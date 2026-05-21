Legals for 5/22/2026 – 5/28/2026

NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, on December 20, 2010, a certain Mortgage was executed by Judith Moon, a single woman, as mortgagor(s), in favor of Genworth Financial Home Equity Access, Inc., its successors and assigns as mortgagee, and was recorded on January 18, 2011, as Instrument Number 3344152 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, State of AL; and

WHEREAS, the Mortgage was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the Secretary) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and

WHEREAS, the Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated June 23, 2017 and recorded on July 6, 2017, as Instrument Number 3452866 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, State of AL; and

WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Mortgage in that the payment due on the death of the borrower(s), was not made and remains wholly unpaid as of the date of this notice, and no payment has been made sufficient to restore the loan to currency; and

WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of April 9, 2026 is $306,064.62 and

WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage Deed to be immediately due and payable;

NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, notice is hereby given that on May 29, 2026 during the legal hours of sale, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:

Lot Number Seven (7) of Covered Bridge Estates, as recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 151, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

More correctly described as follows:

Lot Number Seven (7) of Covered Bridge Estates, 1st Addition, as recorded in Plat Book I, Page 151, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama

Commonly known as: 107 COUNTRY CHURCH RD, Rainbow City, AL 359066103

This sale will take place at the Etowah County Courthouse. The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development estimated bid will be $306,755.67.

There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.

When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $30,675.57 (10% of the Secretary’s bid) in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $30,675.57 must be presented before the bidding is closed. THE DEPOSIT IS NONREFUNDABLE. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.

The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.

If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.

There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.

The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.

The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is based upon the nature of the breach, this loan is not subject to reinstatement. A total payoff is required to cancel the foreclosure sale or the breach must be otherwise cured. A description of the default is as follows: FAILURE TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL BALANCE AND ANY OUTSTANDING FEES, COSTS, AND INTEREST WHICH BECAME ALL DUE AND PAYABLE BASED UPON THE DEATH OF ALL MORTGAGORS.

Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.

Dated this 13th day of April, 2026.

Michael Lindsey

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

Foreclosure Commissioner

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 3552886

Fax: (801) 3289714

HWM File: AL23702

May 8, 15 and 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Philip Montgomery and Tara Montgomery, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns dated February 2, 2016; said mortgage being recorded on March 9, 2016 as Instrument No. 3430850 as having been modified by an agreement recorded as Instrument No. 3550164 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Freedom Mortgage Corporation by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3538102 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Freedom Mortgage Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on July 1, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, towit:

LOT 3 OF THE RESURVEY OF E.L. WILSON AND J.H. MCCORMICK SUBDIVISION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “L”, PAGE 46, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 1207 Case Avenue South East, Attalla, AL 35954.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rightsofway, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “asis” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the abovenamed or the undersigned. Bidders must perform their own due diligence. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

ATTENTION ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS: On March 1, 2026, the data collection and reporting requirements under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) new AntiMoney Laundering Rule (the “Rule”), found at 89 FR 70258, went into effect. The Rule applies to certain residential real estate sale transactions (including nonjudicial foreclosures) where the transfer is to a legal entity or trust, and which includes cash purchases, private financing or financing provided by an institution not subject to a federal AntiMoney Laundering or Suspicion Activity Report requirement. As part of this Rule, purchasers and sellers are required to provide additional information and documentation about themselves, their legal entities, and the source of funds used in the reportable transaction, if applicable.* The collection of this information and documentation is required to comply with the Rule’s federal reporting requirements, if applicable. This notice is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. You are encouraged to consult with your own independent legal counsel if you have questions about how the FinCEN AntiMoney Laundering Rule affects your transaction and whether your transaction is reportable.

* The Rule is the subject of ongoing litigation in several jurisdictions. We suggest that you seek your own legal counsel if you have questions about the status of the Rule and its applicability to your sale, if any.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage, and (3) to confirmation that the successful bidder has timely provided all information required for reporting under the Rule, 89 FR 70258, if applicable.

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 2164238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 2608509AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger

05/22/2026,05/29/2026,06/05/2026

2608509AL

May 22, 29, and June 5, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Mark Worley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/21/2026 to the Estate of Ray G. Worley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 8, 15, and 22, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Linda Oden Todd was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/27/2026 to the Estate of Dorothy Mae Womack Oden, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 8, 15, and 22, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Sharalee Lawyer was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/02/2026 to the Estate of Stephen Mark Young, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 8, 15, and 22, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

A.Davis Bailey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/30/2026 to the Estate of Terri Lisa Bynum, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 8, 15, and 22, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Clare Darelne Morgan was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/09/2026 to the Estate of Pamela Ann Rogers, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 8, 15, and 22, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kim Trowbridge Weaver was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/12/2026 to the Estate of Mildred Joanne Trowbridge, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 8, 15, and 22, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Lea Ann Smith was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/27/2026 to the Estate of Ella Jean Steele, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 8, 15, and 22, 2026

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Priscilla Christian was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/05/2026 over the Estate of Phillip W. Christian deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 15, 22, and 29, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Patricia D. Moore was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/27/2026 to the Estate of Maurice E. Fricks deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 15, 22, and 29, 2026

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Leigh Rhea was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/06/2026 to the Estate of Nina Ellen Gattis, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 15, 22, and 29, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Shawn Cleveland was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/28/2026 to the Estate of Jerry L. Cleveland, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 15, 22, and 29, 2026

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NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: ANGELA EVANS MAYO, INCAPACITATED

Case #: 202658

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO SELL REAL PROPERTY was filed in the

Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 15th day of JUNE 2026 at 2:00 P.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 30TH DAY OF APRIL 2026

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

May 8, 15, and 22, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ROSA RETENCIE RODGERS, DECEASED.

Case No.: 202500703

TO: KELLY HARDEN; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to be in the Last Will and Testament of Rosa Retencie Rodgers, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 7th day of July, 2026 at 10:30 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Ella Jean Steele, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

Done the 6th day of May 2026

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2026

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NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF CHARLENE STEWART, DECEASED.

Case No.: 202500133

TO: Sharon Lashann Baugh; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court a Petition for Final

Settlement of the Estate of Charlene Stewart, deceased.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 8th day of July,

2026 at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the said Petition for Final Settlement of the Estate of Charlene Stewart, deceased, should not be granted.

DONE THIS THE 13th DAY OF May 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

May 15, 22, and 29, 2026

________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DELORES FAY HARRISON, DECEASED

CASE NO: 202600194

TO: all unknown heirs

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Delores Fay Harrison, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 7th day of July, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Delores Fay Harrison, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

This the12th day of May

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE COURT

May 15, 22, and 29, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION AND REPORT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: ALICE ROSELLA LANCE, DECEASED

Case No. CV2025900659

FOR FINAL SETTLEMENT OF THE ESTATE OF ALICE ROSELLA LANCE

Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of December, 2025, Bobby Joe Lance, Personal Representative of the Estate of ALICE ROSELLA LANCE, deceased, filed his Petition and Report for final settlement of said Estate.

The Circuit Court for Etowah County, Alabama has ordered that the 2nd day of June, 2026, be appointed as the day for the hearing of the said petition and report, at which time all persons interested may appear and contest the same if they desire to do so.

Witness my hand this 5th day of May, 2026.

/s/ Bobby Joe Lance

Bobby Joe Lance Personal Representative

Robert D. McWhorter, Jr.

Attorney for Bobby Joe Lance

P.O. Drawer 287

Gadsden, AL 35902

2565461656

May 15, 22, and 29, 2026

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NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

MARK WORLEY, PLAINTIFF,

VS.

CYNTHIA PROIETTY, DEFENDANT,

CASE NO.: DV26900256MPS

Plaintiff, Mark Worley, by and through counsel and hereby notifies, the Defendant, Cynthia Proietty, that he has filed a Complaint in the above styled cause, and further notifies Cynthia Proietty that she has fourteen (14) days in which to file a response to his Complaint or else, Mark Worley shall take a default judgment.

Signed this the 22nd day of April 2026

Thomas A. King, Attorney, P.C.

128 S 8th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

2565471117

Cassandra Johnson,

District Clerk

May 1, 8, 15, and 22, 2026

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF:

THE PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF MINOR CHILD

NOTICE TO: UNKNOWN FATHER

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Petition to Change Name of Minor Child born to Alexis Thompson, was filed on the 24th day of April, 2026, Minor Child’s birth date is 02/09/2022.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 30th day of June, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if you may have, why the Petition should not be granted to Alexis Thompson.

Done this the 5th day of May 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2026

_________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF:

THE PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF MINOR CHILD

NOTICE TO: BLAKE BUTLER/UNKNOWN FATHER

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Petition to Change Name of Minor Child born to Alexis Thompson, was filed on the 24th day of April, 2026, Minor Child’s birth date is 12/06/2023.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 30th day of June, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if you may have, why the Petition should not be granted to Alexis Thompson.

Done this the 5th day of May 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2026

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PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 202600169

STATE OF ALABAMA, EX REL JOHN R. COOPER, DIRECTOR OF THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION,

Petitioner,

V

ESTATE OF WILLIAM B. HARDY, deceased; BECKY NORDGREN, as ETOWAH COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR; CITY OF GADSDEN

Defendants.

NOTICE TO: ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS, CLAIMANTS, OR INTEREST PARTIES CLAIMING RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You are hereby notified the Alabama Department of Transportation, by and through their attorney, John Porter, III., Esquire has filed a complaint in writing seeking to condemn for the ususes and purposes set forth in said complaint that certain real property located in the county of Etowah, State of Alabama, and described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

A part of NE % of the SE % of Section 10, Township 12S, Range 6E, identified as Tract No. 37 on Project No. RACR028759002 in Etowah County, Alabama and being more fully described as follows:

Parcel 1of 1:

Commencing at the NE corner of Lot 9 of the Nannie N. Copeland Addition Subdivision according to the map recorded in PB C, PG 329 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama; thence Southeasterly and along the properties’ line a distance of 63 feet, more or less, to a point on the acquired R/W line (said line offset 100’ LT and parallel with centerline of project); thence Easterly and along the acquired R/W line a distance of 26 feet, more or less, to a point on the acquired R/W line (said point also on the grantor’s West property line), which is the point of BEGINNING; thence following the curvature thereof an arc distance of 79.29 feet and along the acquired R/W line to a point on the grantor’s East property line (said arc having a chord bearing of N 87°24′49′′ E, a clockwise direction, a chord distance of 79.28 feet and a radius of 1360.00 feet); thence S 21°29′48′′ E and along the grantor’s said property line a distance of 72.23 feet to a point on the present North R/W line of 10th Street S; thence S 68°30′12′′ W and along said present R/W line a distance of 75.00 feet to a point on the grantor’s West property line; thence N 21°29′48′′ w and along the grantor’s said property line a distance of 97.93 feet to the point and place of BEGINNING, containing 0.15 acre(s), more or less.

Please be advised that you have thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication to file an answer or other response with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902 and the attorney for the plaintiff, John Porter, III, Esq., 123 Laurel Street, Scottsboro, AL 35768.

You are further notified that the hearing of said complaint has been set by this court for June 17, 2026 at 3:00 p.m., at which time you may appear and answer said complaint or file objections thereto if you so desire.

If the application to condemn is granted by the Court, a Commissioners’ hearing will be scheduled within 30 days thereafter to determine damages which may be due to the defendants. For information on the date and time of such hearing, please contact the Probate Court during regular business hours at 2565495333.

This the 5th day of May 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

May 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2026

___________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Hudak Construction Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for “Proposed New Stage Canopy at Mort Glosser Amphitheater, Contract, City of Gadsden Bid Request No. 3604” at 90 Walnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 for the State of Alabama and the City of Gadsden, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Thomas M. McElrath, Architect, 717 Merit Springs Road, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Hudak Construction Co., Inc.

400 W. Meighan Blvd.

Gadsden, AL 35901

May 1, 8, 15, and 22, 2026

____________

STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE COLLECTION SERVICES DIVISION INVITATION FOR BIDS FOR THE SALE OF PROPERTY

LOCATED IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 402923(b), Code of Alabama 1975, that the Alabama Department of Revenue is accepting sealed bids for the sale of the following real properties described below, acquired as a result of a Sheriff’s Sale. Sealed bids shall be submitted online at: https://www.ebuy.alabama.gov, until the closing date and time of 11:59 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2026, at which time all bids will be opened and read in the Collection Services Division. Bids will not be accepted after the above stated date and time.

Brief Description of property offered:

ONE HALF (1/2) INTEREST LOT NUMBER SIX (6) PLUS THE NORTHWEST 1/2 OF LOT NUMBER SEVEN (7), IN THE MAP OF REYNOLDS STREET ADDITION TO GADSDEN, AL AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK C, PAGE 305 PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

The property is located at or near 804 Reynolds Circle, Gadsden, AL 35904; Parcel Identification Number: 1502093000033.000; as described in Sheriff’s Deed Instrument# 3415289.

The parcels are being offered “as is” and “where is” without recourse against the State of Alabama Department of Revenue. It is the responsibility of the bidder to inspect the property conditions before submitting a bid by driveby only, without trespassing on the property in any manner. Bidders must agree to all terms listed online before submitting a bid. If you wish to bid on this property, please complete the Sealed Bid Form online.

The minimum bid for this parcel is $4,500.

EACH bid submitted online must be accompanied by an EFT bid deposit payment of ten percent (10%) of the total amount of the bid. Any bid submitted without payment of the bid deposit will not be considered. The deposits of unsuccessful bidders will be returned following the bid closing date.

NO BID SHALL BE RECEIVED FOR ANY REASON ANY TIME AFTER THE ADVERTISED DEADLINE. IT SHALL BE THE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE BIDDER TO ENSURE ACTUAL RECEIPT OF THE BID BY THE COLLECTION SERVICES DIVISION PRIOR TO THE ADVERTISED DEADLINE.

The Alabama Department of Revenue reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time and the right to reject any or all bids.

For more information about the sale contact:

Alabama Department of Revenue

Collection Services DivisionSealed Bid Sale

P. O. Box 327820

Montgomery, AL 361327820

Telephone: (334) 2421229

May 8, 15, and 22, 2026

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids from bidders who have filed a letter of interest with the architect and who have attended the mandatory prebid conference will be received at the ETOWAH COUNTY COMMISSION Chambers (Room 108), located on the First Floor of the Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 until 10:00 AM CT on TUESDAY, MAY 26, 2026 for:

BUILDING ENVELOPE REPAIRS AT THE ETOWAH COUNTY JUDICIAL CENTER

at such time and place, the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. No bids will be accepted after the time stated for receipt of bids.

The Work on this Project includes but is not limited to the following: Repair to all exterior building finishes and components, waterproofing, flashings, transitions of exterior components, miscellaneous painting, replacement of joint sealants, repair of existing damaged areas of EIFS, cleaning and sealing of cast stone components.

Requirements for Bidding: The Bidder must provide evidence of having successfully completed similar projects on time for satisfied Owners of work similar to the work in this project. Bidders must include with bid the following information, Experience Modification Rate (EMR), a list of successful projects, construction costs, and clients’ name, address, and telephone numbers.

Information for the Project can be obtained from the office of the architect, Stephen Ward & Associates, Inc. 2058026084 or by email: admin@swaconsultants.com

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is Stephen Ward & Associates, Inc., 140 Oxmoor Road, Suite 160, Birmingham, Alabama 34209.

Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best and most responsible bidder. All bidders must comply with requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit, with his bid, security in the amount, form, and subject to the conditions provided in the Instructions to Bidders.

All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying the license number on the outside of the envelope in which the Proposal is delivered.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the opening thereof. Bids must be submitted on Proposal Forms included in this project manual or copies thereof. Bids must be provided on the Proposal Form provided, without changes, in a sealed envelope bearing the contractor’s name, license number, and bid bond. A bid bond or cashier’s check in the amount of 5% of bid must accompany any bid $25,000 or more. Bids submitted without the bid bond will not be considered.

Prior to executing the contract, the successful Bidders must show evidence of license in accordance with the Laws and Regulations of the State of Alabama and Etowah County. All times indicated are local times. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted. The successful qualified bidder will provide a Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the Contract Price and a Labor and Material Payment Bond of no less than 50% of the Contract Price, a Certificate of Insurance and proof of enrollment in the Federal EVerify Program.

Owner: Etowah County Commission

Architect: Stephen Ward & Associates, Inc.

140 Oxmoor Blvd., Suite 160

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

T: 2058026084

May 8, 15, and 22, 2026

___________

JOB COMPLETION

Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of completion for project IMI059(447) & IMI059(450), in Etowah County, Alabama. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on May 22 and ending on June 5, 2026. All claims should be filed at Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC

May 22, 29, and June 5, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF SELF STORAGE SALE

Please take notice Regional Warehousing & Mini Storage located at 3525 Mountain View Dr Southside, AL 35907 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by tenants for default on their Storage Contracts. The sale will occur at the facility on 6/02/2026 at 9:00AM. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.

May 22, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the Contents of the following storage builsings will be SOLD by Off Campus Storage on May 22, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. at 474 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35903.

Dexter Harrell – Unit 53 & 71

LaYonda Bradford – Unit 58

Michael Waters – Unit 91

Christopher Hodge – Unit 121

Rebecca Pena – Unit 131

May 15 and 22, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 7/10/2026 at 8:00 am

2007 Chevy Colorado Base VIN: 1GCCS149978191872

Tommy Tows

3403 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35904

(256) 4903715

May 15 and 22, 2026

___________

LEGAL ZONING NOTICE

At a regular meeting of the City Council of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall, First Floor, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 commencing at 10:00 a.m., a public hearing will be held to consider the adoption of an ordinance substantially as follows:

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that the Official Zoning Map of the City of Gadsden adopted by Ordinance No. O3625, as amended, is hereby further amended by Zoning classification district for the following described properties:

“A request to rezone the following described properties from TR, Traditional Residential District to NC, Neighborhood Central. (Property address being 1016 Forrest Avenue).

Lot 4, 6, 7 and 9 in Block 5 of Gadsden Land and Improvement Addition to Gadsden, according to the plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 23 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Iva Nelson

City Clerk

May 8 and 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ANTHONY WILLIAMS, 506 RICHARDSON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 318 E. BROAD STREET (County records lists address as 324 E. Broad St.) in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1502101000076.000

PIN# 35488

BEG SE COR LT 49 EASTVIEW LAND CO PLAT 5859 TH SE 150 ALONG N ROW OF BROAD ST TH NE 90.5 TO S ROW OF L&N ROW TH NW 175.6 ALONG ROW TH SW 128.6 TO POB LYING IN NW1/4 NE1/4 10126

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to EULALIA PASCUAL, 150 BROOKWOOD DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the CouncilChamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing

will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 150 BROOKWOOD DRIVE (County records lists property as 148 Brookwood Drive) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1506141000031.000

PIN# 43360

LT 17 BLK 3 BROOKWOOD ADD PLAT D89 GADSDEN 14126

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MIGUEL F. FRANCISCO & MARGARITA T. LOPEZ, 185 BROOKWOOD DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 185 BROOKWOOD DRIVE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1506141000016.000

PIN# 43345

LT 5 BLK 5 BROOKWOOD ADD D89 GADSDEN 14126

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TERESA CANNON, 625 A SILVER PASS, OCALA FLORIDA 34472, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 808 DEKALB STREET (County records list property address as 808 DEKALB AVENUE) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1009324000135.000

PIN# 19843

LTS 45 BLK G GLENN IRIS ADD TO HIGHLAND PARK ADD PLAT B217 GADSDEN 32116

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TRACY MELIUS, 1417 EWING AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 359012540, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1417 EWING AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1007352000034.000

PIN# 15027

LT 36 INDIA SUTHERLIN EST PLAT C311 GADSDEN 35116

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LOUIS CRISTOBAL LOPEZ, 3205 FORREST AVENUE, GASDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden

to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3201 FORREST AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1601011000352.000 PIN# 49505

LTS 34 FORREST HOMES ADD PLAT C233 GADSDEN 1125

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the allegednuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SONYA N BIGELOW, 512 N. 16TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1601 GADSDEN AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1009323000137.000 PIN# 19639

LT 1 & E 25 LT 2 BLK 4 J M PATRICK PLAT PLAT A11 GADSDEN 32116

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SONYA N BIGELOW, 512 N. 16TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1605 GADSDEN AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1009323000136.001

PIN# 19638

COM SE COR LT 2 BLK 4 J M PATRICK PLAT PLAT A11 TH W 25 ALONG N ROW OF GADSDEN AVE TO POB TH W 120 ALONG ROW TH N 150 TO S ROW OF POPE RD TH E 120 ALONG ROW TH S 150 TO POB BEING PT LTS 23 BLK 4 J M PATRICK PLAT PLAT A11 GADSDEN 32 116

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SONYA N BIGELOW, 512 N. 16TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1612 GADSDEN AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1009323000156.000

PIN# 19661

LT 3 BLK 2 J M PATRICK PLAT PLAT A11 GADSDEN 32116

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOHN DAILEY MORGAN, 600 LOUELLEN STREET, E. GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 14 HOKE STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1502104000003.000

PIN# 36088

LT 54 X 134.22 X 15 X 61.1 X 55 X 138 LYING IN NE1/4 SE1/4 10126

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JIMENEZ G. PEDRO, YOLANDA H. FRANCISCO, JIMENEZ GABRIEL MARTIN PEDRO AND YOLANDA HELENA FELIPE FRANCISCO, 16 HOKE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 359031701, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 16 HOKE STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1502104000004.000

PIN# 36089

COM AT INT OF SW ROW L&N R/R & N ROW HOKE ST TH NW ALG L&N R/R 154 TO POB TH S 102.5 TO N ROW HOKE ST TH W 36 TH N 138 TH SE 48 TO POB LYING IN NE1/4 SE1/4 10126

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to HURST STREET CHURCH OF CHRIST, 310 E CHESTNUT STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 359032320, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1119 HURST STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1009324000153.001 PIN# 19862

LT 8 BLK A HIGHLAND PARK ADD PLAT B164 32116

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARIA MIGUEL MATEO, 402 SOUTH 7TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 359032310, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1555 LITCHFIELD AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1501114000325.000

PIN# 31819

LT 12 BLK 4 BROOKWOOD ADD PLAT D89 GADSDEN 11126

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RANDALL D GILLEY, 716 HOOKS LAKE ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 716 HOOKS LAKE ROAD in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1007354000017.000 PIN# 15311

COM INT OF S ROW OF SOUTHLINE AVE & NW ROW OF HOOKS LAKE RD TH SW 255S ALONG NW ROW OF HOOKS LAKE RD TO POB TH SW 162.87 ALONG SAID ROW TH NW 233.82 TH W 14.5 TH N 50 TH E 302.35 TO POB LYING IN NE1/4 SE1/4 35116

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JULIO ANDRES JUAN & EULALIA D FRANCISCO, 19 MARSTON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 359041515, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 19 MARSTON AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1009313000388.000

PIN# 18814

LT 81 PARCEL 3 CONE MILLS DWIGHT DIV PLAT F 55 GADSDEN 3111 6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to EMERALD CITY ASSOCIATES ECA CHATEAU, LLC, P.O. BOX 600250, DALLAS, TEXAS 75360, 7108 FALL OF THE NEUSE ROAD, 210, RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA 27615, 403 S. 6TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 403 S. 6TH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1502092000001.000

PIN# 34724

LOTS 2425262728 BLK 5 METROPOLITAN SUB UNIT 2 PLAT G249 9 126

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WILLIAM SPURLOCK, 419 BRYAN STREET,GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 500 BRYAN STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1502041000030.000

PIN# 50590

YEAR LTS 910 BLK 12 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B117 GADSDEN 1

125

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BOBBY J DRISKELL, 509 CLARK STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 509 CLARK STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1601014000373.000

PIN# 50594

LT 4 BLK 12 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B117 GADSDEN 1‐125

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is her

eby given to JERRY D. BONNESS, 1506 CREST AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1506 CREST AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1503073000202.000

PIN# 39257

LT 14 BLK 1 HIGHLAND CREST ADD PLAT B399 7126

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOSEPH L & KELLY L SMITH, 117 COLLEGE AVENUE, BOAZ, ALABAMA 35957, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3229 FORREST AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1601011000362.000 PIN# 49518

LT 17 FORREST HOMES ADD PLAT C233 GADSDEN 1‐125

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RHONDA VINSON, 3331 FORREST AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 359041850, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located

at 3331 FORREST AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1601012000098.000 PIN# 49630

LT 39 FORREST HOMES ADD PLAT C233 GADSDEN 1125

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WILDWOOD PROPERTIES RENTALS & DEVELOPMENT, 214 S. 5TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 359014218, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3520 FORREST AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1601013000251.000

PIN# 49982

LT 2 BLK 2 JAMES H PRUETT ADD PLAT D135 GADSDEN 1‐125

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DEASON INVESTMENTS, LLC, 139 WINDY HILL ROAD, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, STEVEN WAYNE CAUDLE, 414 WALLACE STREET, GLENCOE, ALABAMA 35905, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3613 GEORIGA AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1601013000288.000

PIN# 50023

LT 13 BLK 3 JAMES H PRUETT ADD PLAT D135 GADSDEN 1125

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CAROLYN & KEVIN STEVENS, 2201 HILL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 359042520, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2201 HILL AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1503064000077.000 PIN# 38349

BEG SW COR LT 24 BLK 2 OAK PARK ADD PLAT B200 TH E 47 ALONG N ROW OF HILL AVE TO W ROW OF 22ND ST TH NE 141.6 ALONG ROW TH W 65.57 TH S 38 TH SW 24.59 TH S 77.52 TO POB BEING PT LT 24 BLK 2 OAK PARK ADD PLAT B200 6126

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARTHA ROBLERO MATIAS & ALFONSO RAMIREZ, 3412 MADISON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3412 MADISON AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1601013000057.000

PIN# 49774

LT 7 BLK 4 MRS NENA K ELLIOTT’S HOMEWOOD ADD PLAT C219 1 125

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARION JAGGEARS, 800 VALLEY DRIVE, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 359541012, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3416 MADISON AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1601013000059.000

PIN# 49776

LT 9 BLK 4 MRS NENA K ELLIOTT’S HOMEWOOD ADD PLAT C218219

1125

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CESAR F & WF TERESA GARCIA, 3515 MADISON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3515 MADISON AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1601013000266.000 PIN# 50000

LT 20 BLK 2 JAMES H PRUETT ADD PLAT D135 GADSDEN 1125

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DANIEL BLAZAVICH, 3313 STONEWALL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 359042249, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3311 STONEWALL AVENUE (County records list property address as 3313 STONEWALL AVENUE) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1601014000332.000

PIN# 50549

LT 24 BLK 11 WALNUT PARK OR WEST POINT #2 PLAT B117 GADSDEN 1125

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ALLEN MAURICE HOPE, 3507 STONEWALL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3505 STONEWALL AVENUE (County records list property address as 0 STONEWALL AVENUE) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1601013000401.001 PIN# 91913

LT 15 BLK 29 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B117 1125

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STEPHEN GAGE MOAT, 3604 STONEWALL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3604 STONEWALL AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1601013000423.000

PIN# 50162

LT 7 BLK 1 WOODLAND PARK 1ST ADD PLAT G1 GADSDEN 1125

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

(256)5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to NEXUS PROPERTIES, LLC, P.O. BOX 11, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 810 RALEY STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1501114000087.000 PIN# 31561

LTS 1516 BLK G J C SIZEMORE 1ST ADD TO OAKVIEW PLAT C71 11126

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BORIS & wf LUCRETIA HUNTLEY, 516 RILEY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 359013145, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 515 RILEY STREET (County records list property address as 0) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1502042000299.000

PIN# 33483

BEG NW COR LT 1 BLK 1 RILEY ADD BK HH555 TH SE 80S ALONG S ROW OF TUSCALOOSA AVE TH S 130S TH W 75S TO E ROW OF RILEY ST TH N 145 ALONG ROW TO POB BEING PT LTS 12 BLK 1 RILEY ADD BK HH555 4126

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LONNIE JOHNSON, 901 ROSEWOOD LANE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 359011750, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 901 ROSEWOOD LANE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1007253000126.000 PIN# 14410

LT 1 BLK F OAKLEIGH EST PLAT G55 GADSDEN 25116

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DANNY ROY BLACKBURN, 1516 ROOSEVELT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1516 ROOSEVELT AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1503083000275.000 PIN# 39721

LT 2 BLK 30 SOUTH GADSDEN ADD PLAT B314 GAD 8126

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LINDSEY HAYS BURNS, 804 RUBY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 731 RUBY STREET (County records list property address as 0) in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1007354000014.001

PIN# 86302

BEG INT OF E ROW OF RUBY ST & N ROW OF TIDMORE BEND RD TH N 429.3 ALONG RUBY ST TH E 225S TH SE 351.49 TH W 127 TH SW 134.87 TO N ROW OF TIDMORE BEND RD TH W 113.71 ALONG ROW TO POB LYING IN SE1/4 SE1/4 35116

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KAILEY DEHARO & STEVEN MATTHEWS, 814 RUBY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 359012865, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 814 RUBY STREET (County records list property address as 0 WOODBINE LANE) in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1007354000102.001 PIN# 109262

LT 4 BLK 6 BROOKLINE SUB PLAT D141 GADSDEN 35116

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOHNNY RAY & DOROTHY H PORTER, 505 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 505 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1007252000088.000 PIN# 14122

LT 1 BLK L OAKLEIGH EST PLAT G55 GADSDEN 25116

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LORETTA MARRIE, 512 VALLEY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 512 VALLEY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 150203‐2000126.000

PIN# 32669

LT 29 BLK 6 NORTHSIDE SUB PLAT G197 3126

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KESIA R MARRIE, 516 VALLEY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 516 VALLEY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1502032000127.000

PIN# 32670

LT 28 BLK 6 NORTHSIDE SUB PLAT G 197199 3126

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KIMMERLY HOLLINGSWORTH, 415 WASHINGTON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 415 WASHINGTON STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 1502032000066.000 PIN# 32605

LT 3 BLK 6 EWING GARNER TRACTS ADD PLAT A53 3126

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOHN CLYDE & WF PATRICIA L BOWEN, 517 WASHINGTON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 359012451, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 517 WASHINGTON STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 150203‐2000072.000

PIN# 32610

LT 2 BLK 5 & PT LT 1 BLK 5 BEG NW COR LT 1 TH S 60’STH SE 78.5 TH NE 85.5’ 90’(S) TH NW 78.5’ TO POB EWING GARNER ADD PLAT A53 3 126

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JUANA MATIAS FRANCISCO, 1015 HOOKS LAKE ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1015 HOOKS LAKE RD. in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 2 BR PEGRAM TRUSTEE SUB REAR PLAT D201 36116

Tax ID#: 1007362000024.001

PIN# 73209

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,826.80 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 8665 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494765

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LISA WELLS, 996 HOOKS LAKE ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 996 HOOKS LAKE ROAD in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: H/S BASE YEAR LT 4 BLK 1 TIMBERLANE ADD PLAT G265 351166

Tax ID#:1007351000036.001

PIN#14935

Should be assessed with a lien of $4,493.68 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 8665 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494765

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DAVID KYNARD, JR., 2208 E. BROAD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, ADOLPH & WF BOBBIE JENKINS, 1326 STILLMAN AVE, GADSDEN, AL 359032554, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2208 E. BROAD STREET (HOUSE) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: Lots Seventeen (17) and Eighteen (18) in Block One (1) of Councilton Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B” Page 195, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel ID: 1506141000072.000

PIN #: 43404

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494765

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to THE ESTATE OF GERALDINE S. BORDERS, 930 FORREST AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 300 LAKE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 300 LAKE STREET (HOUSE) in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

PARCEL #3: Lot Number One (1) and a strip of land twentyfive (25) feet wide, of even width, off the Southwesterly side of Lot Number Two (2), all in Block Number Two (2) in Cox’s West Addition to the North Division to Elmwood, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 145, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel ID: 1502033000082.000

PIN #: 32859

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494765

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ZENG CHANG, 1125 GARDNER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 1127 GARDNER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, SUBJECT TO A MORTGAGE IN FAVOR OF FAYE AND ELIZABETH LAW, 171 AUDREY LANE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1127 GARDNER STREET (COMMERCIAL BUILDING) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

A lot or parcel of land described as being Lot 23 and a portion of Lots 24, 25, 26, 27, 12 and 13, Block 1, R. M. Fowlers Addition as recorded in Plat Book C, Page 165, and more particularly described as follows: Being at the North East corner of Lot 27 of said R. M. Fowler’s addition and run in a Southerly direction and along the east line of Lot 27 for a distance of 107.29 feet to a point, thence deflect to the right so as to form an interior angle of 85°08′ and run 86.1 feet more or less to a point; thence deflect 81°37’ to the left and run 14 feet to a point; thence deflect 91°45’ to the right and run 36.5 feet to a point in the West line of Lot 13; thence run in a Northerly direction and along the West line of Lots 13 and 23 for a distance of 88.9 feet to the North West corner of Lot 23; thence deflect 83°02’ to the right and run along the North line of Lots 23, 34, 25, 26 and 27 for a distance of 125 feet to the point of beginning.

Tax ID#: 1503051000083.000

PIN# 36344

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494765

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LUIS ERAZO, 616 TURRENTINE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA, 35901, 238 S. 9TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, RAINEY PROPERTIES, LLC, 5044 ODINS WAY, MARIETTA, GA 30068, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 238 S. 9TH STREET (HOUSE) in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

A PART OF THE SW 1/4 OF THE SW 1/4 OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF CHESTNUT STREET AND THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF NINTH STREET; THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID NINTH STREET, 333.21 FEET TO AN IRON FOUND AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE LEAVING SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE RUN N 82 DEGREES, 17′ 39′′ E, 173.79 FEET TO AN IRON FOUND; THENCE S 00 DEGREES 50’38” E, 98.47 FEET TO AN IRON FOUND; THENCE S 82 DEGREES 33’05” W, 175.60 FEET TO AN IRON FOUND ON THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF NINTH STREET; THENCE N 00 DEGREES 15′ 48′′ E ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE 97.92 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Tax Parcel ID: 1502043000144.000

PIN #: 33637

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494765

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RANDALL D. ELROD and DANA ELROD, 4054 S. VALLEY ROAD, SOUTHSIDE, ALABAMA 35907, 1700 EMANUEL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1700 EMANUEL AVENUE (MOBILE HOME) (County records list property as 1705 EMANUEL AVENUE) in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

PARCEL ONE: Lot Numbers TwentyNine (29), Thirty (30), ThirtyOne (31), and ThirtyTwo (32) in Block “C” in Edgewood Addition No. 2 to Gadsden according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 79, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama together with all improvements located thereupon, and subject to any easements, restrictions, reservations, conditions, easements and rights, if any, appearing of record.

Tax Parcel ID: 1503074000231.000

PPIN: 39071

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494765

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PLIMPTON CONTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT, INC., 304 STEELE STATION ROAD, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, (with possible right of redemption of ESTATE OF JEAN PARK ANDERSON and such heirs to that estate), 1318 CENTRAL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1318 CENTRAL AVENUE (HOUSE) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot #1820, Block 8, Kentucky Addition #2, as recorded in Plat Book B, Page 210, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel ID: 1503073000065.000

PIN #: 39159

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494765

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to FILOGONIO ISAIAS PEREZ VASQUEZ, and wife, NEYDA DUVITA SOLIS RIVERA, 3415 CONCORD AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, SUBJECT TO A MORTGAGE IN FAVOR OF WELLS FARGO HOME MORTGAGE, MAC X999901N, P.O. BOX 1629 MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55409790, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3415 CONCORD AVENUE (ACCESSORY BUILDING) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Nine (9) Block Number Sixteen (16) in Walnut Park Addition, according to map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 117, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel ID: 1601013000092.000

PPIN: 49810

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494765

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ERIC B. LINDSEY, SR., and wife, SAMANTHA LINDSEY, 510 GREENWOOD AVENUE, GADSDEN, AL 35903, 508 GRADY STREET, GADSDEN, AL 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 508 GRADY STREET (HOUSE) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Thirteen (13), in Block Number Thirteen (13), in the Walnut Park Addition, as shown therefore recorded in Plat Book (B), Page 117, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel ID: 1601014000355.000

PPIN: 50574

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494765

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RANDA S. YOUNG, 3221 MADISON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3221 MADISON AVENUE (HOUSE) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Seventeen (17) in Block Number One (1) in Homewood Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, pages 218 and 219, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel ID: 1601014000026.000

PPIN: 50217

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494765

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RHONDA MASTERS, 320 STONE CREEK TRL, DUNLAP, TENNESSEE 37327, 3330 MADISON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, LAURA JANE JONES, 320 STONE CREEK TRL, DUNLAP, TN 373276551, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3330 MADISON AVENUE (ACCESSORY BUILDING) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot No. 16, in Block No. 5, in Mrs. Nena K. Elliott’s Homewood Addition as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 218 and 219, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel ID: 1601013000049.000

PPIN: 049766

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494765

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MAGDALENE MATEO JUAN, 2401 CANSLER AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 410 VAN COURTLAND, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, TOBIE SR & ELIZABETH DENNIS SORRELLS, 2401 CANSLER AVE, GADSDEN, AL 359042508, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 410 VAN COURTLAND (HOUSE) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 9 in Block 7, in West Point Addition, according to the map or plat thereof in Plat Book

“B”, pages 140 and 141, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel ID: 1601014000232.000

PIN #: 50438

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494765

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to AUBREY R. BRADLEY, 224 WALL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 208 WALL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 208 WALL STREET (COMMERCIAL BUILDING) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number 43 in Shahan and Walshe’s Central Avenue City Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 184185, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel ID: 1503062000265.000

PIN #: 38149

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494765

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SHARON ELAINE THOMAS, 3509 FORREST AVENUE, GADSDEN, AL 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3503 FORREST AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Number Five (5) and Six (6), in Block Number Seven (7), in Homewood Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 218 and 219, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden (formerly Alabama City) Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 1601012000156.000 PIN# 49704

Should be assessed with a lien of $6,453.58, for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 8665 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CARL GRANT, 207 PIONEER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 207 PIONEER STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Numbered Thirtyone (31) and Thirtythree (33) in the Subdivision of Lot or Block “J” of Pinehurst Addition to East Gadsden, according to the Map of said Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 57, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

Tax ID#: 1506142000086.001

PIN# 43799

Should be assessed with a lien of $4,572.21, for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 8665 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494529

May 22, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BILLY MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, 3506 WALNUT STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 1517 TERRACE DR, GADSDEN, AL 359032625, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3506 WALNUT STREET (HOUSE) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots 1, 2, and 3 in Block 3 of the James H. Pruett Second Addition to Gadsden, Alabama, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 153, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel ID: 1601120001074.000; PPIN: 51585

Tax Parcel ID: 1601120001075.000; PPIN: 51586

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 5494765

May 22, 2026

___________

ORDINANCE NO. O1126

Amending City Code Section 3433 Regarding Voting Places

WHEREAS, the voting place in Voting District 3A has been located at the former Gadsden High School (Lunchroom), 607 S. 12th Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, and there is an opportunity to move the voting place to the Abundant Life Church (Gym), 323 S. 12th Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901; and

WHEREAS, the City of Gadsden has received permission from Abundant Life Church for its building to be used as a voting place in Voting District 3A; and

WHEREAS, the voting place in Voting District 6A and Voting District 7A has been located at Dwight Baptist Church, 520 N. 29th Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35904, and there is an opportunity to move the voting place to the Senior Wellness Center, 2829 West Meighan Boulevard, Gadsden, Alabama 35904, which is owned and operated by the City of Gadsden; and

WHEREAS, the City of Gadsden is willing to provide the use of this updated facility, which would offer better parking and access, thereby increasing the convenience for voters;

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

Section 1. Section 3433 of the Code of Ordinances is amended to read as follows:

Sec. 3433. Voting places.

Municipal elections shall be conducted at the following voting places:

District 1.

Voting District 1A: Antioch Baptist Church Family Life Center, 2103 East Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35903.

Voting District 1B: East Gadsden Community Center, 921 Wilson Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35903.

District 2.

Voting District 2A: East Gadsden Community Center, 921 Wilson Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35903.

Voting District 2B: Thompson Community Center Gym, 236 Goldenrod Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901.

District 3.

Voting District 3A: Abundant Life Church (Gym), 323 S. 12th Street, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Voting District 3B: George Washington Carver Community Center, 1030 Tuscaloosa Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Voting District 3C: Thompson Community Center, 236 Goldenrod Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901.

District 4.

Voting District 4A: The Venue, 201 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL 35903.

Voting District 4B: Meadowbrook Baptist Church Family Life Center, 2525 Rainbow Drive, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Voting District 4C: Downtown Civic Center, 623 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901.

District 5.

Voting District 5A: Downtown Civic Center, 623 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Voting District 5B: Tabernacle Church, 1301 South Eleventh Street, Gadsden, AL 35904.

District 6.

Voting District 6A: Senior Wellness Center, 2829 West Meighan Boulevard, Gadsden, AL 35904.

Voting District 6B: Walnut Park Community Center, 3200 Walnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35904.

District 7.

Voting District 7A: Senior Wellness Center, 2829 West Meighan Boulevard, Gadsden, AL 35904.

Voting District 7B: Kiwanis Pavilion at Noccalula Falls Park, 1500 Noccalula Road, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Section 2. The section, subsections, paragraphs, sentences, clauses and phrases of this ordinance are severable. If any section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance is declared unconstitutional or invalid by a valid judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction, such judgment shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance. The city council declares that it is its intent that it would have enacted this ordinance without such invalid or unconstitutional provisions.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on May 12, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 22, 2026

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ORDINANCE NO. O 1226

Amending Fiscal Year 2026 Budget

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that Ordinance No. O2125 (Fiscal Year 2026 Budget) is further amended by transferring $400,000.00 from the following accounts:

001737300430431005 FULL TIME EMPLOYEES $200,000

001808000420421005 FULL TIME EMPLOYEES $150,000

001858500420421005 FULL TIME EMPLOYEES $50,000

To the following accounts:

001757500410414015 R&M MOTOR VEHICLES $100,000

001757500410417011 CAPITAL OUTLAY EQUIPMENT $150,000

001959500410416090

MISCELLANEOUS $150,000

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on May 12, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 22, 2026