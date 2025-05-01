Legals for 4/18/2025 – 5/01/2025

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by KARRY MICHAEL ABLES, a married person, on the 7th day of February 2018, to VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as recorded in Instrument Number 3463140 in the office of the Probate Judge of Etowah County, Alabama; VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on April 23, 2025, the following described real and personal property situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number 11 in Block Number One (1) of the Keeling Subdivision Number Two (2), according to the map or plat thereof as the same appears of record in Book of Town Plats “F”, Page 379, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and being and lying in Etowah County, Alabama.

INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2006 Clayton manufactured home, Serial No. CAP019666TNAB;

together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.

Lori C. Baird

Attorney for Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

(205) 344-5000

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Janice F Price, a single person, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on October 28, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3442167; the undersigned Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2020-4, U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on May 29, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: For a Point of Beginning to describe the property herein, start at the Northwest corner of the Northwest Quarter (Northwest Quarter) of the Southeast Quarter (Southeast Quarter) and from thence run North 87 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East and along the North line of said forty a distance of 907.56 feet; thence to the right at an angle of 67 degrees 22 minutes 00 seconds and run South 25 degrees 38 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 274.30 feet to a point in the Southerly line of what is known as that part of Macon Drive (Aderholdt Road Deed) running Northeast and Southwest, and which said last mentioned point is the Point of Beginning to describe the property herein, and from said Point of Beginning continue South 25 degrees 38 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 178.60 feet; thence to the left at an angle of 92 degrees 23 minutes 00 seconds, forming an interior angle of 87 degrees 37 minutes 00 seconds and run Northeasterly a distance of 72.70 feet to a point in the Westerly line of that portion of West 4th Avenue (Aderholdt Road Deed) running Northwest and Southeast; thence to the left at an angle of 78 degrees 27 minutes 00 seconds and run in a Northwesterly direction and along said Westerly line of West 4th Avenue a distance of 173.70 feet to a point in the Southerly line of that part of Macon Drive (Aderholdt Road Deed) running Northeast and Southwest; thence to the left at an angle of 96 degrees 56 minutes 00 seconds, forming an interior angle of 83 degrees 04 minutes 00 seconds, and run in a Southwesterly direction, and along the Southerly line of said Macon Drive a distance of 101.80 feet to the Point of Beginning, and embracing a portion of the Northwest Quarter (Northwest Quarter) of the Southeast Quarter (Southeast Quarter) in Section Thirty (30), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Seven (7) East of the Huntsville Meridian, in Glencoe, Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 207 4th Ave W , Gadsden, AL 35905. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2020-4, U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-00223-SP-AL

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by JANET K. MYERS, an unmarried woman, as Mortgagor(s) to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, as Mortgagee, dated the 30th day of June, 2016, and recorded in Instrument No. 3436414 et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 4th day of June, 2025, in the city of Gadsden, at the front door of the Court House of Etowah County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot One (1), Block One (1) of Williams Heights Subdivision, according to the map or plat there-of recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 97, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama; subject to easements to City of Gadsden over North 10 feet of lot for street purposes.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

REGIONS BANK d/b/a REGIONS MORTGAGE

Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD JOHNSTON, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

April 11, 18, and 25, 2025

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Timothy DeWayne Presley and wife, Donna June Presley, to NationsCredit Financial Services Corporation of Alabama, on October 24, 1997, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on October 28, 1997 at Book 1997, at Page 301, as Document Number M-1997-3836. U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for the C-BASS Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Certificates, Series 2007-RP1, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Court-house, in Gadsden, Alabama, on May 21, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

That part of the NW1/4 of the SW1/4 and that part of the South 1/2 of the NE1/4 of the SW1/4 of Section 8, T.10S., R.6E., in Etowah County, Alabama and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the NE corner of the above NW1/4 of the SW1/4; Thence S-01°-15’E, a distance of 847.8 feet to the point of beginning for the parcel herein described; thence N-88°-45’-E, a distance of 110.3 feet to a metal marker in the centerline of Paved County Road; thence S-07°-01’-W along said centerline, a distance of 290.0 feet to a metal marker; Thence leaving said centerline S-88°-08’-W, a distance of 281.1 feet to a metal marker; Thence N-01°-15’-W, a distance of 290.0 feet to a metal marker; Thence N-88°-45’-E, a distance of 212.5 feet to the point of beginning and containing 2.0 acres more or less.

More commonly known as: 2295 Brow Rd, Boaz, AL 35956

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and in-debtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for the C-BASS Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Certificates, Series 2007-RP1 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

April 11, 18, and 25, 2025

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Armando Rivera, unmarried man, to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, on November 28, 2022, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on November 30, 2022, as Document Number 3549927. Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on May 30, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number 7, 8, and 9 Block Number 1 in J. H. McCormick’s Subdivision, as shown by plat recorded in Plat Book E, Pages 128-129, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and be-ing in Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 1203 Wood Ave SE, Attalla, AL 35954

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Garner B McBride, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Renasant Bank, its successors and assigns dated March 16, 2023; said mortgage being recorded on March 17, 2023 as Instrument No. 3554707, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Renasant Bank by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3571184, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Renasant Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on May 21, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: A portion of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 5, Township 13 South, Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama, described as follows, to wit: Commence at the NE corner of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 5, Township 13 South, Range 6 East for the point of beginning and thence run Southerly along the East line of said Quarter a distance of 150 feet; thence run Westerly a distance of 80 feet on a line parallel with the North line of said Quarter; thence run Northerly to a point on the North line of said Quarter, which is 100 feet West of the point of beginning; thence run East 100 feet along the North line of said Quarter to the point of beginning, all lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama, save and except the portion conveyed to the State of Alabama as described in Deed recorded in Book 1902, Page 155, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 2997 Hall Dr, Gadsden, AL 35907.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

RENASANT BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-06846AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Nola Janey Kelley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/27/2025 to the Estate of Benilda Fernandez Kelley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Bradlie Ware was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/18/2025 to the Estate of Robert N. Cooper, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Tommy Puckett was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/03/2025 to the Estate of William Glenn Puckett, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Kemely Johnson Hatchett was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/17/2025 to the Estate of J.T. Johnson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Sherry Linnae Carroll was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/04/2025 over the Estate of Gerald O’Connor Armstrong, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

John Alan Storie was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/04/2025 to the Estate of Charles Storie, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Jennifer Lynn Burgess was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/05/2025 over the Estate of Drakken Tru Graham, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Donna Jo Cornelius was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/04/2025 to the Estate of Deborah Jeanese McCullars, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Phillip W. Barnett and Rebecca Barnett was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 03/06/2025 to the Estate of Jimmy A. Barnett, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Constance Elaine Bodine was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/17/2025 to the Estate of Donald Sidney Nash, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Mindy Kaye Fulcher Tarpley and Dana Rochelle Fulcher Cox was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 03/13/2025 to the Estate of Jerri K. Cochran, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Teresa Beasley and Alan Smedley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/14/2025 to the Estate of Horace Smedley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Randall K. Acton was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/13/2025 over the Estate of Virginia Caroline Acton a/k/a Virginia G. Acton, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Susan D. Mullins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/24/2025 to the Estate of Barry St. John, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

William Joseph Patterson and Julie Meeker Kirsh was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/14/2025 to the Estate of Ressie Patterson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Wallace Edward Lyons was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/07/2025 to the Estate of Mary Lynne Wilson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Timothy Oneal Baird was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/03/2025 to the Estate of Donna Mae Baird, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Lucinda Jean Jones was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/05/2025 to the Estate of Jean M. Nichols, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Sonnita B. Pullen was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/17/2025 to the Estate of Dorothy Sue Whitt, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 11, 18, and 25, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Kiowa Coleman Grant was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/18/2025 to the Estate of James Donald Grant, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 11, 18, and 25, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Anthony Mintz and Angela Mintz Barron was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/18/2025 over the Estate of Martha Delaney Mintz, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 11, 18, and 25, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Charlene B. Bobo, Debra B. Conley and Sherrie A. Ragan was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/18/2025 to the Estate of Elaine B. Brown, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 11, 18, and 25, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Tana Norris was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/26/2025 to the Estate of Gary Norris, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 11, 18, and 25, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Tamela Renee Herring was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/27/2025 to the Estate of David George McDaniel, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 11, 18, and 25, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Carolyn Denise McDonough was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/10/2025 to the Estate of Herbert Hoover Patterson, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Dana L. Rice, Esq. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/01/2025 to the Estate of Ester Marie Bain, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Oscar Earl Bellew was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/21/2025 to the Estate of Dannis Ann Bellew, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Steven Grant Parrish was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/18/2025 to the Estate of Carolyn Grant Parrish, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Katherine Michelle Battles was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/02/2025 to the Estate of James Howard Jordan, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Rebecca Nash was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/01/2025 to the Estate of Richard Ray Nash, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: KATHERINE C. QUINN,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: I-264

TO: Darlene Slusher, Franklin Keith Lawson and Any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 5TH day of MAY 2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 28TH DAY OF MARCH 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

ESTATE OF ILINE PEPPERS, deceased

CASE NO.: 2024-0384

NOTICE TO: Heirs-at-law and next of kin of Iline Peppers, deceased

The Personal Representative’s Petition For Order of Final Settlement and Decree Discharging

Personal Representative shall be heard by undersigned at the Etowah County Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, on the 18th day of July, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: MATTIE MCCLOUD, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-182

TO: Carrie Davidson and Any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 28th day of APRIL 2025 at 2:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 2ND DAY OF APRIL 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: BONNIE K. WOOD,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-225

TO: Any unknown

family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 21 day of MAY 2025 at 2:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 10TH DAY OF APRIL 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Margaret J. Goldthreat and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Margaret J. Goldthreat was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 28th day of March, 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 28th day of APRIL 2025, at 1:00 Pm., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 4, 11 and 18, 2025

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person

of Matthew Whitten and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Matthew Whitten was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 10TH day of APRIL 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 21ST day of MAY 2025, at 1:30 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Judy Young, Plaintiff

VS.

Gabriel Dewayne Young, Defendant

Case Number: NO. DR-17-900264.01

Gabriel Dewayne Young, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Plaintiff’s Complaint within 30 days from the date of the last publication or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. DR-17-900264.01, Circuit Court of Etowah County.

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk of the Circuit Clerk of Etowah County, Alabama

April 18, 25, May 2 and 9, 2025

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF TERRY WAYNE YENOUR, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2025-00228

TO: Randi Jeane Edick, 824 37th Avenue, Apt. 104, Greeley, CO 80634

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Terry Wayne Yenour, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 17th day of June, 2025, at 2:00 p.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Terry Wayne Yenour, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

This the 11th day of April 2025

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT TO QUIET TITLE IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY

ALABAMA Guardian Tax AL, LLC, Plaintiff, Civil Action no. CV 2024-900031.00 Lot Number Seven (7) in Block “A” of Cherokee Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Book of Town Plats “F”, page 403, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama, commonly known as 1653 Arrowhead Drive, Gadsden AL, 35903, Parcel 15-06-14-3-000-169.000; and any and all unknown persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said property, Defendants, are hereby notified that Guardian Tax AL, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Plaintiff, has filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, a Complaint in the Nature of Ejectment and for Quiet Title. The style of said action being identified as CV-2024-900031.00. The above named person, entities, and all other persons or entities, known or unknown, are hereby notified that they must file an answer to said complaint in the identified civil action within 30 days of the last date of publication of this Notice, or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against them in Civil Action CV 2024-900031.00

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk of Etowah County, Alabama

Jeffrey D. Chapman

Attorney for Plaintiff

2163 Highway 31, South, Suite 213

Pelham, AL 35124

March 28, April 4, 11 and 18, 2025

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Street Crime/Narcotics Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-132-GCD

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,820.00 U.S. Currency,

Winchester 12 Gauge

Model 1300 Defender

SN# L3042584

Glock 45 9mm

SN# CBXA551

DEFENDANTS

Markiese Woods

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency and firearms. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 30th day of May 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 1st day of April 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 11, 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-25-900108-CDR

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,754.00 U.S. Currency,

Lorcin .380 Handgun

Serial # 403445

DEFENDANTS

Calvin Dennis Hann

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY AND FIREARM:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency and firearm. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 30th day of May 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 1st day of April 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 11, 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATIONFORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-9000494-CDR

PLAINTIFF

VS.

4 GAMBLING DEVICES

$1,536.00 U.S. CURRENCY

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Dawson Edward Portis

514 Doyle Street

Gadsden, AL. 35903

Property Seized From:

2300 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35904

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 30th day of May 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 1st day of April 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 11, 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATIONFORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900597-SJS

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2 GAMBLING DEVICES

$1,587.00 U.S. CURRENCY

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Unknown

Address Unknown

Property Seized From:

1895 Noccalula Road

Gadsden, AL. 35904

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 30th day of May 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 1st day of April 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 11, 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATIONFORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900490-SJS

PLAINTIFF

VS.

23 GAMBLING DEVICES

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Unknown

Property Seized From:

1310 E. Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35903

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 30th day of May 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 1st day of April 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 11, 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-25-900110-CDR

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,525.00 U.S.

Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Deandre Malek Ash

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 6th day of June 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 7th day of April 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 18, 25, May 2 and 9, 2025

NOTICE OF QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

JEREMY SMITH,

Plaintiff

V.

CASE NO.:31-CV-2023-900285.00

T/S-2019-271LT 43 GUYLEE ESTATES PLAT,

I-98 15-13-5,

Known as Parcel Number: 20-05-15-0-001-001.024,

Located in Etowah County, AL.,

AND

THE LIFE ESTATE OF SAM MARSHALL,

AND BONNIE MARSHALL,

Or their heirs and, Fictitious Defendants A, B, C, and D,

And further persons, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said land.

Defendants,

The Life Estate of Sam Marshall and Bonnie Marshall, or any heirs of this party, named Defendants in the above-styled cause, must answer a Complaint in the Nature of Ejectment and for Quiet Title filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama within 30 days after date of the last publication or thereafter a judgement by default may be rendered against him/her/them/it in Case No.: 31-CV-2023-900285.00, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Court Clerk

Plaintiffs Attorney,

J. Clay Maddox

J. Clay Maddox, LLC

409 Lay Dam Road

Clanton, AL. 35045

(205)755-1975

April 11, 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

NOTICE OF ACTION BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

TYLER MONTANA JUL PRESCOTT V. CORRIE ELLIS BURKS, Case No. CV-2024-900178, was filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama on May 1, 2024, seeking to quiet title in rem to the property with an address of 125 Mary Lane, Gadsden, AL 35901 and described as follows:

Commence at the Northeast corner of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4), thence South 89 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West and along the North line of said quarter a distance of 1801.03 feet to a point said point being the point of beginning, thence continue South 89 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West and along said North line a distance of 397.02 feet. Thence South 37 degrees 13 minutes 23 seconds East a distance of 843. 76 feet to a point in the North line of Mary Lane, thence North 53 degrees 50 minutes 24 seconds East and along said North line a distance of 318.26 feet, thence North 37 degrees 13 minutes 23 seconds West and leaving said North line a distance of 612.27 feet to the point of beginning, said lands containing 5.32 acres more or less and being a part of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of Section 9, Township 11 South, Range 7 East, said lands being subject to any rights of way of roadways or easements thereon.

TO: CORRIE ELLIS BURKS, MIRACLE REIGN DOCKERY, and all persons claiming present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion or other interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or the lien thereon: You are hereby notified that the above-styled action was filed against you on May 1, 2024, and that you are hereby commanded to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint within 30 days from last publication, the 9th day of May, 2025, or thereafter suffer judgment in rem to be rendered against you because this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who are not personally served with a copy of the complaint. Your response must be filed with Etowah County Circuit Clerk, 801 Forest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901 and served upon Plaintiff’s attorney, Sylvion Moss, 2100 First Ave. N., Ste. 500, Birmingham, AL 35203, phone number (205) 328-9445.

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Clerk

/s/Bryant T. Crain

Circuit Judge

April 18, 25, May 2 and 9, 2025

TO THE TAXPAYERS AND CITIZENS OF THE CITY OF RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA:

THE BELOW NOTICE PERTAINS TO A BOND VALIDATION PROCEEDING SIMILAR TO A DECLARATORY ACTION AND IS NOT ANY TYPE OF LAWSUIT CLAIMING ANY TYPE OF DAMAGES

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE CITY OF RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA; THE CITY COUNCIL OF RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA; and THE MAYOR OF RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA

Petitioners,

CIVIL ACTION NO. 31-CV-2025-900155.00

vs.

THE TAXPAYERS AND CITIZENS OF THE CITY OF RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA

Respondents.

TO THE TAXPAYERS AND CITIZENS OF THE CITY OF RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA:

Notice is hereby given to you that a Petition has been filed in the Court under the provisions of the Code of Alabama §§6-6-750 et seq. (1975) requesting the Court to validate and confirm the proposed issuance by the City of Rainbow City, Alabama (the “City”) of its General Obligation Warrant, Series 2025 (the “Series 2025 Warrant”), in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $7,750,000 and any security pledged in favor thereof, and Ordinance No. 602 adopted by said governing body of the City on March 24, 2025.

The proceeds of said Series 2025 Warrant are to be used for the purposes of financing in whole or in part (a) the acquisition, installation and equipping of new improvements at the City’s recreational facilities known as the Vivian Lee Maddox Sports Complex located at 4573 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, Alabama, specifically including artificial turf installation and lighting improvements; and/or (b) the acquisition, installation and construction of waterworks and sewer utility improvements to increase capacity and distribution lines to the City’s industrial park located at Lumley Road (commonly known as “Commerce Park”) with said utility improvements expected to be owned by The Utilities Board of the Rainbow City; and/or (c) other capital improvements which the City deems advisable, all of which will be owned and operated by the City (except for the water and sewer utility improvements which are expected to be owned and operated by The Utilities Board of the City of Rainbow City) and located within the City. The foregoing improvements (as described above) are hereafter collectively referred to as the “Series 2025 Improvements”). A portion of the proceeds of the Series 2025 Warrant are also expected to pay costs of issuance of the Warrant.

The Court has issued an order against the taxpayers and citizens of the City requiring them to show cause, if any they have, at a hearing of said Petition to be held at the Etowah County Judicial Building located at 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama in Judge Steen’s courtroom (located on 2nd Floor of said building), on the 1st day of May, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., why the Series 2025 Warrant, the means provided for the payment of the Series 2025 Warrant, including the pledge of any revenues in favor thereof, the use of the proceeds of the Series 2025 Warrant, and all provisions, covenants and agreements for the benefit of the said Series 2025 Warrant referred to in said Petition should not be validated and confirmed.

You are therefore required at the time and place hereinabove set forth to show cause, if any you have, why the said Series 2025 Warrant, the means provided for the payment of the Series 2025 Warrant, the use of the proceeds of the Series 2025 Warrant, and the pledge of any revenues in favor thereof, and all covenants, agreements and provisions referred to in said Petition should not be validated and confirmed.

Done this the 31st day of March, 2025.

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ETOWAH COUNTY COMMISSION

NORTHEAST ALABAMA REGIONAL MEGASITE CANOE CREEK ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE IM-PROVEMENTS

Sealed bids for the Northeast Alabama Regional Megasite Canoe Creek Road Infrastructure Improvements project will be received at the Etowah County Commission Chambers located on the First Floor of the Courthouse, Room 108, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901 until Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. local time, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

The Project includes the following Work: Construction of approximately 6,000 linear feet of 12” PVC Force Main, 12,000 linear feet of 16” Ductile Iron Water Main, reconstruction of residential roadway and related appurtenances.

Information for the Project can be found at the following designated website: www.gmcnetwork.com

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC, 11 North Water Street, Suite 15250, Mobile, AL 36602, Attn: Ashley Morris (ashley.morris@gmcnetwork.com). Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below.

Copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office, during the hours indicated above, upon payment of a deposit of $20.00 for a one-time administrative fee for digital access/file sharing and/or $100.00 for each set. Said cost represents the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, therefore no refund will be granted. Checks for Bidding Documents shall be payable to “GMC.” Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best and most responsible bidder. All bidders shall submit, upon request, a list of projects “successfully completed” in the last 2 years, having a similar scope of work and approximate construction cost as specified in this project. All bidders must comply with requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit, with his bid, security in the amount, form, and subject to the conditions provided in the Instructions to Bidders.

All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying the license number on the outside of the envelope in which the Proposal is delivered.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the opening thereof.

Owner:

Etowah County Commission

By: Joey Statum

Title: Commission President

April 11, 18, and 25, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 10:30am CST, Friday, May 16, 2025 for A PEMB Pavillion at The Etowah County Career Technical Center: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Bid Documents may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and ob-tained from the Architect at cost of printing. Digital documents are available from the Architect at no cost.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures, attended the mandatory prebid conference and have demonstrated the ability to provide 24/7/365 service with a main office within 60 miles driving distance of the project site and per requirements in Div 1 specifications and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 10am CST on Friday, May 9, 2025. Submit hard copy AIA 305-2020 in duplicate.

A mandatory pre-bid conference shall be held on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 11am CST at the Etowah County Career Tech building at 105 Burke Ave. SE, Attalla, AL 35954.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

NOTE: For projects exceeding $50,000, this notice must be run once a week for three successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in the county or counties in which the project, or any part of the project, is to be performed. If the project involves an estimated amount exceeding $500,000, this notice must also run at least once in three newspapers of general circulation throughout the state. Proof of publication is required.

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 10:00am CST, Friday, May 16, 2025 for Electrical Renovations at the Etowah County Career Technical Building: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Bid Documents may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and obtained from the Architect at cost of printing. Digital documents are available from the Architect at no cost.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures, attended the mandatory prebid conference and have demonstrated the ability to provide 24/7/365 service with a main office within 60 miles driving distance of the project site and per requirements in Div 1 specifications and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 10am CST on Friday, May 9, 2025. Submit hard copy AIA 305-2020 in duplicate.

A mandatory pre-bid conference shall be held on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 10am CST at the Etowah County Career Tech building at 105 Burke Ave. SE, Attalla, AL 35954.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

NOTE: For projects exceeding $50,000, this notice must be run once a week for three successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in the county or counties in which the project, or any part of the project, is to be performed. If the project involves an estimated amount exceeding $500,000, this notice must also run at least once in three newspapers of general circulation throughout the state. Proof of publication is required.

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Alabama Grading & Excavation, LLC, has completed the Contract Lakepoint Drive Concrete Replacement Project in Gadsden, AL 35904 for the City of Gadsden, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Heath Williamson, PE for The City of Gadsden, Owner, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901.

April 11, 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT OF COMPLETION LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Bob Smith Construction, Inc., has completed the Contract for Construction of A NEW CONCESSION STAND and TOURNAMENT OFFICE BUILDING for the GADSDEN SPORTS COMPLEX 1001 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden Bid Request 3541 in Gadsden, AL for the City of Gadsden, Alabama, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Thomas M. McElrath, Architect, 717 Merit Springs Road, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Bob Smith Construction, Inc.

8076 US Highway 11, S

Springville, AL 35146

April 18, 25, May 2 and 9, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT OF COMPLETION LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Bob Smith Construction, Inc., has completed the Contract for Construction of SOLID WASTE TRANSFER STATION TIPPING FLOOR REPAIR 111 Burnsway Drive Gadsden Bid Request 3566

In Gadsden, AL. for the City of Gadsden, Alabama, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Heath Williams, City of Gadsden Engineering Department

Bob Smith Construction, Inc.

8076 US Highway 11,

Springville, AL 35146

April 18, 25, May 2 and 9, 2025

NOTICE OF SELF STORAGE SALE

Please take notice Regional Warehousing & Mini Storage located at 3525 Mountain View Dr Southside, AL 35907 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur at the facility on 4/29/2025 at 9:00AM. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.

April 18, 2025

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The contents of unit #217 will be disposed of on April 25, 2025 for charges past due for Robin Ledford #217. Briarmeade Village Mini-Warehouses 409 W. Main Street, Glencoe, AL. 35905.

Briarmeade Village Mini-Warehouses

409 W. Main Street

Glencoe, AL. 35905

April 18 and 25, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on June 6, 2025.

2007 Toyota Avalon VIN: 4T1BK36B67U215913

1992 Chevrolet Motorhome VIN: 1GBKP37N6N3306220

2009 Kia Rondo VIN:KNAFG528697246607

2004 Ford Taurus VIN: 1FAFP55UX4F169220

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 504-1605

April 11 and 18, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2015 Kia Forte

vin#KNAFK4A69F528 7135 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 05/27/2025

The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

April 11 and 18, 2025

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Notice is hereby given that UWS, Inc., PO Box 516 Trion, GA 30753 has completed all work on the Water Meter Installation project for the West Etowah County Water Authority. All parties having any claims for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the Engineer, Utility Engineering Consultants, 130 Southcrest Drive, Suite 100, Homewood, AL, 35209 or 205-951-3838.

April 4, 11, and 18, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on May 11, 2025.

1999 Ford F250

VIN: 1FTRX27L2XNC17366

Josh Martin

256-458-1696

April 11 and 18, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that the Kelton Wrecker LLC will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicles:

1998 TOYOTA CAMRY: VIN: 4T1BG22K8WU827918

2004 CHEVROLET TAHOE K15: VIN:1GNEK13ZX4R130005

2007 HONDA RIDGELINE: VIN:2HJYK165X7H516499

The public auction will be held at Kelton Wrecker LLC located at 1625 Forrest Ave Gadsden AL 35901 at 8:00 AM on 05/31/2025. The seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low and may postpone the public auction until another time and place. In addition, the seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

April 18 and 25, 2025

LEGAL ZONING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., the Board of Adjustment of the City of Gadsden will hold a public hearing in the City Council Chamber, First Floor, at City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama to give all persons who desire an opportunity to be heard in opposition to or in favor of the following request:

“A request for a Variance on placement of a front porch as it pertains to setback issues” The property is zoned R-1, Single -Family District on the property described below:

Lot 47, Block 3, as shown on map of property of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, pages 51-65, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Source of Title: Book 835, Page 545, as recorded in Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. (Property address being 44 Southern Avenue).

April 11 and 18, 2025

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BYPUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

ACTION NO.: CV-2025-0032

William Barron, Jr.; Tammy Barron; Dwayne C. Rowe; TransAmerica Financial Services; HFTA Corporation; Midland Funding, LLC; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; that parcel of real property located at 3 Hinsdale Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35904 and having a legal description of: That certain parcel of land with all the buildings and improvements thereon, being designated as Lot No. 70, Parcel No. 4, as shown on map of property of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, pages 51-65, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record, and known as Parcel ID No. 10-09-31-3-000-291.000; PPIN: 18714; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO WILLIAM BARRON, JR.; TAMMY BARRON, DWAYNE C. ROWE; TRANSAMERICA FINANCIAL SERVICES; HFTA CORPORATION; MIDLAND FUNDING, LLC; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 4, 2025, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That certain parcel of land with all the buildings and improvements thereon, being designated as Lot No. 70, Parcel No. 4, as shown on map of property of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, pages 51-65, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record.

Property Address: 3 Hinsdale Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35904

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 28, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. in Judge Cody Robinson’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 17th day of April, 2025.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

LSmith@twlegal.us

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

ORDER GRANTING MOTION FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

WILLIAMS JESSE, Plaintiff

V.

Case No.: CV-2023-900097.00

CHILDS GREG LAVONE, STEWART DAVID ANTIONE, WILLIAMS ISRAEL JR, WILLIAMS RUDOLPH ET AL, Defendants

The Plaintiff having filed his affidavit, and having satisfied the requirements of Ala. R. Civ. P. 4.3, the Court hereby grants Plaintiff’s Motion for Service by Publication on Defendant David Antione Stewart. It is, therefore, ordered that notice as provided by law be published once a week for four (4) consecutive weeks in The Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama.

DONE this 23rdday of December, 2024.

/s/ GEORGE C. DAY, JR. CIRCUIT JUDGE

Pierce & Pierce Attorneys, PLLC

807 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

toll free: (844) 357-3211

local/txt: (256) 399-9470

April 18, 25, May 2 and 9, 2025