Legals for 3/21/2025 – 3/27/2025

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mitchell Rodney Cameron, Jr. and Morgan Cameron, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns, on March 8, 2017, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on March 16, 2017, as Document Number 3448054. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on May 1, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number Two (2) and Three (3) in the First Addition to Nabors Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 393, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in the City of Glencoe, Etowah County, Alabama and being subject to restrictive covenants as recorded in Miscellaneous Record “52”, Page 646, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 404 Lola Ln, Glencoe, AL 35905

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

________________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kenneth Ray Davis, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Inspire Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns, on October 28, 2022, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on October 31, 2022, as Document Number 3548846. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on April 3, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 7 of Kesington Garden, as shown by map recorded in Plat Book M, Page 41 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 412 Kensington Lane, Rainbow City, AL 35906

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Seth Brown and Kagan Griffin Brown, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Goldwater Bank, N.A., its successors and assigns, on May 19, 2022, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on May 20, 2022, as Document Number 3540719. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on May 15, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Begin at an existing nail and T-post at the Northeast corner of the NW1/4 of the SE1/4, Section 31, Township 12 south, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama and run due South along the East line thereof, 290.19 feet to a point; thence run South 79°18’37” West, leaving said East line 1150.17 feet to a point on the Easterly R/W of Canoe Creek Road (60’R/W); thence run North 17°34’22” West along said R/W 538.04 feet to an existing pinch-pipe on the North line of said 1/4; thence run South 89°35’00” East, leaving said R/W and along said North line 1292.94 feet (M) 1293.10 feet (R) to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the NW1/4 of the SE1/4, Section 31, Township12 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 1357 Canoe Creek Road, Rainbow City, AL 35906

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jordan Mcvay And Wife, Jessica Mcvay His Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for USAA Federal Savings Bank, its successors and assigns dated March 26, 2018; said mortgage being recorded on March 27, 2018, as Instrument No. 3465031 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC in Instrument 3558577 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (be-tween 11am and 4pm), on the 23rd day of April, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL ONE: Beginning at the NE corner of the S 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 14, Township 13 South, Range 5 East and run in a Westerly direction along the North line of said S 1/2 a distance of 366.58 feet to the beginning point of the description; thence continue in a Westerly direction along the said North line of said S 1/2 a distance of 463.99 feet to a point; thence deflect 89 degrees’54’30” to the left for a distance of 411.07 feet to a point; thence de-flect 90 degrees’05’30” to the left for a distance of 550.78 feet to a point; thence deflect 101 degrees’50’ to the left for a distance of 420 feet to the point of beginning. The above described land being a portion of the S 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 14, Township 13 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

PARCEL TWO: Beginning at the NW corner of the S 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 14, Township 13 South, Range 5 East and run in a Southerly direction along the West line of said S 1/2 411.07 feet to a point; thence continue in an Easterly direction parallel with the North line of said S 1/2 for a distance of 506.52 feet to a point; thence continue in a Northerly direction parallel with the West line of said S 1/2 for a distance of 411.07 feet to a point on the North line of said S 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4; thence continue in a Westerly direction along the North line of said S 1/2 for a distance of 506.52 feet to the point of beginning. ’The above described land being a portion of the S 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 14, Township 13 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 168 Cox St, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street North, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9133619

www.foreclosurehotline.net

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

____________

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Perry Andrew Wain and Britney Wain to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. “MERS” as mortgagee, as nominee for Lender, Village Capital & Investment, LLC and lender’s successors and assigns dated December 22, 2015, and Recorded in Instrument #3428618 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, which said mortgage was subsequently assigned to Village Capital & Investment, LLC by instrument recorded in Instrument No.: 3494710 in said Probate Court records; notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on the April 30, 2025, at the front door of the Courthouse of Etowah County, Alabama, the following described real property in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage:

PARCEL 1

FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST AUARTER (NE 1/4) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4), SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST; THENCE RUN SOUTHERLY ALONG THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE A DISTANCE OF 660.18 FEET TO AN ENGINEERING NAIL FOUND IN THE CENTERLINE OF THORNHILL ROAD: THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT 92 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 10 SECONDS AND RUN NORTHWESTERLY ALONG A FENCE LINE A DISTANCE OF 303.88 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND; THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT 81 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 35 SECONDS AND RUN NORTHWESTERLY, PASS THROUGH AN IRON PIN FOUND AT 7.50 FEET, A DISTANCE OF 213.43 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG PREVIOUS COURSE A DISTANCE OF 184.28 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET; THENCE DEFLECT LEFT 82 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 00 SECONDS AND RUN NORTHWESTERLY A DISTANCE OF 295.50 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET; THENCE DEFLECT LEFT 93 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 31 SECONDS AND RUN SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG A FENCE LINE A DISTANCE OF 175.68 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND; THENCE DEFLECT LEFT 85 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 59 SECONDS AND RUN SOUTHEASTERLY A DISTANCE OF 310.21 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID TRACT EMBRACING A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4), SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST, OF THE HUNTSVILLEMERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PARCEL 2

ALSO: A 15’ WIDE INGRESS AND EGRESS EASEMENT BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY THE CENTERLINE AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE LANDS DESCRIBED IN DOCUMENT #2008, PAGE 3302270, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE S89° 09’ 42” E, ALONG THE EXTENSION OF THE NORTH LINE OF SAID DOCUMENT, A DISTANCE OF 7.57 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SAID CENTERLINE; THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE WITH THE FOLLOWING: S07° 05’ 42” E, A DISTANCE OF 183.28 FEET; THENCE S08° 59’ 12” E, A DISTANCE OF 206.71 FEET TO THE CENTER OF AN EXISTING 15’ WIDE INGRESS AND EGRESS EASEMENT; THENCE N89° 50’ 13” E, ALONG THE CENTER OF SAID EASEMENT, A DISTANCE OF 326.27 FEET TO THE CENTERLINE OF THORNHILL ROAD (60’ RIGHT-OF-WAY) AND POINT OF ENDING. SAID EASEMENT BEING 7.5 FEET ON EACH SIDE OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED CENTERLINE. A BEING A PORTION OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE NE 1/4 IN SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

APN: 04-08-33-0-000-001.006

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee.

Village Capital & Investment, LLC

Mortgagee

William McFadden

McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC

718 Downtowner Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36609

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Blake Borders was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/31/2025 to the Estate of Douglas Wayne Sullivan, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Lizann Allsup was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/10/2025 to the Estate of Ronald Wayne Owens, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Tiffany Nicole Richardson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/18/2025 to the Estate of Deborah Jean Harris, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jimmy Woods was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/18/2025 to the Estate of Jerry M. Moore, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Keith Duane Bryant was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/18/2025 to the Estate of Nancy Mount Bryant, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Ricky Lee Patterson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/03/2023 to the Estate of Margaret Sue Patterson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Clarence Vinson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 1/23/2025 over the Estate of Dora Mae Knowles, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Ralph Scissum was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 1/23/2025 over the Estate of Ralph Bertram Scissum, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Ernest Scott Maltbie was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/03/2025 to the Estate of Eleanor Maltbie deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Karen Sue Teem was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/04/2025 to the Estate of Rebecca Marie Goddard deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jacob Millican, Conservator was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/04/2025 over the Estate of Carolyn Pate, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Krista Mishal Pelham Beasley and Walter Shawn Pelham was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 2/04/2025 over the Estate of Walter Loyd Pelham, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Mark William Cantrell, Sr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/04/2025 to the Estate of Charles Anthony Cantrell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Daniel Miles Hall was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/06/2025 to the Estate of Deanna Jean Gardipee, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Vickie (McLain) Bishop was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/07/2025 to the Estate of Wiley Junior McLain, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Tracey Lynn Cobb Pate was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/10/2025 to the Estate of Rhonda Grace Sanford, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Sherri Watkins Marker was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/11/2025 to the Estate of Gerald Benjamin Watkins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jamie Gibbs was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/12/2025 over the Estate of Norman Mark Wester, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jacob Millican, Conservator was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/18/2025 over the Estate of William Daniel, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

William Stanley McCullars was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/19/2025 to the Estate of Martha Word McCullars, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Gretta Michelle Moragne was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/25/2025 to the Estate of Gloria Jean Aaron, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Audria Stevyn Wood was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/04/2025 to the Estate of Stephen O. Wood, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Sonye Reneea Stickland was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/13/2025 over the Estate of Phyllis Ann Thomas, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Susan Marie Keener and James Michael Keener was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 02/14/2025 to the Estate of Joyce Handley Keener, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Darryl Patton was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/14/2025 to the Estate of Barbara Patton, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jess Edward Taylor was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/17/2025 over the Estate of Gola Faye Taylor, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Siobahn Davenport was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/17/2025 over the Estate of Joan Elizabeth Davenport, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jessica Waldron was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/21/2025 over the Estate of Richard Charles Waldron, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Stacy Elaine Merkle was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/03/2025 to the Estate of Lila Joan Marbutt Mordecai., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jacob Millican, Conservator was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/04/2025 over the Estate of Brenda Loyd, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

_______________

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given on Monday March 31 at 1:15 PM a hearing is set to be heard in Probate Office of Etowah County concerning the deceased Stephen Jackson who died March 18, 2025, at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Gadsden, Stephen Jackson last known address was Northside Health Care Gadsden, AL. 35901.

March 21, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: SHELLY L. DAVIDSON, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2024-654

TO: Rianna Wainwright AKA Rianna Scott, Robyn Wainwright and Any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 21st day of APRIL 2025 at 2:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 7TH DAY OF MARCH 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: CAROLYN KHADAN, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-136

TO: Any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 9TH day of APRIL 2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE TH DAY OF MARCH 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: TONY POE, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-137

TO: Any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 9th day of APRIL 2025 at 1:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE TH 6TH DAY OF MARCH 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: FAYE NELL GREEN, INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2024-157

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR SINGLE TRANSACTION AUTHORITY TO SELL REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 23rd day of APRIL 2025 at 2:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 18TH DAY OF MARCH 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person

of Stella N. Morris and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Stella N. Morris was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 18th day MARCH of 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 21ST day of APRIL 2025, at 1:00 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Ala-bama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 21, 28 and April 4, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF WALTER HOWARD MASON, DECEASED

Case No.: 2023-00606

Notice to: All creditors, heirs or distributees and all other persons interested in the Estate of WALTER HOWARD MASON, deceased.

You will hereby take notice that KATRINA MARIE MASON, as Personal Representative of the Estate of WALTER HOWARD MASON, filed a Report of Insolvency of said Estate on the 25th day of February 2025.

You are hereby notified that a hearing on the Petitioner’s Report of Insolvency will be held at my office in the Etowah County Courthouse, on the 22nd day of April, 2025, at 10:30 a m. when the Report of Insolvency will be considered, and you may show cause, if any, why the Report of Insolvency should be denied.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

TAMMY CHILDRESS, PLAINTIFF

V.

CV – 2025-900075

RAYMOND HASHBARGER and BETTY HASHBARGER, ET AL., DEFENDANTS

The Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, and any other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the

lands described below, must answer Plaintiff’s Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

The subject property is described as follows:

To reach a point of beginning for the hereinafter described parcel of land, commence at the Southeast corner of the SE1/4 of the SE1/4, thence run South 88 degrees 00’ West, along the South line thereof, 30.08 feet to a point in the West line of Turner Road (60’ RW); thence run North 02 degrees 14’ East, along said West line, parallel with the east line of said SE1/4 of SE1/4, 1150.15 feet to a point; thence run South 84 degrees 20’ West, 308.25 feet to a point which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence from said point of beginning, continue South 84 degrees 20’ West 180.00 feet to the Southeast corner of a parcel of land described in Deed Book 1381, Page 407, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run North 02 degrees 14’ East along the east line thereof, 259.10 feet to the northeast corner of said 1381-407 Parcel, being in the South line of Rocky Ford Road (80’RW); thence run South 89 degrees 44’ East, along said South line, 178.40 feet to a point; thence run South 02 degrees 14’ West, 240.47 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing portions of the E1/2 of aforesaid SE1/4, in Section 7, Township 12 South, Range 8 East of Huntsville Meridian, in Etowah County, Alabama.

Done the 10th day of February 2025

/s/Jason Knowles

Jason Knowles, Attorney for Plaintiff

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-7200

February 28, March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

______________

AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TEMPORARY CUSTODY BY EXTENDED FAMILY

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SARASOTA COUNTY, FLORIDA FAMILY DIVISION

IN THE INTEREST OF: MOLLI ELLE BERGEON,Child,

CASE NO.:

2025-DR-000310-SC

JEANNE TUTOR and GREGG TUTOR, Petitioners,

and

TAYLOR JOSEPH BERGEON, Respondent,

and

HEIDE ANDREA-RENEE WILLIAM, a/k/a HEIDE EATON, Respondent.

TO: HEIDE ANDREA-RENEE WILLIAM a/k/a HEIDE EATON

Etowah County Jail

827 Forrest Avenue

Dorm Unit 3, Floor 1, Pod U3, Cell 302

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Temporary Custody by Extended Family has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on: ERIN ITTS, ESQUIRE, as attorney for Jeanne and Gregg Tutor, whose address is 355 West Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285, on or before April 14, 2025, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 4004 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, Florida 34293, before service on Counsel for Petitioners or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

A physical description of the Respondent is as follows:

Caucasian female, born December 31, 1990, and 34 years of age, approximately 5’1” and 110 pounds with dirty blonde hair, blue eyes, fair skin, and a small build. The child’s date of birth is July 17, 2009, and she was born in Santa Barbara, California.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: March 13, 2025.

Karen E. Rushing, Clerk

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

Glen Kopinsky

Deputy Clerk

March 14, 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900421-GCD

PLAINTIFF

VS.

10 GAMBLING DEVICES

$1,159.00 U.S. CURRENCY

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Unknown

Property Seized From:

2515 Sansom Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35904

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 28th day of April 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 26th day of February 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

February 28, March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900423-GCD

PLAINTIFF

VS.

20 GAMBLING DEVICES

$3,978.00 U.S. CURRENCY

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Unknown

Property Seized From:

928 Spruce Street

Gadsden, AL. 35904

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 28th day of April 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 26th day of February 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

February 28, March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

JOB COMPLETION

Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of project completion for the City of Gadsden Street Resurfacing 2024 in Etowah County, Alabama. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on March 7, 2025, and ending on March 21, 2025. All claims should be filed at Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

March 7, 14 and 21, 2025

_____________

JOB COMPLETION

Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of project completion for the City of Southside Street Resurfacing 2024 in Etowah County, Alabama. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on March 7, 2025, and ending on March 21, 2025. All claims should be filed at Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

___________

JOB COMPLETION

Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of project completion for the City of Glencoe Street Resurfacing 2024 in Etowah County, Alabama. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on March 14, 2025 and ending on March 28, 2025. All claims should be filed at Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

Ozark Striping Company hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the Alabama Department of Transportation for construction of Project N. IM.I059(444) in Etowah County, AL. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on March 14, 2025 and ending on April 4, 2025. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 847, Ozark, AL. 36361, during this period.

Ozark Striping Company, LLC

P.O. Box 847

Ozark, AL. 3631

March 14, 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Tomcat Construction LLC has completed the Contract for The Water Works and Sewer Borad of the Town of Altoona. Water System Improvements Valves, Hydrants, Scada and Gen-erator DWSRF Project No. FS010526-01 Contract No. 3 Project NO. AL24 130.For the Water Works and Sewer Board of the Town of Altoona, 2844 Main Street, Altoona, Alabama 35952, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify: Dave Bechtel Utility Engineering Consultants 130 Southcrest Drive, Suite 100, PO Box 19218, Birmingham, AL. 35219.

Tomcat Construction LLC.

129 County Road 828

Colllinsville, AL. 35961

March 21, 28, April 4 and 11, 2025

______________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 10:00am CST, Friday, April 11, 2025, for Reroofing Sardis High School Cafeteria: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Bid Documents may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and obtained from the Architect at cost of printing. Digital documents are available from the Architect at no cost.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures, attended the mandatory prebid conference and have demonstrated the ability to provide 24/7/365 service with a main office within 60 miles driving distance of the project site as described in the prequalification package and/or Div. 1 specifications and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 10am CST on Friday, April 4, 2025. Written prequalification procedures and criteria are available via the Architect.

A mandatory prebid conference shall be held on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 10am CST at the Sardis High School Cafeteria. 1420 Church Street, Boaz, AL 35956

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

NOTE: For projects exceeding $50,000, this notice must be run once a week for three successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in the county or counties in which the project, or any part of the project, is to be performed. If the project involves an estimated amount exceeding $500,000, this notice must also run at least once in three newspapers of general circulation throughout the state. Proof of publication is required.

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

______________

LEGAL ZONING NOTICE

At a regular meeting of the City Council of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall, First Floor, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, commencing at 11:00 a.m., a public hearing will be held to consider the adoption of an ordinance substan-tially as follows:

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that the Official Zoning Map of the City of Gadsden adopted by Ordinance No. O-02-82, as amended, is hereby further amended by Re-Zoning classification district for the following described property:

“A request for rezoning property from an R-1, Single Family Residence to a I-1, Light Industrial District on the property described below:

Lots 1, 2, and 3 of the Page’s Rearrangement of Lot 2, Block 8, Ewing Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 21, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Vacant Lot (Property address being 140 Ewing Avenue).

Iva Nelson

City Clerk

March 21 and April 4, 2025.

______________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the Contents of the following storage buildings will be SOLD by Off Campus Storage on March 21, 2025 at 10:00 am at 474 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35903

Shakay Sales Unit 114

Angela Johnson Unit 26

Barbie Lewis Unit 22 & 32

Antwon Wright Unit 70

Peggy Caldwell Unit 39

Off Campus Storage

474 George Wallace Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35903

March 14 and 21, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 4/25/2025 at 8:00 am

1997 Dodge Dakota VIN: 1B7GL23X2VS108786

Tommy Tows

1912 3rd Street

Attalla, AL. 35954

(256) 490-3715

March 14 and 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 4/25/2025 at 8:00 am

2010 Chevrolet Camaro. VIN:2G1FK1EJ0A9126869

2017 Nissan Altima. VIN: 1N4AL3AP6HC118983

Ride Away Auto Sales LLC

1405 East Broad Street

Gadsden Al 35903

March 21 and 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that the Kelton Wrecker LLC will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicles:

2011 CHEVROLET CAMARO VIN:2G1FB1ED0B9129315

2004 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER. VIN: JTEEP21A740052960

2004 CHEVROLET IMPALA VIN: 2G1WF52E649298525

1999 CHRYSLER SEBRING. VIN:4C3AU52N4XE025031

2009 CHEVROLET MALIBU VIN:1G1ZH57B59F211508

2002 DODGE RAM 1500 VIN:1D7HA18N22S603146

The public auction will be held at Kelton Wrecker LLC located at 1625 Forrest Ave Gadsden AL 35901 at 8:00 AM on 05/03/2025. The seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low and may postpone the public auction until another time and place. In addition, the seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

March 21 and 28, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 4/30/2025.

2023 Ford F150 XLT. VIN: 1FTRW08L03KC56703

A and J Towing LLC

4975 Hopper Road

Altoona, AL. 35953

March 21 and 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on April 25, 2025

2010 Toyota Tundra Clack

VIN # 5TFRY5F17AX091953

ER Towing

1733 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256)547-1549

March 21 & March 28