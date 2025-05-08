Legals for 5/02/2025 – 5/08/2025

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Armando Rivera, unmarried man, to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, on November 28, 2022, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on November 30, 2022, as Document Number 3549927. Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on May 30, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number 7, 8, and 9 Block Number 1 in J. H. McCormick’s Subdivision, as shown by plat recorded in Plat Book E, Pages 128-129, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 1203 Wood Ave SE, Attalla, AL 35954

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Garner B McBride, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Renasant Bank, its successors and assigns dated March 16, 2023; said mortgage being recorded on March 17, 2023 as Instrument No. 3554707, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Renasant Bank by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3571184, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Renasant Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on May 21, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: A portion of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 5, Township 13 South, Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama, described as follows, to wit: Commence at the NE corner of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 5, Township 13 South, Range 6 East for the point of beginning and thence run Southerly along the East line of said Quarter a distance of 150 feet; thence run Westerly a distance of 80 feet on a line parallel with the North line of said Quarter; thence run Northerly to a point on the North line of said Quarter, which is 100 feet West of the point of beginning; thence run East 100 feet along the North line of said Quarter to the point of beginning, all lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama, save and except the portion conveyed to the State of Alabama as described in Deed recorded in Book 1902, Page 155, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 2997 Hall Dr, Gadsden, AL 35907.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

RENASANT BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-06846AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jemichael Bene Whisenant And Jamila Whisenant Husband And Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Renasant Bank, its successors and assigns dated April 13, 2021; said mortgage being recorded on April 14, 2021, as Instrument No. 3519247 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Renasant Bank in Instrument 3539136 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, Renasant Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 4th day of June, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at the southeast corner of Lot Number 17 and from thence run in a northerly direction and along the east line of said lot a distance of 90 feet to the southeast corner of that certain lot conveyed by Frederick B. Carson and wife, Edna Line Carson, to Nola B. Line by deed dated January 7, 1959, and recorded in Book 749, Page 445, Probate Office, Etowah County, thence in a westerly direction parallel with the north line of Peachtree Street and along the south line of said line lot to a point in the west line of said Lot Number 16; thence in a southerly direction and along the west line of said Lot Number 16 to the southwest corner thereof; thence in an easterly direction and along the south line of Lots Number 16 and 17 to the point of beginning; said description embracing portions of Lots Numbers Sixteen (16) and Seventeen (17) in Block Number (5) of the M.K. Foster Heirs’ Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 314, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 323 Haralson Ave, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

RENASANT BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street North, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-06869AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

April 25, May 2 and 9,2025

_____________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms of the mortgage and real estate note, executed on the 10th day of March, 2022, by STANLEY E. STROUP, AN UNMARRIED MAN (now deceased) as Mortgagor, in favor of FORT MCCLELLAN CREDIT UNION, as Mortgagee, original mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of ETOWAH County, Alabama, Inst. #3536962 (recorded March 11th, 2022) and said default continuing, the Mortgagee, under power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, on the courthouse steps preceding the main entrance to the ETOWAH COUNTY COURT-HOUSE, located in GADSDEN, AL, during the legal hours of sale (11am – 4pm, central standard time), on the 16th day of June, 2025 all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, with a legal description of:

Commence at the Southeast corner of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 33, Township 12 South, Range 6 East and run Northerly along the East line of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 a distance of 627.24 feet; thence deflect 92 degrees 04 minutes left and run a distance of 42.62 feet; thence deflect 84 degrees 41 minutes right and run a distance of 186.04 feet; thence deflect 50 degrees 34 minutes left and run Northwesterly along the Southwesterly right-of-way line of an existing public road a distance of 264.0 feet to the point of beginning. From said point of beginning continue Northwesterly-along the Southwesterly right-of-way line of said public road a distance of 134.0 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees 00 minutes left and run a distance of 190.0 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees 00 minutes left and run a distance of 134.0 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees 00 minutes left and run a distance of 190.0 feet to the point of beginning.

Said parcel of land being a portion of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 33, Township 12 South, Range 6 East, lying and being in Southside, Etowah County, Alabama and containing 0.58 acres, more or less.

With a physical address of: 802 Lasseter Road, Gadsden, AL 35907 (Etowah County, AL)

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property, or a substantial and material part thereof, is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. This sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing said mortgage and paying the mortgage debt, together with the costs and expenses associated with conducting said foreclosure, and including reasonable attorney’s fees.

Mortgagee reserves the right to bid on the subject property, and to credit its purchase price against the indebtedness secured by this property, together with the costs and expenses associated with conducting said foreclosure, and including reasonable attorney’s fees. Said mortgage is a first mortgage and is not junior to another mortgage of record. Said sale is subject to any unpaid taxes or assessments owed as of the date of foreclosure, whether or not of record.

Ryan E. Morgan, Esq., Attorney for Mortgagee

Kudulis, Reisinger, & Price, LLC

P.O. Box 653, Birmingham, AL 35201

(205) 263-2798; rmorgan@krpfirm.com

The foregoing notice will be published once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Gadsden Messenger, pursuant to Ala. Code § 35-10-13

May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jeffery B Gibson, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated July 27, 2017; said mortgage being recorded on August 3, 2017 as Instrument No. 3454429, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3493610, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on May 29, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number Seven (7) and Eight (8) in Block Number Two (2) Ellison Second Addition as recorded in Plat Book B, page 243, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 2936 E Highland St, Altoona, AL 35952.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-06879AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

25-06879AL

May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Phillip Derick Nixon, unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Southern Home Mortgage Corp., its successors and assigns, on October 23, 2019, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on October 30, 2019, as Document Number 3492737. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale con-tained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on May 29, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A part of the NE ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 12, Township 10 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, more particularly described as beginning at a point on the Southern right of way of Hooper Drive that is South 90°00’00” East, 471.42 feet and South 00°44’18” East, 205.52 feet from the Northwest corner of the NE ¼ of the SE ¼ of said Section 12; thence from the point of beginning and leaving right of way South 00°22’30” East a distance of 352.86 feet to a point; thence South 89°33’33” West a distance of 210.00 feet to a point; thence North 00°21’40” West a distance of 393.94 feet to a point on the Southern right of way of Hooper Drive; thence along said right of way South 79°22’00” East a distance of 213.85 feet to the point of beginning; also a non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress as described in Deed Book 1981, page 51, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 179 Hooper Drive, Boaz, AL 35956

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Carolyn Denise McDonough was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/10/2025 to the Estate of Herbert Hoover Patterson, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Dana L. Rice, Esq. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/01/2025 to the Estate of Ester Marie Bain, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Oscar Earl Bellew was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/21/2025 to the Estate of Dannis Ann Bellew, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Steven Grant Parrish was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/18/2025 to the Estate of Carolyn Grant Parrish, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Katherine Michelle Battles was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/02/2025 to the Estate of James Howard Jordan, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Rebecca Nash was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/01/2025 to the Estate of Richard Ray Nash, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Janice Causey Groover was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/03/2025 over the Estate of Craig Alan Groover, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Alexander Manuel was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/08/2025 to the Estate of Deanna Bridgeland, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Rebecca Annette Steakley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/08/2025 to the Estate of Howard Earl Steakley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Johna Underwood was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/08/2025 over the Estate of Jamie Wayne Hooks, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

James R. Reaves was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/28/2025 over the Estate of Linda Sue Whitten, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Antonin Dvorak Watson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/28/2025 over the Estate of Marynette Watson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Kenneth Mark Budlong was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/07/2025 to the Estate of Maureen Huntley Budlong, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Margie Brooks Hamby was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/10/2025 to the Estate of Richard Dean Hamby, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Tammy George was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/15/2025 to the Estate of Bobbie Joe Fickle, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Jeremy D. McDonald was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/15/2025 to the Estate of Debra Buice McDonald A/K/A Debra Louise McDonald, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jonathan Burson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/10/2025 to the Estate of Susan Pettit Burson Alexander, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Cassie Cozadd was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/04/2025 over the Estate of Susan K. Wiemann, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: BONNIE K. WOOD,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-225

TO: Any unknown

family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 21 day of MAY 2025 at 2:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 10TH DAY OF APRIL 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: ILA BURTON, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-128

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO APPROVE THE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 11th day of JUNE 2025 at 1:00 P.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 24TH DAY OF APRIL 2025.

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person

of Matthew Whitten and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Matthew Whitten was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 10TH day of APRIL 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 21ST day of MAY 2025, at 1:30 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Judy Young, Plaintiff

VS.

Gabriel Dewayne Young, Defendant

Case Number: NO. DR-17-900264.01

Gabriel Dewayne Young, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Plaintiff’s Complaint within 30 days from the date of the last publication or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. DR-17-900264.01, Circuit Court of Etowah County.

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk of the Circuit Clerk of Etowah County, Alabama

April 18, 25, May 2 and 9, 2025

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF TERRY WAYNE YENOUR, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2025-00228

TO: Randi Jeane Edick, 824 37th Avenue, Apt. 104, Greeley, CO 80634

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Terry Wayne Yenour, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 17th day of June, 2025, at 2:00 p.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Terry Wayne Yenour, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

This the 11th day of April 2025

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In The Matter of the Adoption Petition of

JASON DEAN SHOARS and JENNIFER DIANE SHOARS

CASE NO.: 2024-00245

TO: DAVID PRUITT

Address unknown

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to Jordan Shane Kirk, mother and Gregory Michael Pruitt, father, has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) named above. The minor child’s date of birth is December 6, 2012. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to object or support the petition.

Given under my hand this the 23rd day of April, 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

April 25, May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

MICHAEL BYRD

VS.

DUSTIN GRANT QUICK

CASE NO.:

DV-2024-900848

District Court of Etowah County, AL

DUSTIN GRANT QUICK, Defendant, must answer the Complaint filed by MICHAEL BYRD, Plaintiff, within 14 days from the last date of publication, case number CV-2023-900080, filed in the District Court of Etowah County, by seeking relief by the 15th day after the last date of publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against him in the District Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Dated April 23, 2025

Jacob A. Millican

Attorney at Law

827 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-3221

April 25, May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

_____________

ORDER GRANTING MOTION FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

WILLIAMS JESSE, Plaintiff

V.

Case No.: CV-2023-900097.00

CHILDS GREG LAVONE, STEWART DAVID ANTIONE, WILLIAMS ISRAEL JR, WILLIAMS RUDOLPH ET AL, Defendants

The Plaintiff having filed his affidavit, and having satisfied the requirements of Ala. R. Civ. P. 4.3, the Court hereby grants Plaintiff’s Motion for Service by Publication on Defendant David Antione Stewart. It is, therefore, ordered that notice as provided by law be published once a week for four (4) consecutive weeks in The Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama.

DONE this 23rdday of December, 2024.

/s/ GEORGE C. DAY, JR. CIRCUIT JUDGE

Pierce & Pierce Attorneys, PLLC

807 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

toll free: (844) 357-3211

local/txt: (256) 399-9470

April 18, 25, May 2 and 9, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Street Crime/Narcotics Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-132-GCD

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,820.00 U.S. Currency,

Winchester 12 Gauge

Model 1300 Defender

SN# L3042584

Glock 45 9mm

SN# CBXA551

DEFENDANTS

Markiese Woods

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency and firearms. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 30th day of May 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 1st day of April 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 11, 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-25-900108-CDR

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,754.00 U.S. Currency,

Lorcin .380 Handgun

Serial # 403445

DEFENDANTS

Calvin Dennis Hann

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY AND FIREARM:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency and firearm. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 30th day of May 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 1st day of April 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 11, 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-9000494-CDR

PLAINTIFF

VS.

4 GAMBLING DEVICES

$1,536.00 U.S. CURRENCY

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Dawson Edward Portis

514 Doyle Street

Gadsden, AL. 35903

Property Seized From:

2300 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35904

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 30th day of May 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 1st day of April 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 11, 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900597-SJS

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2 GAMBLING DEVICES

$1,587.00 U.S. CURRENCY

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Unknown

Address Unknown

Property Seized From:

1895 Noccalula Road

Gadsden, AL. 35904

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 30th day of May 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 1st day of April 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 11, 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900490-SJS

PLAINTIFF

VS.

23 GAMBLING DEVICES

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Unknown

Property Seized From:

1310 E. Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35903

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 30th day of May 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 1st day of April 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 11, 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-25-900110-CDR

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,525.00 U.S.

Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Deandre Malek Ash

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 6th day of June 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 7th day of April 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 18, 25, May 2 and 9, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

JEREMY SMITH,

Plaintiff

V.

CASE NO.:31-CV-2023-900285.00

T/S-2019-271LT 43 GUYLEE ESTATES PLAT,

I-98 15-13-5,

Known as Parcel Number: 20-05-15-0-001-001.024,

Located in Etowah County, AL.,

AND

THE LIFE ESTATE OF SAM MARSHALL,

AND BONNIE MARSHALL,

Or their heirs and, Fictitious Defendants A, B, C, and D,

And further persons, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said land.

Defendants,

The Life Estate of Sam Marshall and Bonnie Marshall, or any heirs of this party, named Defendants in the above-styled cause, must answer a Complaint in the Nature of Ejectment and for Quiet Title filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama within 30 days after date of the last publication or thereafter a judgement by default may be rendered against him/her/them/it in Case No.: 31-CV-2023-900285.00, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Court Clerk

Plaintiffs Attorney,

J. Clay Maddox

J. Clay Maddox, LLC

409 Lay Dam Road

Clanton, AL. 35045

(205)755-1975

April 11, 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

DARRELL GREEN, Plaintiff,

V.

CV-2024-900079.00

C. D. HOOKS or fictitious

defendants, A-Z, including any Persons claiming any future, contingent,

revisionary remainder, or other interest in the below-described property or who may claim an interest in such, and

A Parcel of land described as: T/S-2018-277 (C/S 31-19-0210) SE 50 LT 3 BLK 29 ATTALLA ORIGINAL SURVEY PLAT A-226-3-12-5 T/S 1999-7, T/S 2002-302, D-2006-3247083 T/S 2011-24 (RED-5-13-13)

TAX PARCEL NO. 16-02-03-1-000-117.00

The Defendants, C.D. HOOKS, and/or their heirs or devisees, and any other individual

who may claim an interest in the aforementioned property, whose whereabouts are unknown,

must answer the Bill to Quiet Title filed by DARRELL GREEN within thirty (30) days of the

completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the aforementioned case.

Done the 28th day of April 2025.

Cassandra Johnson

Etowah County Circuit Court Check

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-7200

May 2, 9, 16, and 23, 2025

______________

LEGAL PUBLICATION NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Rainbow City, Alabama’s Appropriate Municipal Official, pursuant to Ordinance No. 565, has made a finding that a building located on the following described property is a dangerous building because it is unsafe to the extent that it is a public nuisance and is subject to demolition:

STREET ADDRESS:

113 Turman Street, Rainbow City, AL 35906

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

Lot Number Eight (8) in Westminster Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “I”, Page 64, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

15-09-30-0-001-110.000

INTERESTED PARTIES:

Gerald Dekoff Yenkey

Steven Contris

Alabama Department of Revenue

Any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

All persons interested in said property are hereby notified that if the unsafe or dangerous condition is not remedied by demolition of said building on said property within 45 days of April 21, 2025, the demolition will be accomplished by the City and the cost thereof assessed against said property. In the meantime, it is ordered that said building and said property be and remain vacated.

A public hearing as provided for by Section 8(a) set forth in Ordinance No. 565 will be held on this matter in the Council Chambers at the Rainbow City Hall, 3700 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, Alabama, on June 23, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Anyone interested in the status of these proceedings should inquire with the Rainbow City Clerk at (256) 413-1217 or at 3700 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, Alabama.

April 25, May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF ACTION BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

TYLER MONTANA JUL PRESCOTT V. CORRIE ELLIS BURKS, Case No. CV-2024-900178, was filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama on May 1, 2024, seeking to quiet title in rem to the property with an address of 125 Mary Lane, Gadsden, AL 35901 and described as follows:

Commence at the Northeast corner of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4), thence South 89 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West and along the North line of said quarter a distance of 1801.03 feet to a point said point being the point of beginning, thence continue South 89 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West and along said North line a distance of 397.02 feet. Thence South 37 degrees 13 minutes 23 seconds East a distance of 843. 76 feet to a point in the North line of Mary Lane, thence North 53 degrees 50 minutes 24 seconds East and along said North line a distance of 318.26 feet, thence North 37 degrees 13 minutes 23 seconds West and leaving said North line a distance of 612.27 feet to the point of beginning, said lands containing 5.32 acres more or less and being a part of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of Section 9, Township 11 South, Range 7 East, said lands being subject to any rights of way of roadways or easements thereon.

TO: CORRIE ELLIS BURKS, MIRACLE REIGN DOCKERY, and all persons claiming present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion or other interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or the lien thereon: You are hereby notified that the above-styled action was filed against you on May 1, 2024, and that you are hereby commanded to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint within 30 days from last publication, the 9th day of May, 2025, or thereafter suffer judgment in rem to be rendered against you because this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who are not personally served with a copy of the complaint. Your response must be filed with Etowah County Circuit Clerk, 801 Forest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901 and served upon Plaintiff’s attorney, Sylvion Moss, 2100 First Ave. N., Ste. 500, Birmingham, AL 35203, phone number (205) 328-9445.

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Clerk

/s/Bryant T. Crain

Circuit Judge

April 18, 25, May 2 and 9, 2025

_____________

STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE COLLECTION SERVICES DIVISION

INVITATION FOR BIDS FOR THE SALE OF PROPERTY

LOCATED IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 40-29-23(b), Code of Alabama 1975, that the Alabama Department of Revenue is accepting sealed bids for the sale of the following real properties described below, acquired as a result of a Sheriff’s Sale. Sealed bids shall be submitted online at: https://www.ebuy.alabama.gov, until the closing date and time of 11:59 p.m., Friday, May 30, 2025, at which time all bids will be opened and read in the Collection Services Division. Bids will not be accepted after the above stated date and time.

Brief Description of property offered:

H/S BASE YEAR BEG NE COR SE 1/4TH SW 1/4TH W 434.35 TO N ROW OF PILGRIMS REST RD THЕ SE 472.9 ALONG ROW TH N 169.55 TO POB LYING IN SE 1/4 SW 1/4 10-13-6

1987 WILL, 1523-85,1574-167, 1991 WILL, 1693-313, 2013-25 D2000-1034, D-2000-1981, D-1015-3413417 (ROS).

The property is located at or near 4490 Pilgrims Rest Rd, Southside, AL 35907; Parcel Identification Number: 21-02-10-0-001-069.000; as described in Sheriff’s Deed Instrument# 3567094.

The parcels are being offered “as is” and “where is” without recourse against the State of Alabama Department of Revenue. It is the responsibility of the bidder to inspect the property conditions before submitting a bid by driveby only, without trespassing on the property in any manner. Bidders must agree to all terms listed online before submitting a bid. If you wish to bid on this property, please complete the Sealed Bid Form online.

The minimum bid for this parcel is $35,000.

EACH bid submitted online must be accompanied by an EFT bid deposit payment of ten percent (10%) of the total amount of the bid. Any bid submitted without payment of the bid deposit will not be considered. The deposits of unsuccessful bidders will be returned following the bid closing date.

NO BID SHALL BE RECEIVED FOR ANY REASON ANY TIME AFTER THE ADVERTISED DEADLINE. IT SHALL BE THE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE BIDDER TO ENSURE ACTUAL RECEIPT OF THE BID BY THE COLLECTION SERVICES DIVISION PRIOR TO THE ADVERTISED DEADLINE.

The Alabama Department of Revenue reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time and the right to reject any or all bids.

For more information about the sale contact:

Alabama Department of Revenue

Collection Services DivisionSealed Bid Sale

P. O. Box 327820

Montgomery, AL 36132-7820

Telephone: (334) 242-1229

May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 10:30am CST, Friday, May 16, 2025 for A PEMB Pavillion at The Etowah County Career Technical Center: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Bid Documents may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and obtained from the Architect at cost of printing. Digital documents are available from the Architect at no cost.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures, attended the mandatory prebid conference and have demonstrated the ability to provide 24/7/365 service with a main office within 60 miles driving distance of the project site and per requirements in Div 1 specifications and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 10am CST on Friday, May 9, 2025. Submit hard copy AIA 305-2020 in duplicate.

A mandatory prebid conference shall be held on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 11am CST at the Etowah County Career Tech building at 105 Burke Ave. SE, Attalla, AL 35954.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

NOTE: For projects exceeding $50,000, this notice must be run once a week for three successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in the county or counties in which the project, or any part of the project, is to be performed. If the project involves an estimated amount exceeding $500,000, this notice must also run at least once in three newspapers of general circulation throughout the state. Proof of publication is required.

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 10:00am CST, Friday, May 16, 2025 for Electrical Renovations at the Etowah County Career Technical Building: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Bid Documents may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and obtained from the Architect at cost of printing. Digital documents are available from the Architect at no cost.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures, attended the mandatory prebid conference and have demonstrated the ability to provide 24/7/365 service with a main office within 60 miles driving distance of the project site and per requirements in Div 1 specifications and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 10am CST on Friday, May 9, 2025. Submit hard copy AIA 305-2020 in duplicate.

A mandatory pre-bid conference shall be held on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 10am CST at the Etowah County Career Tech building at 105 Burke Ave. SE, Attalla, AL 35954.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

NOTE: For projects exceeding $50,000, this notice must be run once a week for three successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in the county or counties in which the project, or any part of the project, is to be performed. If the project involves an estimated amount exceeding $500,000, this notice must also run at least once in three newspapers of general circulation throughout the state. Proof of publication is required.

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

____________

INVITATION TO BID

Attalla City Child Nutrition Program

CNP Bid #4-24/25 – Large Equipment: Walk-in Cooler

Attalla City

CHILD NUTRITION

All submissions related to this Invitation to Bid are to be addressed to:

Mrs. Donna Giles

Child Nutrition Director

Attalla City Schools

101 Case Avenue

Attalla, AL 35954

Telephone: 256-538-8051

Email: dgiles@attalla.k12.al.us

Deadline: Invitation to bid must be received on or before 9:00 a.m. CDT on May 7, 2025. Bidders are required to clearly mark their envelopes in the lower left corner as follows:

CNP Bid# 4-24/25 Large Equipment: Walk-in Cooler

Envelopes not properly marked will be rejected.

Faxed and emailed responses will not be accepted.

Public Bid opening will be held at 9:00 a.m. CDT on May 7, 2025.

April 25 and May 2, 2025

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Alabama Grading & Excavation, LLC, has completed the Contract Lakepoint Drive Concrete Replacement Project in Gadsden, AL 35904 for the City of Gadsden, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Heath Williamson, PE for The City of Gadsden, Owner, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901.

April 11, 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

____________

ADVERTISEMENT OF COMPLETION LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Bob Smith Construction, Inc., has completed the Contract for Construction of A NEW CONCESSION STAND and TOURNAMENT OFFICE BUILDING for the GADSDEN SPORTS COMPLEX 1001 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden Bid Request 3541 in Gadsden, AL for the City of Gadsden, Alabama, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Thomas M. McElrath, Architect, 717 Merit Springs Road, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Bob Smith Construction, Inc.

8076 US Highway 11, S

Springville, AL 35146

April 18, 25, May 2 and 9, 2025

___________

ADVERTISEMENT OF COMPLETION LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Bob Smith Construction, Inc., has completed the Contract for Construction of SOLID WASTE TRANSFER STATION TIPPING FLOOR REPAIR 111 Burnsway Drive Gadsden Bid Request 3566

In Gadsden, AL. for the City of Gadsden, Alabama, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Heath Williams, City of Gadsden Engineering Department

Bob Smith Construction, Inc.

8076 US Highway 11,

Springville, AL 35146

April 18, 25, May 2 and 9, 2025

____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS INVITATION FOR BIDS

Sealed Bids will be received by the Reece City Water Department, 1023 Valley

Drive, Attalla, AL 35954 on May 29, 2025 at 10:00 A.M.. local time, for furnishing all labor,

materials, and equipment and doing the work of constructing, according to Plans, Specifications

and Contract Documents on file in the office of the Owner, the improvements hereinafter

described. No bids will be received after the time set forth hereinabove; and the Bids will be

publicly opened and read.

The work of constructing Reece City Water Department Water Treatment Plant DWSRF

Project No. FS010480-02, Contract No. 2 will be let under one Contract, the principal items of

work are detailed herein below.

1. Pressure Filter Plant

2. Waste Pond

3. Site Work

Plans, Specifications and Contract Documents are open to public inspection at the office

of Owner, the

Reece City Water Department, 1023 Valley Drive Attalla, AL 35954 or may be obtained from the

office of the Engineers, Utility Engineering Consultants, LLC, 135 Gemini Circle, Suite 211,

Homewood, Alabama 35209 for the amount of $ 0.00 per set, the actual cost of printing,

reproducing, handling and distribution for each set of documents. No refunds will be made ex-cept

to Prime Contractor Bidders, which shall be refunded for one bid set.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project and

that the contract time of 365 consecutive calendar days and noted restrictions shall be

strictly observed. LIQUIDATED DAMAGES WILL BE ASSESSED IF THE CONTRACT TIME

IS EXCEEDED. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the

provisions of the contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the contract

completion date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

Utility Engineering Consultants, LLC

135 Gemini Circle, Suite 211

Homewood, AL 35209

Phone: (205) 951-3838 ✶ Fax: (205) 951-3839

Website: uecllc.com

May 2, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. in the Council chambers of Attalla City Hall located at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL 35954. The following items will be considered:

Variance requested and filed by David Griffin to consider operation of a business at the property located at 319 Marion Street, SE, Attalla, AL 35954. The property is currently zone R-1.

May 2, and May 9, 2025

_____________

ORDINANCE NO. O-09-25

Rezoning 140 Ewing Avenue

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that the Official Zoning Map of the City of Gadsden adopted by Ordinance No. O-02-82, as amended, is hereby further amended by changing the zoning classification district for the following described property from a R-1, Single -Family Residence District, to an I-1, Light Industrial District.

Lots 1, 2, and 3 of the Page’s Rearrangement of Lot 2, Block 8, Ewing Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 21, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Vacant Lot (Property address being 140 Ewing Avenue)

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on April 22, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 2, 2025

_____________

ORDINANCE NO. O-10-25

Amending City Code Section 110-133

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

Section 1. Section 110 – 133 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Gadsden is amended to read as fol-lows:

Sec. 110 – 133. – Plan approval & permit fees.

a) The engineering department shall, after the application for the permit required by this division is made, investigate the situation, examine the plans, specifications and reports, assess the permit fee required, and thereafter notify the permittee of any deficiencies found. Once the application is determined to be complete to the satisfaction of the engineering department, the permit will be issued once full payment is received.

b) Permit fees:

i) Residential: $25.00

ii) Commercial: $150.00 for up to 1.0 acre disturbed, plus an additional $100.00 per acre thereafter.

iii) Fee rates shall be adjusted as needed to cover the costs incurred.

Section 2.The section, subsections, paragraphs, sentences, clauses and phrases of this ordinance are sev-erable. If any section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance is declared unconstitutional or invalid by a valid judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction, such judgment shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance. The city council declares that it is its intent that it would have enacted this ordinance without such invalid or unconstitutional provisions.

Section 3.The provisions of this ordinance repeal any prior ordinance or provision of the Gadsden City Code to the extent of any conflict.

Section 4. This ordinance shall become effective upon publication.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on April 22, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 2, 2025

_____________

ORDINANCE NO. O-11-25

Amending City Code Section 6-8(l)

Regarding Package Stores

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

Section 1.

Section 6-8(l) of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Gadsden is amended to read as follows:

(l)

Time and manner of sales. It shall be unlawful to sell or offer for sale at retail or to give away in or upon any premises licensed for a package store any alcoholic beverages before the hour of 9:00 a.m. and after the hour of 9:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and before the hour of 10:00 a.m. and after the hour of 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. Alcoholic beverages shall not be sold by means of a drive-up, walk-up or drive-through window or other type of exterior access. All sales of alcoholic beverages must be made on the inside of the licensed premises.

Section 2.

The section, subsections, paragraphs, sentences, clauses and phrases of this ordinance are sev-erable. If any section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance is declared unconstitutional or invalid by a valid judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction, such judgment shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance. The city council declares that it is its intent that it would have enacted this ordinance without such invalid or unconstitutional provisions.

Section 3.

The provisions of this ordinance repeal any prior ordinance or provision of the Gadsden City Code to the extent of any conflict.

Section 4.

This ordinance shall become effective upon publication.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on April 22, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 2, 2205

___________

RESOLUTION NO. R-129-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1013 FAIRVIEW ALLEY in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Twelve (12), Fowler 3-acre Tract, Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, and being the same property acquired by grantors by tax deed dated August 14, 1951, and recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Deed Record 477, page 345.

Tax Parcel ID: 15-03-07-2-000-053.000

PIN# 38630

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to KENNETH ELKINS, 939 WINDSONG TRAIL, GLENCOE, ALABAMA 35905, 1013 FAIRVIEW ALLEY, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 1425 PATTERSON STREET, GUNTERSVILLE, ALABAMA 35976.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on April 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 2, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-130-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1105 GLEN IRIS DRIVE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Six (6) in Block “J” in Glen Iris Addition to Highland Park Addition to Gadsden, Alabama, according to the map or plat thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “B”, Page 217, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel ID: 10-09-32-4-000-055.000

PIN# 19751

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to The Estate of DORIS JOSHUA WASHINGTON, 907 SCHOOL STREET, COLUMBIA, TENNEESSEE 38401, 1105 GLEN IRIS DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, potential heirs namely: HERMAN WASHINGTON, 907 SCHOOL STREET, COLUMBIA, TENNESSEE 38401, JAMES WASHINGTON, 1107 S. GLADE STREET, COLUMBIA, TENNESSEE 38401, SHAVONYA WASHINGTON, 907 SCHOOL STREET, COLUMBIA, TENNESSEE 38401, MIA WILLIAMS, 1312 KYLE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, and CARCHAREL WILLIAMS, 1534 ALABAMA STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on April 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 2, 2025

____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-131-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 3122 SUDIE AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

W 60 LT 13 BLK 4 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B-140-14 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-252.000

PIN# 50458

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to WALTER CLAY, 3122 SUDIE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-2471.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on April 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 2, 2025

____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-132-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 516 WASHINGTON STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 17-18 BLK 4 EWING GARNER ADD PLAT A 53 GADS SEC 3 TWP 12S R 6E

Tax ID#: 15-02-03-2-000-074.000

PIN# 32612

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to PATRICIA GAIL BOWEN, 519 WASHINGTON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on April 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 2, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-133-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

133 BROOKWOOD DRIVE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Six (6) in Block Two (2) of Brookwood Addition to Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Pages 88 and 89, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-01-11-4-000-277.000

PIN# 31776

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to TUSCACAL, LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, 133 BROOKWOOD DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, subject to that certain mortgage and assignment of rents in favor of FIRST BANK OF ALABAMA, 120 NORTH STREET E., TALLADEGA, ALABAMA 35160.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on April 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 2, 2025

____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-134-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

136 BROOKWOOD DRIVE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Twenty-Three (23), in Block Number Three (3), in Brookwood Addition to Gadsden, according to map recorded in Plat Book “D”, Pages 88 and 89, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying an being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-01-11-4-000-287.000

PIN# 31774

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to JOSEPH WOODS, 136 BROOKWOOD DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on April 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 2, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-135-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1010 WAINWRIGHT AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number One in Block Number Four (4), of the Glendale Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 53, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-06-13-2-000-138.000

PIN# 42951

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to The Estate of WILLIAM GRISSOM, 1010 WAINWRIGHT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 1405 CYPRESS STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, with potential heirs: MARY PEEK, WILLIE LEWIS GRISSOM, DONALD GRISSOM, DEBRA D. (ANN) PATTERSON, VINCENT MCCRANEY, FERNANDAS MCCRANEY, AND RHONDA GRISSOM MOORE, 1405 CYPRESS STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, RHONDA GRISSOM & ‘ETALS’ (MARY PEEK, WILLIE LEWIS GRISSOM, DONALD GRISSOM, VINCIENT MCCRANEY, VERNANDAS MCCRANEY, and ANN PATTERSON), 1405 CY-PRESS STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on April 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 2, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-136-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 420 N. 9TH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

PT SW1/4 NW1/4 BEG INT S LINE ELLIOTS ADD #7 & W ROW N 9TH ST TH S ON ROW 70’(S) TH W 100’(S) TH N 70’(S) TO S LINE ELLIOTS ADD #7 TH E 100’(S) TO POB 4-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-2-000-248.000

PIN# 33420

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on April 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 2, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-137-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 102 ARGYLE CIRCLE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 1-2 BLK 2 TURRENTINE SUB PLAT A-84 9-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-09-2-000-361.000

PIN# 35109

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to JUANITA GALE ‘LIFE ESTATE’ HAMMONS, 1019 SIBERT DRIVE, GLENCOE, ALABAMA 35905.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on April 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 2, 2025

____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-138-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1500 CENTRAL AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

N 40’ LT 6 BLK 1 MRS W F REDDEN SUB OF TRACT 3 OF MANN EST PLAT D-133 GADSDEN 7-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-223.000

PIN# 39197

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given CHARLES LAWSON, 1500 CENTRAL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on April 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 2, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-139-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 505 HOWARD PLACE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 7 BLK 28 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-433.000

PIN# 50172

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to WILTED LLC, P.O. BOX 620, CENTRE, ALABAMA 35960-0620.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on April 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 2, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-140-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 2818 MARSHALL STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

BEG SE COR BLK 2 MRS W F REDDEN SUB PLAT D-133 TH W 588 TH N 210 TH E 588 TO W ROW OF MARSHALL ST TH S 210 ALONG ROW TO POB BEING PT BLK 2 MRS W F REDDEN SUB PLAT D-133 7-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-236.000

PIN# 39193

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to VLADIMIR SALGADO, 1333 HILL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on April 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 2, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-141-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1015 PENNY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 7-8 BLK 3 COOSA LAND CO 10TH ST SUB PLAT B-373 33-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-3-000-081.000

PIN# 16686

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to TOMMY DAVIS, 1015 PENNY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on April 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 2, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-142-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 144 ROBERTS CIRCLE (County records list property address as 144 JONES STREET) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 17 E L ROBERTS RE ARR OF PORTIONS OF LINCOLN HTS PLAT B-265 GADSDEN SEC 14 TWP 12S R 6E

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-4-000-046.000

PIN# 44585

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to TRUZELLA S CROOK, 144 ROBERTS CIRCLE, E GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on April 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 2, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-143-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1708 ROOSEVELT AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 5,6,& 7 BLK 50 SOUTH GADSDEN ADD PLAT B-314 GADSDEN 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-271.000

PIN# 39717

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to ADRIANNAH & BRIANNA LEMONS, 1708 ROOSEVELT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-4849.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on April 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 2, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-144-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 3511 STONEWALL AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 12 BLK 29 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-399.000

PIN# 50136

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to KAY SAMPLES, 3511 STONEWALL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on April 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 2, 2025

____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-145-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1311 STROUD AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 27-28 BLK B STROUDS SUB #1 TO E GAD PLAT B-84-85 GADSDEN 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-490.000

PIN# 31353

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to F&L PROPERTIES LLC, 1824 APPALACHIAN HWY, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on April 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 2, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-146-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1956 TABOR CIRCLE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 1 BLK 2 MITCHELL PARK PLAT F-87 GADSDEN 29-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-29-4-000-066.000

PIN# 17863

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to PETER, JR. & wf SHAYNA McCURLEY, 1956 TABOR CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on April 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 2, 2025

__________

RESOLUTION NO. R-147-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 3615 WESTERN AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOTS 1-2 BLK 7 ELLIOTT PARK 1ST ADD PLAT B 118-119 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-2-000-020.000

PIN# 49547

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to CATARINA F FELIPE & MIGUEL E FRANCISCO & MIGUEL E FRANCISCO BASILIO, 3615 WESTERN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-1327, GIOVANNI SWAROVSKY, 3615 WESTERN AVENUE, GADSDNE, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on April 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 2,2025

____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-148-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 915 WISTERIA LANE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOT 4 & S 10.2 LOT 5 BLK 3 BROOKLINE SUBDIVISION PLAT D-141 IN CITY OF GADSDEN 35-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-4-000-076.000

PIN# 15376

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given BARBARA ROBBINS, 915 WISTERIA LANE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on April 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 2,2025

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage unit will be disposed of May 22, 2025 on the business premises of Huff’s Mini Storage. Huff’s Mini Storage is located at 608 Gilbert Ferry Road, Attalla, AL. 35954.

Angela Battles. Unit 12

Huff’s Mini Storage

608 Gilbert Ferry Road

Attalla, AL. 35954.

April 25, May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage unit will be disposed of May 22, 2025 on the business premises of Huff’s Mini Storage. Huff’s Mini Storage is located at 608 Gilbert Ferry Road, Attalla, AL. 35954.

David Hardin. Unit #21

Huff’s Mini Storage

608 Gilbert Ferry Road

Attalla, AL. 35954.

April 25, May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on June 6, 2025.

2012 Chevrolet Captiva VIN:3GNAL3E59CS626457

2021 PJ Dump Trailer VIN: 4P5DM1627M3054488

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 504-1605

April 25 and May 2, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

ACTION NO.: CV-2025-0032

William Barron, Jr.; Tammy Barron; Dwayne C. Rowe; TransAmerica Financial Services; HFTA Corporation; Midland Funding, LLC; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; that parcel of real property located at 3 Hinsdale Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35904 and having a legal description of: That certain parcel of land with all the buildings and improvements thereon, being designated as Lot No. 70, Parcel No. 4, as shown on map of property of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, pages 51-65, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record, and known as Parcel ID No. 10-09-31-3-000-291.000; PPIN: 18714; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO WILLIAM BARRON, JR.; TAMMY BARRON, DWAYNE C. ROWE; TRANSAMERICA FINANCIAL SERVICES; HFTA CORPORATION; MIDLAND FUNDING, LLC; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 4, 2025, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That certain parcel of land with all the buildings and improvements thereon, being designated as Lot No. 70, Parcel No. 4, as shown on map of property of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, pages 51-65, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record.

Property Address: 3 Hinsdale Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35904

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 28, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. in Judge Cody Robinson’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 17th day of April, 2025.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

LSmith@twlegal.us

April 18, 25, and May 2, 2025

___________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage unties will be auctioned on 5/14/2025 beginning at 10:00 a.m. on the business premises of Southtowne Mini Warehouses. Southtowne is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, Alabama.

John Kennon – Unit 553

Melanie Kennedy- Unit 573

Richard Pettys. Unit 559 and 599

Kristie Bell – Unit 585

Vonetta Byers – Unit 598

Thomas Stickland – Unit 28-3B

Joseph Giamalva – Unit 34-12

Lawanda Hester – Unit 37-21 and 592

Holly Troup – Unit 38-11

Latonya Rutledge – Unit 211-32

Shannon Nix – Unit 53-7

David Chastain – Unit 829 and 832

Southtowne Mini Warehouses

199 Woodland Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

May 2 and 9, 2025

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following units will be auctioned or otherwise disposed of on May 8, 2025 beginning at 9 AM on the premises of Stock it N Lock it Mini Storage located at 3403 Rainbow Parkway, Rainbow City, AL. 35906.

Tyler Griffith – Unit 280-J

Perry Gwin – Unit 503-Lm 159-F and 95-D

Lashanda Miller – Unit 498-L

Robert Young – Unit 230I

May 2, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2004 Ford f150 vin#1FTRX12W04NC34903 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 06/16/2025. The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

May 2 and 9, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2017 Ford Mustang vin#1FA6P8TH6H5343115 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 06/19/2025. The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

May 2 and 9, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 6/13/2025 at 8:00 am

2021 Toyota Camry XSE – VIN: 4T1K61AK1MU445919

Tommy Tows

1912 3rd Street

Attalla, AL. 35954

(256) 490-3715

May 2 and 9, 2025

______________

PUBLIC NOTICE

This is to inform that the Public Testing of the voting machines to be used in the 2025 School Tax Election on May 20, 2025, in Etowah County, AL, will be held on

May 12, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

The location is the

Old Etowah County Health Department

800 Forrest Avenue,

Gadsden, AL 35901

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 2, 2025

_____________

OFFICIAL LIST OF POLLWORKERS FOR THE SCHOOL TAX ELECTION

MAY 20, 2025

ABSENTEES

CHIEF INSPECTOR

JENNIFER CAIN

INSPECTOR

TINA SEWELL

CHIEF CLERK

KENDRA STEPHENS

CLERK

TRACI MCCARVER

BEAT 1 BOX 1 NOCCALULA KIWANIS PAVILLION MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR

FREDA BURGESS

INSPECTOR

LAURA COUCH

CHIEF CLERK

PAMELA MICHELL

CLERK

JILL GARDNER

BEAT 1 BOX 1 NOCCALULA KIWANIS PAVILLION MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR

ANITA MAYO

CHIEF CLERK

KAREN M DEAIBES

CLERK

JENNIFER MAYO

CLERK

DEBBIE LEMON

BEAT 1 BOX 2 GADSDEN SR WELLNESS CTR FORMERLY ELLIOTT COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR

MEAGAN DUNCAN

INSPECTOR

PATRICIA

STRICKLAND

CHIEF CLERK

DAVID MICALE

CLERK

BETTY JEAN COWSER

BEAT 1 BOX 2 GADSDEN SR WELLNESS CTR FORMERLY ELLIOTT COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR

MELISSA KELLIGAN

CHIEF CLERK

GEORGE FORD

CLERK

DIANNE TREADWELL

CLERK

ROBBIE MILLER

BEAT 1 BOX 3 CARVER COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR

GERALD MAXWELL

INSPECTOR

DONNA GREEN

CHIEF CLERK

EKRA TOLBERT

CLERK

JACQUELINE CARR

BEAT 1 BOX 3 CARVER COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR

AUDREY STEWARD

CHIEF CLERK

ROSE RANCHER

CLERK

DELMA SMITH

CLERK

CEDRIC DUPREE

BEAT 1 BOX 4 NORTH GADSDEN RECREATION CENTER MACHINE 1

INSPECTOR

MARILYN WAKER

CHIEF CLERK

MARTHA HOYETT

CLERK

ARIELLE MCBRIDE

BEAT 1 BOX 4 NORTH GADSDEN RECREATION CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR

MALLORY SCOTT

CHIEF CLERK

MABEL DAVENPORT

CLERK

MADDISON MATHIS

BEAT 1 BOX 5 FORMER GADSDEN HIGH SCHOOL LUNCHROOM

INSPECTOR

SHIRLEY DATES

CHIEF CLERK

ALVIN BOLTON SR

CLERK

CATHY GREEN

BEAT 1 BOX 6 WALNUT PARK RECREATION CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR

GINA CHASTAIN

INSPECTOR

RICKEY HUNTER

CHIEF CLERK

PEGGY TILLEY

CLERK

JIMMIE ROXANNA COLLEY

BEAT 1 BOX 6 WALNUT PARK RECREATION CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR

LINDA KING

CHIEF CLERK

GRACIE GREEN

CLERK

JOSEPH NICHOLS

BEAT 1 BOX 7 DOWNTOWN CIVIC CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR

LINDA AARON

INSPECTOR

SHEILA BILLINGSLEY

CHIEF CLERK

JAMES MICHAEL

CLERK

SIMIYIA AARON

BEAT 1 BOX 7 DOWNTOWN CIVIC CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR

BARBARA RIGGINS

CHIEF CLERK

GLORIA HOPE

CLERK

CYNTHIA WILLIAMS

CLERK

TAYLOR DUPREE

BEAT 1 BOX 9 WALLACE HALL MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR

GREGORY WILSON

INSPECTOR

MYRA WILLIAMS

CHIEF CLERK

ELLA WOODY

CLERK

ANTHONY WESTON

BEAT 1 BOX 9 WALLACE HALL MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR

ROBIN WESTO

CHIEF CLERK

SHIRLEY STEWART

CLERK

VALERIE BRYSON

CLERK

JENNIFER CROWLEY

BEAT 1 BOX 10 MEADOWBROOK BAPTIST CHURCH MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR

FRANKIE COPELAND

INSPECTOR

SELENE SANDRIDGE

CHIEF CLERK

SANDRA HENSON

BEAT 1 BOX 10 MEADOWBROOK BAPTIST CHURCH MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR

MAX DOVER

CHIEF CLERK

LESIA FINISTER

CLERK

PHIL WHITE

BEAT 1 BOX 11 EAST GADSDEN RECREATION CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR

PATRICIA WELCH

INSPECTOR

JOSEPH FARMER

CHIEF CLERK

MARY BURSE

CLERK

BRENDA HALEY

BEAT 1 BOX 11 EAST GADSDEN RECREATION CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR

BEVERLY WORTHY

CHIEF CLERK

JOHN BRADFORD

CLERK

MILDRED

HUTCHINSON

CLERK

SHARON GREEN

BEAT 2 SOUTHSIDE COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR

JOYCE PONDER

INSPECTOR

LARRY UNGER

CHIEF CLERK

PEGGY SAMPLES

CLERK

AMANDA DOSS

BEAT 2 SOUTHSIDE COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR

SHARON ROGERS

CHIEF CLERK

WILLIAM STEINKA

CLERK

ROBERTA WRIGHT

CLERK

DONNA MORGAN

BEAT 2 SOUTHSIDE COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 3

INSPECTOR

DEBORAH

STANDRIDGE

CHIEF CLERK

CONNIE UNGE

CLERK

ANITA HESTER

BEAT 3 TILLISON BEND WATER AUTHORITY

INSPECTOR

DELL MACKEY

CHIEF CLERK

PEGGY CASEY

CLERK

GAY NELL YANCEY

CLERK

SHEILA TIMMONS

BEAT 4 GEORGE WALLACE SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR

REBECCA HENSON

INSPECTOR

DOT GODFREY

CHIEF CLERK

MARGARET LONG

CLERK

JUDY BUCHANAN

BEAT 4 GEORGE WALLACE SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR

SANDRA PLEDGER

CHIEF CLERK

SAMMEE DABBS

CLERK

GWINETTE WATSON

CLERK

THELMA HODGE

BEAT 5 BOX 1 HOKES BLUFF COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR

TINA SMITH

INSPECTOR

RICKEY YOUNG

CHIEF CLERK

LINDA JOHNSON

CLERK

MARSHALL HALLACK

BEAT 5 BOX 1 HOKES BLUFF COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR

DEBORAH ROE

CHIEF CLERK

KENNETH MEANS

CLERK

PATRICIA NANCE

CLERK

ROY AUTWELL

BEAT 5 BOX 1 HOKES BLUFF COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 3

INSPECTOR

LEIGH ANN

REYNOLDS

CHIEF CLERK

JO ANN MITCHELL

CLERK

KELLEY AUTWELL

CLERK

TOWANA FUQUA

CLERK

CECELIA SMITH

BEAT 8 NORTHEAST ETOWAH COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR

JOAN BARNES

INSPECTOR

RODNEY EVERETT

CHIEF CLERK

GREG JOHNSON

CLERK

KATHLEEN BARROW

BEAT 8 NORTHEAST ETOWAH COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – CONNIE ARNOLD

CHIEF CLERK – MARY ANN THACKER

CLERK – MAXINE LANE

CLERK – FELICIA HEARD

BEAT 10 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY CENTER; MACHINE 1

CHIEFCINSPECTOR

KAREN BRYSON

INSPECTOR

ROSE ANN WHITLEY

CHIEF CLERK

GLORIA DEERMAN

BEAT 10 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY CENTER; MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR

MEGAN REESE

CHIEF CLERK

DAVID WILSON

CLERK

KOBE PETTUS

BEAT 11 REECE CITY TOWN HALL

INSPECTOR

GLENELL GRANT

BEAT 13 CAVE SPRINGS COMMUNITY CLUB HOUSE

INSPECTOR

MICHELLE NELSON

CHIEF CLERK

KAREN JACKSON

CLERK

KAMRYN REYES

CLERK

MARLA SELINA SMITH

CLERK

DARRYL HALL

BEAT 14 BOX 1 FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH OF ATTALLA MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR LEONIDAS HICKS

INSPECTOR

JENEAN WILLIAMS

CHIEF CLERK

MARY MOORE

CLERK

ANNE RENEA

CRUMPLER

BEAT 14 BOX 1 FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH OF ATTALLA MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR

DEBRA DUPREE

CHIEF CLERK CARLA GREEN

CLERK

FREDDIE LOIS

THOMAS

CLERK

RODNEY HICKS

BEAT 14 BOX 2 ATTALLA RECREATION CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR MARY BOLEY

INSPECTOR

DORIS JACKSON

CHIEF CLERK

STEPHANIE JACKSON

CLERK

ELOISE HIGGINS

CLERK

ALVIN BOLTON

BEAT 14 BOX 2 ATTALLA RECREATION CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR

BROOKLYN JONES

CHIEF CLERK

BRENDA STOCKS

CLERK

MALCOLM RAY

CLERK

TERRY WISE

BEAT 15 MOUNTAINBORO VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT

INSPECTOR

ANGELA BLACKMON

CHIEF CLERK

LANA DEWBERRY

CLERK

JANET HUGHES

BEAT 16 BOX 1 SARDIS COMMUNITY CENTER; MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR

JACKIE CLAY

INSPECTOR

SUSAN ROSS

CHIEF CLERK

LINDA SMITH

CLERK

HAROLD CRUMPTON

BEAT 16 BOX 1 SARDIS COMMUNITY CENTER; MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR

ANN HAMRICK

CHIEF CLERK

ERNESTINE HODGES

CLERK

PAULINE BANKSTON

CLERK

JEFFERY OWEN

BEAT 16 BOX 3 NEW UNION COMMUNITY CENTER

INSPECTOR

DIANN S. WALLS

CHIEF

CLERK JOY WILKS

CLERK

GARY WALLS

CLERK

HARRIS WILKS

BEAT 17 EGYPT COMMUNITY CENTER

INSPECTOR

TAMMY IGOU

CHIEF CLERK

PAM LUENBERG

CLERK

RONALD IGOU

CLERK

JERRY WALKER

CLERK

CHRISTI M LANDRUM

BEAT 19 WALNUT GROVE VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT

INSPECTOR

SHIRLEY BEASLEY

CHIEF CLERK

DEBORAH GOSS

CLERK

ANNIE DIXON

CLERK

MARY JANE SMITH

CLERK

PATRICIA LANDIS

BEAT 20 ALTOONA FIRE DEPARTMENT

INSPECTOR

STEPHEN

MCGLATHERY

CHIEF CLERK

FRANCES DOUGLAS

CLERK

VICKI RHODES

CLERK

CYNTHIA HANRAHAN

BEAT 22 GALLANT COMMUNITY CENTER

INSPECTOR

LISA ELDERS

CHIEF CLERK

SHARON LAMKIN

CLERK

EARL JONES

CLERK

SONYA ISBELL

CLERK

BRANDY FILMORE

BEAT 23 RAINBOW CITY COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR

SHEILA FORD

INSPECTOR

JAMES THORNTON JR

CHIEF CLERK

DIANE MATTHEWS

CLERK

THOMAS WOODALL

BEAT 23 RAINBOW CITY COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – MICHAEL ANN WHITAKER

CHIEF CLERK – ANN SAMPLES

CLERK – DONNA CHAMBLEE

CLERK – JOHN C COPELAND

BEAT 23 RAINBOW CITY COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 3

INSPECTOR

BONNIE FOREMAN

CHIEF CLERK

MELISSA CHALFANT

CLERK

SHARON COKER

CLERK

SYDNEY GUNTER

BEAT 24 WHORTON BEND FIRE STATION

INSPECTOR

LEE HARRISON

CHIEF CLERK

DOTTIE KINKADE

CLERK

DEREK JAMES

CLERK

JIMMY BOZEMAN

BEAT 25 RAINBOW CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT STATION #2

INSPECTO

KATHY LINCOLN

CHIEF CLERK

PAUL MCWHORTER

CLERK

SALLY WINTER

CLERK

DONNA BADGETT

CLERK

WAYNE CALHOUN

BEAT 26 BOX 1 IVALEE VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT

INSPECTOR

CARRIE CARVER

CHIEF CLERK

CHAD CARVER

CLERK

RICHARD D SMTIH

CLERK

DEBRA PRUETT

******************************************************************

Election School will be held at the Noccalula Kiwanis Pavilion, 1500 Noccalula Road, Gadsden, AL on the following dates and times:

May 6, 2025 10:00a.m. and 2:00p.m.

May 8, 2025

10:00a.m. and 2:00p.m.

Election School is mandated by law for all Election Officers to attend.

In the event that you are unable to work the May 20, 2025, School Tax Election, please contact the Etowah County Probate Judge’s office at (256)549-5342 or (256)549-5341.

May 2, 2025