Legals for 2/13/2026 – 2/19/2026

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mary Ammons, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Federal Bank, A FSB. its successors and assigns, on May 26, 2023, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3558414; the undersigned AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on March 18, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: A tract of land described as beginning in the South line of Chestnut Street at the Northwest corner of what is known as the Old Tolson residence lot, formerly owned by C.E. Snead; said point supposed to be 147 feet West of the intersection of the South line of Chestnut Street with the West line of Ninth Street; and from thence running in a Southerly direction and along the West line of the old Tolson residence lot a distance of 153 feet, more or less, to a point which is 40 feet North of the Northeast corner of that certain lot conveyed by Alice E. Guice and husband, C.L. Guice, to W.L. Watson, dated February 17, 1926, as shown by deed recorded in Deed Record 4-P, Page 388, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, said point being 40 feet North of said Watson lot measured along the East line of the Watson lot produced in a Northerly direction; thence in a Westerly direction and parallel with the North line of said Watson lot to a point which is 36.4 feet West of the West line of the old Tolson residence lot measured along the line parallel with the South line of Chestnut Street; thence in a Northerly direction in a direct line to a point in the South line of Chestnut Street; thence in an Easterly direction and along the South line of of Chestnut Street a distance of 47 feet to the point of beginning, and being a portion of the Northwest ten acres of the Southwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 4, Township 12, South of Range 6, East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Subject to rights of parties in and to the joint driveway and garage which are located on the above described property.. Property street address for informational purposes: 942 Chestnut Street , Gadsden, AL 35901. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-09689-SC-AL

January 23, 30, February 6, and 13, 2026.

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Brad Scott Wilson and wife, Sylenia Belle Wilson, to River Bank & Trust on the 12th day of July, 2016, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #: 3436841, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 2nd day of March, 2026, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL 1: Lots 50 & 51 in Indian Hills Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “I”, Page 134, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

PARCEL 2: Lot 19, River Hills Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book “J”, Page 65, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Southside, Etowah County, Alabama. ALSO for a point of beginning: Commence at the NW corner of Lot 19, River Hills Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “J”, Page 65, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run South along the West boundary line a distance of 140.00’ to the point of beginning; thence continue South along the West boundary line a distance of 34.12’ to an iron pin set and an existing wood fence; thence run Southeasterly in a direct line and along wood fence a distance of 218.25’ to the SE corner of Lot 20; thence run in a Northeasterly direction and along radius line a distance of 40.00’ to the NE corner of Lot 20; thence run in a Southwesterly direction along the South line of Lot 19 a distance of 214.85’ to the point of beginning. Said tract embracing a portion of the SW1/4 of the NW1/4 in Section 32, Township 13 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama. Containing 0.21 acres more or less.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

RIVER BANK & TRUST

BY:

Dána L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, PC P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, AL 35902

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by CYNTHIA DAY BUCKLES and KRAIG BUCKLES, wife and husband, on the 10th day of February 2025, to FIRSTBANK, as recorded in Instrument Number 3587431 in the office of the Probate Judge of Etowah County, Alabama; FIRSTBANK, as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, FIRSTBANK, as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 4, 2026, the following described real and personal property situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A parcel of land described as follows: To reach the point of beginning, commence at a point where the East line of Keener Road intersects the North line of the South Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter in Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 7 East; thence run North 87 degrees 30 minutes East along said North line 313.10 feet to a point; thence run South 42 degrees 07 minutes East a distance of 236.60 feet to a point, said point being the Point of Beginning; thence from said point of beginning, continue South 42 degrees 07 minutes East a distance of 480.00 feet to a point on the Northwest line of Tabor Road; thence run in a Southwesterly direction along the Northwest line of Tabor Road a distance of 110.00 feet to a point; thence run North 42 degrees 07 minutes West a distance of 480.00 feet to a point; thence run in a Northeasterly direction a distance of 110.00 feet to a point, said point being the point of beginning of the above-described tract of land embracing a portion of the South Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 7 East, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2025 Clayton 76’ x 16’ manufactured home, Serial No. SAD033972ALAC;

together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.

Kristofor D. Sodergren

Attorney for FirstBank

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

(205) 344-5000

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Keith Pitman Toney, a married man and, Rita Lynn Toney to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for USAA Federal Savings Bank, its successors and assigns dated February 26, 2010; said mortgage being recorded on March 2, 2010 as Instrument No. 3328332 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank National Association by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3397536 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on March 18, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NO. 10 OF THE FIRST ADDITION TO GREEN MOUNTAIN LAKE HOMES AS RECORDED ON PLAT BOOK “H”, PAGE 117, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 2095 Broughton Springs Road, Southside, AL 35907.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-02543AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger

02/06/2026,02/13/2026,02/20/2026

22-02543AL

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Justin Jacobs, an unmarried man, to Family Savings Credit Union on the June 21, 2024, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3576390, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in the rear entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse door (being the door facing the back parking lot) in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on, March 9, 2026 the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Lots 3 and 4, as shown on map of the Rearrangement of Block B, Southmont Addition, Attalla, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book H, Page 83, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

February 13, 20, and 27, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Larry E Rogers, A Married Man and Amanda Rogers to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for MortgageAmerica, Inc., its successors and assigns dated August 28, 2007; said mortgage being recorded on August 31, 2007 as Instrument No. 3278528 and re-recorded as Instrument No. 3282282 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2026, Page 3603244 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on March 18, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

THE EAST 1/2 OF LOT 1 AND ALL OF LOT NUMBER TWO (2) IN BLOCK NUMBER TWO (2), IN BROOKLINE SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “D”, PAGE 141, PROBATE OFFICE, AND LYING AND BEING IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 702 Tidmore Bend Rd, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-07479AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger

02/13/2026,02/20/2026,02/27/2026

25-07479A

February 13, 20, and 27, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Barbara McCurdy, Unmarried woman and Deric W. Cline, Unmarried Man, to Regions Bank , on May 9, 2022, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on May 26, 2022, as Document Number 3541089. Regions Bank , the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on March 5, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

THE FOLLOWING LANDS AND PROPERTY, TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMENTS LOCATED THEREON, LYING IN CITY OF SOUTHSIDE. ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA TO WIT: PARCEL ONECOMMENCE AT AN EXISTING RAILROAD SPIKE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 13 SOUTH. RANGE 6 EAST OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, AND RUN SOUTH 03 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 39 SECONDS EAST, ALONG THE EAST LINE THEREOF, 466.70 FEET TO AN EXISTING PK NAIL; THENCE RUN SOUTH 38 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 53 SECONDS WEST, LEAVING SAID EAST LINE 834.66 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN; THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 38 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 53 SECONDS WEST 45.09 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 47 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 26 SECONDS WEST. 330.38 FEET TO A POINT ON THE SOUTHEASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF SMITH ROAD (60 FEET RIGHT OF WAY): THENCE RUN NORTH 38 DEGREES 39MINUTES 35 SECONDS EAST, ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY 45.09 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 47 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST LEAVING SAID RIGHT OF WAY 330.40 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PROPERTY BEING A PORTION OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4, SECTION 9 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.PARCEL TWOCOMMENCE AT AN EXISTING RAILROAD SPOKE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4, SECTION 9. TOWNSHIP 13 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, AND RUN SOUTH 03 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST, ALONG THE EAST LINE THEREOF, 466.70 FEET TO AN EXISTING PK NAIL: THENCE RUN SOUTH 38 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 53 SECONDS WEST, LEAVING SAID EAST LINE, 879.75 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN; THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 38 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 53 SECONDS WEST. 112.00 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 47 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 26 SECONDS WEST, 330.38 FEET TO A POINT ON THE SOUTHEASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SMITH ROAD (60 FEET RIGHT OF WAY); THENCE RUN NORTH 38 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 35 SECONDS EAST, ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY, 112 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 47 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST. 330.38 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PROPERTY BEING A PORTION OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4, SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 13 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST. ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.PARCEL THREECOMMENCE AT AN EXISTING RAILROAD SPIKE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4, SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 13 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, AND RUN SOUTH 03 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 39 SECONDS EAST, ALONG THE EAST LINE THEREOF, 466.70 FEET TO AN EXISTING PK NAIL; THENCE RUN SOUTH 38 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 53 SECONDS WEST, LEAVING SAID EAST LINE 991.75 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN; THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 38 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 53 SECONDS WEST, 234.42 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER. OF DEED BOOK 1199, PAGE 635, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE RUN SOUTH 47 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST 330.50 FEET TO AN EXISTING PINCH PIPE ON THE SOUTHEASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SMITH ROAD (60 FEET RIGHT OF WAY): THENCE RUN NORTH 38 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 35 SECONDS EAST, ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY, 234.41 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 47 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST, LEAVING SAID RIGHT OF WAY 330.38 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PROPERTY BEING A PORTION OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 AND THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4, SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 13 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

More commonly known as: 3601 Smith Rd, Southside, AL 35907-0835

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Regions Bank (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

February 13, 20, and 27, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jerry Haney was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/15/2025 to the Estate of Martha Faye Haney, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Cassandra Elizabeth Smith Hall was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/13/2026 to the Estate of Reginald Kirkland Smith, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Harold Weaver and Daryl Weaver was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 01/13/2026 to the Estate of Irene Ball Weaver, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Collin Wells was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/14/2026 over the Estate of William Bryan Wells, III deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

David L. Clokey, Jr., and Carol Clokey Calahan was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 01/14/2026 to the Estate of Billie G. Clokey, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Ellen G. Hawkins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/14/2026 to the Estate of Joseph Allen Hawkins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Christopher Brian Freeman was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/14/2026 to the Estate of Larry Wayne Freeman, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Sheryl Parker was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/14/2026 to the Estate of Harry Parker aka Harry L. Parker, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jennifer Long was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/15/2026 over the Estate of Hursteen E. Williams, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Michel Hayward Chandler was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/15/2026 to the Estate of Margie Fay Chandler, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jennifer Long was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/15/2026 over the Estate of Lorette Williams, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

George D. King, III aka George Dodgen King, III was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/15/2026 to the Estate of Lynn Hawkins King, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

______________

FILE CLAIMS

John D. Floyd was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/18/2025 to the Estate of Johnny Eugene Haggard, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 30, February 6, and 13, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: DOROTHY ANN BALL, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

CASE # 2026-00022

To: Christy Brown, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONVERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge or Probate, and further, that the 3rd day of March, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing of said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear an support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 20TH DAY OF JANUARY 2026

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

January 30, February 6 and 13, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: ODIS L. MCGUIRE, INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-639

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO SELL REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the day of MARCH 2026 at 2:30p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 29TH DAY OF JANUARY 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: JEREMY GOBLE,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2026-00057

TO: Terry Roberts and Dawn Roberts, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the day 17th of March 2026 at 2:30pm. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 30th DAY OF January 2026

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: CATHY HICKS, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-680

TO: Toni Harvell, Jennifer Rowland and any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 4th day of March 2026 at 3:00p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 30th DAY OF January, 2026

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF: THE PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF MINOR CHILD

NOTICE TO: Unknown Father

ADDRESS: unknown

You will take notice that a Petition to Change Name of Minor Child born to Courtney Smith (Douglas), was filed on the 16th day of December, 2025, Minor Child’s birth date is 02/16/2020.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 31st day of March, 2026, at 2:00 o’clock p.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the Petition should not be granted to Courtney Smith.

This the2nd day of February 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

February 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family members whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Dale Richter and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Dale Richter was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY 2026.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 17TH day of MARCH 2026, at 1:30 p.m.., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 13, 20, and 27, 2026

______________

ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION AND APPOINTING GUARDIAN AT LITEM COMPLAINT FOR SALE AND DIVISION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

CV – 2025 – 900604

CHARLOTTE IVEY

PLAINTIFF

V.

BRYAN TODD GENTRY and GENISE GENTRY LIPIS

DEFENDANTS

The Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, and any other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described below, must answer Plaintiffs’ Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default

may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

It is further ORDERED, and ADJUDGED that this case is set for bench trial on April 13, 2026 at 1:30 P.M.,

The subject property is described as follows:

All those portions of the SE 4 of the NW 4 of Section 11, Township 11, Range 3 East, which lies North of the center-line of the Locust Fork of the Black Warrior River. Said property being located in Etowah, Alabama.

It is further ORDERED and ADJUDGED that David King is appointed Guardian ad Litem (“GAL”) to represent the interest of any unknown Defendants claiming any interest, whether present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or any other interest in and to the real property which is the subject matter of this proceeding. The GAL’s fee in this case shall be taxed by this Court by separate Order at the conclusion of this case.

It is further ordered that attorney Elizabeth Haney, Esq. is hereby appointed Guardian Ad Litem for the defendants’, Bryan Todd Gentry & Genise Lane Gentry Lipis in this cause.

DONE this 22nd day of December, 2025.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk of Etowah County

/s/ Brynn T. Crain

Circuit Judge

/s/John Morgan Cunningham

John Morgan Cunningham, Attorney for Plaintiff

852 Chestnut St.

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-546-1953

January 23, 30, February 6, 13, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

Notice is hereby given that a Complaint has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, by Robert Driskill, seeking to foreclose the right of redemption and to quiet title to the following described real property located in Etowah County, Alabama:

Property Address: 534 Noojin Street SW, Attalla, Alabama 35954

Parcel No.: 16-02-09-3-000-027.000

Legal Description: Lot 1, Block 26, Cloverdale Subdivision, Plat C-46, Etowah County, Alabama.

Case No.:

CV2025-000106.00

Defendants Rachel J. Allen, Etowah County Revenue Commission, and any unknown heirs, lienholders, or persons claiming any interest in said property are required to answer or otherwise respond within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, or a default judgment may be entered against them.

Robert Driskill, Plaintiff, Pro Se

January 23, 30, February 6 and 13, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV – 2026 – 900048

GRACE DARLENE WHITLOCK and JUSTIN

WHITLOCK

PLAINTIFFS

v.

BARBARA CAROL PITTS AND

THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

To reach a point of beginning for the hereinafter described parcel of land, commence at the Southeast corner of the SE 1/4 of SE 1/4; thence run South 88 degrees 00 minutes West, along the South line thereof, 30.08 feet to a point in the West line of Turner Road; thence run North 02 degrees 14 minutes East along said West line, parallel with the East line of SE 1/4 of SE 1/4, 1,150.15 feet to a point; thence run South 84 degrees 20 minutes West, 789.6 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence from said point of beginning deflect 180 degrees left and run North 84 degrees 20 minutes East 100 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run North 02 degrees 14 minutes East 277.43 feet, more or less, to a point on the South line of Rocky Ford Road 80-foot right of way; thence Westerly along the South line of Rocky Ford Road 100 feet, more or less, to a point which is North 02 degrees 14 minutes East from the point of beginning; thence deflect left and run South 02 degrees 14 minutes West 277.43 feet, more or less, to the South property line, the point of beginning, and embracing portions of the East Half of the Southeast Quarter (E 1/2 of SE 1/4) in Section Seven (7), Township Twelve (12) south, Range Eight (8) East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama.

AND

Fictitious Defendants A-D, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described herein

DEFENDANTS

The Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, and any other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described below, must answer Plaintiffs’ Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

The subject property is described as follows:

To reach a point of beginning for the hereinafter described parcel of land, commence at the Southeast corner of the SE 1/4 of SE 1/4; thence run South 88 degrees 00 minutes West, along the South line thereof, 30.08 feet to a point in the West line of Turner Road; thence run North 02 degrees 14 minutes East along said West line, parallel with the East line of SE 1/4 of SE 1/4, 1,150.15 feet to a point; thence run South 84 degrees 20 minutes West, 789.6 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence from said point of beginning deflect 180 degrees left and run North 84 degrees 20 minutes East 100 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run North 02 degrees 14 minutes East 277.43 feet, more or less, to a point on the South line of Rocky Ford Road 80-foot right of way; thence Westerly along the South line of Rocky Ford Road 100 feet, more or less, to a point which is North 02 degrees 14 minutes East from the point of beginning; thence deflect left and run South 02 degrees 14 minutes West 277.43 feet, more or less, to the South property line, the point of beginning, and embracing portions of the East Half of the Southeast Quarter (E 1/2 of SE 1/4) in Section Seven (7), Township Twelve (12) south, Range Eight (8) East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama.

The address of the subject property is 7903 Rocky Ford Road, Gadsden, AL 35903. The PIN for the subject property is 23258.

A person with a right to redeem the property may do so at any time prior to the entry of final judgment in this action by filing a timely answer or motion in the court. A judgment quieting title may cause a person with an interest in or claim on the property to lose their interest or claim. Any person claiming an interest in the property may appear in this action. Any person who is entitled to redeem may request that the property be sold at public auction. IN SUMMARY, IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO LOSE ANY INTEREST OR EQUITY, OR BOTH, YOU MAY HAVE IN THE PROPERTY, YOU MUST TAKE ALL REQUIRED MEASURES TO APPEAR IN AND RESPOND TO THIS TAX LIEN FORECLOSURE ACTION.

Done the 5th day of February, 2026.

Jason Knowles, Attorney for Plaintiffs

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-7200

February 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2026

__________

JOB COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, Bob Smith Construction, Inc. hereby give written notice of the completion of a contract with the City of Gadsden, Alabama, for the Gadsden Sports Park, Phase 4, project no. 3519, and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. This notice is to appear for four consecutive weeks beginning January 23, 2026 and ending on February 13, 2026. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Heath Williamson, Architect for City of Gadsden, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, AL 35902-0267 during this period.

January 23, 30, February 6, and 13, 2026

____________

JOB COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, Bob Smith Construction, Inc. hereby give written notice of the completion of a contract with the City of Gadsden, Alabama, for the Gadsden Sports Park Irrigation Pumping Project, project no. 3565, and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. This notice is to appear for four consecutive weeks beginning January 23, 2026 and ending on February 13, 2026. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Heath Williamson, Architect for City of Gadsden, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, AL 35902-0267 during this period.

January 23, 30, February 6 and 13, 2026

_____________

JOB COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, Bob Smith Construction, Inc. hereby give written notice of the completion of a contract with the City of Gadsden, Alabama, for the Interior and Exterior Renovations to the City of Gadsden Asphalt Crew Facility located at 1699 Chestnut Street, Gadsden Bid Request No. 3598, and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. This notice is to appear for four consecutive weeks beginning January 23, 2026 and ending on February 13, 2026. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Thomas M. McElrath, Architect, 717 Merit Springs Road, Gadsden, AL. 35901 during this period.

January 23, 30, February 6 and 13, 2026

____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 2:00pm CST, Monday, March 2, 2026 for Football Stadium Lighting Renovations at Southside High School and Hokes Bluff High School: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Digital documents are available from the Architect at no cost. Request via email.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures will be eligible to bid for the Project. Submit prequalification request on a form AIA A305, Contractor’s Qualification Statement.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 12pm CST on Monday, February 23, 2023.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

February 13, 20, and 27, 2026

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 2:15pm CST, Monday, March 2, 2026 for Football Stadium Lighting Renovations at Gaston

High School and Glencoe High School: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Digital documents are available from the Architect at no cost. Request via email.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures will be eligible to bid for the Project. Submit prequalification request on a form AIA A305, Contractor’s Qualification Statement.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 12pm CST on Monday, February 23, 2023.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

February 13, 20, and 27, 2026

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 2:30pm CST, Monday, March 2, 2026 for Football Stadium Lighting Renovations at West End High School and Sardis High School: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Digital documents are available from the Architect at no cost. Request via email.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures will be eligible to bid for the Project. Submit prequalification request on a form AIA A305, Contractor’s Qualification Statement.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 12pm CST on Monday, February 23, 2023.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

February 13, 20, and 27, 2026

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage unit will be disposed of February 20, 2026 on the business premises of Huff’s Mini Storage. Huff’s Mini Storage is located at 608 Gilbert Ferry Road, Attalla, AL. 35954.

Renee Marshall

Units #1 & #9.

Huff’s Mini Storage

608 Gilbert Ferry Road

Attalla, AL. 35954.

January 30, February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2017 GMC Acadia Vin #1GKKNNLS8HZ187617 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 3/28/2026

The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

February 6 and 13, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 03/20/2026 at 8:00 am.

2005 Nissan Sentra

VIN: 3N1CB51D65L567137

Tommy Tows

1912 3rd Street

Attalla, AL. 35954

(256) 490-3715

FEBRUARY 6 AND 13, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that the Kelton Wrecker LLC will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicles:

2004 KIA SPECTRA

VIN: KNAFE121745036815

2016 CHEVROLET EQUINOX

VIN:2GNALCEK2G6273800

The public auction will be held at Kelton Wrecker LLC located at 1625 Forrest Ave Gadsden AL 35901 at 8:00 AM on 04/14/2026. The seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low and may postpone the public auction until another time and place. In addition, the seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

February 13 and 20, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PROPOSED VACATION OF AN ALLEY RUNNING BETWEEN 904 & 924 EAST BROAD STREET

A declaration has been received by the City of Gadsden for the vacation of an alleyway, described as follows:

BEGIN AT A MARK IN CONCRETE AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHEASTERLY R/W OF EAST BROAD STREET (50’R/W) AND THE NORTHWESTERLY R/W OF A 10’ ALLEY MARKING THE SW CORNER OF LOT (6), MRS. ANNIE COLLIER FREEMAN’S REARRANGEMENT OF BLOCK 9 OF SOUTH ADDITION TO EAST GADSDEN, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “C”, PAGE 357 IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, THENCE ALONG SAID R/W OF SAID 10’ ALLEY N68°57’49”E 400.47’ TO A 1/2” REBAR CAPPED (CA-50439-LS) AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHWESTERLY R/W OF A 10’ ALLEY AND THE SOUTHWESTERLY R/W OF MCKISSACK STREET (R/W UNKNOWN), THENCE S47°27’56”E 11.17’ ALONG SAID R/W OF MCKISSAK STREET (R/W UNKNOWN) TO A 1/2” REBAR CAPPED (CA-50439-LS) AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHWESTERLY R/W OF MCKISSACK STREET (R/W UNKNOWN) AND THE SOUTHEASTERLY R/W OF A 10’ ALLEY, THENCE S68°57’49”W 405.27’ ALONG SAID R/W OF 10’ ALLEY TO A COTTON SPINDLE AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEASTERLY R/W OF A 10’ ALLEY AND THE NORTHEASTERLY R/W OF EAST BROAD STREET (50’ R/W), THENCE ALONG SAID R/W OF EAST BROAD STREET (50’R/W) N22°01’16”W 10.00’ TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 0.09 ACRES MORE OR LESS.

A resolution granting assent to this vacation will be considered by the City Council at its meeting on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 90 Broad Street. Objections to the passage of the resolution will be heard at that time. A map of the proposed vacation will be available for public inspection during regular business hours in the Engineering Department, third floor, Room 302, City Hall.

Iva Nelson

City Clerk

January 30, February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

_____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Prequalification Proposals from General Contractors shall be submitted and will be received on behalf of the Owner by Robins & Morton; submit electronically Attn: William Byrd at williamb@robinsmorton.com or delivery to 400 Shades Creek Pkwy. Birmingham, AL 35209; UNTIL 5:00PM LOCAL TIME; ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2026, for:

GADSDEN ATHLETIC CENTER PROJECT –

MULTI-PRIME PACKAGES (SITEWORK 3622, ATHLETIC FIELDS 3623, POOL 3624, MECHANICAL 3625, ELECTRICAL 3626, AND GENERAL WORKS 3627)

CITY OF GADSDEN

GADSDEN, ALABAMA

Prequalification proposal requirements may be obtained from Robins & Morton, by written request via email or mailed on the Contractor’s company letterhead.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all prequalification and/or proposals, waive technical errors, and/or abandon this process if, in their judgment, the Owner’s best interests will be promoted.

Sealed proposals for each respective bid package will be received by the City Clerk, City of Gadsden, Alabama, at the City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Room 411, Gadsden, Alabama, until 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, March 3, 2026, for the Gadsden Athletic Center Project. Bid Request Numbers 3622, 3623, 3624, 3625, 3626, 3627 located in the City of Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids submitted prior to the bid opening by mail shall be directed to “City Clerk, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0267” or in person delivered to the office of the City Clerk, Room 401, City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids will be publicly opened and read at the above time and place. Specifications and contract documents are open to the public for inspection at the City Hall. Electronic (pdf) specifications and contract documents can be distributed at no cost through Robins & Morton’s Building Connected Platform by requesting the invitation by email at williamb@robinsmorton.com. All bidders must be prequalified with Robins & Morton in order to submit a bid. Bids received from non-Qualified bidders will be rejected.

The bidder shall file with his bid either a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, payable to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in Alabama, in an amount equal to the lesser of five percent (5%) of the bid or ten thousand ($10,000).

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any and all bids.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for the satisfactory Performance and Payment Bond or Bond in the amount required by Section 39-1-1(a), Code of Alabama 1975, and evidence of insurance as required by the bid documents within ten (10) days after being notified that he has been awarded the contract.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. The bidder must comply with all requirements of the public works bid law Section 39-2-1 et seq., Code of Alabama 1975.

Any bidder, whether a resident or non-resident of the State of Alabama, must comply with all applicable provisions of Section 34-8-1, et. seq., Code of Alabama, 1975, including requirements for licensing as a general contractor and the necessity to show evidence of license before the bid will be considered by the awarding authority. A current license number must be included on the bid.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at 1500 West Meighan Boulevard, Gadsden, AL 35901; Time & Date 2/17/26 @ 10:00 AM, to review the project and answer Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference IS NOT REQUIRED but highly recommended FOR ALL PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDERS (and any subcontractors) intending to submit a proposal.

This is a tax-exempt contract.

By signing this contract, the contracting parties affirm, for the duration of the agreement, that they will not violate federal immigration law or knowingly employ, hire for employment, or continue to employ an unauthorized alien within the state of Alabama. Furthermore, a contracting party found to be in violation of this provision shall be deemed in breach of the agreement and shall be responsible for all damages resulting therefrom.

Bidders must certify that they do not and will not maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that are segregated on a basis of race creed, color, sex, or national origin. Bidders must also certify they will make facilities handicap accessible to the extent required by law.

THE CITY GADSDEN, ALABAMA

Craig Ford, Mayor

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, February 6, and 13, 2026

____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS FEDERAL AID PROJECT NO.IM-I059(454)DEKALB AND ETOWAH COUNTIES, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on February 27, 2026 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Roadway Safety Improvements (Traffic Sign Replacement) on I-59 from the SR-77 Interchange (Exit 181) to the Georgia State Line.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Fifty (50) Working Days.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $29.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $647,537 To $791,434 .

The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act.

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

____________

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE

CITY OF ATTALLA

The City of Attalla will hold Public Hearings to discuss the remedies for Nuisance/Abatement cases that will come before the Attalla City Council on Monday, March 16, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Public Hearings will be held at 612 4th Street NW. Attalla, Alabama. The following addresses will be discussed.

413 Rothrock Avenue, SW, Attalla, al 35954

629 Hammond Avenue, Attalla, al. 35954

516 Noojin Street, SW, Attalla, al 35954

Mandy Cash

City Clerk

February 6 and 13, 2026

__________

RESOLUTION NO. R-64-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1115 GRANT AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 11 BLK 38 GARDEN CITY SUB NO 2 PLAT C-411 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-190.000

PIN# 31125

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to SAMUEL & MISTY SOLANO, 1115 GRANT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on February 3, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

February 13, 2026

___________

RESOLUTION NO. R-65-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 2713 LOOKOUT AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

BEG SW COR LT 1 A L SMALL ADD PLAT B-355 TH E 63.6 ALONG N ROW OF LOOKOUT AVE TH N 133 TH W 14.33 TH N 62 TH W 54.9 TH S 195 TO POB LT 1 & PT LT 2 BLK 1 A L SMALL ADD PLAT B-355 GADSDEN 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-2-000-089.000

PIN# 18311

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to JESSICA COLLINS, 2713 LOOKOUT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on February 3, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

February 13, 2026

_______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-66-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

311 7TH STREET NORTH in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number 3 and a strip of land of even width, being 25.6 feet in width, off the Southwest side of Lot No. 2, all being in Block “G” of the Bonnie Nowlin Subdivision, according to the plat or map thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “D”, Page 41, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-2-000-022.000

PIN# 30650

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to TOMMY DURAN MOORE AND WIFE, PATRICIA MAE MOORE, 1323 AL HIGHWAY 204, WELLINGTON, ALABAMA 36279-5084, 311 7TH STREET NORTH, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on February 3, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

February 13, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-67-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

415 CRAWFORD AVENUE (also known as 421 Crawford Avenue) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Numbers 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, Block Number 1 of Kirby’s Subdivision being a rearrangement of Lot Number 2 and 4, in Block Number 4 of the Hadley Farms Addition, according to the map or plat of said Re-subdivision recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 241, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-06-13-3-000-128.000

PIN# 43148

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to NOAH’S LANDING, LLC, P.O. BOX 894, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902, 415 CRAWFORD AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, METRO BANK C/O TONNIE BOICE TURNER, JR., P.O. BOX 1124, ANNISTON, ALABAMA, 36202

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on February 3, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

February 13, 2026

_______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-68-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

428 MADISON CIRCLE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot number Seven (7) in Block Number Two (2) in Woodland Park according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 105, Probate Office, Etowah County, and being and lying in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, subject to the rights, if any, of the City of Gadsden as described in Record Book “359”, Pages 455 and 578 and subject to the rights, if any, of the Alabama Power Company as shown by instrument recorded in Deed Record “3-N”, Page 263, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, as recorded in Book 723, Page 506, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-395.000

PIN# 50132

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to DAVID GANN AND ASHLEY GANN, 428 MADISON CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on February 3, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

February 13, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-69-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1333 STILLMAN AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Twenty-one (21) in Block Number Eleven (11) in the rearrangement of Blocks Number Eleven (11), Twelve (12) Thirteen (13) and Fourteen (14), in Goodyear Highlands, according to the map of said

Re-arrangement recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 293, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-266.000

PIN# 31423

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to TUSCACAL, L.L.C., 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, TUSCACAL, LLC, 1333 STILLMAN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, SUBJECT TO A MORTGAGE IN FAVOR OF FIRST BANK ALABAMA, PO Box 797, Talladega, AL 35161.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on February 3, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

February 13, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-70-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 909 N. 34TH STREET in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 4 BLK 5 SAM BAILEY ADD #2 PLAT A-445 GADSDEN 36-11-5

Tax ID#: 09-07-36-4-000-161.000

PIN# 10664

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to DEXTER SMITH & ROSIE L MARSHALL, 411 BECKY ALLEN CIRCLE, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on February 3, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

February 13, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-71-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1200 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE (County records list property address as 0 Fourth Street) in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 6 & 9 & PT LTS 7-8 HILL & CANSLER ADD BLK 9 PLAT B-193 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-4-000-007.000

PIN# 37008

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to ABUNDANT LIFE CHURCH, INC., 323 SOUTH 12TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALALBAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on February 3, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

February 13, 2026

___________

RESOLUTION NO. R-72-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1532 FORREST AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 29 & 31 BLK 4 W A CROCHERON SECOND ADD A-101 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-229.000

PIN# 36833

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to DADD INVESTMENTS, LLC, 134 AUDREY LANE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-8836, MRDA, LLC, 134 AUDREY LANE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on February 3, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

February 13, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-73-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1237 GOODYEAR AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

BEG SW COR LT 81 RIVERVIEW EST PARCEL 1 PLAT C-402 TH NE 108.2 TH SE 159.85 TH NE 133.5 TO S ROW OF GOODYEAR AVE TH SE 73.02 ALONG ROW TH SW 154.92 TH SW 169.59 TH NE 40 TH W 100.18 TO POB BEING PT LTS 77-81 & 101-102 RIVERVIEW EST PARCEL 1 PLAT C-402 GADSDEN 12-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-12-2-000-056.000

PIN# 32072

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to RANDALL J. & AMANDA SHAW HUMPHREY, 1237 GOODYEAR AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on February 3, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

February 13, 2026

____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-74-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 4 HINSDALE AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 101 CONE MILLS PARCEL #4 PLAT F-57 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-282.001

PIN# 97149

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to ASHLEIGH & wf TIFFANY PHILLIPS, 4 HINSDALE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on February 3, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

February 13, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-75-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 25 LAKEFRONT AVENUE (County records list property address as 25 LAKEFRONT STREET) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOT 103 CONE MILLS CORPORATION PARCEL NO 5 AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK F PG-59 IN CITY OF GADSDEN ALA IN GOVT LOT 2 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-1-000-005.000

PIN# 37540

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to MARY A GARGUS, 1510 OWENS STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on February 3, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

February 13, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-76-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 604 MAGNOLIA AVENUE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 5 BLK 4 CRESTVIEW LAND CO ADD PLAT D-145 15-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-05-15-1-000-144.000

PIN# 41526

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given GAMES & TOURNAMENTS UNLIMITED, LLC, 605 MAGNOLIA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on February 3, 2026

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

February 13, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-77-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 124 PARK STREET (County records list property address as 0 Park Street) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 9 BLK 2 EASTLAND PARK SUB B-229 GADSDEN SEC 14 TWP 12S R 6E

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-1-000-228.000

PIN# 43576

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to STATE OF ALABAMA, PO. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 35903

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on February 3, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

February 13, 2026

____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-78-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 114 PENN DRIVE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 8 BLK 4 THE HIGHLANDS C-263 GADSDEN SEC 15 TWP 12S R 6E

Tax ID#: 15-05-15-1-000-037.000

PIN# 41415

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to KERRY MARSHALL, 35 MILL ROCK DRIVE N.W., CARTERSVILLE, GEORGIA 30121, ADAM SPRINKLE, 114 PENN DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on February 3, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

February 13, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-79-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 2921 SHAHAN AVENUE (County records list property address as 2923 SHAHAN AVENUE) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 7 BLK 16 SMITHS 1ST ADD PLAT B-158 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-1-000-180.000

PIN# 49316

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on February 3, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

February 13, 2026

____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-80-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1007 VINSON AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 18-20 BLK 2 TOMMIE VINSON ADD TO EASTVIEW PLAT C-189 GADSDEN 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-1-000-124.000

PIN# 30458

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to DAVID PANKEY, 5789 MORRIS AVENUE, HOKES BLUFF, ALABAMA 35903-4879.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on February 3, 2026

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

February 13, 2026

__________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

A Notice of Public Hearing for the Creation of a Tax Increment District in the City of Gadsden

The City of Gadsden plans to create a Tax Increment District (TID) for the purpose of encouraging the revitalization of various neighborhoods. The proposed TID would generally cover the following areas: Downtown, East Broad Street, Hoke Street (from East Broad to Litchfield), Forrest Avenue (from 10th Street to Wall Street), 12th Street/Noccalula Road (from West Meighan Boulevard to Irby Boulevard), Tuscaloosa Avenue, Rainbow Drive (from Dallas Street to South 4th Street and areas along the east bank of the Coosa River (from 7th Avenue East to the I-759 Bridge). A map showing the proposed district boundaries may be viewed in the Department of Planning and Engineering, which is located in Room 302 at Gadsden City Hall between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday.

A public hearing will be held concerning the TID on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. in the City Council Chambers at Gadsden City Hall. For additional information, residents may contact Nick Hall 256-549-4521. Written comments may be emailed to nhall@cityofgadsden.com or mailed to:

The City of Gadsden

Attn: Nick Hall

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

February 13 and 20, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

A Notice of Public Hearing for the Amendment of a Tax Increment District in the City of Gadsden

The City of Gadsden plans to create a Tax Increment District (TID) for the purpose of encouraging the revitalization of the airport and surrounding neighborhoods. The proposed TID would generally cover the following areas: the current airport TID, the Northeast Alabama Regional Airport, the Gadsden Commerce Center, Alabama Highway 77 (Gilbert Ferry Rd), Airport Rd, and Steel Station Rd. A map showing the proposed district boundaries may be viewed in the Department of Planning and Engineering, which is located in Room 302 at Gadsden City Hall between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday.

A public hearing will be held concerning the TID on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. in the City Council Chambers at Gadsden City Hall. For additional information, residents may contact Nick Hall at 256-549-4521. Written comments may be emailed to nhall@cityofgadsden.com or mailed to:

The City of Gadsden

Attn: Nick Hall

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

February 13 and 20, 2026

____________

LEGAL ZONING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that on February 25, 2026 at 4:00 p.m., the Planning Commission of the City of Gadsden will hold a regularly scheduled public hearing in the Council Chamber at City Hall, First Floor, 90 Broad Street to give all persons who desire an opportunity to be heard, in opposition to or in favor of, the following requests:

Final Plat presentation for a proposed creation of a New Subdivision on property described below:

A tract of land lying in and being a portion of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter in Section 26, Township 12 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at a spike found, at the purported Northwest corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter Section 26, Township 12 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian; Thence run N89°55’04”E for a distance of 30.00’ feet to a capped rebar found at the Eastern R.O.W of Oakland Dr.; Said point being the point of beginning of the tract of land being herein described; Thence, leaving said R.O. W, run N89°55’04 “E for a distance of 170.00’ feet to a capped rebar found; Thence run N89°55’04’’E for a distance of 321.36’ feet to a capped rebar found at the Western R.O.W of Whorton Bend Rd.; Thence run, along the said R.O.W, S45°25’13”E for a distance of307.Sr feet to a point; Thence run, along the said R.O.W, S49°16’57nE for a distance of 282.29’ feet to a point; Thence run, along the said R.O.W, S56°20’28n E for a distance of 153.54’ feet to a point; Thence run, along the said R.O.W, S56°49’44”E for a distance of 299.06’ feet to a 2”pipe found; Thence, leaving said R.O.W, run S01°36’06n E for a distance of 336.33’ feet to a 1” pipe found; Thence run S00°39’06n E for a distance of 334.12’ feet to a 2” pipe found; Thence run N89°33’11 “W for a distance of 282.11’ feet to a capped rebar found; Thence run N89°58’57”W for a distance of 657.00’ feet to a capped rebar found; Thence run N02°43’25”W for a distance of 105.22’ feet to a capped rebar found; Thence run N02°43’16”W for a distance of 105.12’ feet to a capped rebar found; Thence run N02°37’25”W for a distance of 104.18’ feet to a rebar found; Thence run N01°15’36”W for a distance of 71.25’ feet to a rebar found; Thence run 75°45’42”W for a distance of 218.60’ feet to a rebar found; Thence run N04°30’33”E for a distance of 120.00’ feet to a rebar found; Thence run N71°29’27”W for a distance of 160.00’ feet to a capped rebar found at the Eastern R.O.W of Oakland Dr.; Thence run, along the said R.O.W, N00°29’35”W for a distance of706.74’ feet to a point; Said point being the point of beginning of the tract of land being herein described; Containing 28.76 +/-acres, more or less. Subject to existing rights of way for public roads, utility lines, easements, and restrictions whether recorded or not. Less and Except A tract of land lying in and being portion of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter in Section 26, Township 12 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at a spike found, at the purported Northwest Corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter Section 26, Township 12 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian, thence run N89°55’04”E for a distance of 30.00’ feet to a capped rebar found at the Eastern R.O.W of Oakland Dr.: thence, leaving said R.O.W. run N89°55’04”E for a distance of 170.00’ feet to a capped rebar found; Thence run N89°55’04”E for a distance of 321.36’ feet to a capped rebar found at the Western R.O.W of Whorton Bend Rd.: thence run, along the said R.O.W, S45°25’13”E for a distance of 307.51’ feet to a point; thence run, along the said R.O.W., S49°16’57”E for a distance of 99.48’ feet to a point; Said point being the point of beginning of the tract of land being herein described; thence run along the said R.O.W., S49°16’57”E for a distance of 182.81’ feet to a rebar found; thence run, along the said R.O.W., S56°20’28”E for a distance of 93.48’ feet to a rebar found; thence leaving said R.O.W., run S52°54’29”W for a distance of 434.12’ feet to a rebar found; thence run N68023’33”W for a distance of 110.80’ feet to a rebar found; thence run Nl1°27’08”E for a distance of 280.08’ feet to a rebar found; thence run N56026’58”E for a distance of212.76’ feet to a rebar found, said point being the point of beginning of the tract of land being herein described :Containing 2.36+/- acres, more or less Subject to the existing rights of way for public roads, utility lines, easements, and restrictions whether recorded or not.( Property address being 1170 Oakland Drive).

“A request to rezone the following described properties from DC, Downtown District to HC, Highway Commercial District:

Parcel 1(pin 33773)

A parcel of land, fifty feet in width, on the present Northeast line of Henry Street, and extending to Maighan Boulevard, and having a frontage of approximately 74 feet on Meighan Boulevard, such parcel hereby conveyed having a Southeast boundary line approximately 101.5 feet and a Northwest boundary line of approximately 47 feet; and being all of Lot 6, Block a” of Fitz Gerald’s Survey of the R. B. Kyla Addition, as per plat recorded in Book of Town Plats “A”, on Page 153, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, except that part of Lot 6 which was conveyed co the First Baptist Church in Gadsden by a deed from Edwin L. Goodhue and wife, dated Sept, 22, 1953; and the parcel here conveyed, being further described as beginning at a point in the Southeast line of Lot 6 which is 5 feet Northeasterly as measured along the line of Lot 6, from the original line of Henry Street; thence Northeasterly along the Southeast line of Lok 6, a distance of 101.5 feet, more or less, to Meighan Boulevard; thence North 82 degrees 56 minute West, along Meighan Boulevard a distance of 74 feet, more or less, to the Northwest line of Lot 61 thence Southwesterly along the Northwest line of Lot 6, a distance of 47 feet, more or less, to the present line of Henry Street;

Parcel 2 (pin 33774)

Begin at the most Westerly comer of Lot No. 2, Block “B”, of the Kyle Henry Street Plat as recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 153, in the Etowah County Probate Office, and run North 55°00’00” East along the Northerly line of Lot No. 2 a distance of 124.44 feet to an iron pin found; thence run South 75°46’20” East a distance of 3.38 feet to an-iron pin found; thence run South distance 12°42’20” East a distance of 15.47 feet to an iron pin found; thence run South 77°12’20” East as of 39.87 feet to an iron pin found; thence run North 35°10’40” East a distance of 131.00 feet to an existing right-of-way monument and the intersection of the Southerly right-of-way line of Meighan Boulevard and the Southerly right-of-way line of Lister Lane; thence run South 61°37’20” East along the Southerly right-of-way line of Lister Lane a distance of 66.67 feet to an iron pin found; thence run South 28°24’40” West a distance of 110.01 feet to an iron pin found; thence run North 73°28’20” West a distance of 41.93 feet to an iron pin found; thence run North 77°13’53” West a distance of 2.48 feet to an iron pin found; thence run South 28°00’40” West a distance of 193.82 feet to an iron pin found on the Northeasterly right-of-way line of Henry Street; thence run along the Northeasterly right-of-way line of Henry Street and along a curve to the right having a Delta = 38°20’, Tangent = 81 feet, a distance of 38.88 feet measured along the chord of said curve having a chord bearing of North 39°19’00” West to an iron pin found; thence continue along the Northeasterly right-of-way line of Henry Street North 34°30’20” West a distance of 125.35 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel being Lot No. 2 and a portion of Lot No. 1, Block “B” of the Kyle Henry Street Plat, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 153, in the Etowah County Probate Office, and a portion of the NW ½ of the SE 4, Section 4, T-12-S, R-6-E, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, and containing 0.629 acre, more or less.

Parcel 3 (pin 33775)

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at the point of inter section of the easterly line of Seventh Street with the t southwesterly line of Herry Street, as presently located, and from thence run in a southeasterly direction and along the present southwest line of Henry Street a distance of 10,5 feet to’ a point of curve; thence continue in a southeasterly direction. and a curve along the southwesterly line of Henry Street, as presently located, along the left having a central angle of 41 22 and a radius of 259.7 Feet e a distance of 166.33 feet to a point in the north right of way line of the Nashville, Chattanooga and St. Louts Railroad, now the Louisville and Nashville Railroad; thence in a westerly direction and along the northerly right of way line of said railroad a distance of 308.5 feet to a point, in the east line off Seventh Street: thence in a northerly direction and along the east line of Seventh Street a distance of 203.5 fent to the paint of beginning, said description embarking within its boundaries all of Block “A” “ of Kyle Henry Street Plat, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 153, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; and a portion of the northeast of the R southwest quarter and e portion of the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter in Section 4, Township 12 South, Rarnge 6 East of Huntsville Meridiam, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel 4 (pin 34107)

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the northerly, or northeasterly the line of Lister line Lane which is 152.3 feet from the westerly line of North Sixth Street, said point being the southwest corner of that certain tract conveyed by Belie Ragland et al to Trustees of Sweet Home Methodist Church, by deed dated 25th July, 1960, and recorded in Book 789, Page 347, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and from there run in a northwesterly direction and along the northeasterly Line of Listers Lane of a distance of 50 feet, more or less, to the southwest corner of that certain tract conveyed by Walter Dennis et al to Jessie L. Webb by deed recorded in Book 696, Page 45, said Probate Office; thence run in a northerly direction and along the easterly line of said Webb lot a distance of 85 feet, more or less, to a point in the southerly right of way line of Meighan Bouleverd, otherwise known as Project No. U-208 (7); thence run in an easterly direction and along the southerly line of said Maighan Boulevard along a curve to the right a distance of 57.2 feet, more or less, to a point of tangent; thence run in an easterly direction and along Meighan Boulevard distance of 22.58-feet to the northwest corner of the church lot described in book 789 page 347, above referred to thence deflect at angle of 89 ‘‘ 31’ to the right and run in a southerly direction and along the west line of said Church lot a distance of 100 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) in Section Four (4), in Township Twelve (12) South, Range Six (6) (6) East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah. County, Alabama, and possibly a portion of Lot Number Two Hundred Eighty-One (281) of the Original Survey of Gadsden. The foregoing description embraces the, same lands conveyed by Home Owners Loan Corporation to Kattie Thomas and Cleveland Thomas by deed dated 16th January, 1939 and recorded in Book “3-N”, page 374, Probate office, Etowah County, Alabama except that portion now embraced In Meighan Boulevard PARCEL #2 A Lot or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in northerly or northwest line of Listers Lane which is 202.5 feet the northerly, or northwest- measured along the northwest Line of Listers Lane from the westerly, measured along. Street, said point of Listers Lane, from the westerly line of North Sixth street. And point being the southwest by Walter Deunis et being al to the southeast corner of that certain tract conveyed Jessie L. Webb, by deed recorded. in Book 696, Page 451, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and from thence run in a northwesterly direction ton and along the northeasterly line of Listers Lane a distance of 85.5 fest to the southeast corner of thar certain tract conveyed by Dorris Herron to Glen Andrewe, by deed dated 25th January, 1971, and recorded in Book 1119, pages 39, and Probate Office; thence deflect an angle of 75 35 to the right and run in a northerly direction and along the east line of said Andrews lot a distance of 56.18 feet to a point in the southernly right of way line of Meighan Boulevard, otherwise known as Project No. U-208 (7);) thence run in an west direction and along the southerly line of said Meighan Bouleverd distances of 77 feet, more or less, to the east line of the Wabb tract describe in Book 696, page 451 thence run in a southerly direction line of said Webb tract direction and along the cast Webb tract a distance and along the east line of said Wabb tract! a distance of 05 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the Northwest Quartar (NW (NW 1/4) 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (St 1/4) in Section Four (4), Township Twelve (12) South, Hange S

Parcel 5 (pin 34108)

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the northeast line of Listers Lame, which said point is 288.7 feet northwesterly, measured along said northeast line of lister’s Lane, from the westerly line of North 6th Street, said point being the sour west corner of the Jessie L. Webb lot as described in a deed from Walter Dernis, et al, to Jessie L. Webb, recorded in Book “696”, Paga 45, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and frum thence run in a northerly direction and along the westerly line of said lot a entrance of 57 feet, more or less, to a point in the southwesterly right of way line of Meighan Boulevard, otherwise known as Federal Project No U-208(7): thence run in a northwesterly direction and along the southwesterly U-208)1thine of Meighan Boulevard, right of way line of said Meighan Boulevard a distance of 20 feet, more or run less, in to a point where said right of way line tums abruptly southwest thence southwesterly direction and along the right of way line of said Meighan Boulevard a distance of 42 feet, more or less, to a point in the north easterly line of Listers Lane; thence run in a southeasterly direction and along the northeast line of said listers Lame a distance of 40 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the Northwest Quarter (NW of the Southeast Quarter (SE) in Section Four (4), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Ala Abama, and being those portions not embraced in Meighan Boulevard of that certain lot conveyed by Crittic Dennis to Hazel Dennis Taylor, by deed dated 4th August, 1939, and recorded in Book “6- “6-B”, page 34, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and being one and the same property described an Parcel No. 3 in that certain deed recorded in Bock “134” page 698, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel 6 (pin 34110)

For a point of beginning to describe the property herein start at a point in the West line of the NW1/4 of the SE1/4 which is 200 feet Southerly, measured along the West line of said forty, from the Northwest comer thereof, said point being in the Southwest line of Lister’s Lane and being North 62 degrees 50 minutes West 602.4 feet, measured along the Southwest line of Lister’s Lane, from the Northwest line of North Sixth Street and from said point run North 62 degrees 50 minutes West and along the Southwest line of Lister’s Lane a distance of 4.5 feet to the Northeast corner of that certain lot conveyed by Era Brummett and husband, Lon Brummet, to Kyle Realty Company, a corporation, by deed dated 16th May, 1951, and recorded in Book 471, Page 73, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence deflect an angle of 100 degrees 56 minutes to the left and run South 16 degrees 14 minutes West and along the Easterly line of said Kyle Realty Company lot a distance of 30 feet to a point in the Southerly right-of-way line of the New Meighan Boulevard, known as Proj. U-208(7), and which said last mentioned point is the point of beginning of the lot herein described, and from said point of beginning continue South 16 degrees 14 minutes West and along the Easterly line of said Kyle Realty Company lot a distance of 102.8 feet to a point, thence deflect an angle of91 degrees 35 minutes to the left and run South 75 degrees 21 minutes East a distance of 24 feet to a point in the West line of said NW1/4 of the SE1/4; thence in a Southerly direction and along the West line of said forty a distance of 9.7 feet to a point; thence South 74 degrees 00 minutes East a distance of 21 feet to a point, thence North 27 degrees 10 minutes East a distance of 130 feet to a point in the Southwest line of Lister’s Lane, said point being where the Southerly line of the New Meighan Boulevard intersects the Southwest line of Lister’s lane; thence North 87 degrees 30 minutes West and along the Southerly line of said New Meighan Boulevard a distance of 74 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4) and a portion of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW1/4) in Section Four (4), Township Twelve (12) South of Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian, and a portion of Lot Number Two Hundred Eighty-two (282) in the Original Survey of the City of Gadsden, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel 7 ( pin 34114)

A tract of land described as beginning at the southeast: corner of Lot No. 281 in the Original Survey of Gadsden and from thence run in an easterly or southeasterly direction along the southerly line of said lot a distance of 180 feet to a point; thence run in a north. or northeasterly direction at an exterior angle. Of 89 32’ a distance of 95,8 feet, more or less, to the southerly line of listers Lane; thence in a westerly or northwesterly direction along the southerly line of said Listers Lane a distance of 180 feet to the point of intersection of the westerly line of said lot produced; thence in a southerly or southwesterly direction and along the westerly line of said lot produced to the point of beginning and embracing a portion of Lot No. 291 of the Original Survey of Gadsden which lies south or southwest of Listers Lane and also embracing a portion of a tract of land bounded on the south by the north line 11 of the Original Survey of Gadsden, on the no on the north or northeast by the southerly line of Listers lane, and on the west or northwest by the westerly line of said lot No. 281 produced, and being and lying in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. (Property address being 630 West Meighan Blvd and surrounding).

Final Plat presentation for a proposed Re-Plat on property described below:

LOT 1

A TRACT OF LAND CONTAINING 4.72 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, A PORTION OF WHICH LYING IN LOTS 12 & 13 OF THE DR. O.R. EATMAN FARM, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “C”, PAGE 153, COUNTY PROBATE OFFICE, AND BEING PART OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 07 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:BEGIN AT A 5/8” REBAR MARKING THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF LOUISVILLE & NASHVILLE RAILROAD (50’ R/W) AND THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF BURNS PARK ROAD (50’ R/W); THENCE ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY OF BURNS PARK ROAD N72°22’35”E FOR 436.81 FEET TO A 1/2” REBAR; THENCE N72°25’42”E FOR 50.70 FEET TO A 1/2” REBAR; THENCE N70°34’24”E FOR 153.04 FEET TO A CAPPED 5/8” REBAR (3 NOTCH GROUP CA-0026-LS); THENCE LEAVING SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY S21°17’21”E FOR 390.45 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT; THENCE S75°03’31”W FOR 463.58 FEET TO A 1/2” IRON ROD AT THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF LOUISVILLE & NASHVILLE RAILROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY N46°44’59”W FOR 415.76 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. (property address being 200 Burns Park Road)

Chapter 130 Zoning Ordinance proposed “text” amendments to Section 130-9, General Site Development and Design Standards; Section 130-11, Parking and Mobility; Section 130-12, Landscaping and Buffering; Article VI, Development Review Procedures; Section 130-26, Measurements.

February 13, 2026.

___________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS

Noccalula Falls Event Pavilion

Located at NOCCALULA FALLS for the City of Gadsden, Alabama

Gadsden Bid Request No. 3636

Sealed proposals will be received by the City Clerk, City of Gadsden, Alabama, at the City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Room 411, Gadsden, Alabama until 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, March 17, 2026, for a Noccalula Falls Event Pavilion located at Noccalula Falls Park, Bid Request No. 3636, located in the City of Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids submitted prior to the bid opening by mail shall be directed to “City Clerk, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0267 or in person delivered to the office of the City Clerk, Room 401, City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama. Bids will be publicly opened and read at the above time and place.

The bidder shall file with his bid either a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, payable to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in Alabama, in an amount equal to the lesser of five percent (5%) of the bid or ten thousand ($10,000).

Bid Documents are open to the public for inspection at the City Hall, Room 301, City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama, Alabama AGC / ISQFT Plan Room; Dodge Project Data; and Construct Connect. Electronic copies of Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect through email request only. Sub-contractors and vendors should obtain digital copies through the General Contractor. No printed hard copies of bid documents will be issued. Requests for Bid Documents should be submitted to Kevin Bryant, kbryant@dadot.com. In order to submit a bid, all General Contractor bidders must use the procedures above and attend the mandatory pre-bid meeting and having done so, will be placed on the Architect’s Official Bidders List. Bids received from bidders who obtained Bid Documents through any other method and are not on the Architect’s Official Bid List will be rejected.

General Contractors who obtain bid documents and wish to withdraw from the Official Bidders List must do so in writing to the Architect prior to the bid date. Bids received from General Contractors who are not on the Official Bidders List will not be accepted or opened. Davis Architects, makes no guarantee of bid documents obtained by Contractors and Vendors from sources other than the issued documents provided by the Architect. Contractors and Vendors who base their pricing from bid documents obtained otherwise, either in part or whole, do so at their own risk.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2026 in the Council Chambers of the Gadsden City Hall. All General Contractor Bidders expecting to submit a bid shall have a knowledgeable representative present at this meeting. This meeting will convene in the Council Chambers and adjourn and reconvene at the project site if necessary. All questions shall be received from prospective bidders no later than 5 PM on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Scope of Work includes, but is not limited to, construction of a new load-bearing exterior masonry wall

structure consisting of quarter-log siding, manufactured stone veneer, wood roof trusses, composition shingle roofing, pre-finished metal gutters, fascia and downspouts, aluminum storefront entrances, casement windows, site improvements and utilities. The new facility will house a meeting / flex event space consisting of: a large open meeting room, restrooms, catering/warming kitchen, storage and electrical / janitor closets. Interior construction will primarily be metal stud framing, gypsum board, exposed painted CMU, lay-in ceilings, stained concrete flooring, porcelain tile, and casework cabinetry. Electrical work will consist, but is not limited to, of IT cabling, power, suspended and lay-in LED fixtures. HVAC systems will consist of, but is not limited to, gas-fired infrared heaters, fresh air ventilation and package unit HVAC with gas-fired heat and electric cooling. Plumbing work will consist of, but is not limited to, restroom fixtures, one interior and one exterior water cooler, wall hydrants, an ice maker, floor drains and a mop sink.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any and all bids.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for the satisfactory Performance and Payment

Bond or Bond in the amount required by Section 39-1-1(a), Code of Alabama 1975, and evidence of insurance

as required by the bid documents within ten (10) days after being notified that he has been awarded the

contract.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. No bidder may

withdraw his bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. The bidder must comply

with all requirements of the public works bid law Section 39-2-1 et seq., Code of Alabama 1975.

Any bidder, whether a resident or non-resident of the State of Alabama, must comply with all applicable

provisions of Section 34-8-1, et seq., Code of Alabama, 1975, including requirements for licensing as a

general contractor and the necessity to show evidence of license, before the bid will be considered by the

awarding authority. A current license number must be included on the bid.

By signing this contract, the contracting parties affirm, for the duration of the agreement, that they will not

violate federal immigration law or knowingly employ, hire for employment, or continue to employ an

unauthorized alien within the state of Alabama. Furthermore, a contracting party found to be in violation of

this provision shall be deemed in breach of the agreement and shall be responsible for all damages resulting

therefrom.

Bidders must certify that they do not and will not maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that

are segregated on a basis of race, creed, color, sex, or national origin. Bidders must also certify they will

make facilities handicap accessible to the extent required by law.

THE CITY GADSDEN, ALABAMA

Craig Ford, Mayor

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

February 13, 2026