Legals for 11/14/2025 – 11/20-2025

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE PURSUANT TO JUDICIAL ORDER

Pursuant to an Order entered in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, in the case styled, Alabama Housing Finance Authority v. Evia Kauffman, et al., Case No. CV-2024-900500.00, adjudging the default made in the payment of the indebtedness owed to Alabama Housing Finance Authority and authorizing the foreclosure of that certain Mortgage executed by Evia Kauffman, an unmarried woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and as-signs), dated the 11th day of February, 2016, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3429839; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated September 30, 2024 and recorded in said Probate Office in Instrument Number 3581464. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority, as Assignee of said Mortgage, will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on December 18, 2025, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

For a point of beginning to describe the land herein, start at the NW corner of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4, and from thence run south 3 deg. east and along the west line of said forty a distance of 439.3 feet to a point in the north side of the Gadsden-Tidmore Bend Public Road; thence south 71 deg 50 min east and along the north side of said Gadsden-Tidmore Bend Public Road a distance of 399.3 feet to a point in the center of the Hooks Lake Public Road; thence south 18 deg 5 min east a distance of 31.3 feet to a point on the south side of the Gadsden-Tidmore Bend Public Road; thence in an easterly, or southeasterly direction and along the south side of said Tidmore Bend Public Road a distance of 418 feet to a point, said point being the northeast corner of that certain lot conveyed by Mary Cranford to Jennie Cranford and J.L. Cranford on 29 July 1941 as shown by deed recorded in Book 6-C, page 411, Probate Office, Etowah County; and which said point is the point of beginning of the property herein described; and from said point of beginning continue in an easterly direction and along the south side of Tidmore Bend Public Road a distance of 210 feet, more or less, to a point, which said point is the northwest corner of that certain lot conveyed by L.W. Cranford et ux to C.E. McLester by deed dated 20th February 1922 and recorded in Book 4-Cm page 590, said Probate Office; thence south 16°30’ east and along the west line of McLester lot a distance of 210 feet to the SW corner of McLester lot; thence in a southwesterly direction, in a direct line, a distance of 200 feet, more or less to the SE corner of the Jennie and J.L. Cranford lot above referred to; thence in a northerly, or northwesterly direction and along the east line of said Cranford lot a distance of 230 feet to the point of beginning; and being a portion of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 in Section 35, Township 11 South of Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

See that certain Foreclosure Order recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Miscellaneous Book 2025, at Page 3596712.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

CAPELL & HOWARD, P.C.

Jack W. Pitts, Esq.

150 South Perry Street

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 37591-3441.

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

ASSIGNEE

October 31, November 7, and 14, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Janira Rivera Rodriguez, Flaranzell Nevels to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for LeaderOne Financial Corporation, its successors and assigns dated December 27, 2021; said mortgage being recorded on January 19, 2022 as Instrument No. 3533971, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to M&T Bank by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3561770, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, M&T Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on December 17, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number Five (5) and Six (6), in Block Number Seven (7), in Arcadia Drive Addition to Attalla, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 217, Probate Office, and lying and being in Attalla, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

Said property is commonly known as 901 Bain Ave, Attalla, AL 35954.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

M&T BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-07503AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger

10/31/2025,11/07/2025,

11/14/2025

25-07503AL

October 31, November 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA ETOWAH COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that Mortgage executed by Ferris Hall and Philip Hall (“Grantors”) to Cadence Bank, N.A., dated February 22, 2019, which Mortgage was recorded August 1, 2019, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, as Instrument Number 3488163, and rerecorded on March 25, 2020, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, as Instrument Number 3500064, the undersigned Cadence Bank, which is successor in interest by merger to Cadence Bank, N.A., as the “Lender” under the Mortgage, and which is the owner of the Mortgage and the indebtedness secured thereby, will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the Mortgage, sell the real estate and property described in said Mortgage at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in Gadsden, Alabama, on the 3rd day of December, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the real estate lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama, and being described as follows:

A lot or parcel described as beginning at the Northwest corner of that certain lot conveyed by Coosa Land Company to J. T. Brooks, et als, by deed dated 15th July, 1912, and recorded in Deed Record “ZZ”, page 315, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, said point being in the present South line of Walnut Street, and from thence running in an Easterly direction and along the present South line of Walnut Street a distance of 25 feet; thence in a Southerly direction and parallel with the West line of said lot conveyed by the Coosa Land Company to J. T. Brooks, et al, a distance of 155 feet, more or less, to the Northeast corner of that certain parcel of land acquired by Greater Gadsden Housing Authority by condemnation proceedings as recorded in Probate Record “A-52”, pages 189-194, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, thence in a Westerly direction and along the North lot line of said Greater Gadsden Housing Authority parcel a distance of 45 feet, more or less, to the Northwest corner of said Greater Gadsden Housing Authority parcel; thence in a Northerly direction and parallel with the West line of said lot conveyed by the Coosa Land Company to J. T. Brooks, et al, as above referred to a distance of 155 feet, more or less, to the present South line of Walnut Street a distance of 20 feet to the point of beginning, and making a lot fronting 45 feet on the South side of Walnut Street and extending back of even width in a Southerly direction a distance of 155 feet, and being a portion of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼) of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼), in Section Four (4), Township Twelve (12) South of Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian, and being located in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property or its address is commonly known as 736 Walnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. The property tax identification number is 15-02-04-3-000-323-000.

Said sale will be made subject to all zoning, easements, restrictions, restrictive covenants and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens, Ad Valorem Real Estate Taxes and\or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

The proceeds of such sale will be applied as directed in and by said Mortgage, including, but not necessarily limited to, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said Mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

SAID PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS CONTAINED IN SAID MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. SAID PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT, AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Cadence Bank, as the mortgagee, reserves the right to bid for and purchase said real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

The successful bidder must tender at the time and place of the sale a deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) by a cashier’s check or official bank check acceptable to Cadence Bank, and payable to the order of Cadence Bank. The balance of the purchase price must be paid by cashier’s check payable to the order of Cadence Bank and delivered by no later than 5:00 p.m. on the second business day following said sale to the office of Quarles Law Firm, LLC, at the address indicated below. The auctioneer reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If the sale is voided or not completed for any reason, Cadence Bank shall return any funds paid by the successful purchaser, and Cadence Bank shall not be liable to the purchaser for any damages, said purchaser being entitled only to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid.

The sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Contact Randall D. Quarles at the telephone number shown below prior to attendance at sale.

CADENCE BANK

By: Randall D. Quarles

Attorney for Mortgagee Cadence Bank, successor in interest to Cadence Bank, N.A.

QUARLES LAW FIRM, LLC

300 Office Park Drive, Suite 100

Mountain Brook, AL 35223

(205) 874-7000 (Telephone)

(205) 874-7002 (Telecopier)

October 31, November 7 and 14, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Roy D Grooms, Sr. A/K/A Dewayne Grooms, Tammy D Grooms, Husband and Wife as Joint Tenants, AKA Tammy Grooms to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Crescent Mortgage Company, its successors and assigns dated April 9, 2012; said mortgage being recorded on April 16, 2012 as Instrument No. 3365558, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to MMS Mortgage Services, LTD by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2025, Page 3598564, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, MMS Mortgage Services, LTD, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on December 3, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel One: Commence at the Northeast Corner of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4)in Section Twenty-eight (28), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Five (5) East, Etowah County, Alabama; thence South 17 degrees 26 minutes 44 seconds West, a distance of 88.40 feet to an existing capped rebar “Denham”, the point of beginning; thence North 54 degrees 42 minutes 56 seconds East, a distance of 176.47 feet; thence South 34 degrees 21 minutes 26 seconds East, a distance of 230.28 feet; thence South 46 degrees 49 minutes 10 seconds West, a distance of 53.87 feet; thence South 51 degrees 52 minutes 47 seconds West, a distance of 96.69 feet; thence South 63 degrees 20 minutes 44 seconds West, a distance of 129.49 feet; thence North 23 degrees 38 minutes 04 seconds West, a distance of 252.89 feet, thence North 79 degrees 13 minutes 17 seconds East, a distance of 59.50 feet to the point of beginning.

Also a 30 foot wide ingress/egress easement to the above described tract of land is described by the centerline as follows: Commence at the Southeast Corner of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) in Section Twenty-eight (28), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Five (5) East; thence South 01 degree 14 minutes 54 seconds East, a distance of 18.03 feet to the center of Rose Road, the point of beginning of said centerline; thence along the centerline of said easement with the following chords; North 60 degrees 26 minutes 38 seconds West, a distance of 110.52 feet; thence North 47 degrees 27 minutes 33 seconds West, a distance of 176.68 feet; thence North 74 degrees 53 minutes 23 seconds West, a distance of 104.69 feet; thence South 79 degrees 52 minutes 24 seconds West, a distance of 172.88 feet; thence South 89 degrees 58 minutes 41 seconds West, a distance of 160.38 feet; thence South 62 degrees 53 minutes 26 seconds West, a distance of 373.47 feet; thence South 46 degrees 49 minutes 10 seconds West, a distance of 293.20 feet; thence South 51 degrees 52 minutes 47 seconds West, a distance of 98.86 feet; thence South 63 degrees 20 minutes 44 seconds West, a distance of 131.79 feet to the point of beginning, said easement being 15 feet on each side of the above described centerline.

Parcel Two: Commence at the Northeast Corner of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) in Section Twenty-eight (28), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Five (5) East, Etowah County, Alabama; thence South 17 degrees 26 minutes 44 seconds West, a distance of 88.40 feet to an existing capped rebar “Denham”; thence North 54 degrees 42 minutes 56 seconds East, a distance of 176.47 feet to the point of beginning; thence continue North 54 degrees 42 minutes 56 seconds East, a distance of 72.28 feet; thence South 72 degrees 07 minutes 32 seconds East, a distance of 59.21 feet; thence South 55 degrees 23 minutes 54 seconds East, a distance of 169.65 feet; thence South 46 degrees 49 minutes 10 seconds West, a distance of 171.47 feet, thence North 34 degrees 21 minutes 26 seconds West, a distance of 230.28 feet to the point of beginning.

Said property is commonly known as 440 Rose Road, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

MMS MORTGAGE SERVICES, LTD

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-07290AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robert W. Johnson, IV, an unmarried man, to Family Savings Credit Union on the September 1, 2023, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3563470, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the rear entrance of the Courthouse in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on November 24, 2025, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at an existing axle at the Northwest corner of Government Lot “L” of the SE1/4, Section 19, Township 13 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama and run due South, along the West line thereof, 1016.09 feet to an existing nail and bottle cap; thence run South 72º49’02” East, leaving said West line, 449.56 feet to an existing “JBWT” capped rebar; thence run South 08º49’08” West 236.58 feet to the point of beginning; thence continue South 08º49’08” West 100.10 feet to a point, which said point is North 08º49’08” East 696.43 feet from an existing capped rebar on the North R/W line of Routon Lane (40’ R/W); thence run North 79º42’53” West 329.07 feet to a point on the Easterly R/W line of said Routon Lane; thence run North 07º50’36” West, along said R/W, 107.00 feet to a point; thence run South 79º27’14” East, leaving said R/W, 359.89 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of Government Lot “T” and “L”, Section 19, T-13-S, R-6-E, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

November 7, 14 and 21, 2025

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Justin Jacobs, an unmarried man, to Family Savings Credit Union on the June 21, 2024, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3576390. Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in the rear entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse door (being the door facing the back parking lot) in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on December 1, 2025, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Lots 3 and 4, as shown on map of the Rearrangement of Block B, Southmont Addition, Attalla, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book H, Page 83, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union

BY:_/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

November 7, 14 and 21, 2025

____________

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by the mortgage given by Sophia Ragland, as Mortgagor, to Red Bull, LLC, as Mortgagee, dated May 5, 2015, and recorded as Instrument Number 3417320, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and the Mortgagee, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell, at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 5th day of December, 2025, the following described property to-wit:

A tract of land described as beginning at a point in the easterly line of South Fifth Street, which point is 100 feet northerly, measured along the easterly line of South Fifth Street, from the NW corner of Lot 4 in Block “A” of Stringer Realty Company’s Rearrangement of a portion of Edenwood Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, page 257, Probate Office, Etowah County, said point also being the NW corner of that certain tract of land conveyed by Stringer Realty Company, a corporation, to Clifton T. Holdridge and Theresa B. Holdridge by deed dated April 8, 1954 and recorded in Book 575, page 245, said Probate Office, and from thence run in an easterly or southeasterly direction and along the northerly line of said Holdridge tract and said line produced to a point in the easterly line of Lot 4 in Block “A” of said Stringer Realty Company’s Rearrangement produced in a continuous straight line in a northerly or northeasterly direction; thence in a northerly or northeasterly direction along the production of the easterly line of Lot 4 a distance of 54 feet; thence in a northwesterly direction in a direct line to a point in the easterly line of South Fifth Street, which point is 75 feet Northerly, measured along the Easterly line of South Fifth Street from the point of beginning; thence in a southerly direction along the easterly line of South Fifth Street a distance of 75 feet to the point of beginning. Said description embracing a portion of the “Private Park” in Block “A” of Stringer Realty Company’s Rearrangement of a portion of Edenwood Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 257, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This the 4th day of November, 2025.

Red Bull, LLC, Mortgagee

/s/ James C. Inzer, III

Inzer, Haney, McWhorter & Haney, LLC

Attorney for Mortgagee

November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Kristi Nicole Bane was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/14/2025 to the Estate of Jason Christian Bane, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Tammy Nance was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/14/2025 to the Estate of Edna F. Martin, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Layla Matthews was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/21/2025 to the Estate of Mitchell Glenn Childers, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Vicki Joann Gregerson Smith was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/07/2025 to the Estate of Peter Valjean Gregerson, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Orlando V. Williams was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/06/2025 to the Estate of John Robert Williams, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Adam Dewayne Willett was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/14/2025 to the Estate of Howard Ray Rakestraw, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Shima Muflehi was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/16/2025 over the Estate of Ali Mohammed Kassim Muflehi, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Chaddrick Craig Griffin was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/08/2025 over the Estate of Vicki Joanne Barron Griffin, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Yolanda Kimble Griffin was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/08/2025 over the Estate of Harold Charles Kimble, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Gary Gene Wright was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/20/2025 to the Estate of Thomas Eugene Wright, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Malinda Shenefelt and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Malinda Shenefelt was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 28th day of OCTOBER 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 1ST day of DECEMBER, 2025, at 1:30 P.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 31, November 7 and 14, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Randy Royster, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Donna Phillips and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Donna Phillips was filed by Riverview Regional Medical Center on the 1st day of OCTOBER 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 9TH day of DECEMBER 2025, at 1:00 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION TO DECLARE PRESUMPTION OF DEATH AND FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of DAVID MICHAEL SIMS, presumed deceased

Case No. 2025-00553

Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of August 2025, a Petition was filed in this Court by Murlene Sims, seeking to have David Michael Sims declared presumed deceased under the laws of Alabama and to be issued Letters of Administration in the Estate.

A hearing on the said Petition is scheduled to be held on the 29th day of December, 2025, at 2:30 o’clock p.m. in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Any person interested in the estate may appear and contest the same, if they see fit.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 14, 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2025-900069

CODY CROSS, Plaintiff,

vs. CADE SMITH and BRODY ECHOLS, Defendants,

The Defendant, CADE SMITH, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the aforementioned case.

Done the 16th day of October 2025

/s/ GEORGE C. DAY, JR

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Court Clerk

October 24, 31, November 7, and 14, 2025

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE IN THE PROBATE COURT

OF LARRY EDWIN JONES, DECEASED.

ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2025-00696

TO: Larry Edwin Parr, whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Larry Edwin Jones, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 5th day of January, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Larry Edwin Jones, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

This the 10th day of November, 2025

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE COURT

November 14, 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.:JU-2023-313.02

IN RE: L.M.R.W.B.

NOTICE TO: GABRIELL BARNETT, the mother

You are hereby given notice that a Petition has been filed by the Etowah County Department of Human Resources seeking to terminate your parental rights to minor child L.M.R.W.B., born to Gabriell Barnett on October 28, 2023. You must file an Answer to the Petition with the Clerk of the Etowah County Juvenile Court within fourteen (14) days from the date of last publication of this notice. If you fail to file an Answer within the allowed time, a judgment by default may be entered against you. You are further notified that you have the right to have an attorney represent you in this matter, and if you cannot afford to hire an attorney, one can be appointed by the Court to represent you. The Petition is presently set for hearing at 9:00 a.m. on January 5, 2026, at the Etowah County Judicial Building, 801 Forrest Ave., Gadsden, Alabama 35901. You may appear at the hearing and contest the Petition.

Dated this 23rd day of October, 2025.

Cassandra Johnson

CLERK OF COURT

Laura T. Lloyd

Attorney for Etowah County DHR

P.O. Box 81 / 819 West Main St., Suite C

Centre, AL 35960

October 31, November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

DARRELL GREEN, Plaintiff,

VS

CV-2024-900079.00

C. D. HOOKS, and

A Parcel of land described as: T/S-2018-277 (C/S 31-19-0210) SE 50 LT 3 BLK 29 ATTALLA ORIGINAL SURVEY PLAT A-226-3-12-5 T/S 1999-7, T/S 2002-302, D-2006-3247083 T/S 2011-24 (RED-5-13-13)

TAX PARCEL NO. 16-02-03-1-000-117.00, and

PAMELA HOOKS FOSTER, and TIMOTHY DON HOOKS, heirs of the above-named C.D. HOOKS, and

EVANGALINE E. SMITH ALFORD, or fictitious defendants, A-Z, including any Persons claiming any future, contingent, revisionary remainder, or other interest in the below-described property or who may claim an interest in said property individually or due to their relationship with another.

The Defendant, EVANGELINE E. SMITH ALFORD and/or his, her, or their heirs or

next of kin, and any other individuals who may claim an interest in the aforementioned property, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Bill to Quiet Title filed by DARRELL GREEN & C.D. HOOKS, within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or

thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the aforementioned case.

Done the 7th day of

NOVEMBER 2025

CASSANDRA JOHNSON

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-7200

November 14, 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Prequalification Proposals from General Contractors shall be submitted and will be received on behalf of the Owner by Robins & Morton; submit electronically Attn: William Byrd at williamb@robinsmorton.com or delivery to 400 Shades Creek Pkwy. Birmingham, AL 35209; UNTIL 5:00PM LOCAL TIME; ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2025, for:

GADSDEN ATHLETIC CENTER PROJECT –

BUILDING STRUCTURE PACKAGE BID NO. 3615

CITY OF GADSDEN

GADSDEN, ALABAMA

Prequalification proposal requirements may be obtained from Robins & Morton, by written request via email or mailed on the Contractor’s company letterhead.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all prequalification and/or proposals, waive technical errors, and/or abandon this process if, in their judgment, the Owner’s best interests will be promoted.

Sealed proposals will be received by the City Clerk, City of Gadsden, Alabama, at the City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Room 411, Gadsden, Alabama, until 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 9, 2025, for the Gadsden Athletic Center Project. Bid Request Number 3615, located in the City of Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids submitted prior to the bid opening by mail shall be directed to “City Clerk, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0267” or in person delivered to the office of the City Clerk, Room 401, City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids will be publicly opened and read at the above time and place. Specifications and contract documents are open to the public for inspection at the City Hall. Electronic (pdf) specifications and contract documents can be distributed at no cost through Robins & Morton’s Building Connected Platform by requesting the invitation by email at williamb@robinsmorton.com. All bidders must be registered with Robins & Morton in order to submit a bid. Bids received from non-Qualified bidders will be rejected.

The bidder shall file with his bid either a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, payable to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in Alabama, in an amount equal to the lesser of five percent (5%) of the bid or ten thousand ($10,000).

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any and all bids.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for the satisfactory Performance and Payment Bond or Bond in the amount required by Section 39-1-1(a), Code of Alabama 1975, and evidence of insurance as required by the bid documents within ten (10) days after being notified that he has been awarded the contract.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. The bidder must comply with all requirements of the public works bid law Section 39-2-1 et seq., Code of Alabama 1975.

Any bidder, whether a resident or non-resident of the State of Alabama, must comply with all applicable provisions of Section 34-8-1, et. seq., Code of Alabama, 1975, including requirements for licensing as a general contractor and the necessity to show evidence of license before the bid will be considered by the awarding authority. A current license number must be included on the bid.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at 1500 West Meighan Boulevard, Gadsden, AL 35901; Time & Date 11/21/25 @ 2:00 PM, to review the project and answer Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference IS NOT REQUIRED but highly recommended FOR ALL PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDERS (and any subcontractors) intending to submit a proposal.

This is a tax-exempt contract.

By signing this contract, the contracting parties affirm, for the duration of the agreement, that they will not violate federal immigration law or knowingly employ, hire for employment, or continue to employ an unauthorized alien within the state of Alabama. Furthermore, a contracting party found to be in violation of this provision shall be deemed in breach of the agreement and shall be responsible for all damages resulting therefrom.

Bidders must certify that they do not and will not maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that are segregated on a basis of race creed, color, sex, or national origin. Bidders must also certify they will make facilities handicap accessible to the extent required by law.

THE CITY GADSDEN, ALABAMA

Craig Ford, Mayor

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

LEGAL ZONING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of November 2025, at 4:00 p.m., the Planning Commission of the City of Gadsden will hold a scheduled public hearing in the Council Chamber at Gadsden City Hall, First Floor, 90 Broad Street to give all persons who desire an opportunity to be heard, in opposition to or in favor of, the following requests:

Planning Commission will consider several amendments to the City’s Zoning Ordinances to revise and update specific provisions of the current Zoning Ordinances “ Chapter 130 Zoning” including:

Zoning Districts and Dimensional Standards

Land Uses

General Provisions

Measurements and Word Uses

Maps

Chart of Permitted Uses

For more specific details regarding the proposed changes, please contact Tracci Cordell, Zoning Admistrator at tcordell@cityofgadsden.com or Call 256-549-4525.

October 31, 2025, November 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PROPOSED VACATION OF AN ALLEY RUNNING BETWEEN 304 & 310 CHILTON STREET

A declaration has been received by the City of Gadsden for the vacation of an alleyway, described as follows:

A Parcel, containing 0.05 Acres, more or less, beginning at the North East corner of Lot 22 in Block 3 in the Ewing Addition to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, according to the map thereof recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book ‘’B”, pages 396 and 397; Thence, S 80° 43’ 40” W for a distance of 117.45 feet the along the Southern Line of a 20 foot Alley to the North West corner of Lot 20, Block 3 in the Ewing Addition to the City of Gadsden, Alabama; Thence, N 09° 16’ 29” W for a distance of 20.00 feet to the Northern Line of a 20 foot Alley; Thence, N 80° 43’ 40” E for a distance of 105.76 feet to the South East Corner of Lot 1 in Block 3 in the Ewing Addition to the City of Gadsden, Alabama; Thence S 39° 35’ 54” E a distance of 23.17 feet along the Western Right of Way of Chilton Street.

A resolution granting assent to this vacation will be considered by the City Council at its meeting on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at 1000 a.m., in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 90 Broad Street. Objections to the passage of the resolution will be heard at that time. A map of the proposed vacation will be available for public inspection during regular business hours in the Engineering Department, third floor, Room 302, City Hall.

Iva Nelson

City Clerk

November 14, 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

____________

ORDINANCE NO. O-28-25

REZONING 3616 West Meighan Blvd

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that the Official Zoning Map of the City of Gadsden adopted by Ordinance No. O-02-82, as amended, is hereby further amended by changing the zoning classification district for the following described properties from R-1, Single Family District to B-2, General Business District.

Lot number Four (4) in Block Number One (1) of the Foxwood Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 3, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. (Property address being 3616 West Meighan Blvd).

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on November 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 14, 2025

_______________

ORDINANCE NO. O-27-25

REZONING 1002 Ewing Avenue

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that the Official Zoning Map of the City of Gadsden adopted by Ordinance No. O-02-82, as amended, is hereby further amended by changing the zoning classification district for the following described properties from R-2, Multi Family District to B-1, Neighborhood Business District.

A part of the NE ¼ of SE ¼, Section 34, Township 11-S, Range 6-E, identified as Tract No. 3 on Project No, ACSTPAA-0137(013) in Etowah County, Alabama and being more fully described as follows: Commencing at the SW corner of the NE ¼ of the SE 1/4, Section 34, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, thence North 20°0’3” East at a distance of 530.36 feet; thence North 37°50’5” East at a distance of 110.16 feet, which is the point of beginning; thence North 37°50’5” East at a distance of 141.81 feet; thence South 50°47’26” East at a distance of 73.11 feet to a point on the Westerly right of way of U.S. 411; thence South 39°12’36” West and along said right of way at a distance of 144.32 feet; thence North 48°41’33” West at a distance of 69.75 feet; to the point and place of beginning, continuing 0.234 acres, more or less; And as shown on the right of way map of record in the Alabama Department of Transportation a copy of which is also deposited in the office of the Judge of Probate as an aid to persons and entities interested therein and as shown on the Property Sketch attached hereto and made a part hereof. (Property address being 1002 Ewing Avenue).

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on November 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 14, 2025

____________

JOB COMPLETION

Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of completion for project STPSU-2819(252) Black Creek Parkway in Etowah County, Alabama. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on October 31, 2025 and ending on November 7, 2025.

All claims should be filed at Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC , P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

October 31, November 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF JOB COMPLETION

Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of completion for project STPSU-2823(250) in Etowah County, Alabama. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on November 7, 2025 and ending on November 21, 2025. All claims should be filed at Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

November 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Alabama Grading & Excavation, LLC, has completed the Contract Dalehaven Place Drainage Improvement Project in Gadsden, AL 35904 for the City of Gadsden, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Heath Williamson, PE for The City of Gadsden, Owner, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Alabama Grading & Excavation, LLC

November 14, 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Greer Building Contractors, LLC, has completed the Contract for Construction of

New Entrance Canopy for the Etowah County Jail at 827 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 for the Etowah County Commission, Gadsden, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify: Bill Whittaker, P.C. Architecture, 236 Martin Street, Anniston, AL 36206

Greer Building Contractors, LLC

110 Thomas Dr.

Gadsden, AL 35904

November 14, 21, and 28, 2025

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage unit will be disposed of on November 21, 2025 beginning at 9:00 A.M. on the business premises of B&J Thrift Store and Mini Storage at 1101 Hwy 77, Attalla, AL. 35954.

Kaitlin and Dustin Nichols Unit 30

Celinda Hillar – Unit 42

William Adams – Unit 48

John Miller – Unit 40

B&J Thrift and Mini Storage

1101 Hwy 77

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-485-8656

November 14 and 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on December 21, 2025.

2019 Nissan Versa BLACK

VIN: 3N1CN7AP7KL846315

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, LLC

2501 3rd Street SW

Attalla AL. 35954

256-538-6600

November 7 and 14, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 12/26/2025 at 8: 00 A.M.

2002 Chev S10 – VIN: 1GCCT19W428159447

Tommy Tows

1912 3rd Street

Attalla, AL. 35954

(256) 490-3715

November 14 and 21, 2025