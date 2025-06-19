Legals for 6/13/2025 – 6/19/2025

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by SANDRA LOWERY CARROLL and TRACY LEE CARROLL, a married couple, on the 14th day of February 2020, to 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, as recorded in Instrument Number 3498956 in the office of the Probate Judge of Etowah County, Alabama; 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on June 25, 2025, the following described real and personal property situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at an existing railroad spike at the Northeast corner of the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 6, Township 11 South, Range 4 East of Huntsville Meridian and run N 88°09’00” W, along the North line thereof, 235.75 feet to the Northwest R/W of Bluff Road (80’ R/W); thence run S 77°09’54” W, leaving said North line and along said R/W, 109.78 feet to an existing 3/4” pipe; thence run S 75°31’38” W, along said R/W, 249.47 feet to the Point of Beginning of the property described herein; thence run the following chord bearings and distances along said R/W: S 72°13’26” W 79.89 feet; S 69°51’38” W 199.51 feet and S 65°57’20” W 148.65 feet to a point; thence run N 09°42’48” W, leaving said R/W, 420.00 feet to a point; thence run N 68°59’05” E 427.62 feet to a point; thence run S 09°42’54” E 419.70 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 6, Township 11 South, Range 4 East and the SW 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 31, Township 10 South, Range 4 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2020 Fleetwood 68’ x 28’ manufactured home, Serial No. FLE250TN1944030AB;

together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.

Kristofor D. Sodergren

Attorney for 21st Mortgage Corporation

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner

Pkwy Ste 200

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

(205) 344-5000

May 30, June 6, and 13, 2025

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Danny Lynn Guest and wife, Donna L. Guest, to Cardinal Health 110, LLC on the 22nd day of September, 2022, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #: 3548945, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 7th day of July, 2025, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at the Southeast corner of the North Half of the Southeast Quarter, and from thence run North 3º 30’ West, and along the East line of the North Half of the Southeast Quarter to the Northeast corner thereof; thence run North 87º 15’ West, and along the North line of said North Half of the Southeast Quarter to the Northwest line of the Duck Springs Road; thence run in a Southwesterly direction and along the Northwesterly line of said road to the West line of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, said point also being in the East line of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter; thence run North and along the East line of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter to the Northeast corner thereof; thence run North 87º 15’ West and along the North line of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter a distance of 2,640 feet to the Northwest corner thereof; thence run South 3º 30’ East, and along the West line of said North Half of the Southwest Quarter, a distance of 720 feet to the Northwest corner of the lands described in the deed from J. A. Funderburg, as Guardian of Edgar Funderburg and Louis Funderburg, dated January 14, 1916, and recorded in Deed Book “5-T”, Page 124, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run South 87º 15’ East, and along the North line of said Funderburg lands a distance of 1,950 feet; thence run South 52º 30’ East and along the Northeast line of said Funderburg lands a distance of 800 feet to the Southwest corner of the North Half of the Southeast Quarter; thence run South 87º 15’ East and along the South line of said North Half of the Southeast Quarter, a distance of 2,640 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing portions of the North Half of the Southeast Quarter, and portions of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter, in Section 32, Township 10, Range 6, East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that

help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Cardinal Health 110, LLC

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, PC

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, AL 35902

June 13, 20 and 27, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

James R. Harris was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/24/2025 over the Estate of Georgia Nancy Harris, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Faye Crow was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/25/2025 over the Estate of Clinton William Hall, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Mondell Shaw Davis, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/30/2025 over the Estate of Mary Louise Davis, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Cathy Denise Dowdell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/29/2025 over the Estate of Robert Taylor Dowdell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

James Bowen was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/17/2025 over the Estate of Mary Ann Albert, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Skyler Dixon was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/22/2025 to the Estate of Wendi Leigh Hallmark, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

James E. Turnbach was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/14/2025 to the Estate of Dennis R. Burton, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Tammie Devin was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/09/2025 to the Estate of Barbara Ann Skwara Devin., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Tammy Gaines was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/13/2025 to the Estate of Eunice Christine Click deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Shirley Jean Helm was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/09/2025 to the Estate of David Wilbert Helm, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Irene Parker Facen was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/20/2025 to the Estate of Lorine P. Thomas, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Alice Faye Ausborn was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/28/2025 to the Estate of Clifford Ausborn, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Connie Jo Duncan Arnold and Dora Ellen Duncan Holland was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 05/12/2025 to the Estate of Judge Benson Duncan, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: SAMUEL RAINS, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-349

TO: John Rains, Mark Rains, McKenzie Rains Bost and any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 21st day of JULY 2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 4TH DAY OF JUNE 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: EDNA MCCULLARS, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-255

TO: Debra McCullars and any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 28th day of JULY 2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 29TH DAY OF MAY 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF The Adoption Petition of: JUSTIN ALLEN GRAY.

Case No: 2025-00354

TO: UNKNOWN FATHER OF MINOR CHILD BORN TO HOLLY MARIE MACFARLAND GRAY

Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption of a child born to Heather Marie MacFarland Gray has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner named above. The minor child’s date of birth is August 21, 2018. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to contest or support the attached Petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest or support the attached Petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response withing thirty (30) days of service of this notice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of Probate at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Stephanie L. Gillilan

834 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 458-6515

Given under my hand this the day of 10th day of June 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 13, 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Todd Martin and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Todd Martin was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 27th day of May, 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 2ND day of JULY 2025, at 2:30 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 30, June 6 and 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Tash Harriel, whose whereabouts are unknown

Willow Reed, whose whereabouts are unknown John Michael Dupree, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Carolyn Sims and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Carolyn Sims was filed by Riverview Regional Medical Center on the 3rd day of JUNE 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 7th day of JULY 2025, at 1:00 P.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

EVANS INVESTMENT PROPERTIES, LLC, PLAINTIFF

V.

ASSOCIATED CAPITAL, INC., ET AL., DEFENDANTS

CV-2025-900225

The Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, and any other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the

lands described below, must answer Plaintiff’s Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

The subject property is described as follows:

COM SW COR SEC 22 THE N 297 TO POB TH N 1016 S TO S LINE OF QUILLAN DR THE E 648 S THE 1334 S THE W 220 TH N 2978 TH W 440 BEING 17.02 AC(C) LYING IN W 1/2 SE 1/4 SE 1/4, RIDGEVILLE SECTION 22-TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH – RANGE 5 EAST OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN.

Done the 23rd day of May 2025.

Cassandra Johnson,

Clerk of the Circuit out of Etowah County

Megan Huizinga

Knowles & Sullivan

314 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

(256)547-7200

May 30, June 6, 13 and 20, 2025

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

AMANDA LEIGH HAMILTON

VS

DONALD WILLIS HAMILTON

DR-2024-900259.01

Donald Willis Hamilton’s whereabouts are unknown, must answer AMANDA LEIGH

HAMILTON’S MOTION FOR CONTEMPT and other relief by AMANDA LEIGH HAMILTON, or

thereafter, a Judgment by Default may be rendered against DONALD WILLIS HAMILTON in Case No: DR-24-900259.01, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama,

Dated: June 3rd 2025

Cassandra Johnson

ETOWAH COUNTY

CIRCUIT CLERK

CLARK HALL

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

750 FORREST AVENUE

GADSDEN AL 35901

(256) 549-4357

June 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2025

_______________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

JUDY TROTMAN

VS

CV-24-900515

SHIRLEY ANN BEAVERS

SHIRLEY ANN BEAVERS’ whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer JUDY TROTMAN’S

COMPLAINT FOR QUIET TITLE and other relief, or thereafter, a Judgment by Default may be

rendered against SHIRLEY ANN BEAVERS in Case No: CV-24-900515, Circuit Court of Etowah

County, Alabama.

Dated: June 5th, 2025

Cassandra Johnson

CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

CLARK HALL, ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

750 FORREST AVENUE

GADSDEN AL 35901

(256) 549-4357

June 13, 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

______________

ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

FRITZ SMITH & SARAH SMITH

REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST, Plaintiff,

V.

Case No.: CV-2023-900324.00

SALISBURY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, LLC, Defendant,

The Plaintiff to this cause has made claims against any and all devisees of Salisbury Develop-ment Company, LLC whose names and addresses are unknown, in addition to claims against any and all parties who may claim a present, future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest in and to the following parcels of real estate, more particularly described as fol-lows:

(1) A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT 19, WILSON ST EST. K-82, ATTALLA

14-12-5; IDENTIFIED IN DEED BOOK 2018, PAGE

3464029 AS RECORDED WITH THE JUDGE OF

PROBATE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA;

TAX PARCEL ID NO. 16-06-14-0-001-009.011

and

(2) A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT 23, WILSON ST EST. K-82, ATTALLA

14-12-5; IDENTIFIED IN DEED BOOK 2018, PAGE

3472489 AS RECORDED WITH THE JUDGE OF

PROBATE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA;

TAX PARCEL ID NO. 16-05-15-0-001-327.025

and

(3) A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT 24 WILSON ST EST. K-82, ATTALLA

14-12-5; IDENTIFIED IN DEED BOOK 2018, PAGE

3472489 AS RECORDED WITH THE JUDGE OF

PROBATE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA;

TAX PARCEL ID NO. 16-05-15-0-001-327.024

and

(4) A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT 28 WILSON ST EST. K-82, ATTALLA

14-12-5; IDENTIFIED IN DEED BOOK 2018, PAGE

3472489 AS RECORDED WITH THE JUDGE OF

PROBATE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA;

TAX PARCEL ID NO. 16-05-15-0-001-327.024

and

(5) A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT 29 WILSON ST EST. K-82, ATTALLA

14-12-5; IDENTIFIED IN DEED BOOK 2018, PAGE

3472489 AS RECORDED WITH THE JUDGE OF

PROBATE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA;

TAX PARCEL ID NO. 16-05-15-0-001-327.024

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that any and all devisees of Salisbury Development Company, LLC whose names and addresses are unknown, in addition to any and all unknown parties claiming any present, future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest in and to the five (5) parcels of real estate described herein above, shall answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, Fritz Smith & Sarah Smith Revocable Living Trust, within thirty (30) days from the last date said no-tice is published in a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, or, thereaf-ter, a judgment by default may be rendered against any said Defendants who fail to answer same as ordered herein.

It is FURTHER ORDERED that this Order and notice be published once a week for four (4) suc-cessive weeks in THE MESSENGER, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Ala-bama.

DONE this 18th day of October, 2023.

/s/ WILLIAM B OGLETREE

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-7200

June 13, 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

______________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS STATE PROJECT NO.ATRP 2-28-2024-235 ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on June 27, 2025 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Intersection Improvements (Acceleration and Turn Lane Extensions) and Traffic Signal Installations on SR-1 (US-431) at Green Valley Road in Glencoe. Length 0.350 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Fifty (50) Working Days. A 3.00% DBE Contract Obligation Is Required.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $16.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $868,218 To $1,061,155 .

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Section 34-8-8. Code of Alabama 1975 as amended states in part as follows: ‘… it will be necessary for him or her to show evidence of license before his or her bid is considered,’ Further, Section 34-8-8, Code of Alabama 1975 as amended also states in part as follows: ‘All Owners, Architects, and engineers receiving bids pursuant to this chapter shall require the person, firm, or corporation to include his or her current license number on the bid.’

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

______________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS FEDERAL AID PROJECT NO. LRSI-2825(250) ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on June 27, 2025 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Roadway Safety Improvements (Guardrail Installation and End Anchors) on Matt Smith Road over Greens Creek in Southside.

Length 0.032 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Fifteen (15) Working Days.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $3.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been predetermined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $33,893 To $41,425 .

The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act.

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42

U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

______________

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

ETOWAH COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

800 Forrest Avenue, Suite 12

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 456-1205 or (256) 549-8121

The assessed valuations of all property listed for taxation have been FIXED as provided by law, and the tax return lists showing thereon such assessed values are in the Office of the Revenue Commissioner and open for public inspection. Under the provisions of Title 40 Section 3, Paragraph 20, Code of Alabama 1975, any taxpayer who is not satisfied with the valuation of his property as fixed and entered on return lists as required herein, Must file objections IN WRITING TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT WITHIN THIRTY DAYS FROM FINAL PUBLICATION OF SAID NOTICE to such assessed valuations with the Secretary of the Board of Equalization DESCRIBING EACH ITEM OF PROPERTY AND REASONS FOR MAKING OBJECTIONS TO THE ASSESSED VALUATION THEREON. The Board of Equalization will sit at the County Court House at a later date to consider such protest as herein provided and until all hearings are held. Notification will be mailed for date and time of each protest.

LAST DAY TO FILE IS JULY 01, 2025.

Revenue Commissioner

Etowah County, Alabama

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-25-30-GCD

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$787.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Va’Lonsia Jamarquis Posey

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 8th day of August 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 9th day of June, 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 13, 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-25-29-GCD

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$845.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: John Kirksey

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 8th day of August 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 9th day of June, 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 13, 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Street Crim/Narcotics Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-2025-15-BTC

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,280.00 U.S. Currency

Glock 22 Serial # VDV398

HK USP Auto Serial# 25-107805

Megastar 45 Serial #2139606

Smith & Wesson SW40VE

Serial # DWA1719

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Shaunavan Rutledge

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY AND FIREARMS:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency and firearms. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 8th day of August 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 9th day of June, 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 13, 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-2025-22-BTC

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,177.00 U.S. Currency

2017 Chevrolet Silverado

VIN# 3GCPCREC9HG166932

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Tostig Denard Moore

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY AND VEHICLE:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency and vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 8th day of August 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 9th day of June, 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 13, 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900593-BTC

PLAINTIFF

VS.

4 Gambling Devices

$1,820.00 U.S. Currency

2022 Ford Transit Van

VIN# 1FTBW3U84NKA35807

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Zaid Yaaqba

409 Water Tower Road

Weaver, AL. 36277

Property Seized From:

925 W. Meighan Blvd.

Gadsden, AL. 35901

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described gambling devices, currency, and vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 8th day of August, 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 9th day of June, 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 13, 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

______________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 10:00am CST, Tuesday, July 8, 2025 for Reroofing Southside High School Cafeteria: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Bid Documents may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and obtained from the Architect at cost of printing. Digital documents are available from the Architect at no cost.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures, attended the mandatory prebid conference and have demonstrated the ability to provide 24/7/365 service with a main office within 60 miles driving distance of the project site as described in the prequalification package and/or Div 1 specifications and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 10am CST on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Written prequalification procedures and criteria are available via the Architect.

A mandatory pre-bid conference shall be held on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at 9am CST at the Southside High School. 2361 School Dr., Southside, AL 35907

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

NOTE: For projects exceeding $50,000, this notice must be run once a week for three successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in the county or counties in which the project, or any part of the project, is to be performed. If the project involves an estimated amount exceeding $500,000, this notice must also run at least once in three newspapers of general circulation throughout the state. Proof of publication is required.

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 10:30am CST, Tuesday, July 8, 2025 for Re-roofing Duck Springs School Cafeteria: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Bid Documents may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and obtained from the Architect at cost of printing. Digital documents are available from the Architect at no cost.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures, attended the mandatory prebid conference and have demonstrated the ability to provide 24/7/365 service with a main office within 60 miles driving distance of the project site as described in the prequalification package and/or Div 1 specifications and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 10am CST on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Written prequalification procedures and criteria are available via the Architect.

A mandatory pre-bid conference shall be held on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at 11am CST at Duck Springs Elementary School. 10180 Duck Springs Rd., Attalla, AL 35954

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

NOTE: For projects exceeding $50,000, this notice must be run once a week for three successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in the county or counties in which the project, or any part of the project, is to be performed. If the project involves an estimated amount exceeding $500,000, this notice must also run at least once in three newspapers of general circulation throughout the state. Proof of publication is required.

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

______________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR NOTICE OF COMPLETION

FORM OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION LEGAL NOTICE In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Alabama Grading & Excavation, LLC, has completed the Westminster Drive Water Main Replacement – Krebs Project No. 24048 located at Rainbow City, AL for the Utilities Board of Rainbow City, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Krebs Engineering, Inc. at 205.987.7411

June 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2025

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR NOTICE OF COMPLETION

FORM OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION LEGAL NOTICE In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Alabama Grading & Excavation, LLC, has completed the Water and Sewer Improvements for the Lumley Road Industrial Park – Krebs Project No. 24044 located at Rainbow City, AL for the Utilities Board of Rainbow City, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Krebs Engineering, Inc. at 205.987.7411

June 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2025

_____________

PUBLIC HEARINGNOTICE

The Attalla Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 16, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Attalla City Hall located at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL 35954. The following items will be considered:

A variance requested and filed by Prime Media, Inc. to allow a billboard at the address of 108 3rd Street NW, Attalla, AL 35954. The property is zoned B-2 (Central Business). The variance request also includes increasing the maximum size of a billboard.

Mandy Cash

City Clerk

June 6 and 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2013 Nissan Altima vin#1N4 AL3AP8DN565717 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 07/18/2025. The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

June 6 and 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 1995 Toyota Avalon vin#4T1GB11E3SU063870 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 07/21/2025. The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

June 6 and 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on July 11, 2025.

2007 Land Rover LR3 Black – VIN:5ALAE4467A418638

2003 Ford Crown Victoria White – VIN: 2FAFP73W63X166727

2011 Kia Sorento Silver – VIN: 5XYKU4A23BG088575

1997 Ford Thunderbird White – VIN 1FALP6249VH121376

1995 Toyota Avalon Silver – VIN: 4T1GB10R25U060119

2005 Buick LeSabre Silver – VIN: 1G4HP52K25U138869

1996 Ford Ranger White – VIN: 1FTCR15U9TPB20248

2008 Jeep Patriot Silver – VIN: 1J8FF28W38D700489

2002 Chrysler Town and Country – VIN:2C7GP54L52R703758

2013 Ford Taurus White – VIN:1FAHP2D88DG130945

ER Towing

1733 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL 35901

June 6 and 13, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on July 29, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.

2011 Chevrolet Colorado – VIN: 1GCHTDFE1B8131012

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

2507 3RD ST SW

ATTALLA AL 35954

June 13 and 20, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on July 22, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.

2009 Nissan Altima – VIN1N4AL24E39C185112

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

2507 3RD ST SW

ATTALLA AL 35954

June 13 and 20, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF ELECTION OF MUNICIPAL OFFICERS

NOTICE is hereby given that on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, an election for the purpose

of electing a Mayor and Council Members for Place Numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 on the City

Council of the City of Attalla, Alabama, will be held and that all registered and qualified electors

of the state who reside within the corporate limits of the City of Attalla, Alabama, and have

resided therein for thirty (30) days or more immediately preceding the date of the election, and

who are qualified to vote in the county precinct which embraces and covers that part of the

corporate limits of the City of Attalla in which the elector resides, will be authorized to

participate in the election.

The polls will be opened on the day of said election from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the

places of voting in the City of Attalla, Alabama, designated as follows, to wit:

WARD NO. 1

LOCATION OF VOTING PLACE

Attalla Fire Station 1

608 1st Street NE Attalla, AL 35954

WARD No. 2

LOCATION OF VOTING PLACE

Attalla City Hall 612 4th Street NW

Attalla, AL 35954

WARD No. 3

LOCATION OF VOTING PLACE

Attalla Middle School (old)

429 4th Street SW

Attalla, AL 35954

WARD No. 4

LOCATION OF VOTING PLACE

Attalla Fire Station 3

2017 3rd Street SW

Attalla, AL 35954

WARD No. 5

LOCATION OF VOTING PLACE

Jane Phillips Community Center

115 Case Avenue Attalla, AL 35954

Absentee Ballot Box

City Clerk’s Office

612 4TH Street, NW

Attalla, AL 35954

If necessary, a run-off election will be held on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

Any qualified elector who has resided within the municipality, or if the municipality is

districted, within the district from which he or she seeks election, for a period of at least ninety

(90) days on election day may qualify to run for office by filing the appropriate forms and paying any appropriate fees, as otherwise provided by law.

The period of candidate(s) qualification commences at 8 a.m. on June 10, 2025 and ends at 5 p.m. on June 24, 2025. No Statement of Candidacy for this election will be accepted later than

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 5:00 p.m.

The City of Attalla will be closed on June 19th to observe the federal holiday Juneteenth

National Independence Day.

MANDY CASH, CITY CLERK

LARRY MEANS, MAYOR

June 6 and 13, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-212-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

628 BROAD STREET (COMMERCIAL) in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:

Parcel Two: To describe a tract or parcel of land commence where the East right-of-way line of South Eleventh Street intersects the South right-of-way line of Broad Street; thence run Easterly along the South right-of-way line of Broad Street a distance of 91.33 feet to the point of beginning; thence continue Easterly along said right-of-way line a distance of 50.1 feet to a point; thence deflect 7°48°40” right and continue Easterly along said right of way a distance of 20.35 feet to a point; thence deflect 82°24’ right and run a distance of 159.32 feet to a point; thence deflect 91°15° right and run a distance of 33.8 feet to a point; thence deflect 90°00° left and run a distance of 99.84 feet to the North right-of-way line of Chestnut Street; thence deflect 92°50°30” right and run Westerly along the North right-ofway line of Chestnut Street a distance of 30.45 feet to a point; thence deflect 4°06°40” left and continue along said right of way a distance of 12.20 feet to a point; thence deflect 1934’ left and continue along said right of way a distance of 12.12 feet to a point; thence deflect 1°09’ left and continue along said right-of-way line a distance of 3.10 feet to a point; thence deflect 93°02 right and run a distance of 129.35 feet to a point; thence deflect 88°50° right and run 2 distance of 23.48 feet to a point; thence deflect 89°25° left and run a distance of 129.53 feet to the point of beginning.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-02-04-3-000-056.000

PIN# 33899

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to FIVE ONE EIGHT PROPERTIES, LLC., 2500 W. MEIGHAN BOULEVARD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 628 BROAD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, subject to that certain mortgage and assignment of rents to COMMERCE ONE BANK, 2100 SOUTHBRIDGE PARKWAY #385, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35209.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 3, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 13, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-213-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

2709 LOOKOUT AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Number Two (2), Three (3) and Four (4), in Block Number One (1) of the A. L. Small Addition, According to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 355, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 10-09-31-2-000-090.000

PIN: 18312

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to JOE S. MACHEN, III, 1211 BOMAR STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 2709 LOOKOUT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 3, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 13, 2025

_______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-214-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

505 S. 16TH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number 1 in block D in Elliott Addition number 4, according of the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book B page 179, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-3-000-096.000

PIN# 36963

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to DORISSA LEANN ROOKS, 2237 MEDARIS ROAD NW, HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA 35810, 3619 JUDD AVENUE NW, HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA 35810, 505 S. 16TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 3, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 13, 2025

_______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-215-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

314 LOUIS STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Twenty-One (21) in Block Number Two (2) in Mayflower Addition to Gadsden, according to the map thereof in Plat Book “D”, Probate Office, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-06-24-2-000-042.000

PIN# 45247

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to SOPHIA LOYD, 703 RANDALL STREET, APT. B, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 314 LOUIS STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 3, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 13, 2025

_______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-216-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1013 TIDMORE BEND ROAD in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

For a point of beginning to describe the land herein, start at the NW corner of the SE¼ of the SE¼, and from thence run south 32 deg. East and along the west line of said forty a distance of 439.3 feet to a point in the north side of the Gadsden-Tidmore Bend Public Road; thence south 71 deg 50 min east and along the north side of said Gadsden-Tidmore Bend Public Road a distance of 399.3 feet to a point in the center of the Hooks Lake Public Road; thence south 18 deg 5 min east a distance of 31.3 feet to a point on the south side of the Gadsden-Tidmore Bend Public Road; thence in an easterly, or southeasterly direction and along the south side of said Tidmore Bend Public Road a distance of 418 feet to a point, said point being the northeast corner of that certain lot conveyed by Mary Cranford to Jennie Cranford and J. L. Cranford on 29 July 1941 as shown by deed recorded in Book 6-C, page 411, Probate Office, Etowah County; and which said point is the point of beginning of the property herein described; and from said point of beginning continue in an easterly direction and along the south side of TidmoreBend Public Road a distance of 210 feet, more or less, to a point, which said point is the northwest corner of that certain lot conveyed by L. W. Cranford et ux to C. E. McLester by deed dated 20th February 1922 and recorded in Book 4-Cm page 590, said Probate Office; thence south 16°30’ east and along the west line of McLester lot a distance of 210 feet to the SW corner of McLester lot; thence in a southwesterly direction, in a direct line, a distance of 200 feet, more or less to the SE corner of the Jennie and J.L. Cranford lot above referred to; thence in a northerly, or northwesterly direction and along the east line of said Cranford lot a distance of 230 feet to the point of beginning; and being a portion of the SE¼ of the SE¼ in Section 35, Township 11 South of Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-4-000-161.000

PIN# 15474

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to EVIA KAUFMAN, 1013 TIDMORE BEND ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, subject to a mortgage in favor of FIRST FEDERAL BANK, 2010 CLUB DRIVE, SUITE 102, GASDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City

Council of Gadsden on June 3, 2025

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 13, 2025

_______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-217-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

3605 W. MEIGHAN BOULEVARD in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Nos. 15 and 16 in Block No. 4 in Elliot Park Addition. According to map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book B, Page 118, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden (formerly Alabama City), Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-2-000-040.000

PIN# 49570

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to VICTOR MENDOZA MENDEZ and MORTA AILON ORTIZ, P.O. BOX 77, COLLINSVILLE, ALABAMA 35961, 3605 W. MEIGHAN BOULEVARD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, P.O. BOX 906, COLLINSVILLE, ALABAMA 35961, W.R. & GAIL S. MCREYNOLDS, P.O. BOX 906, COLLINSVILLE, ALABAMA 35961.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 3, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 13, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-218-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1408 ALABAMA AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:

LT 14 BLK 3 INTERURBAN LAND COM 1ST ADD PLAT B-206 3-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-067.000

PIN# 36657

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to USA RESCUE, INC, P O BOX 553, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 3, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 13, 2025

_______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-219-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 409 BRYAN STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 8 BLK 14 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B 117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-340.000

PIN# 50558

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to JAMES WESLEY UNDERWOOD, 411 BRYAN STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 3, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 13, 2025

_______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-220-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 202 E. CHERRY STREET in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 9 BLK 2 BROADVIEW SUB PLAT C-371 10-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-2-000-100.000

PIN# 35878

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given SHANNON HUMPHREY & TASHA STONE, 5644 US HWY 11 N, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 3, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 13, 2025

_______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-221-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1114 FOSTER AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

BEG 102.54 W OF NW COR LT 6 CUSIMANO’S 1ST ADD PLAT C-225 TH W 54.05 TH S 65.5 TH E 54.05 TH N 64.5 TO POB LYING IN NE1/4 NE1/4 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-1-000-247.000

PIN# 40100

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to MARIA FREEMAN, 1114 FOSTER AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-3962.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 3, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 13, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-222-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1420 GOSS AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 5 BLK 2 COLLEGE HEIGHTS 2ND ADD PLAT D-73 14-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-2-000-298.000

PIN# 44034

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to PAULINE ANITA WEISS, 1420 GOSS AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-3243.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 3, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 13, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-223-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 308 HERZBERG AVENUE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 5 BLK 3 W T COX E BROAD ST 2ND ADD PLAT C-199 GADSDEN 10-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-1-000-133.000

PIN# 35722

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to VICENTE & HERLINDA O CORONADO MARROQUIN, 308 HERZBERG AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-2342.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 3, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 13, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-224-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 420 HERZBERG CIRCLE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 15 BLK 1-A SHORELAND EST 1ST ADD TO BROADVIEW PLAT C-383 10-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-2-000-153.000

PIN# 35932

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given MAURICE MCCRAY & RICARDO ORTIZ, 613 S. 10TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-3915, JEREMY C SISK, P.O. BOX 693, PINSON, ALABAMA 35126.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 3, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 13, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-225-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 504 HERZBERG CIRCLE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 11 BLK 1-A SHORELAND ESTATES 1ST ADD TO BROADVIEW PLAT C-383 GADSDEN 10-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-2-000-149.000

PIN# 35928

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given REBECCA KINNEY, 622 GILBERT FERRY ROAD, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 3, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 13, 2025

____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-226-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 10 LAUREL ROAD in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 130 PARCEL 3 CONE MILLS DWIGHT DIV PLAT F-555

GADSDEN 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-346.000

PIN# 18771

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to SANDRA BECK, 915 OLD PLEASANT VALLEY ROAD, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 3, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June, 13, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-227-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1716 POLK AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 1 BLK 42 PLAT B-314 GADSDEN REALTY CO SOUTH GADSDEN ADD 7-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-4-000-065.000

PIN# 38813

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to ALTONIA RAINEY, 2074 MOREHOUSE DRIVE, ATLANTA, GEORGIA 30314.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 3, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 13, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-228-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 229 RUSSELL STREET, in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

W 56.33 LTS 5-8 BLK D MAYFAIR EST PLAT C-273 GADSDEN 24-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-24-1-000-041.001

PIN# 45130

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to ANTONIA SANTOS, 229 RUSSELL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 3, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 13, 2025

_______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-229-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 2511 SANSOM AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOT 58 PARCEL 6 CONE MILLS PLAT F 61 GADSDEN 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-2-000-043.000

PIN# 37915

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given DOUGLAS BARRON, DOLLY BEASLEY, JILL COOPER OR REGINA MURRAY, 2511 SANSOM AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 3, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 13, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-230-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 2801 TOPEKA STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 24-25 BLK 1 ASHLEY ADD PLAT A 370-371 GADSDEN 7-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-127.000

PIN# 39198

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to GERALDA PIERRE EXANTUS, 601 LAKEFRONT DRIVE, HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA 35824, PETER MARCONE-DE SOUZA, 601 LAKEFRONT DRIVE, HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA 35824.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 3, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 13, 2025

________________

RESOLUTION NO. R-231-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 402 WASHINGTON STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOT 9 BLK 3 EWING GARNER ADD PLAT A-53 3-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-03-2-000-088.000

PIN# 32626

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given

to SANDY M. TURNER, 402 WASHINGTON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 3, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WESLEY SIMS, 125 GRANDVIEW TRAIL, WARRIOR, ALABAMA 35180, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 350 N. 4TH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

BEG NW COR LT 18 TRIPPE ADD PLAT A-23 TH SW 630.68 TO N ROW ALABAMA GREAT SOUTH RAILWAY SPUR TH NW 385 ALONG ROW TO E ROW LOUISVILLE & NASHVILLE RAILROAD TH NE’LY 783.87 ALONG ROW TO POB LYING IN SE1/4 NE1/4 GADSDEN 4-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-1-000-060.000

PIN# 33144

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,059.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to FLORA S JACOB, 980 HAMMOND DRIVE, SUITE 1100, ATLANTA, GEORGIA 30328, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 300 N. 12TH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 142.4 X 127.61 X 33.86 X 52.42 X 29.83 X 23.34 X 138 LTS 5 & 6 & PT LT

7 ELLIOTT ADD NO 8 PLAT B-129 & PT NW1/4 NE1/4 10-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-1-000-140.000

PIN# 36410

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,040.90 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to VICTOR J. & CHINYERE WILLIAMS, 950 BOB ARNOLD BOULEVARD, LITHIA SPRINGS, GEORGIA 30122, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 115 20TH STREET N. in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 13 BLK 2 W M SMITH’S 2ND ADD PLAT A-423 14-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-1-000-104.000

PIN# 43441

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,098.95 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHARLES R, JR. & CHARA D KELLEY, 45 BRIARCLIFF POINT, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1604 S. 11TH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 14 BLK B GADSDEN REALTY CO SUB PLAT C-171 GADSDEN 17-12- 6

Tax ID#: 15-04-17-0-001-059.000

PIN# 40463

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,459.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KERMIT & CONNIE ATCHLEY, 2869 TABOR ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1318 ACTON STREET in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 12-13 BLK 2 GIBBS & HELTON SUB PLAT A-457 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-2-000-025.000

PIN# 18240

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,559.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CAROL PETERSON, 405 SOUTH 8TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, P.O. BOX 4174, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1503 ADAMS STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

BEG SE COR LT 11 BLK 20 SOUTH GADSDEN ADD PLAT B-314 TH N 95.16 TO CONTOUR TH NW’LY 301 ALONG CONTOUR TH SW 367.58 TO N ROW OF ADAMS ST TH SE 150 ALONG ROW TO POB BEING PT LTS 11-18 BLK 20 SOUTH GADSDEN ADD PLAT B-314 ALONG CON-TOUR GADSDEN 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-002.001

PIN# 91938

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,059.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JERAMEY WASHBURN, 503 AGRICOLA DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 503 AGRICOLA DRIVE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 12 BLK 2 ARRINGTON SUB PLAT F-31 20-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-04-20-4-000-010.000

PIN# 12998

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given I-359 EAST, INC., & SHERWIL, INC., P.O. BOX 20828, ALABAMA 35401, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 344 S. ALBERT RAINS BLVD. (County lists address as 344 NORTH ALBERT RAINS BOULEVARD), in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

COM NE COR NE1/4 SE1/4 TH W 210S TO W ROW OF RAINBOW DR TH SW 415S TO POB TH W 107.65 ALONG ROW TH SW 365S ALONG ROW TH E 474.65 TH N 112.73 TH W 210S TH N 119.33 TH E 87.23 TH S 35S TH E 24.66 TH N 55.59 TH W 24.53 TO POB LYING IN NE1/4 SE1/4 LYING E OF RAINBOW DR 9-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-09-4-000-001.000

PIN# 35283

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,359.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given CARY & LORETTA CRANFORD, 400 PRINCETON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the prop-erty located 1123 AUBURN AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 55 INDIA SUTHERLIN EST PLAT C-311 35-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-2-000-063.000

PIN# 15063

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,653.35 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given ROBERT SISSON JR., RONALD TOWERS, 241 ARC 2, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1125 AUBURN AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 55 INDIA SUTHERLIN EST PLAT C-311 35-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-2-000-064.000

PIN# 15064

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,524.75 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JANEL WILSEY, 210 S. 375 E., CLEARFIELD, UTAH 84015, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1201 BELLE STREET (County records list property address as 2517 LOOKOUT AVENUE) in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 1-3 BLK 1 W A BELL ADD PLAT B-196 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-2-000-120.000

PIN# 18346

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,809.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to FAST LANE ENTERPRISES, 525 PLAINVIEW STREET, GADSDEN,ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1166 BRAID AVENUE (County records list property address as 517 PLAINVIEW STREET) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 16 THRU 20 BLK 1 WILL B WOOD 1ST ADD C-89 GADSDEN SEC 32

TWP 11S R 6E

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-259.000

PIN# 19979

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,041.44 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BRIAN WILLIAM FLOYD, P.O. BOX 343, ROCKMART, GEORGIA 30153, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 402 BRANDON STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 1 W1/2 LT 2 BLK 3 ALICE MAUDE GREEN EST GADS SEC 26 TWP 11S R 6E

Tax ID#: 10-07-26-4-000-114.000

PIN# 14860

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,354.70 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BRIANNA, BRIAN, & BRANDON WALKER, 715 SLATER MILL COURT, MARIETTA, GEORGIA 30068-3178, BRIANNA WALKER, 604 N. 8TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-2332, WILLIE JANE WALKER, 6005 STATE BRIDGE ROAD, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 2407 E. BROAD STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 3-4-5-11 BLK 2 J CAIN SUB PLAT B-340 EAST GADSDEN 13-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-13-3-000-017.000

PIN# 43032

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,047.86 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TUSCACAL, LLC, 3000 RIVERCHASE GALLERIA, SUITE 1760, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 133 BROOKWOOD DRIVE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described

as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 6 BLK 2 BROOKWOOD ADD PLAT D-89 GADSDEN PLAT D-89 GADSDEN 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-4-000-277.000

PIN# 31776

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,229.60 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOSEPH A. WOODS, 136 BROOKWOOD DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 141 BROOKWOOD DRIVE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 9 BLK 2 BROOKWOOD ADD TO GAD PLAT D-89 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-4-000-280.000

PIN# 31779

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,695.68 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BRIAN A MACK & CAROL S MALLERY, 4220 HIGHWAY 77, SOUTHSIDE, ALABAMA 35907, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 33 CABOT AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 34 PARCEL 9 CONE MILLS DWIGHT DIV & PT ANN CABOT COURT PLAT F-247 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-036.000

PIN# 18446

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,505.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CIDELL KING, 26947 N. 176TH DRIVE, SUPRISE, ARIZONA 85387, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1408 CHANDLER STREET (County records list property address as 1302 KENTUCKY AVENUE) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

BEG SW COR LT 6 BLK 1 GOSS & HARDINS 1ST ADD TO COLLEGE HEIGHTS PLAT C-245 TH NE 96 TH E 121.4 TH SW 79.8 TH W 158 TO POB BEING PT LTS 5-6 BLK 1 GOSS & HARDINS 1ST ADD TO COLLEGE HEIGHTS PLAT C-245 14-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-2-000-177.000 PIN# 43898

Should be assessed with a lien of $1.934.60 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BRANDON HUMPHREY, 501 CHESTER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 501 CHESTER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 7-8 BLK 27 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B 117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-444.000

PIN# 50183

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,011.65 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BWL, LLC, 15475 US HIGHWAY 278 W, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 699 CHESTNUT STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

BEG INT E ROW OF 7TH ST & N ROW OF CHESTNUT ST TH NE 120 ALONG 7TH ST TH E 86.79 TH S 90 TO N ROW OF CHESTNUT ST TH W 111.3 ALONG ROW TO POB LYING IN NE1/4 SW1/4 4-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-3-000-055.000

PIN# 33898

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,023.56 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to NAVAL RESERVE TRAINING CENTER, 435 E. CHESTNUT STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 439 E. CHESTNUT STREET (County records list property address as 435 E. CHESTNUT STREET) in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOTS 1,2&3 BLK 2 LOGAN HEIGHTS PLAT A-382 GADSDEN SEC 10 TWP 12S R 6E

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-1-000-139.000

PIN# 35728

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,408.10 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TUSCACAL, LLC, 3000 RIVERCHASE GALLERIA, SUITE 1760, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 108 CHIEFTAN WAY in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 2 BLK J CHEROKEE EST UNIT 2 PLAT G-61 14-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-3-000-245.000

PIN# 44435

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,232.51 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DAVID SEAN WHITEMAN, P.O. BOX 4111, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-0111, 3456 ASHBY POND LANE, DULUTH, GEORGIA 30097, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 720 CLAIRE STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 17 BLK 2 CHADWICK SUB PLAT C-323 35-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-4-000-131.000

PIN# 15440

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,279.40 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PEARSON & wf MILDRED SANFORD, P.O. BOX 157, EASTABUCHIE, MISSISSIPPI 39436, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 421 CLARK STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 2 & PT LT 2 BLK 11 WALNUT PARK OR WEST POINT 2 PLAT B-177 1- 12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-318.000

PIN# 50532

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,227.08 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DONALD RAY & JUANITA HORTENCIA BERKEY, 2200 CLAYTON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 2307 CLAYTON AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 3-5 BLK 1 CLAYTON ADD PLAT A-320 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-4-000-060.001

PIN# 18911

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,059.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WILLODEAN WOODY, 113 N. 16TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 421 COOLRIDGE CIRCLE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 9 BLK 4 HADLEY FARMS PLAT B-236 24-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-24-2-000-057.000

PIN# 45277

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,559.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BRIAN STANSELL, 1604 SIBERT DRIVE, GLENCOE, ALABAMA 35905-9687, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 419 ELMWOOD AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 5 ELMWOOD COURT SUB PLAT K-21 GADSDEN 10-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-1-000-065.000

PIN# 35541

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,059.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHRISTOPHER WEST, 1425 EWING AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, ROBERT MARK RICHARD, 5517 CEDAR MILL DRIVE, GUNTERSVILLE, ALABAMA 35976, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1425 EWING AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 33 INDIA SUTHERLIN EST PLAT C-311 GADSDEN 35-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-2-000-027.000

PIN# 15020

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,246.16 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KIRAN & SALONI JAISWAL, 1039 FORREST AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, SUNIL JAISWAL, 1039 FORREST AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1040 FORREST AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

E 70 LTS 73 & 78 COWAN’S SURVEY OF THE KYLE ADD (UNRECORDED) GADSDEN 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-4-000-296.000

PIN# 37324

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,059.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SHARON THOMAS c/o KEITH PETERS, 3509 FORREST AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, SHARON E THOMAS, 3509 FORREST AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3503 FORREST AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 5-6 BLK 7 MRS NENA K ELLIOTT HOMEWOOD ADD PLAT C-219 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-2-000-156.000

PIN# 49704

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,854.50 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GEORGE TRUETT GRANT, JR., 30471 STAR CANYON PLACE, CASTAIC, CALIFORNIA 91384, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3515 FORREST AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 11 BLK 7 MRS NENA K ELLIOTT’S HOMEWOOD ADD PLAT 218-219

1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-2-000-161.000

PIN# 49709

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,809.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ZOILA R GRANT c/o DAVID GRANT, 30471 STAR CANYON PLACE, CASTAIC, CALIFORNIA 91384, ZOILA R GRANT, 30471 STAR CANYON PLACE, CASTAIC, CALIFORNIA 91384, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3517 FORREST AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 12 & 13 BLK 7 ELLIOTT MRS NENA K HOMEWOOD ADD PLAT C-

218 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-2-000-161.001

PIN# 49710

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,159.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GEORGE TRUETT GRANT, JR., 30471 STAR CANYON PLACE, CASTAIC, CALIFORNIA 91384, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3521 FORREST AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 14-15 BLK 7 NENA K ELLIOTT’S HOMEWOOD ADD PLAT C 218-219

1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01‐2-000-161.002

PIN# 49711

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,459.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BIG UGLY, LLC, 2106 MONROE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1509 GARFIELD AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 18 BLK 25 SOUTH GADSDEN ADD PLAT B-314 GADSDEN 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-134.000

PIN# 39467

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,011.92 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MCWHORTER PROPERTIES, LLC, 1130 OLD COUNTRY ROAD, AUBURN, ALABAMA 36830, COOSA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL, 2731 WILLS CREEK ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, STEELDRAGON, LLC, 1500 BROKEN ARROW CREEK ROAD, RIVERSIDE, ALABAMA 35135, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 611 GEORGE WALLACE DRIVE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

COM SW COR SEC 10 TH NE ALG W LINE OF SEC 1285.18 TO S1/2 SW1/4 TH E 2536.22 TH SW 121.02 TO POB TH NW 72.24 TH SW 128.62 TH SW 55.02 TH S 372.93 TH E 49.8 TH NE 80.33 TH NE 283.15 TH NE 90.13 TO POB LYING IN S1/2 SW1/4 10-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-3-000-002.004

PIN# 85539

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,559.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RODERICK LOYD, 209 MARY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-1607, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1104 GLENDALE AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 10 & 12 BLK 3 GLENDALE SUB PLAT E-53 GADSDEN 13-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-13-2-000-048.000

PIN# 42852

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,824.35 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOHN COLLINS & ANNE PATTERSON, 3411 GEORGIA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-2107, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3411 GEORGIA AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described

as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 25-26 BLK 4 MRS NENA K ELLIOTT’S HOMEWOOD ADD PLAT C- 219 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-075.000

PIN# 49792

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,191.82 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JEFF & JACKIE PERRY, 48 JONES STREET NW, CARTERSVILLE, GEORGIA 30120, 48 JONES STREET, CARTERSVILLE, GEORGIA 30120, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 315 GRADY STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 2 BLK 18 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-215.000

PIN# 49946

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,118.84 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JANET & STEPHEN MOAT, 210 MEADOW LARK LANE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1516 HARRISON AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 1 & 2 BLK 27 SOUTH GAD ADD PLAT B-314 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-184.000

PIN# 39592

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,743.20 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MELISSA J. BAILEY, 201 20TH STREET S., IRONDALE, ALABAMA 35210, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2326 HILL AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 6 BLK 9 OAK PARK ADDITION PLAT B-200 IN GADSDEN IN GOVT LOT 10 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-4-000-115.000 PIN# 38390

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,059.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

and present

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LARRY MARTIN, 201 BROAD STREET, SUITE 200, ROME, GEORGIA 30161, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 110 N. HOOD AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

PARCEL 1:

LT 200’(S) X 185’(S) X 194′(S) X 180’ LYING IN NE1/4 NW1/4 10-12-6

PARCEL 2:

COM INT S ROW OF LOUISVILLE & NASHVILLE RR ROW & W ROW OF HOOD AVE TH NW 150S ALONG RR ROW TO POB TH NW 320S ALONG RR ROW TH SW 25.07 TH SE 320S TH NE 25S TO POB LYING IN NE1/4 NW1/4 BEING PT OF ANN CSX RR ROW 10-12-6

PARCEL 3:

LT 24 HUGH W AGRICOLA 1ST ADD PLAT C-64 NW OF 511 CONTOUR 10-12-6

PARCEL 4:

LT 24 HUGH W AGRICOLA 1ST ADD PLAT C-64 SE OF 511 CONTOUR 10-12-6

PARCEL 5:

LT 23 HUGH W AGRICOLA 1ST ADD PLAT C-64 SW OF 511 CONTOUR 10-12-6

PARCEL 6:

LT 22 HUGH W AGRICOLA 1ST ADD PLAT C-64 LESS 511 CONTOUR 10-12-6

PARCEL 7:

LOT 21 HUGH W AGRICOLA 1ST ADD PLAT C-64 10-12-6

PARCEL 8:

LOT 20 HUGH W AGRICOLA 1ST ADD PLAT C-64 4-12-6

PARCEL 9:

LOT 19 HUGH W AGRICOLA 1ST ADD PLAT C-64 10-12-6

PARCEL 10:

LT 18 HUGH W AGRICOLA 1ST ADD PLAT C-64-65 10-12-6

PARCEL 11:

LOT 17 HUGH W AGRICOLA 1ST ADD PLAT C-64-65 10-12-6

PARCEL 12:

LOT 16 HUGH W AGRICOLA IST ADD PLAT C-64-65 10-12-6

PARCEL 13:

LOT 15 HUGH W AGRICOLA 1ST ADD PLAT C-64-65 10-12-6

PARCEL 14:

LOTS 13-14 HUGH W AGRICOLA 1ST ADD PLAT C-64-65 10-12-6

PARCEL 15:

LOT 12 HUGH W AGRICOLA 1ST ADD PLAT C-64-65 10-12-6

PARCEL 16:

LOT 11 HUGH W AGRICOLA 1ST ADD PLAT C-64-65 10-12-6

PARCEL 17:

LTS 9-10 & NW 9.5 LT 8 HUGH W AGRICOLA 1ST ADD PLAT C-64-65 10-12-6

PARCEL 18:

LTS 6 & 7 & SE 10.5’ LT 8 HUGH W AGRICOLA’S 1ST ADD PLAT C-64 10-12-6

PARCEL 19:

LTS 3-4-5 & PT LT 2 HUGH W AGRICOLA’S IST ADDITION PLAT C-64-65 GADSDEN SEC 10 TWP 12S R 6E

PARCEL 20:

BEG SE COR LT 25 HUGH W AGRICOLA 1ST ADD PLAT C-65 TH NE 24 ALONG W ROW OF HOOD AVE TH NW 84.93 TH SW 20S TH SE 84.93 TO POB BEING PT LT 25 HUGH W AGRICOLA 1ST ADD PLAT C-64-65 10-12-6

PARCEL 21:

COM INT S ROW OF LOUISVILLE & NASHVILLE RR ROW & W ROW OF HOOD AVE TH NW 85S ALONG RR ROW TO POB TH NW 65S ALONG RR ROW TH SW 210S TH SE 62.54 TH NE 210S TO POB LYING IN NE1/4 NW1/4 BEING PT OF ANN CSX RR ROW & BEING PT LT 26 HUGH W AGRICOLA 1ST ADD PLAT C- 65 10-12-6

PARCEL 22:

LT 115’ X 180’ PT NE NW 1/4 10-12-6

PARCEL 23:

BEG INT S ROW OF LOUISVILLE & NASHVILLE RR ROW & W ROW OF HOOD AVE TH NW 150S ALONG RR ROW TH SW 125S TH SE 84.93 TO W ROW OF HOOD AVE TH NE 125S ALONG ROW TO POB LYING IN NE1/4 NW1/4 BEING PT OF ANN CSX RR ROW 10-12-6

PARCEL 24:

LT 23 HUGH W AGRICOLA 1ST ADD PLAT C-64 NE OF 511 CONTOUR 10-12-6

PARCEL 25:

COM INT S ROW OF LOUISVILLE & NASHVILLE RR ROW & W ROW OF HOOD AVE TH SW 125S ALONG HOOD AVE TO POB TH SW 55S ALONG ROW TH NW

84.93 TH NE 60S TH SE 84.93 TO POB LYING IN NE1/4 NW1/4 ALONG HOOD AVE 10-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-2-000-192.000; 15-02-10-2-000-195.002; 15-02-10-2-000-196.000; 15-02-10- 2-000-198.000; 15-02-10-2-000-199.000; 15-02-10-2-000-200.000; 15-02-10-2-000-201.000; 15- 02-10-2-000-202.000; 15-02-10-2-000-203.000; 15-02-10-2-000-204.000; 15-02-10-2-000-

205.000; 15-02-10-2-000-206.000; 15-02-10-2-000-207.000; 15-02-10-2-000-208.000; 15-02-10- 2-000-209.000; 15-02-10-2-000-210.000; 15-02-10-2-000-211.000; 15-02-10-2-000-212.000; 15- 02-10-2-000-213.000; 15-02-10-2-000-189.000; 15-02-10-2-000-190.000; 15-02-10-2-000-

191.000; 15-02-10-2-000-187.000; 15-02-10-2-000-197.000; 15-02-10-2-000-188.000 PIN# 35782; 83187; 35785; 35786; 35788; 35789; 35790; 35791; 35792; 35793; 35795; 35796; 35797; 35798; 35799; 35800; 35801; 35802; 35803; 35779; 35780; 35781; 35777; 35787; 35778

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,059.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with

Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to

the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOSEPH KAPUDJIJA, 1702 HOOKS LAKE ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1706 HOOKS LAKE ROAD (County records list property address as 108 HOOKS LAKE ROAD) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

BEG INT W ROW OF HOOKS LAKE RD & S ROW OF MCCOY ST TH W 110S ALONG MCCOY ST TH S 100 TH E 110S TO W ROW OF HOOKS LAKE RD TH N 100 ALONG ROW TO POB LYING IN SE1/4 NE1/4 GADSDEN 26-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-26-1-000-086.000 PIN# 14570

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,207.58 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

present

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROBERT W. BONNESS OR JERRY BONNESS, 1307 JACKSON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1307 JACKSON AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 8&9 BLK 3 SOUTH GAD ADD PLAT B-314 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-085.000

PIN# 39378

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,059.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given HERIBERTON A. AVILLA II & COURTNEY PRICE, 311 N. 6TH PLACE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 511 LINCOLN STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 3 BLK 6 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-397.000

PIN# 50620

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,316.90 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given TITAN PETROLEUM LLC, 3701 WEST MEIGHAN BOULEVARD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1702 LITCHFIELD AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described

as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 1-2-8-9 BLK C J W JOHNSONS SUB PLAT D-11 GADSDEN EXCEPT PT TO HWY 14-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-1-000-010.000

PIN# 43338

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,139.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given DAVID HENSON, TRUSTEE OF HENSON HOLDINGS, 1140 ROBERTA DRIVE, BISHOP, GEORGIA 30621, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 302 LOUIS STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 1-2 & E 9.5 LTS 23-24 BLK 1 MAY FLOWER ADD PLAT D-37 GADSDEN 24-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-24-2-000-001.000

PIN# 45202

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to HELEN WHITT SWEETIN, 2202 MARSHALL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 20205, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 2202 MARSHALL STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOTS 2 & 3 BLK 2 SIMS SOUTH GADSDEN ADD F-107 GADSDEN SEC 8 TWP 1IS R 6E

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-328.000 PIN# 39556

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,325.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JAMES H. CLINE, 998 ROCKY HOLLOW CUTOFF ROAD, ATTALLA ALABAMA 35954, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether the property located 27 MARSTON AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 134 PARCEL #2 CONE MILLS DWIGHT DIV PLAT F 53 GADSDEN SEC 31 TWP 11S R 6E

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-383.000 PIN# 18809

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,568.30 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

present any relevant

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WESLEY SIMS, 125 GRANDVIEW TRAIL, WARRIOR, ALABAMA 35180, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUES-DAY, JUNE 24, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 312 N. 3RD STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 1-9 TRIPPE ADD PLAT A-323 GADSDEN 4-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-1-000-062.000

PIN# 33147

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,419.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

June 13, 2025

______________

LEGAL ZONING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that on Thursday June 26, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., the Board of Adjustment of the City of Gadsden will hold a public hearing in the City Council Chamber, First Floor, at City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama to give all persons who desire an opportunity to be heard in opposition to or in favor of the following request:

“A request for a Variance on lot size requirement for building a house. ” The property is zoned R-1, Single -Family District on the property described below:

Lot No. 1 in Block No. 7 in the Nowlin Addition to East Gadsden according to the map recorded in Plat Book B , Pages 20 and 21, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama (Property address being 301 N 7th Street)

June 13 and 20, 2025.

_____________

LEGAL ZONING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that on the 25 day of June 2025, at 4:00 p.m., the Planning Commission of the City of Gadsden will hold a regularly scheduled public hearing in the Council Chamber at City Hall, First Floor, 90 Broad Street to give all persons who desire an opportunity to be heard, in opposition to or in favor of, the following requests:

“A request for approval of a Final Plat for subdividing a piece of property described below”

Lot No. 1 in Block No. 7 in the Nowlin Addition to East Gadsden according to the map recorded in Plat Book B , Pages 20 and 21, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama (Property address being 301 N 7th Street)

“ A request for approval of a Re-Plat of five pieces of property into three pieces of property described below”

LEGAL DESCRIPTION – PARCEL 1

Beginning at a magnetic nail set at the intersection of the southwesterly right-of-way (100’) of Broad Street and the southeasterly right-of-way (50’) of First Street, run along said southwesterly right-of-way of said Broad Street South 59°55’51” East a distance of 278.24 feet to a 3/4” solid iron on the northwesterly right-of-way of U.S. Highway No. 411 (right-of-way varies);

thence leaving said southwesterly right-of-way of Broad Street run along said northwesterly right-of-way of said highway with a curve turning to the left with an arc length of 249.98 feet, with a radius of 2839.98 feet, with a chord bearing of South 27°19’11” West and a chord length of 249.90 feet to a concrete monument; thence leaving said northwesterly right-of-way North 52°56’26” West a distance of 37.78 feet to an iron rod set, said iron being a 1/2” rebar with plastic cap stamped “B MEANS LS 27727”; thence North 44°46’16” West a distance of 112.69 feet to a magnetic nail set; thence North 60°16’06” West a distance of 34.55 feet to a magnet-ic nail set; thence North 75°55’41” West a distance of 111.26 feet to a magnetic nail set on the southeasterly right-of-way (50’) of First Street; thence along said southeasterly right-of-way North 29°29’51” East a distance of 246.42 feet to the point of beginning.

Said parcel containing 1.49 acres, more or less, and being portions of the SW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 3, the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 4, the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 9, and the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 10, all in Township 12 South, Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama. (Property address being 90 Broad Street)

LEGAL DESCRIPTION – PARCEL 2

Commencing at a magnetic nail set at the intersection of the southwesterly right-of-way (100’) of Broad Street and the southeasterly right-of-way (50’) of First Street, run along said south-westerly right-of-way of said Broad Street South 59°55’51” East a distance of 278.24 feet to a 3/4” solid iron on the northwesterly right-of-way of U.S. Highway No. 411 (right-of-way var-ies);

thence leaving said southwesterly right-of-way of Broad Street run along said northwesterly right-of-way of said highway the following courses:

thence with a curve turning to the left with an arc length of 249.98 feet, with a radius of 2839.98 feet, with a chord bearing of South 27°19’11” West and a chord length of 249.90 feet to a concrete monument, said monument marking the point of beginning; thence continue along said northwesterly right-of-way South 03°45’23” West a distance of 77.29 feet to a point; thence South 31°25’24” West a distance of 105.74 feet to a point; thence South 21°39’37” West a distance of 11.00 feet to an iron rod set, said iron being a 1/2” rebar with plastic cap stamped “B MEANS LS 27727”; thence leaving said northwesterly right-of-way North 60°03’42” West a distance of 319.24 feet to an iron rod set on the southeasterly right-of-way (50’) of First Street; thence along said right-of-way North 29°29’51” East a distance of 189.81 feet to a magnetic nail set; thence leaving said southeasterly right-of-way South 75°55’41” East a dis-tance of 111.26 feet to a magnetic nail set; thence South 60°16’06” East a distance of 34.55 feet to a magnetic nail set; thence South 44°46’16” East a distance of 112.69 feet to an iron rod set; thence South 52°56’26” East a distance of 37.78 feet to the point of beginning.

Said parcel containing 1.46 acres, more or less, and being all of Lots 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, and a portion of 36, said Lots being a part of the Original Survey of Gadsden and also portions of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 4, the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 9, and the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 10, all in Township 12 South, Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama. (In and around 90 Broad Street and 1st Street)

LEGAL DESCRIPTION – PARCEL 3

Commencing at a magnetic nail set at the intersection of the southwesterly right-of-way (100’) of Broad Street and the southeasterly right-of-way (50’) of First Street, run along said south-westerly right-of-way of said Broad Street South 59°55’51” East a distance of 278.24 feet to a 3/4” solid iron on the northwesterly right-of-way of U.S. Highway No. 411 (right-of-way varies);

thence leaving said southwesterly right-of-way of Broad Street run along said northwesterly right-of-way of said highway the following courses:

thence with a curve turning to the left with an arc length of 249.98 feet, with a radius of 2839.98 feet, with a chord bearing of South 27°19’11” West and a chord length of 249.90 feet to a concrete monument; thence continue along said northwesterly right-of-way South 03°45’23” West a distance of 77.29 feet to a point; thence South 31°25’24” West a distance of 105.74 feet to a point; thence South 21°39’37” West a distance of 11.00 feet to an iron rod set, said iron being a 1/2” rebar with plastic cap stamped “B MEANS LS 27727”, said iron marking the point of beginning; thence South 21°39’37” West a distance of 313.61 feet to a concrete monument; thence North 70°08’37” West a distance of 9.78 feet to a concrete monument; thence with a curve turning to the right with an arc length of 145.46 feet, with a radius of 113.73 feet, with a chord bearing of South 83°21’14” West and a chord length of 135.74 feet to an iron rod set on the northeasterly right-of-way (70’ observed) of Walnut Street; thence along said northeasterly right-of-way of Walnut Street North 60°00’20” West a distance of 242.74 feet to a magnetic nail set at the intersection of said northeasterly right-of-way with said southeasterly right-of-way of First Street; thence leaving Walnut Street run along said south-easterly right-of-way of First Street North 29°29’51” East a distance of 392.74 feet to an iron rod set; thence leaving said southeasterly right-of-way South 60°03’42” East a distance of 319.24 feet to the point of beginning.

Said parcel containing 3.04 acres, more or less, and being all of Lots 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, 115, 116, 117 and portions of Lots 113, 114 and 118; said Lots being a part of the Original Sur-vey of Gadsden; and also that portion of Short Street lying east of First Street; said property being a portion of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 9, Township 12 South, Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama. (In and around 90 Broad Street and 1st street and Walnut Street)

June 13, 2025.