Legals for 6/06/2025 – 06/12/2025

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Shawniqua K. Patterson, as Mortgagor, to Plimpton Construction & Development, Inc., as Mortgagee, dated the 14th day of February, 2013, and recorded in Instrument Number 3381643, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

With the default of the said mortgagor, having continued to this date, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder between the legal hours of sale, on the 13th day of June, 2025, at the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Numbers 18-20, Block 8, Kentucky Addition #2, as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 210, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage, and will be made subject to the rights of redemption as provided by law.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.”

By: F. Michael Haney

INZER, HANEY, MCWHORTER & HANEY, LLC

Post Office Drawer 287

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 546-1656

May 23, 30, and June 6, 2025

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Torynce F Butler and Vanessa Butler, Husband and Wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Mortgage Solutions of Colorado, LLC, its successors and assigns dated November 6, 2020; said mortgage being recorded on November 9, 2020 as Instrument No. 3511382, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Selene Finance LP by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3583933, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Selene Finance LP, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on June 25, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number one (1), two (2) and three (3) in block number four (4) in the Ewing addition to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, as shown by the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, pages 396 and 397, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 207 Grant St, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

SELENE FINANCE LP

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-04836AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

May 23, 30, and June 6, 2025

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by SANDRA LOWERY CARROLL and TRACY LEE CARROLL, a married couple, on the 14th day of February 2020, to 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, as recorded in Instrument Number 3498956 in the office of the Probate Judge of Etowah County, Alabama; 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on June 25, 2025, the following described real and personal property situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at an existing railroad spike at the Northeast corner of the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 6, Township 11 South, Range 4 East of Huntsville Meridian and run N 88°09’00” W, along the North line thereof, 235.75 feet to the Northwest R/W of Bluff Road (80’ R/W); thence run S 77°09’54” W, leaving said North line and along said R/W, 109.78 feet to an existing 3/4” pipe; thence run S 75°31’38” W, along said R/W, 249.47 feet to the Point of Beginning of the property described herein; thence run the following chord bearings and distances along said R/W: S 72°13’26” W 79.89 feet; S 69°51’38” W 199.51 feet and S 65°57’20” W 148.65 feet to a point; thence run N 09°42’48” W, leaving said R/W, 420.00 feet to a point; thence run N 68°59’05” E 427.62 feet to a point; thence run S 09°42’54” E 419.70 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 6, Township 11 South, Range 4 East and the SW 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 31, Township 10 South, Range 4 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2020 Fleetwood 68’ x 28’ manufactured home, Serial No. FLE250TN1944030AB;

together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.

Kristofor D. Sodergren

Attorney for 21st Mortgage Corporation

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner

Pkwy Ste 200

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

(205) 344-5000

May 30, June 6, and 13, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

James R. Harris was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/24/2025 over the Estate of Georgia Nancy Harris, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Faye Crow was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/25/2025 over the Estate of Clinton William Hall, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Mondell Shaw Davis, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/30/2025 over the Estate of Mary Louise Davis, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Cathy Denise Dowdell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/29/2025 over the Estate of Robert Taylor Dowdell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

James Bowen was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/17/2025 over the Estate of Mary Ann Albert, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Skyler Dixon was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/22/2025 to the Estate of Wendi Leigh Hallmark, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

James E. Turnbach was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/14/2025 to the Estate of Dennis R. Burton, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Tammie Devin was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/09/2025 to the Estate of Barbara Ann Skwara Devin., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Tammy Gaines was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/13/2025 to the Estate of Eunice Christine Click deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Shirley Jean Helm was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/09/2025 to the Estate of David Wilbert Helm, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Irene Parker Facen was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/20/2025 to the Estate of Lorine P. Thomas, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Alice Faye Ausborn was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/28/2025 to the Estate of Clifford Ausborn, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Connie Jo Duncan Arnold and Dora Ellen Duncan Holland was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 05/12/2025 to the Estate of Judge Benson Duncan, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 2023-00227

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF GEORGIA ANN WOODS, DECEASED.

TO: Sharelle Woods, whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument

purporting to be in the Last Will and Testament of Georgia Ann Woods, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 9th day of July, 2025 at 10:30 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Georgia Ann Woods, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

DONE THIS THE 15th DAY OF May 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 23, 30, and June 6, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: JENNIFER ANNE BROTHERS, INCAPACITATED

Case #: F12,976

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO APPROVE THE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 16th day of JULY 2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 20TH DAY OF MAY 2025.

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

May 23, 30, and June 6, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 2025-00155

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DONALD R. BUSH, DECEASED.

TO: Dr. Holbert James Sharpton, Jr., whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument

purporting to be in the Last Will and Testament of Donald R. Bush, deceased, and a petition in

writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said

instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 15th day of July, 2025 at 10:30 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Donald R. Bush, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this

Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

DONE THIS THE 21ST DAY OF May 2025

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 23, 30, and June 6, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF Edward Wayne Nelson, DECEASED,

CASE NO. S-7650

TO: Brian Bush, Adam Nelson and Renea Mann

Timothy Shane Davis has filed in this court a Petition to Substitute Personal Representative and to Approve Sale of Real Property in the Estate of Edward Wayne Nelson, Deceased, and prays for an order granting Letters Substituting the Personal Representative and to approve the Sale of Real Property.

You are hereby further notified to appear on or before the 16th day of July 2025, at 10:00

A. M., when said petition will be heard and to contest should you see fit.

Dated this the 21st day of May 2025

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate Court

May 23, 30, and June 6, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: SAMUEL RAINS, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-349

TO: John Rains, Mark Rains, McKenzie Rains Bost and any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 21st day of JULY 2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 4TH DAY OF JUNE 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: EDNA MCCULLARS, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-255

TO: Debra McCullars and any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 28th day of JULY 2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 29TH DAY OF MAY 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

NOTICE OF ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FRANK T B SLEEPER, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-00307

A Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of FRANK T B SLEEPER, Deceased, having been submitted to the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate, by Petitioner, Cynthia Rogers, on the 5th day of May, 2025; Notice is hereby given that all persons contesting said Petition shall file a response thereto with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, within 30 days of the date of this publication.

Done this the 5th day of m May 2025

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

June 6, 2025

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Todd Martin and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Todd Martin was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 27th day of May, 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 2ND day of JULY 2025, at 2:30 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 30, June 6 and 13, 2025

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Tash Harriel, whose whereabouts are unknown

Willow Reed, whose whereabouts are unknown John Michael Dupree, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Carolyn Sims and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Carolyn Sims was filed by Riverview Regional Medical Center on the 3rd day of JUNE 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 7th day of JULY 2025, at 1:00 P.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

EVANS INVESTMENT PROPERTIES, LLC, PLAINTIFF

V.

ASSOCIATED CAPITAL, INC., ET AL., DEFENDANTS

CV-2025-900225

The Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, and any other persons

claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the

lands described below, must answer Plaintiff’s Complaint filed in the above referenced

court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or

thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

The subject property is described as follows:

COM SW COR SEC 22 THE N 297 TO POB TH N 1016 S TO S LINE OF QUILLAN DR THE E 648 S THE 1334 S THE W 220 TH N 2978 TH W 440 BEING 17.02 AC(C) LYING IN W 1/2 SE 1/4 SE 1/4, RIDGEVILLE SECTION 22-TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH – RANGE 5 EAST OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN.

Done the 23rd day of May 2025.

Cassandra Johnson,

Clerk of the Circuit out of Etowah County

Megan Huizinga

Knowles & Sullivan

314 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

(256)547-7200

May 30, June 6, 13 and 20, 2025

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

AMANDA LEIGH HAMILTON

VS

DONALD WILLIS HAMILTON

DR-2024-900259.01

Donald Willis Hamilton’s whereabouts are unknown, must answer AMANDA LEIGH

HAMILTON’S MOTION FOR CONTEMPT and other relief by AMANDA LEIGH HAMILTON, or

thereafter, a Judgment by Default may be rendered against DONALD WILLIS HAMILTON in

Case No: DR-24-900259.01, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama,

Dated: June 3rd 2025

Cassandra Johnson

ETOWAH COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK

CLARK HALL

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

750 FORREST AVENUE

GADSDEN AL 35901

(256) 549-4357

June 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Greer Building Contractors, LLC, has completed the Contract for A New Training Facility at Gadsden City High School for the State of Alabama and the (County) of Etowah and (City) of Gadsden Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify McKee and Associates, 631 South Hull St., Montgomery, AL 36104.

Greer Building Contractors, LLC

110 Thomas Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35904

May 23, 30, and June 6, 2025

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS STATE PROJECT NO.ATRP 2-28-2024-235 ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on June 27, 2025 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Intersection Improvements (Acceleration and Turn Lane Extensions) and Traffic Signal Installations on SR-1 (US-431) at Green Valley Road in Glencoe. Length 0.350 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Fifty (50) Working Days. A 3.00% DBE Contract Obligation Is Required.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $16.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $868,218 To $1,061,155 .

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Section 34-8-8. Code of Alabama 1975 as amended states in part as follows: ‘… it will be necessary for him or her to show evidence of license before his or her bid is considered,’ Further, Section 34-8-8, Code of Alabama 1975 as amended also states in part as follows: ‘All Owners, Architects, and engineers receiving bids pursuant to this chapter shall require the person, firm, or corporation to include his or her current license number on the bid.’

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS FEDERAL AID PROJECT NO. LRSI-2825(250) ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on June 27, 2025 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Roadway Safety Improvements (Guardrail Installation and End Anchors) on Matt Smith Road over Greens Creek in Southside.

Length 0.032 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Fifteen (15) Working Days.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $3.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been predetermined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $33,893 To $41,425 .

The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act.

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42

U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted pro-grams of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bid-ders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

ETOWAH COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

800 Forrest Avenue, Suite 12

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 456-1205 or (256) 549-8121

The assessed valuations of all property listed for taxation have been FIXED as provided by law, and the tax return lists showing thereon such assessed values are in the Office of the Revenue Commissioner and open for public inspection. Under the provisions of Title 40 Section 3, Paragraph 20, Code of Alabama 1975, any taxpayer who is not satisfied with the valuation of his property as fixed and entered on return lists as required herein, Must file objections IN WRITING TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT WITHIN THIRTY DAYS FROM FINAL PUBLICATION OF SAID NOTICE to such assessed valuations with the Secretary of the Board of Equalization DESCRIBING EACH ITEM OF PROPERTY AND REASONS FOR MAKING OBJECTIONS TO THE ASSESSED VALUATION THEREON. The Board of Equalization will sit at the County Court House at a later date to consider such protest as herein provided and until all hearings are held. Notification will be mailed for date and time of each protest.

LAST DAY TO FILE IS JULY 01, 2025.

Revenue Commissioner

Etowah County, Alabama

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT NOTICE OF A PROPOSED VOLUNTARY CLEANUP PLAN UNDER THE ALABAMA LAND RECYCLING AND ECONOMIC REDEVELOPMENT ACT (ALRERA) AND REQUEST FOR

COMMENTS

PUBLIC NOTICE – 461

St. Clair County

QuikTrip # 7185 Site has submitted a Voluntary Cleanup Plan for the facility located at Hwy 231

West and Interstate 59 in Ashville, Alabama. The cleanup plan includes sampling data for both soil and groundwater as well as plans to remove any contaminated soils that are encountered during construction. ADEM has completed the review of the draft of the Voluntary Cleanup Plan and found the plan to be technically adequate. The property will require removal and off-site disposal of any contaminated soils that are encountered and an environmental covenant to restrict groundwater use at the site. A Vapor Intrusion Plan will also be implemented for any structures that are built on-site.

Copies of the fact sheet and Voluntary Cleanup Plan are available for public inspection electronically via http://adem.alabama.gov/newsEvents/publicNotices.cnt and at the following location Monday – Friday (except legal holidays) during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for 30 days from the date of this notice. A nominal fee for copying and/or mailing may be charged. Arrangements for copying should be made in advance.

Russell A. Kelly, Chief

Permits and Services Division

Alabama Department of Environmental Management

P.O. Box 301463 (Zip 36130-1463)

1400 Coliseum Boulevard (Zip 36110-2400)

Montgomery, Alabama

(334) 271-7714

permitsmail@adem.alabama.gov

Persons wishing to comment may do so, in writing or by email, to the Department's named contact above within 30 days following the publication date of this notice. In order to affect final decisions, comments must offer technically substantial information that is applicable to the proposed plan. The Department maintains a list of interested individuals who are mailed legal notices regarding proposed permits. If you wish to receive such notices, contact the Permits & Services Division via telephone (334-271-7714), e-mail (permitsmail@adem.alabama.gov), or postal service (P.O. Box 301463, Montgomery, AL 36130-1463).

Notice is hereby given on this 9th day of June, 2025, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Jeffery W. Kitchens

Acting Director

June 6, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 10:00am CST, Tuesday, July 8, 2025 for Reroofing Southside High School Cafeteria: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Bid Documents may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and obtained from the Architect at cost of printing. Digital documents are available from the Architect at no cost.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures, attended the mandatory prebid conference and have demonstrated the ability to provide 24/7/365 service with a main office within 60 miles driving distance of the project site as described in the prequalification package and/or Div 1 specifications and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 10am CST on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Written prequalification procedures and criteria are available via the Architect.

A mandatory pre-bid conference shall be held on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at 9am CST at the Southside High School. 2361 School Dr., Southside, AL 35907

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

NOTE: For projects exceeding $50,000, this notice must be run once a week for three successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in the county or counties in which the project, or any part of the project, is to be performed. If the project involves an estimated amount exceeding $500,000, this notice must also run at least once in three newspapers of general circulation throughout the state. Proof of publication is required.

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 10:30am CST, Tuesday, July 8, 2025 for Re-roofing Duck Springs School Cafeteria: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Bid Documents may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and obtained from the Architect at cost of printing. Digital documents are available from the Architect at no cost.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures, attended the mandatory prebid conference and have demonstrated the ability to provide 24/7/365 service with a main office within 60 miles driving distance of the project site as described in the prequalification package and/or Div 1 specifications and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 10am CST on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Written prequalification procedures and criteria are available via the Architect.

A mandatory pre-bid conference shall be held on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at 11am CST at Duck Springs Elementary School. 10180 Duck Springs Rd., Attalla, AL 35954

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

NOTE: For projects exceeding $50,000, this notice must be run once a week for three successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in the county or counties in which the project, or any part of the project, is to be performed. If the project involves an estimated amount exceeding $500,000, this notice must also run at least once in three newspapers of general circulation throughout the state. Proof of publication is required.

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR NOTICE OF COMPLETION

FORM OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION LEGAL NOTICE In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Alabama Grading & Excavation, LLC, has completed the Westminster Drive Water Main Replacement – Krebs Project No. 24048 located at Rainbow City, AL for the Utilities Board of Rainbow City, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Krebs Engineering, Inc. at 205.987.7411

June 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR NOTICE OF COMPLETION

FORM OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION LEGAL NOTICE In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Alabama Grading & Excavation, LLC, has completed the Water and Sewer Improvements for the Lumley Road Industrial Park – Krebs Project No. 24044 located at Rainbow City, AL for the Utilities Board of Rainbow City, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Krebs Engineering, Inc. at 205.987.7411

June 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2025

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The Attalla Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 16, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Attalla City Hall located at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL 35954. The following items will be considered:

A variance requested and filed by Prime Media, Inc. to allow a billboard at the address of 108 3rd Street NW, Attalla, AL 35954. The property is zoned B-2 (Central Business). The variance request also includes increasing the maximum size of a billboard.

Mandy Cash

City Clerk

June 6 and 13, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

The following units will be auctioned or otherwise disposed of on June 12, 2025 beginning at 9:00 A.M. on the premises of Stock it N Lock it Mini Storage located at 3403 Rainbow Parkway, Rainbow City, AL. 35906.

Jackie Bowlen Unit 295K and 297K

Amy Mason Unit 28-A

Kristie Pratt Unit 136-E and 481-N

May 30 and June 6, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage units will be auctioned on June 11, 2025 beginning at 10:00 A.M. on the business premises of Southtown Mini Warehouses, Southtowne is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, AL. 356906.

Tim Bowman Unit 26

Rodeny Eley Unit 54

Donald Webb Unit 162

Jaqueline Looney Unit 327

Shane Smith Unit 419

Melanie Kennedy Unit 573

Laurie Price. Unit 28-1B

Mark Price. ,Unit 53-6,8

Steve Powell. Unit 788

Susan Moon. Unit 818

Roosevelt Johnson. Unit 49

Tami Powell. Unit 144

Gerald Johnson. Unit 171

Janis Poleate Unit 407

Fatima Bibb Unit 512

Danielle Mead Unit 619

Lisa Rydel Unit 5A-8,9

Julie Turner Unit 67-12

Frankie Pollard Unit 792

Jula Baron Unit 83-2

May 30 and June 6, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on July 4, 2025.

2002 White Nissan Maxima VIN: JN1DA31D72T436530

2008 White Chevrolet Silverado 1500. VIN: 1GECEC14X38Z287268

2008 Red Pontiac Grand Prix VIN: 2G2WP552481113158

2000 Red Ford Mustang VIN: 1FAFP404XYF169036

1979 Burgundy Buick Electra. VIN: 4V37K8H4464

2002 Burgundy Pontiac Grand Prix VIN: 1G2WP52K22F239863

2007 Blue Dodge Caliber VIN: 1B3HB48B77D589417

2007 Silver Acura MDX VIN: 2HNYD28597H521222

1999 Burgundy Lincoln Town Car VIN: 1LNHM82 W0XY682909

2000 Silver Monte CarloVIN: 2G1WW12E6Y9240591

ER Towing

1733 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL 35901

May 30 and June 6, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2013 Nissan Altima vin#1N4 AL3AP8DN565717 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 07/18/2025. The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

June 6 and 13, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 1997 Nissan P/U vin#1N6SD16SXVC351142 The public auction will be held at 109 N 26TH ST, GADSDEN, AL 35901 at 10:00am on 06/11/2025

The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly re-serves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

June 6 and 13, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 1995 Toyota Avalon vin#4T1GB11E3SU063870 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 07/21/2025. The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

June 6 and 13, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on July 11, 2025.

2007 Land Rover LR3 Black. VIN: 5ALAE4467A418638

2003 Ford Crown Victoria White VIN: 2FAFP73W63X166727

2011 Kia Sorento Silver. VIN: 5XYKU4A23BG088575

1997 Ford Thunderbird White VIN: 1FALP6249VH121376

1995 Toyota Avalon Silver VIN: 4T1GB10R25U060119

2005 Buick LeSabre Silver VIN: 1G4HP52K25U138869

1996 Ford Ranger White VIN: 1FTCR15U9TPB20248

2008 Jeep Patriot Silver VIN: 1J8FF28W38D700489

2002 Chrysler Town and Country VIN: 2C7GP54L52R703758

2013 Ford Taurus White. VIN: 1FAHP2D88DG130945

ER Towing

1733 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL 35901

June 6 and 13, 2025

NOTICE OF ELECTION OF MUNICIPAL OFFICERS

NOTICE is hereby given that on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, an election for the purpose

of electing a Mayor and Council Members for Place Numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 on the City

Council of the City of Attalla, Alabama, will be held and that all registered and qualified elec-tors

of the state who reside within the corporate limits of the City of Attalla, Alabama, and have

resided therein for thirty (30) days or more immediately preceding the date of the election, and

who are qualified to vote in the county precinct which embraces and covers that part of the

corporate limits of the City of Attalla in which the elector resides, will be authorized to

participate in the election.

The polls will be opened on the day of said election from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the

places of voting in the City of Attalla, Alabama, designated as follows, to wit:

WARD NO. 1

LOCATION OF VOTING PLACE

Attalla Fire Station 1

608 1st Street NE Attalla, AL 35954

WARD No. 2

LOCATION OF VOTING PLACE

Attalla City Hall 612 4th Street NW

Attalla, AL 35954

WARD No. 3

LOCATION OF VOTING PLACE

Attalla Middle School (old)

429 4th Street SW

Attalla, AL 35954

WARD No. 4

LOCATION OF VOTING PLACE

Attalla Fire Station 3

2017 3rd Street SW

Attalla, AL 35954

WARD No. 5

LOCATION OF VOTING PLACE

Jane Phillips Community Center

115 Case Avenue Attalla, AL 35954

Absentee Ballot Box

City Clerk’s Office

612 4TH Street, NW

Attalla, AL 35954

If necessary, a run-off election will be held on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

Any qualified elector who has resided within the municipality, or if the municipality is

districted, within the district from which he or she seeks election, for a period of at least ninety

(90) days on election day may qualify to run for office by filing the appropriate forms and paying any appropriate fees, as otherwise provided by law.

The period of candidate(s) qualification commences at 8 a.m. on June 10, 2025 and ends at 5 p.m. on June 24, 2025. No Statement of Candidacy for this election will be accepted later than

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 5:00 p.m.

The City of Attalla will be closed on June 19th to observe the federal holiday Juneteenth

National Independence Day.

MANDY CASH, CITY CLERK

LARRY MEANS, MAYOR

June 6 and 13, 2025