requirements of the public works bid law Section 39-2-1 et seq., Code of Alabama 1975.

Any bidder, whether a resident or non-resident of the State of Alabama, must comply with all applicable provisions of Section 34-8-1, et. seq., Code of Alabama, 1975, including requirements for licensing as a general contractor and the necessity to show evidence of license before the bid will be considered by the awarding authority. A current license number must be included on the bid.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at 1500 West Meighan Boulevard, Gadsden, AL 35901; Time & Date 11/21/25 @ 2:00 PM, to review the project and answer Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference IS NOT REQUIRED but highly recommended FOR ALL PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDERS (and any subcontractors) intending to submit a proposal.

This is a tax-exempt contract.

By signing this contract, the contracting parties affirm, for the duration of the agreement, that they will not violate federal immigration law or knowingly employ, hire for employment, or continue to employ an unauthorized alien within the state of Alabama. Furthermore, a contracting party found to be in violation of this provision shall be deemed in breach of the agreement and shall be responsible for all damages resulting therefrom.

Bidders must certify that they do not and will not maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that are segregated on a basis of race creed, color, sex, or national origin. Bidders must also certify they will make facilities handicap accessible to the extent required by law.

THE CITY GADSDEN, ALABAMA

Craig Ford, Mayor

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

ORDINANCE NO. O-26-25

Authorizing Conveyance of Certain Property

Whereas the City of Gadsden owns property located on Burns Park Road, Gadsden, Alabama 35903; and

Whereas, Martha Holcombe has offered to pay $60,000.00 for the property;

Now, Therefore, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. This real property is not needed for any municipal or public purpose.

2. The Mayor is hereby authorized to execute a deed to and in favor of Martha Holcombe for the sum of Sixty Thousand and 00/100 Dollars ($60,000.00).

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on October 28, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 7, 2025

LEGAL ZONING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of November 2025, at 4:00 p.m., the Planning Commission of the City of Gadsden will hold a scheduled public hearing in the Council Chamber at Gadsden City Hall, First Floor, 90 Broad Street to give all persons who desire an opportunity to be heard, in opposition to or in favor of, the following requests:

Planning Commission will consider several amendments to the City’s Zoning Ordinances to revise and update specific provisions of the current Zoning Ordinances “ Chapter 130 Zoning” including:

Zoning Districts and Dimensional Standards

Land Uses

General Provisions

Measurements and Word Uses

Maps

Chart of Permitted Uses

For more specific details regarding the proposed changes, please contact Tracci Cordell, Zoning Admistrator at tcordell@cityofgadsden.com or Call 256-549-4525.

October 31, 2025, November 7 and 14, 2025

LEGAL ZONING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of November 2025, at 4:00 p.m., the Planning Commission of the City of Gadsden will hold a regularly scheduled public hearing in the Council Chamber at City Hall, First Floor, 90 Broad Street to give all persons who desire an opportunity to be heard, in opposition to or in favor of, the following requests:

“A request for approval of a Preliminary Plat for a proposed subdivision on a piece of property described below;

The East half of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 11 South, Range, 6 East, Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama. (Property Address being 305 Goldenrod Ave).

November 7, 2025

NOTICE OF COMPLETION LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975 notice is hereby given that Baird Contracting Co., Inc. has completed the AMR Water Meter Replacement- Phase 1 & 2 Project for Glencoe Water & Sewer Board and had made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons, having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Three Notch Group, 224 Broad Street #201 Gadsden, AL 35901.

October 17, 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Horseshoe Construction, Incorporated has completed the contract for the construction of the 2024 CDBG Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation Project. This project is known as CDBG Project No. LR-CM-PF-24-010. Horseshoe Construction, Incorporated have made request for final settlement of said Contract. Any person or party having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify City of Attalla, Jason Nicholson, City Engineer, 612 4th Street, NW, Attalla, AL 35954 or contact 256-538-9986 within the next thirty days.

Horseshoe Construction, Incorporated

853 Innovation Drive

Bryan, Texas 77808

October 17, 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

JOB COMPLETION

Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of completion for project STPSU-2819(252) Black Creek Parkway in Etowah County, Alabama. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on October 31, 2025 and ending on November 7, 2025.

All claims should be filed at Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC , P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

October 31, November 7 and 14, 2025

NOTICE OF JOB COMPLETION

Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of completion for project STPSU-2823(250) in Etowah County, Alabama. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on November 7, 2025 and ending on November 21, 2025. All claims should be filed at Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage units will be auctioned on November 12, 2025 beginning at 10:00 A.M. on the business premises of Southtowne Mini Warehouses, Southtowne is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, AL. 356906.

Jacqueline Looney – Unit 326

Sonya Atchison – Unit 361

Janis Poleate – Unit 407

Shane Smith – Unit 419

Joe Gielarowski – Unit 577

Ligaya Ferguson – Unit 34-1A

John Kennon – Unit 48-12 & 48-14

Suzanna Rager – Unit 48-16

Lynn Carson – Unit 671

Angela Vaugh – Unit 733 & 739

Chris Patterson – Unit 775

Brook Tuck – Unit 802

Laura Woodsmall – Unit K-6

Southtowne Mini Warehouses

199 Woodland Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

October 31 and November 7, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on December 21, 2025.

2019 Nissan Versa BLACK

VIN: 3N1CN7AP7KL846315

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, LLC

2501 3rd Street SW

Attalla AL. 35954

256-538-6600

November 7 and 14, 2025