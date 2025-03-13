Legals for 3/07/2025 – 3/13/2025

NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, on August 10, 2007, a certain Mortgage was executed by Thomas E. Pylant and wife, Mary K. Pylant as mortgagor(s) in favor of Financial Freedom Senior Funding Corporation, a subsidiary of IndyMac Bank, F.S.B. as mortgagee, and was recorded on August 20, 2007, as Instrument Number 3277636 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, State of AL; and

WHEREAS, the Mortgage was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the Secretary) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and

WHEREAS, the Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated February 2, 2021 and recorded on February 9, 2021, as Instrument Number 3515954 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, State of AL; and

WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Mortgage in that the payment due on the death of the borrower(s), was not made and remains wholly unpaid as of the date of this notice, and no payment has been made sufficient to restore the loan to currency; and

WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of February 4, 2025 is $161,816.89 and

WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage Deed to be immediately due and payable;

NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, notice is hereby given that on March 21, 2025 during the legal hours of sale, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:

LOTS NUMBER FIFTY-TWO (52) AND FIFTY-THREE (53) OF LARRYDALE SUBDIVISION TO GLENCOE, ALABAMA, PLUS SUCH PORTION OF LOT SIXTY (60) OF SAID LARRYDALE SUBDIVISION AS IS DESCRIBED BY COMMENCING AT A POINT WHERE THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT SIXTY (60) INTERSECTS THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF LOT FIFTY-THREE (53), AND FROM THENCE CONTINUE IN AN EASTERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE EXTENSION OR PRODUCTION OF THE SAID SOUTHERLY LINE OF LOT FIFTY-THREE (53) 160 FEET TO A POINT IN THE EASTERLY LINE OF LOT SIXTY (60), THENCE IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF LOT SIXTY (60) 293.39 FEET TO A POINT WHERE SAID EASTERLY LINE OF LOT SIXTY (60) INTERSECTS THE EXTENSION OR PRODUCTION OF THE NORTHERLY LINE OF LOT FIFTY-TWO (52), THENCE IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION ALONG SAID EXTENSION OR PRODUCTION OF THE NORTHERLY LINE OF LOT FIFTY-TWO (52) 123 FEET TO A POINT WHERE SAID LINE INTERSECTS THE WESTERLY LINE OF LOT SIXTY (60) THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG THE SAID WESTERLY LINE OF LOT SIXTY (60) 200 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; ALL OF SAID LOTS AND PORTION OF LOT BEING IN THE LARRYDALE SUBDIVISION TO GLENCOE, ALABAMA, AS SHOWN BY THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “F”, PAGE 323 IN THE PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Commonly known as: 1118 Larrydale Dr, Gadsen, AL 35905

This sale will take place at the Etowah County Courthouse. The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development estimated bid will be $163,690.39.

There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.

When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $16,369.04 (10% of the Secretary’s bid) in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $16,369.04 must be presented before the bidding is closed. THE DEPOSIT IS NONREFUNDABLE. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.

The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.

If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.

There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.

The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.

The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is based upon the nature of the breach, this loan is not subject to reinstatement. A total payoff is required to cancel the foreclosure sale or the breach must be otherwise cured. A description of the default is as follows: FAILURE TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL BALANCE AND ANY OUTSTANDING FEES, COSTS, AND INTEREST WHICH BECAME ALL DUE AND PAYABLE BASED UPON THE DEATH OF ALL MORTGAGORS.

Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.

Dated this 10th day of February, 2025

Michael Lindsey

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

Foreclosure Commissioner

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

HWM File: AL22954

February 28, March 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Holly Jennifer Smith, An Unmarried Person to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. dated February 19, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on February 26, 2019, as Instrument No. 3480201 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2022-RP3 in Instrument 3545063 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2022-RP3, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 1st day of April, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the Northeast corner of Fractional Section 32; thence run North 89’ 00’ West, along the north line of said section, a distance of 316 feet to the westerly margin of the old Boaz-Attalla road; thence deflect left and run along said westerly margin South 22’ 24’ East a distance of 100 feet to a pipe set at the point of beginning of the property herein described; thence continue along said westerly margin South 22’ 24’ East a distance of 142.5 feet to a point; thence leaving said westerly margin, run South 76’ 43’ West a distance of 277 feet to a pipe; thence run North 02’ 33’ West a distance of 196.5 feet to a pipe; thence run South 87’42’ East a distance of 229.5 feet to the point of beginning and lying and being in Fraction A (the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4) of Section 32, Township 10 South, Range 5 East in Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 40 Billy Smith Dr, Boaz, AL 35956.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

CITIGROUP MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2022-RP3

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street North, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 24-05815AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

February 28, March 7 and 14, 2025

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Paige I Hartmann, married and Christopher Troy Davenport, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Guild Mortgage Company LLC, on March 21, 2022, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number: 3537483; the undersigned Guild Mortgage Company LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on April 9, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot Number Ten (10), in Edwards Addition to Southside, according to map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 128, Probate Office, Etowah County and lying and being in Southside, Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1571 Lee Street , Gadsden, AL 35907. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Guild Mortgage Company LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-00668-GM-AL

February 28, March 7 and 14, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mitchell Rodney Cameron, Jr. and Morgan Cameron, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns, on March 8, 2017, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on March 16, 2017, as Document Number 3448054. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on May 1, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number Two (2) and Three (3) in the First Addition to Nabors Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 393, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in the City of Glencoe, Etowah County, Alabama and being subject to restrictive covenants as recorded in Miscellaneous Record “52”, Page 646, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 404 Lola Ln, Glencoe, AL 35905

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

________________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kenneth Ray Davis, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Inspire Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns, on October 28, 2022, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on October 31, 2022, as Document Number 3548846. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on April 3, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 7 of Kesington Garden, as shown by map recorded in Plat Book M, Page 41 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 412 Kensington Lane, Rainbow City, AL 35906

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Blake Borders was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/31/2025 to the Estate of Douglas Wayne Sullivan, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Lizann Allsup was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/10/2025 to the Estate of Ronald Wayne Owens, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Tiffany Nicole Richardson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/18/2025 to the Estate of Deborah Jean Harris, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jimmy Woods was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/18/2025 to the Estate of Jerry M. Moore, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Keith Duane Bryant was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/18/2025 to the Estate of Nancy Mount Bryant, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: DONNA SULLIVAN, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-119

TO: Any unknown

family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 1st day of APRIL 2025 at 2:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 26TH DAY OF FEBRUARY 2025.

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

February 28, March 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR FINAL SETTLEMENT AND DISCHARGE ON ADMINISTRATION OF ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

The Matter of the Estate of BARBARA STEED, deceased

CASE NO. 2024 – 00103

NOTICE TO: Angela Dale Hilton, aka Angela Matthews, aka Angela Knighten, aka Angela Hicks, and all other next of kin and other interested parties

Please take notice that a Petition for Final Settlement and Discharge has been filed in said Court by Alan Knighten, Petitioner, and that the 30th day of April 2025, at 10:00 o’clock a.m. has been set for hearing on the same in the Probate Judge’s Courtroom in the Etowah County Courthouse in Gadsden, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest the said Petition, you must file a written response with the Probate Court, send a copy of your response to counsel for Petitioner, and appear at the above hearing.

Dated this 17th day of February 2025.

Jason Knowles

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC Attorneys for Petitioner

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone: 256-547-7200

February 21, 28, and March 7, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Fred Reynolds and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Fred Reynolds was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 14TH day of FEBRUARY 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 31ST day of MARCH 2025, at 1:30 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 21, 28, and March 7, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF GARY WAYNE MIZELL, DEACEASED.

Case No.: S-11667

Notice to: All creditors, heirs or distributees and all other person interested in the Estate of GARY WAYNE MIZELL, deceased:

You will hereby take notice that JOSHUA CALEB GRINDBERG, as Personal Representative of the Estate of GARY WAYNE MIZELL, filed a Report of Insolvency of said Estate on the 13th day of February 2025.

You are hereby notified that a hearing on the Petitioner’s Report of Insolvency will be held at my office in the Etowah County Courthouse, on the 7th day of April, 2025, at 10:00 o’clock a m. when the Report of Insolvency will be considered, and you may show cause, if any, why the Report of Insolvency should be denied.

This the 14th day of February 2025

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 21, 28, and March 7, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In The Matter of the Adoption Petition of JOSEA DANIEL CABRERA FLORES

CASE NO.: 2024-00044

TO: UNKNOWN FATHER

Address unknown.

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to Joanna Ramos Cabrera has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) named above. The minor child’s date of birth is June 20, 2010. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this notice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

Attorney for Petitioner: Tammy Parris

945 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone 256-547-9222

Given under my hand this the 7th day of February. 2025

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February14, 21, 28, and March 7, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

TAMMY CHILDRESS, PLAINTIFF

V.

CV – 2025-900075

RAYMOND HASHBARGER and BETTY HASHBARGER, ET AL.,

DEFENDANTS

The Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, and any other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the

lands described below, must answer Plaintiff’s Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

The subject property is described as follows:

To reach a point of beginning for the hereinafter described parcel of land, commence at the Southeast corner of the SE1/4 of the SE1/4, thence run South 88 degrees 00’ West, along the South line thereof, 30.08 feet to a point in the West line of Turner Road (60’ RW); thence run North 02 degrees 14’ East, along said West line, parallel with the east line of said SE1/4 of SE1/4, 1150.15 feet to a point; thence run South 84 degrees 20’ West, 308.25 feet to a point which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence from said point of beginning, continue South 84 degrees 20’ West 180.00 feet to the Southeast corner of a parcel of land described in Deed Book 1381, Page 407, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run North 02 degrees 14’ East along the east line thereof, 259.10 feet to the northeast corner of said 1381-407 Parcel, being in the South line of Rocky Ford Road (80’RW); thence run South 89 degrees 44’ East, along said South line, 178.40 feet to a point; thence run South 02 degrees 14’ West, 240.47 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing portions of the E1/2 of aforesaid SE1/4, in Section 7, Township 12 South, Range 8 East of Huntsville Meridian, in Etowah County, Alabama.

Done the 10th day of February 2025

/s/Jason Knowles

Jason Knowles, Attorney for Plaintiff

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-7200

February 28, March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_______________

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama Case # JU-25-16.01

Publication Notice to: Laura Ann Dial.

A Complaint has been filed in this court to terminate your parental rights as to N.D. (DOB 4/26/20), a minor child. You must file an answer to the Complaint within 14 days of perfection of service by publication. Your answer is to be filed in the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 801 Forrest Ave. Gadsden, AL, 35901.

Done this the 19th day of February 2025.

Cassandra Johnson Circuit Court Clerk.

Williams, King & Associates

2100 Club Drive, Suite 150

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-442-0201

February 21, 28, March 7, 14, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

TOSUBER BARROW, SR., whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the complaint of Tamara Barrow, by answering a divorce and other relief, thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against him in Civil Action No.: DR-25- 900022 Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Dated February 3, 2025

Cassandra Johnson

CIRCUIT CLERK

John D. Floyd, Attorney for Plaintiff

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

(256)547-6328

February 14, 21, 28, and March 7, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900421-GCD

PLAINTIFF

VS.

10 GAMBLING DEVICES

$1,159.00 U.S. CURRENCY

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Unknown

Property Seized From:

2515 Sansom Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35904

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 28th day of April 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 26th day of February 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

February 28, March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900423-GCD

PLAINTIFF

VS.

20 GAMBLING DEVICES

$3,978.00 U.S. CURRENCY

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Unknown

Property Seized From:

928 Spruce Street

Gadsden, AL. 35904

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 28th day of April 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 26th day of February 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

February 28, March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

JOB COMPLETION

Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of completion for Project: ATRP2-28-2020-223 in Etowah County, Alabama. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on February 28, 2025, and ending on March 14, 2025. All claims should be filed at Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC., P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

February 28, March 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

JOB COMPLETION

Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of project completion for the City of Gadsden Street Resurfacing 2024 in Etowah County, Alabama. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on March 7, 2025, and ending on March 21, 2025. All claims should be filed at Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

March 7, 14 and 21, 2025

_____________

JOB COMPLETION

Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of project completion for the City of Southside Street Resurfacing 2024 in Etowah County, Alabama. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on March 7, 2025, and ending on March 21, 2025. All claims should be filed at Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

______________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS FEDERAL AID PROJECT NO.RP-STPAA-MR22(902) & NH-MR22(903) ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on March 28, 2025 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Traffic Signal and Operation Equipment Installation on SR-1, SR-25, SR-77, SR-291, SR-759, I-59, and I-759.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Five Hundred Forty (540) Working Days.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $90.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $9,617,927 To $11,755,244 .

The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act.

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

______________

LEGAL ZONING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., the Board of Adjustment of the City of Gadsden will hold a public hearing in the City Council Chamber, First Floor, at City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama to give all persons who desire an opportunity to be heard in opposition to or in favor of the following request:

“A request for a Variance on lot size to build a house on a newly subdivided lot.” The property is zoned R-2, Multi -Family District on the property described below:

A Tract of Land embracing parts of Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 in Block number 1 of the Polk Addition and a strip of land lying immediately North of Lots 1, 2, and 3 adjoining the South line of Cleveland Avenue, all in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama and being more particularly described as follows:

Commence at an iron found, and the purported Southern Right Away of Cleveland avenue and the Eastern Right of Way of Turrentine Avenue; Thence run, along the said R.O.W. of Cleveland Avenue, S85°53’24” for a distance of 209.29” feet to a rebar found; Said point being the point of beginning of the tract of land being herein described; Thence run, along the said R.O.W. of Cleveland Ave, S85°53’24”E for a distance of 108.83’ feet to a point at the Western R.O.W. of South 8th Street; Thence run, Along the said R.O. W. of South 8th St., S10°24’31”W for a distance of 91.24’ feet to a point; Thence, leaving said R.O.W., run N84°13’45”W for a distance of 102.98’ feet to an rebar found; Thence run N06°48’05”E for a distance 87.80’to a point ; Said point being the point of beginning of the tract of land being herein described; Containing 0.22+/- acres, more or less. Subject to existing rights of way for public roads, utility lines, easements and restrictions whether recorded or not. (Property address being in or around 502 Turrentine Avenue)

March 7 and 14, 2025.

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage units will be auctioned of on March 10, 2025 beginning at 10:00 A.M. on the premises of Dixie Mini Storage Auction, located at 429 4TH ST SW, Attalla, AL 35954

Amanda Chapman – #385

April Burleson – #26, #29, #380, #486

Charles J Owens – #74, #285

Ed Grinfield – #73

Elizabeth Pruitt – #467

Jason A Copeland – #443

Jess Evans – #88

Ladonna Price – #115

Lisa Kline – #263

Regena Harris – #295

Sarah Maton – #170

Tina Gamble – #10

Whitney S Boggs – #501

Dixie Mini Storage

429 4th Street S.W.

Attalla, AL 35954

Phone (256)538-2203

February 28 and March 7, 2025

___________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage unties will be auctioned on 3/12/2025 beginning at 10:00 a.m. on the business premises of Southtowne Mini Warehouses. Southtowne is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, Alabama.

Roosevelt Johnson – Unit 49

Chris Crittenden – Unit 185

Janis Poleate – Unit 407

Fatima Bibb – Unit 512

Chris Kennedy – Unit 576

Angela Nelson – Unit 13-11

Dazaree Turner – Unit 52-22

Regina Collins – Unit 724

Lisa Turk – Unit 184 & 533

Jo Ann Collins – Unit 339 & 578

David Contris – Unit 436

Carl Talmage – Unit 564

Lauri Price – Unit 28-1B

Latonya Rutledge – Unit 211-32

Mark Price – Unit 53-6 & 53-8

Suzanne Barett – Unit 740

Southtowne Mini Warehouses

199 Woodland Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

February 28 and March 7, 2025

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following units will be auctioned or otherwise disposed of on March 13, 2025 beginning at 9.00 a.m. on the premises of STOCK IT & LOCK IT Mini Storage located at 3403 Rainbow Parkway, Rainbow City, AL. 35906.

Carlos Chung – Unit 48-N

Teko Houndjaden – Unit 410-I

Kristie Pratt – Unit 136-E & 481-N

James Putman – Unit 290-K

Kendra Stokes Unit 307-K

Linda Watts – Unit 343-L

Ronna Watts Unit 431-M & 434-M

Drew Owens – Unit 55-B

Stock it and Lock it

3403 Rainbow Parkway

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

March 7, 2025

______________

A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT

Relating to Etowah County and the Mega Sports Complex Authority; to amend Section 45-28

220.03, Code of Alabama 1975, to immediately transfer all fiduciary responsibility relating to

the authority to the City of Rainbow City; and to provide for the dissolution of the authority upon the full payment of certain outstanding debt.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALA

BAMA:

Section 1. Section 45-28-220.03 of the Code of Alabama 1975, is amended to read as follows:

“§45-28-220.03

(a) This section shall only apply in Etowah County. (b) The Etowah County Mega Sports Complex Authority is created.

(c)(1) Immediately after October 1, 2022, the terms of the members serving on the authority shall end. Thereafter, the The authority shall consist of the following members: a. Except as otherwise provided in subparagraph 1., one member appointed by each member of the local legislative delegation with initial terms expiring as follows: 1. House District 29, expiring November 10, 2022. The initial appointment occurring after October 1, 2022, shall be made by the Director of the Etowah County Tourism Board. Subsequent appointments to this position shall be made by the legislative member representing House District 29. 2. House District 28, expiring November 10, 2023. 3. House District 30, expiring November 10, 2024. 4. Senate District 10, expiring November 10, 2025. b. The President of the Etowah County Chamber of Commerce, or his or her designee.

c. The Director of the Etowah County Tourism Board, or his or her designee.

d. One member appointed by the governing body of the City of Rainbow City, for an initial term expiring November 10, 2024.

(2) Upon completion of the initial staggered terms, subsequent appointments of non exofficio members shall be made in the same manner for terms of four years.

(3) A member shall be removed from the authority after failing to attend three consecutive properly noticed regular meetings of the authority, or more than half of the properly noticed regular meetings, during a calendar year. The members of the authority shall meet at least quarterly and minutes of the meetings of the authority shall be posted on a website operated by the authority or on a social media website of the authority, or both, within 30 days after the meeting date. A vacancy on the authority for any reason shall be filled by appointment by the original appointing authority for the unexpired term.

(4) Except for the Director of the Etowah County Tourism Board, no member of the authority may also serve as a member of the Etowah County Tourism Board.

(d) The authority shall evaluate the development of a sports complex for Etowah County for implementation and administration by the authority. The evaluation shall include, but is not limited to, the following considerations and issues:

(1) The feasibility of a mega sports complex for the county.

(2) What should be included in such a complex. (3) The location of such a complex.

(4) The cost associated with acquiring and maintaining such a complex.

(5) Possible funding sources for such a complex. (e) After its evaluation, the authority may initiate the development and management of a public mega sports complex in the county.

(f) (d) The authority, subject to subsections (e) and (h) , shall also have the following powers and duties: (1) To acquire or lease real property for the development of sports or other recreational facilities and related improvements for public purposes.

(2) To make, enter into, and execute contracts, agreements, or other instruments necessary to accomplish the purposes of this section.

(3) To establish and appoint committees and hire staff which it deems necessary for the carrying out of its functions.

(4) To accept and receive any and all donations and grants of money, equipment, supplies, materials, and services, a nd to receive, utilize, and dispose of it.

(5) To perform other functions as may be necessary or appropriate to achieve the purposes of this section. (e) Commencing on October 1, 2025, all fiduciary responsibility and duties relating to the authority shall be vested in the City of Rainbow City. All revenue of the authority including, but not limited to, tax revenues received pursuant to Section 45-28-220.03, shall be transmitted to the appropriate designated division of the city and all fiscal distributions, liabilities, and obligations of the authority shall be the responsibility of the city, provided that collected and received revenue is sufficient to satisfy the liabilities and obligations of the authority. The designated division shall have unfettered access to all accounts held by the authority on October 1, 2025, which accounts shall remain separate and distinct from all other accounts held by the city.

(g) (f) All T.V.A. inlieu-of-taxes payments to Etowah County retained by the county and not transferred to the City of Sardis pursuant to Section 40-28-2 shall be distributed to the Etowah County Mega Sports Complex Authority to be used for the financing and operation of a mega sports complex as provided by the City of Rainbow City pursuant to subsection (e).

(h) (g) (1) Any additional funds received by the authority from any state or county tax revenue shall be applied first toward the payment of existing debts. (2) Immediately upon the full payment of all debts in existence as of October 1, 2022, all revenues referenced in subsection (g) (f) of this section and subdivision (1) of Section 45-28-91.02 (1) shall be held in the county treasury until otherwise directed by unanimous consent of the members of the legislative delegation.

(h) On or before June 1, 2048, and immediately upon the full payment of all debts in existence on October 1, 2022, the terms of the members then serving on the authority pursuant to subsection (c) shall end, and the authority shall be dissolved. At that time, the City of Rainbow City shall perform all duties of the authority as provided in subsection (d) and all existing debts, liabilities, and assets of the authority including, but not limited to, real property, buildings, equipment, and other assets, shall transfer to the City of Rainbow City.

(i) A comprehensive financial audit of the authority shall be performed immediately after October 1, 2022, annually for the immediately succeeding two years, and every two years thereafter. The audit shall be performed by a licensed independent certified public accountant chosen by the authority from a list of three auditing firms nominated by the governing body of the City of Rainbow City. A copy of each audit performed shall be submitted to the Chief Examiner of the Department of Examiners of Public Accounts and each appointing authority within 30 days after completion.

Immediately upon dissolution of the authority, the comprehensive financial audits shall cease.”

Section 2. This act shall become effective on October 1, 2025.

February 14, 21, 28, and March 7, 2025

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS

INTERIOR and EXTERIOR RENOVATIONS

to the CITY of GADSDEN ASPHALT CREW FACILITY

located at 1699 Chestnut Street

Gadsden Bid Request No. 3598

Sealed proposals will be received by the City Clerk, City of Gadsden, Alabama, at the City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Room 411, Gadsden, Alabama until 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, March 25, 2025, for the Interior and Exterior Renovations to the Asphalt Crew Facility, Bid Request No.3598, located at 1699 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids submitted prior to the bid opening by mail shall be directed to “City Clerk, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0267” or in person delivered to the office of the City Clerk, Room 401, City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama.

Bid Documents are open to the public for inspection at the City Hall, Room 301, City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama, Alabama AGC / ISQFT Plan Room; Dodge Project Data; and Construct Connect. Electronic copies of Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect through email request only. The same process is applicable to sub-contractors and vendors. No printed hard copies of bid documents will be issued. Requests for Bid Documents should be submitted to tom@tmm-architect.com. In order to submit a bid, all General Contractor bidders must use the procedures above to procure Bid Documents and having done so, will be placed on the Architect’s Official Bidders List. Bids received from bidders who obtained Bid Documents through any other method and are not on the Architect’s Official Bid List will be rejected.

General Contractors who obtain bid documents and wish to withdraw from the Official Bidders List must do so in writing to the Architect prior to the bid date. Bids received from General Contractors who are not on the Official Bidders List will not be accepted or opened. Thomas M. McElrath, Architect, makes no guarantee of bid documents obtained by Contractors and Vendors from sources other than the issued documents provided by the Architect. Contractors and Vendors who base their pricing from bid documents obtained otherwise, either in part or whole, do so at their own risk.

A Mandatory Attendance Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 18th, 2025 at the project site. All General Contractor Bidders expecting to submit a bid shall have a knowledgeable representative present at this meeting.

Scope of Work includes, but is not limited to, interior and exterior renovations to an existing P.E.M.B. that will house the city’s asphalt paving crew headquarters. Renovations will generally consist of limited repairs to the building façade, new gyp. board wall surfaces over existing wood stud framing, new wood stud framing at specific locations, new lay-in ceilings, new porcelain tile flooring, new rubber base, painting, new pre-hung interior door units, new hardware, new power operated O.H. coiling doors, new P.E.M.B. siding and liner panels at specific locations, new pre-finished metal fascia and/or trim at specific locations, new electrical lighting and power services, new plumbing fixtures and new HVAC system.

Any bidder, whether a resident or non-resident of the State of Alabama, must comply with all applicable provisions of Section 34-8-1, et. seq., Code of Alabama, 1975, including requirements for licensing as a general contractor and the necessity to show evidence of license before the bid will be considered by the awarding authority. A current license number must be included on the bid.

The bidder shall file with his bid either a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, payable to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in Alabama, in an amount equal to the lesser of five percent (5%) of the bid or ten thousand ($10,000).

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any and all bids.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for the satisfactory Performance and Payment Bond or Bond in the amount required by Section 39-1-1(a), Code of Alabama 1975, and evidence of insurance as required by the bid documents within ten (10) days after being notified that he has been awarded the contract.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. The bidder must comply with all requirements of the public works bid law Section 39-2-1 et seq., Code of Alabama 1975.

THIS IS A TAX-EXEMPT CONTRACT.

Bidders must comply with the President’s Nos. 11246 and 11375 which prohibit discrimination in employment regarding race, creed, color, sex, or national origin. Bidders must also comply with Title IV of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of1968, and Section III of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended, 12 U.S.C. 170lu.

By signing this contract, the contracting parties affirm, for the duration of the agreement, that they will not violate federal immigration law or knowingly employ, hire for employment, or continue to employ an unauthorized alien within the state of Alabama. Furthermore, a contracting party found to be in violation of this provision shall be deemed in breach of the agreement and shall be responsible for all damages resulting therefrom.

Bidders must certify that they do not and will not maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that are segregated on a basis of race creed, color, sex, or national origin. Bidders must also certify they will make facilities handicap accessible to the extent required by law.

THE CITY GADSDEN, ALABAMA

Craig Ford, Mayor

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 7, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 4/18/2025 at 8:00 am

2010 Volvo VIN: YV1982AS4A1126251

2020 Toyota Corolla VIN:JTDEPRAE0LJ060116

Tommy Tows

3403 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35904

(256) 490-3715

March 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

In accordance with the Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Alabama Code Sections 32-13-1 through 32-13-8 notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties. The following motor vehicles will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder at 9:00 am, April 7, 2025 at Team One Chevrolet of Gadsden, Gadsden, Alabama. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

2017 Ford Edge VIN 2FMPK3G99HBC58683

2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo VIN2G1WX15K819111126

2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo VIN2G1WX12K139161387

March 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 5/2/2025.

2000 Ford Taurus VIN: 1FAFP55U9YG236427

2019 Hyundai Sonata VIN 5NPE24AF0KH801866

1999 Honda CR-V VIN: JHLRD1863XC064572

2002 Chevrolet Tahoe VIN: 1GNEC13Z52R284454

2007 Mazda CX-7 VINJM3ER293370105881

2012 Hyundai Sonata VIN: 5NPEC4AC8CH378183

2019 Kia Soul VIN: KNDJN2A26K7673290

2012 Ford Escape VIN: 1FMCU0E7XCKA32353

2011 Ford Focus VIN: 1FAHP3FN9BW132666

2006 Lexus GS VINJTHCH96SX60010979

2004 Porsche Cayenne VIN: WP1AB29P54LA70381

2006 Ford Fusion VIN: 3FAFP07116R180432

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 504-1605

March 7 and 14, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 4/11/2025.

2008 Ford Escape VIN1FMCU03148KB57029

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 504-1605

March 7 and 14, 2025