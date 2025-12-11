Legals for 12/12/2025 – 12/18/2025

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURESALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Jessica Kirk and Shan F. Kirk, Jr., wife and husband, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 28th day of June, 2021, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3523444; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated October 7, 2025, and recorded in said Probate Office in Miscellaneous Book 2025, at Page 3599061. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on January 29, 2026, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All of Lot 5 and the North 75 feet of Lot 4, said 75 feet evenly along, South of, and contiguous to and parallel with the South line of said Lot 5, Block 2 of Sardis Addition No. 2 as recorded in Plat Book G, Page 261 in the Office of the Judge of Probate in Etowah County, Alabama, and subject to those certain protective and restrictive covenants as found of record in Misc Book 44, Page 59 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

CAPELL & HOWARD, P.C.

Bowdy J.

Brown, Esq.

150 South Perry Street

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 37591-3609

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

ASSIGNEE

November 28, December 5, and 12, 2025

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Karla Gowens, married woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Acopia, LLC, its successors and assigns , on January 12, 2022, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on January 14, 2022, as Document Number 3533810. Data Mortgage Inc., DBA Essex Mortgage, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on February 18, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows:

Begin at the Southeast corner of Lot Number Five (5), of the Larrydale Subdivision Unit Two (2), as recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 99, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and run Northerly, along the East line of said Lot #5 and #6, 106.00 feet to a point; thence deflect 89° 54’ to the left and run Westerly 165.00 feet to a point; thence deflect 90° 06’ to the left and run Southerly 106.00 feet to an existing capped rebar on the South line of Lot #4; thence deflect 89° 54’ to the left and run Easterly along the South line of said Lot #4 and #5 165.00 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of Lots Numbers Four (4), Five (5) and Six (6), of the Larrydale Subdivision Unit Two (2) to Glencoe, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 99, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 1123 Larry St, Glencoe, AL 35905

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Data Mortgage Inc., DBA Essex Mortgage (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

November 28, December 5, and 12, 2025

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Shirley T Sparkman A/K/A Shirley Tomlin Sparkman A/K/A Shirley JoAnn Tomlin to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Family Savings Credit Union, its successors and assigns dated April 2, 2020; said mortgage being recorded on April 17, 2020 as Instrument No. 3500925 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Newrez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2025, Page 3596297 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Newrez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on January 7, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Nineteen (19), Block Number Four (4), in Crestview Land Company’s Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Pages 144 and 145, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 618 Magnolia Ave, Gadsden, AL 35903.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-07617AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

25-07617AL

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on July 14, 2015, by MAM Investments Series Nine, LLC, a Nevada LLC, as Mortgagor, to FVP, LLC, a Florida LLC, as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded at Instrument #3420670, and which said Mortgage and underlying promissory note was assigned to Garafalo Family Revocable Trust and recorded at Instrument #3429040, and which said Mortgage and underlying promissory note is currently held by Garafalo Family Revocable Trust, and Garafalo Family Revocable Trust is authorized to enforce the terms of the Mortgage secured by said promissory note by virtue of the power of sale thereunder and § 35-10-12, Ala. Code 1975, the following described real property was to be sold on 12/2/2025, but is postponed and will instead be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of Etowah County during the legal hours of sale on March 2, 2026

Commencing at the Southwest corner of the intersection of Lonesome Bend Road and Air Depot Road in the Northeast corner of Section 30, Township 12 South, Range 7 East; thence Due West along the observed South ROW line of Air Depot Road 325.00 ft. to a capped rebar at the point of intersection of said South ROW line of Air Depot Road and a 40 ft. Right of Way; said point being the true point of beginning of the hereafter described parcel; thence South 00 degrees 00 min. 19 sec. West and leaving said South ROW line of Air Depot Road 469. 92 ft. to a 3/ 8 inch pinch top pipe; thence North 89 degrees 56 min. 41 sec. West 235.21 ft. to a 3/8 inch pipe; thence South 00 degrees 03 min. 54 sec. East 722.84 ft. to a ½ inch pipe on the observed Northeast Right of Way line of Louisville & Nashville Railroad (aka the Southwest Right of Way line of a recorded road right of way); thence North 34 degrees 08 min. 59 sec. West along said ROW line of railroad 180.00 ft. to a capped rebar; thence North 00 degrees 03 min. 54 sec. West 26.79 ft. to a capped rebar on the observed Northeast ROW line of said recorded road row; thence North 34 degrees 02 min. 30 sec. West along said row 227.22 ft. to a ½ inch pipe; thence North 00 degrees 09 min. 32 sec. West and leaving said row line 828.51 ft. to a capped rebar on the observed South ROW line of Air Depot Road; thence due East along said ROW line 465.00 ft. to the true point of beginning. The conveyance will be subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, express or implied as to title, use or enjoyment. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

James O’Connell

O’Connell Law Firm

P.O. Box 380564

Birmingham, AL 35238

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kenya Rice, a married woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Success Mortgage Partners, Inc., on April 17, 2023, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3556389; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on January 15, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots 28, 29, 30 and 31 in Block Number 4 “Mountainview Park” as recorded in Plat Book C, Pages 176 and 177, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama,together with all improvements thereon.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2441 Scenic Dr , Gadsden, AL 35904. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-03251-PM-AL 12/05/2025, 12/12/2025, 12/19/2025

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jason McIntyre and Jennifer McIntyre, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Family Savings Credit Union, on June 14, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3452124; the undersigned Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on January 15, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Commence at a 1-1/2 inch pipe marking the Northeast corner of the NW 1/4 – NW 1/4 of Section 21, Township 12 South, Range 8 East; thence South 02 degrees 02 minutes 18 seconds West 734.24 feet along the East line of said forty to a 1/2-inch capped rebar (CA497-LS) also being the Point of Beginning; thence continue South 02 degrees 02 minutes 18 seconds West 325.00 feet along said forty line a 3/8-inch rebar on the Northerly right of way of U.S. Highway Number 278 (80-foot right of way); thence leaving said forty line North 69 degrees 43 minutes 21 seconds West 283.00 feet along said right of way to a 1/2-inch capped rebar (CA-497-LS); thence leaving said right of way North 02 degrees 02 minutes 18 seconds East 325.00 feet to a 1/2-inch capped rebar (CA-497-LS); thence South 69 degrees 43 minutes 21 seconds East 283.00 feet to the Point of Beginning; situated, lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 9234 US Highway 278 E , Hokes Bluff, AL 35903. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-06399-CE-AL 12/05/2025, 12/12/2025, 12/19/2025

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Raymond Keith Whorton, a married man and Alisha Whorton to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Southpoint Bank, its successors and assigns dated May 29, 2015; said mortgage being recorded on June 4, 2015 as Instrument No. 3418664 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to SunTrust Mortgage, Inc. by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3438275 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Truist Bank, successor by merger to SunTrust Bank successor by merger to SunTrust Mortgage Inc., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on January 9, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that parcel of land in Etowah County, State of Alabama, being known and designated as 2.89 acres more or less in the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 and in the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 1, Township 13 South, Range 5 East, Huntsville Meridian; more particularly described as; Commence at the Northernmost corner of property described in deed from Michael Johnson to John C. Hopkins on November 19, 1979 and recorded in Deed Book 1321, Page 989 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama; thence Northwesterly along the Southwesterly boundary of Lake Circle a distance of 79.63 feet to the Northernmost corner of property described in Deed made November 13, 1986 from Lee Investment Corporation to Ronald Hewlett Towers and the point of beginning of said 2.89 acre tract; thence South 39 degrees 56 minutes West a distance of 90.24 feet to a point; thence South 38 degrees 18 minutes West a distance of 48.47 feet to a point; thence South 06 degrees 48 minutes West a distance of 135.24 feet to a point; thence South 66 degrees 16 minutes West a distance of 167.94 feet to a point; thence North 37 degrees 53 minutes West a distance of 69.17 feet to a point; thence North 28 degrees 51 minutes West a distance of 111.57 feet to a point; thence North 21 degrees 20 minutes East a distance of 110.04 feet to a point; thence North 16 degrees 47 minutes West a distance of 156.60 feet to a point; thence North 83 degrees 03 minutes East a distance of 383.78 feet to Southwesterly line of Lake Circle; thence Southeasterly along the Southwesterly side of Lake Circle a chord line of South 22 degrees 34 minutes East a distance of 154.46 feet to the point of beginning.

Said property is commonly known as 121 S Lake Drive, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

TRUIST BANK, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO SUNTRUST BANK SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO SUNTRUST MORTGAGE INC.

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 955616

www.foreclosurehotline.net

December 12, 19, and 26, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Garrett Gibbs was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/31/2025 over the Estate of Matthew Raye Gibbs, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Floyd Mark Carnes was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/26/2025 over the Estate of Floyd Thomas Carnes, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Rodney Clark Jennings was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/10/2025 to the Estate of Paula Kay Patton deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

David A. Culp and Rachel E. Culp (AKA Rachel Culp Moorman) was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/05/2025 to the Estate of Henry Culp, IV., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Andre Ash was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/22/2025 over the Estate of Cassie Marilyn Ash, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

John Marc Guthrie was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/28/2025 to the Estate of John Kenneth Guthrie, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

FILE

CLAIMS

Mitchell Bryant Kennedy, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/20/2025 to the Estate of Gary James Kennedy, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Jerry Wayne Dean was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/07/2025 to the Estate of Margaret Ophelia Dean, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Phillip W. Williams, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/04/2025 to the Estate of Alfred West, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Andrea Collett was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/28/2025 to the Estate of Jerry Wayne Collett, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Jennifer Tamburello was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/22/2025 to the Estate of Avis W. Elrod, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

John Timothy Phillips and Tatina Phillips was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/19/2025 over the Estate of Jeffery Todd Phillips, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Olivia R. Walden was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/17/2025 to the Estate of B.W. Walden a/k/a Bobbie Willie Walden, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Mary Bailey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/17/2025 to the Estate of George D. Maddox, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

John Strickland was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/12/2025 to the Estate of Nancy Godfrey Bobo, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Linda Davis Hester was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/13/2025 to the Estate of Henry Taylor Davis, II, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILECLAIMS

Cecilia Ann Mecham was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/13/2025 over the Estate of Margaret Ann Cranford, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

David L. Holmes and Bobbie Ann Ross was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/17/2025 to the Estate of Betty Roberta Holmes, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILECLAIMS

Harry Donald Gulledge was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/19/2025 to the Estate of Eloise Smith Gulledge, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

January Millican was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/20/2025 to the Estate of William Brett Jenkins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Kendra S. Eidson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/1/2025 to the Estate of Boyd V. Eidson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Wanda Adcock and Kathy Murphee was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 11/20/2025 to the Estate of Jerrine K. Cash, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Jacob Millican, Conservator was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/21/2025 over the Estate of Apolonia Burton, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Lori Ann Stokes Burris was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/20/2025 to the Estate of Troy Lee Burris, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Carolyn Day was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/14/2025 to the Estate of Clyde Junior Day, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Marsha L. Barnes was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/24/2025 to the Estate of Elizabeth Ann Barnes, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 12, 19, and 26, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Lynne Daniel Wood was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/24/2025 to the Estate of Margaret M. Daniel, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 12, 19, and 26, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Angela Brooks was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/01/2025 to the Estate of Juanita Sims Carroll, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 12, 19, and 26, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Mary Ann Pennington was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/01/2025 to the Estate of Richard A. Baker, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 12, 19, and 26, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Beverly Wood was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/01/2025 over the Estate of Jean B. Crocker, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 12, 19, and 26, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF GERALDINE O’HAIR, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2025-00314

TO: Danielle Matthews and Brynnley; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument

purporting to be in the Last Will and Testament of Geraldine O’Hair, deceased, and a petition in

writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said

instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent. A Petition for Removal of

Personal Representative has also been filed.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 3rd day of

February, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., when said petitions will be heard and to show cause, if any you

may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and

Testament of John David Jones, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

DONE THIS THE 1st DAY OF December, 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case #: 2025-751

IN THE MATTER OF: ROBERT MOSES,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

TO: Any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 20th day of JANUARY 2026 at 2:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 9TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

December 12, 19, and 26, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: MARTHA BULLOCK,INCAPACITATED

CASE # 2025-592

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO SELL REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 6th day of January, 2026 at 2:30 pm was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, therefore at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 4TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2025

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 12, 19, and 26, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: WILLIAM DODD, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-752

TO: Michael Dodd and any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 20th day of JANUARY 2026 at 2:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 10TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

December 12, 19, and 26, 2025

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case Number:

DR-900230-CDR

David Harville, Plaintiff

Vs

Tina Evette S. Harville, Defendant

NOTICE TO: nTINA EVETTE S. HARVILLE, WHOSE LAST KNOWN ADDRESS OR WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Complaint for Divorce has been filed in the Etowah County Circuit Court, alleging that your whereabouts or last known address are unknown.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Gerald Maxwell, Attorney at Law, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 801 Forest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 12th day of November 2025.

Cody D. Robinson

Circuit Judge

Name and Address of Attorney:

Gerald Maxwell

821 Tuscaloosa Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-393-3897

Maxwellg254@gmail.com

November 21, 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

CV – 2025 – 900597

GRACE DARLENE WHITLOCK and JUSTIN WHITLOCK

PLAINTIFFS

V.

BARBARA CAROL PITTS

AND

THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

To reach a point of beginning for the hereinafter described parcel of land, commence at the Southeast corner of the SE 1/4 of SE 1/4; thence run South 88 degrees oo minutes West, along the South line thereof, 30.08 feet to a point in the West line of Turner Road; thence run North 02 degrees 14 minutes East along said West line, parallel with the East line of SE 1/4 of SE 1/4, 1,150.15 feet to a point; thence run South 84 degrees 20 minutes West, 789.6 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence from said point of beginning deflect 180 degrees left and run North 84 degrees 20 minutes East 100 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run North 02 degrees 14 minutes East 277.43 feet, more or less, to a point on the South line of Rocky Ford Road 80-foot right of way; thence Westerly along the South line of Rocky Ford Road 100 feet, more or less, to a point which is North 02 degrees 14 minutes East from the point of beginning; thence deflect left and run South 02 degrees 14 minutes West 277.43 feet, more or less, to the South property line, the point of beginning, and embracing portions of the East Half of the Southeast Quarter (E 1/2 of SE 1/4) in Section Seven (7), Township Twelve (12) south, Range Eight (8) East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama.

AND

Fictitious Defendants A-D, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described herein

DEFENDANTS

The Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, and any other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described below, must answer Plaintiffs’ Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default

may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

The subject property is described as follows:

To reach a point of beginning for the hereinafter described parcel of land, commence at the Southeast corner of the SE 1/4 of SE 1/4; thence run South 88 degrees oo minutes West, along the South line thereof, 30.08 feet to a point in the West line of Turner Road; thence run North 02 degrees 14 minutes

East along said West line, parallel with the East line of SE 1/4 of SE 1/4, 1,150.15 feet to a point; thence run South 84 degrees 20 minutes West, 789.6 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence from said point of beginning deflect 180 degrees left and run North 84 degrees 20 minutes East 100 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run North 02 degrees 14 minutes East 277.43 feet, more or less, to a point on the South line of Rocky Ford Road 80-foot right of way; thence Westerly along the South line of Rocky Ford Road 100 feet, more or less, to a point which is North 02 degrees 14 minutes East from the point of beginning; thence deflect left and run South 02 degrees 14 minutes West 277.43 feet, more or less, to the South property line, the point of beginning, and embracing portions of the East Half of the Southeast Quarter (E 1/2 of SE 1/4) in Section Seven (7), Township Twelve (12) south, Range Eight (8) East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama.

The address of the subject property is 7903 Rocky Ford Road, Gadsden, AL 35903. The PIN for the subject property is 23258.

Done the 4th day of December 2025

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk of Etowah County

/s/ Brynn T. Crain

Circuit Judge

/s/Jason Knowles

Jason Knowles, Attorney for Plaintiff

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-7200

December 12, 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL. RIGHTS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE THE MATTER OF:K.B.C AND K.P.C.

MINOR CHILDREN

TO: Harley Buice and Brandon Gipson

You are hereby given notice that a petition has been filed by the Etowah County Department of Human Resources requesting that your parental rights be terminated to K.B.C. born 04/07/2018 and K.P.C. born 05-01-2019. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Sheri W. Stallings, Assistant Attorney General, STATE OF ALABAMA DEPT. OF HUMAN RESOURCES 220 West Main St., within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A parent has the right to representation of an attorney in a dependency or a termination of parental rights trial, and, if indigent, the Court may appoint an attorney if requested. Should the parent desire a court- appointed attorney, application should be made immediately upon receipt of notice of the action, by contacting the Clerk of the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama on or before the day of 31st day of December 2025

CASSANDRA JOHNSON

Circuit Clerk Etowah County, Alabama

Sheri W. Carver Stallings

Assistant Attorney General

Etowah County Department of Human Resources

220 West Main St.

Centre, Alabama 35960

December 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2025

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: JU23-353.02

IN THE MATTER OF: L.L, A Minor

NOTICE TO: SHELYNN JACKSON

You are hereby given notice that a Petition has been filed seeking to terminate your parental rights to your minor child: L.B.L., born January 23, 2022. You must file an Answer to the Petition with the Etowah County Juvenile Court Clerk within fourteen (14) days of the date of last publication of this notice, or a default judgment by may be entered. The address is: Etowah County Juvenile Court, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama, 35901. You are notified that you have the right be represented by an attorney. If you cannot afford to hire an attorney, one can be appointed by the Court. This matter is set for hearing on February 5, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Skelton at the Etowah County Judicial Building, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama, 35901.

Dated this the 5th day of December 2025,

Cassandra Johnson,

DISTRICT/JUVENILE COURT CLERK

ANDREW PERKINS

Attorney for the Petitioners

Perkins Law Firm

755 Walnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

December 12, 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE THE MATTER OF A.J.C. AND A.G.C. MINOR CHILDREN

TO: Harley Buice and Kenyatti Coleman

You are hereby given notice that a petition has been filed by the Etowah County Department of Human Resources requesting that your parental rights be terminated to A.J.C, born 02-17-2023, A.G.C. born 02-17-2023, You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Sheri W. Stallings, Assistant Attorney General, STATE OF ALABAMA DEPT. OF HUMAN RESOURCES 220 West Main St., within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A parent has the right to representation of an attorney in a dependency or a termination of parental rights trial, and, if indigent, the Court may appoint an attorney if requested. Should the parent desire a court- appointed attorney, application should be made immediately upon receipt of notice of the action, by contacting the Clerk of the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama on or before the 1st day of January, 2026.

CASSANDRA JOHNSON

Circuit Clerk Etowah County, Alabama

Attorney for Petitioner:

Sheri W. Stallings

Assistant Attorney General

Etowah County Department of Human Resources

220 West Main St.

Centre, Alabama 35960

December 12, 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

NOTICE TO DIANA WHEELER-MEANS OF COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CHARLES LEE MEANS, PLAINTIFF,

Case No.: DR-2025-900277

vs.

DIANA WHEELER-MEANS, DEFENDANT.

Diana Wheeler-Means, who is named as the Defendant in the above-styled case and whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Plaintiff’s Complaint for Divorce that has been filed in this case. You must answer the Complaint within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a default judgment for divorce and other relief may be rendered against you.

Done the 10th day of December, 2025.

/s/ GEORGE C. DAY, JR.

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-7200

December 12, 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF GADSDEN, ALCITY OF GADSDEN’S COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTDEPARTMENT

NOTICE OF CLOSEOUT OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT CARES ACT (CDBG-CV) FUNDS FROM THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY AFFAIRS (ADE-CA) AND DATE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the City of Gadsden’s Community Development Department will closeout the grant award of Community Development Block Grant Cares Act (CDBG-CV) funds awarded by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA). The City will hold a Public Hearing held at 10:00A.M. on Monday, December 22, 2025 at the City of Gadsden, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901.

The City of Gadsden, Alabama on behalf of the non-entitlement municipalities and unincorporated communities located within Etowah County received an allocation of $400,000.00 from ADECA through their funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant CARES Act Grant to demolish the existing structure and reconstruct a facility to provide meals for seniors and low income youth at the Elliott Community Center located at 2829 West Meighan Blvd. Provided funds were used to provide rental assistance, utility assistance, food assistance and grant administration to prevent, prepare for and respond to the impacts of COVID19 in the City of Gadsden.

As required, the CDBG-CV Closeout Notice and supporting documentation will be available for a 30-day public comment period beginning Friday, December 12, 2025 through Tuesday, January 13, 2026. The Notice will be available on the City’s website at: https://www.cityofgadsden.com/160/Community-Development. Hard copies of the document can also be reviewed from during the 30-day public comment period at the City of Gadsden’s Community Development Department at 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. Those who may wish to provide comments on the CDBG-CV Closeout Notice may email the City’s Community Development Department at areaves@cityofgadsden.com or send written correspondence to the City of Gadsden’s Community Development Department at the address above until Monday, January 12, 2026.

No displacement will occur as a result of the activities described herein. Should displacement occur, the City of Gadsden implements the provisions as required by CFR 570.606 (Residential Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance). The City of Gadsden does not discriminate on the basis of disability in the admission of, access to, or treatment of, or employment, the programs and activities described herein. An interpreter is available upon request to assist persons with limited English proficiency. Any requests for reasonable accommodation required by an individual to fully participate in any open meetings, programs, or activities of the City of Gadsden’s CDBG Office at 256-549-4532 or via email at areaves@cityofgadsden.com.

December 12, 2025

AVISO PÚBLICO

CIUDAD DE GADSDEN, ALDEPARTAMENTO DE DESARROLLO COMUNITARIO DE LA CIUDAD DE GADSDEN

AVISO DE CIERRE DE LOS FONDOS DE LA SUBVENCIÓN EN BLOQUE PARA EL DESARROLLO COMUNITARIO DE LA LEY CARES (CDBG-CV) DEL DEPARTAMENTO DE ASUNTOS ECONÓMICOS Y COMUNITARIOS DE ALABAMA (ADECA) Y FECHA DE LA AUDIENCIA PÚBLICA

Se notifica que el Departamento de Desarrollo Comunitario de la Ciudad de Gadsden cerrará la adjudicación de los fondos de la Subvención Global para el Desarrollo Comunitario (CDBG-CV) de la Ley CARES (CDBG-CV) otorgados por el Departamento de Asuntos Económicos y Comunitarios de Alabama (ADECA). La Ciudad celebrará una Audiencia Pública a las 10:00 a. m. del lunes 22 de diciembre de 2025 en la Ciudad de Gadsden, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901.

La ciudad de Gadsden, Alabama, en nombre de los municipios sin derecho y las comunidades no incorporadas ubicadas dentro del condado de Etowah, recibió una asignación de $400,000.00 de ADECA a través de su financiación del Departamento de Vivienda y Desarrollo Urbano de los EE. UU. Subvención en bloque para el desarrollo comunitario de la Ley CARES para demoler la estructura existente y reconstruir una instalación para proporcionar comidas a personas mayores y jóvenes de bajos ingresos en el Centro Comunitario Elliott ubicado en 2829 West Meighan Blvd. Los fondos proporcionados se utilizaron para proporcionar asistencia para el alquiler, asistencia con los servicios públicos, asistencia alimentaria y administración de subvenciones para prevenir, prepararse y responder a los impactos de COVID19 en la ciudad de Gadsden.

Según lo requerido, el Aviso de Cierre del CDBG-CV y la documentación de respaldo estarán disponibles durante un período de 30 días para comentarios públicos, desde el Viernes 12 de diciembre de 2025 hasta el martes 13 de enero de 2026. El Aviso estará disponible en el sitio web de la Ciudad: https://www.cityofgadsden.com/160/Community-Development. También se pueden consultar copias impresas del documento durante el período de 30 días para comentarios públicos en el Departamento de Desarrollo Comunitario de la Ciudad de Gadsden, ubicado en 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. Quienes deseen hacer comentarios sobre el Aviso de Cierre del CDBG-CV pueden enviar un correo electrónico al Departamento de Desarrollo Comunitario de la Ciudad a areaves@cityofgadsden.com o enviar correspondencia por escrito al Departamento de Desarrollo Comunitario de la Ciudad de Gadsden a la dirección antes mencionada hasta el lunes 12 de enero de 2026.

No se producirá desplazamiento alguno como resultado de las actividades descritas en este documento. En caso de desplazamiento, la Ciudad de Gadsden implementará las disposiciones del CFR 570.606 (Asistencia Residencial Antidesplazamiento y Reubicación). La Ciudad de Gadsden no discrimina por motivos de discapacidad en la admisión, el acceso, el tratamiento ni el empleo en los programas y actividades descritos en este documento. Hay un intérprete disponible, previa solicitud, para ayudar a las personas con dominio limitado del inglés. Cualquier solicitud de adaptación razonable que necesite una persona para participar plenamente en las reuniones, programas o actividades abiertas de la Oficina del CDBG de la Ciudad de Gadsden, puede comunicarse al 256-549-4532 o por correo electrónico a areaves@cityofgadsden.com.

December 12, 2025

LEGAL ZONING NOTICE

At a regular meeting of the City Council of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall, First Floor, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, commencing at 10:00 a.m., a public hearing will be held to consider the adoption of an ordinance substantially as follows:

The Gadsden City Council will consider several amendments to the City’s Zoning Ordinances to revise and update specific provisions of the current Zoning Ordinances “ Chapter 130 Zoning” including:

Zoning Districts and Dimensional Standards

Land Uses

General Provisions

Measurements and Word Uses

Maps

Chart of Permitted Uses

For more specific details regarding the proposed changes, please contact Tracci Cordell, Zoning Admistrator at tcordell@cityofgadsden.com or Call 256–549-4525. A draft of the Maps and the Ordinance can be found at www.Cityofgadsden.com/zoning.

Iva Nelson

City Clerk

November 28, December 5, and 12 , 2025

NOTIFICATION OF BID FOR THE CHALLENGER LEARNING CENTER OF NORTHEAST ALABAMA

Challenger Learning Center of Northeast Alabama is soliciting sealed competitive bids for the landscape/irrigation installation project at the Challenger Learning Center of Northeast Alabama, 1986 Challenger Way, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

All sealed bids must be received by City Clerk of Rainbow City, no later than 10:00 a.m. on January 12, 2026. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

BIDS will be awarded separately or as a whole for:

1) landscape installation of cultivated area (Zone A),

2) Irrigation system for cultivated area (Zone A), with options for

3) rock wall at the building front elevation and planting bed at outer edge of the portico; color and design to match the building exterior,

4) Mowed Turf/Naturalized Meadow, 5) Outdoor lighting for aesthetics and safety.

A pre-bid meeting will be held on December 10, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at Rainbow City Hall, 3700 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, Alabama. The landscape design and selection of planting materials will be discussed at the pre-bid meeting. Interested contractors are encouraged to attend to review project scope, ask questions, and tour the construction site.

Bid packets, specifications, and additional information may be obtained from Dr. Farrah Hayes, fhayes@challengeral.org.

The Challenger Learning Center reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding process.

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 10:00am CST, Thursday, January 8, 2026 for A Modular Office Building: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Bid Documents may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and obtained from the Architect at cost of printing. Digital documents are available from the Architect at no cost.

A mandatory pre-bid conference shall be held on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at 10am CST at Etowah County Transportation, 701 Gaines St. SW, Attalla, AL 35954.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

December 12, 19, and 26, 2025

ORDINANCE NO. O-30-25

Amending City Code Chapter 42 – EMERGENCY SERVICES

ARTICLE II. – ALARM SYSTEMS

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

Section 1. Chapter 42 Article II of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Gadsden is amended to read as follows:

ARTICLE II. BURGLARY ALARM SYSTEMS

DIVISION 1. GENERALLY

Sec. 42-31. Definitions.

The following words, terms and phrases, when used in this article, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in this section, except where the context clearly indicates a different meaning:

Burglary alarm system means an electronic system designed to detect and alert of an unauthorized entry or intrusion requiring urgent attention. These systems may also be known as Robbery Alarms, Intrusion Alarms, Security Alarms, and/or Motion Alarms.

Alarm user means the person who owns, leases or controls any building, structure, or facility wherein an alarm is installed and maintained.

Audible alarm means any alarm which, when activated, generates a sound in a place open to the public or which is audible beyond the premises in which it is installed.

Communications center means the facility used by the city to receive emergency and general information from the public to be dispatched to the respective emergency units and other departments utilizing the city’s communications system.

False alarm means any activation of an alarm system reasonably designed to require a response by emergency units of the city, except an alarm resulting from one of the following causes:

(1) Criminal activity or unauthorized entry.

(2) Fire.

(3) Earthquake causing structural damage.

(4) High winds causing structural damage.

(5) Flooding of protected premises.

(6) Lightning causing physical damage to the protected premises.

(7) Maintenance of alarm devices, provided that the city communications center is first notified before any testing or maintenance work.

(8) Unforeseen power failure, which is part of a widespread power outage.

Sec. 42-32. Notice of alarm regulations.

A current copy of the alarm regulations established in this article will be provided to the alarm user each time an alarm permit is issued. The alarm user must sign for the copy of the regulations. Every alarm installation or monitoring company that is licensed to do business in the city will be sent a copy of the regulations, by personal delivery, email, or by first class mail, whenever this article is amended. A current copy of the regulations will be posted on the police department’s Internet website.

Sec. 42-33. Service charge and revocation of permit for repeated false alarms.

(a) Service charge. If an alarm generates repeated false alarms, the alarm user shall pay to the city a service charge of $100.00 for the sixth false alarm in a 12-month period and $25.00 for each false alarm thereafter during the same 12-month period. False alarms occurring during the first 30 days after an alarm is installed shall not be counted for the purposes of this section. The service charge shall be due by the tenth day of the month following written notice of the assessment. All service charges will be doubled after the 12th false alarm received in a 12-month period.

(b) Revocation of permit.

(1) If an alarm generates more than 12 false alarms within a 12-month period, not counting those occurring within 30 days of its installation, or if the police department is unable to obtain assistance in securing the premises following a response to the alarm, or if there is any other violation of this article, then the chief of the police department may revoke the permit for that system.

(2) Any alarm system that generates 24 false alarms within a three-year period will have its permit revoked. If the permit is revoked on this basis, the alarm system must be disabled from activation (including audible alarms) or notifying any outside company or the police department. Any alarm user whose permit is revoked under this provision may not apply for another alarm permit or install an alarm system for a period of one year.

(3) If a permit is revoked, for any reason, the following must occur before the revocation will be lifted:

a. Every person that occupies or uses the premises and may have occasion to use the alarm system must be instructed and trained by the company that installed the alarm system regarding its proper use and operation and the penalties for noncompliance. The alarm installer must certify in writing to the alarm user and the police department that this training has been provided to the named individuals.

b. Any new employee of an alarm installer must be certified as being licensed by the state electronic security board of licensure and as having received at least four hours of in-house training in the proper use and operation of the system and the penalties for noncompliance before being allowed to work. The alarm installer will provide a copy of this certification to the police department within five days of completion.

(c) Written notice of assessment or revocation. The chief of the police department, or his designee, shall send written notice of an assessment or permit revocation under this section by certified mail or email to the alarm user and the alarm company, if any, responsible for monitoring the alarm system. The notice shall set out the consequences of the assessment or revocation and the method of appealing it

(d) Effect of revocation of permit. If a permit for an interconnected alarm system is revoked, the system’s connection to the communications center shall be terminated. If the permit for a reported alarm system is revoked, then the alarm user shall promptly disconnect or disable the system. No emergency service shall be provided by the city solely in response to activation of the alarm system, though emergency service will be provided to the premises on the same basis as it is provided to other locations without alarm systems.

(e) Hospitals, nursing homes, senior citizen facilities and schools. Notwithstanding any provisions of this article, no hospital, nursing home, multiunit senior citizen housing facility, jail, school (both primary and secondary) or child care facility licensed by the state department of human resources and caring for more than five children shall be subject to permit revocation or termination of alarm response service. No service charges will be applied until the sixth false alarm in a 12-month period, and then charges shall be at the rate of $25.00 per occurrence. However, the chief of the department affected by repeated false alarms from such a facility may order that the service charge be doubled for false alarms after the tenth false alarm in a 12-month period, not including those during the first 30 days after installation of the alarm. This section does not apply to postsecondary educational facilities, both publicly and privately owned and/or funded.

(f) Appeal of assessment or revocation.

(1) Appeal to chief of police department. Within 14 days of the receipt of written notice of an assessment or permit revocation under this section, the alarm user may apply in writing to the police chief for reconsideration of the assessment or revocation. The chief, for good cause shown, may determine that the assessment or revocation was made in error or may postpone or waive the assessment or revocation, and may condition such postponement or waiver on compliance with reasonable conditions. The chief shall respond to the request for reconsideration within seven days after receiving it. If no timely response is received from the chief, then the request shall be deemed denied.

(2) Appeal to city council. Within 14 days after receiving the police chief’s decision or after the time for his ruling has expired, the alarm user may appeal the decision to the city council by notifying the city clerk in writing of such appeal. The city council shall conduct a hearing on the appeal within 28 days and shall hear evidence presented by the appellant and by the police chief or his representative. The council may affirm the decision of the chief or may enter any other decision which could have been entered by the chief.

Sec. 42-34. Failure to pay service charge.

It shall be unlawful for an alarm user to fail to pay any service charge assessed in accordance with the provisions of this article.

Sec. 42-35. Alarm to be disabled after permit revoked.

If a permit to operate an alarm system is revoked, it shall be unlawful for the alarm user to fail to disable the alarm or in some manner to assure that the activation of the alarm will not cause a sound audible to the public or generate a signal which will be received by or reported to the communication center.

Sec. 42-36. Automatic dialing of city telephone numbers.

It shall be unlawful for any person to program an automatic dialing device to dial any telephone number issued to the city or to use or maintain a device programmed for the purpose of reporting an alarm. It shall be unlawful for an alarm user to fail to disconnect or reprogram an automatic dialing device which is so programmed within 12 hours after receipt of written notice from the city that the device is so programmed. This section shall not apply to interconnected fire alarms permitted by this article.

Sec. 42-37. Audible alarms.

No person shall use or install an audible alarm system that is not automatically silenced within ten minutes after being activated unless a new act or circumstance triggers the sensor to activate.

Secs. 42-38—42-60. Reserved.

DIVISION 2. PERMIT

Sec. 42-61. Required.

(a) No person shall install, maintain, or use an alarm system without first applying for and receiving an alarm system permit in accordance with the provisions of this article.

(b) No person shall install an alarm system in any structure unless a current alarm permit is visible at the installation location and the customer has an installation consent form signed and dated by the police department. The consent form is valid for 90 days. When that period expires, another consent form must be obtained before an alarm system can be installed.

(1) Failure to comply with this section will result in a $100.00 service charge per occurrence to the alarm installer.

(2) Three violations of this section in a 12-month period is ground for the police chief to suspend the installer from installing any new alarm system in the city for a period of up to 30 days. The 12-month period will be calculated from January 1, if no previous violation has been recorded, or from the date of the oldest violation that has been recorded.

(c) The alarm system installer will notify the police department, in writing, of the date that the system is installed and the installation consent form number, and verify that the system is in good working order.

Sec. 42-62. Types of permits.

Alarm permits shall be issued only for reported alarm systems. A reported alarm system is activated by report to the communications center from an individual or a alarm monitoring company. No new permit will be issued for an interconnected alarm system after January 1, 2003. An interconnected alarm system is activated by a direct line to the communications center.

Sec. 42-63. Application.

Application for a permit to install or use an alarm is made upon forms prepared and made available by the police chief. The application is filed in the police department records office. The application includes:

(1) The full name, home address and telephone number, business address (if the alarm is being installed in a place of business) and telephone number of the alarm user.

(2) The address of the location at which the alarm is to be used.

(3) A description of the type of premises to be protected by the alarm.

(4) The type of alarm to be used, the type of signal or impulse emitted when actuated, the manufacturer of the device, and other identifying information as appropriate.

(5) The name, address, and telephone number of the alarm installer and, if different, of the company which will service or maintain the alarm.

(6) The name, residence address and telephone number, and business address and telephone number, of at least two responsible adults who may be contacted by either the police department or the alarm company if the alarm is actuated and the alarm user cannot be located. These individuals must be able within 15 minutes after being contacted, day or night, to contact the alarm user, or, in the absence of the alarm user, secure the premises after the police investigation or other city response to an emergency is completed. At least one of these individuals must live in the city. If the alarm is monitored by an alarm company which has authority to and has contracted to secure the premises at any time that it becomes necessary, then contact information for that company will be sufficient in lieu of information on two individuals.

(7) Such other relevant information as the police chief may reasonably require.

(8) The signature of the alarm user and the signature of the individual or agent of the company, if any, installing the alarm.

Sec. 42-64. Conditions.

(a) Premises included. Each permit shall apply to no more than one closed circuit system serving no more than a single business (located at the same address) or property address. A duplex must have a separate alarm system for each side.

(b) Transfer. Alarm permits are not transferable. Each applies only to the premises for which it is granted and only so long as the person to whom it is granted remains in possession of the premises.

(c) Reduction or refund of fees. No fee shall be abated or reduced for a period of service interruption. No fees shall be refunded in the event of termination or disconnection of any alarm system for any reason.

(d) Term. An alarm permit is valid for three years, being issued on a calendar year basis, beginning in January 1 of the year of issuance.

(e) Renewal. Application for a renewal permit is made in the same manner as application for the initial permit. Upon payment of the permit fee and receipt of the application form, the police department shall issue renewal permits to all whose prior permits have not been revoked or suspended.

(f) Notification of change in information. The alarm user shall notify the police department within three days, in writing, of any change in the information contained in the application form on record. Failure to notify the police department may result in suspension of the permit.

Sec. 42-65. Fees.

(a) Interconnected alarms.

(1) Connection fee. No new alarm may be directly connected to the communications center. Any alarm that is presently connected to the center may continue to do so until the connection is terminated.

(2) Annual fee. For each interconnected alarm system the annual fee is $120.00. The fee is due on or before January 1 of each year. A notice that payment is due shall be sent by the police department each year.

(b) Reported alarms. For each reported alarm system the fee is $15.00 for each three-year period. The fee shall not be prorated if the permit is issued at a time other than January 1. The permit shall be issued to the alarm user, even if the alarm is monitored by an alarm company.

Sec. 42-66. Existing alarm systems.

Within 15 days of acquiring premises protected by an existing alarm system, the new alarm user must obtain a permit. Failure to obtain the required permit within this period will result in a $25.00 service charge penalty in addition to the permit fee.

Secs. 42-67—42-90. Reserved.

Section 2. The section, subsections, paragraphs, sentences, clauses and phrases of this ordinance are severable. If any section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance is declared unconstitutional or invalid by a valid judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction, such judgment shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance. The city council declares that it is its intent that it would have enacted this ordinance without such invalid or unconstitutional provisions.

Section 3. The provisions of this ordinance repeal any prior ordinance or provision of the Gadsden City Code to the extent of any conflict.

Section 4. This ordinance shall become effective upon publication.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 2, 2025.

Iva Nelson,

City Clerk

December 12, 2025

ORDINANCE NO. O-31-25

Amending City Code Chapter 50 – FIRE PREVENTION AND PROTECTION

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

Section 1.Chapter 50 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Gadsden is amended by adding the following Article IV:

ARTICLE IV. – FIRE ALARM ORDINANCE

Sec. 50-65. – Purposes.

(a) The main purpose of this article is to reduce or eliminate the incidents of false fire alarms in the City of Gadsden, Alabama. While alarm systems provide a vital service to residents, businesses and the entire City of Gadsden, false fire alarms pose a safety hazard. They divert municipal employees from useful duties, causing a waste of municipal manpower and services.

(b) The purpose of this article is to encourage alarm users and alarm businesses (sales, installation, customer service and/or monitoring) to properly maintain and operate alarm systems within the city by limiting unnecessary municipal department responses to false fire alarms.

(c) This article governs local alarm systems by providing for penalties for violation of this article along with enforcement procedures.

Sec. 50-66. – Definitions.

The following words, terms and phrases, when used in this article, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in this section, except where the context clearly indicates a different meaning:

Calendar year means from January l to December 31 of the existing calendar year.

Contact person means that individual or individuals that will be utilized as being responsible for contact to be made by the fire department when the need arises.

False alarm means any activation of an alarm system reasonably designed to require a re-sponse by emergency units of the city, except an alarm resulting from one of the following causes:

(1) Fire.

(2) Earthquake causing structural damage.

(3) High winds causing structural damage.

4) Flooding of protected premises.

(5) Lightning causing physical damage to the protected premises.

(6) Maintenance of alarm devices, provided that the city communications center is first notified

before any testing or maintenance work.

7) Unforeseen power failure, which is part of a widespread power outage.

Fire Alarm System means any mechanical, electrical or radiocontrolled device which is arranged, designed, or used to signal the occurrence in the City of Gadsden of a fire requiring urgent attention, and to which fire personnel are expected to respond. Fire alarm systems include those through which public safety personnel are notified directly of such signals through central monitoring stations or are notified indirectly by way of third persons who monitor the alarm systems and who report such signals to the fire department. Fire alarm systems also include those designed to register a signal which is so audible, visible, or in other ways perceptible outside of a protected building, structure or facility as to notify persons in the neighborhood beyond the zoning lot where the signal is located who in turn may notify the fire department of the signal. The term does not include smoke detectors connected to an alarm system that is a part of a single-family or two-family structure.

Fire Alarm User means the individual, including but not limited to, any person, firm, corporation, partnership or any other entity who purchases, leases, contracts for, or obtains a fire alarm system.

Fire Department means the Fire Department of the City of Gadsden, Alabama.

Fire Official means the Fire Chief, Fire Marshal, or any other employee of the fire department designated to enforce the provisions of this article.

Premises means any building or structure or portion thereof protected by a fire alarm system. In the case of two (2) or more buildings or structures or portions thereof on the same property under the same ownership protected by fire alarm systems that are not connected to a single control system, each building or structure or portion thereof shall be deemed to be separate and distinct premises.

Required Fire Alarm System means any fire alarm system, which is required as a condition for occupancy:

(1) As required in the latest adopted edition of the International Fire Code, or

(2) Any condition specified by the authority having jurisdiction, which is considered an alternative to provide a satisfactory level of life safety to a pre-existing nonconforming Life Safety Code issue.

State of Alabama Fire Marshal’s Permit means the form issued by the State of Alabama Fire Marshal to a fire alarm contractor upon application being approved and fee paid. The permit shall be issued in the name of the fire alarm contractor, with the name of the certificate holder noted thereon.

Sec. 50-67. – Liability of City

The city and any of its agents and employees shall have no liability or responsibility for the operation or effectiveness of any fire alarm system and shall not be subject to any claims, demands or actions which may arise out of or in connection with the failure to respond to any alarm.

Sec. 50-68. – Notice of Alarm Regulations.

A current copy of the alarm regulations established in this article will be provided to the fire alarm user upon completion of installation. Every alarm installation company that is licensed to do business in the city will be sent a copy of the regulations, by personal delivery, by first class mail, or email, whenever this article is amended. A current copy of the regulations will be available on the City of Gadsden’s website.

Sec. 50-69. – Prohibitions.

(a) False fire alarms are expressly prohibited in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, pursuant to the terms of this article.

(b) No person shall install or operate an audible fire alarm system which emits a sound which is similar to that of an emergency siren or civil defense warning system

(c) Upon activation of a fire alarm system and a request for assistance by the fire department, no fire alarm user or other person listed with the fire department shall fail or refuse to respond to the premises where the alarm occurred after being requested to do so by the City of Gadsden Dispatch or Fire Department. Any failure to respond to the premises within thirty (30) minutes after requested to do so shall be deemed a failure to respond. Failure to respond shall be in violation of this article and shall subject the individual(s) responsible for responding to a fine in the amount of fifty dollars ($50.00).

(d) It shall be unlawful to install or maintain a fire alarm system that does not have an auxiliary power supply that activates in the event of a power failure or electrical outage.

Sec. 50-70. – Permit/Registration Required; Expiration; Fees.

(a) Every fire alarm installation company shall:

(1) Obtain an installation permit from the fire department for all fire alarm systems required by the Fire Code of the City of Gadsden.

(2) Supply the fire department with evidence of a City of Gadsden business license.

(3) Supply the fire department with evidence of insurance in the comprehensive amount of five hundred thousand dollars ($500,000.00) per occurrence.

(4) Every required alarm system must have installation plans approved by the fire

department per the requirements of the adopted Fire Code of the City of Gadsden.

(5) Supply the fire department with evidence of a State of Alabama Fire

Marshal’s Permit.

Sec. 50-71. – Enforcement.

a) Whereas after the adoption of this ordinance by the City Council of the City of Gadsden, the number of false alarms allowed at a fire alarms users location will be enforced by the Gadsden Fire Department.

(b) Any alarms that are ruled as false alarms at any fire alarm user’s location in excess of five

(5) within a calendar year will be in violation of this article.

there have been five false alarms at their location and in the event that another false alarm occurs, punishment by non-criminal penalty will be as follows:

First Offense

$100.00

Second Offense

$200.00

Third Offense

$300.00

Fourth Offense

$400.00

Fifth Offense

$500.00

Each Offense Thereafter

$500.00

Sec. 50-72. – Grace Period – New Installations.

The provisions of this article shall not apply to any new installation or modification of alarm systems for the first 30 days following completion of the installation or system modification. Users installing a new system or making substantial modifications to an existing system shall be entitled to a grace period during which false alarms generated by such system shall be deemed non-false alarms. The grace period shall cease 30 days after installation or modification of an alarm system. Written notice of installation or modification must be mailed or emailed to the Gadsden Fire Department, addressed to the Fire Marshal, concerning the date of installation and modification.

Sec. 50-73. – Appeal of Assessment.

(1) Appeal to the Fire Official.

Within 14 days of the receipt of written notice of an assessment under this section, the fire alarm user may apply in writing to the fire official for reconsideration of the assessment. The fire official, for good cause shown, may determine that the assessment was made in error or may postpone or waive the assessment, and may condition such postponement or waiver on compliance with reasonable conditions. The fire official shall respond to the request for reconsideration within seven days after receiving it. If no timely response is received from the fire official, then the request shall be deemed denied.

(2) Appeal to city council.

Within 14 days after receiving the fire official’s decision or after the time for his/her ruling has expired, the fire alarm user may appeal the decision to the city council by notifying the city clerk in writing of such appeal. The city council shall conduct a hearing on the appeal within 28 days and shall hear evidence presented by the appellant and by the appropriate fire official. The council may affirm the decision of the fire official or may enter any other decision which could have been entered by the fire official.

Sec. 50-74. – Automatic Dialing of City Telephone Numbers.

It shall be unlawful for any person to program an automatic dialing device to dial any tele-phone number issued to the city or to use or maintain a device programmed for the purpose of reporting an alarm. It shall be unlawful for an alarm user to fail to disconnect or reprogram an automatic dialing device which is so programmed within 12 hours after receipt of written notice from the city that the device is so programmed.

Sec. 50-75. –

Conditions.

(a) Premises included.

Each potential violation will be based on fire alarm systems connected to a single control system. If a property has multiple control systems, violations will be based on the individual control systems.

(b) All fire alarm systems are to be installed, tested, maintained and inspected in accordance with the National Fire Protection Association standards currently adopted and the manufacturers recommended instructions.

(c) The fire alarm user will ensure that any employee or agent that will be given the responsibility of the operation of activating or deactivating their alarm system is properly trained to do so.

(d) The fire alarm user will provide a list of at least three people that can serve as contact people. The contact person will be responsible for responding to the alarm location if the need arises. However, businesses which employ less than three persons are only required to provide contact numbers for the actual number of employees

(e) The fire department will maintain a record of all fire alarms and the nature of the alarms.

Sec. 50-76. – Existing Fire Alarm Systems.

(a) Any existing fire alarm system which requires updating or modification following the date of the passage of this article, shall be required to:

(1) Be installed in accordance with the standards currently adopted as the Fire Code of the City of Gadsden.

(b) Any alarm system with a zone display panel must have a diagram posted near alarm panel describing location of zones.

(c) Any existing fire alarm system.

(1) The fire alarm user, within 90 days of passage of this ordinance, shall install on the outside of the premises a lock box which has been approved by the fire official. This box must contain the keys to the premises and the alarm system. If the fire department

responds to an alarm; then the fire department will notify the contact person and advise him/her of entry and require a response by that contact person to the premises.

Section 2.

The section, subsections, paragraphs, sentences, clauses and phrases of this ordinance are severable. If any section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance is declared unconstitutional or invalid by a valid judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction, such judgment shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance. The city council declares that it is its intent that it would have enacted this ordinance without such invalid or unconstitutional provisions.

Section 3. The provisions of this ordinance repeal any prior ordinance or provision of the Gadsden City Code to the extent of any conflict.

Section 4. This ordinance shall become effective upon publication.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 2, 2025.

Iva Nelson,

City Clerk

December 12, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that the Kelton Wrecker LLC will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicles:

2008 NISSAN XTERRA X – VIN: 5N1AN08U28C524267

2002 BUICK LESABRE – VIN: 1G4HP54K32U214527

2011 FORD FUSION SE – VIN:3FAHP0HA9BR180082

The public auction will be held at Kelton Wrecker LLC located at 1625 Forrest Ave Gadsden AL 35901 at 8:00 AM on 01/24/2026. The seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low and may postpone the public auction until another time and place. In addition, the seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

December 12 and 19, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2014 Ford Fusion Vin # 3FA6P0HD7ER301987 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 1/19/2026. The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

December 12 and 19, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 2/02/2026 at 8:00 am

2002 Yama Motorcycle

VIN: JYAVM01E32A038738

Tommy Tows

3403 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35904

(256) 490-3715

December 12 and 19, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 2/06/2026.

2018 Subaru Crosstrek VIN: JF2GTADC2JH252627

2003 Honda Accord VIN: 1HGCM56303A051627

1981 Honda 900CC VIN: JH2SC0400BC101798

2020 Ford Fusion VIN: 3FA6P0CD1LR130111

2007 Infiniti G35 VIN: JNKBV61E77M712059

2000 Dodge Dakota VIN: 1B7GL22X2YS798769

2002 Pontiac Grand Prix VIN: 1G2WP52K22F118993

2003 Buick Lesabre VIN: 1G4HP52KX3U174757

2002 Chevrolet Tahoe VIN: 1GNEK13Z42R236902

2008 Chevrolet Colorado VIN: 1GCDT249088193843

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 504-1605

December 12 and 19, 2025