Legals for 5/29/2026 – 6/04/2026

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Philip Montgomery and Tara Montgomery, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns dated February 2, 2016; said mortgage being recorded on March 9, 2016 as Instrument No. 3430850 as having been modified by an agreement recorded as Instrument No. 3550164 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Freedom Mortgage Corporation by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3538102 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Freedom Mortgage Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on July 1, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, towit:

LOT 3 OF THE RESURVEY OF E.L. WILSON AND J.H. MCCORMICK SUBDIVISION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “L”, PAGE 46, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 1207 Case Avenue South East, Attalla, AL 35954.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rightsofway, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “asis” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the abovenamed or the undersigned. Bidders must perform their own due diligence. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

ATTENTION ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS: On March 1, 2026, the data collection and reporting requirements under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) new AntiMoney Laundering Rule (the “Rule”), found at 89 FR 70258, went into effect. The Rule applies to certain residential real estate sale transactions (including nonjudicial foreclosures) where the transfer is to a legal entity or trust, and which includes cash purchases, private financing or financing provided by an institution not subject to a federal AntiMoney Laundering or Suspicion Activity Report requirement. As part of this Rule, purchasers and sellers are required to provide additional information and documentation about themselves, their legal entities, and the source of funds used in the reportable transaction, if applicable.* The collection of this information and documentation is required to comply with the Rule’s federal reporting requirements, if applicable. This notice is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. You are encouraged to consult with your own independent legal counsel if you have questions about how the FinCEN AntiMoney Laundering Rule affects your transaction and whether your transaction is reportable.

* The Rule is the subject of ongoing litigation in several jurisdictions. We suggest that you seek your own legal counsel if you have questions about the status of the Rule and its applicability to your sale, if any.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage, and (3) to confirmation that the successful bidder has timely provided all information required for reporting under the Rule, 89 FR 70258, if applicable.

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 2164238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 2608509AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger

05/22/2026,05/29/2026,06/05/2026

2608509AL

May 22, 29, and June 5, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Garner B McBride, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Renasant Bank, its successors and assigns dated March 16, 2023; said mortgage being recorded on March 17, 2023 as Instrument No. 3554707 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Renasant Bank by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3571184 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Renasant Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on April 1, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows:

A portion of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 5, Township 13 South, Range 6 East of Hunts-ville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama, described as follows, to wit: Commence at the NE corner of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 5, Township 13 South, Range 6 East for the point of beginning and thence run Southerly along the East line of said Quarter a distance of 150 feet; thence run Westerly a distance of 80 feet on a line parallel with the North line of said Quarter; thence run Northerly to a point on the North line of said Quarter, which is 100 feet West of the point of beginning; thence run East 100 feet along the North line of said Quarter to the point of beginning, all lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama, save and except the portion conveyed to the State of Alabama as described in Deed recorded in Book 1902, Page 155, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 2997 Hall Dr, Gadsden, AL 35907.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. Bidders must perform their own due diligence. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

ATTENTION ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS: On March 1, 2026, the data collection and reporting requirements under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) new Anti-Money Laundering Rule (the “Rule”), found at 89 FR 70258, went into effect. The Rule applies to certain residential real estate sale transactions (including nonjudicial foreclosures) where the transfer is to a legal entity or trust, and which includes cash purchases, private financing or financing provided by an institution not subject to a federal Anti-Money Laundering or Suspicion Activity Report requirement. As part of this Rule, purchasers and sellers are required to provide additional information and documentation about themselves, their legal entities, and the source of funds used in the reportable transaction, if applicable.* The collection of this information and documentation is required to comply with the Rule’s federal reporting requirements, if applicable. This notice is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. You are encouraged to consult with your own independent legal counsel if you have questions about how the FinCEN Anti-Money Laundering Rule affects your transaction and whether your transaction is reportable.

* The Rule is the subject of ongoing litigation in several jurisdictions. We suggest that you seek your own legal counsel if you have questions about the status of the Rule and its applicability to your sale, if any.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage, and (3) to confirmation that the successful bidder has timely provided all information required for reporting under the Rule, 89 FR 70258, if applicable.

RENASANT BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-06846AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger 02/20/2026,02/27/2026,03/06/2026,05/29/2026

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until June 10, 2026, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

The Messenger, May 29, 2026

25-06846AL

May 29, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made under the terms of that certain mortgage executed by Bobby Barron and wife Shannon Barron on the 14th day of July, 2017 to The Exchange Bank of Alabama which said mortgage is recorded in the Probate Office Etowah County, Alabama, as Instrument Number 3453406, and by reason of such default, having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, The Exchange Bank of Alabama will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, before the North entrance of the Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, at noon or otherwise during the legal hours of sale on June 17th, 2026 the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and is described as follows:

Commence at a grader blade marking the SE corner of Fraction “D” in Section 21, T-12-S, R-7-E, thence along the East line of said Fraction “D” the following bearings and distances: Thence N00°06’30”W 470.42’ to a ½” rebar thence N00°06’35”W 199.73’ to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), said point being the point of beginning, thence leaving said East line of said Fraction “D” N89°42’14”W 566.88’ to a ½” rebar, thence N89°36’06”W 170.25’ to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), thence N00°05’24”W 242.84’ to a 1/2” solid iron, thence N00°31’22”W 278.50’ to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), thence S87°17’36”E 218.50’ to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), thence N19°54’56”E 114.58’ to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS),thence S89°09’47”E481.65’ to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS) on the East line of said Fraction “D,” thence S00°06’28”E 615.81’ along said East line of said Fraction “D” to the point of beginning, containing 9.92 acres more or less.

Said above described property subject to a 25’ easement described as follows:

Commence at a grader blade marking the SE corner of Fraction “D,” in Section 21, T-12-S, R-7-E, thence along the East line of said Fraction “D” the following bearings and distances: Thence N00°06’30”W 470.42’ to a ½” rebar, thence N00°06’35”W 199.73” to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), thence leaving said East line of said Fraction “D” N89°42’14”W 566.88’ to a ½” rebar, thence N89°36’06”W 170.25’ to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), thence N00°05’24”W 15.06’ to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), said point being the point being the point of beginning being 25’ Northerly of the following described line: thence S61°59’27”W 291.03’ to a point, thence S81°21’19”W 307.60’ to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS) on the Easterly R/W of Pineview Avenue (60’ (R/W) and the end of said easement.

Less and Except:

Commence at a grader blade marking the SE corner of Fraction “D,” Section 21, T-12-S, R-7-E, thence N02°23’55”W 670.64’ along the East line of said fraction “D” to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), said point being the point of beginning, thence leaving said East line of said Fraction “D” S87°57’46”W 567.10’ to a ½” rebar, thence S88°04’37”W 169.88 to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), thence N02°26’58”W 242.82” to a 1”solid iron, thence N88°02’18”E 517.19’ to a nail, thence S02°23’55”E 157.47 to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), thence N87°57’47”E 220.00” to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS) on the East line of said Fraction “D,” thence S02°23’55”E 85.00’ along said East line of said Fraction “D” to the point of beginning, containing 3.31 acres more or less.

For informational purposes the street address for the above referenced property is:

118 Barron Way, Glencoe, Alabama 35905.

Together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

Said sale will be subject to the right of way easements and restrictions of record in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and will be subject to outstanding property taxes, and existing special assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to subject property.

Said property will be sold on an “As Is, Where Is” basis without warranty or recourse, express or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) §35-4-271, are expressly disclaimed.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand and no/100 Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Reynolds, Reynolds & Little, LLC. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds or by wire transfer by 5:00 p.m. the next business day at the Law Office of Reynolds, Reynolds & Little, LLC at the address indicated below unless prior to said sale Reynolds, Reynolds & Little, LLC has agreed to a later date or closing location. The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close this sale shall, at the option of Mortgagee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and if the bid is rejected, Mortgagee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is able, capable and willing to comply with the terms thereof.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

The Exchange Bank of Alabama

Robert P. Reynolds

REYNOLDS, REYNOLDS & LITTLE, LLC

Attorneys for Mortgagee

2115 Maxie Thomas Way

Post Office Box 2863

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35403-2863

Telephone: 205-391-0073

File No. 18.0058

May 29, June 5 and 12, 2026

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Priscilla Christian was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/05/2026 over the Estate of Phillip W. Christian deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 15, 22, and 29, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Patricia D. Moore was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/27/2026 to the Estate of Maurice E. Fricks deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 15, 22, and 29, 2026

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Leigh Rhea was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/06/2026 to the Estate of Nina Ellen Gattis, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 15, 22, and 29, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Shawn Cleveland was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/28/2026 to the Estate of Jerry L. Cleveland, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 15, 22, and 29, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ROSA RETENCIE RODGERS, DECEASED.

Case No.: 202500703

TO: KELLY HARDEN; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to be in the Last Will and Testament of Rosa Retencie Rodgers, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 7th day of July, 2026 at 10:30 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Ella Jean Steele, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

Done the 6th day of May 2026

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF CHARLENE STEWART, DECEASED.

Case No.: 202500133

TO: Sharon Lashann Baugh; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court a Petition for Final

Settlement of the Estate of Charlene Stewart, deceased.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 8th day of July,

2026 at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the said Petition for Final Settlement of the Estate of Charlene Stewart, deceased, should not be granted.

DONE THIS THE 13th DAY OF May 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

May 15, 22, and 29, 2026

________

PUBLICATION

NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DELORES FAY HARRISON, DECEASED

CASE NO: 202600194

TO: all unknown heirs

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Delores Fay Harrison, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 7th day of July, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Delores Fay Harrison, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

This the12th day of May

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE COURT

May 15, 22, and 29, 2026

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.:2026-00191

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF: WAYNE NAQUIN, JR. and RANI PLAISANCE NAQUIN.

TO: Unknown father

Address unknown

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to Brooklyn Naquin has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) named above alleging that the identity and/or whereabouts of the biological father of said minor child are unknown and have not been disclosed to the Court. The minor child’s date of birth is 04/15/2025. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this notice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Scott Stewart, Esquire

750 Forrest Avenue, Suite 213 Gadsden, AL 35901

Given under my hand this the 21st day of May 2026

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

May 29, June 5, 12, and 19, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION AND REPORT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: ALICE ROSELLA LANCE, DECEASED

Case No. CV2025900659

FOR FINAL SETTLEMENT OF THE ESTATE OF ALICE ROSELLA LANCE

Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of December, 2025, Bobby Joe Lance, Personal Representative of the Estate of ALICE ROSELLA LANCE, deceased, filed his Petition and Report for final settlement of said Estate.

The Circuit Court for Etowah County, Alabama has ordered that the 2nd day of June, 2026, be appointed as the day for the hearing of the said petition and report, at which time all persons interested may appear and contest the same if they desire to do so.

Witness my hand this 5th day of May, 2026.

/s/ Bobby Joe Lance

Bobby Joe Lance Personal Representative

Robert D. McWhorter, Jr.

Attorney for Bobby Joe Lance

P.O. Drawer 287

Gadsden, AL 35902

2565461656

May 15, 22, and 29, 2026

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF: THE PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF MINOR CHILD

NOTICE TO: UNKNOWN FATHER

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Petition to Change Name of Minor Child born to Alexis Thompson, was filed on the 24th day of April, 2026, Minor Child’s birth date is 02/09/2022.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 30th day of June, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if you may have, why the Petition should not be granted to Alexis Thompson.

Done this the 5th day of May 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2026

_________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF: THE PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF MINOR CHILD

NOTICE TO: BLAKE BUTLER/UNKNOWN FATHER

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Petition to Change Name of Minor Child born to Alexis Thompson, was filed on the 24th day of April, 2026, Minor Child’s birth date is 12/06/2023.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 30th day of June, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if you may have, why the Petition should not be granted to Alexis Thompson.

Done this the 5th day of May 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2026

___________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 202600169

STATE OF ALABAMA, EX REL JOHN R. COOPER, DIRECTOR OF THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION,

Petitioner,

V

ESTATE OF WILLIAM B. HARDY, deceased; BECKY NORDGREN, as ETOWAH COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR; CITY OF GADSDEN

Defendants.

NOTICE TO: ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS, CLAIMANTS, OR INTEREST PARTIES CLAIMING RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You are hereby notified the Alabama Department of Transportation, by and through their attorney, John Porter, III., Esquire has filed a complaint in writing seeking to condemn for the ususes and purposes set forth in said complaint that certain real property located in the county of Etowah, State of Alabama, and described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

A part of NE % of the SE % of Section 10, Township 12S, Range 6E, identified as Tract No. 37 on Project No. RACR028759002 in Etowah County, Alabama and being more fully described as follows:

Parcel 1of 1:

Commencing at the NE corner of Lot 9 of the Nannie N. Copeland Addition Subdivision according to the map recorded in PB C, PG 329 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama; thence Southeasterly and along the properties’ line a distance of 63 feet, more or less, to a point on the acquired R/W line (said line offset 100’ LT and parallel with centerline of project); thence Easterly and along the acquired R/W line a distance of 26 feet, more or less, to a point on the acquired R/W line (said point also on the grantor’s West property line), which is the point of BEGINNING; thence following the curvature thereof an arc distance of 79.29 feet and along the acquired R/W line to a point on the grantor’s East property line (said arc having a chord bearing of N 87°24′49′′ E, a clockwise direction, a chord distance of 79.28 feet and a radius of 1360.00 feet); thence S 21°29′48′′ E and along the grantor’s said property line a distance of 72.23 feet to a point on the present North R/W line of 10th Street S; thence S 68°30′12′′ W and along said present R/W line a distance of 75.00 feet to a point on the grantor’s West property line; thence N 21°29′48′′ w and along the grantor’s said property line a distance of 97.93 feet to the point and place of BEGINNING, containing 0.15 acre(s), more or less.

Please be advised that you have thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication to file an answer or other response with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902 and the attorney for the plaintiff, John Porter, III, Esq., 123 Laurel Street, Scottsboro, AL 35768.

You are further notified that the hearing of said complaint has been set by this court for June 17, 2026 at 3:00 p.m., at which time you may appear and answer said complaint or file objections thereto if you so desire.

If the application to condemn is granted by the Court, a Commissioners’ hearing will be scheduled within 30 days thereafter to determine damages which may be due to the defendants. For information on the date and time of such hearing, please contact the Probate Court during regular business hours at 2565495333.

This the 5th day of May 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

May 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2026

___________

JOB COMPLETION

Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of completion for project IMI059(447) & IMI059(450), in Etowah County, Alabama. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on May 22 and ending on June 5, 2026. All claims should be filed at Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC

May 22, 29, and June 5, 2026

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage units will be auctioned on June 10, 2026 beginning at 10:00 A.M. on the business premises of Southtowne Mini Warehouses, Southtowne is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, AL. 356906.

Marcia Hardney – Unit 24C & 170

Brunson Assoc – Unit 151

Brandon Garrard – Unit 162

Lisa Turk – Unit 184 & 533

Latonya Rutledge – Unit 446

Penny Witcher – Unit 468

Jessica Spears – Unit 520

Joe Gielarowski – Unit 577

Mary Butler – Unit 581

Kenneth Womack – Unit 609 & 640

Lynn Carson – Unit 671

Fulton Smith – Unit 692

Amber Smith – Unit 707

Frankie Pollard – Unit 792

Courtney Lumpkin – Unit 797

Joshua Kilgore – Unit 831

Donna Gregor – Unit 13-8

Lauri Price – Unit 28-1B

Ligaya Ferguson – Unit 34-1A

Susan Black – Unit 48-6

Lisa Rydel – Unit 5A-8 & 5A-9

Barbara Mashburn – Unit 13-12

Judith Gordon Moon – Unit 13-25

Joseph Giamalva – Unit 34-12

Katie Barcomb – Unit 52-17

Lanalda Woods – Unit 83-14

Latonya Rutledge – Unit 211-32

Leon Taylor – Unit 211-33

Sammy Satcher – Unit M3

Angela Vaughn – Unit 739 & 733

David Partridge – Unit G15

Southtowne Mini Warehouses

199 Woodland Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

May 29 and June 5, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the follow-ing described abandoned vehicle(s) on 07/20/2026 at 8:00 am.

2015 Chrysler 200

VIN: 1C3CCCBB8FN583535

Tommy Tows

1912 3rd Street

Attalla, AL. 35954

(256) 490-3715

May 29 and June 5, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the follow-ing described abandoned vehicle(s) on 07/20/2026 at 8:00 am.

2014 Hyun Tucson

VIN: KM8JU3AG8EU945716

Tommy Tows

1912 3rd Street

Attalla, AL. 35954

(256) 490-3715

May 29 and June 5, 2026

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 10:00am CST, Thursday, June 25, 2026 for Re-roofing Sardis School Entry: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Bid Documents may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 436 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. Bidders may receive digital documents from the Architect at no cost.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures, attended the mandatory pre-bid conference and have demonstrated the ability to provide 24/7/365 service with a main office within 60 miles driving distance of the project site as described in the pre-qualification package and/or Div 1 specifications and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 9am CST on Monday, June 15, 2026. Contractors seeking pre-qualification shall submit a printed AIA form A305 in duplicate.

A mandatory prebid conference shall be held on Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 10am CST at the project site.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

May 29, June 5, and 12, 2026

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 9:30am CST, Thursday, June 25, 2026 for Re-roofing Rainbow Middle School Cafeteria: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Bid Documents may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 436 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. Bidders may receive digital documents from the Architect at no cost.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures, attended the mandatory pre-bid conference and have demonstrated the ability to provide 24/7/365 service with a main office within 60 miles driving distance of the project site as described in the pre-qualification package and/or Div 1 specifications and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 9:00am CST on Monday, June 15, 2026. Contractors seeking pre-qualification shall submit a printed AIA form A305 in duplicate.

A mandatory prebid conference shall be held on Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 9:30am CST at the project site.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

May 29, June 5, and 12, 2026

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 9:00am CST, Thursday, June 25, 2026 for Re-roofing Gaston School Cafeteria: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Bid Documents may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 436 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. Bidders may receive digital documents from the Architect at no cost.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures, attended the mandatory prebid conference and have demonstrated the ability to provide 24/7/365 service with a main office within 60 miles driving distance of the project site as described in the pre-qualification package and/or Div 1 specifications and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 9am CST on Monday, June 15, 2026. Contractors seeking pre-qualification shall submit a printed AIA form A305 in duplicate.

A mandatory prebid conference shall be held on Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 9:00am CST at the project site.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

May 29, June 5, and 12, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY

PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2026-00032

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v. BUDDY C. JACKSON, deceased; ELZATER JACKSON, deceased; W. CHARLES JACKSON, as the Personal Representative of the Estate of BUDDIE C. JACKSON; GLENDFORD JACKSON, deceased; ELFIDO OVALLE, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Elfido Ovalle, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; EULALIA TOMAS, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Eulalia Tomas, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; GLENDA JACKSON, if alive whereabouts un-known, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Glenda Jackson, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; W. CHARLES JACKSON, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of W. Charles Jackson, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; DAVID L. JACKSON, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of David L. Jackson, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; DORIS A. JACKSON, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Doris A. Jackson, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; VANESSA JACKSON AUSTIN, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Vanessa Jackson Austin, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA; FIRST EDUCATORS CREDIT UNION; that parcel of real property located at 516 Evans Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and having a legal description of: A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the North Line of Lot No. 13 in the Cummins Addition as shown by Map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 269, Probate Office, which said point is 75 feet Easterly, measured along the North line of said lot. From the Northwest corner thereof, said point also being the Northeast corner of that certain tract or parcel of land sold and conveyed by Clifford F. Ackerson and his wife, Gertrude V. Ackerson to Henry Williams and wife, Ester Williams, by Deed dated Oct. 22nd, 1948 and recorded in Book 401, Page 121, Probate Office; thence in a Easterly direction along the North line of said Lot No. 13 a distance of 55 Feet to the Northeast corner of said Lot No. 13; thence to the right at an angle of 99 degrees 51 minutes, forming an interior angle of 80 degrees and 09 minutes and run in a Southerly direction along the East lines of Lots No. 13 and 15 in said addition, a distance of 48 feet to a point; thence to the right at an angle of 84 degrees and 03 minutes, forming an interior angle of 95 degrees and 57 minutes, and run in a Westerly or Northwesterly, direction a distance of 57.3 feet to a point in the East line of said Williams Tract; thence in a Northerly Direction parallel with the West line of said Lot No. 13 and along the East line of said Williams, a distance of 44.5 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing portions of Lots No. 13 and 15 in the Cummins Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 269, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements thereon. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record , and known as Parcel ID No. 15-02-04-2-000-150.000 PPIN: 33311; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO BUDDY C. JACKSON. ELZATER JACKSON, W CHARLES JACKSON, PERSONAL REPRE-SENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF BUDDIE C. JACKSON; ELFIDO OVALLE; EULALIA TOMAS; GLENDFORD JACKSON; W. CHARLES JACKSON; GLENDA S. JACKSON; VAESSA JACKSON AUSTIN; DAVID L. JACKSON; DORIS A. JACKSON; FIRST EDUCATORS CREDIT UNION; CITY OF GADSDEN; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 12, 2026, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the North Line of Lot No. 13 in the Cummins Addition as shown by Map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 269, Probate Office, which said point is 75 feet Easterly, measured along the North line of said lot. From the Northwest corner thereof, said point also being the Northeast corner of that certain tract or parcel of land sold and conveyed by Clifford F. Ackerson and his wife, Gertrude V. Ackerson to Henry Williams and wife, Ester Williams, by Deed dated Oct. 22nd, 1948 and recorded in Book 401, Page 121, Probate Office; thence in a Easterly direction along the North line of said Lot No. 13 a distance of 55 Feet to the Northeast corner of said Lot No. 13; thence to the right at an angle of 99 degrees 51 minutes, forming an interior angle of 80 degrees and 09 minutes and run in a Southerly direction along the East lines of Lots No. 13 and 15 in said addition, a distance of 48 feet to a point; thence to the right at an angle of 84 degrees and 03 minutes, forming an interior angle of 95 degrees and 57 minutes, and run in a Westerly or Northwesterly, direction a distance of 57.3 feet to a point in the East line of said Williams Tract; thence in a Northerly Direction parallel with the West line of said Lot No. 13 and along the East line of said Williams, a distance of 44.5 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing portions of Lots No. 13 and 15 in the Cummins Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 269, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements thereon.

Property Address: 516 Evans Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 4, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. in Judge Brynn Crain’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 21st day of May, 2026.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

May 29, June 5 and 12, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2026-00033

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v. GEORGE WRIGHT, deceased; GERTRUDE WRIGHT, deceased; GEORGE WRIGHT, JR., deceased; MILLICENT E. SWIFT-WRIGHT, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Millicent E. Swift-Wright, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; GEORGE ANTHONY WRIGHT, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of George Anthony Wright, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; JEFFREY EDWARD WRIGHT, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Jeffrey Edward Wright, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; that parcel of real property located at 515 Kyle Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and having a legal description of: A lot described as beginning at the northwest corner of Lot Number 11, and from thence run in a southerly direction and along the easterly line thereof a distance of 50 feet to the southwest corner of said lot Number 11; thence in an easterly direction and along the South line of said lot Number 11 a distance of 75 feet; thence northerly and parallel with the west line of said Lot Number 11 a distance of 50 feet to a point in the north line thereof; thence in a westerly direction and along said north line a distance of 75 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing a portion of Lot Number Eleven (11) in the Cummins Addition according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 269, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record , and known as Parcel ID No. 10-08-33-3-000-372.000 PPIN: 17009; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO GEORGE WRIGHT; GERTRUDE WRIGHT; GEORGE WRIGHT, JR.; MILLICENT E. SWIFT-WRIGHT; GEORGE ANTHONY WRIGHT; JEFFREY EDWARD WRIGHT; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 12, 2026, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

A lot described as beginning at the northwest corner of Lot Number 11, and from thence run in a southerly direction and along the easterly line thereof a distance of 50 feet to the southwest corner of said lot Number 11; thence in an easterly direction and along the South line of said lot Number 11 a distance of 75 feet; thence northerly and parallel with the west line of said Lot Number 11 a distance of 50 feet to a point in the north line thereof; thence in a westerly direction and along said north line a distance of 75 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing a portion of Lot Number Eleven (11) in the Cummins Addition according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 269, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

Property Address: 515 Kyle Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 5, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. in Judge Sonny Steen’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 21st day of May, 2026.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

May 29, June 5 and 12, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2026-00034

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v. FOY HOSKINS, deceased; EARLENE HOSKINS, deceased; GLENN HOSKINS; BRYAN HOSKINS; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; that parcel of real property located at 0 Louise Ave-nue, Gadsden, AL 35901 and having a legal description of: Lots Number Five (5), and Seven (7), in Rearrangement of West Half of Block 4 of Brainard R. Pegram Trustee Subdivision, according to the map of said rearrangement recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 201, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. Said property is conveyed subject to the rights of Alabama Power Company as shown in Book 5-Y, Page 182, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record , and known as Parcel ID No. 10-07-36-2-000-025.002 PPIN: 15632; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO FOY HOSKINS; EARLENE HOSKINS; GLENN HOSKINS; BRYAN HOSKINS; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 12, 2026, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lots Number Five (5), and Seven (7), in Rearrangement of West Half of Block 4 of Brainard R. Pegram Trustee Subdivision, according to the map of said rearrangement recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 201, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. Said property is conveyed subject to the rights of Alabama Power Company as shown in Book 5-Y, Page 182, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property Address: 0 Louise Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 22, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. in Judge George Days’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 21st day of May, 2026

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

May 29, June 5 and 12, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2026-00035

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v. BILLY R. BROWN, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Billy R. Brown, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; JAMES F. JOHNSON if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of James F. Johnson, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA; that parcel of real property located at 1613 Cooper Street, Gadsden, AL 35904 and having a legal description of: Lot Number Twenty-one (21) in Rebecca Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “D” Page 59, Probate Office, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama, subject to the rights, if any of the Southern Natural Gas Company as described in Deed Record “4-Z”, Page 576, Probate Office, and being subject to the rights of Alabama Power Company as described in Record Book “343”, Page 485, in said Probate Office. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record , and known as Parcel ID No. 15-04-17-0-001-053.000 PPIN: 40457; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO BILLY R. BROWN; JAMES F. JOHNSON; CITY OF GADSDEN; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 12, 2026, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot Number Twenty-one (21) in Rebecca Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “D” Page 59, Probate Office, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama, subject to the rights, if any of the Southern Natural Gas Company as described in Deed Record “4-Z”, Page 576, Probate Office, and being subject to the rights of Alabama Power Company as described in Record Book “343”, Page 485, in said Probate Office.

Property Address: 1613 Cooper Street, Gadsden, AL 35904

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 5, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. in Judge Cody Robinson’s Court-room, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 21st day of May, 2026.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

May 29, June 5 and 12, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2026-00036

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v. C.E. LOFTIS, JR., deceased; EDDIE LOFTIS, deceased; BRENDA WEST, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Brenda West, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; JOANNA THOMPSON; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA; ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; that parcel of real property located at 418 Princeton Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and having a legal description of: Commencing 50 feet from the Southwest corner of Lot Number 62, East as a starting point, thence along the public road 100 feet, to the Southeast corner of said Lot 62, thence North along the line of said Lot 62, 303 feet to the Northeast corner of said lot, thence West along the North line of said lot, 30 feet, thence South 303 feet to the beginning point and being a part of lot 62, of the India Sutherlin Estate as shown by map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book C, page 311 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama said property being and lying in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama; Less and except a lot or parcel of land commencing at the Southeast corner of Lot 62, and running North 148 feet, as a starting point; thence North along the Public road 155 feet to the Northeast corner of said Lot 62, thence West 30 feet, thence South 150 feet, thence East 80 feet to the point of beginning and being a part of Lot 62 in the India Sutherlin Estate as shown by map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book C, page 311 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said property being and lying in the County of Etowah and State of Alabama.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

A part of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 35, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, identified as Tract No. 67 on Project No ACSTPAA-0137(013) in Etowah County, Alabama and being more fully described as follows:

Commencing at the SW corner of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 Section 35, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, thence North 60 degrees 8 minutes 35 seconds East a distance of 362.07 feet to a point that is 110 feet Southerly of and at right angles to the centerline of said project at Station 141+15.47; thence following the curvature thereof an arc distance of 184.69 feet (said arc having a chord bearing of North 87 degrees 21 minutes 26 seconds East, a counter clockwise direction, a chord distance of 184.64 feet and a radius of 2402.00 feet), to the grantor’s West property line, which is the point of beginning; thence following the curvature thereof an arc distance of 61.10 feet (said arc having a chord bearing of North 84 degrees 09 minutes 28 seconds East, a counter clockwise direction, a chord distance 0161.04 feet and a radius of 2402.00 feet) to a point that is 110 feet Southerly of and at right angles to said centerline at Station 143+50; thence South 54 degrees 30 minutes 28 seconds East a distance of 62.19 feet to a point that is 50 feet Westerly of and at right angles to the centerline of Auburn Avenue at Station 25+00; thence South 18 degrees 35 minutes 54 seconds East a distance of 108.04 feet to a point on the Northerly right of way of Princeton Avenue said point being 40 Westerly of and at right angles to the centerline of Auburn Avenue at Station 26+07.58’ thence North 89 degrees 47 minutes 24 seconds East and along said right of way a distance of 28.23 feet to a point on the Westerly right of way of Auburn Street; thence North 13 degrees 48 minutes 46 seconds West and along said right of way a distance of 161.06 feet; thence North 89 degrees 51 minutes 55 seconds West a distance 01135.86 feet; thence South 0 degrees 25 minutes 24 seconds East a distance of 24.26 feet; to the point and place of beginning. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record , and known as Parcel ID No. 10-07-35-2-000-067.000 PPIN: 15067; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO C.E. LOFTIS, JR.; EDDIE LOFTIS; BRENDA WEST; JOANN THOMPSON; ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE CITY OF GADSDEN; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 12, 2026, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Commencing 50 feet from the Southwest corner of Lot Number 62, East as a starting point, thence along the public road 100 feet, to the Southeast corner of said Lot 62, thence North along the line of said Lot 62, 303 feet to the Northeast corner of said lot, thence West along the North line of said lot, 30 feet, thence South 303 feet to the beginning point and being a part of lot 62, of the India Sutherlin Estate as shown by map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book C, page 311 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama said property being and lying in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama; Less and except a lot or parcel of land commencing at the Southeast corner of Lot 62, and running North 148 feet, as a starting point; thence North along the Public road 155 feet to the Northeast corner of said Lot 62, thence West 30 feet, thence South 150 feet, thence East 80 feet to the point of beginning and being a part of Lot 62 in the India Sutherlin Estate as shown by map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book C, page 311 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said property being and lying in the County of Etowah and State of Alabama.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

A part of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 35, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, identified as Tract No. 67 on Project No ACSTPAA-0137(013) in Etowah County, Alabama and being more fully described as follows:

Commencing at the SW corner of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 Section 35, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, thence North 60 degrees 8 minutes 35 seconds East a distance of 362.07 feet to a point that is 110 feet Southerly of and at right angles to the centerline of said project at Station 141+15.47; thence following the curvature thereof an arc distance of 184.69 feet (said arc having a chord bearing of North 87 degrees 21 minutes 26 seconds East, a counter clockwise direction, a chord distance of 184.64 feet and a radius of 2402.00 feet), to the grantor’s West property line, which is the point of beginning; thence following the curvature thereof an arc distance of 61.10 feet (said arc having a chord bearing of North 84 degrees 09 minutes 28 seconds East, a counter clockwise direction, a chord distance 0161.04 feet and a radius of 2402.00 feet) to a point that is 110 feet Southerly of and at right angles to said centerline at Station 143+50; thence South 54 degrees 30 minutes 28 seconds East a distance of 62.19 feet to a point that is 50 feet Westerly of and at right angles to the centerline of Auburn Avenue at Station 25+00; thence South 18 degrees 35 minutes 54 seconds East a distance of 108.04 feet to a point on the Northerly right of way of Princeton Avenue said point being 40 Westerly of and at right angles to the centerline of Auburn Avenue at Station 26+07.58’ thence North 89 degrees 47 minutes 24 seconds East and along said right of way a distance of 28.23 feet to a point on the Westerly right of way of Auburn Street; thence North 13 degrees 48 minutes 46 seconds West and along said right of way a distance of 161.06 feet; thence North 89 degrees 51 minutes 55 seconds West a distance 01135.86 feet; thence South 0 degrees 25 minutes 24 seconds East a distance of 24.26 feet; to the point and place of beginning.

Property Address: 418 Princeton Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 4, 2026 at 9:15 a.m. in Judge Brynn Crain’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 21st day of May, 2026.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

May 29, June 5 and 12, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2026-00037

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v. W.C. ROBERTSON, deceased; VERA ROBERTSON, deceased; RICKY ROBERTSON, deceased; LARRY ROBERTSON, deceased; MARTHA HEATH, as the personal representative of the Estate of Vera Robertson; MARTHA JEAN ROBERTSON DENSON, if alive whereabouts un-known, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Martha Jean Robertson Denson, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; GLENDA ROBERTSON, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Glenda Robertson, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; VALERIE GALBREATH; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; that parcel of real property located at 306 Princeton Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901 and having a legal description of: Lot Number Thirteen (13) in Block Number Ten (10) of North Highland Addition to the City of Gadsden according to the map thereof recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama in Vol. “B”, Page 61, said property lying and being situated in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record , and known as Parcel ID No. 10-07-35-2-000-078.000 PPIN: 15080; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO W.C. ROBERTSON; VERA ROBERTSON; MARTHA JEAN ROBERTSON DENSON; GLENDA JANE ROBERTSON; RICKY ROBERTSON; LARRY ROBERTSON; VALERIE GALBREATH; MARTH HEATH, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF VERA ROBERTSTON; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 12, 2026, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot Number Thirteen (13) in Block Number Ten (10) of North Highland Addition to the City of Gadsden according to the map thereof recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama in Vol. “B”, Page 61, said property lying and being situated in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property Address: 306 Princeton Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 5, 2026 at 10:15 a.m. in Judge Sonny Steen’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 21st day of May, 2026.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

May 29, June 5 and 12, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2026-00038

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v. HELEN DUKE HESTER, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Helen Duke Hester, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; RODGER DALE DUKE, deceased; MARSHA DUKE CHAPMAN, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Marhsa Duke Chapman, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; LINDA DUKE EADS, deceased; CHRIS DUKE, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Chris Duke, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; CRAIG DUKE, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Craig Duke, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA; that parcel of real property located at 220 Presley Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901 and having a legal description of: Lot Number Four (4) in Block Number One (1) in Presley Addition, being a resurvey and resubdivision of Lots 68, 70, and 71 of the India Sutherlin estate, according to the map or plat of said Presley Addition as same ap-pears of record in Plat Book “D”, page 215, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being situated in Etowah County, Alabama. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record , and known as Parcel ID No. 10-07-35-2-000-003.000 PPIN: 14992; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO HELEN DUKE HESTER; RODGER DALE DUKE; MARSHA DUKE CHAPMAN; LINDA DUKE; CRAIG DUKE; CHRIS DUKE; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 12, 2026, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot Number Four (4) in Block Number One (1) in Presley Addition, being a resurvey and resubdivision of Lots 68, 70, and 71 of the India Sutherlin estate, according to the map or plat of said Presley Addition as same appears of record in Plat Book “D”, page 215, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being situated in Etowah County, Alabama.

Property Address: 220 Presley Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 5, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. in Judge Sonny Steen’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 21stday of May, 2026.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

May 29, June 5 and 12, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.:CV-2026-00039

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v. JOHN HAWKINS, deceased; WILLIS HAWKINS, deceased; TISHA JONES, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Tisha Jones, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; SHARISE JONES, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Sharise Jones, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA; that parcel of real property located at 513 Kyle Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and having a legal description of: A lot described as beginning at the Northwest corner of Lot Number 13 and from thence run in an Easterly direction and along the North line of said Lot Number 13 a distance of 75 feet; thence in a Southerly direction and parallel with the West lines of Lots Numbered 13 and 15 a distance of 51.5 feet; thence to the right at an angle of 88 degrees and run in a Northwesterly direction and in a direct line a distance of 73 feet to a point in the West line of said Lot Number 13; thence Northerly and along the West line of said Lot Number 13 a distance of 36.5 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing portions of Lot Numbers Thirteen (13) and Fifteen (15) in the Cummings Addition according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 269, Probate Office, lying and being in Gadsden, Alabama, Etowah County, together with all improvements located thereon. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record , and known as Parcel ID No. 15-02-04-2-000-151.000 PPIN: 33312; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO JOHN HAWKINS; WILLIS HAWKINS; TISHA JONES; SHARISE JONES; CITY OF GADSDEN; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 12, 2026, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

A lot described as beginning at the Northwest corner of Lot Number 13 and from thence run in an Easterly direction and along the North line of said Lot Number 13 a distance of 75 feet; thence in a Southerly direction and parallel with the West lines of Lots Numbered 13 and 15 a distance of 51.5 feet; thence to the right at an angle of 88 degrees and run in a Northwesterly direction and in a direct line a distance of 73 feet to a point in the West line of said Lot Number 13; thence Northerly and along the West line of said Lot Number 13 a distance of 36.5 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing portions of Lot Numbers Thirteen (13) and Fifteen (15) in the Cummings Addition according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 269, Probate Office, lying and being in Gadsden, Alabama, Etowah County, together with all improvements located thereon.

Property Address: 513 Kyle Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 5, 2026 at 8:45 a.m. in Judge George Day’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 21st day of May, 2026.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

May 29, June 5 and 12, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2026-00040

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v. STACEY THOMAS, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Stacey Thomas, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; JOHN WILLIAMS, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of John Williams, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; that parcel of real property located at 518 Evans Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901 and having a legal description of: A lot described as beginning at the Northeast corner of Lot Number 11 and from thence run in a Southerly direction and along the East line thereof a distance of 50 feet to the Southeast corner of said Lot Number 11; thence in a Westerly direction and along the South line there-of a distance of 55 feet; thence Northerly and parallel with the East line of said Lot Number 11 a distance of 50 feet to the North line thereof; thence Easterly and along said Lot line a distance of 55 feet to the point of beginning and embracing a portion of Lot Number 11 in Cummins Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book A, page 269, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record , and known as Parcel ID No. 10-08-33-3-000-371.000 PPIN: 17008; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO STACEY THOMAS; JOHN WILLIAMS; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 12, 2026, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

A lot described as beginning at the Northeast corner of Lot Number 11 and from thence run in a Southerly direction and along the East line thereof a distance of 50 feet to the Southeast corner of said Lot Number 11; thence in a Westerly direction and along the South line there-of a distance of 55 feet; thence Northerly and parallel with the East line of said Lot Number 11 a distance of 50 feet to the North line thereof; thence Easterly and along said Lot line a distance of 55 feet to the point of beginning and embracing a portion of Lot Number 11 in Cummins Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book A, page 269, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property Address: 518 Evans Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 4, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. in Judge Brynn Crain’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 21st day of May, 2026.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

May 29, June 5 and 12, 2026

___________

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama

The Estate of: White, Vivian DECEASED.

You will take notice that a Petition for Disposition of Remains filed by London Pearce, for the disposition of the remains of Vivian White, who passed from this life and stepped into eternity on the 3rd day of May, 2026, is set to be heard on the 10th day of June, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. in Judge Hassell’s Courtroom alleging that there are no known next of kin to take custody of the remains of the Decedent.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this matter or desire to take custody of the remains of the Decedent of the proper disposition, you must file a written response within two (2) days of the last publication herein with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Done this the 26th Day of May, 2026.

___________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS STATE-FUNDED

PROJECT NO. IAR-028-000-004

CITY OF RAINBOW CITY

ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Rainbow City at 3700 Rainbow Dr, Rainbow City, AL 35906, until Monday, June 29, 2026 at 10:00am CST and at that time publicly opened for constructing the following:

Base and pave of an industrial access road from Lumley Road to SMD Steel Facility

For the City of Rainbow City, PROJECT NO. IAR-028-000-004

The bracket estimate on this project is from $800,000 to $950,000. This bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award the contract. The principal items of work are approximately as follows:

446 Borrow Excavation (Loose Truckbed Measurement), Per Cubic Yard

12397 Roadbed Processing, Per Square Yard

10507 Crushed Agg Base Course, Type B, Plant Mixed 6” Compacted Thickness, Per Square Yard

815 SuperPave Bituminous Concrete Wearing Surface Layer ½” Max Agg Size Mix Esal C/D, Per Ton

963 SuperPave Bituminous Concrete Upper Binder Layer 3/4” Max Agg Size Mix Esal C/D, Per Ton

The entire project shall be completed in thirty (30) working days.

To be eligible for consideration, bids must be submitted on complete original proposals made available by the owner. Bid documents (including plans and proposals) are available at Three Notch Group, Inc., 515 Locust Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901(256) 543-9431, upon payment of a refundable (if plans are returned in reusable condition within 10 days of bid opening) deposit of $250. Checks shall be made payable to Three Notch Group. PDF electronic copies are available via email at no cost to the bidder. Bid documents will be mailed only upon receipt of deposit. No bid documents will be distributed later than 24 hours prior to the scheduled opening of bids.

A cashier’s check (drawn on an Alabama bank) or bid bond for 5% of the amount bid (maximum

Of $10,000.00) and made payable to the City of Rainbow City must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

In accordance with Section 34-8-8. Code of Alabama as amended, “all owners, architects, and engineers receiving bids pursuant to this chapter shall require the person, firm or corporation to include his or her current license number on the bid.” It also states that “…it will be necessary for him or her to show evidence of license before his or her bid is considered.”

Proposals will be issued only to and accepted from contractors on the Alabama Department of Transportation’s (ALDOT) List of Pre-Qualified Contractors. The award of the contract will be made only to a contractor who has a valid certification of qualification from ALDOT as required by state law and will not be made to any bidder who is considered by ALDOT to be disqualified from bidding, or is an affiliate of or has a corporate officer, director, or principal owner who is a corporate officer, director, or owner of, another person who is presently disqualified by ALDOT. Further details and definitions regarding this provision are included in SECTION 102 of SPECIAL PROVISION 26-LPA-001 and ALDOT’s standard specifications.

Proof of insurance coverages of the types and amounts as set forth in the project specifications will be required of the contractor, and any and all subcontractors, prior to beginning work. The contractor will be required to perform work amounting to at least 30% of the total contract cost with his own organization.

This is a state-funded project through ALDOT. The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with all applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

Honorable Joe Taylor, Mayor

May 29, June 5, 12 and June 26, 2026

___________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following units will be auctioned or otherwise disposed of on June 11, 2026 beginning at 9:00 a.m. on the premises of Stock It N Lock It Mini Storage located at 3403 Rainbow Parkway, Rainbow City, AL. 35906.

Shawntez Cash. Unit 195-G

Kristi Clark. Unit 151-F

Lauren Fowler. Unit 310-K

Wes Gwin. Units 95-D, 159-F, and 503-L

Kenneth Higdon. Unit 136-E

Tonya Latham. 225-I

Lance Langdale. Units 300-K and 302-K

Drew Owen. Unit 55-B

Tanqela Steward. Unit 416-I

Kristina Vaughan. Units 67-C, 76-C, and 209-H

Matthew Vonbartheld. Unit 132-E

May 29 and June 5, 2026