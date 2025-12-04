Legals for 12/05/2025 – 12/11/2025

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jesus Eduardo Gonzalez Ortega and wife, Leighanna Brooke Gonzalez, to Emblem Credit Union on the 3rd day of March, 2025, said mortgage being recorded at Mortgage Book 2025, Page 3588669, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 15th day of December, 2025, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Lots Number 22 and 23 in Canoe Creek Paradise, as recorded in Plat Book H, page 22, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This conveyance is subject to subdivision restrictions, utility, drainage, and sewer easements, and minimum setback line, if any, applicable to the aforesaid property appearing of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama. This conveyance is also subject to any prior reservation, severance or conveyance of minerals or mineral rights.

Subject to the restrictions recorded in Misc. Book 93, page 899, and amended by Misc. Book 241, page 39, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Emblem Credit Union

BY:_/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick

& Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

November 21, 28 and December 5, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Jessica Kirk and Shan F. Kirk, Jr., wife and husband, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 28th day of June, 2021, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3523444; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated October 7, 2025, and recorded in said Probate Office in Miscellaneous Book 2025, at Page 3599061. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on January 29, 2026, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All of Lot 5 and the North 75 feet of Lot 4, said 75 feet evenly along, South of, and contiguous to and parallel with the South line of said Lot 5, Block 2 of Sardis Addition No. 2 as recorded in Plat Book G, Page 261 in the Office of the Judge of Probate in Etowah County, Alabama, and subject to those certain protective and restrictive covenants as found of record in Misc Book 44, Page 59 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

CAPELL &

HOWARD, P.C.

Bowdy J.

Brown, Esq.

150 South Perry Street

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 37591-3609

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

ASSIGNEE

November 28, December 5, and 12, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Karla Gowens, married woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Acopia, LLC, its successors and assigns , on January 12, 2022, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on January 14, 2022, as Document Number 3533810. Data Mortgage Inc., DBA Essex Mortgage, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on February 18, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows:

Begin at the Southeast corner of Lot Number Five (5), of the Larrydale Subdivision Unit Two (2), as recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 99, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and run Northerly, along the East line of said Lot #5 and #6, 106.00 feet to a point; thence deflect 89° 54’ to the left and run Westerly 165.00 feet to a point; thence deflect 90° 06’ to the left and run Southerly 106.00 feet to an existing capped rebar on the South line of Lot #4; thence deflect 89° 54’ to the left and run Easterly along the South line of said Lot #4 and #5 165.00 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of Lots Numbers Four (4), Five (5) and Six (6), of the Larrydale Subdivision Unit Two (2) to Glencoe, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 99, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 1123 Larry St, Glencoe, AL 35905

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Data Mortgage Inc., DBA Essex Mortgage (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

November 28, December 5, and 12, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Shirley T Sparkman A/K/A Shirley Tomlin Sparkman A/K/A Shirley JoAnn Tomlin to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Family Savings Credit Union, its successors and assigns dated April 2, 2020; said mortgage being recorded on April 17, 2020 as Instrument No. 3500925 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Newrez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2025, Page 3596297 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Newrez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on January 7, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Nineteen (19), Block Number Four (4), in Crestview Land Company’s Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Pages 144 and 145, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 618 Magnolia Ave, Gadsden, AL 35903.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-07617AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger

25-07617AL

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

PUBLICATION DATES: August 22, 2025, August 29, 2025, September 5, 2025, September 26, 2025, December 5, 2025. NEWSPAPER: The Messenger. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by John Brackett Moore, a married man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Zillow Home Loans, LLC, on January 12, 2024, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3568818; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on September 10, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the center of the Public Road leading to Formans Lake and on the North line of Fractional Section Four (4) Township Twelve (12) Range Five (5) East of Huntsville Meridian. Said beginning point is 176 feet measured along said North line Westerly from the North East corner of the Northeast Quarter of the above described Fractional Section, and thence run along the said North line run in a Southerly direction a distance of Three Hundred Ninety Two feet more or less to a point in the center of the Public Road leading from the Old Walnut Grove road to Formans Lake and from the center or from this point run in an Easterly Direction and meandering said road to the beginning point which is the center of the said road and on the said North line of the Fractional Section 4, and embracing a portion of the North East Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Fractional Section 4, Township (12) South of Range Five (5) East of Huntsville Meridian, in Etowah County, Alabama and being and lying west of Big Wills Creek containing two and 55/100 acres more or less, save and except however, that certain one half acres heretofore conveyed by W. B. Horton and wife, Ola Horton to Jackie Mims and wife, Lola Mims, by deed dated 27th February, 1951, and recorded in books 460, Page 279, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, said land being conveyed subject to the rights of the public to us the South 15 feet for road purposes, minerals in the above described property is reserved. Together with all improvements located thereon.. Property street address for informational purposes: 3125 Miller Hollow Road , Attalla, AL 35954. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from September 10, 2025 until November 19, 2025, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from November 19, 2025 until January 21, 2026, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-06342-PM-AL

December 5, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on July 14, 2015, by MAM Investments Series Nine, LLC, a Nevada LLC, as Mortgagor, to FVP, LLC, a Florida LLC, as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded at Instrument #3420670, and which said Mortgage and underlying promissory note was assigned to Garafalo Family Revocable Trust and recorded at Instrument #3429040, and which said Mortgage and underlying promissory note is currently held by Garafalo Family Revocable Trust, and Garafalo Family Revocable Trust is authorized to enforce the terms of the Mortgage secured by said promissory note by virtue of the power of sale thereunder and § 35-10-12, Ala. Code 1975, the following described real property was to be sold on 12/2/2025, but is postponed and will instead be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of Etowah County during the legal hours of sale on March 2, 2026

Commencing at the Southwest corner of the intersection of Lonesome Bend Road and Air Depot Road in the Northeast corner of Section 30, Township 12 South, Range 7 East; thence Due West along the observed South ROW line of Air Depot Road 325.00 ft. to a capped rebar at the point of intersection of said South ROW line of Air Depot Road and a 40 ft. Right of Way; said point being the true point of beginning of the hereafter described parcel; thence South 00 degrees 00 min. 19 sec. West and leaving said South ROW line of Air Depot Road 469. 92 ft. to a 3/ 8 inch pinch top pipe; thence North 89 degrees 56 min. 41 sec. West 235.21 ft. to a 3/8 inch pipe; thence South 00 degrees 03 min. 54 sec. East 722.84 ft. to a ½ inch pipe on the observed Northeast Right of Way line of Louisville & Nashville Railroad (aka the Southwest Right of Way line of a recorded road right of way); thence North 34 degrees 08 min. 59 sec. West along said ROW line of railroad 180.00 ft. to a capped rebar; thence North 00 degrees 03 min. 54 sec. West 26.79 ft. to a capped rebar on the observed Northeast ROW line of said recorded road row; thence North 34 degrees 02 min. 30 sec. West along said row 227.22 ft. to a ½ inch pipe; thence North 00 degrees 09 min. 32 sec. West and leaving said row line 828.51 ft. to a capped rebar on the observed South ROW line of Air Depot Road; thence due East along said ROW line 465.00 ft. to the true point of beginning. The conveyance will be subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, express or implied as to title, use or enjoyment. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

James O’Connell

O’Connell Law Firm

P.O. Box 380564

Birmingham, AL 35238

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

_______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kenya Rice, a married woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Success Mortgage Partners, Inc., on April 17, 2023, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in In-strument Number 3556389; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on January 15, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots 28, 29, 30 and 31 in Block Number 4 “Mountainview Park” as recorded in Plat Book C, Pages 176 and 177, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama,together with all improvements thereon.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2441 Scenic Dr , Gadsden, AL 35904. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the pur-pose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-03251-PM-AL 12/05/2025, 12/12/2025, 12/19/2025

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jason McIntyre and Jennifer McIntyre, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Family Savings Credit Union, on June 14, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3452124; the undersigned Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on January 15, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Commence at a 1-1/2 inch pipe marking the Northeast corner of the NW 1/4 – NW 1/4 of Section 21, Township 12 South, Range 8 East; thence South 02 degrees 02 minutes 18 seconds West 734.24 feet along the East line of said forty to a 1/2-inch capped rebar (CA497-LS) also being the Point of Beginning; thence continue South 02 degrees 02 minutes 18 seconds West 325.00 feet along said forty line a 3/8-inch rebar on the Northerly right of way of U.S. Highway Number 278 (80-foot right of way); thence leaving said forty line North 69 degrees 43 minutes 21 seconds West 283.00 feet along said right of way to a 1/2-inch capped rebar (CA-497-LS); thence leaving said right of way North 02 degrees 02 minutes 18 seconds East 325.00 feet to a 1/2-inch capped rebar (CA-497-LS); thence South 69 degrees 43 minutes 21 seconds East 283.00 feet to the Point of Beginning; situated, lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 9234 US Highway 278 E , Hokes Bluff, AL 35903. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-06399-CE-AL 12/05/2025, 12/12/2025, 12/19/2025

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Marguerite Cornutt and Stanley Green was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 10/21/2025 to the Estate of Addie Stonecipher Conaway, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Brenda Whitfield Jones was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/22/2025 to the Estate of Patsy Ann Whitefield, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Ray A. Morris was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/23/2025 to the Estate of Jane Posey Morris, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Barry Dale Collins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/24/2025 to the Estate of Mary Helen Collins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Diretha Allen was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/29/2025 over the Estate of Josephine Stover Robinson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Katherine Barnes was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/03/2025 to the Estate of Elizabeth Brooklynn Barnes, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Brandy Clemmons was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/06/2025 to the Estate of Larry Green Whisenant, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Brandy Spencer was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/07/2025 to the Estate of Nora Velecia Spencer, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Garrett Gibbs was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/31/2025 over the Estate of Matthew Raye Gibbs, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Floyd Mark Carnes was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/26/2025 over the Estate of Floyd Thomas Carnes, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Rodney Clark Jennings was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/10/2025 to the Estate of Paula Kay Patton deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

David A. Culp and Rachel E. Culp (AKA Rachel Culp Moorman) was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/05/2025 to the Estate of Henry Culp, IV., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Andre Ash was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/22/2025 over the Estate of Cassie Marilyn Ash, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

John Marc Guthrie was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/28/2025 to the Estate of John Kenneth Guthrie, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Mitchell Bryant Kennedy, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/20/2025 to the Estate of Gary James Kennedy, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Jerry Wayne Dean was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/07/2025 to the Estate of Margaret Ophelia Dean, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Phillip W. Williams, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/04/2025 to the Estate of Alfred West, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Andrea Collett was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/28/2025 to the Estate of Jerry Wayne Collett, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Jennifer Tamburello was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/22/2025 to the Estate of Avis W. Elrod, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

John Timothy Phillips and Tatina Phillips was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/19/2025 over the Estate of Jeffery Todd Phillips, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Olivia R. Walden was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/17/2025 to the Estate of B.W. Walden a/k/a Bobbie Willie Walden, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Mary Bailey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/17/2025 to the Estate of George D. Maddox, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

John Strickland was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/12/2025 to the Estate of Nancy Godfrey Bobo, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Linda Davis Hester was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/13/2025 to the Estate of Henry Taylor Davis, II, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

______________

FILECLAIMS

Cecilia Ann Mecham was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/13/2025 over the Estate of Margaret Ann Cranford, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

David L. Holmes and Bobbie Ann Ross was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/17/2025 to the Estate of Betty Roberta Holmes, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

______________

FILECLAIMS

Harry Donald Gulledge was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/19/2025 to the Estate of Eloise Smith Gulledge, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

January Millican was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/20/2025 to the Estate of William Brett Jenkins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Kendra S. Eidson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/1/2025 to the Estate of Boyd V. Eidson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Wanda Adcock and Kathy Murphee was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 11/20/2025 to the Estate of Jerrine K. Cash, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Jacob Millican, Conservator was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/21/2025 over the Estate of Apolonia Burton, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Lori Ann Stokes Burris was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/20/2025 to the Estate of Troy Lee Burris, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Carolyn Day was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/14/2025 to the Estate of Clyde Junior Day, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF: LARRY GLENN BOLEY, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2025-00579

A Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of LARRY GLENN BOLEY, Deceased,

having been submitted to the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate, by Petitioner,

JERRY D. BOLEY on the 5th day of September 2025. Notice is hereby given that all persons

contesting said Petition shall file a response thereto with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County,

within thirty (30) days of this date of publication.

Done this 3rd day of December 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Demetria English, whose whereabouts are unknown

Dorothy Taylor, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Donna K. Erwin and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Donna K. Erwin was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 18th day of NOVEMBER 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 22ND day of DECEMBER 2025, at 1:30 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION TO DECLARE PRESUMPTION OF DEATH AND FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of DAVID MICHAEL SIMS, presumed deceased

Case No. 2025-00553

Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of August 2025, a Petition was filed in this Court by Murlene Sims, seeking to have David Michael Sims declared presumed deceased under the laws of Alabama and to be issued Letters of Administration in the Estate.

A hearing on the said Petition is scheduled to be held on the 29th day of December, 2025, at 2:30 o’clock p.m. in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Any person interested in the estate may appear and contest the same, if they see fit.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 14, 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF LARRY EDWIN JONES, DECEASED.

ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2025-00696

TO: Larry Edwin Parr, whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Larry Edwin Jones, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 5th day of January, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Larry Edwin Jones, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

This the 10th day of November, 2025

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE COURT

November 14, 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF GERALDINE O’HAIR, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2025-00314

TO: Danielle Matthews and Brynnley; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument

purporting to be in the Last Will and Testament of Geraldine O’Hair, deceased, and a petition in

writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said

instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent. A Petition for Removal of

Personal Representative has also been filed.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 3rd day of

February, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., when said petitions will be heard and to show cause, if any you

may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and

Testament of John David Jones, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

DONE THIS THE 1st DAY OF December, 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

DARRELL GREEN, Plaintiff,

VS

CV-2024-900079.00

C. D. HOOKS, and

A Parcel of land described as: T/S-2018-277 (C/S 31-19-0210) SE 50 LT 3 BLK 29 ATTALLA ORIGINAL SURVEY PLAT A-226-3-12-5 T/S 1999-7, T/S 2002-302, D-2006-3247083 T/S 2011-24 (RED-5-13-13)

TAX PARCEL NO. 16-02-03-1-000-117.00, and

PAMELA HOOKS FOSTER, and TIMOTHY DON HOOKS, heirs of the above-named C.D. HOOKS, and

EVANGALINE E. SMITH ALFORD, or fictitious defendants, A-Z, including any Persons claiming any future, contingent, revisionary remainder, or other interest in the below-described property or who may claim an interest in said property individually or due to their relationship with another.

The Defendant, EVANGELINE E. SMITH ALFORD and/or his, her, or their heirs or

next of kin, and any other individuals who may claim an interest in the aforementioned property, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Bill to Quiet Title filed by DARRELL GREEN & C.D. HOOKS, within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or

thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the aforementioned case.

Done the 7th day of

NOVEMBER 2025

CASSANDRA JOHNSON

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-7200

November 14, 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case Number: DR-900230-CDR

David Harville, Plaintiff

Vs

Tina Evette S. Harville, Defendant

NOTICE TO: TINA EVETTE S. HARVILLE, WHOSE LAST KNOWN ADDRESS OR WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Complaint for Divorce has been filed in the Etowah County Circuit Court, alleging that your whereabouts or last known address are unknown.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Gerald Maxwell, Attorney at Law, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 801 Forest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 12th day of November 2025.

Cody D. Robinson

Circuit Judge

Name and Address of Attorney:

Gerald Maxwell

821 Tuscaloosa Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-393-3897

Maxwellg254@gmail.com

November 21, 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTALRIGHTS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE THE MATTER OF:K.B.C AND K.P.C.

MINOR CHILDREN

TO: Harley Buice and Brandon Gipson

You are hereby given notice that a petition has been filed by the Etowah County Department of Human Resources requesting that your parental rights be terminated to K.B.C. born 04/07/2018 and K.P.C. born 05-01-2019. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Sheri W. Stallings, Assistant Attorney General, STATE OF ALABAMA DEPT. OF HUMAN RESOURCES 220 West Main St., within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A parent has the right to representation of an attorney in a dependency or a termination of parental rights trial, and, if indigent, the Court may appoint an attorney if requested. Should the parent desire a court- appointed attorney, application should be made immediately upon receipt of notice of the action, by contacting the Clerk of the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama on or before the day of 31st day of December 2025

CASSANDRA JOHNSON

Circuit Clerk Etowah County, Alabama

Sheri W. Carver Stallings

Assistant Attorney General

Etowah County Department of Human Resources

220 West Main St.

Centre, Alabama 35960

December 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PROPOSED VACATION OF AN ALLEY RUNNING BETWEEN 304 & 310 CHILTON STREET

A declaration has been received by the City of Gadsden for the vacation of an alleyway, described as follows:

A Parcel, containing 0.05 Acres, more or less, beginning at the North East corner of Lot 22 in Block 3 in the Ewing Addition to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, according to the map thereof recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book ‘’B”, pages 396 and 397; Thence, S 80° 43’ 40” W for a distance of 117.45 feet the along the Southern Line of a 20 foot Alley to the North West corner of Lot 20, Block 3 in the Ewing Addition to the City of Gadsden, Alabama; Thence, N 09° 16’ 29” W for a distance of 20.00 feet to the Northern Line of a 20 foot Alley; Thence, N 80° 43’ 40” E for a distance of 105.76 feet to the South East Corner of Lot 1 in Block 3 in the Ewing Addition to the City of Gadsden, Alabama; Thence S 39° 35’ 54” E a distance of 23.17 feet along the Western Right of Way of Chilton Street.

A resolution granting assent to this vacation will be considered by the City Council at its meeting on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at 1000 a.m., in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 90 Broad Street. Objections to the passage of the resolution will be heard at that time. A map of the proposed vacation will be available for public inspection during regular business hours in the Engineering Department, third floor, Room 302, City Hall.

Iva Nelson

City Clerk

November 14, 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

_____________

LEGAL ZONING NOTICE

At a regular meeting of the City Council of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall, First Floor, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, commencing at 10:00 a.m., a public hearing will be held to consider the adoption of an ordinance substantially as follows:

The Gadsden City Council will consider several amendments to the City’s Zoning Ordinances to revise and update specific provisions of the current Zoning Ordinances “ Chapter 130 Zoning” including:

Zoning Districts and Dimensional Standards

Land Uses

General Provisions

Measurements and Word Uses

Maps

Chart of Permitted Uses

For more specific details regarding the proposed changes, please contact Tracci Cordell, Zoning Admistrator at tcordell@cityofgadsden.com or Call 256–549-4525. A draft of the Maps and the Ordinance can be found at www.Cityofgadsden.com/zoning.

Iva Nelson

City Clerk

November 28, December 5, and 12 , 2025

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Alabama Grading & Excavation, LLC, has completed the Contract Dalehaven Place Drainage Improvement Project in Gadsden, AL 35904 for the City of Gadsden, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Heath Williamson, PE for The City of Gadsden, Owner, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Alabama Grading & Excavation, LLC

November 14, 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF JOB COMPLETION

Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of completion for project AL-21590 – McCaig Road – for the City of Lincoln, in Talladega County, AlabamaThis notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on

November 21, 2025 and ending on December 5, 2025. All claims should be filed at Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

November 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

____________

NOTIFICATION OF BID FOR THE CHALLENGER LEARNING CENTER OF NORTHEAST ALABAMA

Challenger Learning Center of Northeast Alabama is soliciting sealed competitive bids for the landscape/irrigation installation project at the Challenger Learning Center of Northeast Alabama, 1986 Challenger Way, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

All sealed bids must be received by City Clerk of Rainbow City, no later than 10:00 a.m. on January 12, 2026. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

BIDS will be awarded separately or as a whole for:

1) landscape installation of cultivated area (Zone A),

2) Irrigation system for cultivated area (Zone A), with options for

3) rock wall at the building front elevation and planting bed at outer edge of the portico; color and design to match the building exterior,

4) Mowed Turf/Naturalized Meadow, 5) Outdoor lighting for aesthetics and safety.

A pre-bid meeting will be held on December 10, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at Rainbow City Hall, 3700 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, Alabama. The landscape design and selection of planting materials will be discussed at the pre-bid meeting. Interested contractors are encouraged to attend to review project scope, ask questions, and tour the construction site.

Bid packets, specifications, and additional information may be obtained from Dr. Farrah Hayes, fhayes@challengeral.org.

The Challenger Learning Center reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding process.

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

___________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage units will be auctioned on December 10, 2025 beginning at 10:00 A.M. on the business premises of Southtowne Mini Warehouses, Southtowne is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, AL. 356906.

Marcia Hardney- Unit 240

Tammy Deli – Unit 165

Jacqueline Looney – Unit 326

Kim Ball – Unit335

Sonya Atchison – Unit 361

Janis Poleate – Unit 407

Deborah Walker – Unit 408

JA Rod Brock – Unit 412

Tabatha Mobuary – Unit 421

Latonya Ruthledge – Unit 446

Sky Smith – Unit 451

Fatima Bibb – Unit 512

Kathryn Floyd – Unit 545

Joe Gielarowski – Unit 577

Mary Butler – Unit 581

Kristie Bell – Unit 585

Donna Gregor – Unit 13-8

Suzanna Rager – Unit 48-16

Lauri Price – Unit 28-1B

Thomas Strickland – Unit 28-3B

Ligaya Ferguson – Unit 34-1A

Angela Nelson – Unit 13-11

Konnie Taylor – Unit 706

Chris Smith – Unit 715

Jacob Cornelious – Unit 717

Brian Labar – Unit 720

Chris Patterson – Unit 775

Brook Tuck – Unit 802

Suzanne Moon – Unit 818

Bryan Charlton – Unit 827 & 830

Sammy Satcher – Unit M3

IMO US Alabama Inc. – Unit RV30, RV31, RV37/38

Southtowne Mini Warehouses

199 Woodland Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

November 28 and December 5, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the Contents of the following storage buildings will be disposed/auctioned by Rainbow Self Storage on December 13, 2025 at 10:00 located at 209 E. Grand Avenue, Rainbow City, AL. 35906

Meredith McCowan – Unit 42 & 43

November 28 and December 5, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 01/16/2026 at 8:00 am.

2023 Chevy Silverado 2500 HD LT

VIN: 1GC1YNEY7PF219229

Tommy Tows

1912 3rd Street

Attalla, AL. 35954

(256) 490-3715

November 28 and December 5, 2025