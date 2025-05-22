Legals for 5/16/2025 – 5/22/2025

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms of the mortgage and real estate note, executed on the 10th day of March, 2022, by STANLEY E. STROUP, AN UNMARRIED MAN (now deceased) as Mortgagor, in favor of FORT MCCLELLAN CREDIT UNION, as Mortgagee, original mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of ETOWAH County, Alabama, Inst. #3536962 (recorded March 11th, 2022) and said default continuing, the Mortgagee, under power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, on the courthouse steps preceding the main entrance to the ETOWAH COUNTY COURT-HOUSE, located in GADSDEN, AL, during the legal hours of sale (11am – 4pm, central standard time), on the 16th day of June, 2025 all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, with a legal description of:

Commence at the Southeast corner of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 33, Township 12 South, Range 6 East and run Northerly along the East line of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 a distance of 627.24 feet; thence deflect 92 degrees 04 minutes left and run a distance of 42.62 feet; thence deflect 84 degrees 41 minutes right and run a distance of 186.04 feet; thence deflect 50 degrees 34 minutes left and run Northwesterly along the Southwesterly right-of-way line of an existing public road a distance of 264.0 feet to the point of beginning. From said point of beginning continue Northwesterly-along the Southwesterly right-of-way line of said public road a distance of 134.0 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees 00 minutes left and run a distance of 190.0 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees 00 minutes left and run a distance of 134.0 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees 00 minutes left and run a distance of 190.0 feet to the point of beginning.

Said parcel of land being a portion of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 33, Township 12 South, Range 6 East, lying and being in Southside, Etowah County, Alabama and containing 0.58 acres, more or less.

With a physical address of: 802 Lasseter Road, Gadsden, AL 35907 (Etowah County, AL)

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property, or a substantial and material part thereof, is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. This sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing said mortgage and paying the mortgage debt, together with the costs and expenses associated with conducting said foreclosure, and including reasonable attorney’s fees.

Mortgagee reserves the right to bid on the subject property, and to credit its purchase price against the indebtedness secured by this property, together with the costs and expenses associated with conducting said foreclosure, and including reasonable attorney’s fees. Said mortgage is a first mortgage and is not junior to another mortgage of record. Said sale is subject to any unpaid taxes or assessments owed as of the date of foreclosure, whether or not of record.

Ryan E. Morgan, Esq., Attorney for Mortgagee

Kudulis, Reisinger, & Price, LLC

P.O. Box 653, Birmingham, AL 35201

(205) 263-2798; rmorgan@krpfirm.com

The foregoing notice will be published once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Gadsden Messenger, pursuant to Ala. Code § 35-10-13

May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jeffery B Gibson, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated July 27, 2017; said mortgage being recorded on August 3, 2017 as Instrument No. 3454429, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3493610, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on May 29, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number Seven (7) and Eight (8) in Block Number Two (2) Ellison Second Addition as recorded in Plat Book B, page 243, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 2936 E Highland St, Altoona, AL 35952.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-06879AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

25-06879AL

May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Phillip Derick Nixon, unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Southern Home Mortgage Corp., its successors and assigns, on October 23, 2019, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on October 30, 2019, as Document Number 3492737. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale con-tained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on May 29, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A part of the NE ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 12, Township 10 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, more particularly described as beginning at a point on the Southern right of way of Hooper Drive that is South 90°00’00” East, 471.42 feet and South 00°44’18” East, 205.52 feet from the Northwest corner of the NE ¼ of the SE ¼ of said Section 12; thence from the point of beginning and leaving right of way South 00°22’30” East a distance of 352.86 feet to a point; thence South 89°33’33” West a distance of 210.00 feet to a point; thence North 00°21’40” West a distance of 393.94 feet to a point on the Southern right of way of Hooper Drive; thence along said right of way South 79°22’00” East a distance of 213.85 feet to the point of beginning; also a non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress as described in Deed Book 1981, page 51, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 179 Hooper Drive, Boaz, AL 35956

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Julio Guevara, and wife, Caritian Ortiz, and Delmar Cruz Calvo, and wife Anita Francisco Garcia, in favor of Haytham Mobayed, dated May 3, 2021, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on May 4, 2021, as Document Number 3520231; the undersigned, Haytham Mobayed, as mortgagee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, Alabama, on June 20, 2025, during the legal hours of sale (11:00 AM – 4:00 PM), all its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Numbers Twenty-two (22) and Twenty-three (23) in Block Number Twelve (12) in the Interurban Land Company’s First Addition to Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 206, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Address: 1206 Etowah Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901

Tax parcel #: 15-03-05-2-000-023.000

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THE PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITH-OUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO THE TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The mortgagee/transferee reserves the right to bid for and to purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the sale of the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancelation.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Stewart E. Burns, Esq., Attorney for Mortgagee

Burns Garner Law Firm

821 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Ph. 256-547-5466; stewart@burnsgarner.com

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

_____________

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by KEANNA SHANESS HOGG, an unmarried woman, as Mortgagor(s) to Lakewood Properties & Development LLC, as Mortgagee, dated the 6th day of June, 2024, and recorded in Instrument No. 3575218 et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 6th day of June, 2025, in the city of Gadsden, at the front door of the Court House of Etowah County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel One: Lot Number One (1) in block number three (3), Baker addition, as recorded in Plat book “D”, Page 225, Probate office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel two: Begin at the Northeast corner of lot number one (1), Block number (3), Baker addition, as recorded in Plat book “D”, Page 225, Probate office, Etowah County, Alabama, thence west and along the north line of said lot, 140 feet to the northwest corner thereof; thence deflect 90 degrees to the right a distance of five (5) feet; thence deflect 90 degrees to the right a distance of 140 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees to the right a distance of five (5) feet to the point of beginning and embracing a portion of the annulled part of Albany Ave. in the city of Gadsden.

ADDRESS: 201 New York Ave. Gadsden, Al 35903

If a discrepancy arises in the property address, then the legal description above and recorded in the probate court of Etowah County shall be sufficient.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

LAKEWOOD PROPERTY & DEVELOPMENT, LLC MORTGAGE

Holder of said Mortgage

Wesley B. Garmon representative on behalf of Lakewood Properties & Development, LLC.

Post Office Box 742

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 504-5970

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kyu Tae Yon was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/02/2025 to the Estate of Ok Yon, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kaci Stewart Bowen was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/22/2025 to the Estate of Charlene Stewart, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Charles Randall Parham was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/21/2025 to the Estate of Charles Clayton Parham, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Pamela Ann Mayfield Charlton was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/21/2025 to the Estate of Kimberly Sue Mayfield, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Amanda Leighanne Randall was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/11/2025 to the Estate of James Lee Thompson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Charles Alan Braswell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/21/2024 to the Estate of Mary Nell Braswell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Sheila Freeman was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/15/2025 to the Estate of Doris C. Cash, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 16, 23, and 30, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Nathanael Fox was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/15/2025 over the Estate of M H Fox, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 16, 23, and 30, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Tommy H. Batson, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/17/2025 to the Estate of Tommy H. Batson, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 16, 23, and 30, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jeffrey R. Todd was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/29/2025 to the Estate of Ruben Hamilton Todd, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 16, 23, and 30, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Angela Madden was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/30/2025 to the Estate of Barbara M. Taylor, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 16, 23, and 30, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Danny R. Clonts was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/30/2025 to the Estate of Gabriel F. Pettit, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 16, 23, and 30, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: ILA BURTON, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-128

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO APPROVE THE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 11th day of JUNE 2025 at 1:00 P.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 24TH DAY OF APRIL 2025.

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: JOHN EDGAR OSMAN, III,

Case #: 2025-264

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

TO: Stephanie Moser, Jamie Daniels and any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP, CONSERVATORSHIP, PROTECTIVE PLACEMENT AND/OR SERVICES of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 18TH day of JUNE

2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 7TH DAY OF MAY 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF: JESSIE LOIS KING, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2024-00247

A Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of JESSIE LOIS KING, Deceased, having

been submitted to the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate, by Petitioner, DONNA KING DUNCAN on the 22nd day of April, 2024. Notice is hereby given that all persons contesting

said Petition shall file a response thereto with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, within thirty (30) days of this date of publication.

Done this 30th day of April 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 16, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In The Matter of the Adoption Petition of

JASON DEAN SHOARS and JENNIFER DIANE SHOARS

CASE NO.: 2024-00245

TO: DAVID PRUITT

Address unknown

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to Jordan Shane Kirk, mother and Gregory Michael Pruitt, father, has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) named above. The minor child’s date of birth is December 6, 2012. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to object or support the petition.

Given under my hand this the 23rd day of April, 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

April 25, May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: JENNIFER ANNE BROTHERS, INCAPACITATED

Case #: F12,976

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO APPROVE THE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 1st day of JULY 2025 at 1:30 P.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 14TH DAY OF MAY 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

May 16, 23, and 30, 2025

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

MICHAEL BYRD

VS.

DUSTIN GRANT QUICK

CASE NO.:

DV-2024-900848

District Court of Etowah County, AL

DUSTIN GRANT QUICK, Defendant, must answer the Complaint filed by MICHAEL BYRD, Plaintiff, within 14 days from the last date of publication, case number CV-2023-900080, filed in the District Court of Etowah County, by seeking relief by the 15th day after the last date of publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against him in the District Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Dated April 23, 2025

Jacob A. Millican

Attorney at Law

827 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-3221

April 25, May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama Case # CV-19-900097 Drum v. King, et al Publication Notice to: James L. Jenkins, Jr., Laura Jenkins, Chrissie Jenkins. A Petition has been filed in this in regards to your interest, if any, in the property located at 6560 Scenic Highway, Gadsden, AL 35904. You must file an answer to the Petition within 30 days of perfection of service by publication or face judgement by default. Your answer is to be filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama 801 Forrest Ave. Gadsden, AL 35901. Done this 2nd day of May, 2025. Cassandra Johnson COURT CLERK. Phillip W. Williams, Jr., Esq. Attorney for the Plaintiff, 2100 Club Dr., Ste. 150, Gadsden, AL 35901 (256) 442-0201.

May 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2025

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA,

A municipal corporation Plaintiff,

CASE NO.: 2025-00246

v.

HATTIE MAE TARYLOR, possibly known as HATTIE MAE TRAYLOR, deceased; MICHAEL A. TRAYLOR, an individual; BECKY NORDGREN, Etowah County Tax Collector; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

NOTICE TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, CLAIMANTS, AND/OR INTERESTED PARTIES

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You are here notified the City of Gadsden, by and through their attorney, J. Lance Smith, Esquire has filed a complaint in writing seeking to condemn for the uses and purposes set forth in said complaint that certain real property located in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION – TRACT 3

T.C.E.

A TEMPORARY CONSTRUCTION EASEMENT CONTAINING 0.005 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY IDENTIFIED BY CURRENT TAX PARCEL NUMBER 1503051000037.000, AND LYING IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 05, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE WEST RIGHT-OF- WAY OF TUSCALOOSA COURT AND THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF JACKSONVILLE STREET, BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 4 OF THE IKE TRAMMELL AND BROTHERS ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK A, PAGE 65, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY; THENCE LEAVING SAID WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA COURT N43°01’16”E FOR 165.03 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE S80°25’09”E FOR 6.03 FEET; THENCE N14°17’34”E FOR 0.70 FEET; THENCE N15°35’30”E FOR 48.98 FEET; THENCE N78°47’29”W FOR 6.02 FEET; THENCE S15°34’24”W FOR 49.85 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Please be advised that you have thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication to file an answer or other response with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902 and the attorney for the plaintiff J. Lance Smith, 200 Chestnut Street, Suite A, P.O. Box 129, Gadsden, AL 35902.

You are further notified that the hearing of said complaint has been set by this Court for June 30, 2025 at 2:00, at which time you may appear and answer said complaint or file objections thereto if you so desire.

If the application to condemn is granted by the Court, a Commissioner’s hearing will be scheduled within 30 days thereafter to determine damages which may be due the defendants. For information on the date and time of such hearing, please contact the Probate Court during regular business hours at 256-549-5375.

This the 1st day of day of May 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

May 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2025

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA,

A municipal corporation

Plaintiff,

V.

WILLIE JOHNSON, deceased; TOM JOHNSON, deceased; ANNIE MAE JOHNSON, deceased; LARRY JOHNSON, an individual; ROSA LEE FULLER, an individual; BECKY NORDGREN, Etowah County Tax Collector; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

CASE NO.: 2025-00253

NOTICE TO: ROSA LEE FULLER AND ANY OTHER UNKNOWN HEIRS,

CLAIMANTS, AND/OR INTERESTED PARTIES

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You are here notified the City of Gadsden, by and through their attorney, J. Lance Smith, Esquire has filed a complaint in writing seeking to condemn for the uses and purposes set forth in said complaint that certain real property located in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION – TRACT 18

P.D.E.

A PERMANENT DRAINAGE EASEMENT CONTAINING 0.01 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING A PORTION OF LOT 21 OF CUMMINS ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK A, PAGE 269, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, CUMMINS ADDITION, AND IDENTIFIED BY CURRENT TAX PARCEL 1502042000145.000, LYING IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 04, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT A 2” CRIMPED TOP PIPE AT THE NORTH RIGHT-OF- WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE, BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 21 OF CUMMINS ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK A, PAGE 269, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY; THENCE ALONG SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE $67°40’07”E FOR 10.08 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE N44°31’41”E FOR 76.52 FEET; THENCE S08°04’21”W FOR 16.83 FEET; THENCE $44°31’41”W FOR 59.06 FEET TO A POINT AT THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE; THENCE ALONG SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE N66°53’51”W FOR 10.74 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

T.C.E.

A TEMPORARY CONSTRUCTION EASEMENT CONTAINING 0.009 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING A PORTION OF LOT 21 OF CUMMINS ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK A, PAGE 269, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, CUMMINS ADDITION, AND IDENTIFIED BY TAX PARCEL 1502042000145.000, LYING IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 04, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT A 2” CRIMPED TOP PIPE AT THE NORTH RIGHT-OF- WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE, BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 21 OF CUMMINS ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK A, PAGE 269, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY; THENCE ALONG SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE S67°52’06”E FOR 4.69 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE N44°31’41”E FOR 85.31 FEET; THENCE S08°04’21”W FOR 8.41 FEET; THENCE S44°31’41”W FOR 76.52 FEET TO A POINT AT THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE; THENCE ALONG SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE N67°29’42”W FOR 5.39 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Please be advised that you have thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication to file an answer or other response with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902 and the attorney for the plaintiff J. Lance Smith, 200 Chestnut Street, Suite A, P.O. Box 129, Gadsden, AL 35902.

You are further notified that the hearing of said complaint has been set by this Court for June 30, 2025 at 2:00, at which time you may appear and answer said complaint or file objections thereto if you so desire.

If the application to condemn is granted by the Court, a Commissioners’ hearing will be scheduled within 30 days thereafter to determine damages which may be due the defendants. For information on the date and time of such hearing, please contact the Probate Court during regular business hours at 256-549-5375.

This the 1st day of May 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

May 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

CARLA GREEN , PLAINTIFF

V.

CASE NO.: CV-2025-900222.00

HEIRS OF LOLA MAE HAYES, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown

and

Lots 18 and 19, in Block 2, of Glenn Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 0, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

and

Fictitious Defendants A-D, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described herein , DEFENDANTS

The Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, and any other persons

claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the

lands described below, must answer Plaintiff’s Complaint filed in the above referenced

court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

The subject property is described as follows:

Lots 18 and 19, in Block 2, of Glenn Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “B” Page o, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama. (922 First Street NE, Attalla, AL 35954)

Done this the 5th day of May 2025

Cassandra Johnson,

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah

County

May 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

DARRELL GREEN, Plaintiff,

V.

CV-2024-900079.00

C. D. HOOKS or fictitious

defendants, A-Z, including any Persons claiming any future, contingent,

revisionary remainder, or other interest in the below-described property or who may claim an interest in such, and

A Parcel of land described as: T/S-2018-277 (C/S 31-19-0210) SE 50 LT 3 BLK 29 ATTALLA ORIGINAL SURVEY PLAT A-226-3-12-5 T/S 1999-7, T/S 2002-302, D-2006-3247083 T/S 2011-24 (RED-5-13-13)

TAX PARCEL NO. 16-02-03-1-000-117.00

The Defendants, C.D. HOOKS, and/or their heirs or devisees, and any other individual

who may claim an interest in the aforementioned property, whose whereabouts are unknown,

must answer the Bill to Quiet Title filed by DARRELL GREEN within thirty (30) days of the

completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the aforementioned case.

Done the 28th day of April 2025.

Cassandra Johnson

Etowah County Circuit Court Check

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-7200

May 2, 9, 16, and 23, 2025

______________

LEGAL PUBLICATION NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Rainbow City, Alabama’s Appropriate Municipal Official, pursuant to Ordinance No. 565, has made a finding that a building located on the following described property is a dangerous building because it is unsafe to the extent that it is a public nuisance and is subject to demolition:

STREET ADDRESS:

113 Turman Street, Rainbow City, AL 35906

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

Lot Number Eight (8) in Westminster Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “I”, Page 64, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

15-09-30-0-001-110.000

INTERESTED PARTIES:

Gerald Dekoff Yenkey

Steven Contris

Alabama Department of Revenue

Any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

All persons interested in said property are hereby notified that if the unsafe or dangerous condition is not remedied by demolition of said building on said property within 45 days of April 21, 2025, the demolition will be accomplished by the City and the cost thereof assessed against said property. In the meantime, it is ordered that said building and said property be and remain vacated.

A public hearing as provided for by Section 8(a) set forth in Ordinance No. 565 will be held on this matter in the Council Chambers at the Rainbow City Hall, 3700 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, Alabama, on June 23, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Anyone interested in the status of these proceedings should inquire with the Rainbow City Clerk at (256) 413-1217 or at 3700 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, Alabama.

April 25, May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

_____________

STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE COLLECTION SERVICES DIVISION

INVITATION FOR BIDS FOR THE SALE OF PROPERTY

LOCATED IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 40-29-23(b), Code of Alabama 1975, that the Alabama Department of Revenue is accepting sealed bids for the sale of the following real properties described below, acquired as a result of a Sheriff’s Sale. Sealed bids shall be submitted online at: https://www.ebuy.alabama.gov, until the closing date and time of 11:59 p.m., Friday, May 30, 2025, at which time all bids will be opened and read in the Collection Services Division. Bids will not be accepted after the above stated date and time.

Brief Description of property offered:

H/S BASE YEAR BEG NE COR SE 1/4TH SW 1/4TH W 434.35 TO N ROW OF PILGRIMS REST RD THЕ SE 472.9 ALONG ROW TH N 169.55 TO POB LYING IN SE 1/4 SW 1/4 10-13-6

1987 WILL, 1523-85,1574-167, 1991 WILL, 1693-313, 2013-25 D2000-1034, D-2000-1981, D-1015-3413417 (ROS).

The property is located at or near 4490 Pilgrims Rest Rd, Southside, AL 35907; Parcel Identification Number: 21-02-10-0-001-069.000; as described in Sheriff’s Deed Instrument# 3567094.

The parcels are being offered “as is” and “where is” without recourse against the State of Alabama Department of Revenue. It is the responsibility of the bidder to inspect the property conditions before submitting a bid by driveby only, without trespassing on the property in any manner. Bidders must agree to all terms listed online before submitting a bid. If you wish to bid on this property, please complete the Sealed Bid Form online.

The minimum bid for this parcel is $35,000.

EACH bid submitted online must be accompanied by an EFT bid deposit payment of ten percent (10%) of the total amount of the bid. Any bid submitted without payment of the bid deposit will not be considered. The deposits of unsuccessful bidders will be returned following the bid closing date.

NO BID SHALL BE RECEIVED FOR ANY REASON ANY TIME AFTER THE ADVERTISED DEADLINE. IT SHALL BE THE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE BIDDER TO ENSURE ACTUAL RECEIPT OF THE BID BY THE COLLECTION SERVICES DIVISION PRIOR TO THE ADVERTISED DEADLINE.

The Alabama Department of Revenue reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time and the right to reject any or all bids.

For more information about the sale contact:

Alabama Department of Revenue

Collection Services DivisionSealed Bid Sale

P. O. Box 327820

Montgomery, AL 36132-7820

Telephone: (334) 242-1229

May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS STATE PROJECT NO.ATRP2-28-2024-235 ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on May 30, 2025 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Intersection Improvements (Acceleration and Turn Lane Extensions) and Traffic Signal Installations on SR-1 (US-431) at Green Valley Road in Glencoe. Length 0.350 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Fifty (50) Working Days. A 3.00% DBE Contract Obligation Is Required.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $16.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $868,218 To $1,061,155 .

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Section 34-8-8. Code of Alabama 1975 as amended states in part as follows: ‘… it will be necessary for him or her to show evidence of license before his or her bid is considered,’ Further, Section 34-8-8, Code of Alabama 1975 as amended also states in part as follows: ‘All Owners, Architects, and engineers receiving bids pursuant to this chapter shall require the person, firm, or corporation to include his or her current license number on the bid.’

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS FEDERAL AID PROJECT NO. STPSU-2819(250) ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on May 30, 2025 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Roadway Improvements (Drainage, Pavement, Resurfacing, and Traffic Stripe) on 4th Street Northwest from the junction of SR-1 (US-431) to the junction of 4th Avenue North in Attalla. Length 0.343 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Eighty (80) Working Days. A 2.00% DBE Contract Obligation Is Required.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $18.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $1,394,436 To $1,704,311

The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act.

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42

U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS FEDERAL AID PROJECT NO.RP-STPAA-MR22(902) & NH-MR22(903) ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on May 30, 2025 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Traffic Signal and Operation Equipment Installation on SR-1, SR-25, SR-77, SR-291, SR-759, I-59, and I-759.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Five Hundred Forty (540) Working Days.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $90.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $9,595,436 To $11,727,755 .

The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act.

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42

U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS

INTERIOR RENOVATIONS to the ETOWAH COUNTY ROAD MAINTENANCE FACILITY

for the Etowah County Commission Gadsden, Alabama

Etowah County Bid No.: FY 2025-14

Sealed proposals will be received by the Etowah County Commission, Gadsden, Alabama, at the Etowah County Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, in the County Commission Meeting Room, until 2:00 p.m.., Thursday, May 29th, for Interior Renovations to the Etowah County Road Maintenance Facility located at 333 Nassau Street (Intersection of Fifth St. and Tuscaloosa Ave.), Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids submitted prior to the bid opening by mail shall be directed to Etowah County Commission, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 or in person delivered to the offices of the Etowah County Commission, Gadsden, Alabama. Bids will be publicly opened and read at the above time and place.

The bidder shall file with his bid either a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, payable to the Etowah County Commission, Gadsden, Alabama, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in Alabama, in an amount equal to the lesser of five percent (5%) of the bid or ten thousand ($10,000).

Bid Documents are open to the public for inspection at the Etowah County Commission Offices, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama; Alabama AGC / ISQFT Plan Room; McGraw Hill Construction; and Construct Connect. Electronic copies of Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect upon request of same by email. The same process is applicable to subcontractors and vendors. No printed hard copies of bid documents will be issued. Requests for Bid Documents should be submitted to tom@tmmarchitect.com. In order to submit a bid, all General Contractor bidders must use the procedures above to procure Bid Documents and having done so, will be placed on the Architect’s Official Bidders List. Bids received from bidders who obtained Bid Documents through any other method and are not on the Architect’s Official Bid List will not be accepted or opened.

General Contractors who obtain bid documents and wish to withdraw from the Official Bidders List must do so in writing to the Architect prior to the bid date. Thomas M. McElrath, Architect, makes no guarantee of bid documents obtained by Contractors and Vendors from sources other than the issued documents provided by the Architect. Contractors and Vendors who base their pricing from bid documents obtained otherwise, either in part or whole, do so at their own risk.

A Mandatory Attendance Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 22, 2025 at the Project Site. All General Contractor Bidders expecting to submit a bid shall have a knowledgeable representative at this meeting.

Scope of Work includes, but is not limited to, interior renovations of an existing +/- 5,000 s.f. P.E.M.B. facility to include placement of a new concrete topping slab, construction of new interior wood stud and drywall partitions, layin ceilings, LVT flooring, painting, casework cabinetry, new P.E.M.B. liner panels, new electrical lighting, power and auxiliary service, new HVAC, new plumbing, hollow metal frames, wood doors and hardware

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any and all bids. The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for the satisfactory Performance and Payment Bond in the amount required by Section 39-1-1(a), Code of Alabama 1975, and evidence of insurance as required by the bid documents within ten (10) days after being notified that he has been awarded the contract.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. No bidder may withdraw his bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. The bidder must comply with all requirements of the public works bid law Section 39-2-1 et seq., Code of Alabama 1975.

Any bidder, whether a resident or non-resident of the State of Alabama, must comply with all applicable provisions of Section 34-8-1, et.seq., Code of Alabama, 1975, including requirements for licensing as a general contractor and the necessity to show evidence of license, before the bid will be considered by the awarding authority. A current license number must be included on the bid submission envelope. Bid submissions that do not show the G.C. License number on the outside of the sealed bid will not be opened.

THIS IS A TAX-EXEMPT CONTRACT

Bidders must comply with the President’s Nos. 11246 and 11375 which prohibit discrimination in employment regarding race, creed, color, sex, or national origin. Bidders must also comply with Title IV of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, and Section III of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended, 12 U.S.C. 170lu.

By signing this contract, the contracting parties affirm, for the duration of the agreement, that they will not violate federal immigration law or knowingly employ, hire for employment, or continue to employ an unauthorized alien within the state of Alabama. Furthermore, a contracting party found to be in violation of this provision shall be deemed in breach of the agreement and shall be responsible for all damages resulting therefrom.

The successful bidder will provide proof of enrollment in the Federal E-Verify Program and in compliance with the Beason-Hammon Act (Act 2011-535).

Bidders must certify that they do not and will not maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that are segregated on a basis of race creed, color, sex, or national origin. Bidders must also certify they will make facilities handicap accessible to the extent required by law.

ETOWAH COUNTY COMMISSION

800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama

256-549-5300

THOMAS M. McELRATH, ARCHITECT.

717 Merit Springs Road, Gadsden, AL 35901

256-490-8244

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

_____________

INVITATION TO BID

Schmidt Environmental Const., Inc. is currently accepting proposals from suppliers & subcon-tractors for the Water Treatment Plant Improvements Project for the Reece City Water De-partment. SECI is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We encourage MBE/DBE/WBE participation. For more information regarding this project or other projects SECI is currently bidding check out our website www.schmidteci.com, email admin@schmidteci.com, or call (334) 887-0334.

Schmidt Environmental Construction, Inc.

P.O. Box 369

Auburn, AL 36831-0369

P: 334.887.0334

F: 334.887.0335

schmidteci.com

May 16, 2025

_____________

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE CITY OF ATTALLA

The City of Attalla Will Hold Public Hearings To Discuss The Remedies For Nui-sance/Abatement Cases That Will Come Before The Attalla City Council On Monday, May 19, 2024 At 5:00 P.M. Public Hearings Will Be Held At 612 4th Street Nw. Attalla, Alabama. The Following Addresses Will Be Discussed.

402 Hughes Avenue Attalla, Al. 35954

1005 2nd Street Attalla, Al. 35954

320 Fairfax Street SW. Attalla, Al 35954

613 5th Avenue NW. Attalla, Al 35954

111 Hughes Avenue Attalla, Al 35954

Mandy Cash

City Clerk

May 16, 23, and 30, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the Content of the following storage buildings will be SOLD by Off Campus Storage on May 23, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at 474 George Wallace Drive Gadsden, AL. 35903.

Antwon Wright – Unit 70

May 16 and 23, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 6/27/2025 at 8:00 am

2021 Toyota Corolla S

VIN: 2T1BU4EE1CC788600

Tommy Tows

1912 3rd Street

Attalla, AL. 35954

(256) 490-3715

May 9 and 16, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the fol-lowing described abandoned vehicle(s) on July 4, 2025.

2010 Ford Fusion: VIN: 3FAHP0JA9AR347503

2012 Nissan Altima: VIN1N4AL2AP9CN408528

2001 Lexus GS 300: VINJT8BD69S710126389

2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee: VIN1J8GR48K67C652379

2005 Hyundai Santa Fe: VIN: KM8SC13E95U029151

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 504-1605

May 9 and 16, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 1997 Nissan P/U vin#1N6SD16SXVC351142 The public auction will be held at 109 N 26TH ST, GADSDEN, AL 35901 at 10:00am on 06/11/2025

The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

May 9 and 16, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on June 20, 2025.

2004 Mazda Mazda6 – VIN: 1YVHP80CX45N21009

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

2507 3RD ST SW

ATTALLA AL 35954

May 16 and 23, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on June 27, 2025.

2001 Lexus RX 300 (White) – VIN: JTJGF10U310094136

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

2507 3RD ST SW

ATTALLA AL 35954

May 16 and 23, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-178-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

515 N. 16TH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at the Southwest corner of Lot 5, Block 1, of the Patrick Addition, and from thence running in a northerly direction and along the west line of said lot a distance of 60 feet; thence in a easterly direction and parallel with the south line thereof a distance of 100 feet to the East line of said lot; thence in a southerly direction and along the east line of said lot a distance of 60 to the southeast corner of said lot; thence westerly along the South line of said lot a distance of 100 feet to the point of beginning; and embracing the south 60 feet of Lot Five (5) in Block (1), of the Patrick Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Book of Town Plats “A”, Page 11, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, said lot lying and being situated in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel ID: 10-09-32-3-000-153.000

PIN #: 19657

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to SONYA N. BIGELOW, 512 N. 16TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on May 6, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 16, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-179-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

247 13TH STREET S. in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Numbers One (1) and Two (2), in Block Number Three(3), in SHADDOWLAND ADDITION, according to map or plat thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “C”, pages 74-75, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County Alabama; save and except for those portions thereof described as beginning where the Northeast line of Fuller Street intersects the Southeast line of Ralls Avenue, and from thence run-ning in a northeasterly direction and along the Southeast line of Ralls Ave-nue a distance of 50 feet to the northeast line of Lot #2; thence in a south-easterly direction and along the northeast line of Lot #2 a distance of 68.3 feet; thence in a southwesterly direction and parallel with the southeast line of Ralls Avenue a distance of 50 feet to the Northeast line of Fuller Street; thence in a northwesterly direction and along the Northeast line of Fuller Street a distance of 68.3 feet of Lots #1 and #2, in Block #3, in SHADDOWLAWN ADDITION, according to the map or plat thereof as hereinabove described, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel ID: 15-02-10-4-000-247.000

PIN #: 36247

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to LAKEWOOD PROPERTIES & DEVELOPMENT, LLC, P.O. BO 742, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, subject to the rights of redemption, if any, of REGIONS BANK, 200 BROAD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 247 13TH STREET S., GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, and LAVAUGHNDRA G. LANE, and their respective heirs, successors, and/or as-signs, 247 13TH STREET S., GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, subject to a mortgage in favor of REGIONS BANK, 200 BROAD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, MYUNA KIRBY, 1403 MULBERRY AVENUE, ANNISTON, ALABAMA, 36201.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or re-pairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on May 6, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 16, 2025

_______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-180-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

2216 CLAYTON AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:

Lot Number Six (6) in Block Number Three (3) of the Goodwater Heights Addition to Alabama City (Now Gadsden, Alabama), save and except all minerals and mining rights in, under and upon same, being in Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

TAX PARCEL ID: 10-09-31-4-000-076.000

PIN# 18930

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to JESSICA NICHOLSON, 712 5TH AVENUE SW, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, 2216 CLAYTON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on May 6, 2025

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 16, 2025

________________

RESOLUTION NO. R-181-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1502 KYLE AVENUE (ACCESSORY BUILDING) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots 2 and 3, Block 9, Interurban Land Company Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 206 and 207, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-03-05-2-000-048.000

PIN# 36636

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to MICKEY JONES, 74 NEWMAN STREET, COLLINSVILLE, ALABAMA 35961, 1502 KYLE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or re-pairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on May 6, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 16, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-182-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1321 RIVER STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Twelve (12) in the property of William Chandler situated in the East End Addition to East Gadsden, Alabama as recorded in Plat Book B, Page 13, in the Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel ID: 15-01-11-3-000-432.000

PIN #: 31275

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to RALPH ELDRIDGE NEWKIRK, 1321 RIVER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, MILTON CHAPMAN (tax interest), 803 SLACK STREET, GADSDEN, ALA-BAMA 35901, RALPH E NEWKIRK, II & VERMA T RIGBY, 1321 RIVER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on May 6, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 16, 2025

____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-183-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1624 FORREST AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particular-ly described as:

COM INT E ROW OF 16TH ST & S ROW OF FORREST AVE TH W 246.35 ALONG FORREST AVE TO POB TH W 102.96 ALONG ROW TH SW 285.29 TO N ROW OF PUBLIC RD TH E 152.09 ALONG ROW TH N 281.36 TO POB BEING LTS 10 & 12 & PT LTS 7-9, 11 & 13 BLK 3 W A CROCHERON’S 2ND ADD PLAT A-101 GADSDEN 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-230.000

PIN# 36767

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given ADAM NICHOLAS BREEDEN, 6603 OLD FORD VALLEY ROAD, GADSDEN, 35905.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on May 6, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 16, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-184-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 306 GRADY STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 17 BLK 15 WALNUT PARK ADD B-117 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-226.000

PIN# 49957

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given ALICE FAYE GOINS, 306 GRADY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on May 6, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 16, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-185-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1023 GLENDALE AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:

Lot Number Eight (8) in Block Number Five (5) in Glendale Subdivision to East Gadsden, according to the Map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 53, in Probate Judge’s Office of Etowah County, Gadsden, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-06-13-2-000-124.000

PIN# 42938

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to GIRT DAVENPORT, JR., 3286 BLUE RIDGE CIRCLE, APT. 7, STOCKTON, CALI-FORNIA 95219, 1023 GLENDALE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on May 6, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 16, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-186-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 310 8TH STREET NORTH in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 9 & NE 1/2 LT 10 BLK G BONNIE NOWLIN SUB PLAT D-41 GADSDEN 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-2-000-042.000

PIN# 30629

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to BARBARA JOYCE DAVIS, 310 NORTH 8TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on May 6, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 16, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-187-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 202 13TH STREET S in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:

LTS 1-2 WILLIAM CHANDLER RE-SUR PLAT B-13 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-441.000

PIN# 31266

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to ASAEL CEFERINO FELICIANO MATIAS AND IDALIA CORONADO MATIAS, 202 S. 13TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-3036.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on May 6, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 16, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-188-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

505 S. 16TH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number 1 in block D in Elliott Addition number 4, according of the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book B page 179, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-3-000-096.000

PIN# 36963

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to DORISSA LEANN ROOKS, 2237 MEDARIS ROAD NW, HUNTSVILLE, ALA-BAMA 35810, 3619 JUDD AVENUE NW, HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA 35810, 505 S. 16TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on May 6, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 16, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-189-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1318 ALABAMA STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particular-ly described as:

LT 11 BLK 3 TALLMAN ADD PLAT A-258 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-1-000-246.000

PIN# 36571

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given HOUSE OF FIRE CHURCH, P.O. BOX 166, HORTON, ALABAMA 35980.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on May 6, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 16, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-190-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1319 CANSLER AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particular-ly described as:

LT 10 BLK 7 HILL & CANSLER ADD PLAT A-74 GADSDEN 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-4-000-406.000

PIN# 37523

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to MARCOS AND CELESTINA LORENZO, 1319 CASLER AVE-NUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 1319 CANSLER AVENUE, GADSDEN, AL-ABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on May 6, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 16, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-191-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 513 HENDERSON STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particu-larly described as:

LT 2 BLK 21 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-160.000

PIN# 49888

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to TAMMIE MANCIL (Aka TAMMY MANCIL) 513 HENDERSON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-2311.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on May 6, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 16, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-192-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 12 LONER AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:

LT 135 CONE MILLS PARCEL #3 PLAT F-55 LESS W 15S 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-351.001

PIN# 18777

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to ARNULFO ALEXANDER MENESES MARTINEZ, 12 LONER AVE-NUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on May 6, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 16, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-193-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 69 WEST TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 33 CONE MILLS PARCEL #2 PLAT F-53 GADSDEN 36-11-5

Tax ID#: 09-07-36-4-000-041.000

PIN# 10530

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to HENRY WYNN, 1339 4TH AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on May 6, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 16, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-194-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 70 WEST TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 5 CONE MILLS PARCEL #2 PLAT F-53 GADSDEN 36-11-5

Tax ID#: 09-07-36-4-000-013.000

PIN# 10501

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to TARA GILBERTSON, 70 WEST TUSCALOOSA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on May 6, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 16, 2025