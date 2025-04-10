Legals for 4/04/2025 – 4/10/2025

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Seth Brown and Kagan Griffin Brown, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Goldwater Bank, N.A., its successors and assigns, on May 19, 2022, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on May 20, 2022, as Document Number 3540719. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on May 15, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Begin at an existing nail and T-post at the Northeast corner of the NW1/4 of the SE1/4, Section 31, Township 12 south, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama and run due South along the East line thereof, 290.19 feet to a point; thence run South 79°18’37” West, leaving said East line 1150.17 feet to a point on the Easterly R/W of Canoe Creek Road (60’R/W); thence run North 17°34’22” West along said R/W 538.04 feet to an existing pinch-pipe on the North line of said 1/4; thence run South 89°35’00” East, leaving said R/W and along said North line 1292.94 feet (M) 1293.10 feet (R) to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the NW1/4 of the SE1/4, Section 31, Township12 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 1357 Canoe Creek Road, Rainbow City, AL 35906

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jordan Mcvay And Wife, Jessica Mcvay His Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for USAA Federal Savings Bank, its successors and assigns dated March 26, 2018; said mortgage being recorded on March 27, 2018, as Instrument No. 3465031 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC in Instrument 3558577 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (be-tween 11am and 4pm), on the 23rd day of April, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL ONE: Beginning at the NE corner of the S 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 14, Township 13 South, Range 5 East and run in a Westerly direction along the North line of said S 1/2 a distance of 366.58 feet to the beginning point of the description; thence continue in a Westerly direction along the said North line of said S 1/2 a distance of 463.99 feet to a point; thence deflect 89 degrees’54’30” to the left for a distance of 411.07 feet to a point; thence de-flect 90 degrees’05’30” to the left for a distance of 550.78 feet to a point; thence deflect 101 degrees’50’ to the left for a distance of 420 feet to the point of beginning. The above described land being a portion of the S 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 14, Township 13 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

PARCEL TWO: Beginning at the NW corner of the S 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 14, Township 13 South, Range 5 East and run in a Southerly direction along the West line of said S 1/2 411.07 feet to a point; thence continue in an Easterly direction parallel with the North line of said S 1/2 for a distance of 506.52 feet to a point; thence continue in a Northerly direction parallel with the West line of said S 1/2 for a distance of 411.07 feet to a point on the North line of said S 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4; thence continue in a Westerly direction along the North line of said S 1/2 for a distance of 506.52 feet to the point of beginning. ’The above described land being a portion of the S 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 14, Township 13 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 168 Cox St, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street North, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9133619

www.foreclosurehotline.net

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Perry Andrew Wain and Britney Wain to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. “MERS” as mortgagee, as nominee for Lender, Village Capital & Investment, LLC and lender’s successors and assigns dated December 22, 2015, and Recorded in Instrument #3428618 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, which said mortgage was subsequently assigned to Village Capital & Investment, LLC by instrument recorded in Instrument No.: 3494710 in said Probate Court records; notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on the April 30, 2025, at the front door of the Courthouse of Etowah County, Alabama, the following described real property in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage:

PARCEL 1

FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST AUARTER (NE 1/4) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4), SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST; THENCE RUN SOUTHERLY ALONG THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE A DISTANCE OF 660.18 FEET TO AN ENGINEERING NAIL FOUND IN THE CENTERLINE OF THORNHILL ROAD: THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT 92 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 10 SECONDS AND RUN NORTHWESTERLY ALONG A FENCE LINE A DISTANCE OF 303.88 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND; THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT 81 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 35 SECONDS AND RUN NORTHWESTERLY, PASS THROUGH AN IRON PIN FOUND AT 7.50 FEET, A DISTANCE OF 213.43 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG PREVIOUS COURSE A DISTANCE OF 184.28 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET; THENCE DEFLECT LEFT 82 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 00 SECONDS AND RUN NORTHWESTERLY A DISTANCE OF 295.50 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET; THENCE DEFLECT LEFT 93 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 31 SECONDS AND RUN SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG A FENCE LINE A DISTANCE OF 175.68 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND; THENCE DEFLECT LEFT 85 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 59 SECONDS AND RUN SOUTHEASTERLY A DISTANCE OF 310.21 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID TRACT EMBRACING A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4), SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST, OF THE HUNTSVILLEMERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PARCEL 2

ALSO: A 15’ WIDE INGRESS AND EGRESS EASEMENT BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY THE CENTERLINE AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE LANDS DESCRIBED IN DOCUMENT #2008, PAGE 3302270, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE S89° 09’ 42” E, ALONG THE EXTENSION OF THE NORTH LINE OF SAID DOCUMENT, A DISTANCE OF 7.57 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SAID CENTERLINE; THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE WITH THE FOLLOWING: S07° 05’ 42” E, A DISTANCE OF 183.28 FEET; THENCE S08° 59’ 12” E, A DISTANCE OF 206.71 FEET TO THE CENTER OF AN EXISTING 15’ WIDE INGRESS AND EGRESS EASEMENT; THENCE N89° 50’ 13” E, ALONG THE CENTER OF SAID EASEMENT, A DISTANCE OF 326.27 FEET TO THE CENTERLINE OF THORNHILL ROAD (60’ RIGHT-OF-WAY) AND POINT OF ENDING. SAID EASEMENT BEING 7.5 FEET ON EACH SIDE OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED CENTERLINE. A BEING A PORTION OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE NE 1/4 IN SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

APN: 04-08-33-0-000-001.006

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee.

Village Capital & Investment, LLC

Mortgagee

William McFadden

McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC

718 Downtowner Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36609

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lee Investment Consultants, LLC, an Alabama company, in favor of Peoples Bank of Alabama, dated December 30, 2014, and recorded in Mortgage Book 3412835, Page 23, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama; the undersigned Peoples Bank of Alabama, as mortgagee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Etowah County, Alabama, on April 22, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

TRACT ONE:

PARCEL ONE: A tract of land described as beginning at a point in the West line of the Silbert Mill Road at the Southeast corner of what is known as the R. L. Pentecost lot, said point of beginning also being the Northeast corner of that certain lot or parcel of land conveyed by R. L. Pentecost and wife, Della Pentecost, to A. J. Griffith, and wife, Alice Griffith by deed dated November 1, 1932, and recorded in Deed Book 6-W, page 14, in the Probate Office of said county; and from thence run in a Southerly direction and along the West line of said road a distance of 212 feet, more or less, to the A.S. White lands; thence West 114 feet; thence South 57 feet; thence West 114 feet, more or less, to the East side of the Lane; thence Northerly and along the East side of the Lane a distance of 240 feet, more or less, to the Southwest corner of said Pentecost lot, as presently located; thence in an Easterly direction and in a direct line and along the Southerly line of the Pentecost lot, as now located, a distance of 226 feet, more or less to the point of beginning, and being a part of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) in Section 14, Township 12, South of Range 7, East of the Huntsville Meridian, in Etowah County, Alabama.

PARCEL TWO: For the point of beginning to describe the property herein, start at the Southwest corner of the SW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 in Section 14, and from thence run in a Northerly direction along the West line of said forty a distance of 198.4 feet; thence deflect an angle of 55 degrees 12 minutes to the right and run in a Northeasterly direction a distance of 729.1 feet to a point in the Westerly side of the Hokes Bluff Sibert’s Mill Public Road, and which said point is the point of beginning, and from said point of beginning, deflect an angle of 58 degrees 37 minutes to the left and run in a Northerly direction along the Westerly side or said Public Road a distance of 368.2 feet; thence deflect an angle of 2 degrees 22 minutes to the left and continue in a Northerly direction along the Westerly side of said Public Road a distance of 57 feet to where the Southerly line of that certain tract of land conveyed by A. J. Griffith and wife, Alice Griffith, to E.W. Norton and wife, M.E. Norton, by Deed dated October 16, 1944 and recorded in Book 6-U, Page 396, Probate Office, Etowah County, intersects the Westerly side of said Public Road; thence deflect an angle of 88 degrees 58 minutes to the left and run in a Westerly direction along said Norton line a distance of 113 feet, more or less, to where the line of said Norton Property turns abruptly South; thence deflect an angle of 91 degrees 02 minutes to the left and run in a Southerly direction along said Norton line and parallel with the Westerly side of said Public Road, a distance of 57 feet; thence deflect an angle of 91 degrees 02 minutes to the right and run in a Westerly direction along the Southerly line of said Norton property, a distance of 121.8 feet; thence deflect an angle of 92 degrees 02 minutes to the left and run in a Southerly direction a distance of 438.1 feet; thence deflect an angle of 118 degrees to the left and run in a Northeasterly direction a distance of 244.5 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) in Section Fourteen (14), Township Twelve (12) South, of Range Seven (7) East of Huntsville Meridian, in Hokes Bluff, Etowah County, Alabama.

Address: 3340 N. Sibert Street, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

Tax Parcel #: 14-06-14-0-001-141.000

TRACT TWO:

Commence at an existing pinch pipe at the Southeast corner of Lot #10, Morris Meadows as recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 111, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and the Northerly R/W of Old Highway #278 (80.00 feet R/W) and run along the Southwest line of Lots 10 and 11 of said Morris Addition and said Northerly R/W 295.84 feet to an existing 1/2” rebar; thence leaving said Southwest line and said R/W, run 19 degrees 08 minutes 09 seconds West 560.77 feet to a concrete R/W monument station 315+00 on the Southerly R/w of the new Highway 278 project No. NHF-212(13) and the Westerly R/W of Sibert Street (80.00 feet R/W); thence run South 30 degrees 20 minutes 54 seconds East along said Westerly R/W 156.74 feet to a “JBWT” capped rebar at station 17+00; thence run South 03 degrees 32 minutes 24 seconds West, 24.55 feet to the point of beginning; thence from said point of beginning run the following chord bearings and distances along said R/W; South 03 degrees 32 minutes 27 seconds West 135.84 feet; South 00 degrees 58 minutes 11 seconds East, 33.21 feet to a point; thence leaving said R/W run South 84 degrees 53 minutes 10 seconds West 249.84 feet to a point; thence run North 05 degrees 06 minutes 49 seconds West 167.41 feet to a point; thence run North 84 degrees 53 minutes 10 seconds West 272.68 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the SE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 14, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

Address: Sibert Street, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

Tax Parcel #: 14-06-14-0-001-311.005

TRACT THREE:

A parcel of land described as beginning at the Southwest corner of Lot Ten (10) in Block B, in the J. L. Graham Farm according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book C, page 150, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run in a Northeasterly direction and along the Southeast line of said Lot Number 10 a distance of 356.5 feet to a point; thence run in a Northwesterly direction and parallel with the Southwest line of said Lot Number 10 a distance of 200 feet to a point in the Northwest line of said Lot Number 10; thence run in a Southwesterly direction and along the Northwest line of said Lot Number 10 a distance of 356.3 feet to its intersection with the Southwest line of said Lot Number 10; thence run in a Southeasterly direction and along the Southwest line of said Lot Number 10 a distance of 200 feet to the point of beginning, and being a part of Lot Number Ten (10) in Block B, in the J. L. Graham Farm according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book C, page 150, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Hokes Bluff, Etowah County, Alabama.

SAVE AND EXCEPT, those portions of the above described property previously conveyed from Thomas J. Barnes and wife, Edna M. Barnes, to Kristi L. Tisdale, as shown in Book 1903, page 319, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Address: 3558 Old U.S. Hwy. 278 East, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

Tax parcel #: 14-05-16-0-001-033.001

TRACT FOUR AND TRACT FIVE:

Commence at a 1/2” rebar on the Northeastern right of way of U.S. Highway 278, 80’ R/W, (Gadsden-Piedmont Highway) & also marking the SE corner of lot 12, Block B, J. L. Graham Farm Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book C, page 150, in the Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence along the said right of way North 64° 13’ 10” West, 100.00 feet to a 1/2” capped rebar, also being the point of beginning; thence continuing along said right of way, North 64° 16’ 56” West, 249.54 feet to a 1/2” pipe; thence continuing along said right of way, North 63° 54’ 16” West, 49.81 feet to a 1” solid iron marking the SW corner of Lot 11 of said subdivision; thence leaving said right of way and along the Western lot line of said Lot 11, North 25° 46’ 42” East, 189.85 feet to an axle; thence continuing along said lot line North 25° 46’ 35” East, 521.87 feet to a 1/2” capped rebar 25 feet Southwest of a river bank; thence a chord bearing and distance of South 26° 49’ 13” East, 376.87 feet to a 1/2” capped rebar, 30 feet Southwest of the said river bank; thence South 25° 46’ 52” West, 482.82 feet to the point of beginning. Said property embracing Lot 11 and a portion of Lot 12, Block B, J. L. Graham Farm Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book C, page 150, in the Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Address: 3568 and 3600 Hwy. 278 East, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

Tax parcel #: 14-05-16-0-001-052.000 and 14-05-16-0-001-053.000

TRACT SIX:

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning where the southeast line of Lot Number 12 in Block “B”, intersects the southwest line of said Lot; and from thence run in a northwesterly direction along the southwest line of said lot, a distance of 100 feet to a point: thence in a northeasterly direction parallel with the southeast line of said Lot Number 12 to a point in the northeast line thereof; thence in a southeasterly direction along the Northeast line of said lot, to the southeast line thereof; thence in a southwesterly direction and along the Southeast line of said lot, a distance of 475 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing a portion of Lot Number Twelve (12) in Block “B”, in J. L. Graham Farm, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 150 end 151, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Hokes Bluff, Etowah County, Alabama.

Address: 3620 U.S. Hwy 278 East, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

Tax parcel #: 4-05-16-0-001-054.000

TRACT SEVEN:

Commence at the Southwest corner of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 14, T-12-S, R-7-East of Huntsville Meridian and run North 88°00’00” East, along the South line thereof, 563.00 feet to a point; thence run North 03°42’00” West, leaving said South line, 144.31 feet to an existing 1/2” pipe on the Northerly R/W of Highway #278 (variable R/W) and the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence continue North 03°42’00” West, leaving said Northerly R/W, 312.69 feet to an existing axle on the Southwesterly R/W of Old Highway #278 (80’ R/W); thence run North 75°11’15’ West, along said Southwesterly R/W, 185.98 feet to a point on the Easterly R/W of Burns Street (30’ R/W); thence run South 00°25’35” East, along said Easterly R/W, 365.60 feet to a point on said Northerly R/W of Highway #278; thence run North 88°15’17” East, along said Northerly R/W, 197.35 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 14, T-12-S, R-7-E, Etowah County, Alabama.

Address: 5327 Old U.S. Hwy 278 East, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

Tax parcel #: 14-06-14-0-001-276.000

TRACT EIGHT:

Tract I:

A lot described as beginning at a point in the Northeast line of the Gadsden-Piedmont Highway (also known as Highway #278) where the West line of Central Avenue intersects said Highway line as shown by the map of J.C. Morris Subdivision, Hokes Bluff, Alabama, recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 59, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and from thence run in a Northerly direction and along the West line of Central Avenue a distance of 99.8 feet, more or less, to a point where the former centerline of Sibert Mill Road (annulled) intersects the West line of Central Avenue; thence run in a northwesterly direction along the former centerline of Sibert Mill Road (annulled) to point where said centerline intersects a line perpendicular to the Northeast right-of-way line of the Gadsden-Piedmont Highway (also known as Highway #278) and running from a point 155.00 feet Westerly along said right-of-way from the point of beginning; thence run in a Southerly direction in a direct line to a point in the Northeast right-of-way of said Highway which said point is 155.00 feet Northwesterly, measured along said highway line from the point of beginning; thence in a Southeasterly direction and along the Northeast R/W line of said highway a distance of 155.00 feet to the point of beginning and being that certain property designated as “B” in said map of J. C. Morris Subdivision and a portion of annulled Sibert Mill Road and embracing a portion of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 in Section 14, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of Huntsville Meridian in the Town of Hokes Bluff, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tract II:

Lot Number Five (5) in Block Number Four (4) of the J.C. Morris Subdivision to Hokes Bluff, as same appears of record in Plat Book “E”, Page 59, Probate Office, Etowah, County, Alabama, and a portion of annulled Sibert Mill Road described as follows: Begin at the Northwest corner of said Lot Five (5) and thence run South and parallel to the East line of said Lot to the former centerline of annulled Sibert Mill Road; thence run Southeast along said former centerline to a point in the West right-of-way line of Central Avenue; thence run North along the West right-of-way line of Central Avenue to the Southeast corner of said Lot 5; thence run Northwest along the Southwest line of said Lot 5 (a triangular shaped lot) to the point of beginning.

Tract III:

Lots Numbered One (1) and Two (2) in Block Number Four (4) of the J. C. Morris Subdivision to Hokes Bluff as same appears of record in Plat Book “E”, Page 59, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Address: 5340 U.S. Hwy 278 East, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

Tax parcel #: 14-06-14-0-001-246.000

TRACT NINE:

PARCEL ONE: Commence at a capped pin found (cap destroyed) at the Southwest intersection of 2nd Street and Central Avenue, also being the point of beginning, marking the Northeast corner of Lot 1, Block 4 of J.C. Morris Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book E, Page 59, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama; thence along the West right of way of Central Avenue (50’ right of way) South 00 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West 107.69 feet to a ½” capped rebar (LS#26281); then leaving said right of way South 89 degrees 52 minutes 50 seconds West 216.47 feet to a ½” capped rebar (LS#26281); thence North 46 degrees 34 minutes 33 seconds West 158.92 feet to a nail found on the South right of way of 2nd Street (50’ right of way); thence along said right of way South 89 degrees 48 minutes 35 seconds East 331.89 feet to the point of beginning.

PARCEL TWO: Commence at a capped pin found (cap destroyed) at the Southwest intersection of 2nd Street and Central Avenue, marking the Northeast corner of Lot 1, Block 4 of J.C. Morris Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book E, Page 59, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama; thence along the West right of way of Central Avenue (50’ right of way) South 00 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West 107.69 feet to a ½” capped rebar (LS#26281), also being the point of beginning; thence leaving said right of way South 89 degrees 52 minutes 50 seconds West 216.47 feet to a ½” capped rebar (LS#26281); thence South 46 degrees 34 minutes 33 seconds East 296.79 feet to a cotton spindle spike on the West right of way of Central Avenue (50’ right of way); thence along said right of way North 00 degrees 15 minutes 25 seconds East 204.46 feet to the point of beginning.

Address: 3640 Central Avenue, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

Tax parcel #: 14-06-14-0-001-245.00

TRACT TEN:

Begin at the NE corner of the SW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 Section 14, Township 12 South, Range 7 East and run South 03 degrees 38 minutes 06 seconds West and run a distance of 233.90 feet along the Westerly line of Appalachian Highway to a tie rod; thence deflect South 86 degrees 42 minutes 10 seconds West and run 534.07 feet to a 1/2 inch pipe; thence deflect South 00 degrees 02 minutes 25 seconds West and run 90.1 feet to a tie rod; thence deflect South 88 degrees 08 minutes 44 seconds West and run 201.61 feet to a axle on the Easterly line of Sibert road; thence deflect North 02 degrees 06 minutes 42 seconds West and run 329.96 feet to a point; thence deflect North 87 degrees 40 minutes 00 seconds East and run 762.37 feet to the point of beginning and embracing a portion of the SW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 14, Township 12 South, Range 7 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

Address: Appalachian Hwy, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

Tax parcel #: 14-06-14-0-001-134.00

TRACT ELEVEN:

Beginning at an axle on the Northerly right of way of U.S. Highway 278 (right of way varies) and marking the SE corner of Lot A as shown on the plat of the J. C. Morris Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book E, page 59 in the Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, thence along said right of way the following bearings and distances: North 76° 02’ 59” West, 90.65 feet to a concrete monument; thence North 64° 08’ 53” West 50.96 feet to a concrete monument; thence North 75° 18’ 35” West, 75.06 feet to a concrete monument; thence North 38° 56’ 19” West, 114.75 feet to a concrete monument on the Eastern right of way of Appalachian Highway (110 foot right of way); thence leaving said right of way of U. S. Highway #278 and along said right of way of Appalachian Highway North 04° 45’ 00” East, 253.10 feet to a 1/2” capped rebar (LS#21183) on the Southeastern right of way of 2nd Street (50 foot right of way); thence leaving said right of way of Appalachian Highway and along said right of way of 2nd Street, South 47° 29’ 03” East, 46.95 feet to a 1/2” capped rebar (LS#21183); thence continuing along said right of way North 88° 51’ 47” East, 31.06 feet to a 1/2” capped rebar (LS#21183) in the center of Sibert Mill Road (annulled); thence along the center of said Sibert Mill Road (annulled) South 48° 12’ 00” East, 314.09 to a hole in concrete; thence leaving said road South 14° 25’ 15” West, 169.47 feet to the point of beginning.

Address: 5296 U.S. Hwy 278 East, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

Tax parcel #: 14-06-14-0-001-243.000

TRACT TWELVE:

The Northeast Half (NE ½) of Sibert Mill Road adjoining Lot 4 Block 4 of J.C. Morris Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book E, Page 59, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Address: 5315 Second Street, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

Tax parcel(s) #: 14-06-14-0-001-242.000 and 14-06-14-0-001-244.000

THIS PROPERY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THE PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO THE TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The mortgagee/transferee reserves the right to bid for and to purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the sale of the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancelation.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Michael R. Lunsford

Attorney for Mortgagee Porterfield, Harper, Mills, Motlow & Ireland, P.A. 22 Inverness Center Parkway, Suite 600

Birmingham, AL 35242

(205) 980-5000

Mortgagee

Peoples Bank of Alabama

1912 Cherokee Avenue SW

Cullman, AL. 35055

March 28, April 4, and 11, 2025

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by KARRY MICHAEL ABLES, a married person, on the 7th day of February 2018, to VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as recorded in Instrument Number 3463140 in the office of the Probate Judge of Etowah County, Alabama; VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on April 23, 2025, the following described real and personal property situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number 11 in Block Number One (1) of the Keeling Subdivision Number Two (2), according to the map or plat thereof as the same appears of record in Book of Town Plats “F”, Page 379, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and being and lying in Etowah County, Alabama.

INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2006 Clayton manufactured home, Serial No. CAP019666TNAB;

together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.

Lori C. Baird

Attorney for Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

(205) 344-5000

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Janice F Price, a single person, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on October 28, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3442167; the undersigned Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2020-4, U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on May 29, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: For a Point of Beginning to describe the property herein, start at the Northwest corner of the Northwest Quarter (Northwest Quarter) of the Southeast Quarter (Southeast Quarter) and from thence run North 87 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East and along the North line of said forty a distance of 907.56 feet; thence to the right at an angle of 67 degrees 22 minutes 00 seconds and run South 25 degrees 38 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 274.30 feet to a point in the Southerly line of what is known as that part of Macon Drive (Aderholdt Road Deed) running Northeast and Southwest, and which said last mentioned point is the Point of Beginning to describe the property herein, and from said Point of Beginning continue South 25 degrees 38 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 178.60 feet; thence to the left at an angle of 92 degrees 23 minutes 00 seconds, forming an interior angle of 87 degrees 37 minutes 00 seconds and run Northeasterly a distance of 72.70 feet to a point in the Westerly line of that portion of West 4th Avenue (Aderholdt Road Deed) running Northwest and Southeast; thence to the left at an angle of 78 degrees 27 minutes 00 seconds and run in a Northwesterly direction and along said Westerly line of West 4th Avenue a distance of 173.70 feet to a point in the Southerly line of that part of Macon Drive (Aderholdt Road Deed) running Northeast and Southwest; thence to the left at an angle of 96 degrees 56 minutes 00 seconds, forming an interior angle of 83 degrees 04 minutes 00 seconds, and run in a Southwesterly direction, and along the Southerly line of said Macon Drive a distance of 101.80 feet to the Point of Beginning, and embracing a portion of the Northwest Quarter (Northwest Quarter) of the Southeast Quarter (Southeast Quarter) in Section Thirty (30), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Seven (7) East of the Huntsville Meridian, in Glencoe, Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 207 4th Ave W , Gadsden, AL 35905. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2020-4, U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-00223-SP-AL

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Sonye Reneea Stickland was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/13/2025 over the Estate of Phyllis Ann Thomas, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Susan Marie Keener and James Michael Keener was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 02/14/2025 to the Estate of Joyce Handley Keener, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Darryl Patton was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/14/2025 to the Estate of Barbara Patton, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Jess Edward Taylor was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/17/2025 over the Estate of Gola Faye Taylor, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Siobahn Davenport was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/17/2025 over the Estate of Joan Elizabeth Davenport, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Jessica Waldron was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/21/2025 over the Estate of Richard Charles Waldron, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Stacy Elaine Merkle was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/03/2025 to the Estate of Lila Joan Marbutt Mordecai., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Jacob Millican, Conservator was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/04/2025 over the Estate of Brenda Loyd, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Russell Glenn Johnson and Wendell Drew Johnson was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 02/24/2025 to the Estate of Sandra Siniard Johnson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 28, April 4, and 11, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Candence Cleveland was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/10/2025 to the Estate of Adam Keith Cleveland, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 28, April 4, and 11, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Trei Andrew Woodfox A/K/A Tobbie Ray Woodfox was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/06/2025 to the Estate of Hazel (Sims) Jenkins A/K/A Hazel L. Jenkins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 28, April 4, and 11, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Brandon Wade Townsel was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/12/2025 to the Estate of Byron Keith Townsel, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 28, April 4, and 11, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

William Rodney Martin was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/27/2025 to the Estate of William Orville Martin, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 28, April 4, and 11, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

William Rodney Martin was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/27/2025 to the Estate of Imogene Martin, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 28, April 4, and 11, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Alisa Morgan Termon was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/17/2024 to the Estate of Eddie James Morgan, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 28, April 4, and 11, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Jeffrey Jones was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/11/2025 to the Estate of Dale Maxine Jones, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 28, April 4, and 11, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Nola Janey Kelley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/27/2025 to the Estate of Benilda Fernandez Kelley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Bradlie Ware was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/18/2025 to the Estate of Robert N. Cooper, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Tommy Puckett was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/03/2025 to the Estate of William Glenn Puckett, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Kemely Johnson Hatchett was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/17/2025 to the Estate of J.T. Johnson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Sherry Linnae Carroll was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/04/2025 over the Estate of Gerald O’Connor Armstrong, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

John Alan Storie was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/04/2025 to the Estate of Charles Storie, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Jennifer Lynn Burgess was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/05/2025 over the Estate of Drakken Tru Graham, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Donna Jo Cornelius was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/04/2025 to the Estate of Deborah Jeanese McCullars, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Phillip W. Barnett and Rebecca Barnett was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 03/06/2025 to the Estate of Jimmy A. Barnett, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Constance Elaine Bodine was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/171/2025 to the Estate of Donald Sidney Nash, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Mindy Kaye Fulcher Tarpley and Dana Rochelle Fulcher Cox was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 03/13/2025 to the Estate of Jerri K. Cochran, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Teresa Beasley and Alan Smedley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/14/2025 to the Estate of Horace Smedley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Randall K. Acton was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/13/2025 over the Estate of Virginia Caroline Acton a/k/a Virginia G. Acton, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Susan D. Mullins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/24/2025 to the Estate of Barry St. John, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

William Joseph Patterson and Julie Meeker Kirsh was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/14/2025 to the Estate of Ressie Patterson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Wallace Edward Lyons was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/07/2025 to the Estate of Mary Lynne Wilson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Timothy Oneal Baird was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/03/2025 to the Estate of Donna Mae Baird, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Lucinda Jean Jones was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/05/2025 to the Estate of Jean M. Nichols, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of: KAREN FAYE TUCKER, Deceased

CASE NO. 2025-00204

Notice is hereby given that on April 8, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., a hearing is set to be heard in Etowah County Probate Court by Probate Judge, Scott Hassell on the disposition of the remains of Ms. Karen Faye Tucker, Date of Birth: 01/21/1948 Date of Death: 03/30/2025.

April 4,2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: FAYE NELL GREEN, INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2024-157

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR SINGLE TRANSACTION AUTHORITY TO SELL REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 23rd day of APRIL 2025 at 2:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 18TH DAY OF MARCH 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

ESTATE OF JUDITH CAROL MOON

CASE NO.: S-12076

NOTICE TO: Amber E. Moon Olson, heir-at-law and next of kin of Judith Carol Moon, devisee and beneficiary under the Last Will and Testament of Judith Carol Moon, deceased.

The Personal Representative’s Petition to probate the Last Will and Testament of Judith Carol Moon shall be heard by undersigned at the Etowah County Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, on the 21st day of May 2025 at 10:30 a.m.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 28, April 4 and 11, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: KATHERINE C. QUINN,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: I-264

TO: Darlene Slusher, Franklin Keith Lawson and Any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 5TH day of MAY 2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 28TH DAY OF MARCH 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

ESTATE OF ILINE PEPPERS, deceased

CASE NO.: 2024-0384

NOTICE TO: Heirs-at-law and next of kin of Iline Peppers, deceased

The Personal Representative’s Petition For Order of Final Settlement and Decree Discharging

Personal Representative shall be heard by undersigned at the Etowah County Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, on the 18th day of July, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: MATTIE MCCLOUD, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-182

TO: Carrie Davidson and Any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 28th day of APRIL 2025 at 2:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 2ND DAY OF APRIL 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

NOTICE TO HEIRS OF CARSON LEE MILLER

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CARSON LEE MILLER, Deceased

CASE NO. S-12352

TO: HEIRS OF CARSON LEE MILLER

The Administrator, Pamela Kennedy, having presented a Petition for Final Settlement of the above styled estate, the 11th day of June 2025 at 10:30 o’clock a.m. is hereby appointed as the day for the hearing of said petition, and the taking of testimony in support thereof.

Given under my hand the 26th day of March 2025.

SCOTT HASSELL

JUDGE OF THE PROBATE COURT

ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

March 28, April 4 and 11, 2025

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person

of Stella N. Morris and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Stella N. Morris was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 18th day MARCH of 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 21ST day of APRIL 2025, at 1:00 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 21, 28 and April 4, 2025

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Tierra Washington, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Katherine Washington and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Katherine Washington was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 19TH day of MARCH 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 23rd day of APRIL 2025, at 1:00 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 28, April 4 and 11, 2025

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Margaret J. Goldthreat and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Margaret J. Goldthreat was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 28th day of March, 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 28th day of APRIL 2025, at 1:00 Pm., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11 and 18, 2025

AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TEMPORARY CUSTODY BY EXTENDED FAMILY

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SARASOTA COUNTY, FLORIDA FAMILY DIVISION

IN THE INTEREST OF: MOLLI ELLE BERGEON,Child,

CASE NO.:2025-DR-000310-SC

JEANNE TUTOR and GREGG TUTOR, Petitioners,

and

TAYLOR JOSEPH BERGEON, Respondent,

and

HEIDE ANDREA-RENEE WILLIAM, a/k/a HEIDE EATON, Respondent.

TO: HEIDE ANDREA-RENEE WILLIAM a/k/a HEIDE EATON

Etowah County Jail

827 Forrest Avenue

Dorm Unit 3, Floor 1, Pod U3, Cell 302

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Temporary Custody by Extended Family has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on: ERIN ITTS, ESQUIRE, as attorney for Jeanne and Gregg Tutor, whose address is 355 West Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285, on or before April 14, 2025, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 4004 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, Florida 34293, before service on Counsel for Petitioners or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

A physical description of the Respondent is as follows:

Caucasian female, born December 31, 1990, and 34 years of age, approximately 5’1” and 110 pounds with dirty blonde hair, blue eyes, fair skin, and a small build. The child’s date of birth is July 17, 2009, and she was born in Santa Barbara, California.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: March 13, 2025.

Karen E. Rushing, Clerk

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

Glen Kopinsky

Deputy Clerk

March 14, 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

ORDER ON FILING PETITION FOR SUMMARY DISTRIBUTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2025-00196

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: CLARENCE E. HILLIARD, DECEASED.

This day, came Clarence Steven Hilliard and presented a petition in writing and under oath, stating that the distribute(s) of Clarence E. Hilliard are as follows: Clarence Steven Hilliard, son. Clarence E. Hilliard departed this life in Madison County, Alabama on July 28, 2024, being at the time of his death a resident of Etowah County, leaving personal property in the amount of less than $25,000.00.

It is therefore, ORDERED, that notice of the filing of said petition be published once in a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama; and an order be entered after the interval prescribed by law, directing the Summary Distribution of the assets of said descendent to the distributee(s) entitled to the decedent’s property.

Done and Ordered this the 24th day of March, 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE ETOWAH COUNTY

April 4, 2025

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT TO QUIET TITLE IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY

ALABAMA Guardian Tax AL, LLC, Plaintiff, Civil Action no. CV 2024-900031.00 Lot Number Seven (7) in Block “A” of Cherokee Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Book of Town Plats “F”, page 403, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama, commonly known as 1653 Arrowhead Drive, Gadsden AL, 35903, Parcel 15-06-14-3-000-169.000; and any and all unknown persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said property, Defendants, are hereby notified that Guardian Tax AL, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Plaintiff, has filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, a Complaint in the Nature of Ejectment and for Quiet Title. The style of said action being identified as CV-2024-900031.00. The above named person, entities, and all other persons or entities, known or unknown, are hereby notified that they must file an answer to said complaint in the identified civil action within 30 days of the last date of publication of this Notice, or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against them in Civil Action CV 2024-900031.00

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk of Etowah County, Alabama

Jeffrey D. Chapman

Attorney for Plaintiff

2163 Highway 31, South, Suite 213

Pelham, AL 35124

March 28, April 4, 11 and 18, 2025

TO THE TAXPAYERS AND CITIZENS OF THE CITY OF RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA:

THE BELOW NOTICE PERTAINS TO A BOND VALIDATION PROCEEDING SIMILAR TO A DECLARATORY ACTION AND IS NOT ANY TYPE OF LAWSUIT CLAIMING ANY TYPE OF DAMAGES

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE CITY OF RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA; THE CITY COUNCIL OF RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA; and THE MAYOR OF RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA

Petitioners,

CIVIL ACTION NO. 31-CV-2025-900155.00

vs.

THE TAXPAYERS AND CITIZENS OF THE CITY OF RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA

Respondents.

TO THE TAXPAYERS AND CITIZENS OF THE CITY OF RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA:

Notice is hereby given to you that a Petition has been filed in the Court under the provisions of the Code of Alabama §§6-6-750 et seq. (1975) requesting the Court to validate and confirm the proposed issuance by the City of Rainbow City, Alabama (the “City”) of its General Obligation Warrant, Series 2025 (the “Series 2025 Warrant”), in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $7,750,000 and any security pledged in favor thereof, and Ordinance No. 602 adopted by said governing body of the City on March 24, 2025.

The proceeds of said Series 2025 Warrant are to be used for the purposes of financing in whole or in part (a) the acquisition, installation and equipping of new improvements at the City’s recreational facilities known as the Vivian Lee Maddox Sports Complex located at 4573 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, Alabama, specifically including artificial turf installation and lighting improvements; and/or (b) the acquisition, installation and construction of waterworks and sewer utility improvements to increase capacity and distribution lines to the City’s industrial park located at Lumley Road (commonly known as “Commerce Park”) with said utility improvements expected to be owned by The Utilities Board of the Rainbow City; and/or (c) other capital improvements which the City deems advisable, all of which will be owned and operated by the City (except for the water and sewer utility improvements which are expected to be owned and operated by The Utilities Board of the City of Rainbow City) and located within the City. The foregoing improvements (as described above) are hereafter collectively referred to as the “Series 2025 Improvements”). A portion of the proceeds of the Series 2025 Warrant are also expected to pay costs of issuance of the Warrant.

The Court has issued an order against the taxpayers and citizens of the City requiring them to show cause, if any they have, at a hearing of said Petition to be held at the Etowah County Judicial Building located at 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama in Judge Steen’s courtroom (located on 2nd Floor of said building), on the 1st day of May, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., why the Series 2025 Warrant, the means provided for the payment of the Series 2025 Warrant, including the pledge of any revenues in favor thereof, the use of the proceeds of the Series 2025 Warrant, and all provisions, covenants and agreements for the benefit of the said Series 2025 Warrant referred to in said Petition should not be validated and confirmed.

You are therefore required at the time and place hereinabove set forth to show cause, if any you have, why the said Series 2025 Warrant, the means provided for the payment of the Series 2025 Warrant, the use of the proceeds of the Series 2025 Warrant, and the pledge of any revenues in favor thereof, and all covenants, agreements and provisions referred to in said Petition should not be validated and confirmed.

Done this the 31st day of March, 2025.

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

ORDINANCE NO. O-08-25

Amending City Code Section 86-91

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

Section 1. Section 86-91 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Gadsden is amended to read as follows:

Sec. 86-91. Nuisance declared; abatement.

An abundance of overgrown grass or weeds within the city which is injurious to the general public health, safety, and general welfare by providing breeding grounds and shelter for rats, mice, snakes, mosquitoes, and other vermin, insects, and pests; or attaining heights and dry-ness so as to constitute a serious fire threat or hazard; or bearing wingy or downy seeds, when mature, that cause the spread of weeds and, when breathed, irritation to the throat, lungs, and eyes of the public; or hiding debris, such as broken glass or metal, which could inflict injury on a person going upon the property; or being unsightly; or a growth of grass or weeds, other than ornamental plant growth, which exceeds 15 inches in height, may be declared to be a public nuisance and abated as provided in this division.

Section 3.

The section, subsections, paragraphs, sentences, clauses and phrases of this ordinance are severable. If any section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance is declared unconstitutional or invalid by a valid judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction, such judgment shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance. The city council declares that it is its intent that it would have enacted this ordinance without such invalid or unconstitutional provisions.

Section 4.

The provisions of this ordinance repeal any prior ordinance or provision of the Gadsden City Code to the extent of any conflict.

Section 5.

This ordinance shall become effective upon publication.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on March 25, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

April 4, 2025

ORDINANCE NO. O-07-25

Amending City Code Section 50-34

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

Section 1. Section 50-34 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Gadsden is amended to read as follows:

Sec. 50-34. Minimum staffing for fire suppression and rescue companies.

(a) The minimum staffing of personnel assigned to fire suppression and rescue companies should be as follows:

(1) Engine company: Three (including an officer).

(2) Ladder company: Three (including an officer).

(3) Rescue unit: Two.

(b) The minimum staffing recommendations shall not apply whenever an absence occurs, unless the fire chief determines that a replacement is necessary.

(c) City management reserves the right to determine the number of engine companies, ladder companies and rescue units, the number of pieces of firefighting apparatus to be placed and maintained in active service, and the number and location of fire stations to be maintained.

Section 3. The section, subsections, paragraphs, sentences, clauses and phrases of this ordinance are severable. If any section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance is declared unconstitutional or invalid by a valid judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction, such judgment shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance. The city council declares that it is its intent that it would have enacted this ordinance without such invalid or unconstitutional provisions.

Section 4. The provisions of this ordinance repeal any prior ordinance or provision of the Gadsden City Code to the extent of any conflict.

Section 5. This ordinance shall become effective upon publication.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on March 25, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

April 4, 2025

LEGAL ZONING NOTICE

At a regular meeting of the City Council of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall, First Floor, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, commencing at 11:00 a.m., a public hearing will be held to consider the adoption of an ordinance substantially as follows:

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that the Official Zoning Map of the City of Gadsden adopted by Ordinance No. O-02-82, as amended, is hereby further amended by Re-Zoning classification district for the following described property:

“A request for rezoning property from an R-1, Single Family Residence to a I-1, Light Industrial District on the property described below:

Lots 1, 2, and 3 of the Page’s Rearrangement of Lot 2, Block 8, Ewing Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 21, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Vacant Lot (Property address being 140 Ewing Avenue).

Iva Nelson

City Clerk

March 21 and April 4, 2025.

LEGAL NOTICE

Ozark Striping Company hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the Alabama Department of Transportation for construction of Project N. IM.I059(444) in Etowah County, AL. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on March 14, 2025 and ending on April 4, 2025. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 847, Ozark, AL. 36361, during this period.

Ozark Striping Company, LLC

P.O. Box 847

Ozark, AL. 3631

March 14, 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Tomcat Construction LLC has completed the Contract for The Water Works and Sewer Borad of the Town of Altoona. Water System Improvements Valves, Hydrants, Scada and Generator DWSRF Project No. FS010526-01 Contract No. 3 Project NO. AL24 130.For the Water Works and Sewer Board of the Town of Altoona, 2844 Main Street, Altoona, Alabama 35952, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify: Dave Bechtel Utility Engineering Consultants 130 Southcrest Drive, Suite 100, PO Box 19218, Birmingham, AL. 35219.

Tomcat Construction LLC.

129 County Road 828

Colllinsville, AL. 35961

March 21, 28, April 4 and 11, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage unties will be auctioned on 4/9/2025 beginning at 10:00 a.m. on the business premises of Southtowne Mini Warehouses. Southtowne is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, Alabama.

Chris Crittenden Unit 185

Jo Ann Collins Unit 339 & 578

Ellen Ferrell Unit 1-15 and 110

Myra Anderson Unit 476 and 12-15

Carl Talmage Unit 564

Regina Collins Unit 724

Craig Robinson Unit 368

Alexander/Bothwell Unit 496

Emma Profitt Unit 534

Taylor Pattollo Unit 535

James Kennedy Unit 573

Richard Pettys Unit 579

Peggy Dillard Unit 591

Vonetta ByersUnit 598

Lisa Rydell Unit 591

Raven Johnson Unit 33-13

David Partridge Unit 49-14 and G15

Chris Smith Unit 715

Shakirra Doyle Unit 779

David Chastain Unit 832

Jason Wood Unit RV15

Allen Kirksey Unit RV23

Southtowne Mini Warehouses

199 Woodland Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

March 28 and April 4, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on May 2, 2025.

2012 KIA SOUL – VIN: KNDJT2A54C7408398

2009 KIA SPECTRA – VIN:KNAFE221195645959

2003 MERCEDES-BENZ C-CLASS C320 – VIN: WDBRF64J33F349620

2008 FORD F150 – VIN: 1FTPW12V08FA14095

2004 CADILLAC CTS – VIN: 1G6DM577X40128146

2015 JEEP PATRIOT – VIN: 1C4NJPBA7FD295603

2011 NISSAN SENTRA – VIN: 3N1AB6APXBL660729

2010 NISSAN ROGUE – VIN: JN8AS5MT4AW507082

ER Towing

1733 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL 35901

March 28 and April 4, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 1991 Nissan Stanza vin#JN1FU21P3MT321298 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 05/10/2025

The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

April 4 and 11, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2016 Jeep Patriot vin#1C4NJPFA4GD561400 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 05/19/2025

The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

April 4 and 11, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis vin#2MELM74W5VX659725 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 05/9/2025

The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

April 4 and 11, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis vin#2MELM74W5VX659725 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 05/9/2025

The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

April 4 and 11, 2025

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Notice is hereby given that UWS, Inc., PO Box 516 Trion, GA 30753 has completed all work on the Water Meter Installation project for the West Etowah County Water Authority. All parties having any claims for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the Engineer, Utility Engineering Consultants, 130 Southcrest Drive, Suite 100, Homewood, AL, 35209 or 205-951-3838.

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025