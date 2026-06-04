Legals for 6/05/2026 – 6/11/2026

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Philip Montgomery and Tara Montgomery, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns dated February 2, 2016; said mortgage being recorded on March 9, 2016 as Instrument No. 3430850 as having been modified by an agreement recorded as Instrument No. 3550164 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Freedom Mortgage Corporation by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3538102 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Freedom Mortgage Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on July 1, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, towit:

LOT 3 OF THE RESURVEY OF E.L. WILSON AND J.H. MCCORMICK SUBDIVISION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “L”, PAGE 46, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 1207 Case Avenue South East, Attalla, AL 35954.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rightsofway, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “asis” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the abovenamed or the undersigned. Bidders must perform their own due diligence. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

ATTENTION ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS: On March 1, 2026, the data collection and reporting requirements under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) new AntiMoney Laundering Rule (the “Rule”), found at 89 FR 70258, went into effect. The Rule applies to certain residential real estate sale transactions (including nonjudicial foreclosures) where the transfer is to a legal entity or trust, and which includes cash purchases, private financing or financing provided by an institution not subject to a federal AntiMoney Laundering or Suspicion Activity Report requirement. As part of this Rule, purchasers and sellers are required to provide additional information and documentation about themselves, their legal entities, and the source of funds used in the reportable transaction, if applicable.* The collection of this information and documentation is required to comply with the Rule’s federal reporting requirements, if applicable. This notice is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. You are encouraged to consult with your own independent legal counsel if you have questions about how the FinCEN AntiMoney Laundering Rule affects your transaction and whether your transaction is reportable.

* The Rule is the subject of ongoing litigation in several jurisdictions. We suggest that you seek your own legal counsel if you have questions about the status of the Rule and its applicability to your sale, if any.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage, and (3) to confirmation that the successful bidder has timely provided all information required for reporting under the Rule, 89 FR 70258, if applicable.

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 2164238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 2608509AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger

05/22/2026,05/29/2026,06/05/2026

2608509AL

May 22, 29, and June 5, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made under the terms of that certain mortgage executed by Bobby Barron and wife Shannon Barron on the 14th day of July, 2017 to The Exchange Bank of Alabama which said mortgage is recorded in the Probate Office Etowah County, Alabama, as Instrument Number 3453406, and by reason of such default, having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, The Exchange Bank of Alabama will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, before the North entrance of the Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, at noon or otherwise during the legal hours of sale on June 17th, 2026 the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and is described as follows:

Commence at a grader blade marking the SE corner of Fraction “D” in Section 21, T-12-S, R-7-E, thence along the East line of said Fraction “D” the following bearings and distances: Thence N00°06’30”W 470.42’ to a ½” rebar thence N00°06’35”W 199.73’ to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), said point being the point of beginning, thence leaving said East line of said Fraction “D” N89°42’14”W 566.88’ to a ½” rebar, thence N89°36’06”W 170.25’ to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), thence N00°05’24”W 242.84’ to a 1/2” solid iron, thence N00°31’22”W 278.50’ to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), thence S87°17’36”E 218.50’ to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), thence N19°54’56”E 114.58’ to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS),thence S89°09’47”E481.65’ to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS) on the East line of said Fraction “D,” thence S00°06’28”E 615.81’ along said East line of said Fraction “D” to the point of beginning, containing 9.92 acres more or less.

Said above described property subject to a 25’ easement described as follows:

Commence at a grader blade marking the SE corner of Fraction “D,” in Section 21, T-12-S, R-7-E, thence along the East line of said Fraction “D” the following bearings and distances: Thence N00°06’30”W 470.42’ to a ½” rebar, thence N00°06’35”W 199.73” to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), thence leaving said East line of said Fraction “D” N89°42’14”W 566.88’ to a ½” rebar, thence N89°36’06”W 170.25’ to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), thence N00°05’24”W 15.06’ to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), said point being the point being the point of beginning being 25’ Northerly of the following described line: thence S61°59’27”W 291.03’ to a point, thence S81°21’19”W 307.60’ to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS) on the Easterly R/W of Pineview Avenue (60’ (R/W) and the end of said easement.

Less and Except:

Commence at a grader blade marking the SE corner of Fraction “D,” Section 21, T-12-S, R-7-E, thence N02°23’55”W 670.64’ along the East line of said fraction “D” to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), said point being the point of beginning, thence leaving said East line of said Fraction “D” S87°57’46”W 567.10’ to a ½” rebar, thence S88°04’37”W 169.88 to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), thence N02°26’58”W 242.82” to a 1”solid iron, thence N88°02’18”E 517.19’ to a nail, thence S02°23’55”E 157.47 to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), thence N87°57’47”E 220.00” to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS) on the East line of said Fraction “D,” thence S02°23’55”E 85.00’ along said East line of said Fraction “D” to the point of beginning, containing 3.31 acres more or less.

For informational purposes the street address for the above referenced property is:

118 Barron Way, Glencoe, Alabama 35905.

Together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

Said sale will be subject to the right of way easements and restrictions of record in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and will be subject to outstanding property taxes, and existing special assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to subject property.

Said property will be sold on an “As Is, Where Is” basis without warranty or recourse, express or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) §35-4-271, are expressly disclaimed.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand and no/100 Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Reynolds, Reynolds & Little, LLC. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds or by wire transfer by 5:00 p.m. the next business day at the Law Office of Reynolds, Reynolds & Little, LLC at the address indicated below unless prior to said sale Reynolds, Reynolds & Little, LLC has agreed to a later date or closing location. The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close this sale shall, at the option of Mortgagee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and if the bid is rejected, Mortgagee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is able, capable and willing to comply with the terms thereof.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

The Exchange Bank of Alabama

Robert P. Reynolds

REYNOLDS, REYNOLDS & LITTLE, LLC

Attorneys for Mortgagee

2115 Maxie Thomas Way

Post Office Box 2863

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35403-2863

Telephone:

205-391-0073

File No. 18.0058

May 29, June 5 and 12, 2026

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MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain real estate mortgage executed by ASHLEY GOSS, an unmarried woman, to ALAN DICKY and KRYSTAL DICKY dated April 9, 2024 and recorded in Instrument No.: 3572859 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, and the Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and said default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest and best bidder in front of the Courthouse door of the Etowah County Courthouse, during the legal hours of sale on the 26th day of June, 2026, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lot Twenty-four (24) in Block One (1) of R. L. McClain Rearrangement of portions of Tract “AA” of Stowers Rearrangement of portions of Attalla Iron & Steel Co.’s Addition to Attalla, according to the map of said R. L. McClain Rearrangement recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 239, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the records of the Probate Court. The property will be sold without warrant, or recourse, express or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the property and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in the property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An Attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

s/David C. Livingston

By: David C. Livingston

Attorney for Mortgagee

P.O. Box 1621

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 546-9300

June 5, 12, and 19, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jonathon K Dawson, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Mortgage Solutions of Colorado, LLC, its successors and assigns dated March 14, 2022; said mortgage being recorded on March 16, 2022 as Instrument No. 3537195 as having been modified by an agreement recorded as Instrument No. 3580434 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Mortgage Solutions of Colorado, LLC D/B/A Mortgage Solutions Financial by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3556790 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Mortgage Solutions of Colorado, LLC D/B/A Mortgage Solutions Financial, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on July 8, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

COMMENCE AT AN EXISTING 2” PIPE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) IN SECTION TWENTY-ONE (21), TOWNSHIP ELEVEN (11) SOUTH, RANGE SIX (6) EAST OF HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA AND RUN DUE EAST, ALONG THE NORTH LINE THEREOF 300.00 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 02 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 14 SECONDS EAST, PARALLEL TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY, 299.91 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 02 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 14 SECONDS EAST, PARALLEL TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY, 202.89 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 63 DEGREES 22 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST, 34.73 FEET TO A POINT IN THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SMITH DRIVE (60’ R/W); THENCE RUN SOUTH 02 DEGREES 03 MINUTES 56 SECONDS EAST, ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID RIGHT OF WAY 35.78 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 83 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 50 SECONDS WEST, LEAVING SAID RIGHT OF WAY, 35.78 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 48 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 06 SECONDS WEST, 108.24 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 05 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST, 103.00 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SMITH DRIVE (50’ R/W); THENCE RUN NORTH 85 DEGREES 13 MINUTES 08 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY, 200.54 FEET TO A POINT IN THE WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY; THENCE RUN NORTH 02 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 14 SECONDS WEST, LEAVING SAID RIGHT OF WAY AND ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY, 385.76 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE LANDS DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK “1318”, PAGE 229, PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 27 SECONDS EAST, LEAVING SAID WEST FORTY LINE AND ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID 1318/229, 300.02 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID PROPERTY BEING A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) IN SECTION TWENTY-ONE (21), TOWNSHIP ELEVEN (11) SOUTH, RANGE SIX (6) EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ALSO: COMMENCE AT AN EXISTING 2” PIPE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTH-EAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) IN SECTION TWENTY-ONE (21), TOWNSHIP ELEVEN (11) SOUTH, RANGE SIX (6) EAST OF HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA AND RUN DUE EAST, ALONG THE NORTH LINE THEREOF 300.00 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 02 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 14 SECONDS WEST, LEAVING SAID NORTH LINE AND PARALLEL TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY, 299.91 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 02 DEGREES 8 MINUTES 14 SECONDS EAST, PARALLEL TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY, 202.89 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 63 DEGREES 22 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST, 34.73 FEET TO A POINT IN THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SMITH DRIVE (60’ R/W); THENCE RUN NORTH 02 DEGREES 03 MINUTES 56 SECONDS WEST, ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID RIGHT OF WAY, 187.24 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 27 SECONDS WEST, LEAVING SAID RIGHT OF WAY, 31.86 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PROPERTY BEING A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) IN SECTION TWENTY-ONE (21), TOWNSHIP ELEVEN (11) SOUTH, RANGE SIX (6) EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 135 Smith Drive, Gadsden, AL 35904.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. Bidders must perform their own due diligence. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

ATTENTION ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS: On March 1, 2026, the data collection and reporting requirements under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) new Anti-Money Laundering Rule (the “Rule”), found at 89 FR 70258, went into effect. The Rule applies to certain residential real estate sale transactions (including nonjudicial foreclosures) where the transfer is to a legal entity or trust, and which includes cash purchases, private financing or financing provided by an institution not subject to a federal Anti-Money Laundering or Suspicion Activity Report requirement. As part of this Rule, purchasers and sellers are required to provide additional information and documentation about themselves, their legal entities, and the source of funds used in the reportable transaction, if applicable.* The collection of this information and documentation is required to comply with the Rule’s federal reporting requirements, if applicable. This notice is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. You are encouraged to consult with your own independent legal counsel if you have questions about how the FinCEN Anti-Money Laundering Rule affects your transaction and whether your transaction is reportable.

* The Rule is the subject of ongoing litigation in several jurisdictions. We suggest that you seek your own legal counsel if you have questions about the status of the Rule and its applicability to your sale, if any.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage, and (3) to confirmation that the successful bidder has timely provided all information required for reporting under the Rule, 89 FR 70258, if applicable.

MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS OF COLORADO, LLC D/B/A MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS FINANCIAL

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 26-08444AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

June 5, 12, and 19, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Ronald Shane Cornutt was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/01/2026 over the Estate of Mamie Jeanette Morgan, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 5, 12, and 19, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Vanessa Elaine Roberts was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/02/2026 over the Estate of Janice Elaine Coker, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 5, 12, and 19, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Karen Wood was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/30/2026 to the Estate of Hershel Glendon Nelson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 5, 12, and 19, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Walter Joe James, III. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/12/2026 to the Estate of Glenda Gail Tingle, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 5, 12, and 19, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Gilbert A. Lane, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/30/2026 to the Estate of Dorothy Marie Watts Lane, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all per-sons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 5, 12, and 19, 2026

___________

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF: POOLE, JAMES

DECEASED.

You will take notice that a Petition for Disposition of Remains filed by London Pearce, for the disposition of the remains of James Poole, who passed from this life and stepped into eternity on the 1st day of April, 2026, is set to be heard on the Wednesday, June 10th at 9:30 a.m. in Judge Hassell’s courtroom, alleging that there are no known next of kin to take custody of the remains of the Decedent.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this matter or desire to take custody of the remains of the Decedent of the proper disposition, you must file a written response within two (2) days of the last publication herein with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901.

DONE THIS THE 4th DAY OF June, 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 5, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 2024-00719

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF CHRISTOPHER DWAYNE DAY,

DECEASED.

TO: All Creditors, heirs or distributees, and all other persons interested in the Estate of Christopher Dwayne Day, deceased

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Brianna Day, as Personal Representative of the Estate

of Christopher Dwayne Day, filed a Report of Insolvency on the 28th day of April, 2026.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 29th day of June, 2026 at 2:30 p.m., when said report will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have,

why the Report of Insolvency should be denied.

DONE THIS THE 2nd DAY OF June 2026

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

June 5, 12, and 19, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: TED WARD, INCAPACITATED

Case #: I-353

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO SELL REAL PROPERTY was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 29TH day of JUNE 2026 at 1:30p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 27TH DAY OF MAY 2026

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

June 5, 12, and 19, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: CLIFFORD EISENMAN, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2026-312

TO: Kelly Mason, Tim Schoenfeld, Brent Whitman and any unknown family, whose wherea-bouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 6th day of JULY 2026 at 1:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 27TH DAY OF MAY 2026

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

June 5, 12, and 19, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: MARK HICKS, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2026-250

TO: Marissa Fowler-Hicks, Frances Fowler, Nicholas Hicks, John Hicks and any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 27TH day of JULY 2026 at 1:00 m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 28TH DAY OF MAY 2026

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 5, 12, and 19, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF EVA JANICE JENKINS, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2026-00165

TO: JOHN ROBIN SMITH; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to be in the Last Will and Testament of Eva Janice Jenkins, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 29th day of July, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Eva Janice Jenkins, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

DONE THIS THE 2nd DAY OF June 2026

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

June 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2026

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.:2026-00191

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF: WAYNE NAQUIN, JR. and RANI PLAISANCE NAQUIN.

TO: Unknown father

Address unknown

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to Brooklyn Naquin has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) named above alleging that the identity and/or whereabouts of the biological father of said minor child are unknown and have not been disclosed to the Court. The minor child’s date of birth is 04/15/2025. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this notice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Scott Stewart, Esquire

750 Forrest Avenue, Suite 213 Gadsden, AL 35901

Given under my hand this the 21st day of May 2026

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

May 29, June 5, 12, and 19, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

LUIS ERAZO and YURY SUAREZ,

Plaintiffs,vs.

CV-2022-900179

TIMOTHY GOODE,

BELINDA BEECH,

EMMA HAZLEWOOD,

RICHARD MARCUS GOODE, III, et al. Defendants.

The Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, and any other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described below, must answer Plaintiffs’ Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

The subject property is described as follows:

Lot Number Four (4), Lot Number Five (5) and part of Lot Number Three (3) described as beginning at a point where the dividing line between Lot Numbers Three (3) and Four (4) intersects the Northeast line of Reynolds Circle, and from thence run in a Northwesterly direction and along the Southwest line of Lot Number Three (3) a distance of 7 feet; thence in a Northeasterly direction and in a direct line to the Northeast line of Lot Number Three (3) at a point where the Southeast line of Lot Number Three (3) intersects the same; thence in a Southwesterly direction an along the Southeast line of Lot Number Three (3) to the point of beginning; all in Reynolds Street Addition, according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 305, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

The address of the subject property is 800 Reynolds Circle, Gadsden, AL 35901. The PIN for the subject property is 35176.

Done the 3rd day of June, 2026.

/s/GEORGE C.DAY, JR

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Joshua B. Sullivan

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: 256-547-7200

June 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.:

CV-2026-00032

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v. BUDDY C. JACKSON, deceased; ELZATER JACKSON, deceased; W. CHARLES JACKSON, as the Personal Representative of the Estate of BUDDIE C. JACKSON; GLENDFORD JACKSON, deceased; ELFIDO OVALLE, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Elfido Ovalle, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; EULALIA TOMAS, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Eulalia Tomas, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; GLENDA JACKSON, if alive whereabouts un-known, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Glenda Jackson, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; W. CHARLES JACKSON, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of W. Charles Jackson, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; DAVID L. JACKSON, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of David L. Jackson, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; DORIS A. JACKSON, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Doris A. Jackson, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; VANESSA JACKSON AUSTIN, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Vanessa Jackson Austin, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA; FIRST EDUCATORS CREDIT UNION; that parcel of real property located at 516 Evans Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and having a legal description of: A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the North Line of Lot No. 13 in the Cummins Addition as shown by Map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 269, Probate Office, which said point is 75 feet Easterly, measured along the North line of said lot. From the Northwest corner thereof, said point also being the Northeast corner of that certain tract or parcel of land sold and conveyed by Clifford F. Ackerson and his wife, Gertrude V. Ackerson to Henry Williams and wife, Ester Williams, by Deed dated Oct. 22nd, 1948 and recorded in Book 401, Page 121, Probate Office; thence in a Easterly direction along the North line of said Lot No. 13 a distance of 55 Feet to the Northeast corner of said Lot No. 13; thence to the right at an angle of 99 degrees 51 minutes, forming an interior angle of 80 degrees and 09 minutes and run in a Southerly direction along the East lines of Lots No. 13 and 15 in said addition, a distance of 48 feet to a point; thence to the right at an angle of 84 degrees and 03 minutes, forming an interior angle of 95 degrees and 57 minutes, and run in a Westerly or Northwesterly, direction a distance of 57.3 feet to a point in the East line of said Williams Tract; thence in a Northerly Direction parallel with the West line of said Lot No. 13 and along the East line of said Williams, a distance of 44.5 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing portions of Lots No. 13 and 15 in the Cummins Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 269, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements thereon. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record , and known as Parcel ID No. 15-02-04-2-000-150.000 PPIN: 33311; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO BUDDY C. JACKSON. ELZATER JACKSON, W CHARLES JACKSON, PERSONAL REPRE-SENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF BUDDIE C. JACKSON; ELFIDO OVALLE; EULALIA TOMAS; GLENDFORD JACKSON; W. CHARLES JACKSON; GLENDA S. JACKSON; VAESSA JACKSON AUSTIN; DAVID L. JACKSON; DORIS A. JACKSON; FIRST EDUCATORS CREDIT UNION; CITY OF GADSDEN; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 12, 2026, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the North Line of Lot No. 13 in the Cummins Addition as shown by Map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 269, Probate Office, which said point is 75 feet Easterly, measured along the North line of said lot. From the Northwest corner thereof, said point also being the Northeast corner of that certain tract or parcel of land sold and conveyed by Clifford F. Ackerson and his wife, Gertrude V. Ackerson to Henry Williams and wife, Ester Williams, by Deed dated Oct. 22nd, 1948 and recorded in Book 401, Page 121, Probate Office; thence in a Easterly direction along the North line of said Lot No. 13 a distance of 55 Feet to the Northeast corner of said Lot No. 13; thence to the right at an angle of 99 degrees 51 minutes, forming an interior angle of 80 degrees and 09 minutes and run in a Southerly direction along the East lines of Lots No. 13 and 15 in said addition, a distance of 48 feet to a point; thence to the right at an angle of 84 degrees and 03 minutes, forming an interior angle of 95 degrees and 57 minutes, and run in a Westerly or Northwesterly, direction a distance of 57.3 feet to a point in the East line of said Williams Tract; thence in a Northerly Direction parallel with the West line of said Lot No. 13 and along the East line of said Williams, a distance of 44.5 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing portions of Lots No. 13 and 15 in the Cummins Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 269, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements thereon.

Property Address: 516 Evans Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 4, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. in Judge Brynn Crain’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 21st day of May, 2026.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

May 29, June 5 and 12, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.:

CV-2026-00033

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v. GEORGE WRIGHT, deceased; GERTRUDE WRIGHT, deceased; GEORGE WRIGHT, JR., deceased; MILLICENT E. SWIFT-WRIGHT, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Millicent E. Swift-Wright, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; GEORGE ANTHONY WRIGHT, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of George Anthony Wright, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; JEFFREY EDWARD WRIGHT, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Jeffrey Edward Wright, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; that parcel of real property located at 515 Kyle Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and having a legal description of: A lot described as beginning at the northwest corner of Lot Number 11, and from thence run in a southerly direction and along the easterly line thereof a distance of 50 feet to the southwest corner of said lot Number 11; thence in an easterly direction and along the South line of said lot Number 11 a distance of 75 feet; thence northerly and parallel with the west line of said Lot Number 11 a distance of 50 feet to a point in the north line thereof; thence in a westerly direction and along said north line a distance of 75 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing a portion of Lot Number Eleven (11) in the Cummins Addition according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 269, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record , and known as Parcel ID No. 10-08-33-3-000-372.000 PPIN: 17009; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO GEORGE WRIGHT; GERTRUDE WRIGHT; GEORGE WRIGHT, JR.; MILLICENT E. SWIFT-WRIGHT; GEORGE ANTHONY WRIGHT; JEFFREY EDWARD WRIGHT; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 12, 2026, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

A lot described as beginning at the northwest corner of Lot Number 11, and from thence run in a southerly direction and along the easterly line thereof a distance of 50 feet to the southwest corner of said lot Number 11; thence in an easterly direction and along the South line of said lot Number 11 a distance of 75 feet; thence northerly and parallel with the west line of said Lot Number 11 a distance of 50 feet to a point in the north line thereof; thence in a westerly direction and along said north line a distance of 75 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing a portion of Lot Number Eleven (11) in the Cummins Addition according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 269, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

Property Address: 515 Kyle Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 5, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. in Judge Sonny Steen’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 21st day of May, 2026.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

May 29, June 5 and 12, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.:

CV-2026-00034

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v. FOY HOSKINS, deceased; EARLENE HOSKINS, deceased; GLENN HOSKINS; BRYAN HOSKINS; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; that parcel of real property located at 0 Louise Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901 and having a legal description of: Lots Number Five (5), and Seven (7), in Rearrangement of West Half of Block 4 of Brainard R. Pegram Trustee Subdivision, according to the map of said rearrangement recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 201, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. Said property is conveyed subject to the rights of Alabama Power Company as shown in Book 5-Y, Page 182, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record , and known as Parcel ID No. 10-07-36-2-000-025.002 PPIN: 15632; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO FOY HOSKINS; EARLENE HOSKINS; GLENN HOSKINS; BRYAN HOSKINS; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 12, 2026, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lots Number Five (5), and Seven (7), in Rearrangement of West Half of Block 4 of Brainard R. Pegram Trustee Subdivision, according to the map of said rearrangement recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 201, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. Said property is conveyed subject to the rights of Alabama Power Company as shown in Book 5-Y, Page 182, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property Address: 0 Louise Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 22, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. in Judge George Days’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 21st day of May, 2026

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

May 29, June 5 and 12, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.:

CV-2026-00035

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v. BILLY R. BROWN, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Billy R. Brown, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; JAMES F. JOHNSON if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of James F. Johnson, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA; that parcel of real property located at 1613 Cooper Street, Gadsden, AL 35904 and having a legal description of: Lot Number Twenty-one (21) in Rebecca Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “D” Page 59, Probate Office, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama, subject to the rights, if any of the Southern Natural Gas Company as described in Deed Record “4-Z”, Page 576, Probate Office, and being subject to the rights of Alabama Power Company as described in Record Book “343”, Page 485, in said Probate Office. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record , and known as Parcel ID No. 15-04-17-0-001-053.000 PPIN: 40457; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO BILLY R. BROWN; JAMES F. JOHNSON; CITY OF GADSDEN; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 12, 2026, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot Number Twenty-one (21) in Rebecca Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “D” Page 59, Probate Office, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama, subject to the rights, if any of the Southern Natural Gas Company as described in Deed Record “4-Z”, Page 576, Probate Office, and being subject to the rights of Alabama Power Company as described in Record Book “343”, Page 485, in said Probate Office.

Property Address: 1613 Cooper Street, Gadsden, AL 35904

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 5, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. in Judge Cody Robinson’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 21st day of May, 2026.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

May 29, June 5 and 12, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.:

CV-2026-00036

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v. C.E. LOFTIS, JR., deceased; EDDIE LOFTIS, deceased; BRENDA WEST, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Brenda West, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; JOANNA THOMPSON; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA; ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; that parcel of real property located at 418 Princeton Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and having a legal description of: Commencing 50 feet from the Southwest corner of Lot Number 62, East as a starting point, thence along the public road 100 feet, to the Southeast corner of said Lot 62, thence North along the line of said Lot 62, 303 feet to the Northeast corner of said lot, thence West along the North line of said lot, 30 feet, thence South 303 feet to the beginning point and being a part of lot 62, of the India Sutherlin Estate as shown by map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book C, page 311 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama said property being and lying in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama; Less and except a lot or parcel of land commencing at the Southeast corner of Lot 62, and running North 148 feet, as a starting point; thence North along the Public road 155 feet to the Northeast corner of said Lot 62, thence West 30 feet, thence South 150 feet, thence East 80 feet to the point of beginning and being a part of Lot 62 in the India Sutherlin Estate as shown by map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book C, page 311 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said property being and lying in the County of Etowah and State of Alabama.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

A part of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 35, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, identified as Tract No. 67 on Project No ACSTPAA-0137(013) in Etowah County, Alabama and being more fully described as follows:

Commencing at the SW corner of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 Section 35, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, thence North 60 degrees 8 minutes 35 seconds East a distance of 362.07 feet to a point that is 110 feet Southerly of and at right angles to the centerline of said project at Station 141+15.47; thence following the curvature thereof an arc distance of 184.69 feet (said arc having a chord bearing of North 87 degrees 21 minutes 26 seconds East, a counter clockwise direction, a chord distance of 184.64 feet and a radius of 2402.00 feet), to the grantor’s West property line, which is the point of beginning; thence following the curvature thereof an arc distance of 61.10 feet (said arc having a chord bearing of North 84 degrees 09 minutes 28 seconds East, a counter clockwise direction, a chord distance 0161.04 feet and a radius of 2402.00 feet) to a point that is 110 feet Southerly of and at right angles to said centerline at Station 143+50; thence South 54 degrees 30 minutes 28 seconds East a distance of 62.19 feet to a point that is 50 feet Westerly of and at right angles to the centerline of Auburn Avenue at Station 25+00; thence South 18 degrees 35 minutes 54 seconds East a distance of 108.04 feet to a point on the Northerly right of way of Princeton Avenue said point being 40 Westerly of and at right angles to the centerline of Auburn Avenue at Station 26+07.58’ thence North 89 degrees 47 minutes 24 seconds East and along said right of way a distance of 28.23 feet to a point on the Westerly right of way of Auburn Street; thence North 13 degrees 48 minutes 46 seconds West and along said right of way a distance of 161.06 feet; thence North 89 degrees 51 minutes 55 seconds West a distance 01135.86 feet; thence South 0 degrees 25 minutes 24 seconds East a distance of 24.26 feet; to the point and place of beginning. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record , and known as Parcel ID No. 10-07-35-2-000-067.000 PPIN: 15067; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO C.E. LOFTIS, JR.; EDDIE LOFTIS; BRENDA WEST; JOANN THOMPSON; ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE CITY OF GADSDEN; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 12, 2026, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Commencing 50 feet from the Southwest corner of Lot Number 62, East as a starting point, thence along the public road 100 feet, to the Southeast corner of said Lot 62, thence North along the line of said Lot 62, 303 feet to the Northeast corner of said lot, thence West along the North line of said lot, 30 feet, thence South 303 feet to the beginning point and being a part of lot 62, of the India Sutherlin Estate as shown by map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book C, page 311 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama said property being and lying in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama; Less and except a lot or parcel of land commencing at the Southeast corner of Lot 62, and running North 148 feet, as a starting point; thence North along the Public road 155 feet to the Northeast corner of said Lot 62, thence West 30 feet, thence South 150 feet, thence East 80 feet to the point of beginning and being a part of Lot 62 in the India Sutherlin Estate as shown by map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book C, page 311 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said property being and lying in the County of Etowah and State of Alabama.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

A part of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 35, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, identified as Tract No. 67 on Project No ACSTPAA-0137(013) in Etowah County, Alabama and being more fully described as follows:

Commencing at the SW corner of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 Section 35, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, thence North 60 degrees 8 minutes 35 seconds East a distance of 362.07 feet to a point that is 110 feet Southerly of and at right angles to the centerline of said project at Station 141+15.47; thence following the curvature thereof an arc distance of 184.69 feet (said arc having a chord bearing of North 87 degrees 21 minutes 26 seconds East, a counter clockwise direction, a chord distance of 184.64 feet and a radius of 2402.00 feet), to the grantor’s West property line, which is the point of beginning; thence following the curvature thereof an arc distance of 61.10 feet (said arc having a chord bearing of North 84 degrees 09 minutes 28 seconds East, a counter clockwise direction, a chord distance 0161.04 feet and a radius of 2402.00 feet) to a point that is 110 feet Southerly of and at right angles to said centerline at Station 143+50; thence South 54 degrees 30 minutes 28 seconds East a distance of 62.19 feet to a point that is 50 feet Westerly of and at right angles to the centerline of Auburn Avenue at Station 25+00; thence South 18 degrees 35 minutes 54 seconds East a distance of 108.04 feet to a point on the Northerly right of way of Princeton Avenue said point being 40 Westerly of and at right angles to the centerline of Auburn Avenue at Station 26+07.58’ thence North 89 degrees 47 minutes 24 seconds East and along said right of way a distance of 28.23 feet to a point on the Westerly right of way of Auburn Street; thence North 13 degrees 48 minutes 46 seconds West and along said right of way a distance of 161.06 feet; thence North 89 degrees 51 minutes 55 seconds West a distance 01135.86 feet; thence South 0 degrees 25 minutes 24 seconds East a distance of 24.26 feet; to the point and place of beginning.

Property Address: 418 Princeton Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 4, 2026 at 9:15 a.m. in Judge Brynn Crain’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 21st day of May, 2026.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

May 29, June 5 and 12, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.:

CV-2026-00037

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v. W.C. ROBERTSON, deceased; VERA ROBERTSON, deceased; RICKY ROBERTSON, deceased; LARRY ROBERTSON, deceased; MARTHA HEATH, as the personal representative of the Estate of Vera Robertson; MARTHA JEAN ROBERTSON DENSON, if alive whereabouts un-known, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Martha Jean Robertson Denson, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; GLENDA ROBERTSON, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Glenda Robertson, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; VALERIE GALBREATH; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; that parcel of real property located at 306 Princeton Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901 and having a legal description of: Lot Number Thirteen (13) in Block Number Ten (10) of North Highland Addition to the City of Gadsden according to the map thereof recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama in Vol. “B”, Page 61, said property lying and being situated in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record , and known as Parcel ID No. 10-07-35-2-000-078.000 PPIN: 15080; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO W.C. ROBERTSON; VERA ROBERTSON; MARTHA JEAN ROBERTSON DENSON; GLENDA JANE ROBERTSON; RICKY ROBERTSON; LARRY ROBERTSON; VALERIE GALBREATH; MARTH HEATH, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF VERA ROBERTSTON; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 12, 2026, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot Number Thirteen (13) in Block Number Ten (10) of North Highland Addition to the City of Gadsden according to the map thereof recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama in Vol. “B”, Page 61, said property lying and being situated in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property Address: 306 Princeton Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 5, 2026 at 10:15 a.m. in Judge Sonny Steen’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 21st day of May, 2026.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

May 29, June 5 and 12, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.:

CV-2026-00038

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v. HELEN DUKE HESTER, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Helen Duke Hester, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; RODGER DALE DUKE, deceased; MARSHA DUKE CHAPMAN, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Marhsa Duke Chapman, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; LINDA DUKE EADS, deceased; CHRIS DUKE, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Chris Duke, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; CRAIG DUKE, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Craig Duke, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA; that parcel of real property located at 220 Presley Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901 and having a legal description of: Lot Number Four (4) in Block Number One (1) in Presley Addition, being a resurvey and resubdivision of Lots 68, 70, and 71 of the India Sutherlin estate, according to the map or plat of said Presley Addition as same appears of record in Plat Book “D”, page 215, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being situated in Etowah County, Alabama. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record , and known as Parcel ID No. 10-07-35-2-000-003.000 PPIN: 14992; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO HELEN DUKE HESTER; RODGER DALE DUKE; MARSHA DUKE CHAPMAN; LINDA DUKE; CRAIG DUKE; CHRIS DUKE; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 12, 2026, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot Number Four (4) in Block Number One (1) in Presley Addition, being a resurvey and resubdivision of Lots 68, 70, and 71 of the India Sutherlin estate, according to the map or plat of said Presley Addition as same appears of record in Plat Book “D”, page 215, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being situated in Etowah County, Alabama.

Property Address: 220 Presley Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 5, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. in Judge Sonny Steen’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 21stday of May, 2026.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

May 29, June 5 and 12, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.:

CV-2026-00039

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v. JOHN HAWKINS, deceased; WILLIS HAWKINS, deceased; TISHA JONES, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Tisha Jones, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; SHARISE JONES, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Sharise Jones, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA; that parcel of real property located at 513 Kyle Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and having a legal description of: A lot described as beginning at the Northwest corner of Lot Number 13 and from thence run in an Easterly direction and along the North line of said Lot Number 13 a distance of 75 feet; thence in a Southerly direction and parallel with the West lines of Lots Numbered 13 and 15 a distance of 51.5 feet; thence to the right at an angle of 88 degrees and run in a Northwesterly direction and in a direct line a distance of 73 feet to a point in the West line of said Lot Number 13; thence Northerly and along the West line of said Lot Number 13 a distance of 36.5 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing portions of Lot Numbers Thirteen (13) and Fifteen (15) in the Cummings Addition according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 269, Probate Office, lying and being in Gadsden, Alabama, Etowah County, together with all improvements located thereon. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record , and known as Parcel ID No. 15-02-04-2-000-151.000 PPIN: 33312; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO JOHN HAWKINS; WILLIS HAWKINS; TISHA JONES; SHARISE JONES; CITY OF GADSDEN; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 12, 2026, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

A lot described as beginning at the Northwest corner of Lot Number 13 and from thence run in an Easterly direction and along the North line of said Lot Number 13 a distance of 75 feet; thence in a Southerly direction and parallel with the West lines of Lots Numbered 13 and 15 a distance of 51.5 feet; thence to the right at an angle of 88 degrees and run in a Northwesterly direction and in a direct line a distance of 73 feet to a point in the West line of said Lot Number 13; thence Northerly and along the West line of said Lot Number 13 a distance of 36.5 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing portions of Lot Numbers Thirteen (13) and Fifteen (15) in the Cummings Addition according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 269, Probate Office, lying and being in Gadsden, Alabama, Etowah County, together with all improvements located thereon.

Property Address: 513 Kyle Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 5, 2026 at 8:45 a.m. in Judge George Day’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 21st day of May, 2026.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

May 29, June 5 and 12, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.:

CV-2026-00040

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v. STACEY THOMAS, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Stacey Thomas, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; JOHN WILLIAMS, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of John Williams, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; that parcel of real property located at 518 Evans Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901 and having a legal description of: A lot described as beginning at the Northeast corner of Lot Number 11 and from thence run in a Southerly direction and along the East line thereof a distance of 50 feet to the Southeast corner of said Lot Number 11; thence in a Westerly direction and along the South line there-of a distance of 55 feet; thence Northerly and parallel with the East line of said Lot Number 11 a distance of 50 feet to the North line thereof; thence Easterly and along said Lot line a distance of 55 feet to the point of beginning and embracing a portion of Lot Number 11 in Cummins Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book A, page 269, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record , and known as Parcel ID No. 10-08-33-3-000-371.000 PPIN: 17008; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO STACEY THOMAS; JOHN WILLIAMS; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 12, 2026, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

A lot described as beginning at the Northeast corner of Lot Number 11 and from thence run in a Southerly direction and along the East line thereof a distance of 50 feet to the Southeast corner of said Lot Number 11; thence in a Westerly direction and along the South line there-of a distance of 55 feet; thence Northerly and parallel with the East line of said Lot Number 11 a distance of 50 feet to the North line thereof; thence Easterly and along said Lot line a distance of 55 feet to the point of beginning and embracing a portion of Lot Number 11 in Cummins Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book A, page 269, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property Address: 518 Evans Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 4, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. in Judge Brynn Crain’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 21st day of May, 2026.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

May 29, June 5 and 12, 2026

___________

PUBLIC HEARING

The City Council of the City of Rainbow City, Alabama, will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 8, 2026, at 5:00 p.m., at the Rainbow City Municipal Building located at 3700 Rainbow Drive, to consider the adoption of a resolution authorizing an Economic Development Agreement with GFL Environmental located at 100 Catalyst Drive (Lumley Road Industrial Park) in Rainbow City, Alabama. This existing business proposes having a capital investment of $9,000,000 This new business will increase the need for new employees, increase payroll, and sales tax. The owner has requested financial assistance from the City of Rainbow City to make this proposed project feasible. The City of Rainbow City proposes to grant a one-time donation of chert not to exceed 200 triaxle loads with a value of $14,000.00. GFL Environmental will be responsible for hauling the chert and the Rainbow City Street Department will load the chert. The city represents and warrants to the Company that it has the power under the constitution and laws, and amendment 772, of the State of Alabama to grant this incentive. You are invited to be present at the public hearing and express your opinion on the proposed agreement and whether it serves a valid and sufficient public purpose. The City of Rainbow is committed to making meetings accessible to all. If you need accommodation, please contact Beth Lee at least 24 hours before the meeting.

Joe Taylor, Mayor

Beth Lee, City Clerk

June 5, 2026

___________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS STATE-FUNDED

PROJECT NO. IAR-028-000-004

CITY OF RAINBOW CITY

ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Rainbow City at 3700 Rainbow Dr, Rainbow City, AL 35906, until Monday, June 29, 2026 at 10:00am CST and at that time publicly opened for constructing the following:

Base and pave of an industrial access road from Lumley Road to SMD Steel Facility

For the City of Rainbow City, PROJECT NO. IAR-028-000-004

The bracket estimate on this project is from $800,000 to $950,000. This bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award the contract. The principal items of work are approximately as follows:

446 Borrow Excavation (Loose Truckbed Measurement), Per Cubic Yard

12397 Roadbed Processing, Per Square Yard

10507 Crushed Agg Base Course, Type B, Plant Mixed 6” Compacted Thickness, Per Square Yard

815 SuperPave Bituminous Concrete Wearing Surface Layer ½” Max Agg Size Mix Esal C/D, Per Ton

963 SuperPave Bituminous Concrete Upper Binder Layer 3/4” Max Agg Size Mix Esal C/D, Per Ton

The entire project shall be completed in thirty (30) working days.

To be eligible for consideration, bids must be submitted on complete original proposals made available by the owner. Bid documents (including plans and proposals) are available at Three Notch Group, Inc., 515 Locust Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901(256) 543-9431, upon payment of a refundable (if plans are returned in reusable condition within 10 days of bid opening) deposit of $250. Checks shall be made payable to Three Notch Group. PDF electronic copies are available via email at no cost to the bidder. Bid documents will be mailed only upon receipt of deposit. No bid documents will be distributed later than 24 hours prior to the scheduled opening of bids.

A cashier’s check (drawn on an Alabama bank) or bid bond for 5% of the amount bid (maximum

Of $10,000.00) and made payable to the City of Rainbow City must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

In accordance with Section 34-8-8. Code of Alabama as amended, “all owners, architects, and engineers receiving bids pursuant to this chapter shall require the person, firm or corporation to include his or her current license number on the bid.” It also states that “…it will be necessary for him or her to show evidence of license before his or her bid is considered.”

Proposals will be issued only to and accepted from contractors on the Alabama Department of Transportation’s (ALDOT) List of Pre-Qualified Contractors. The award of the contract will be made only to a contractor who has a valid certification of qualification from ALDOT as required by state law and will not be made to any bidder who is considered by ALDOT to be disqualified from bidding, or is an affiliate of or has a corporate officer, director, or principal owner who is a corporate officer, director, or owner of, another person who is presently disqualified by ALDOT. Further details and definitions regarding this provision are included in SECTION 102 of SPECIAL PROVISION 26-LPA-001 and ALDOT’s standard specifications.

Proof of insurance coverages of the types and amounts as set forth in the project specifications will be required of the contractor, and any and all subcontractors, prior to beginning work. The contractor will be required to perform work amounting to at least 30% of the total contract cost with his own organization.

This is a state-funded project through ALDOT. The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with all applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

Honorable Joe Taylor, Mayor

May 29, June 5, 12 and 19, 2026

____________

JOB COMPLETION

Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of completion for project IMI059(447) & IMI059(450), in Etowah County, Alabama. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on May 22 and ending on June 5, 2026. All claims should be filed at Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC

May 22, 29, and June 5, 2026

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 10:00am CST, Thursday, June 25, 2026 for Re-roofing Sardis School Entry: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Bid Documents may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 436 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. Bidders may receive digital documents from the Architect at no cost.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures, attended the mandatory prebid conference and have demonstrated the ability to provide 24/7/365 service with a main office within 60 miles driving distance of the project site as described in the pre-qualification package and/or Div 1 specifications and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 9am CST on Monday, June 15, 2026. Contractors seeking pre-qualification shall submit a printed AIA form A305 in duplicate.

A mandatory prebid conference shall be held on Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 10am CST at the project site.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

May 29, June 5, and 12, 2026

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 9:30am CST, Thursday, June 25, 2026 for Re-roofing Rainbow Middle School Cafeteria: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Bid Documents may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 436 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. Bidders may receive digital documents from the Architect at no cost.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures, attended the mandatory prebid conference and have demonstrated the ability to provide 24/7/365 service with a main office within 60 miles driving distance of the project site as described in the pre-qualification package and/or Div 1 specifications and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 9:00am CST on Monday, June 15, 2026. Contractors seeking pre-qualification shall submit a printed AIA form A305 in duplicate.

A mandatory prebid conference shall be held on Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 9:30am CST at the project site.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

May 29, June 5, and 12, 2026

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 9:00am CST, Thursday, June 25, 2026 for Re-roofing Gaston School Cafeteria: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Bid Documents may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 436 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. Bidders may receive digital documents from the Architect at no cost.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures, attended the mandatory prebid conference and have demonstrated the ability to provide 24/7/365 service with a main office within 60 miles driving distance of the project site as described in the pre-qualification package and/or Div 1 specifications and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 9am CST on Monday, June 15, 2026. Contractors seeking pre-qualification shall submit a printed AIA form A305 in duplicate.

A mandatory prebid conference shall be held on Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 9:00am CST at the project site.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

May 29, June 5, and 12, 2026

______________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Sealed proposals will be received by the City Clerk, City of Gadsden, Alabama, at the City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Room 411, Gadsden, Alabama until 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, June 30, 2026, for the 2026 LANDFILL COVER DIRT PROJECT, Bid Request No. 3646, located in the City of Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids submitted prior to the bid opening by mail shall be directed to “City Clerk, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0267” or in person delivered to the office of the City Clerk, Room 401, City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids will be publicly opened and read at the above time and place. Specifications and con-tract documents are open to the public for inspection at the City Hall. Electronic (pdf) specifications and contract documents can be distributed at no cost by contacting ecoak-ley@cityofgadsden.com. All bidders must be registered with the City of Gadsden Engineering Department in order to submit a bid. Bids received from unregistered bidders will be rejected.

The bidder shall file with his bid either a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, payable to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in Alabama, in an amount equal to the lesser of five percent (5%) of the bid or ten thousand ($10,000).

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any and all bids.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for the satisfactory Performance and Payment Bond or Bond in the amount required by Section 39-1-1(a), Code of Alabama 1975, and evidence of insurance as required by the bid documents within ten (10) days after being notified that he has been awarded the contract.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. The bidder must comply with all requirements of the public works bid law Section 39-2-1 et seq., Code of Alabama 1975.

Any bidder, whether a resident or non-resident of the State of Alabama, must comply with all applicable provisions of Section 34-8-1, et. seq., Code of Alabama, 1975, including requirements for licensing as a general contractor and the necessity to show evidence of license before the bid will be considered by the awarding authority. A current license number must be included on the bid.

This is a tax-exempt contract.

By signing this contract, the contracting parties affirm, for the duration of the agreement, that they will not violate federal immigration law or knowingly employ, hire for employment, or continue to employ an unauthorized alien within the state of Alabama. Furthermore, a contracting party found to be in violation of this provision shall be deemed in breach of the agreement and shall be responsible for all damages resulting therefrom.

Bidders must certify that they do not and will not maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that are segregated on a basis of race creed, color, sex, or national origin. Bidders must also certify they will make facilities handicap accessible to the extent required by law.

THE CITY GADSDEN, ALABAMA

Craig Ford, Mayor

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

June 5, 2026

___________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following units will be auctioned or otherwise disposed of on June 11, 2026 beginning at 9:00 a.m. on the premises of Stock It N Lock It Mini Storage located at 3403 Rainbow Parkway, Rainbow City, AL. 35906.

Shawntez Cash. Unit 195-G

Kristi Clark. Unit 151-F

Lauren Fowler. Unit 310-K

Wes Gwin. Units 95-D, 159-F, & 503-L

Kenneth Higdon Unit 136-E

Tonya Latham. Unit 225-I

Lance Langdale. Units 300-K & 302-K

Drew Owen. Unit 55-B

Tanqela Steward. Unit 416-I

Kristina Vaughan. Units 67-C, 76-C, & 209-H

Matthew Vonbartheld Unit 132-E

May 29 and June 5, 2026

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage units will be auctioned on June 10, 2026 beginning at 10:00 A.M. on the business premises of Southtowne Mini Warehouses, Southtowne is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, AL. 356906.

Marcia Hardney Unit 24C & 170

Brunson Assoc Unit 151

Brandon Garrard Unit 162

Lisa Turk Unit 184 & 533

Latonya Rutledge Unit 446

Penny Witcher Unit 468

Jessica Spears Unit 520

Joe Gielarowski Unit 577

Mary Butler Unit 581

Kenneth Womack Unit 609 & 640

Lynn Carson Unit 671

Fulton Smith Unit 692

Amber Smith Unit 707

Frankie Pollard Unit 792

Courtney Lumpkin Unit 797

Joshua Kilgore Unit 831

Donna Gregor Unit 13-8

Lauri Price Unit 28-1B

Ligaya Ferguson Unit 34-1A

Susan Black Unit 48-6

Lisa Rydel Unit 5A-8 & 5A-9

Barbara Mashburn Unit 13-12

Judith Gordon Moon Unit 13-25

Joseph Giamalva Unit 34-12

Katie Barcomb Unit 52-17

Lanalda Woods Unit 83-14

Latonya Rutledge Unit 211-32

Leon Taylor Unit 211-33

Sammy Satcher Unit M3

Angela Vaughn Unit 739 & 733

David Partridge Unit G15

Southtowne Mini Warehouses

199 Woodland Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

May 29 and June 5, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 07/20/2026 at 8:00 am.

2015 Chrysler 200

VIN: 1C3CCCBB8FN583535

Tommy Tows

1912 3rd Street

Attalla, AL. 35954

(256) 490-3715

May 29 and June 5, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 07/20/2026 at 8:00 am.

2014 Hyun Tucson

VIN: KM8JU3AG8EU945716

Tommy Tows

1912 3rd Street

Attalla, AL. 35954

(256) 490-3715

May 29 and June 5, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that the Kelton Wrecker LLC will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicles:

2005 BUICK RAINIER

VIN: 5GADS13S252207484

2006 HONDA ACCORD

VIN: 1HGCM72736A006562

The public auction will be held at Kelton Wrecker LLC located at 1625 Forrest Ave Gadsden AL 35901 at 8:00 AM on 06/30/2026. The seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low and may postpone the public auction until another time and place. In addition, the seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

June 5 and 12, 2026

_____________

VEHICLE NOTICE

In accordance with the Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Alabama Code Sections 32-13-1 through 32-13-8 notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties. The following motor vehicle will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder at 9:00 am, July 17, 2026 at Team One Toyota, Rainbow City, Alabama. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

2012 Toyota Scion

VIN# JTKKU4B40C1017974

Stephanie Gillilan

Attorney at Law

834 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 458-6515

June 5 and 12, 2026

_____________

LEGAL ZONING NOTICE

At a regular meeting of the City Council of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall, First Floor, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama on Tuesday, July 7, 2026 commencing at 10:00 a.m., a public hearing will be held to consider the adoption of an ordinance substantially as follows:

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that the Official Zoning Map of the City of Gadsden adopted by Ordinance No. O-36-25, as amended, is hereby fur-ther amended by Zoning classification district for the following described properties:

A request for Planning Approval for Rezoning property from (TR) Traditional Residential District to (NC) Neighborhood Center on several areas of property described below:

AREA:1 ( 3619-3101 Forrest Avenue)

COMMENCE AT THE NORTH EAST CORNER OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, GADSDEN, ALABAMA; THENCE, SOUTH 16° 20’ 29” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 2381.65 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 88° 18’ 54” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 385.48 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, WHOSE NORTHING IS 1280255.6744 AND WHOSE EASTING IS 589757.9742. FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE, SOUTH 88° 18’ 54” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 253.29 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 00° 45’ 02” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 15.03 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 88° 50’ 12” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 3281.94 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 87° 55’ 43” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 121.63 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 87° 48’ 59” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 1331.25 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 17° 20’ 55” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 226.55 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 87° 48’ 06” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 1327.42 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 29° 21’ 41” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 110.67 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 87° 47’ 31” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 2640.57 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 89° 10’ 21” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 465.70 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 88° 05’ 55” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 56.36 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A NON-TANGENTIAL CURVE, SAID CURVE TURNING TO THE RIGHT THROUGH 38° 18’ 26”, HAVING A RADIUS OF 610.15 FEET, AND WHOSE LONG CHORD BEARS SOUTH 70° 35’ 17” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 400.38 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 18.16 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. LESS AND EXCEPT ALL PORTIONS OF THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY LYING WITHIN ANY EXISTING PUBLIC RIGHTS-OF-WAY, WHETHER ESTABLISHED BY USE, DEDICATION, OR RECORDED INSTRUMENT.

AREA:2 (3600-3204 Blocks of Forrest Avenue)

COMMENCE AT THE NORTH EAST CORNER OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, GADSDEN, ALABAMA; THENCE, SOUTH 16° 20’ 29” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 2,683.82 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 88° 18’ 54” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 2,285.59 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, WHOSE NORTHING IS 1288085.2020 AND WHOSE EASTING IS 599181.6060. FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE, SOUTH 88° 48’ 32” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 852.31 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 88° 50’ 05” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 911.57 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 84° 53’ 12” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 50.43 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 87° 44’ 48” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 984.68 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 01° 38’ 12” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 139.00 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 87° 49’ 26” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 1044.68 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 88° 17’ 37” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 911.10 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 88° 57’ 07” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 852.04 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 01° 58’ 25” WEST A DISTANCE OF 141.95 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 9.01ACRES, MORE OR LESS. LESS AND EXCEPT ALL PORTIONS OF THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY LYING WITHIN ANY EXISTING PUBLIC RIGHTS-OF-WAY, WHETHER ESTABLISHED BY USE, DEDICATION, OR RECORDED INSTRUMENT.

AREA:3 2400-2200 of Railroad Ave and 2417-2000 Forrest Avenue)

COMMENCE AT THE NORTH WEST CORNER OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, GADSDEN, ALABAMA; THENCE, SOUTH 89° 31’ 29” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 2,206.36 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 00° 28’ 31” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 1,909.16 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, WHOSE NORTHING IS 1280625.0612 AND WHOSE EASTING IS 593003.8358. FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE, NORTH 87° 41’ 11” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 499.03 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 87° 40’ 53” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 60.02 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 87° 41’ 14” EAST FOR A DIS-TANCE OF 451.28 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 87° 41’ 02” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 60.02 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 87° 40’ 58” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 403.35 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 87° 42’ 34” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 55.00 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 87° 41’ 12” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 603.08 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 61° 08’ 39” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 67.16 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 87° 19’ 03” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 314.09 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 87° 19’ 18” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 339.12 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 88° 42’ 51” EAST FOR A DIS-TANCE OF 235.39 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 08° 02’ 47” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 396.59 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 01° 43’ 34” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 222.18 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 89° 14’ 09” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 405.66 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 85° 21’ 59” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 60.06 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 02° 08’ 46” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 274.21 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 88° 31’ 33” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 450.18 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 02° 08’ 15” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 290.29 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 89° 01’ 48” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 60.08 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 89° 02’ 02” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 151.76 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 89° 23’ 34” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 148.60 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 88° 10’ 17” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 149.09 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 87° 43’ 46” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 154.02 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 87° 42’ 34” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 55.00 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 87° 37’ 05” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 403.37 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 87° 37’ 05” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 59.99 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 87° 37’ 15” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 450.49 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 87° 22’ 03” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 60.00 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 87° 08’ 53” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 498.48 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 02° 18’ 17” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 142.77 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 02° 17’ 17” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 59.99 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 02° 18’ 24” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 139.38 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 02° 15’ 08” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 19.99 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 02° 17’ 56” WEST A DISTANCE OF 143.95 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 40.63 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. LESS AND EXCEPT ALL PORTIONS OF THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY LYING WITHIN ANY EXISTING PUBLIC RIGHTS-OF-WAY, WHETHER ESTABLISHED BY USE, DEDICATION, OR RECORDED INSTRUMENT.

AREA:4 (1500-1200 Blocks of Forrest Avenue)

COMMENCE AT THE NORTH WEST CORNER OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, GADSDEN, ALABAMA; THENCE, SOUTH 89° 31’ 29” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 6,721.65 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 00° 28’ 31” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 2,006.39 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, WHOSE NORTHING IS 1280490.3852 AND WHOSE EASTING IS 597518.1621. FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE, SOUTH 89° 14’ 36” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 919.24 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 88° 46’ 32” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 50.67 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 89° 14’ 41” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 1080.14 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 00° 14’ 12” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 174.71 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 14° 38’ 25” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 57.37 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 00° 12’ 41” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 97.87 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 89° 19’ 48” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 1125.11 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 86° 45’ 07” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 50.38 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 89° 19’ 44” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 862.59 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 00° 37’ 19” EAST A DISTANCE OF 329.45 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 15.45 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. LESS AND EXCEPT ALL PORTIONS OF THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY LYING WITHIN ANY EXISTING PUBLIC RIGHTS-OF-WAY, WHETHER ESTABLISHED BY USE, DEDICATION, OR RECORDED INSTRUMENT.

AREA:5 ( Parts of Forrest Ave in and around South 9th St, South 10th, South 11th streets and 3rd Avenue and Chestnut Street.

COMMENCE AT THE NORTH WEST CORNER OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, GADSDEN, ALABAMA; THENCE, SOUTH 89° 31’ 29” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 9,146.82 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 00° 28’ 31” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 2,453.16 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, WHOSE NORTHING IS 1280023.5227 AND WHOSE EASTING IS 599939.5483. FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE, SOUTH 65° 32’ 22” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 423.11 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 65° 33’ 03” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 60.01 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 65° 32’ 35” EAST FOR A DIS-TANCE OF 675.25 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 65° 31’ 20” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 60.02 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 65° 32’ 30” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 671.73 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 24° 15’ 00” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 350.51 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 24° 16’ 50” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 60.00 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 24° 14’ 55” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 401.10 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 89° 54’ 47” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 259.78 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 25° 07’ 04” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 55.19 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 09° 09’ 42” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 177.83 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 89° 41’ 19” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 151.28 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 09° 10’ 47” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 26.32 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 81° 20’ 00” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 70.32 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 05° 31’ 39” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 24.52 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 88° 34’ 58” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 26.52 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 08° 03’ 48” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 11.70 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 85° 36’ 58” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 41.33 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 09° 47’ 15” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 125.45 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 09° 47’ 51” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 50.71 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 10° 12’ 50” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 157.08 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 10° 14’ 58” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 12.17 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 10° 12’ 46” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 140.45 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 10° 11’ 39” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 60.80 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 10° 12’ 49” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 284.19 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 25° 43’ 29” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 60.02 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 65° 31’ 20” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 60.02 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 65° 31’ 11” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 674.33 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 65° 33’ 03” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 60.01 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 65° 31’ 11” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 423.11 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 24° 17’ 37” EAST A DISTANCE OF 349.84 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 24.79 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. LESS AND EXCEPT ALL PORTIONS OF THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY LYING WITHIN ANY EXISTING PUBLIC RIGHTS-OF-WAY, WHETHER ESTABLISHED BY USE, DEDICATION, OR RECORDED INSTRUMENT.

AREA:6 (Around Walnut Street, College Street, South 7th Street, Berea Avenue and South 8th Street)

COMMENCE AT THE NORTH WEST CORNER OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, GADSDEN, ALABAMA; THENCE, SOUTH 89° 31’ 29” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 11,071.76 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 00° 28’ 31” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 4,364.85 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, WHOSE NORTHING IS 1278095.9347 AND WHOSE EASTING IS 601848.5668. FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE, SOUTH 81° 10’ 51” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 140.80 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 45° 23’ 04” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 48.39 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 83° 15’ 31” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 631.37 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 42° 44’ 07” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 69.86 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 09° 05’ 58” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 97.09 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 81° 21’ 02” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 271.82 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 10° 34’ 22” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 64.01 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 13° 47’ 58” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 105.91 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 16° 26’ 09” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 151.67 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 08° 55’ 14” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 86.11 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 04° 16’ 12” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 51.55 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 01° 12’ 04” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 93.92 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 03° 32’ 43” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 66.06 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 88° 41’ 13” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 299.80 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 13° 21’ 05” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 59.25 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 11° 52’ 22” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 286.88 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 88° 38’ 45” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 801.01 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 88° 38’ 45” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 362.30 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 06° 22’ 53” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 45.76 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 09° 39’ 21” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 51.05 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 07° 34’ 54” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 47.99 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 00° 45’ 50” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 44.29 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 03° 09’ 11” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 152.10 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 02° 54’ 13” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 66.03 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 88° 42’ 04” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 40.53 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 88° 40’ 37” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 89.52 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 10° 01’ 41” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 159.70 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 88° 56’ 03” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 66.34 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 10° 18’ 43” EAST FOR A DIS-TANCE OF 239.73 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 80° 56’ 57” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 15.02 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 10° 12’ 40” EAST A DISTANCE OF 150.65 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 23.51 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.LESS AND EXCEPT ALL PORTIONS OF THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY LYING WITHIN ANY EXISTING PUBLIC RIGHTS-OF-WAY, WHETHER ESTABLISHED BY USE, DEDICATION, OR RECORDED INSTRUMENT.

AREA:7 ( 430, 425 Hoke Street, 1104 Litchfield Avenue and 921 Wilson Street).

COMMENCE AT THE NORTH EAST CORNER OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, GADSDEN, ALABAMA; THENCE, SOUTH 89° 31’ 29” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 7,948.40 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 00° 28’ 31” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 9,808.76 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, WHOSE NORTHING IS 1274422.2527 AND WHOSE EASTING IS 612701.4342. FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE, NORTH 83° 57’ 35” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 99.77 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 81° 47’ 55” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 99.47 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 06° 21’ 23” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 76.44 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 02° 33’ 35” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 53.63 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 01° 43’ 17” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 48.05 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 05° 59’ 51” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 42.39 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 09° 58’ 47” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 42.41 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 14° 29’ 01” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 53.00 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 18° 47’ 39” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 125.77 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 18° 50’ 50” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 504.75 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 17° 31’ 43” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 125.27 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A NONTANGENTIAL CURVE, SAID CURVE TURNING TO THE RIGHT THROUGH AN ANGLE OF 108° 24’ 56”, HAVING A RADIUS OF 56.13 FEET, AND WHOSE LONG CHORD BEARS NORTH 78° 56’ 57” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 91.06 FEET TO A POINT OF INTERSECTION WITH A NON-TANGENTIAL LINE. THENCE, SOUTH 49° 20’ 56” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 20.50 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 37° 49’ 52” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 18.78 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 27° 29’ 55” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 72.05 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A NONTANGENTIAL CURVE, SAID CURVE TURNING TO THE RIGHT THROUGH AN ANGLE OF 27° 52’ 19”, HAVING A RADIUS OF 178.22 FEET, AND WHOSE LONG CHORD BEARS SOUTH 10° 20’ 53” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 85.84 FEET TO A POINT OF INTERSECTION WITH A NON-TANGENTIAL LINE. THENCE, SOUTH 09° 14’ 13” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 641.39 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A NONTANGENTIAL CURVE, SAID CURVE TURNING TO THE LEFT THROUGH AN ANGLE OF 82° 06’ 24”, HAVING A RADIUS OF 248.42 FEET, AND WHOSE LONG CHORD BEARS SOUTH 39° 03’ 30” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 326.31 FEET TO A POINT OF INTERSECTION WITH A NON-TANGENTIAL LINE. THENCE, SOUTH 05° 00’ 33” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 89.05 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 05° 24’ 05” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 75.02 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 84° 36’ 06” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 40.62 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 06° 01’ 48” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 93.69 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 82° 00’ 56” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 113.14 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 79° 04’ 17” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 115.08 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 82° 42’ 52” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 146.69 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 05° 35’ 47” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 114.72 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 84° 35’ 27” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 24.66 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 05° 24’ 33” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 99.99 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 06° 31’ 13” WEST A DISTANCE OF 85.23 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 7.91 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.LESS AND EXCEPT ALL PORTIONS OF THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY LYING WITHIN ANY EXISTING PUBLIC RIGHTS-OF-WAY, WHETHER ESTABLISHED BY USE, DEDICATION, OR RECORDED INSTRUMENT.

Jenifer Smith, City Clerk

June 5 and 26, 2026