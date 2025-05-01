Legals for 4/25/2025 – 5/01/2025

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by JANET K. MYERS, an unmarried woman, as Mortgagor(s) to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, as Mortgagee, dated the 30th day of June, 2016, and recorded in Instrument No. 3436414 et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 4th day of June, 2025, in the city of Gadsden, at the front door of the Court House of Etowah County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot One (1), Block One (1) of Williams Heights Subdivision, according to the map or plat there-of recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 97, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama; subject to easements to City of Gadsden over North 10 feet of lot for street purposes.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

REGIONS BANK d/b/a REGIONS MORTGAGE

Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD JOHNSTON, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

April 11, 18, and 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Timothy DeWayne Presley and wife, Donna June Presley, to NationsCredit Financial Services Corporation of Alabama, on October 24, 1997, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on October 28, 1997 at Book 1997, at Page 301, as Document Number M-1997-3836. U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for the C-BASS Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Certificates, Series 2007-RP1, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on May 21, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

That part of the NW1/4 of the SW1/4 and that part of the South 1/2 of the NE1/4 of the SW1/4 of Section 8, T.10S., R.6E., in Etowah County, Alabama and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the NE corner of the above NW1/4 of the SW1/4; Thence S-01°-15’E, a distance of 847.8 feet to the point of beginning for the parcel herein described; thence N-88°-45’-E, a distance of 110.3 feet to a metal marker in the centerline of Paved County Road; thence S-07°-01’-W along said centerline, a distance of 290.0 feet to a metal marker; Thence leaving said centerline S-88°-08’-W, a distance of 281.1 feet to a metal marker; Thence N-01°-15’-W, a distance of 290.0 feet to a metal marker; Thence N-88°-45’-E, a distance of 212.5 feet to the point of beginning and containing 2.0 acres more or less.

More commonly known as: 2295 Brow Rd, Boaz, AL 35956

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for the C-BASS Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Certificates, Series 2007-RP1 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

April 11, 18, and 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Armando Rivera, unmarried man, to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, on November 28, 2022, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on November 30, 2022, as Document Number 3549927. Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on May 30, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number 7, 8, and 9 Block Number 1 in J. H. McCormick’s Subdivision, as shown by plat recorded in Plat Book E, Pages 128-129, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and be-ing in Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 1203 Wood Ave SE, Attalla, AL 35954

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Garner B McBride, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Renasant Bank, its successors and assigns dated March 16, 2023; said mortgage being recorded on March 17, 2023 as Instrument No. 3554707, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Renasant Bank by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3571184, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Renasant Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on May 21, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: A portion of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 5, Township 13 South, Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama, described as follows, to wit: Commence at the NE corner of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 5, Township 13 South, Range 6 East for the point of beginning and thence run Southerly along the East line of said Quarter a distance of 150 feet; thence run Westerly a distance of 80 feet on a line parallel with the North line of said Quarter; thence run Northerly to a point on the North line of said Quarter, which is 100 feet West of the point of beginning; thence run East 100 feet along the North line of said Quarter to the point of beginning, all lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama, save and except the portion conveyed to the State of Alabama as described in Deed recorded in Book 1902, Page 155, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 2997 Hall Dr, Gadsden, AL 35907.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

RENASANT BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-06846AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jemichael Bene Whisenant And Jamila Whisenant Husband And Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Renasant Bank, its successors and assigns dated April 13, 2021; said mortgage being recorded on April 14, 2021, as Instrument No. 3519247 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Renasant Bank in Instrument 3539136 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, Renasant Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 4th day of June, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at the southeast corner of Lot Number 17 and from thence run in a northerly direction and along the east line of said lot a distance of 90 feet to the southeast corner of that certain lot conveyed by Frederick B. Carson and wife, Edna Line Carson, to Nola B. Line by deed dated January 7, 1959, and recorded in Book 749, Page 445, Probate Office, Etowah County, thence in a westerly direction parallel with the north line of Peachtree Street and along the south line of said line lot to a point in the west line of said Lot Number 16; thence in a southerly direction and along the west line of said Lot Number 16 to the southwest corner thereof; thence in an easterly direction and along the south line of Lots Number 16 and 17 to the point of beginning; said description embracing portions of Lots Numbers Sixteen (16) and Seventeen (17) in Block Number (5) of the M.K. Foster Heirs’ Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 314, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 323 Haralson Ave, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

RENASANT BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street North, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-06869AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

April 25, May 2 and 9,2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Sonnita B. Pullen was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/17/2025 to the Estate of Dorothy Sue Whitt, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 11, 18, and 25, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kiowa Coleman Grant was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/18/2025 to the Estate of James Donald Grant, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 11, 18, and 25, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Anthony Mintz and Angela Mintz Barron was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/18/2025 over the Estate of Martha Delaney Mintz, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 11, 18, and 25, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Charlene B. Bobo, Debra B. Conley and Sherrie A. Ragan was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/18/2025 to the Estate of Elaine B. Brown, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 11, 18, and 25, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Tana Norris was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/26/2025 to the Estate of Gary Norris, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 11, 18, and 25, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Tamela Renee Herring was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/27/2025 to the Estate of David George McDaniel, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 11, 18, and 25, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Carolyn Denise McDonough was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/10/2025 to the Estate of Herbert Hoover Patterson, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Dana L. Rice, Esq. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/01/2025 to the Estate of Ester Marie Bain, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Oscar Earl Bellew was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/21/2025 to the Estate of Dannis Ann Bellew, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Steven Grant Parrish was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/18/2025 to the Estate of Carolyn Grant Parrish, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Katherine Michelle Battles was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/02/2025 to the Estate of James Howard Jordan, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Rebecca Nash was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/01/2025 to the Estate of Richard Ray Nash, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Janice Causey Groover was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/03/2025 over the Estate of Craig Alan Groover, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Alexander Manuel was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/08/2025 to the Estate of Deanna Bridgeland, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Rebecca Annette Steakley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/08/2025 to the Estate of Howard Earl Steakley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Johna Underwood was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/08/2025 over the Estate of Jamie Wayne Hooks, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

James R. Reaves was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/28/2025 over the Estate of Linda Sue Whitten, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Antonin Dvorak Watson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/28/2025 over the Estate of Marynette Watson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Kenneth Mark Budlong was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/07/2025 to the Estate of Maureen Huntley Budlong, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Margie Brooks Hamby was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/10/2025 to the Estate of Richard Dean Hamby, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Tammy George was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/15/2025 to the Estate of Bobbie Joe Fickle, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Jeremy D. McDonald was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/15/2025 to the Estate of Debra Buice McDonald A/K/A Debra Louise McDonald, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jonathan Burson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/10/2025 to the Estate of Susan Pettit Burson Alexander, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Cassie Cozadd was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/04/2025 over the Estate of Susan K. Wiemann, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: BONNIE K. WOOD,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-225

TO: Any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 21 day of MAY 2025 at 2:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 10TH DAY OF APRIL 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person

of Matthew Whitten and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Matthew Whitten was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 10TH day of APRIL 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 21ST day of MAY 2025, at 1:30 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Judy Young, Plaintiff

VS.

Gabriel Dewayne Young, Defendant

Case Number: NO. DR-17-900264.01

Gabriel Dewayne Young, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Plaintiff’s Complaint within 30 days from the date of the last publication or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. DR-17-900264.01, Circuit Court of Etowah County.

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk of the Circuit Clerk of Etowah County, Alabama

April 18, 25, May 2 and 9, 2025

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF TERRY WAYNE YENOUR, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2025-00228

TO: Randi Jeane Edick, 824 37th Avenue, Apt. 104, Greeley, CO 80634

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Terry Wayne Yenour, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 17th day of June, 2025, at 2:00 p.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Terry Wayne Yenour, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

This the 11th day of April 2025

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In The Matter of the Adoption Petition of

JASON DEAN SHOARS and JENNIFER DIANE SHOARS

CASE NO.: 2024-00245

TO: DAVID PRUITT

Address unknown

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to Jordan Shane Kirk, mother and Gregory Michael Pruitt, father, has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) named above. The minor child’s date of birth is December 6, 2012. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to object or support the petition.

Given under my hand this the 23rd day of April, 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

April 25, May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

MICHAEL BYRD

VS.

DUSTIN GRANT QUICK

CASE NO.: DV-2024-900848

District Court of Etowah County, AL

DUSTIN GRANT QUICK, Defendant, must answer the Complaint filed by MICHAEL BYRD, Plaintiff, within 14 days from the last date of publication, case number CV-2023-900080, filed in the District Court of Etowah County, by seeking relief by the 15th day after the last date of publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against him in the District Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Dated April 23, 2025

Jacob A. Millican

Attorney at Law

827 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-3221

April 25, May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

_____________

ORDER GRANTING MOTION FOR

SERVICE BY

PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

WILLIAMS JESSE, Plaintiff

V.

Case No.: CV-2023-900097.00

CHILDS GREG LAVONE, STEWART DAVID ANTIONE, WILLIAMS ISRAEL JR, WILLIAMS RUDOLPH ET AL, Defendants

The Plaintiff having filed his affidavit, and having satisfied the requirements of Ala. R. Civ. P. 4.3, the Court hereby grants Plaintiff’s Motion for Service by Publication on Defendant David Antione Stewart. It is, therefore, ordered that notice as provided by law be published once a week for four (4) consecutive weeks in The Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama.

DONE this 23rdday of December, 2024.

/s/ GEORGE C. DAY, JR. CIRCUIT JUDGE

Pierce & Pierce Attorneys, PLLC

807 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

toll free: (844) 357-3211

local/txt: (256) 399-9470

April 18, 25, May 2 and 9, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Street Crime/Narcotics Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-132-GCD

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,820.00 U.S. Currency,

Winchester 12 Gauge

Model 1300 Defender

SN# L3042584

Glock 45 9mm

SN# CBXA551

DEFENDANTS

Markiese Woods

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency and firearms. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 30th day of May 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 1st day of April 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 11, 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-25-900108-CDR

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,754.00 U.S. Currency,

Lorcin .380 Handgun

Serial # 403445

DEFENDANTS

Calvin Dennis Hann

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY AND FIREARM:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency and firearm. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 30th day of May 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 1st day of April 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 11, 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-9000494-CDR

PLAINTIFF

VS.

4 GAMBLING DEVICES

$1,536.00 U.S. CURRENCY

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Dawson Edward Portis

514 Doyle Street

Gadsden, AL. 35903

Property Seized From:

2300 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35904

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 30th day of May 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 1st day of April 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 11, 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900597-SJS

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2 GAMBLING DEVICES

$1,587.00 U.S. CURRENCY

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Unknown

Address Unknown

Property Seized From:

1895 Noccalula Road

Gadsden, AL. 35904

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 30th day of May 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 1st day of April 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 11, 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900490-SJS

PLAINTIFF

VS.

23 GAMBLING DEVICES

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Unknown

Property Seized From:

1310 E. Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35903

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 30th day of May 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 1st day of April 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 11, 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-25-900110-CDR

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,525.00 U.S.

Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Deandre Malek Ash

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 6th day of June 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 7th day of April 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 18, 25, May 2 and 9, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

JEREMY SMITH,

Plaintiff

V.

CASE NO.:

31-CV-2023-900285.00

T/S-2019-271LT 43 GUYLEE ESTATES PLAT,

I-98 15-13-5,

Known as Parcel Number: 20-05-15-0-001-001.024,

Located in Etowah County, AL.,

AND

THE LIFE ESTATE OF SAM MARSHALL,

AND BONNIE MARSHALL,

Or their heirs and, Fictitious Defendants A, B, C, and D,

And further persons, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said land.

Defendants,

The Life Estate of Sam Marshall and Bonnie Marshall, or any heirs of this party, named Defendants in the above-styled cause, must answer a Complaint in the Nature of Ejectment and for Quiet Title filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama within 30 days after date of the last publication or thereafter a judgement by default may be rendered against him/her/them/it in Case No.: 31-CV-2023-900285.00, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Court Clerk

Plaintiffs Attorney,

J. Clay Maddox

J. Clay Maddox, LLC

409 Lay Dam Road

Clanton, AL. 35045

(205)755-1975

April 11, 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

______________

LEGAL PUBLICATION NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Rainbow City, Alabama’s Appropriate Municipal Official, pursuant to Ordinance No. 565, has made a finding that a building located on the following described property is a dangerous building because it is unsafe to the extent that it is a public nuisance and is subject to demolition:

STREET ADDRESS:

113 Turman Street, Rainbow City, AL 35906

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

Lot Number Eight (8) in Westminster Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “I”, Page 64, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

15-09-30-0-001-110.000

INTERESTED PARTIES:

Gerald Dekoff Yenkey

Steven Contris

Alabama Department of Revenue

Any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

All persons interested in said property are hereby notified that if the unsafe or dangerous condition is not remedied by demolition of said building on said property within 45 days of April 21, 2025, the demolition will be accomplished by the City and the cost thereof assessed against said property. In the meantime, it is ordered that said building and said property be and remain vacated.

A public hearing as provided for by Section 8(a) set forth in Ordinance No. 565 will be held on this matter in the Council Chambers at the Rainbow City Hall, 3700 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, Alabama, on June 23, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Anyone interested in the status of these proceedings should inquire with the Rainbow City Clerk at (256) 413-1217 or at 3700 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, Alabama.

April 25, May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF ACTION BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

TYLER MONTANA JUL PRESCOTT V. CORRIE ELLIS BURKS, Case No. CV-2024-900178, was filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama on May 1, 2024, seeking to quiet title in rem to the property with an address of 125 Mary Lane, Gadsden, AL 35901 and described as follows:

Commence at the Northeast corner of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4), thence South 89 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West and along the North line of said quarter a distance of 1801.03 feet to a point said point being the point of beginning, thence continue South 89 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West and along said North line a distance of 397.02 feet. Thence South 37 degrees 13 minutes 23 seconds East a distance of 843. 76 feet to a point in the North line of Mary Lane, thence North 53 degrees 50 minutes 24 seconds East and along said North line a distance of 318.26 feet, thence North 37 degrees 13 minutes 23 seconds West and leaving said North line a distance of 612.27 feet to the point of beginning, said lands containing 5.32 acres more or less and being a part of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of Section 9, Township 11 South, Range 7 East, said lands being subject to any rights of way of roadways or easements thereon.

TO: CORRIE ELLIS BURKS, MIRACLE REIGN DOCKERY, and all persons claiming present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion or other interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or the lien thereon: You are hereby notified that the above-styled action was filed against you on May 1, 2024, and that you are hereby commanded to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint within 30 days from last publication, the 9th day of May, 2025, or thereafter suffer judgment in rem to be rendered against you because this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who are not personally served with a copy of the complaint. Your response must be filed with Etowah County Circuit Clerk, 801 Forest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901 and served upon Plaintiff’s attorney, Sylvion Moss, 2100 First Ave. N., Ste. 500, Birmingham, AL 35203, phone number (205) 328-9445.

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Clerk

/s/Bryant T. Crain

Circuit Judge

April 18, 25, May 2 and 9, 2025

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ETOWAH COUNTY COMMISSION

NORTHEAST ALABAMA REGIONAL MEGASITE CANOE CREEK ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENTS

Sealed bids for the Northeast Alabama Regional Megasite Canoe Creek Road Infrastructure Improvements project will be received at the Etowah County Commission Chambers located on the First Floor of the Courthouse, Room 108, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901 until Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. local time, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

The Project includes the following Work: Construction of approximately 6,000 linear feet of 12” PVC Force Main, 12,000 linear feet of 16” Ductile Iron Water Main, reconstruction of residential roadway and related appurtenances.

Information for the Project can be found at the following designated website: www.gmcnetwork.com

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC, 11 North Water Street, Suite 15250, Mobile, AL 36602, Attn: Ashley Morris (ashley.morris@gmcnetwork.com). Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below.

Copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office, during the hours indicated above, upon payment of a deposit of $20.00 for a one-time administrative fee for digital access/file sharing and/or $100.00 for each set. Said cost represents the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, therefore no refund will be granted. Checks for Bidding Documents shall be payable to “GMC.” Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best and most responsible bidder. All bidders shall submit, upon request, a list of projects “successfully completed” in the last 2 years, having a similar scope of work and approximate construction cost as specified in this project. All bidders must comply with requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit, with his bid, security in the amount, form, and subject to the conditions provided in the Instructions to Bidders.

All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying the license number on the outside of the envelope in which the Proposal is delivered.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the opening thereof.

Owner:

Etowah County Commission

By: Joey Statum

Title: Commission President

April 11, 18, and 25, 2025

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 10:30am CST, Friday, May 16, 2025 for A PEMB Pavillion at The Etowah County Career Technical Center: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Bid Documents may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and obtained from the Architect at cost of printing. Digital documents are available from the Architect at no cost.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures, attended the mandatory prebid conference and have demonstrated the ability to provide 24/7/365 service with a main office within 60 miles driving distance of the project site and per requirements in Div 1 specifications and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 10am CST on Friday, May 9, 2025. Submit hard copy AIA 305-2020 in duplicate.

A mandatory prebid conference shall be held on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 11am CST at the Etowah County Career Tech building at 105 Burke Ave. SE, Attalla, AL 35954.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

NOTE: For projects exceeding $50,000, this notice must be run once a week for three successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in the county or counties in which the project, or any part of the project, is to be performed. If the project involves an estimated amount exceeding $500,000, this notice must also run at least once in three newspapers of general circulation throughout the state. Proof of publication is required.

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 10:00am CST, Friday, May 16, 2025 for Electrical Renovations at the Etowah County Career Technical Building: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Bid Documents may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and obtained from the Architect at cost of printing. Digital documents are available from the Architect at no cost.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures, attended the mandatory prebid conference and have demonstrated the ability to provide 24/7/365 service with a main office within 60 miles driving distance of the project site and per requirements in Div 1 specifications and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 10am CST on Friday, May 9, 2025. Submit hard copy AIA 305-2020 in duplicate.

A mandatory pre-bid conference shall be held on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 10am CST at the Etowah County Career Tech building at 105 Burke Ave. SE, Attalla, AL 35954.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

NOTE: For projects exceeding $50,000, this notice must be run once a week for three successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in the county or counties in which the project, or any part of the project, is to be performed. If the project involves an estimated amount exceeding $500,000, this notice must also run at least once in three newspapers of general circulation throughout the state. Proof of publication is required.

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

____________

INVITATION TO BID

Attalla City Child Nutrition Program

CNP Bid #4-24/25 – Large Equipment: Walk-in Cooler

Attalla City

CHILD NUTRITION

All submissions related to this Invitation to Bid are to be addressed to:

Mrs. Donna Giles

Child Nutrition Director

Attalla City Schools

101 Case Avenue

Attalla, AL 35954

Telephone: 256-538-8051

Email: dgiles@attalla.k12.al.us

Deadline: Invitation to bid must be received on or before 9:00 a.m. CDT on May 7, 2025. Bidders are required to clearly mark their envelopes in the lower left corner as follows:

CNP Bid# 4-24/25 Large Equipment: Walk-in Cooler

Envelopes not properly marked will be rejected.

Faxed and emailed responses will not be accepted.

Public Bid opening will be held at 9:00 a.m. CDT on May 7, 2025.

April 25 and May 2, 2025

______________

LEGAL ZONING NOTICE

At a regular meeting of the City Council of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall, First Floor, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 commencing at 11:00 a.m., a public hearing will be held to consider the adoption of an ordinance substantially as follows:

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that the Official Zoning Map of the City of Gadsden adopted by Ordinance No. O-02-82, as amended, is hereby further amended by Annexation and Zoning classification district for the following described properties:

“A request for Petition For Annexation and Zoning by Unanimous Consent” on property described below;

A tract of land lying in and being a portion of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter in Section 26, Township 12 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at a spike found, at the purported Northwest corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter Section 26, Township 12 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian; Thence run N89°55’04”E for a distance of 30.00’ feet to a capped rebar found at the Eastern R.O.W of Oakland Dr.; Said point being the point of beginning of the tract of land being herein described; Thence, leaving said R.O. W, run N89°55’04 “E for a distance of 170.00’ feet to a capped rebar found; Thence run N89°55’04’’E for a distance of 321.36’ feet to a capped rebar found at the Western R.O.W of Whorton Bend Rd.; Thence run, along the said R.O.W, S45°25’13”E for a distance of307.Sr feet to a point; Thence run, along the said R.O.W, S49°16’57nE for a distance of 282.29’ feet to a point; Thence run, along the said R.O.W, S56°20’28n E for a distance of 153.54’ feet to a point; Thence run, along the said R.O.W, S56°49’44”E for a distance of 299.06’ feet to a 2”pipe found; Thence, leaving said R.O.W, run S01°36’06n E for a distance of 336.33’ feet to a 1” pipe found; Thence run S00°39’06n E for a distance of 334.12’ feet to a 2” pipe found; Thence run N89°33’11 “W for a distance of 282.11’ feet to a capped rebar found; Thence run N89°58’57”W for a distance of 657.00’ feet to a capped rebar found; Thence run N02°43’25”W for a distance of 105.22’ feet to a capped rebar found; Thence run N02°43’16”W for a distance of 105.12’ feet to a capped rebar found; Thence run N02°37’25”W for a distance of 104.18’ feet to a rebar found; Thence run N01°15’36”W for a distance of 71.25’ feet to a rebar found; Thence run 75°45’42”W for a distance of 218.60’ feet to a rebar found; Thence run N04°30’33”E for a distance of 120.00’ feet to a rebar found; Thence run N71°29’27”W for a distance of 160.00’ feet to a capped rebar found at the Eastern R.O.W of Oakland Dr.; Thence run, along the said R.O.W, N00°29’35”W for a distance of706.74’ feet to a point; Said point being the point of beginning of the tract of land being herein described; Containing 28.76 +/-acres, more or less. Subject to existing rights of way for public roads, utility lines, easements, and restrictions whether recorded or not. Less and Except A tract of land lying in and being portion of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter in Section 26, Township 12 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at a spike found, at the purported Northwest Corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter Section 26, Township 12 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian, thence run N89°55’04”E for a distance of 30.00’ feet to a capped rebar found at the Eastern R.O.W of Oakland Dr.: thence, leaving said R.O.W. run N89°55’04”E for a distance of 170.00’ feet to a capped rebar found; Thence run N89°55’04”E for a distance of 321.36’ feet to a capped rebar found at the Western R.O.W of Whorton Bend Rd.: thence run, along the said R.O.W, S45°25’13”E for a distance of 307.51’ feet to a point; thence run, along the said R.O.W., S49°16’57”E for a distance of 99.48’ feet to a point; Said point being the point of beginning of the tract of land being herein described; thence run along the said R.O.W., S49°16’57”E for a distance of 182.81’ feet to a rebar found; thence run, along the said R.O.W., S56°20’28”E for a distance of 93.48’ feet to a rebar found; thence leaving said R.O.W., run S52°54’29”W for a distance of 434.12’ feet to a rebar found; thence run N68023’33”W for a distance of 110.80’ feet to a rebar found; thence run Nl1°27’08”E for a distance of 280.08’ feet to a rebar found; thence run N56026’58”E for a distance of212.76’ feet to a rebar found, said point being the point of beginning of the tract of land being herein described :Containing 2.36+/- acres, more or less Subject to the existing rights of way for public roads, utility lines, easements, and restrictions whether recorded or not.( Address being Whorton Bend Road/Okland Drive Area)

“A request for Petition For Annexation by Unanimous Consent” on property described below;

Begin at the Northeast corner of Government Lot “9”, Section 17, T-12-S, R-6-East

of Huntsville Meridian, on the South R/W of an unnamed street and run

S88°16’41 “W, along the North line of said fractional 1/4 and said South RIW,

1335.82 feet to an existing 112” rod on the West line of said fractional 1/4; thence

run S07°00’03”W along said West line, 405.62 feet to an existing pinch-pipe on the

5 I 1.00 feet contour of Lake Neely Henry; thence leaving said West line run the

following chord bearings and distances along said contour, S79°16’33”E 317.69

feet; N64°03’48”E, 70.14 feet; N06°25’54”E, 71.17 feet; NI3°09’13”E, 63.37 feet;

S28°33’29”E, 32.12 feet; SI8°32’25”E, 47.08 feet; S24°04’28”E, 46.50 feet;

S66°09’36”E, 46.27 feet; S76°Il ‘I 9”E, 38.42 feet; S85°3 I ‘39”E, 84.I 6 feet;

N84°05’59”E, 45.34 feet; N78°07’I7”E, 64.09 feet; N87°47’47”E, 136.8I feet;

S82°40’35”E, 113.03 feet; N74°54’45”E, 73.85 feet; Nl3°29’59”E, 30.87 feet;

SSI 0 33’07”E, 77.01 feet; S43°52’42”E, 50.28 feet; S67°07’18”E, 42.09 feet;

S63°40’05”E, 93.11 feet and S70°41’15”E, 52.21 feet to a point on the East line of

said 1/4; thence run N07°00’00”E, leaving said contour and along said East line,

594.03 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of Government

Lot “9”, Section 17, T-12-S, R-6-E, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said lands are conveyed subject to the right of Alabama Power Company, a

corporation, to flood, cover or surround with water from time to time that portion

of said lands which would either be covered with or which either alone or together

with other lands would be entirely surrounded by waters of the Coosa River or its

tributaries should such river or its tributaries be raised and backed up to that certain

datum plane above mean sea level as established by the United States Coast and

Geodetic Survey as adjusted in January 1955, together with rights of ingress and

egress over and across such lands. ( In and around 1831 Owens Street).

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

April 11 and 25, 2025

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Alabama Grading & Excavation, LLC, has completed the Contract Lakepoint Drive Concrete Replacement Project in Gadsden, AL 35904 for the City of Gadsden, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Heath Williamson, PE for The City of Gadsden, Owner, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901.

April 11, 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

____________

ADVERTISEMENT OF COMPLETION LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Bob Smith Construction, Inc., has completed the Contract for Construction of A NEW CONCESSION STAND and TOURNAMENT OFFICE BUILDING for the GADSDEN SPORTS COMPLEX 1001 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden Bid Request 3541 in Gadsden, AL for the City of Gadsden, Alabama, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Thomas M. McElrath, Architect, 717 Merit Springs Road, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Bob Smith Construction, Inc.

8076 US Highway 11, S

Springville, AL 35146

April 18, 25, May 2 and 9, 2025

___________

ADVERTISEMENT OF COMPLETION LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Bob Smith Construction, Inc., has completed the Contract for Construction of SOLID WASTE TRANSFER STATION TIPPING FLOOR REPAIR 111 Burnsway Drive Gadsden Bid Request 3566

In Gadsden, AL. for the City of Gadsden, Alabama, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Heath Williams, City of Gadsden Engineering Department

Bob Smith Construction, Inc.

8076 US Highway 11,

Springville, AL 35146

April 18, 25, May 2 and 9, 2025

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The contents of unit #217 will be disposed of on April 25, 2025 for charges past due for Robin Ledford #217. Briarmeade Village Mini-Warehouses 409 W. Main Street, Glencoe, AL. 35905.

Briarmeade Village Mini-Warehouses

409 W. Main Street

Glencoe, AL. 35905

April 18 and 25, 2025

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage unit will be disposed of May 22, 2025 on the business premises of Huff’s Mini Storage. Huff’s Mini Storage is located at 608 Gilbert Ferry Road, Attalla, AL. 35954.

Angela Battles

Unit 12

Huff’s Mini Storage

608 Gilbert Ferry Road

Attalla, AL. 35954.

April 25, May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage unit will be disposed of May 22, 2025 on the business premises of Huff’s Mini Storage. Huff’s Mini Storage is located at 608 Gilbert Ferry Road, Attalla, AL. 35954.

David Hardin

Unit #21

Huff’s Mini Storage

608 Gilbert Ferry Road

Attalla, AL. 35954.

April 25, May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that the Kelton Wrecker LLC will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicles:

1998 TOYOTA CAMRY. VIN: 4T1BG22K8WU827918

2004 CHEVROLET TAHOE K15. VIN:1GNEK13ZX4R130005

2007 HONDA RIDGELINE VIN:2HJYK165X7H516499

The public auction will be held at Kelton Wrecker LLC located at 1625 Forrest Ave Gadsden AL 35901 at 8:00 AM on 05/31/2025. The seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low and may postpone the public auction until another time and place. In addition, the seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

April 18 and 25, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on June 6, 2025.

2012 Chevrolet Captiva VIN:3GNAL3E59CS626457

2021 PJ Dump Trailer VIN: 4P5DM1627M3054488

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 504-1605

April 25 and May 2, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BYPUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

ACTION NO.: CV-2025-0032

William Barron, Jr.; Tammy Barron; Dwayne C. Rowe; TransAmerica Financial Services; HFTA Corporation; Midland Funding, LLC; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; that parcel of real property located at 3 Hinsdale Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35904 and having a legal description of: That certain parcel of land with all the buildings and improvements thereon, being designated as Lot No. 70, Parcel No. 4, as shown on map of property of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, pages 51-65, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record, and known as Parcel ID No. 10-09-31-3-000-291.000; PPIN: 18714; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO WILLIAM BARRON, JR.; TAMMY BARRON, DWAYNE C. ROWE; TRANSAMERICA FINANCIAL SERVICES; HFTA CORPORATION; MIDLAND FUNDING, LLC; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 4, 2025, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That certain parcel of land with all the buildings and improvements thereon, being designated as Lot No. 70, Parcel No. 4, as shown on map of property of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, pages 51-65, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record.

Property Address: 3 Hinsdale Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35904

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 28, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. in Judge Cody Robinson’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 17th day of April, 2025.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

LSmith@twlegal.us

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to HEIDI JOAN HOLMES, 10 MITCHELL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 408 SATTERFIELD LANE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 10 MITCHELL STREET (County records list property address as 10 MITCHELL AVENUE) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Sixty-one (61), Parcel Number Five (5), as shown on map of property of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-55, in the Office of the Probate Judge of Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-4-000-196.000

PIN# 19060

Should be assessed with a lien of $9,721.08 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ARNULFO ALEXANDER MENESES MARTINEZ, 12 LONER AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 12 LONER AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-351.001

PIN# 18777

LT 135 CONE MILLS PARCEL #3 PLAT F-55 LESS W 15S 31-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to HENRY WYNN, 1339 4TH AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 69 WEST TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 09-07-36-4-000-041.000

PIN# 10530

LT 33 CONE MILLS PARCEL #2 PLAT F-53 GADSDEN 36-11-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TARA GILBERTSON, 70 WEST TUSCALOOSA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 70 WEST TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 09-07-36-4-000-013.000

PIN# 10501

LT 5 CONE MILLS PARCEL #2 PLAT F-53 GADSDEN 36-11-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BOBBY RAY DAVIS AND MARTHA AVERY, 102 SPRINGDALE COURT, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 102 SPRINGDALE COURT (ACCESSORY BUILDING) in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 17 in Block “H” of Oakleigh Estates as set forth in Plat Book “G”, Page 55 as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-2-000-142.000

PIN# 14177

Should be assessed with a lien of $3,589.90 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JAMES WOLF, 114 PIONEER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 114 PIONEER STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

The North 5 feet of Lot #27, The South 20 feet of Lot #30, and all of Lots #28 and #29, Block 1, Pinehurst Second Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 430, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-2-000-080.000

PIN# 43792

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to HUNTER WALKER, P.O. BOX 101506, IRONDALE, ALABAMA 35210, with possible rights of redemption to the Estate of DOROTHY WESTBROOK possible heirs listed as: MARIA PERRY (daughter), 104 ALLEN STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, DEMETRIS HONEA (daughter), 21 LOUISE BEALL ROAD, LUMPKIN, GEORGIA 31815, VIRGIL WESTBROOKS (son), 1425 GOSS AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, PATRICK RICHEY (son), 1311 HOKE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, and JUDGE JOVON WILSON (son), 2695 RAPHAEL DRIVE, COLUMBUS, OHIO 43232, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 154 BROOKWOOD AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot No. 16, in Block No. 3, Brookwood Addition to Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, page 88 and 89, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-1-000-030.000

PIN# 43359

Should be assessed with a lien of $12,882.14 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ASAEL CEFERINO FELICIANO MATIAS AND IDALIA CORONADO MATIAS, 202 S. 13TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-3036, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 202 13TH STREET S in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-441.000

PIN# 31266

LTS 1-2 WILLIAM CHANDLER RESUR PLAT B-13 11-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOSE IVAN OCHOA & MARTHA P. OCHOA YUNGA, 213 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 213 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-08-28-0-001-153.000

LT 4 COUNTRY CLUB EST #3 PLAT G-23 GADSDEN 28-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ZELAMINA JOHNSON and ANGENETTA RODGERS, 235 N. 6TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, heirs of LOUVADA OWENS, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 235 N. 6TH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots 1 and 2, in Block No. 1 in Crocheron Central Addition to Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 51, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and to any and all other real estate located in Etowah County, Alabama, in which Annie L. Owens or Omer Odell Owens had an interest in the time of their deaths; ALSO Section 17, Township 19 North, Range 25 East, Lee County, Alabama, and to any and all other real estate located in Lee County, Alabama, in which Annie L. Owens or Omer Odell Owens had an interest at the time of their deaths.

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-4-000-043.000

PIN# 34010

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DEBORAH CROYLE, 305 WILSON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 305 WILSON STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-084.000

PIN# 50282

LT 11 BLK 9 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BARBARA JOYCE DAVIS, 310 NORTH 8TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 310 8TH STREET NORTH in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-2-000-042.000

PIN# 30629

LT 9 & NE 1/2 LT 10 BLK G BONNIE NOWLIN SUB PLAT D-41 GADSDEN 11-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BBTB INVESTMENTS, LLC P.O. BOX 1796, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902, MELISSA J. RILEY, 16396 SHADOW LANE, LINDEN, MISSOURI 48451, 311 W. LAKE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 311 W. LAKE DRIVE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 14 in Block “B” according to the plat of Oakleigh Estates, as the same appears of record in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book”G”, Page 55, subject to reservation of mineral and mining right, and subject to restrictions of record.

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-3-000-074.000

PIN# 14358

Should be assessed with a lien of $11,414.94 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DAVID STEELE, 3749 LOVVORN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 313 E. BROAD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 313 E. BROAD STREET (COMMERCIAL) in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

For a point of beginning to describe the property herein, start where the Southerly or Southwesterly line of East Broad Street intersects the Easterly or Southeasterly line of Herzberg Avenue as shown by map or East Broad Street Addition, recorded in Plat Book “C, Page 14, Probate Office, Etowah County, and from thence run in an Easterly or Southeasterly direction along the Southerly or Southwesterly line of East Broad Street, a distance of 128.4 feet to a point, and which is the point of beginning; thence deflect an angle of 90° to the right and run in a Southerly or Southwesterly direction a distance of 150 feet to a point in the Northeasterly line of Block Number One (1) in th W. T. Cox East Broad Street 2 Addition, as shown by map thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 199, said nd Probate Office: thence deflect an angle of 90° to the left and run in an Easterly or Southeasterly direction, parallel with the Southerly or Southwesterly line of East Broad Street, and along the Northeast line of said Block Number One (1), a distance of 48.6 feet; thence in a Northerly or Northeasterly direction, in a direct line, a distance of 150.2 feet to a point in the Southerly or Southwesterly line of East Broad Street, which point is 52.2 feet Southeasterly, measured along said street line, from the point of beginning; thence in a Westerly or Northwesterly direction along the Southerly or Southwesterly line of East Broad Street, a distance of 52.2 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the West half of the Northeast Quarter in Section 10, Township 12 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-02-10-1-000-089.000

PIN# 35502

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARGARET CRANMER (PERSONAL REP), 3010 SUDIE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 404 HASSINGER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-209.000

PIN# 50415

LT 10 BLK 12 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B-140 GADSDEN LESS ROW 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DONALD & DONNA FLYNN SKINNER, 3010 SUDIE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 406 HASSINGER STREET (County Records show 0 Sudie Avenue) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-208.000

PIN# 50414

LT 9 BLK 12 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B-140 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 408 HASSINGER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-207.000

PIN# 50413

LOT 8 BLK 12 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B 140-141 GADSDEN SEC 1 TWP 12S R 5E

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DORISSA LEANN ROOKS, 3619 JUDD AVE. NW, HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA 35810, 2237 MEDARIS ROAD NW, HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA 35810, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 505 SOUTH 16TH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-3-000-096.000

PIN# 36963

LT 1 BLK D ELLIOTT ADD #4 PLAT B-179 GADSDEN 5-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TAMMIE MANCIL (Aka TAMMY MANCIL) 513 HENDERSON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-2311, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 513 HENDERSON STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-160.000

PIN# 49888

LT 2 BLK 21 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DONZELLA WILLIAMS, LAMOUNT WILLIAMS, JAVARREN THOMAS, with a life estate to LEONARD WILLIAMS, 600 EWING AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 612 SPRING STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 520 SPRING SREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, and subject to that certain mortgage in favor of the CITY OF GADSDEN IN THE NAME OF SADIE HEARD, 90 BROAD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 612 SPRING STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

The South Half (S1/2) of the South Half (S1/2) of Lots Number One (1), Two (2), and Three (3) of Block Ten (10) of the Ward Addition to the City of Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 53, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-337.000

PIN# 20081

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to THE WILLIAM O’DELL KIMBERLY TRUST, 630 TURRENTINE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 630 TURRENTINE STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-02-09-2-000-341.000

PIN# 35087

COMM INT E ROW OF NEWTON ST & S ROW OF TURRENTINE ST TH NE 389 ALONG TURRENTINE ST TO POB TH NE 75 ALONG ROW TH SE 200.5 TH SW 75 TH NW 200.5 TO POB LYING IN SE1/4 NW1/4 GADSDEN 9-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BRENDA ROGERS, 707 S 10TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, subject to a mortgage in favor of CITY OF GADSDEN, 90 BROAD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 707 S. 10TH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

A parcel of land described as beginning at a point which is the northeast corner of Lot Number Five (5); thence from said point of beginning, run Westerly, along the North line thereof, 94.4 feet to a point in the East line of a parcel of land described in Deed Book 5C, Page 164, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run Southerly, along said East line, 50 feet to a point in the South line of said Lot Number Five (5); thence run Easterly, along said South line, 91.3 feet to the Southeast corner of said Lot Number Five (5); thence run Northerly, along the East line thereof, 50 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing portions of said Lot Number Five (5), in Block Number Four (4), of Mary K Foster Heirs Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 314, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-4-000-260.000

PIN# 37280

Should be assessed with a lien of $16,625.20 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PLATON SANCHEZ, 719 S. 10TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 719 S. 10TH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-4-000-263.000

PIN# 37283

LT 2 & 5’N SIDE LT 1 BLK 4 M K FOSTER HEIRS ADD

PLAT A-314 5-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LOWERY PROPERTIES INC., P.O. BOX 4290, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, DARRYL D. WATTS, 917 HOLLY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 917 HOLLY STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-1-000-068.000

PIN# 39899

LOT 6 BLK 7 WOODLAWN ADD PLAT A 15 GADSDEN 8-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PAUL B SR & PAUL B JR WALTERS, 924 CHARLES AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 924 CHARLES AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-4-000-061.000

PIN# 15360

LTS 11-17 BLK 7 CHADWICK ADD 2 F-155 35-11-6

a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ALEX HIGINIO COC YAT, 1015 3RD AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, subject to a mortgage in favor of FAMILY SAVINGS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, 711 E. MEIGHAN BOULEVARD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, DELPHINE E. BLAKE, P.O. BOX 502, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1015 3RD AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOT 12 IN BLOCK 5 IN GADSDEN LAND AND IMPROVEMENT COMPANY’S KYLE ADDITION ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “A”, PAGE 23, PROBATE OFFICE ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA SAVE AND EXCEPT A STRIP OF EVEN WIDTH BEING 25 FEET IN WIDTH ACROSS THE ENTIRE NORTH END OF SAID LOT.

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-4-000-305.000

PIN# 37333

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PLUMMIE and OPHELIA HOLSTON, 539 HIRAM WAY, HIRAM, GEORGIA 30141, 1016 GLENDALE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1016 GLENDALE AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Sixteen (16), in Block Number Two (2), in Glendale Subdivision, according to map recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 53, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-06-13-2-000-039.000

PIN# 42843

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KALLYE M. JOHNSON and CURTIS MOSLEY, 1014 GLENDALE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 1021 GLENDALE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1021 GLENDALE AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Number (10) Ten and Number (12) Twelve, in Block Number (5) Five in Glendale Subdivision to East Gadsden, ALA. As recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 53, In the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-06-13-2-000-125.000

PIN# 42939

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GIRT DAVENPORT, JR., 3286 BLUE RIDGE CIRCLE, APT. 7, STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA 95219, 1023 GLENDALE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1023 GLENDALE AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Eight (8) in Block Number Five (5) in Glendale Subdivision to East Gadsden, according to the Map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 53, in Probate Judge’s Office of Etowah County, Gadsden, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-06-13-2-000-124.000

PIN# 42938

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JACKIE BILLINGSLEY, 1787 CHURCH STREET, OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA 94621-3439, 1109 WOOD AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1109 WOOD AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Seven (7) and Eight (8) in Block Three (3), of Will B Woods First Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “B”, page 357, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-189.000

PIN# 19901

Should be assessed with a lien of $8,654.74 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KIMBERLY A. TAYLOR, 7012 FELTON LANE, MABLETON, GEORGIA 30126-5418, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1110 E. BROAD STREET (COMMERCIAL) in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

To reach the point of beginning, commence at the intersection of the NW right of way line of Twelfth Street North and the NE right o way line of East Broad Street; thence NW and along said NE right of way of East Broad Street, 216’ to the Southernmost corner of tract of land described in deed from William A. Stickney, to Walter O. Everett, etal, as recorded in Book “1583”, Page 291, Probate Office Etowah County, Alabama; thence NE and along the SE line of said Everett tract 145.75’, more or less, to the Easternmost corner of said Everett tract; thence Southeasterly, parallel with the NE line of East Broad Street, 86’ to the point of beginning, from said point of beginning, continue Southeasterly, parallel to the NE line of East Broad Street, 130’, more or less, to a point in the NW line of Twelfth Street North; thence Southwesterly and along said Twelfth Street North, 145.75’, more or less to the NE line of East Broad Street; thence Northeasterly and in a direct line 145.75’, more or less to the point of beginning, and embracing a portion of Block 5 Bishop East End Addition, according to the map thereof, recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 17, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-01-11-3-000-388.000

PIN# 31222

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CARLOS BLOUNT, 932 SOUTH 12TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1119 PEACHTREE STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-4-000-280.000

PIN# 37303

LOT 19 BLK 20 GADSDEN LAND & IMP CO PLAT A-23 GADSDEN 5-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MADILLE PROPERTIES, LLC, 111 SOUTH 10TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1211 WINDSOR STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-01-12-3-000-049.000

PIN# 32138

LTS 3-4 BLK 3 SHEFFIELD HGTS ADD PLAT C-81 GADSDEN 12-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KENNETH L. ROBINSON, 107 PARK STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-3353, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1300 EAST BROAD STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-472.00

PIN# 31372

LOT 1-2 BLK B STROUDS 1ST SUB PLAT B-85 11-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to HOUSE OF FIRE CHURCH, P.O. BOX 166, HORTON, ALABAMA 35980, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1318 ALABAMA STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-1-000-246.000

PIN# 36571

LT 11 BLK 3 TALLMAN ADD PLAT A-258 5-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARCOS AND CELESTINA LORENZO, 1319 CASLER AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 1319 CANSLER AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904 believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1319 CANSLER AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-4-000-406.000

PIN# 37523

LT 10 BLK 7 HILL & CANSLER ADD PLAT A-74 GADSDEN 5-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KENNETH A. RUSSELL, 236 CATE ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 1521 MALONE COURT, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1521 MALONE COURT in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Four (4), save and except the South nine (9) feet thereof; and Lot Number Five (5), save and except the North two (2) feet thereof, in Block “D”, in the Rearrangement of the O.H. Alford Addition No. 1 to the City of Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Book Of Town Plats “B”, page 348, in the office of the Judge of Probate, and being and lying in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon; said property conveyed being thirty-nine (39) feet fronting on Fourteenth Street, and extending back of even width a distance of one hundred forty (140) fee.

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-155.000

PIN# 36739

Should be assessed with a lien of $11,402.74 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to FLOY J. CARGILE, 1805 ZION AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1805 MT. ZION AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-4-000-152.000

PIN# 38922

LTS 18-19 BLK 1 EDGEWOOD ADD D-247 7-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MICHAEL MCATEER, CODY MCATEER, & MEGAN HUNT, 1020 BARRON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2107 MCCLAIN CIRCLE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-07-26-1-000-051.000

PIN# 14528

LT 28 MCCLAIN HEIGHTS PLAT C-393 26-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LELA SMITH, P.O. BOX 58, BOAZ, ALABAMA 35957, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2115 BROADWAY in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-107.000

PIN# 39424

LT 7 BLK 24 SOUTH GADSDEN ADD PLAT B-314 8-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHRISTINE & SHAWN WATSON, 2120 BROADWAY, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2120 BROADWAY AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-090.000

PIN# 39384

LT 35 BLK 23 SOUTH GADSDEN ADD PLAT B-314 GADSDEN 8-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TEMPLE ELECTRIC CO., INC / ESTATE of GEORGE DAVID GEER, ATTN: JESSICA GEER HART, 54 GEER DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 2410 FORREST AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 108 N. 24TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, G DAVID & wf PAULETTE J GEER, 100 GEER DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 2410 FORREST AVENUE (COMMERCIAL; to include 2400, 2410, & 2412 FORREST AVENUE) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots numbered Ten (10) and Twelve (12) in Block Number Thirty-One (31) according to the Second Survey of Alford’s Addition to Alabama City as shown by map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 308, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden (formerly Alabama City), Etowah County, Alabama; together with all improvements located thereon.

PARCEL TWO:

Lots Two (2), Four (4), Six (6), and the East Half of Eight (8), in Block Number Thirty-One (31), all in the Second Survey of Alford’s Addition to Alabama City, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book A, Page 308, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-1-000-234.000, 15-03-06-1-000-235.000, 15-03-06-1-000-235.001, 15-03-06-1-000-236.000, 15-03-06-1-000-237.000, & 15-03-06-1-000-238.000

PIN# 37800, 37801, 37802, 37803, 37804, & 37805

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOYCE MARTIN, 2400 NOCCALULA ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 3501 WILLIAMS AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3501 WILLIAMS AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lts 7-8, Blk 1, Sam Bailey 2 Add Plat A-445 36-11-5, 1286-509, D-1996-1703, D-1996- nd 1704, D-1997-1550, D-2003-0209.

Tax ID#: 09-07-36-4-000-190.000

PIN# 10696

Should be assessed with a lien of $40,796.94 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARGARET CRANMER (PERSONAL REP), 3010 SUDIE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3010 SUDIE AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-211.000

PIN# 50417

W 60 LTS 11-12 BLK 12 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B-140

GADSDEN 1-12-5

a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

April 25, 2025