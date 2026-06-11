Legals for 6/12/2026 – 6/18/2026

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made under the terms of that certain mortgage executed by Bobby Barron and wife Shannon Barron on the 14th day of July, 2017 to The Exchange Bank of Alabama which said mortgage is recorded in the Probate Office Etowah County, Alabama, as Instrument Number 3453406, and by reason of such default, having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, The Exchange Bank of Alabama will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, before the North entrance of the Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, at noon or otherwise during the legal hours of sale on June 17th, 2026 the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and is described as follows:

Commence at a grader blade marking the SE corner of Fraction “D” in Section 21, T-12-S, R-7-E, thence along the East line of said Fraction “D” the following bearings and distances: Thence N00°06’30”W 470.42’ to a ½” rebar thence N00°06’35”W 199.73’ to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), said point being the point of beginning, thence leaving said East line of said Fraction “D” N89°42’14”W 566.88’ to a ½” rebar, thence N89°36’06”W 170.25’ to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), thence N00°05’24”W 242.84’ to a 1/2” solid iron, thence N00°31’22”W 278.50’ to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), thence S87°17’36”E 218.50’ to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), thence N19°54’56”E 114.58’ to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS),thence S89°09’47”E481.65’ to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS) on the East line of said Fraction “D,” thence S00°06’28”E 615.81’ along said East line of said Fraction “D” to the point of beginning, containing 9.92 acres more or less.

Said above described property subject to a 25’ easement described as follows:

Commence at a grader blade marking the SE corner of Fraction “D,” in Section 21, T-12-S, R-7-E, thence along the East line of said Fraction “D” the following bearings and distances: Thence N00°06’30”W 470.42’ to a ½” rebar, thence N00°06’35”W 199.73” to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), thence leaving said East line of said Fraction “D” N89°42’14”W 566.88’ to a ½” rebar, thence N89°36’06”W 170.25’ to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), thence N00°05’24”W 15.06’ to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), said point being the point being the point of beginning being 25’ Northerly of the following described line: thence S61°59’27”W 291.03’ to a point, thence S81°21’19”W 307.60’ to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS) on the Easterly R/W of Pineview Avenue (60’ (R/W) and the end of said easement.

Less and Except:

Commence at a grader blade marking the SE corner of Fraction “D,” Section 21, T-12-S, R-7-E, thence N02°23’55”W 670.64’ along the East line of said fraction “D” to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), said point being the point of beginning, thence leaving said East line of said Fraction “D” S87°57’46”W 567.10’ to a ½” rebar, thence S88°04’37”W 169.88 to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), thence N02°26’58”W 242.82” to a 1”solid iron, thence N88°02’18”E 517.19’ to a nail, thence S02°23’55”E 157.47 to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), thence N87°57’47”E 220.00” to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS) on the East line of said Fraction “D,” thence S02°23’55”E 85.00’ along said East line of said Fraction “D” to the point of beginning, containing 3.31 acres more or less.

For informational purposes the street address for the above referenced property is:

118 Barron Way, Glencoe, Alabama 35905.

Together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

Said sale will be subject to the right of way easements and restrictions of record in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and will be subject to outstanding property taxes, and existing special assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to subject property.

Said property will be sold on an “As Is, Where Is” basis without warranty or recourse, express or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) §35-4-271, are expressly disclaimed.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand and no/100 Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Reynolds, Reynolds & Little, LLC. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds or by wire transfer by 5:00 p.m. the next business day at the Law Office of Reynolds, Reynolds & Little, LLC at the address indicated below unless prior to said sale Reynolds, Reynolds & Little, LLC has agreed to a later date or closing location. The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close this sale shall, at the option of Mortgagee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and if the bid is rejected, Mortgagee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is able, capable and willing to comply with the terms thereof.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

The Exchange Bank of Alabama

Robert P. Reynolds

REYNOLDS, REYNOLDS & LITTLE, LLC

Attorneys for Mortgagee

2115 Maxie Thomas Way

Post Office Box 2863

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35403-2863

Telephone:

205-391-0073

File No. 18.0058

May 29, June 5 and 12, 2026

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MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain real estate mortgage executed by ASHLEY GOSS, an unmarried woman, to ALAN DICKY and KRYSTAL DICKY dated April 9, 2024 and recorded in Instrument No.: 3572859 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, and the Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and said default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest and best bidder in front of the Courthouse door of the Etowah County Courthouse, during the legal hours of sale on the 26th day of June, 2026, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lot Twenty-four (24) in Block One (1) of R. L. McClain Rearrangement of portions of Tract “AA” of Stowers Rearrangement of portions of Attalla Iron & Steel Co.’s Addition to Attalla, according to the map of said R. L. McClain Rearrangement recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 239, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the records of the Probate Court. The property will be sold without warrant, or recourse, express or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the property and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in the property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An Attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

s/David C. Livingston

By: David C. Livingston

Attorney for Mortgagee

P.O. Box 1621

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 546-9300

June 5, 12, and 19, 2026

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NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jonathon K Dawson, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Mortgage Solutions of Colorado, LLC, its successors and assigns dated March 14, 2022; said mortgage being recorded on March 16, 2022 as Instrument No. 3537195 as having been modified by an agreement recorded as Instrument No. 3580434 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Mortgage Solutions of Colorado, LLC D/B/A Mortgage Solutions Financial by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3556790 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Mortgage Solutions of Colorado, LLC D/B/A Mortgage Solutions Financial, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on July 8, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

COMMENCE AT AN EXISTING 2” PIPE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) IN SECTION TWENTY-ONE (21), TOWNSHIP ELEVEN (11) SOUTH, RANGE SIX (6) EAST OF HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA AND RUN DUE EAST, ALONG THE NORTH LINE THEREOF 300.00 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 02 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 14 SECONDS EAST, PARALLEL TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY, 299.91 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 02 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 14 SECONDS EAST, PARALLEL TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY, 202.89 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 63 DEGREES 22 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST, 34.73 FEET TO A POINT IN THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SMITH DRIVE (60’ R/W); THENCE RUN SOUTH 02 DEGREES 03 MINUTES 56 SECONDS EAST, ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID RIGHT OF WAY 35.78 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 83 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 50 SECONDS WEST, LEAVING SAID RIGHT OF WAY, 35.78 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 48 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 06 SECONDS WEST, 108.24 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 05 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST, 103.00 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SMITH DRIVE (50’ R/W); THENCE RUN NORTH 85 DEGREES 13 MINUTES 08 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY, 200.54 FEET TO A POINT IN THE WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY; THENCE RUN NORTH 02 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 14 SECONDS WEST, LEAVING SAID RIGHT OF WAY AND ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY, 385.76 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE LANDS DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK “1318”, PAGE 229, PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 27 SECONDS EAST, LEAVING SAID WEST FORTY LINE AND ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID 1318/229, 300.02 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID PROPERTY BEING A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) IN SECTION TWENTY-ONE (21), TOWNSHIP ELEVEN (11) SOUTH, RANGE SIX (6) EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ALSO: COMMENCE AT AN EXISTING 2” PIPE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTH-EAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) IN SECTION TWENTY-ONE (21), TOWNSHIP ELEVEN (11) SOUTH, RANGE SIX (6) EAST OF HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA AND RUN DUE EAST, ALONG THE NORTH LINE THEREOF 300.00 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 02 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 14 SECONDS WEST, LEAVING SAID NORTH LINE AND PARALLEL TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY, 299.91 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 02 DEGREES 8 MINUTES 14 SECONDS EAST, PARALLEL TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY, 202.89 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 63 DEGREES 22 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST, 34.73 FEET TO A POINT IN THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SMITH DRIVE (60’ R/W); THENCE RUN NORTH 02 DEGREES 03 MINUTES 56 SECONDS WEST, ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID RIGHT OF WAY, 187.24 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 27 SECONDS WEST, LEAVING SAID RIGHT OF WAY, 31.86 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PROPERTY BEING A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) IN SECTION TWENTY-ONE (21), TOWNSHIP ELEVEN (11) SOUTH, RANGE SIX (6) EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 135 Smith Drive, Gadsden, AL 35904.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. Bidders must perform their own due diligence. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

ATTENTION ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS: On March 1, 2026, the data collection and reporting requirements under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) new Anti-Money Laundering Rule (the “Rule”), found at 89 FR 70258, went into effect. The Rule applies to certain residential real estate sale transactions (including nonjudicial foreclosures) where the transfer is to a legal entity or trust, and which includes cash purchases, private financing or financing provided by an institution not subject to a federal Anti-Money Laundering or Suspicion Activity Report requirement. As part of this Rule, purchasers and sellers are required to provide additional information and documentation about themselves, their legal entities, and the source of funds used in the reportable transaction, if applicable.* The collection of this information and documentation is required to comply with the Rule’s federal reporting requirements, if applicable. This notice is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. You are encouraged to consult with your own independent legal counsel if you have questions about how the FinCEN Anti-Money Laundering Rule affects your transaction and whether your transaction is reportable.

* The Rule is the subject of ongoing litigation in several jurisdictions. We suggest that you seek your own legal counsel if you have questions about the status of the Rule and its applicability to your sale, if any.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage, and (3) to confirmation that the successful bidder has timely provided all information required for reporting under the Rule, 89 FR 70258, if applicable.

MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS OF COLORADO, LLC D/B/A MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS FINANCIAL

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 26-08444AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

June 5, 12, and 19, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Keith Pitman Toney, a married man and, Rita Lynn Toney to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for USAA Federal Savings Bank, its successors and assigns dated February 26, 2010; said mortgage being recorded on March 2, 2010 as Instrument No. 3328332 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank National Association by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3397536 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on March 18, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NO. 10 OF THE FIRST ADDITION TO GREEN MOUNTAIN LAKE HOMES AS RECORDED ON PLAT BOOK “H”, PAGE 117, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 2095 Broughton Springs Road, Southside, AL 35907.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. Bidders must perform their own due diligence. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

ATTENTION ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS: On March 1, 2026, the data collection and reporting requirements under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) new Anti-Money Laundering Rule (the “Rule”), found at 89 FR 70258, went into effect. The Rule applies to certain residential real estate sale transactions (including nonjudicial foreclosures) where the transfer is to a legal entity or trust, and which includes cash purchases, private financing or financing provided by an institution not subject to a federal Anti-Money Laundering or Suspicion Activity Report requirement. As part of this Rule, purchasers and sellers are required to provide additional information and documentation about themselves, their legal entities, and the source of funds used in the reportable transaction, if applicable.* The collection of this information and documentation is required to comply with the Rule’s federal reporting requirements, if applicable. This notice is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. You are encouraged to consult with your own independent legal counsel if you have questions about how the FinCEN Anti-Money Laundering Rule affects your transaction and whether your transaction is reportable.

* The Rule is the subject of ongoing litigation in several jurisdictions. We suggest that you seek your own legal counsel if you have questions about the status of the Rule and its applicability to your sale, if any.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage, and (3) to confirmation that the successful bidder has timely provided all information required for reporting under the Rule, 89 FR 70258, if applicable.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-02543AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger

02/06/2026,02/13/2026,02/20/2026,05/01/2026,06/12/2026

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until May 27, 2026, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

The Messenger, May 1, 2026

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until July 8, 2026, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

22-02543AL

June 12, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mark B Bedwell and Kristy A Bedwell, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for First Federal Bank, A FSB, its successors and assigns dated June 30, 2022; said mortgage being recorded on July 5, 2022 as Instrument No. 3543048 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Truist Bank by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3572012 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Truist Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on July 22, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number One (1) of Timberline Subdivision, Phase 1, as recorded in Plat Book “L”, Page 34, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 5998 Slasham Rd, Southside, AL 35907.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. Bidders must perform their own due diligence. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

ATTENTION ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS: On March 1, 2026, the data collection and reporting requirements under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) new Anti-Money Laundering Rule (the “Rule”), found at 89 FR 70258, went into effect. The Rule applies to certain residential real estate sale transactions (including nonjudicial foreclosures) where the transfer is to a legal entity or trust, and which includes cash purchases, private financing or financing provided by an institution not subject to a federal Anti-Money Laundering or Suspicion Activity Report requirement. As part of this Rule, purchasers and sellers are required to provide additional information and documentation about themselves, their legal entities, and the source of funds used in the reportable transaction, if applicable.* The collection of this information and documentation is required to comply with the Rule’s federal reporting requirements, if applicable. This notice is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. You are encouraged to consult with your own independent legal counsel if you have questions about how the FinCEN Anti-Money Laundering Rule affects your transaction and whether your transaction is reportable.

* The Rule is the subject of ongoing litigation in several jurisdictions. We suggest that you seek your own legal counsel if you have questions about the status of the Rule and its applicability to your sale, if any.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage, and (3) to confirmation that the successful bidder has timely provided all information required for reporting under the Rule, 89 FR 70258, if applicable.

TRUIST BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 26-08511AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger 06/12/2026,06/19/2026,06/26/2026

26-08511AL

June 12, 19, and 26, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Earnest L Underwood, and spouse and Joann Underwood to Compass Bank dated October 3, 2008; said mortgage being recorded on October 20, 2008 as Instrument No. 3303184 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama..

The undersigned, PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on July 15, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NUMBER SEVENTY-ONE (71) IN MCCLAIN HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK “C”, PAGE 393, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, SAVE AND EXCEPT THOSE PORTIONS THEREOF DESCRIBED IN RECORD BOOK “932”, PAGE 697; BOOK “1090”, PAGE 258; AND BOOK “1358”, PAGE 215, SAID PROBATE OFFICE, THE PROPERTY CONVEYED HEREIN BEING THE SAME TRACT OTHERWISE DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: TO DESCRIBE A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND BEGIN AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT NUMBER 71 OF MCCLAIN HEIGHTS AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “C”, PAGE 393, ETOWAH COUNTY PROBATE OFFICE, THENCE RUN NORTH AND ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 71 A DISTANCE OF 300 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT 89 DEGREES 35 MINUTES TO THE RIGHT AND RUN A DISTANCE OF 220.27 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT 90 DEGREES 36 MINUTES TO THE RIGHT AND RUN A DISTANCE OF 300 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE AFOREMENTIONED LOT NUMBER 71; THENCE DEFLECT 89 DEGREES 24 MINUTES TO THE RIGHT AND RUN A DISTANCE OF 219.3 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. LYING IN AND BEING A PORTION OF LOT NUMBER 71 OF MCCLAIN HEIGHTS AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “C”, PAGE 393, ETOWAH COUNTY PROBATE OFFICE, AND CONTAINING 1.5 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. SUBJECT TO A 20 FOOT EASEMENT ALONG THE WEST SIDE OF SAID PROPERTY. ALL OF SAID PROPERTY LYING AND BEING IN ETOWAH, COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 2030 Mccoy St, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. Bidders must perform their own due diligence. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

ATTENTION ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS: On March 1, 2026, the data collection and reporting requirements under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) new Anti-Money Laundering Rule (the “Rule”), found at 89 FR 70258, went into effect. The Rule applies to certain residential real estate sale transactions (including nonjudicial foreclosures) where the transfer is to a legal entity or trust, and which includes cash purchases, private financing or financing provided by an institution not subject to a federal Anti-Money Laundering or Suspicion Activity Report requirement. As part of this Rule, purchasers and sellers are required to provide additional information and documentation about themselves, their legal entities, and the source of funds used in the reportable transaction, if applicable.* The collection of this information and documentation is required to comply with the Rule’s federal reporting requirements, if applicable. This notice is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. You are encouraged to consult with your own independent legal counsel if you have questions about how the FinCEN Anti-Money Laundering Rule affects your transaction and whether your transaction is reportable.

* The Rule is the subject of ongoing litigation in several jurisdictions. We suggest that you seek your own legal counsel if you have questions about the status of the Rule and its applicability to your sale, if any.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage, and (3) to confirmation that the successful bidder has timely provided all information required for reporting under the Rule, 89 FR 70258, if applicable.

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO BBVA USA, FORMERLY KNOWN AS COMPASS BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-05516AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

June 12, 19, and 26, 2026

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by John Brackett Moore, a married man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Zillow Home Loans, LLC, on January 12, 2024, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3568818; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on September 10, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the center of the Public Road leading to Formans Lake and on the North line of Fractional Section Four (4) Township Twelve (12) Range Five (5) East of Huntsville Meridian. Said beginning point is 176 feet measured along said North line Westerly from the North East corner of the Northeast Quarter of the above described Fractional Section, and thence run along the said North line run in a Southerly direction a distance of Three Hundred Ninety Two feet more or less to a point in the center of the Public Road leading from the Old Walnut Grove road to Formans Lake and from the center or from this point run in an Easterly Direction and meandering said road to the beginning point which is the center of the said road and on the said North line of the Fractional Section 4, and embracing a portion of the North East Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Fractional Section 4, Township (12) South of Range Five (5) East of Huntsville Meridian, in Etowah County, Alabama and being and lying west of Big Wills Creek containing two and 55/100 acres more or less, save and except however, that certain one half acres heretofore conveyed by W. B. Horton and wife, Ola Horton to Jackie Mims and wife, Lola Mims, by deed dated 27th February, 1951, and recorded in books 460, Page 279, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, said land being conveyed subject to the rights of the public to us the South 15 feet for road purposes, minerals in the above described property is reserved. Together with all improvements located thereon.. Property street address for informational purposes: 3125 Miller Hollow Road , Attalla, AL 35954. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds in the amount of the winning bid made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The sale will be conducted subject to: (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) final confirmation with the Mortgagee/Transferee, and if applicable, (3) collection of purchaser information needed to comply with the reporting requirements under the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s Residential Real Estate Reporting Rule (31 C.F.R. Part 1031) and reimbursement of any fees and expenses incurred as a result of the collection of such information. The Mortgagee/Transferee and Tiffany & Bosco, P.A shall not be liable for any damages whatsoever. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the bid amount. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from September 10, 2025 until November 19, 2025, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from November 19, 2025 until January 21, 2026, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from January 21, 2026 until April 1, 2026, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from April 1, 2026 until June 10, 2026, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from June 10, 2026 until August 19, 2026, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-06342-PM-AL

PUBLICATION DATES: August 22, 2025, August 29, 2025, September 5, 2025, September 26, 2025, December 5, 2025, March 13, 2026, April 24, 2026, June 12, 2026.

June 12, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Ronald Shane Cornutt was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/01/2026 over the Estate of Mamie Jeanette Morgan, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 5, 12, and 19, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Vanessa Elaine Roberts was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/02/2026 over the Estate of Janice Elaine Coker, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 5, 12, and 19, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Karen Wood was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/30/2026 to the Estate of Hershel Glendon Nelson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 5, 12, and 19, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Walter Joe James, III. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/12/2026 to the Estate of Glenda Gail Tingle, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 5, 12, and 19, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Gilbert A. Lane, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/30/2026 to the Estate of Dorothy Marie Watts Lane, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all per-sons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 5, 12, and 19, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Tina Delopez was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/15/2026 to the Estate of Guadalupe Cruz Guzman, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 12, 19, and 26, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Patsy Eugenia Bishop was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/21/2026 to the Estate of Julia Dorthene Story, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 12, 19, and 26, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kim Trowbridge Weaver was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/12/2026 to the Estate of Mildred Joanne Trowbridge, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 12, 19, and 26, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Billy Garrett was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/16/2026 to the Estate of Lisa G. Garrett, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 12, 19, and 26, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Fred McKinley Martin was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/17/2026 to the Estate of Evelyn B. Martin, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 12, 19, and 26, 2026

__________

FILE CLAIMS

Patrick L. Cash was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/10/2026 to the Estate of Regina L. Beaird, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 12, 19, and 26, 2026

__________

FILE CLAIMS

Frances Sarguis was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/15/2026 to the Estate of Flora Michelle Jacobs, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 12, 19, and 26, 2026

__________

FILE CLAIMS

Rod Weems was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/21/2026 over the Estate of Geraldine Evalyn Weems, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 12, 19, and 26, 2026

__________

FILE CLAIMS

Kimberly Marie MacPherson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/22/2026 to the Estate of Jean Dudley MacPherson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 12, 19, and 26, 2026

__________

FILE CLAIMS

Edward Joseph Griffin was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/24/2026 to the Estate of Carolyn Sue Griffin Wilder, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 12, 19, and 26, 2026

__________

FILE CLAIMS

George Larry Couch, II and Lisa Couch Lowman was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 04/28/2026 to the Estate of George Larry Couch, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 12, 19, and 26, 2026

__________

FILE CLAIMS

Jane Denise Andrew was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/28/2026 over the Estate of Mary Tom Hale, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 12, 19, and 26, 2026

__________

FILE CLAIMS

Misty Bellew Ramsey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/29/2026 over the Estate of Deborah Carol Bellew, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 12, 19, and 26, 2026

__________

FILE CLAIMS

Amy Gramling was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/01/2026 over the Estate of Jewell Lee Calhoun, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 12, 19, and 26, 2026

__________

FILE CLAIMS

Debra Graham was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/01/2026 to the Estate of Ernestine H. Sheffield, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 12, 19, and 26, 2026

__________

FILE CLAIMS

Elizabeth Jeanette Horton was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/06/2026 over the Estate of Anthony Lance Horton, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 12, 19, and 26, 2026

__________

FILE CLAIMS

Janet Lou Smith was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/06/2026 to the Estate of Martha Beacham Odell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 12, 19, and 26, 2026

__________

FILE CLAIMS

Andrew David Bailey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/08/2026 over the Estate of Elizabeth Richter Wilkes, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 12, 19, and 26, 2026

__________

FILE CLAIMS

Andrew David Bailey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/08/2026 over the Estate of Mary H. Hauk, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 12, 19, and 26, 2026

__________

FILE CLAIMS

Jason William Brown was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/28/2026 to the Estate of John William Brown, III., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 12, 19, and 26, 2026

__________

FILE CLAIMS

Scott Alan Browning was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/29/2026 over the Estate of Olivia Gail Smith Browning, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 12, 19, and 26, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 2024-00719

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF CHRISTOPHER DWAYNE DAY,

DECEASED.

TO: All Creditors, heirs or distributees, and all other persons interested in the Estate of Christopher Dwayne Day, deceased

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Brianna Day, as Personal Representative of the Estate

of Christopher Dwayne Day, filed a Report of Insolvency on the 28th day of April, 2026.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 29th day of June, 2026 at 2:30 p.m., when said report will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have,

why the Report of Insolvency should be denied.

DONE THIS THE 2nd DAY OF June 2026

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

June 5, 12, and 19, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: TED WARD, INCAPACITATED

Case #: I-353

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO SELL REAL PROPERTY was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 29TH day of JUNE 2026 at 1:30p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 27TH DAY OF MAY 2026

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

June 5, 12, and 19, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: CLIFFORD EISENMAN, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2026-312

TO: Kelly Mason, Tim Schoenfeld, Brent Whitman and any unknown family, whose wherea-bouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 6th day of JULY 2026 at 1:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 27TH DAY OF MAY 2026

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

June 5, 12, and 19, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: MARK HICKS, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2026-250

TO: Marissa Fowler-Hicks, Frances Fowler, Nicholas Hicks, John Hicks and any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 27TH day of JULY 2026 at 1:00 m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 28TH DAY OF MAY 2026

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 5, 12, and 19, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF EVA JANICE JENKINS, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2026-00165

TO: JOHN ROBIN SMITH; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to be in the Last Will and Testament of Eva Janice Jenkins, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 29th day of July, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Eva Janice Jenkins, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

DONE THIS THE 2nd DAY OF June 2026

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

June 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: BEATH NORTON, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2026-355

TO: Any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP, CONSERVATORSHIP, PROTECTIVE PLACEMENT AND/OR SERVICES of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 20th day of JULY 2026 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 5TH DAY OF JUNE 2026

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

June 12, 19, and 26, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: RONALD HANSEN, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2026-360

TO: Any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 21 day of JULY 2026 at 1:00 P.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 8TH DAY OF JUNE 2026

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

June 12, 19, and 26, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: MARTHA UPTON,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: S-10208

TO: Michelle Butler and any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 28TH day of JULY 2026 at 1:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 10TH DAY OF JUNE 2026

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

June 12, 19, and 26, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: RANDALL LOUIS PANKEY,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2026-224

TO: Joshua Brother, Newlyn Pankey, David Pankey, Marilyn Bass, Richard Pankey, Debbie Parker and any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP, CONSERVATORSHIP, PROTECTIVE PLACEMENT AND/OR SERVICES of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 28 day of JULY 2024 at 1:00 pm. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 10TH DAY OF JUNE 2026

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

June 12, 16, and 26, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: GEORGE HENRY,

INCAPACITATED

Case #: I-190

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO SELL PERSONAL PROPERTY was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 28TH day of JULY 2026 at 2:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 11TH DAY OF JUNE 2026

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

June 12, 19, and 26, 2026

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.:2026-00191

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF: WAYNE NAQUIN, JR. and RANI PLAISANCE NAQUIN.

TO: Unknown father

Address unknown

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to Brooklyn Naquin has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) named above alleging that the identity and/or whereabouts of the biological father of said minor child are unknown and have not been disclosed to the Court. The minor child’s date of birth is 04/15/2025. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this notice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Scott Stewart, Esquire

750 Forrest Avenue, Suite 213 Gadsden, AL 35901

Given under my hand this the 21st day of May 2026

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

May 29, June 5, 12, and 19, 2026

___________

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

AVIARY PARTNERS, LLC, PLAINTIFF,

VS.

JONES, BARBARA AND ALL OTHER OCCUPANTS, DEFENDANT.

Case No.: 31-CV-2026-9000266

Defendant, Barbara Jones, and all other Occupants who are alleged to be unlawfully holding possession of 3426 Madison Avenue, Alabama 35904, must answer the Complaint filed by Aviary Partners, LLC to eject them from the above-described property and for other relief within 30 days of the last date of publication of this Notice or thereafter a Judgment by Default may be rendered against them.

This the 10th day of June, 2026.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Court Clerk

David C. Livingston

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 1621

Gadsden, AL 35902

256-546-9300

June 12, 19, 26, And July 3, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

LUIS ERAZO and YURY SUAREZ,

Plaintiffs,vs.

CV-2022-900179

TIMOTHY GOODE, BELINDA BEECH,EMMA HAZLEWOOD,RICHARD MARCUS GOODE, III, et al. Defendants.

The Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, and any other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described below, must answer Plaintiffs’ Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

The subject property is described as follows:

Lot Number Four (4), Lot Number Five (5) and part of Lot Number Three (3) described as beginning at a point where the dividing line between Lot Numbers Three (3) and Four (4) intersects the Northeast line of Reynolds Circle, and from thence run in a Northwesterly direction and along the Southwest line of Lot Number Three (3) a distance of 7 feet; thence in a Northeasterly direction and in a direct line to the Northeast line of Lot Number Three (3) at a point where the Southeast line of Lot Number Three (3) intersects the same; thence in a Southwesterly direction an along the Southeast line of Lot Number Three (3) to the point of beginning; all in Reynolds Street Addition, according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 305, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

The address of the subject property is 800 Reynolds Circle, Gadsden, AL 35901. The PIN for the subject property is 35176.

Done the 3rd day of June, 2026.

/s/GEORGE C.DAY, JR

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Joshua B. Sullivan

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: 256-547-7200

June 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.:

CV-2026-00032

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v. BUDDY C. JACKSON, deceased; ELZATER JACKSON, deceased; W. CHARLES JACKSON, as the Personal Representative of the Estate of BUDDIE C. JACKSON; GLENDFORD JACKSON, deceased; ELFIDO OVALLE, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Elfido Ovalle, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; EULALIA TOMAS, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Eulalia Tomas, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; GLENDA JACKSON, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Glenda Jackson, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; W. CHARLES JACKSON, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of W. Charles Jackson, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; DAVID L. JACKSON, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of David L. Jackson, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; DORIS A. JACKSON, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Doris A. Jackson, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; VANESSA JACKSON AUSTIN, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Vanessa Jackson Austin, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA; FIRST EDUCATORS CREDIT UNION; that parcel of real property located at 516 Evans Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and having a legal description of: A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the North Line of Lot No. 13 in the Cummins Addition as shown by Map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 269, Probate Office, which said point is 75 feet Easterly, measured along the North line of said lot. From the Northwest corner thereof, said point also being the Northeast corner of that certain tract or parcel of land sold and conveyed by Clifford F. Ackerson and his wife, Gertrude V. Ackerson to Henry Williams and wife, Ester Williams, by Deed dated Oct. 22nd, 1948 and recorded in Book 401, Page 121, Probate Office; thence in a Easterly direction along the North line of said Lot No. 13 a distance of 55 Feet to the Northeast corner of said Lot No. 13; thence to the right at an angle of 99 degrees 51 minutes, forming an interior angle of 80 degrees and 09 minutes and run in a Southerly direction along the East lines of Lots No. 13 and 15 in said addition, a distance of 48 feet to a point; thence to the right at an angle of 84 degrees and 03 minutes, forming an interior angle of 95 degrees and 57 minutes, and run in a Westerly or Northwesterly, direction a distance of 57.3 feet to a point in the East line of said Williams Tract; thence in a Northerly Direction parallel with the West line of said Lot No. 13 and along the East line of said Williams, a distance of 44.5 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing portions of Lots No. 13 and 15 in the Cummins Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 269, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements thereon. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record , and known as Parcel ID No. 15-02-04-2-000-150.000 PPIN: 33311; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO BUDDY C. JACKSON. ELZATER JACKSON, W CHARLES JACKSON, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF BUDDIE C. JACKSON; ELFIDO OVALLE; EULALIA TOMAS; GLENDFORD JACKSON; W. CHARLES JACKSON; GLENDA S. JACKSON; VAESSA JACKSON AUSTIN; DAVID L. JACKSON; DORIS A. JACKSON; FIRST EDUCATORS CREDIT UNION; CITY OF GADSDEN; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 12, 2026, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the North Line of Lot No. 13 in the Cummins Addition as shown by Map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 269, Probate Office, which said point is 75 feet Easterly, measured along the North line of said lot. From the Northwest corner thereof, said point also being the Northeast corner of that certain tract or parcel of land sold and conveyed by Clifford F. Ackerson and his wife, Gertrude V. Ackerson to Henry Williams and wife, Ester Williams, by Deed dated Oct. 22nd, 1948 and recorded in Book 401, Page 121, Probate Office; thence in a Easterly direction along the North line of said Lot No. 13 a distance of 55 Feet to the Northeast corner of said Lot No. 13; thence to the right at an angle of 99 degrees 51 minutes, forming an interior angle of 80 degrees and 09 minutes and run in a Southerly direction along the East lines of Lots No. 13 and 15 in said addition, a distance of 48 feet to a point; thence to the right at an angle of 84 degrees and 03 minutes, forming an interior angle of 95 degrees and 57 minutes, and run in a Westerly or Northwesterly, direction a distance of 57.3 feet to a point in the East line of said Williams Tract; thence in a Northerly Direction parallel with the West line of said Lot No. 13 and along the East line of said Williams, a distance of 44.5 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing portions of Lots No. 13 and 15 in the Cummins Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 269, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements thereon.

Property Address: 516 Evans Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 4, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. in Judge Brynn Crain’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 21st day of May, 2026.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

May 29, June 5 and 12, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2026-00033

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v. GEORGE WRIGHT, deceased; GERTRUDE WRIGHT, deceased; GEORGE WRIGHT, JR., deceased; MILLICENT E. SWIFT-WRIGHT, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Millicent E. Swift-Wright, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; GEORGE ANTHONY WRIGHT, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of George Anthony Wright, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; JEFFREY EDWARD WRIGHT, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Jeffrey Edward Wright, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; that parcel of real property located at 515 Kyle Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and having a legal description of: A lot described as beginning at the northwest corner of Lot Number 11, and from thence run in a southerly direction and along the easterly line thereof a distance of 50 feet to the southwest corner of said lot Number 11; thence in an easterly direction and along the South line of said lot Number 11 a distance of 75 feet; thence northerly and parallel with the west line of said Lot Number 11 a distance of 50 feet to a point in the north line thereof; thence in a westerly direction and along said north line a distance of 75 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing a portion of Lot Number Eleven (11) in the Cummins Addition according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 269, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record , and known as Parcel ID No. 10-08-33-3-000-372.000 PPIN: 17009; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO GEORGE WRIGHT; GERTRUDE WRIGHT; GEORGE WRIGHT, JR.; MILLICENT E. SWIFT-WRIGHT; GEORGE ANTHONY WRIGHT; JEFFREY EDWARD WRIGHT; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 12, 2026, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

A lot described as beginning at the northwest corner of Lot Number 11, and from thence run in a southerly direction and along the easterly line thereof a distance of 50 feet to the southwest corner of said lot Number 11; thence in an easterly direction and along the South line of said lot Number 11 a distance of 75 feet; thence northerly and parallel with the west line of said Lot Number 11 a distance of 50 feet to a point in the north line thereof; thence in a westerly direction and along said north line a distance of 75 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing a portion of Lot Number Eleven (11) in the Cummins Addition according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 269, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

Property Address: 515 Kyle Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 5, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. in Judge Sonny Steen’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 21st day of May, 2026.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

May 29, June 5 and 12, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2026-00034

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v. FOY HOSKINS, deceased; EARLENE HOSKINS, deceased; GLENN HOSKINS; BRYAN HOSKINS; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; that parcel of real property located at 0 Louise Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901 and having a legal description of: Lots Number Five (5), and Seven (7), in Rearrangement of West Half of Block 4 of Brainard R. Pegram Trustee Subdivision, according to the map of said rearrangement recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 201, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. Said property is conveyed subject to the rights of Alabama Power Company as shown in Book 5-Y, Page 182, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record , and known as Parcel ID No. 10-07-36-2-000-025.002 PPIN: 15632; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO FOY HOSKINS; EARLENE HOSKINS; GLENN HOSKINS; BRYAN HOSKINS; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 12, 2026, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lots Number Five (5), and Seven (7), in Rearrangement of West Half of Block 4 of Brainard R. Pegram Trustee Subdivision, according to the map of said rearrangement recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 201, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. Said property is conveyed subject to the rights of Alabama Power Company as shown in Book 5-Y, Page 182, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property Address: 0 Louise Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 22, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. in Judge George Days’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 21st day of May, 2026

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

May 29, June 5 and 12, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2026-00035

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v. BILLY R. BROWN, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Billy R. Brown, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; JAMES F. JOHNSON if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of James F. Johnson, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA; that parcel of real property located at 1613 Cooper Street, Gadsden, AL 35904 and having a legal description of: Lot Number Twenty-one (21) in Rebecca Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “D” Page 59, Probate Office, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama, subject to the rights, if any of the Southern Natural Gas Company as described in Deed Record “4-Z”, Page 576, Probate Office, and being subject to the rights of Alabama Power Company as described in Record Book “343”, Page 485, in said Probate Office. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record , and known as Parcel ID No. 15-04-17-0-001-053.000 PPIN: 40457; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO BILLY R. BROWN; JAMES F. JOHNSON; CITY OF GADSDEN; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 12, 2026, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot Number Twenty-one (21) in Rebecca Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “D” Page 59, Probate Office, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama, subject to the rights, if any of the Southern Natural Gas Company as described in Deed Record “4-Z”, Page 576, Probate Office, and being subject to the rights of Alabama Power Company as described in Record Book “343”, Page 485, in said Probate Office.

Property Address: 1613 Cooper Street, Gadsden, AL 35904

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 5, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. in Judge Cody Robinson’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 21st day of May, 2026.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

May 29, June 5 and 12, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2026-00036

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v. C.E. LOFTIS, JR., deceased; EDDIE LOFTIS, deceased; BRENDA WEST, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Brenda West, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; JOANNA THOMPSON; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA; ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; that parcel of real property located at 418 Princeton Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and having a legal description of: Commencing 50 feet from the Southwest corner of Lot Number 62, East as a starting point, thence along the public road 100 feet, to the Southeast corner of said Lot 62, thence North along the line of said Lot 62, 303 feet to the Northeast corner of said lot, thence West along the North line of said lot, 30 feet, thence South 303 feet to the beginning point and being a part of lot 62, of the India Sutherlin Estate as shown by map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book C, page 311 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama said property being and lying in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama; Less and except a lot or parcel of land commencing at the Southeast corner of Lot 62, and running North 148 feet, as a starting point; thence North along the Public road 155 feet to the Northeast corner of said Lot 62, thence West 30 feet, thence South 150 feet, thence East 80 feet to the point of beginning and being a part of Lot 62 in the India Sutherlin Estate as shown by map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book C, page 311 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said property being and lying in the County of Etowah and State of Alabama.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

A part of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 35, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, identified as Tract No. 67 on Project No ACSTPAA-0137(013) in Etowah County, Alabama and being more fully described as follows:

Commencing at the SW corner of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 Section 35, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, thence North 60 degrees 8 minutes 35 seconds East a distance of 362.07 feet to a point that is 110 feet Southerly of and at right angles to the centerline of said project at Station 141+15.47; thence following the curvature thereof an arc distance of 184.69 feet (said arc having a chord bearing of North 87 degrees 21 minutes 26 seconds East, a counter clockwise direction, a chord distance of 184.64 feet and a radius of 2402.00 feet), to the grantor’s West property line, which is the point of beginning; thence following the curvature thereof an arc distance of 61.10 feet (said arc having a chord bearing of North 84 degrees 09 minutes 28 seconds East, a counter clockwise direction, a chord distance 0161.04 feet and a radius of 2402.00 feet) to a point that is 110 feet Southerly of and at right angles to said centerline at Station 143+50; thence South 54 degrees 30 minutes 28 seconds East a distance of 62.19 feet to a point that is 50 feet Westerly of and at right angles to the centerline of Auburn Avenue at Station 25+00; thence South 18 degrees 35 minutes 54 seconds East a distance of 108.04 feet to a point on the Northerly right of way of Princeton Avenue said point being 40 Westerly of and at right angles to the centerline of Auburn Avenue at Station 26+07.58’ thence North 89 degrees 47 minutes 24 seconds East and along said right of way a distance of 28.23 feet to a point on the Westerly right of way of Auburn Street; thence North 13 degrees 48 minutes 46 seconds West and along said right of way a distance of 161.06 feet; thence North 89 degrees 51 minutes 55 seconds West a distance 01135.86 feet; thence South 0 degrees 25 minutes 24 seconds East a distance of 24.26 feet; to the point and place of beginning. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record , and known as Parcel ID No. 10-07-35-2-000-067.000 PPIN: 15067; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO C.E. LOFTIS, JR.; EDDIE LOFTIS; BRENDA WEST; JOANN THOMPSON; ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE CITY OF GADSDEN; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 12, 2026, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Commencing 50 feet from the Southwest corner of Lot Number 62, East as a starting point, thence along the public road 100 feet, to the Southeast corner of said Lot 62, thence North along the line of said Lot 62, 303 feet to the Northeast corner of said lot, thence West along the North line of said lot, 30 feet, thence South 303 feet to the beginning point and being a part of lot 62, of the India Sutherlin Estate as shown by map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book C, page 311 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama said property being and lying in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama; Less and except a lot or parcel of land commencing at the Southeast corner of Lot 62, and running North 148 feet, as a starting point; thence North along the Public road 155 feet to the Northeast corner of said Lot 62, thence West 30 feet, thence South 150 feet, thence East 80 feet to the point of beginning and being a part of Lot 62 in the India Sutherlin Estate as shown by map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book C, page 311 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said property being and lying in the County of Etowah and State of Alabama.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

A part of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 35, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, identified as Tract No. 67 on Project No ACSTPAA-0137(013) in Etowah County, Alabama and being more fully described as follows:

Commencing at the SW corner of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 Section 35, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, thence North 60 degrees 8 minutes 35 seconds East a distance of 362.07 feet to a point that is 110 feet Southerly of and at right angles to the centerline of said project at Station 141+15.47; thence following the curvature thereof an arc distance of 184.69 feet (said arc having a chord bearing of North 87 degrees 21 minutes 26 seconds East, a counter clockwise direction, a chord distance of 184.64 feet and a radius of 2402.00 feet), to the grantor’s West property line, which is the point of beginning; thence following the curvature thereof an arc distance of 61.10 feet (said arc having a chord bearing of North 84 degrees 09 minutes 28 seconds East, a counter clockwise direction, a chord distance 0161.04 feet and a radius of 2402.00 feet) to a point that is 110 feet Southerly of and at right angles to said centerline at Station 143+50; thence South 54 degrees 30 minutes 28 seconds East a distance of 62.19 feet to a point that is 50 feet Westerly of and at right angles to the centerline of Auburn Avenue at Station 25+00; thence South 18 degrees 35 minutes 54 seconds East a distance of 108.04 feet to a point on the Northerly right of way of Princeton Avenue said point being 40 Westerly of and at right angles to the centerline of Auburn Avenue at Station 26+07.58’ thence North 89 degrees 47 minutes 24 seconds East and along said right of way a distance of 28.23 feet to a point on the Westerly right of way of Auburn Street; thence North 13 degrees 48 minutes 46 seconds West and along said right of way a distance of 161.06 feet; thence North 89 degrees 51 minutes 55 seconds West a distance 01135.86 feet; thence South 0 degrees 25 minutes 24 seconds East a distance of 24.26 feet; to the point and place of beginning.

Property Address: 418 Princeton Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 4, 2026 at 9:15 a.m. in Judge Brynn Crain’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 21st day of May, 2026.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

May 29, June 5 and 12, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2026-00037

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v. W.C. ROBERTSON, deceased; VERA ROBERTSON, deceased; RICKY ROBERTSON, deceased; LARRY ROBERTSON, deceased; MARTHA HEATH, as the personal representative of the Estate of Vera Robertson; MARTHA JEAN ROBERTSON DENSON, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Martha Jean Robertson Denson, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; GLENDA ROBERTSON, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Glenda Robertson, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; VALERIE GALBREATH; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; that parcel of real property located at 306 Princeton Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901 and having a legal description of: Lot Number Thirteen (13) in Block Number Ten (10) of North Highland Addition to the City of Gadsden according to the map thereof recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama in Vol. “B”, Page 61, said property lying and being situated in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record , and known as Parcel ID No. 10-07-35-2-000-078.000 PPIN: 15080; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO W.C. ROBERTSON; VERA ROBERTSON; MARTHA JEAN ROBERTSON DENSON; GLENDA JANE ROBERTSON; RICKY ROBERTSON; LARRY ROBERTSON; VALERIE GALBREATH; MARTH HEATH, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF VERA ROBERTSTON; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 12, 2026, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot Number Thirteen (13) in Block Number Ten (10) of North Highland Addition to the City of Gadsden according to the map thereof recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama in Vol. “B”, Page 61, said property lying and being situated in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property Address: 306 Princeton Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 5, 2026 at 10:15 a.m. in Judge Sonny Steen’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 21st day of May, 2026.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

May 29, June 5 and 12, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2026-00038

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v. HELEN DUKE HESTER, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Helen Duke Hester, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; RODGER DALE DUKE, deceased; MARSHA DUKE CHAPMAN, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Marhsa Duke Chapman, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; LINDA DUKE EADS, deceased; CHRIS DUKE, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Chris Duke, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; CRAIG DUKE, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Craig Duke, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA; that parcel of real property located at 220 Presley Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901 and having a legal description of: Lot Number Four (4) in Block Number One (1) in Presley Addition, being a resurvey and resubdivision of Lots 68, 70, and 71 of the India Sutherlin estate, according to the map or plat of said Presley Addition as same appears of record in Plat Book “D”, page 215, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being situated in Etowah County, Alabama. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record , and known as Parcel ID No. 10-07-35-2-000-003.000 PPIN: 14992; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO HELEN DUKE HESTER; RODGER DALE DUKE; MARSHA DUKE CHAPMAN; LINDA DUKE; CRAIG DUKE; CHRIS DUKE; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 12, 2026, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot Number Four (4) in Block Number One (1) in Presley Addition, being a resurvey and resubdivision of Lots 68, 70, and 71 of the India Sutherlin estate, according to the map or plat of said Presley Addition as same appears of record in Plat Book “D”, page 215, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being situated in Etowah County, Alabama.

Property Address: 220 Presley Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 5, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. in Judge Sonny Steen’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 21stday of May, 2026.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

May 29, June 5 and 12, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.:CV-2026-00039

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v. JOHN HAWKINS, deceased; WILLIS HAWKINS, deceased; TISHA JONES, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Tisha Jones, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; SHARISE JONES, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Sharise Jones, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA; that parcel of real property located at 513 Kyle Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and having a legal description of: A lot described as beginning at the Northwest corner of Lot Number 13 and from thence run in an Easterly direction and along the North line of said Lot Number 13 a distance of 75 feet; thence in a Southerly direction and parallel with the West lines of Lots Numbered 13 and 15 a distance of 51.5 feet; thence to the right at an angle of 88 degrees and run in a Northwesterly direction and in a direct line a distance of 73 feet to a point in the West line of said Lot Number 13; thence Northerly and along the West line of said Lot Number 13 a distance of 36.5 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing portions of Lot Numbers Thirteen (13) and Fifteen (15) in the Cummings Addition according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 269, Probate Office, lying and being in Gadsden, Alabama, Etowah County, together with all improvements located thereon. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record , and known as Parcel ID No. 15-02-04-2-000-151.000 PPIN: 33312; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO JOHN HAWKINS; WILLIS HAWKINS; TISHA JONES; SHARISE JONES; CITY OF GADSDEN; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 12, 2026, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

A lot described as beginning at the Northwest corner of Lot Number 13 and from thence run in an Easterly direction and along the North line of said Lot Number 13 a distance of 75 feet; thence in a Southerly direction and parallel with the West lines of Lots Numbered 13 and 15 a distance of 51.5 feet; thence to the right at an angle of 88 degrees and run in a Northwesterly direction and in a direct line a distance of 73 feet to a point in the West line of said Lot Number 13; thence Northerly and along the West line of said Lot Number 13 a distance of 36.5 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing portions of Lot Numbers Thirteen (13) and Fifteen (15) in the Cummings Addition according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 269, Probate Office, lying and being in Gadsden, Alabama, Etowah County, together with all improvements located thereon.

Property Address: 513 Kyle Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 5, 2026 at 8:45 a.m. in Judge George Day’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 21st day of May, 2026.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

May 29, June 5 and 12, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2026-00040

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v. STACEY THOMAS, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Stacey Thomas, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; JOHN WILLIAMS, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of John Williams, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; that parcel of real property located at 518 Evans Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901 and having a legal description of: A lot described as beginning at the Northeast corner of Lot Number 11 and from thence run in a Southerly direction and along the East line thereof a distance of 50 feet to the Southeast corner of said Lot Number 11; thence in a Westerly direction and along the South line there-of a distance of 55 feet; thence Northerly and parallel with the East line of said Lot Number 11 a distance of 50 feet to the North line thereof; thence Easterly and along said Lot line a distance of 55 feet to the point of beginning and embracing a portion of Lot Number 11 in Cummins Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book A, page 269, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record , and known as Parcel ID No. 10-08-33-3-000-371.000 PPIN: 17008; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO STACEY THOMAS; JOHN WILLIAMS; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 12, 2026, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

A lot described as beginning at the Northeast corner of Lot Number 11 and from thence run in a Southerly direction and along the East line thereof a distance of 50 feet to the Southeast corner of said Lot Number 11; thence in a Westerly direction and along the South line there-of a distance of 55 feet; thence Northerly and parallel with the East line of said Lot Number 11 a distance of 50 feet to the North line thereof; thence Easterly and along said Lot line a distance of 55 feet to the point of beginning and embracing a portion of Lot Number 11 in Cummins Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book A, page 269, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property Address: 518 Evans Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 4, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. in Judge Brynn Crain’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 21st day of May, 2026.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

May 29, June 5 and 12, 2026

______________

LEGAL PUBLICATION NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Rainbow City, Alabama’s Appropriate Municipal Official, pursuant to Ordinance No. 565, has made a finding that a building located on the following described property is a dangerous building because it is unsafe to the extent that it is a public nuisance and is subject to demolition:

STREET ADDRESS:

108 Yorkshire Place, Rainbow City, AL 35906

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

Lot Twenty-two (22) in Block “B” in Sherwood Knolls, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “G”, page 17, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Rainbow City, Etowah County, Alabama.

PARCEL

IDENTIFICATION

NUMBER:

15-09-32-0-001.069.000, PPIN 48832

INTERESTED

PARTIES:

Lynn H. Page

Janet M. Page

Any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

All persons interested in said property are hereby notified that if the unsafe or dangerous condition is not remedied by demolition of said building on said property within 45 days of June 8, 2026, the demolition will be accomplished by the City and the cost thereof assessed against said property. In the meantime, it is ordered that said building and said property be and remain vacated.

A public hearing as provided for by Section 8(a) set forth in Ordinance No. 565 will be held on this matter in the Council Chambers at the Rainbow City Hall, 3700 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, Alabama, on August 24, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Anyone interested in the status of these proceedings should inquire with the Rainbow City Clerk at (256) 413-1217 or at 3700 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, Alabama.

June 12, 19, 26, and July 3, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, EX REL: ALEA STATE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION REGION F TASK FORCE,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-26-900168-SJS

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$32,077.00 U.S.

Currency

FNX-40

SN# FZ2U041398

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Corey Lamar Avery

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of August 2026. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

DONE this the 8th day of June, 2026

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 12, 19, 26, and July 3, 2026

_____________

ORDINANCE NO. O-13-26

An Ordinance Of The Mayor And City Council Of The City Of Gadsden, AL, Authorizing The Adoption And Approval Of The Fiscal Year 2026-2027 Annual Action Plan

Under The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program.

WHEREAS, the City of Gadsden has been designated as an “Entitlement Community” and therefore receives direct annual funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the Community Development Block Grant Program; and

WHEREAS, HUD requires Entitlement Communities to prepare and approve an Annual Action Plan for each of the five years under the Consolidated Plan in order to establish activities associated with priorities designated under the Consolidated Plan; and

WHEREAS, the Draft Fiscal Year 2026 Action Plan has been published for the HUD-required 30-day citizen participation review and comment period commencing on April 24, 2026 and ending on May 25,2026 and the City of Gadsden was allocated $919,424.00 in CDBG funding for FY2026. Proposed funding allocations for the City’s 2026 CDBG Program is listed below and on the City’s website at https://www.cityofgadsden.com/160/Community-Development;

# Project Name Amount

1 CDBG – Administration $183,884.80

2 CDBG – Public Services – James M. Barrie Center $8,000.00

3 CDBG – Public Services – Family Success Center $10,000.00

4 CDBG – Section 108 Loan Repayment $200,000.00

5 CDBG – Street Improvements $267,539.20

6 CDBG – Public Facility Improvements – Fire Station Renovations $250,000.00

Total Grant Allocation $919,424.00

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT ORDAINED, by the Mayor and City Council of the City of Gadsden, Alabama that the Fiscal Year 2026 Annual Action Plan be adopted and forwarded to HUD and that approval of the Draft Plan includes responses to citizen comments and any HUD required directives; and that this Resolution shall be effective upon adoption.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 2, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

June 12, 2026

_________

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Walnut Grove is required to monitor your drinking water for specific contaminants on a regular basis. Results of regular monitoring are an indicator of whether or not your drinking water meets health standards. During the April 2025 – June 2025 monitoring period, we did not monitor for synthetic organic chemicals (SOC), and therefore cannot be sure of the quality of your drinking water during that time.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

This was an administrative oversight and didn’t affect compliance. When we became aware of it, we sampled our water and monitored for SOC contaminants as required. Should you have any questions concerning this noncompliance or monitoring requirements, please contact Randall Green at the Water Board office at 205-589-2553.

June 12 and 19, 2026

___________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS STATE-FUNDED PROJECT NO. IAR-028-000-004

CITY OF RAINBOW CITY

ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Rainbow City at 3700 Rainbow Dr, Rainbow City, AL 35906, until Monday, June 29, 2026 at 10:00am CST and at that time publicly opened for constructing the following:

Base and pave of an industrial access road from Lumley Road to SMD Steel Facility

For the City of Rainbow City, PROJECT NO. IAR-028-000-004

The bracket estimate on this project is from $800,000 to $950,000. This bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award the contract. The principal items of work are approximately as follows:

446 Borrow Excavation (Loose Truckbed Measurement), Per Cubic Yard

12397 Roadbed Processing, Per Square Yard

10507 Crushed Agg Base Course, Type B, Plant Mixed 6” Compacted Thickness, Per Square Yard

815 SuperPave Bituminous Concrete Wearing Surface Layer ½” Max Agg Size Mix Esal C/D, Per Ton

963 SuperPave Bituminous Concrete Upper Binder Layer 3/4” Max Agg Size Mix Esal C/D, Per Ton

The entire project shall be completed in thirty (30) working days.

To be eligible for consideration, bids must be submitted on complete original proposals made available by the owner. Bid documents (including plans and proposals) are available at Three Notch Group, Inc., 515 Locust Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901(256) 543-9431, upon payment of a refundable (if plans are returned in reusable condition within 10 days of bid opening) deposit of $250. Checks shall be made payable to Three Notch Group. PDF electronic copies are available via email at no cost to the bidder. Bid documents will be mailed only upon receipt of deposit. No bid documents will be distributed later than 24 hours prior to the scheduled opening of bids.

A cashier’s check (drawn on an Alabama bank) or bid bond for 5% of the amount bid (maximum

Of $10,000.00) and made payable to the City of Rainbow City must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

In accordance with Section 34-8-8. Code of Alabama as amended, “all owners, architects, and engineers receiving bids pursuant to this chapter shall require the person, firm or corporation to include his or her current license number on the bid.” It also states that “…it will be necessary for him or her to show evidence of license before his or her bid is considered.”

Proposals will be issued only to and accepted from contractors on the Alabama Department of Transportation’s (ALDOT) List of Pre-Qualified Contractors. The award of the contract will be made only to a contractor who has a valid certification of qualification from ALDOT as required by state law and will not be made to any bidder who is considered by ALDOT to be disqualified from bidding, or is an affiliate of or has a corporate officer, director, or principal owner who is a corporate officer, director, or owner of, another person who is presently disqualified by ALDOT. Further details and definitions regarding this provision are included in SECTION 102 of SPECIAL PROVISION 26-LPA-001 and ALDOT’s standard specifications.

Proof of insurance coverages of the types and amounts as set forth in the project specifications will be required of the contractor, and any and all subcontractors, prior to beginning work. The contractor will be required to perform work amounting to at least 30% of the total contract cost with his own organization.

This is a state-funded project through ALDOT. The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with all applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

Honorable Joe Taylor, Mayor

May 29, June 5, 12 and 19, 2026

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 10:00am CST, Thursday, June 25, 2026 for Re-roofing Sardis School Entry: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Bid Documents may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 436 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. Bidders may receive digital documents from the Architect at no cost.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures, attended the mandatory prebid conference and have demonstrated the ability to provide 24/7/365 service with a main office within 60 miles driving distance of the project site as described in the pre-qualification package and/or Div 1 specifications and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 9am CST on Monday, June 15, 2026. Contractors seeking pre-qualification shall submit a printed AIA form A305 in duplicate.

A mandatory prebid conference shall be held on Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 10am CST at the project site.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

May 29, June 5, and 12, 2026

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 9:30am CST, Thursday, June 25, 2026 for Re-roofing Rainbow Middle School Cafeteria: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Bid Documents may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 436 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. Bidders may receive digital documents from the Architect at no cost.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures, attended the mandatory prebid conference and have demonstrated the ability to provide 24/7/365 service with a main office within 60 miles driving distance of the project site as described in the pre-qualification package and/or Div 1 specifications and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 9:00am CST on Monday, June 15, 2026. Contractors seeking pre-qualification shall submit a printed AIA form A305 in duplicate.

A mandatory prebid conference shall be held on Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 9:30am CST at the project site.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

May 29, June 5, and 12, 2026

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 9:00am CST, Thursday, June 25, 2026 for Re-roofing Gaston School Cafeteria: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Bid Documents may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 436 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. Bidders may receive digital documents from the Architect at no cost.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures, attended the mandatory prebid conference and have demonstrated the ability to provide 24/7/365 service with a main office within 60 miles driving distance of the project site as described in the pre-qualification package and/or Div 1 specifications and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 9am CST on Monday, June 15, 2026. Contractors seeking pre-qualification shall submit a printed AIA form A305 in duplicate.

A mandatory prebid conference shall be held on Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 9:00am CST at the project site.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

May 29, June 5, and 12, 2026

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

INVITATION TO BID

TOWN OF WALNUT GROVE, ALABAMA

WT SCRUGGS PARK SPORTS LIGHTING IMPROVEMENTS

Sealed bids will be received by the Town of Walnut Grove, Alabama, for the WT Scruggs Park Sports Lighting Improvements Project 06/12/26 until 10:00 a.m. on 06/30/26, at Walnut Grove Town Hall, located at 4012 Gadsden Blountsville Road, Walnut Grove, Alabama 35990, at which time and place bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

The project generally consists of furnishing all labor, materials, equipment, supervision, permits, and incidentals necessary for improvements to the athletic field lighting system at WT Scruggs Park, including but not limited to:

Furnishing and installation of approximately thirty-six (36) high-efficiency LED sports lighting fixtures;

Associated electrical upgrades including disconnects, controls, contactors, and electrical components;

Pole replacement and/or installation, mounting hardware, underground conduit, wiring, and related electrical improvements as necessary for proper system operation; and

Testing and startup of complete lighting system.

Bid specifications and project information may be obtained from:

Town of Walnut Grove

Attn: Noah Grady, Town Clerk

4012 Gadsden Blountsville Road

Walnut Grove, Alabama 35990

Phone: (205) 589-2553

Open 8am – 12:30pm Monday through Friday

All bidders must comply with applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations and must be properly licensed to perform work in the State of Alabama.

The Town of Walnut Grove reserves the right to reject any or all bids, waive technicalities and informalities, and award the bid in the best interest of the Town.

TOWN OF WALNUT GROVE, ALABAMA

Randall Green, Mayor

June 12 and 19, 2026

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage unit will be disposed of on June 19, 2026 beginning at 9:00 A.M. on the business premises of B&J Thrift Store and Mini Storage at 1101 Hwy 77, Attalla, AL. 35954.

Scott Williams – Unit 36

B&J Thrift and Mini Storage

1101 Hwy 77

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-485-8656

June 12 and 19, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that the Kelton Wrecker LLC will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicles:

2005 BUICK RAINIER

VIN: 5GADS13S252207484

2006 HONDA ACCORD

VIN: 1HGCM72736A006562

The public auction will be held at Kelton Wrecker LLC located at 1625 Forrest Ave Gadsden AL 35901 at 8:00 AM on 06/30/2026. The seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low and may postpone the public auction until another time and place. In addition, the seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

June 5 and 12, 2026

_____________

VEHICLE NOTICE

In accordance with the Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Alabama Code Sections 32-13-1 through 32-13-8 notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties. The following motor vehicle will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder at 9:00 am, July 17, 2026 at Team One Toyota, Rainbow City, Alabama. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

2012 Toyota Scion

VIN# JTKKU4B40C1017974

Stephanie Gillilan

Attorney at Law

834 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 458-6515

June 5 and 12, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 07/9/2026 at 9:00 am.

2008 Ford Focus – VIN: 1FAHP35N58W137387

1992 Suzuk G5-550 Motorcycle – Vin: JS1KZ1AK8PU085219

2023 Toyota Camry X5E – VIN: 4Y1KZ1AK8PU085219

A&J Towing LLC

4975 Hopper Road

Altoona, AL. 35952

June 12 and 19, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on July 14, 2026.

2008 Chevrolet 1500 Black

VIN: 1GCEC14X68Z308548

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, LLC

2501 3rd Street SW

Attalla AL. 35954

256-538-6600

June 12 and 19, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on July 17, 2026.

2012 Nissan Sentra White

VIN: 3N1AB6AP0CL638532

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, LLC

2501 3rd Street SW

Attalla AL. 35954

256-538-6600

June 12 and 19, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2006 Ford Mustang vin#1ZVHT82HX65236319 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 7/31/2026

The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

June 12 and 19, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-390-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

312 CROMWELL AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Numbers Eighteen (18), Nineteen (19) and Twenty (20), in Block Number One (1), in the Mayflower Addition to Gadsden, according to map there-of recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 37, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-06-24-2-000-026.000

PIN# 45229

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to LINDA HALES, 312 CROMWELL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, SUB-JECT TO A MORTGAGE IN FAVOR OF SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICES, LLC., 8742 LUCENT BOULEVARD, STE 300, HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO 80129, DIETCH FINANCIAL, LLC. FKA GREENTREE SERVICES, LLC. 2100 EAST ELLIOT ROAD, TEMPE, ARIZONA, 85284, .

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 2, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

June 12, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-391-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

409 MILLER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Number Sixteen (16) and Seventeen (17) in Block Number Seven (7) in West Point Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 140 and 141, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel ID: 16-01-01-4-000-227.000

PIN #: 50433

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to RICKY DALE BARNARD, 409 MILLER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 2, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

June 12, 2026

____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-392-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1554 TERRACE DRIVE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Nineteen (19) in Block Number Four (4) in Brookwood Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “D”, Pages 88 and 89, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-4-000-304.000

PIN# 31822

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to MICHEL PIERCE A/K/A MICHAEL PIERCE, 1554 TERRACE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 2, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

June 12, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-393-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

2208 E. BROAD STREET (HOUSE) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Seventeen (17) and Eighteen (18) in Block One (1) of Councilton Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B” Page 195, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel ID: 15-06-14-1-000-072.000

PIN #: 43404

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to DAVID KYNARD, JR., 2208 E. BROAD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, ADOLPH & WF BOBBIE JENKINS, 1326 STILLMAN AVE, GADSDEN, AL 35903-2554.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 2, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

June 12, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-394-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1700 EMANUEL AVENUE (MOBILE HOME) (County records list property as 1705 EMANUEL AVENUE) in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

PARCEL ONE: Lot Numbers Twenty-Nine (29), Thirty (30), Thirty-One (31), and Thirty-Two (32) in Block “C” in Edgewood Addition No. 2 to Gadsden according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 79, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama together with all improvements located thereupon, and subject to any easements, restrictions, reservations, conditions, easements and rights, if any, appearing of record.

Tax Parcel ID: 15-03-07-4-000-231.000

PPIN: 39071

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to RANDALL D. ELROD and DANA ELROD, 4054 S. VALLEY ROAD, SOUTHSIDE, ALABAMA 35907, 1700 EMANUEL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 2, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

June 12, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-395-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

410 VAN COURTLAND (HOUSE) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:

Lot 9 in Block 7, in West Point Addition, according to the map or plat thereof in Plat Book “B”, pages 140 and 141, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel ID: 16-01-01-4-000-232.000

PIN #: 50438

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to MAGDALENE MATEO JUAN, 2401 CANSLER AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 410 VAN COURTLAND, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, TOBIE SR & ELIZABETH DENNIS SORRELLS, 2401 CANSLER AVE, GADSDEN, AL 35904-2508.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 2, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

June 12, 2026

__________

RESOLUTION NO. R-396-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

208 WALL STREET (COMMERCIAL BUILDING) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number 43 in Shahan and Walshe’s Central Avenue City Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 184-185, Probate Of-fice, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel ID: 15-03-06-2-000-265.000

PIN #: 38149

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to AUBREY R. BRADLEY, 224 WALL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 208 WALL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 2, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

June 12, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-397-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 403 S. 6TH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:

LOTS 24-25-26-27-28 BLK 5 METROPOLITAN SUB UNIT 2 PLAT G-249 9-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-09-2-000-001.000

PIN# 34724

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to EMERALD CITY ASSOCIATES ECA CHATEAU, LLC, P.O. BOX 600250, DALLAS, TEXAS 75360, 7108 FALL OF THE NEUSE ROAD, 210, RA-LEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA 27615, 403 S. 6TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 2, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

June 12, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-398-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 185 BROOKWOOD DRIVE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 5 BLK 5 BROOKWOOD ADD D-89 GADSDEN 14-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-1-000-016.000

PIN# 43345

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to MIGUEL F. FRANCISCO & MARGARITA T. LOPEZ, 185 BROOKWOOD DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 2, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

June 12, 2026

__________

RESOLUTION NO. R-399-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 509 CLARK STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:

LT 4 BLK 12 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-373.000

PIN# 50594

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to BOBBY J DRISKELL, 509 CLARK STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 2, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

June 12, 2026

___________

RESOLUTION NO. R-400-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 808 DEKALB STREET (County records list property address as 808 DEKALB AVENUE) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 4-5 BLK G GLENN IRIS ADD TO HIGHLAND PARK ADD PLAT B-217 GADSDEN 32-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-135.000

PIN# 19843

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to TERESA CANNON, 625 A SILVER PASS, OCALA FLORIDA 34472.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 2, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

June 12, 2026

___________

RESOLUTION NO. R-401-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 3229 FORREST AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 17 FORREST HOMES ADD PLAT C-233 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-1-000-362.000

PIN# 49518

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given JOSEPH L & KELLY L SMITH, 117 COLLEGE AVENUE, BOAZ, ALABAMA 35957.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 2, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

June 12, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-402-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1601 GADSDEN AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 1 & E 25 LT 2 BLK 4 J M PATRICK PLAT A-11 GADSDEN 32-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-3-000-137.000

PIN# 19639

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to SONYA N BIGELOW, 512 N. 16TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 2, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

June 12, 2026

___________

RESOLUTION NO. R-403-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1612 GADSDEN AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 3 BLK 2 J M PATRICK PLAT A-11 GADSDEN 32-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-3-000-156.000

PIN# 19661

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to SONYA N BIGELOW, 512 N. 16TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 2, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

June 12, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-404-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 16 HOKE STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:

COM AT INT OF SW ROW L&N R/R & N ROW HOKE ST TH NW ALG L&N R/R 154 TO POB TH S 102.5 TO N ROW HOKE ST TH W 36 TH N 138 TH SE 48 TO POB LYING IN NE1/4 SE1/4 10-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-4-000-004.000

PIN# 36089

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to JIMENEZ G. PEDRO, YOLANDA H. FRANCISCO, JIMENEZ GABRIEL MARTIN PEDRO AND YOLANDA HELENA FELIPE FRANCISCO, 16 HOKE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-1701

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 2, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

June 12, 2026

__________

RESOLUTION NO. R-405-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1516 ROOSEVELT AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 2 BLK 30 SOUTH GADSDEN ADD PLAT B-314 GAD 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-275.000

PIN# 39721

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to DANNY ROY BLACKBURN, 1516 ROOSEVELT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 2, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

June 12, 2026

____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-406-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 731 RUBY STREET (County records list property address as 0) in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

BEG INT OF E ROW OF RUBY ST & N ROW OF TIDMORE BEND RD TH N 429.3 ALONG RUBY ST TH E 225S TH SE 351.49 TH W 127 TH SW 134.87 TO N ROW OF TIDMORE BEND RD TH W 113.71 ALONG ROW TO POB LYING IN SE1/4 SE1/4 35-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-4-000-014.001

PIN# 86302

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to LINDSEY HAYS BURNS, 804 RUBY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 2, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

June 12, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-407-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 512 VALLEY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 29 BLK 6 NORTHSIDE SUB PLAT G-197 3-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-03-2-000-126.000

PIN# 32669

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to LORETTA MARRIE, 512 VALLEY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 2, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

June 12, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-408-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 516 VALLEY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 28 BLK 6 NORTHSIDE SUB PLAT G 197-199 3-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-03-2-000-127.000

PIN# 32670

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to KESIA R MARRIE, 516 VALLEY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 2, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

June 12, 2026

__________

RESOLUTION NO. R-409-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 517 WASHINGTON STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 2 BLK 5 & PT LT 1 BLK 5 BEG NW COR LT 1 TH S 60’STH SE 78.5 TH NE 85.5’ 90’(S) TH NW 78.5’ TO POB EWING GARNER ADD PLAT A-53 3-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-03-2-000-072.000

PIN# 32610

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to JOHN CLYDE & wf PATRICIA L BOWEN, 519 WASHINGTON ST, GADSDEN, AL 35901, 517 WASHINGTON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-2451.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 2, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

June 12, 2026

___________

LEGAL ZONING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that on June 24, 2026 at 4:00 p.m., the Planning Commission of the City of Gadsden will hold a regularly scheduled public hearing in the Council Chamber at City Hall, First Floor, 90 Broad Street to give all persons who desire an opportunity to be heard, in opposition to or in favor of, the following requests:

Final Plat for a proposed Re-Division of property described below: (Property Address being 207 Elmwood Ave and lots in and around).

Lots Seven (7), Eight (8), Nine(9), Ten (10), Thirteen (13), Fourteen (14), Forty-Eight (48), Forty-Nine (49), Fifty-Two (52), Fifty-Three (53), Fifty Four (54), Fifty-Five (55), Fifty-Six (56) and Fifty-Seven (57) of the resurvey of Block number two of North Division of Elmwood Addition According to the map or Plat thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “B” at page 362, in the office of the judge of probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and being and lying in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Lost Number Eleven (11), Twelve (12), Fifty (50), Fifty-One (51), In Block B, in the amended map of Elmwood North Division to East Gadsden, According to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B” pages 362, Probate Office , Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County Alabama.

Final Plat for a proposed Re-Division of property described below: (Property address being 1401 Cloverdale Road and the corner of Paden Road).

Begin at an existing capped rebar at the Southwest comer of Lot #1, in Block “1”, of Second Addition of Paden Farm Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 275, Etowah County Probate Office, being on the East R/W of Paden Road ( 50’

R/W) and run N 02 degrees 03’23”W (M) N 02 degrees 02’00”W (R), along < aid RAY, 123.47 feet (M) 123.58 feet (R) to an existing capped rebar; thence run S 83 degrees 33’09”E (M) S83 degrees 31’42”E (R), leaving said R/W, 159.87 fee: (M) 160.00 feet (R) to an existing capped rebar; thence run N 03 degrees 09’06” E (M) N 03 degrees 04’40’’E (R), 137.17 feet (M) 137.22 feet (R) to an existing 1/2” rebar; thence run N73 degrees13’24” W (M) N73 degrees12’08”W (R), 179.90 feet (M) 180.00 feet (R) to an existing 1/2” rebar on said R/W; thence run N02 degrees 00’00”W, along said R/W, 145.67 feet to a point on a R/W flare; thence run N79

degrees 43’38”E, along said flare, 29.85 feet to a point on the Southwesterly R/W of Cloverdale Road (60’ R/W); thence run S 65 degrees 17’18”E, along said R/W, 269.29 feet to an existing 3/8” rebar; thence run S 01 degrees 58’00”E, leaving said R/W, 324.01 feet to an existing 1/2” pipe on the South line of Lot #1; thence run N

87 degrees 38’29”E, along said South line, 200.09 feet to an existing 1/4” roc. at the Southeast comer of Lot #1; thence run S 01 degrees 59’34”E, along the East line of Lot #2, 176.00 feet to an existing pinch-pipe; thence run S 87 degrees 55’07’ W, 469.96 feet to a point on said East R/W; thence run N 02 degrees 00’00”W, a long-said R/W, 176.00 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a porno: i of Lots #1 and 2, Block “1”, Second Addition of Paden Farm Subdivision, Etowah County, Alabama and contains 3.73 acres (more or less).

Final Plat for lot adjustments to meet the new Current City of Gadsden’s Zoning Ordinance of Waterford Landing Phase I (Formally Ramsgate) on property described below. (Property Address being in and around 1343 Owens Street, interstate side).

Commence at an Iron pin found (PLS #20141) being the Southwest, corner of Lot 12 of Ramsgate Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book “Mv, Page 10 in the Judge of Probate OfSce, Etowah. County, . Alabama, said point being the point of Intersection of the Easterly right-of-way of Eastside’ Drive and the Northerly right-of-way of Owens Drive. Prom said point of commencement ran N 6° 36’ 21’ ‘ E along the Westerly line of said lot # 12 and along the Easterly right-of-way of Eastside Drive a distance of 35.17 feet to an iron pin found (PLS #20141) being the Northwest corner of said Lot #12 and also being the point of beginning of the lands hereto described. From said point of beginning run N 09® 27* 16” E along the Easterly right-of-way of said Eastside Drive a distance of 79.73 feet to an Iron pin found (PLS #20141); thence run on N 9° 39’ 24” E along said Easterly right-of-way a distance of 144.&6 feet to a concrete monument found; thence deflect right and run N 74° 35* 39” E along said Easterly right-of-way a distance of 6538 feet to a concrete monument found; thence deflect left and run N 33° 24’ 39” E along said Easterly right-of-way a distance of 67.18 feet to a concrete monument found: thence deflect left and ran N 1° 25’ 46” E along said Easterly right-of-way a distance of 50.06 feet to a concrete monument ; Branco deflect left and run. N 37° 44 *31u W along said Easterly right-of-way d distance of 881.0 feet to concrete monument found being the Southwest corner of the Henry O. and wife Laurel J, Littlejohn property as recorded to Deed Book 1439, Page 377, Judge of Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence deflect right, depart from said right-of-way and run N 88° 01’ 39” E along the South lines of sold Littlejohn property a distance of 1114.39 feet to a ½ inch rebar found being the point of intersection with the 511 contour of the H- Neely Henry Reservoir, said point being the Southeast corner of said Littlejohn property; thence deflect right end run S 50° 20’ 48” E along said 511 contour a distance of 16292 feet to an iron pin found (PLS.#20141) being the point of intersection with the Eastern boundary of the SE % of the NE ft (otherwise known as fraction or Government Lot # 8) Section 17, T-12-S, R-6-E of .the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, said point also being the Northwest corner of Lot # 28 of “The Cove” at Waterford Place Subdivision as recorded to Plat Book w 12’, Page 74, to the Judge of Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence deflect right odd run S 07° 00’ 00” W along the Eastern line of said forty and along the Western line of said Lot # 28 a distance of 194.85 feet to an iron point found (PLS #20141) being the Southwest comer of said Lot # 28; thence continue 5 07° 00’ Q0’1 W along the Eastern Eno of said forty .and along the Western line of Lot # 1 of sold “The Cove” at Waterford place Subdivision a distance of 47.83 feet to an iron pin found, (PLS #20141) being the Northeasterly corner of ( afore mentioned Ramsgate Subdivision; thence deflect right, depart from said forty line and run N 61’46’ 21”-W a distance of 106.71 feet along the Northerly line of said Loft“1 to an Iron pin found (PLS #20141) being the Northernmost corner thereof; thence deflect left and run. Along ‘a curve to the right Having curve data of arc- 61.65 feet, radius’13 140.13 feat, delta «= 25’12’19”, tangent =■ 3133 feet and having a chord bearing and distance of S 40° 49’ 4S” W and 61,15 feet, respectively, to an iron pin found (PLS #20141);\hence deflect left and run S ll>42’ 05” E along the West line of said Lot# 1 a distance of 113,21 feet to an iron pin found (PLS#20141) at the point of Intersection with the North right-of-way of Owens Street, said point being the Southwest comer of said Lot 1: thence deflect right and run S 88’17’55” W along said Northerly right-of-way a distance of 80.00 feet to an iron pin, found (PLS #20141) being the Southeast comer of Lot 2 of said Ramsgate Subdivision; thence deflect right and run N 1 42 05 “ W along the Easterly line of-said Lot # 2 a distance of 88.05 feet “ to an iron pin found (PLS#20141) being the Northeast corner thereof; thence deflect left and run 8 88° 15’ 15” W along the North lines of Lots “ 2 through Lot 10 of said Ramsgate Subdivison a distance of 828.48 feet to an Iron pin found (PLS #21)141) being the Northwest comer of Lot # 10 of∙ said Ramsgate Subdivision; thence deflect right and run Northwesterly along the Northerly lines of ∙ Lots # 11 & #12 of said Ramsgate Subdivision and along the curve to the right having curve date of arc =“ 1256.67 feet, radius a 125,00 feet, delta => 56’03’35”, tangent « 69.37 feet and having a chord bearing and distance of N 52’42’57” W and 12132 feet respectively, to an pin found (PLS #20141) being the Northernmost corner of said Lot #12; thence deflect left and run. S 51° 34’ 51” W along the Northwesterly line of said Lot # 12 a distance of185,30 feet to the point of beginning.Sold parcel being subject to a 10-foot utility easement located in the South easterly portion of said property being granted to Gadsden Water Works and Sewer Board as recorded in Deed Book 900, Page 242, in the Judge of Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said parcel being a portion South ½ half of the Southeast ¼ of the Northeast ¼ (otherwise described as the south ½ of fraction or Government Block #8 Section 17,T-12-S, R-6E, of the Huntsville Meridian, Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama and containing 10.130 acres, more or less. Lots 1-12 of Ramsgate as recorded in map or plat thereof in Plat book “M” Page 10, Probate Office Etowah County, Alabama.

Final Plat for Subdividing a large parcel of land to develop Mixed Residential Homes (MR) in Waterford Landing Phase II (Formally Ramsgate) on property described below. (Property Address being in and around 1342 Owens Street, water side ).

Begin at the Northeast corner of Government Lot “9”, Section 17, T-12-S, R-6-East

of Huntsville Meridian, on the South R/W of an unnamed street and run

S88°16’41 “W, along the North line of said fractional 1/4 and said South RIW,

1335.82 feet to an existing 112” rod on the West line of said fractional 1/4; thence

run S07°00’03”W along said West line, 405.62 feet to an existing pinch-pipe on the

5 I 1.00 feet contour of Lake Neely Henry; thence leaving said West line run the

following chord bearings and distances along said contour, S79°16’33”E 317.69

feet; N64°03’48”E, 70.14 feet; N06°25’54”E, 71.17 feet; NI3°09’13”E, 63.37 feet;

S28°33’29”E, 32.12 feet; SI8°32’25”E, 47.08 feet; S24°04’28”E, 46.50 feet;

S66°09’36”E, 46.27 feet; S76°Il ‘I 9”E, 38.42 feet; S85°3 I ‘39”E, 84.I 6 feet;

N84°05’59”E, 45.34 feet; N78°07’I7”E, 64.09 feet; N87°47’47”E, 136.8I feet;

S82°40’35”E, 113.03 feet; N74°54’45”E, 73.85 feet; Nl3°29’59”E, 30.87 feet;

SSI 0 33’07”E, 77.01 feet; S43°52’42”E, 50.28 feet; S67°07’18”E, 42.09 feet;

S63°40’05”E, 93.11 feet and S70°41’15”E, 52.21 feet to a point on the East line of

said 1/4; thence run N07°00’00”E, leaving said contour and along said East line,

594.03 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of Government

Lot “9”, Section 17, T-12-S, R-6-E, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said lands are conveyed subject to the right of Alabama Power Company, a

corporation, to flood, cover or surround with water from time to time that portion

of said lands which would either be covered with or which either alone or together

with other lands would be entirely surrounded by waters of the Coosa River or its

tributaries should such river or its tributaries be raised and backed up to that certain

datum plane above mean sea level as established by the United States Coast and

Geodetic Survey as adjusted in January 1955, together with rights of ingress and

egress over and across such lands.

June 12, 2026