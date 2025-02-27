Legals for 2/21/2025 – 2/27/2025

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURESALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT default has occurred in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by MARK BLACKWELL and CANDI BLACKWELL dated December 14, 2012, to originally in favor of LIBERTY BANK, recorded on December 21, 2012 in Instrument Number 3378409 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and which Mortgage was modified by that certain Modification of Mortgage dated March 27, 2020 executed by MARK BLACKWELL and CANDI BLACKWELL, as Mortgagors, to LIBERTY BANK, as Mortgagee, recorded on April 9, 2020 in Instrument Number 3500587 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and which was duly assigned by LIBERTY BANK to DRY GROUND INVESTMENTS, LLC on December 5, 2024, recorded on December 5, 2024 in Instrument Number 3584449 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Because of said default, the undersigned Mortgagee under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the mortgage as amended and assigned, DRY GROUND INVESTMENTS, LLC, as mortgagee/assignee will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door of the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, on the 25th day of February 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate located in ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, to wit:

Beginning at the Southeast Corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 10 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama; thence North 89 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West along the South line of said Northwest Quarter for a distance of 770.00 feet to a point on the East right of way line of Leeth Gap Road; thence North 27 degrees 58 minutes 07 seconds West along said East right of way line for a distance of 135.10 feet to a point of the South right of way line of Sardis Road; thence North 79 degrees 26 minutes 19 seconds East along said South right of way line for a distance of 250.00 feet; thence continuing along said South right of way line the following: North 71 degrees 39 minutes East for a distance of 150.00 feet; thence North 63 degrees 12 minutes East for a distance of 200.00 feet; thence North 50 degrees 58 minutes 50 seconds East for a distance of 287.32 feet; thence leaving said South right of way line South 02 degrees 30 minutes 43 seconds East for a distance of 464.47 feet to the point of beginning; said parcel containing 4.7 acres more or less and lying in the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 10 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama; According to the survey prepared by Donald R. Jarrells PLS/AL. Reg. No. 9979 dated December 14, 2000.

The property address, which is for information purposes only, is 4110 Sardis Road, Boaz, Alabama 35956. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, mineral rights, if any, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage as amended and assigned and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated, without warranty or recourse, express or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Fifteen Thousand Dollars ($15,000.00) in certified funds made payable to DRY GROUND INVESTMENTS, LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of McLaughlin & Edmondson, LLC at the address indicated below. McLaughlin & Edmondson, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

THIS SALE is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the said mortgage as amended and assigned, as well as the expenses of the foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

RODNEY L. EDMONDSON

McLaughlin & Edmondson, LLC

Attorneys and Auctioneer for DRY GROUND INVESTMENTS, LLC, Mortgagee/Assignee

North Main Street

Arab,AL. 35016

(256) 931-2520

February 7, 14, and 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

By virtue of a Writ of Execution issued out of the State of Alabama, Department of Revenue of Montgomery County, Alabama, and to me directed whereby I am commanded to make the amount of judgment ($98,651.74 plus daily interest) recently obtained against Marty Naylor in favor of State of Alabama, Department of Revenue out of the good, chattels, lands and tenements of the said Marty Naylor.

I have levied on the following property, to-wit:

H/S BASE YEAR-LT 149.5×291.6 LYING IN SW % SE 1⁄4 5-10-6 1385-441, D-1977-1552, D-2011-335124, D-2011-3358221

Parcel 03-03-05-0-000-034.000 PPIN 001287

Property Address 171 Underwood Road, Boaz, Al. 35956

**ALL PROPERTY SOLD SUBJECT TO ANY/ALL MORTGAGES, TAXES, LIENS, EASEMENTS, AND/OR ENCUMBRANCES. WILL BE SOLD “AS IS WHERE IS”. PURCHASER PAYS COST OF ADVERTISING

AND OTHER LAWFUL CHARGES AND FEES.

Therefore, according to said command, I shall expose for sale at public auction, all the right, title and interest of the above Marty Naylor in and to the above-described property, on the 3rd day of March 2025, during the legal hours of sale, at the Courthouse in Etowah County, Alabama. The sale is scheduled for 11:00 A. M.

Jonathon W. Horton

Sheriff, Etowah County

February 14, 21 and 28, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Bennett D. Tucker, Jr., Amanda Tucker Cabaniss and Traci Tucker Dewar was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 01/09/2025 to the Estate of Bennett D. Tucker, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 7, 14 and 21, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Betty Ruth White was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 1/23/2025 over the Estate of William E. White, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

LaShonda Lynn Dobbins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 1/22/2025 to the Estate of Willie Vernard Dobbins, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 14, 21, and 28, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Lisa Holcombe Hester was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 1/28/2025 to the Estate of Charles R. Holcombe, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 14, 21, and 28, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Louis Kemp was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/22/2024 to the Estate of Estella Mae Wilson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jacob Millican was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 1/31/2025 to the Estate of Roxie Janet Smith, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jacob Millican was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 1/31/2025 over the Estate of Judy Marie Gill, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Karen Heath Entrekin and Randy Shane Heath was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/06/2025 to the Estate of Gail R. Heath, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Lisa Keeton Williams was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/23/2025 to the Estate of Bettye Keeton, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jonathan Mark Atchley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/28/2025 to the Estate of Charles Edward Atchley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jamie Bridges Walden was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/25/2024 over the Estate of Kathy Lee Bridges, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Regina Phillips was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/17/2025 to the Estate of Ronald Dutton, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kimberly Lynn Boyd was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/28/2025 to the Estate of Trina Marie Sweet, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Nica Lea Hodge was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/28/2025 to the Estate of Donna Lou Fish, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Gregory Tyler Reeves was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/21/2025 over the Estate of Gregory Lamar Reeves, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Richard Allen Bard was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/27/2025 to the Estate of William Jimmy Copeland, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Billy W. Green was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/22/2025 to the Estate of Sandra G. Boyd, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 14, 21, and 28, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Lisa Keeton Williams was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/23/2025 to the Estate of Bettye Keeton, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 14, 21, and 28, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: PRICE K. EATMAN, INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2024-227

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR THE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 19th day of MARCH 2025 at 1:30p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 31ST DAY OF JANUARY 2025.

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

February 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MYRA K. CROCKETT, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2024-00626

TO: ANY INTERESTED PARTY

Please take notice that a Petition to Approve Sale of Real Property was filed in the Office of

the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama and further, that the 31st day of MARCH, 2025

at 10:00 a.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 31st DAY OF January 2025

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 7, 14, and 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF EDWARD BYNUM, DECEASED.

Case No.: S-12247

TO: ANY INTERESTED PARTY

Please take notice that a Motion to Compel Final Settlement was filed in the Office of the

Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama and further, that the 4th day of MARCH, 2025 at

10:30 a.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 24th DAY OF JANUARY 2025

SCOTT W. HASSELL

JUDGE OF PROBATE

February 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: MITCHELL G. CHILDERS,

Case #: 2025-68

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

TO: Layla Matthews and any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 17 day of MARCH 2025 at 1:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 12TH DAY OF FEBRUARY 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

February 14, 21, and 28, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR FINAL

SETTLEMENT AND DISCHARGE ON ADMINISTRATION OF ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

The Matter of the Estate of BARBARA STEED, deceased

CASE NO. 2024 – 00103

NOTICE TO: Angela Dale Hilton, aka Angela Matthews, aka Angela Knighten, aka Angela Hicks, and all other next of kin and other interested parties

Please take notice that a Petition for Final Settlement and Discharge has been filed in said Court by Alan Knighten, Petitioner, and that the 30th day of April 2025, at 10:00 o’clock a.m. has been set for hearing on the same in the Probate Judge’s Courtroom in the Etowah County Courthouse in Gadsden, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest the said Petition, you must file a written response with the Probate Court, send a copy of your response to counsel for Petitioner, and appear at the above hearing.

Dated this 17th day of February 2025.

Jason Knowles

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC Attorneys for Petitioner

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone: 256-547-7200

February 21, 28, and March 7, 2025

___________

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given on Tuesday February 25, 2025 at 9:30 AM a hearing is set to be heard in Probate Office of Etowah County concerning the deceased Charles Edward Riley, Jr. who died February 12, 2025 at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Gadsden, Charles Edward Riley, Jr. last known address was 406 N. 6th St. Apt. C Gadsden, AL 35901.

February 21, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Ben Pike, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Gregory

Lee Pike and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Gregory Lee Pike was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 31ST day of JANUARY, 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 18th day of MARCH 2025, at 1:30 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 7, 14 and 21, 2025

________________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Edna Brotman and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Edna Brotman was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 12th day of FEBRUARY 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 18TH day of MARCH 2025, at 2:30 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 14, 21, and 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Fred Reynolds and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Fred Reynolds was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 14TH day of FEBRUARY 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 31ST day of MARCH 2025, at 1:30 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 21, 28, and March 7, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900424-BTC

PLAINTIFF

VS.

10 GAMBLING

DEVICES

$946.00 U.S. CURRENCY

Mp25 .25 Auto

SN#1817218

DEFENDANTS

In Re: ELIJAH BYNUM

1209 Monte Vista Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35901

Property Seized From:

1229 Franklin Street

Gadsden, AL. 35904

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 25th day of March 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 23rd day of January 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 31, February 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

RUSSELL EDWARDS, PLAINTIFF,

VS.

CASE NO.: CV-2024-900277

CASEY RYAN SHERRELL, DEFENDANT.

CASEY RYAN SHERRELL is hereby notified that Russell Edwards, has filed a Complaint in the Circuit Court for Etowah County, Alabama. The style of said action being identified as CV-2024-900277. The above named person, entities and all other persons or entities, known or unknown, are hereby notified that they must file an answer to said complaint in the identified civil action on or before or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against them in said Civil Action No. CV-2024-900277.

Dated: 1/30/25

Cassandra Johnson,

Clerk, Etowah County Circuit Court

F. Michael Haney

Attorney for Plaintiff

235 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 546-1656

February 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2025

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

DANNY STOWERS,

VS

CASE NO: DV-24-900834

CHRISTIAN FORD

NOTICE OF BREACH OF CONTRACT AND NEGLIGENCE ACTION

CHRISTIAN FORD’S whereabouts are unknown, must answer DANNY STOWER’S Complaint for Breach of Contract and Negligence and other relief by CHRISTIAN FORD, or thereafter, a Judgement by Default may be rendered against Christian Ford in Case No: DV-24-900834, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Dated: February 4, 2025

Cassandra Johnson,Circuit Clerk

Clark Hall

Attorney for the Plaintiff

750 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

(256)549-4357

February 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF GARY WAYNE MIZELL, DEACEASED.

Case No.: S-11667

Notice to: All creditors, heirs or distributees and all other person interested in the Estate of GARY WAYNE MIZELL, deceased:

You will hereby take notice that JOSHUA CALEB GRINDBERG, as Personal Representative of the Estate of GARY WAYNE MIZELL, filed a Report of Insolvency of said Estate on the 13th day of February 2025.

You are hereby notified that a hearing on the Petitioner’s Report of Insolvency will be held at my office in the Etowah County Courthouse, on the 7th day of April, 2025, at 10:00 o’clock a m. when the Report of Insolvency will be considered, and you may show cause, if any, why the Report of Insolvency should be denied.

This the 14th day of February 2025

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 21, 28, and March 7, 2025

______________

NOTICE OFHEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In The Matter of the Adoption Petition of DONALD RAY BACON And JUDY DARNELL BACON

CASE NO.: 2024-00689

TO: CAIN PHILLIPS AND/OR ANY UNKNOWN FATHER

Address unknown.

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to Christin R. Gulledge has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) named above. The minor child’s date of birth is September 6, 2019. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this notice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Savannah Lane Long

P.O. Box 8241

Gadsden, AL 35902

256-312-9553

Given under my hand this the 29th day of January 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

February 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In The Matter of the Adoption Petition of JOSEA DANIEL CABRERA FLORES

CASE NO.: 2024-00044

TO: UNKNOWN FATHER

Address unknown.

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to Joanna Ramos Cabrera has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) named above. The minor child’s date of birth is June 20, 2010. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this notice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

Attorney for Petitioner: Tammy Parris

945 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone 256-547-9222

Given under my hand this the 7th day of February. 2025

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February14, 21, 28, and March 7, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

KATHY LEE, PLAINTIFF

VS

CASE NO.: CV-2025-900021

SAMMY HERRON,

ET AL.,

DEFENDANTS

The Defendants, Sammy Herron, Estella Herron, and Cicero Curry, whose whereabouts are unknown, and any other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described below, must answer Plaintiff’s Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication of thereafter a judgement of default may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

The subject property is described as follows:

LOT 1, BLOCK A, HIGHLAND PARK ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “B”, PAGE 164, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Done the 30th day of

January, 2025.

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County

Jason Knowles,

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-7200

February 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In The Matter of the Adoption Petition of BRANDON

SCOTT WILDER

CASE NO.: 2025-00001

TO: Bradley Watts

Address Unknown

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to Brooke Ellen Perry, a.k.a Brooke Perry Wilder, has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) named above. The minor child’s date of birth is March 30, 2011. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this notice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Shannon L. Millican

255 South 8th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Given under my hand this the 2nd day of January 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 31, February 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_______________

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama Case # JU-25-16.01

Publication Notice to: Laura Ann Dial.

A Complaint has been filed in this court to terminate your parental rights as to N.D. (DOB 4/26/20), a minor child. You must file an answer to the Complaint within 14 days of perfection of service by publication. Your answer is to be filed in the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 801 Forrest Ave. Gadsden, AL, 35901.

Done this the 19th day of February 2025.

Cassandra Johnson Circuit Court Clerk.

Williams, King & Associates

2100 Club Drive, Suite 150

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-442-0201

February 21, 28, March 7, 14, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION TO QUIET TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Paul Skelton, Plaintiff,

V.

Civil Action no.CV-2024-900380

A tract of land described as Lot Numbers Twenty-two (22) to Thirty-three (33), both inclusive, in Block Number One (1), and Lots Numbers Six (6), Seven (7), Nine (9), Ten (10), Eleven (11), and Twelve (12), in Block Number Two (2), in Skelton’s Rearrangement of Lots Numbers 26, 27 and 28, in Block Twenty-five (25), of Cloverdale Subdivision, according to map of said Rearrangement recorded in Plat Book “D”, page 23, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Attalla, Etowah County, Alabama, Nell Skelton, the unknown heirs of Nell Skelton, if any, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said property, Defendants, are hereby notified that Paul Skelton, Plaintiff, has filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, a complaint for quiet title and other relief. The style of said action being identified as CV- 2024-900380. The above named person, entities and all other persons or entities, known or unknown, are hereby notified that they must file an answer to said complaint in the identified civil action on or before 3/31/2025, or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against them in said Civil Action

CV-2024-900380.

Done this 3rd day of January 2025

CASSANDRA JOHNSON,

CLERK OF COURT

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Elizabeth P. Haney,

PO Drawer 287

Gadsden, AL 35902

February 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

TOSUBER BARROW, SR., whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the complaint of Tamara Barrow, by answering a divorce and other relief, thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against him in Civil Action No.: DR-25- 900022 Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Dated February 3, 2025

Cassandra Johnson

CIRCUIT CLERK

John D. Floyd, Attorney for Plaintiff

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

(256)547-6328

February 14, 21, 28, and March 7, 2025

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION PORTABLE ICE-SKATING RINK

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, Bob Smith Construction, Inc. hereby gives written notice of the completion of a contract with the City of Gadsden, Alabama, for the Portable Ice-Skating Rink project no. 3563, and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. This notice is to appear for four consecutive weeks, beginning Friday January 31, 2025 and ending on Friday February 21, 2025. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Heath Williamson, Architect for City of Gadsden, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, AL 35902-0267 during this period.

Bob Smith Construction, Inc.

8076 US Highway 11,

Springville, AL. 35146

Phone 205-655-9006

January 31, February 7, 14 and 21, 2025

_______________

Notice to Contractors Federal Aid Project No.STPSU-2819(252) ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on February 28, 2025 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Widening, Resurfacing, and Traffic Stripe on Black Creek Parkway from the junction of Willis Creek Road to the junction of 11th Street in Gadsden. Length 0.566 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Thirty-five (35) Working Days. A 5.00% DBE Contract Obligation Is Required.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $17.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $682,493 To $834,159.

The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act.

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

February 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS STATE PROJECT NO. ATRP2-28-2023-418 ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on February 28, 2025 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Micro- Milling, Resurfacing, and Traffic Stripe on Church Street from the junction of SR-77 to the junction of SR-25 (US-411) to include Traffic Signal Installations at various locations in Rainbow City. Length 0.357 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In One Hundred Twenty (120) Working Days. A 0.50% DBE Contract Obligation Is Required.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $12.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $1,119,291 To $1,368,022

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Section 34-8-8. Code of Alabama 1975 as amended states in part as follows: ‘… it will be necessary for him or her to show evidence of license before his or her bid is considered,’ Further, Section 34-8-8, Code of Alabama 1975 as amended also states in part as follows: ‘All Owners, Architects, and engineers receiving bids pursuant to this chapter shall require the person, firm, or corporation to include his or her current license number on the bid.’

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

February 7, 14, and 21, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the Contents of the following storage buildings will be SOLD by Off Campus Storage on February 28, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. at 474 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35903

Peggy Caldwell #39

Francesca Rodgers #119

Evett Rembert #67

Off Campus Storage

George Wallace Drive

Gadsden, AL. 358903

February 14 and 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the Contents of the following storage buildings will be disposed/auctioned by Rainbow Self Storage on February 28, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at 209 A. East Grand Avenue, Rainbow City, AL. 35906.

Meredith McCowen Unit 42 and 43

Rainbow Self Storage

209 A. East Grand Avenue

Rainbow City, AL.

February 21, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2002 Toyota 4Runner vin# JT3GN86RX20254830 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 04/02/2025. The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

February 14 and 21, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2009 Pontiac G5 vin# 1G2AS18H097177302 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 04/01/2025 The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

February 14 and 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on April 4, 2025.

2003 Ford Mustang VIN: 1FAFP42R73F407023

2015 Ford Mustang VIN: 1FA6P8TH1F5372583

2001 Ford Econoline VIN: 1FBSS31L91HA57916

2006 Dodge Stratus VIN: 1B3EL46XX6N150865

2007 Chevrolet Uplander VIN: 1GNDV33177D212039

2005 BMW 745 VIN: WBAGN63565DS56666

2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer VIN:1GNDS13S562158496

2006 Honda Odyssey VIN: 5FNRL38756B070959

2006 Pontiac Grand Prix VIN2G2WP552061115082

2000 Honda Accord VIN: 1HGCG554XYA042314

Thacker Towing

927 5th Ave NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 504-1605

February 14 and 21, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on March 21, 2025

2014FORD FOCUS. VIN: 1FADP3K21EL251537

1998 FORD F150 VIN: 1FTZX1720WNB69401

2006 GMC YUKON XL VIN: 1GKEC16Z86J147098

2004 LINCOLN TOWN CAR VIN: 1LNHM83W54Y627835

1988 HONDA ACCORD VIN: 1HGCA6162JA045454

1995 NISSAN TRUCK VIN: 1N6SD16S3SC424962

2008 TOYOTA CAMRY VIN: 4T1BK46KX8U570753

2002 HONDA ACCORD VIN: 1HGCG56722A042551

2006 CADILLAC ESCALADE VIN: 1GYEK63N26R156873

ER Towing

1733 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256)547-1549

February 14 and 21, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2020 Nissan Versa vin# 3N1CN8EV0LL835074 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 04/07/2025. The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is un-reasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

February 21 and 28, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on April 4, 2025 at 8:00 A.M.

2016 Buick Regal. VIN: 2G4GS5GX5G9208833

Tommy Tows

1912 3rd Street

Attalla, AL. 35954

(256) 490-3715

February 21 and 28, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on April 9, 2025.

2002 Mercury Grand Marquis VIN 2MEFM74W22X640820

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

2075 HWY 77

ATTALLA AL 35954

256-538-6600

February 21 and 28, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on April 11, 2025.

2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee VIN: 1J4PS4GK7AC117916

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

2075 HWY 77

ATTALLA AL 35954

256-538-6600

February 21 and 28, 2025

______________

A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT

Relating to Etowah County and the Mega Sports Complex Authority; to amend Section 45-28

220.03, Code of Alabama 1975, to immediately transfer all fiduciary responsibility relating to

the authority to the City of Rainbow City; and to provide for the dissolution of the authority upon the full payment of certain outstanding debt.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALA

BAMA:

Section 1. Section 45-28-220.03 of the Code of Alabama 1975, is amended to read as follows:

“§45-28-220.03

(a) This section shall only apply in Etowah County. (b) The Etowah County Mega Sports Complex Authority is created.

(c)(1) Immediately after October 1, 2022, the terms of the members serving on the authority shall end. Thereafter, the The authority shall consist of the following members: a. Except as otherwise provided in subparagraph 1., one member appointed by each member of the local legislative delegation with initial terms expiring as follows: 1. House District 29, expiring November 10, 2022. The initial appointment occurring after October 1, 2022, shall be made by the Director of the Etowah County Tourism Board. Subsequent appointments to this position shall be made by the legislative member representing House District 29. 2. House District 28, expiring November 10, 2023. 3. House District 30, expiring November 10, 2024. 4. Senate District 10, expiring November 10, 2025. b. The President of the Etowah County Chamber of Commerce, or his or her designee.

c. The Director of the Etowah County Tourism Board, or his or her designee.

d. One member appointed by the governing body of the City of Rainbow City, for an initial term expiring November 10, 2024.

(2) Upon completion of the initial staggered terms, subsequent appointments of non exofficio members shall be made in the same manner for terms of four years.

(3) A member shall be removed from the authority after failing to attend three consecutive properly noticed regular meetings of the authority, or more than half of the properly noticed regular meetings, during a calendar year. The members of the authority shall meet at least quarterly and minutes of the meetings of the authority shall be posted on a website operated by the authority or on a social media website of the authority, or both, within 30 days after the meeting date. A vacancy on the authority for any reason shall be filled by appointment by the original appointing authority for the unexpired term.

(4) Except for the Director of the Etowah County Tourism Board, no member of the authority may also serve as a member of the Etowah County Tourism Board.

(d) The authority shall evaluate the development of a sports complex for Etowah County for implementation and administration by the authority. The evaluation shall include, but is not limited to, the following considerations and issues:

(1) The feasibility of a mega sports complex for the county.

(2) What should be included in such a complex. (3) The location of such a complex.

(4) The cost associated with acquiring and maintaining such a complex.

(5) Possible funding sources for such a complex. (e) After its evaluation, the authority may initiate the development and management of a public mega sports complex in the county.

(f) (d) The authority, subject to subsections (e) and (h) , shall also have the following powers and duties: (1) To acquire or lease real property for the development of sports or other recreational facilities and related improvements for public purposes.

(2) To make, enter into, and execute contracts, agreements, or other instruments necessary to accomplish the purposes of this section.

(3) To establish and appoint committees and hire staff which it deems necessary for the carrying out of its functions.

(4) To accept and receive any and all donations and grants of money, equipment, supplies, materials, and services, and to receive, utilize, and dispose of it.

(5) To perform other functions as may be necessary or appropriate to achieve the purposes of this section. ( e) Commencing on October 1, 2025, all fiduciary responsibility and duties relating to the authority shall be vested in the City of Rainbow City. All revenue of the authority including, but not limited to, tax revenues received pursuant to Section 45-28-220.03, shall be transmitted to the appropriate designated division of the city and all fiscal distributions, liabilities, and obligations of the authority shall be the responsibility of the city, provided that collected and received revenue is sufficient to satisfy the liabilities and obligations of the authority. The designated division shall have unfettered access to all accounts held by the authority on October 1, 2025, which accounts shall remain separate and distinct from all other accounts held by the city.

(g) (f) All T.V.A. inlieu-of-taxes payments to Etowah County retained by the county and not transferred to the City of Sardis pursuant to Section 40-28-2 shall be distributed to the Etowah County Mega Sports Complex Authority to be used for the financing and operation of a mega sports complex as provided by the City of Rainbow City pursuant to subsection (e) .

(h) (g )(1) Any additional funds received by the authority from any state or county tax revenue shall be applied first toward the payment of existing debts. (2) Immediately upon the full payment of all debts in existence as of October 1, 2022, all revenues referenced in subsection (g) (f) of this section and subdivision (1) of Section 45-28-91.02 (1) shall be held in the county treasury until otherwise directed by unanimous consent of the members of the legislative delegation.

(h) On or before June 1, 2048, and immediately upon the full payment of all debts in existence on October 1, 2022, the terms of the members then serving on the authority pursuant to subsection (c) shall end, and the authority shall be dissolved. At that time, the City of Rainbow City shall perform all duties of the authority as provided in subsection (d) and all existing debts, liabilities, and assets of the authority including, but not limited to, real property, buildings, equipment, and other assets, shall transfer to the City of Rainbow City.

(i) A comprehensive financial audit of the authority shall be performed immediately after October 1, 2022, annually for the immediately succeeding two years, and every two years thereafter. The audit shall be performed by a licensed independent certified public accountant chosen by the authority from a list of three auditing firms nominated by the governing body of the City of Rainbow City. A copy of each audit performed shall be submitted to the Chief Examiner of the Department of Examiners of Public Accounts and each appointing authority within 30 days after completion.

Immediately upon dissolution of the authority, the comprehensive financial audits shall cease.”

Section 2. This act shall become effective on October 1, 2025.

February 14, 21, 28, and March 7, 2025

____________

ORDINANCE

NO. O-05-25

Amending Fiscal Year 2025 Budget

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that Ordinance No. O-44-24 (Fiscal Year 2025 Budget) is further amended by transferring $275,000 from the Opioid Settlement Fund Balance to account #124-7500-418.70-11 (Equipment). The funds will be used to purchase:

Five (5) Ford Explorers with Police Package

One (1) Chevrolet Silverado with Police Package

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on February 11, 2025

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

February 21, 2025

____________

ORDINANCE

NO. O-06-25

Amending Fiscal Year 2025 Budget

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that Ordinance No. O-44-24 (Fiscal Year 2025 Budget) is further amended by transferring $40,000 from the Economic Development Fund Balance to account # 160-3000-465.70-40 (Land). The funds will be used to purchase property located at 2510 Rainbow Drive for a “Welcome to Gadsden” sign.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on February 11, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TOBI HARPER, 213 NUNNALLY AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, DONALD C & MONICA L TONEY, 3315 WYETH DRIVE, GUNTERSVILLE, ALABAMA 35976, 213 NUNNALLY AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 213 NUNNALLY AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Four (4), In the G. L. Downer Re-arrangement of Lot Number Five (5) of Hadley Farms, according to the map of said Re-arrangement recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 143, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, and being subject to the rights of Alabama Power Company as described in Deed Record “5-Y”, Page 136, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-06-13-3-000-234.000

PIN# 43269

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MICKEY JONES, 74 NEWMAN STREET, COLLINSVILLE, ALABAMA 35961, 1502 KYLE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1502 KYLE AVENUE (ACCESSORY BUILDING) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots 2 and 3, Block 9, Interurban Land Company Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 206 and 207, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-03-05-2-000-048.000

PIN# 36636

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to FIVE ONE EIGHT PROPERTIES, LLC., 2500 W. MEIGHAN BOULEVARD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 628 BROAD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, subject to that certain mortgage and assignment of rents to COMMERCE ONE BANK, 2100 SOUTHBRIDGE PARKWAY #385, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35209, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 628 BROAD STREET (COMMERCIAL) in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Parcel Two:

To describe a tract or parcel of land commence where the East right-of-way line of South Eleventh Street intersects the South right-of-way line of Broad Street; thence run Easterly along the South right-of-way line of Broad Street a distance of 91.33 feet to the point of beginning; thence continue Easterly along said right-of-way line a distance of 50.1 feet to a point; thence deflect 7°48°40” right and continue Easterly along said right of way a distance of 20.35 feet to a point; thence deflect 82°24’ right and run a distance of 159.32 feet to a point; thence deflect 91°15° right and run a distance of 33.8 feet to a point; thence deflect 90°00° left and run a distance of 99.84 feet to the North right-of-way line of Chestnut Street; thence deflect 92°50°30” right and run Westerly along the North right-of-way line of Chestnut Street a distance of 30.45 feet to a point; thence deflect 4°06°40” left and continue along said right of way a distance of 12.20 feet to a point; thence deflect 1934’ left and continue along said right of way a distance of 12.12 feet to a point; thence deflect 1°09’ left and continue along said right-of-way line a distance of 3.10 feet to a point; thence deflect 93°02 right and run a distance of 129.35 feet to a point; thence deflect 88°50° right and run 2 distance of 23.48 feet to a point; thence deflect 89°25° left and run a distance of 129.53 feet to the point of beginning.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-02-04-3-000-056.000

PIN# 33899

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to HUMBERTO MARROQUIN and FLORINDA MARROQUIN, 6 CABOT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 1502 ALABAMA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1502 ALABAMA AVENUE (ACCESSORY BUILDING) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Sixteen (16), in Block Number Four (4), of the Interurban Land Company’s First Addition, according to map recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 206, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-03-05-2-000-062.000

PIN# 36651

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MILTON V. CHAPMAN, 803 SLACK STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-5015, 1310 ALABAMA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, subject to that certain mortgage in favor of THE PARKER COMPANY, LLC, P.O. BOX 190026, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35219, assignment of mortgage in favor of JANE DENISON, assignment of mortgage in favor of EQUITY TRUST COMPANY dba STERLING TRUST FBO WANDA ERICKSEN IRA, 1 EQUITY WAY, WESTLAKE, OHIO 44145, 7335 WEST GOOD HOPE ROAD, MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN 53223, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1310 ALABAMA AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Thirteen (13) in Block Two (2) of Interurban Land Company’s First Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book B, Page 206 & 207, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-03-05-2-000-074.000

PIN# 36664

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BILLY BILLINGSLEY, 931 HOLLY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 523 LINE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 523 LINE STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

No. “49” feet of Lots Ten (10) and Eleven (11) of the Hersberg Trustee Addition of Gadsden, Alabama, Etowah County. Recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 89.

TAX PARCEL ID: 10-09-32-4-000-228.000

PIN# 19944

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WILLIE B. KIRKLAND and JAMES L. KIRKLAND, JR., 1003 WAINWRIGHT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 1011 GLENDALE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1011 GLENDALE AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot #6, Block #4, Glendale Subdivision to East Gadsden, as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 53, in Probate Judge’s Office of Etowah County, Gadsden, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-06-13-2-000-129.000

PIN# 42943

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RONNIE POLLARD, P.O. BOX 4252, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 804 E. BROAD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 3475 BERNARD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-7516, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 804 E. BROAD STREET (COMMERCIAL) in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

PARCEL ONE:

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the NE right of way line of the Gadsden-Anniston Highway, otherwise known as East Broad Street, which point is 86.55 feet northwesterly, measured along said NB line, from the northerly line of Carroll, or Hoke Street, and from thence run in a northeasterly direction, forming an interior angle of the tract herein described 85° 51’ a distance of 119.5 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 21° 21’ to the left and run in a northeasterly direction a distance of 61.1 feet to a point in the southwesterly right of way line of the L & N RR: thence deflect an angle of 89° 40’ to the left and run in a northwesterly direction and along the SW right of way line of said railroad a distance of 99.6 feet a point; thence deflect an angle of 69° 42’ to the left and run in southwesterly direction a distance of 133 feet to a point in the northeast right of way line of East Broad Street; thence deflect an angle of 86° 08’ to the left and run in a southeasterly direction and along the NE right of way line of East Broad street a distance of 114 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the NE1/4 of the SE1/4 in Section 10, Township 12 South, Range 6, East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Subject to the rights of the City of Gadsden, in and to a portion of the above described property condemned for drainage easement.

PARCEL TWO:

An easement for private driveway purposes over and across a strip of land described as beginning at a point in the NE right of way line of the Gadsden-Anniston Highway otherwise known as East Broad Street, which point is 86.55 feet northwesterly, measured along said NE line, from the northerly line of Carroll, or Hoke Street, and from thence run in a northeasterly direction, forming an interior angle of the tract herein described of 94°09’, a distance of 103.5 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 97° 27’ to the right and run in a southeasterly direction to a point which is 7.3 feet southeasterly from, measured at right angles to, the northwesterly line of the tract herein described; thence in a southwesterly direction and at all times 7.3 feet southeasterly from, measured at right angles to, said northwesterly line to a point in the NE right of way line of East Broad Street; thence In a northwesterly direction and along the NE right of way line of said East Broad Street to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the NE 1/4 of the SE1/4, in Section 10, Township12 South, Range 6, East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-02-10-4-000-001.000

PIN# 36086

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to J & J MIRACLE IN MOTION, LLC, 1502 WESTVIEW DRIVE NW, HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA 35906-2416, 104 E. LAKE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 104 E. LAKE DRIVE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot or Tract Number 30 in Hook’s Lake Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 294, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama together with all improvements thereon.

TAX PARCEL ID: 10-07-25-2-000-231.000

PIN# 14270

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SONYA N. BIGELOW, 512 N. 16TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 1612 GADSDEN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1612 GADSDEN AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number 3 in Block Number 2, Patrick Addition according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book A, Page 11, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 10-09-32-3-000.156.000

PIN# 19661

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SONYA N. BIGELOW, 512 N. 16TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 515 N. 16TH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at the Southwest corner of Lot 5, Block 1, of the Patrick Addition, and from thence running in a northerly direction and along the west line of said lot a distance of 60 feet; thence in a easterly direction and parallel with the south line thereof a distance of 100 feet to the East line of said lot; thence in a southerly direction and along the east line of said lot a distance of 60 to the southeast corner of said lot; thence westerly along the South line of said lot a distance of 100 feet to the point of beginning; and embracing the south 60 feet of Lot Five (5) in Block (1), of the Patrick Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Book of Town Plats “A”, Page 11, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, said lot lying and being situated in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel ID: 10-09-32-3-000-153.000

PIN #: 19657

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PAUL THOMASON, 120 NORTHSHORE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 302 WEBSTER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 302 WEBSTER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 11 in Block 23 in Walnut Park (or West Point Second) Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 117, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 16-01-01-3-000-139.000

PIN# 49864

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to the Estate of HERMAN JONES, SR., CURTIS JONES 931 AVENUE F, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, HERMAN JONES, 408 VALLEY ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, KIM RODGERS, 931 AVENUE F, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 931 AVENUE F in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Number Nine (9) in Block Number Twenty-nine (29), in The Gadsden Land and Improvement Company’s Thornton Addition as Re-arranged by Coosa Land Company et al, according to the map or said Re-arrangement as recorded in Plat Book “B”, page 334 and 335, Probate Office and lying and being in Gadsden, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-3-000-089.00

PIN# 16694

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DAVID HARDIN, 1823 ELWYN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1823 ELWYN AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-4-000-246.000

PIN# 39048

LTS 12-13 BLK E EDGEWOOD ADD #2 PLAT E-79 7-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MICHAEL JAMES HEAD & MICHELLE L. HEAD, 305 MISTLETOE HOLLOW ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 305 MISTLETOE HOLLOW ROAD (ACCESSORY BUILDING) in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Parcel 1:

Lot Number 23 in Block #1 of Merit Hills Estate, Unit 11, as recorded in Plat Book “H”, Pages 52 and 53, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel 2:

Lot Number Twenty-Two (22) in Merit Hills Estate, Unit II, according to the map or plat thereof a recorded in Plat Book “H”, pages 52 and 53, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-08-28-0-001-324.004 & 15-08-28-0-001.324.006

PIN# 46212 & 46214

Should be assessed with a lien of $9,357.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to The Estate of MAMIE CAMPBELL, 3608 W. MEIGHAN BOULEVARD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, potential heirs: KATHERINE LOGAN BROWN, 301 N. 30TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, MICHAEL LOGAN, 3608 W. MEIGHAN BOULEVARD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, DANIEL LOGAN, LOIS TURNER, and AUGUSTA WATERS, 410 S. 5TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, MAMIE CAMPBELL c/o SHERRY LOGAN, 3608 W. MEIGHAN BOULEVARD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, MAMIE CAMPBELL, 3608 W. MEIGHAN BOULEVARD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3215 SHAHAN AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Sixteen (16) in Block Number Eighteen (18) in Smith’s First Addition to Alabama City, Alabama, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “B” Pages 158 and 159, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden (formerly Alabama City), Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

LESS AND EXCEPT: The North 10.0 feet of Lot No.16, Block No. 18, of Smith’s First Addition to Alabama City, Alabama as recorded in Plat Book “B”, pages 158 and 159 in the Judge of Probate Office, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-1-000-211.000

PIN# 49351

Should be assessed with a lien of $7,802.28 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DAVID HARDIN, 1823 ELWYN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1823 ELWYN AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-4-000-246.000

PIN# 39048

LTS 12-13 BLK E EDGEWOOD ADD #2 PLAT E-79 7-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RICKEY J. HANDY, P.O. BOX 4167, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 106 ROSALIE AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-02-03-4-000-048.000

PIN# 32962

LT 4 & NW 10 OF LT 3 BLK 16 ELMWOOD NORTH RESUR & RE-AR PLAT C-3856 3-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHADWICK TODD BICKERS, 813 AVENUE F, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 813 AVENUE F in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-3-000-110.000

PIN# 16716

LT 4 BLK 30 THORNTON ADD PLAT B-334 GADSDEN 33-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ALINA FERNANDEZ & PEDRO GERMAN, 3003 SANSOM AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3003 SANSOM AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-1-000-147.000

PIN# 49283

LT 21 BLK 13 SMITHS 1ST ADD PLAT B-158 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1112 FOSTER AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-1-000-247.001

PIN# 40101

COM NW COR LT 6 CUSIMANO’S 1ST ADD PLAT C-225 TH W 50.54 TO POB TH S 64.5 ALONG W ROW OF HOLLY ST TH W 52 TH N 64.5 TO S ROW OF FOSTER AVE TH E 52 ALONG ROW TO POB LYING IN NE1\4 NE1\4 8-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ALISHA NAPPIER, 4051 ROBINHOOD ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2313 CHESTNUT STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-4-000-227.000

PIN# 38508

LT 10 BLK 16 OAK PARK ADD PLAT B-200 6-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WENDY MCCORD, 14 LITTLE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 14 LITTLE STREET in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-106.000

PIN# 18522

LT 95 PARCEL 1 CONE MILLS DWIGHT DIV PLAT F 51 31-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JUAN COS, 2321 CHESTNUT STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2321 CHESTNUT STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-4-000-224.000

PIN# 38505

LT 16 & E1/2 LT 15 BLK 17 OAK PARK ADD PLAT B-200 6-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to AUBIE TERRIE & WF DONNA MAYO, 504 WEBSTER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 504 WEBSTER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-155.000

PIN# 49882

LT 11 BLK 21 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROBERTO LUCAS & WF MARIA TERCERO, 2097 E. WASHINGTON STREET STE 1, E. PMB 303, COLTON, CALIFORNIA 92324, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 421 LINCOLN STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-279.001

PIN# 50491

LT 2 BLK 5 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1010 SHELL ROAD in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-06-13-2-000-169.000

PIN# 42986

LT 11 BLK 13 GLENDALE SUB PLAT E-53 13-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CANDYCE PARRISH, & ETALS AND TAYLOR MURRAY AND MURPHY WHITAKER AND VANCE WHITAKER JR., 618 TABOR ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 510 VAN COURTLAND STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-426.000

PIN# 50650

LTS 3-4 BLK 6 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B-140-141 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PURE HOLINESS CHURCH, 1115 BONTON AVENUE, E. GADSDEN, 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 pm., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1115 BONTON AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-01-12-3-000-209.000

PIN# 32312

LTS 10 11 BLK 1 REARR BLKS 1 2 3 4 SUNNYSIDE ADD PLAT C-407 GADSDEN SEC 12 TWP 12S R 6E

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to FRANKIE HUNTLEY, 1114 WELLS AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1623 HARLEM AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-06-13-1-000-120.000

PIN# 42632

LT 13 BLK 11 HARLEM CITY SUB PLAT C-367 GADSDEN LESS ROW 13-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JEFFREY WRIGHT & ANITA RIGGINS, 925 S. 12TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1005 SPRUCE STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-1-000-138.000

PIN# 39975

LT 26 BLK 3 WOODLAWN ADD PLAT A-15 8-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JASON L CHILDERS, 1908 BROADWAY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1908 BROADWAY in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-151.000

PIN# 39487

LTS 6-7 BLK 46 CRESCENT HEIGHTS OR SOUTH GAD ADD PLAT B-314 8-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to HORACE & WF FRANCES E. CROWE JR., 1025 LEXINGTON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1025 LEXINGTON AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 09-07-36-3-000-047.000

PIN# 10423

LTS 16-17 BLK 3 BARRON ADD PLAT B-49 36-11-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GREG CHILDS, 2900 PATTON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, AJC PROPERTIES, LLC, P. O. BOX 1607, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2900 PATTON STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-067.000

PIN# 39100

LT 2 BLK 1 ELLIS ADD RE ARR PLAT F-275 GADSDEN 7-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SAMUEL J. & WF AMY LONG, 102 RIVERVIEW LANE, GLENCOE, ALABAMA 35905, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3325 SUDIE AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-054.000

PIN# 50247

LT 1 BLK 15 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PATRICIA GAIL BOWEN, 519 WASHINGTON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 516 WASHINGTON STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-02-03-2-000-074.000

PIN# 32612

LTS 17-18 BLK 4 EWING GARNER ADD PLAT A 53 GADS SEC 3 TWP 12S R 6E

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MICHAEL JAMES & MICHELLE L. HEAD, 305 MISTLETOE HOLLOW ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 101 WILSON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 101 WILSON STREET (County Records list property address as 3234 FORREST AVENUE) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-011.000

PIN# 50202

LOT 1 BLK 2 NENA K ELLIOTT’S HOMEWOOD ADD PLAT C 218-219 GADSDEN SEC 1 TWP 12S R 5E

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WALTER CLAY, 3122 SUDIE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-2471, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3122 SUDIE AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-252.000

PIN# 50458

W 60 LT 13 BLK 4 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B-140-14 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KRISTI & BRITANNY N BROOKS, 500 N. 31ST STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-1438, 3028 WATERS AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3028 WATERS AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-1-000-040.000

PIN# 49173

LOT 1 BLK 4 SMITH’S 1ST ADD PLAT B 159 GADSDEN SEC 1 TWP 12S R 5E

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to J. K. SMITH PROPERTIES, LLC, 117 COLLEGE AVENUE, BOAZ, ALABAMA 35957, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 67 WEST TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 09-07-36-4-000-040.000

PIN# 10529

LT 32 PARCEL #2 CONE MILLS DWIGHT DIV PLAT F-53 36-11-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MICHAEL JAMES & WF MICHELLE L. HEAD, 305 MISTLETOE HOLLOW ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 305 MISTLETOE HOLLOW ROAD in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 23 BLK 1 MERIT HILLS EST UNIT 2 PLAT H-52 28-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-08-28-0-001-324.004

PIN# 46212

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,961.87 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RENE HENRY, 904 ROXBURY AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 904 ROXBURY AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 12 BLK 47 GARDEN CITY SUB 3 PLAT C-412 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-1-000-187.000

PIN#30352

Should be assessed with a lien of $4,500.92 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to EVIA KAUFFMAN, 1013 TIDMORE BEND ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1013 TIDMORE BEND ROAD in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

COM INT E ROW OF HOOKS LAKE RD & S ROW OF TIDMORE BEND RD TH SE 418 ALONG TIDMORE BEND RD TO POB TH E 210 ALONG ROW TH SE 210 TH W 200 TH NW 230 TO POB LYING IN SE1/4 SE1/4 35-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-4-000-161.000

PIN# 15474

Should be assessed with a lien of $3,665.09 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

February 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TONYA & ETALS SCHAEKEL, TONYA SCHAEKEL, 2529 EWING AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, DALENCOURT PROPERTY HOLDINGS, LLC, 2601 EWING AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2601 EWING AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 11-12 DUNCAN HGHTS SUB PLAT D-102-103 24-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-06-24-0-000-091.000

PIN# 13978

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,422.51 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

February 21, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2020 Nissan Versa vin# 3N1CN8EV0LL835074 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 04/07/2025. The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is un-reasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

February 21 and 28, 2025