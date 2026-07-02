Legals for 7/03/2026 – 7/09/2026

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Dustin McCay, a married man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Guild Mortgage Company LLC, its successors and assigns, on April 20, 2023, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3556836; the undersigned Guild Mortgage Company LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on September 2, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: For a Point of Beginning: Commence at the Northeast corner of Lot Number One (1), Block Five (5), Ewing Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 396, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and thence run in a Westerly direction and along the North boundary line of said Lot Number One (1) a distance of 72.00 feet to a point marked in said line; thence run in a Southerly direction in a straight line a distance of 110.00 feet to a point marked in the South boundary line of said Lot Number One (1); thence run Southeasterly along the Southerly line of said Lot Number One (1) a distance of 42.00 feet to the Southeast Corner of said lot; thence run Northeasterly and along the East boundary line of said Lot Number One (1) a distance of 123.30 feet to the Point of Beginning and being portion of said Lot Number One (1), lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 302 Elmore St , Gadsden, AL 35901. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds in the amount of the winning bid made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The sale will be conducted subject to: (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) final confirmation with the Mortgagee/Transferee, and if applicable, (3) collection of purchaser information needed to comply with the reporting requirements under the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s Residential Real Estate Reporting Rule (31 C.F.R. Part 1031) and reimbursement of any fees and expenses incurred as a result of the collection of such information. The Mortgagee/Transferee and Tiffany & Bosco, P.A shall not be liable for any damages whatsoever. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the bid amount. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Guild Mortgage Company LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 26-08666-GM-AL

June 26, July 3, and 10, 2026

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FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Charles C. Mickle and Tonya Mickle to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., (MERS) acting solely as nominee for Lender, MortgageAmerica, Inc. and successors and assigns dated October 1, 2008, and Recorded in Instrument Number 3302907 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, which said mortgage was subsequently assigned to Arvest Central Mortgage Company by instrument recorded in Instrument No.: 3446867 in said Probate Court records; notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on the July 27, 2026, at the front door entrance of the Courthouse of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forest Ave Gadsden, Alabama 35901, the following described real property in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage:

ALL THAT PART OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 4 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT WHICH IS LOCATED NORTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES WEST 667.5 FEET FROM THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 2; THENCE FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING SOUTH 89 DEGREES 53 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 1320.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES WEST 667.5 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 53 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 1320.0 FEET TO POINT; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES A DISTANCE OF 667.5 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

COMMENCING AT AN 1/2 INCH PIPE FOUND AT THE PURPORTED SE CORNER OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 4 EAST OF THE HUNTSVILE MERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 04 SECONDS WEST (NORTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES WESTDEED RECORD) 667.50 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH PIPE FOUND, THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING FOR THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE FROM THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING AND ALONG AN EXISTING FENCE LINE, SOUTH 89 DEGREES 53 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 230.59 FEET TO A NAIL FOUND IN THE CENTERLINE OF SHADY GROVE ROAD; THENCE ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF SAID SHADY GROVE ROAD THE FOLLOWING COURSES:

NORTH 32 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 06 SECONDS EAST 55.58 FEET

NORTH 28 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 16 SECONDS EAST 40.90 FEET

NORTH 27 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 52 SECONDS EAST 44.49 FEET

NORTH 21 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST 56.90 FEET

NORTH 19 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 18 SECONDS EAST 253.71 FEET

NORTH 20 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST 78.94 FEET AND

NORTH 18 DEGREES 22 MINUTES 54 SECONDS EAST 64.74 FEET

TO A NAIL FOUND AT A POINT THAT IS SOUTH 00 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 04 SECONDS EAST (SOUTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES EAST-DEED RECORD) 117.47 FEET FROM AN 1 INCH SOLID ROD FOUND ON THE NORTHWESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF SHADY GROVE ROAD; THENCE LEAVING SAID CENTERLINE, SOUTH 00 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 04 SECONDS EAST (SOUTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES EAST-DEED RECORD) 549.41 FEET ALONG AN EXISTING FENCE LINE TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING FOR THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; SAID LANDS CONTAINING 1.31 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND LYING AND BEING IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

In accordance with regulations promulgated by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”) of the United States Department of the Treasury regarding certain non-financed transfers of residential real property to legal entities and trusts, the purchaser at the foreclosure sale may be required to provide identifying and beneficial ownership information necessary to permit compliance with applicable federal reporting requirements. No deed shall be prepared, delivered, or recorded until all required purchaser information, including beneficial ownership information (if applicable), has been timely provided in form and substance satisfactory to the foreclosing mortgagee (or its designee) and any required federal real estate report has been submitted and accepted through FinCEN’s electronic filing system. The failure of any high bidder to timely provide required information, or pay the purchase price and close this sale, shall, at the option of the Mortgagee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and if the bid is rejected, Mortgagee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is able, capable and willing to comply with the terms thereof.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee.

Arvest Bank, Successor in Interest by Merger to Arvest Central Mortgage Company

Mortgagee

William S. McFadden

McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC

718 Downtowner Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36609

July 3, 10, and 17, 2026

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NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, on October 17, 2012, a certain Mortgage was executed by Terrence O. Jones and Patricia E. Jones, husband and wife, as mortgagor(s), in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for One Reverse Mortgage, LLC, its successors and assigns as mortgagee, and was recorded on October 30, 2012, as Instrument Number 3375809 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, State of AL; and

WHEREAS, the Mortgage was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the Secretary) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and

WHEREAS, the Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated June 27, 2019 and recorded on December 2, 2019, as Instrument Number 3494181 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, State of AL; and

WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Mortgage in that the payment due upon the move out of the borrower(s), was not made and remains wholly unpaid as of the date of this notice, and no payment has been made sufficient to restore the loan to currency; and

WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of June 1, 2026 is $181,518.24 and

WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage Deed to be immediately due and payable;

NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, notice is hereby given that on July 24, 2026 during the legal hours of sale, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:

To describe a lot or parcel of land commence at the Northwest corner of the Southeast 1/4-Southeast 1/4, Section 17, Township 10 South, Range 7 East, thence run East and along the North line of said Forty a distance of 660.05 feet to a point, thence deflect to the right so as to form an interior angle of 90 degrees 13 minutes 20 seconds and run a distance of 1306.33 feet to a point, thence deflect 0 degrees 01 minutes 40 seconds to the right and run a dis-tance of 139.4 feet to a point, said point being the point of beginning of the lands herein described, thence continue to run in a straight and direct line a distance of 260.0 feet to a point on the Northerly side of a public road, thence deflect to the right so as to form and interior angle of 116 degrees 34 minutes and run along a tangent to said right-of-way line a distance of 145.58 feet to a point; thence deflect 89 degrees 04 minutes to the right from said tangent and run along the Easterly right-of-way line of a 60.0 feet public street a distance of 367.84 feet to a point; thence deflect to the right so as to form an interior angle of 62 degrees 16 minutes 40 seconds and run a distance of 300.02 feet to the point of beginning. Lying in and being a portion of NE1/4 – NE 1/4, Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 7 East, Etowah County, Alabama, and containing 1.5 acres, more or less, subject to any easements or restrictions of record

Commonly known as: 40 Champion Dr., Gadsden, AL 35904

This sale will take place at the Etowah County Courthouse. The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development estimated bid will be $183,145.84.

There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.

When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $18,314.58 (10% of the Secretary’s bid) in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $18,314.58 must be presented before the bidding is closed. THE DEPOSIT IS NONREFUNDABLE. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.

The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.

If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.

There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. There-fore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.

The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.

The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is based upon the nature of the breach, this loan is not subject to reinstatement. A total payoff is required to cancel the foreclosure sale or the breach must be otherwise cured. A description of the default is as follows: FAILURE TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL BALANCE AND ANY OUTSTANDING FEES, COSTS, AND INTEREST WHICH BECAME ALL DUE AND PAYABLE BASED UPON THE MOVE OUT BY ALL MORTGAGORS.

Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below

Dated this 4th day of June, 2026.

Michael Lindsey

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

Foreclosure Commissioner

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Fax: (801) 328-9714

HWM File: AL24156

July 3, 10, and 17, 2026

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NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Andrew Floyd Nix, and wife and Janice Marie Nix to J.A.M. Consultants, Inc. dated November 29, 2005; said mortgage being recorded on December 14, 2005 as Instrument No. M-2005-5416 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to First Indiana Bank, N.A. by assignment recorded as Instrument No. M-2006-0571 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, BMO BANK N.A. s/b/m with First Indiana Bank, N.A., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on June 10, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NUMBER TWENTY-EIGHT (28) OF CEDAR HILLS FIRST ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED ON PLAT BOOK “H” PAGE 17, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 875 Cornelia Circle, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. Bidders must perform their own due diligence. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

ATTENTION ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS: On March 1, 2026, the data collection and reporting requirements under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) new Anti-Money Laundering Rule (the “Rule”), found at 89 FR 70258, went into effect. The Rule applies to certain residential real estate sale transactions (including nonjudicial foreclosures) where the transfer is to a legal entity or trust, and which includes cash purchases, private financing or financing provided by an institution not subject to a federal Anti-Money Laundering or Suspicion Activity Report requirement. As part of this Rule, purchasers and sellers are required to provide additional information and documentation about themselves, their legal entities, and the source of funds used in the reportable transaction, if applicable.* The collection of this information and documentation is required to comply with the Rule’s federal reporting requirements, if applicable. This notice is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. You are encouraged to consult with your own independent legal counsel if you have questions about how the FinCEN Anti-Money Laundering Rule affects your transaction and whether your transaction is reportable.

* The Rule is the subject of ongoing litigation in several jurisdictions. We suggest that you seek your own legal counsel if you have questions about the status of the Rule and its applicability to your sale, if any.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage, and (3) to confirmation that the successful bidder has timely provided all information required for reporting under the Rule, 89 FR 70258, if applicable.

BMO BANK N.A. S/B/M WITH FIRST INDIANA BANK, N.A.

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 26-08354AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger

05/01/2026,05/08/2026,05/15/2026,07/03/2026

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until July 15, 2026, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

July 3, 2026

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FILE CLAIMS

Misty Silvey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/01/2026 to the Estate of Joan B. Daugherty a/k/a Joan Charlene Daugherty, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 19, 26, and July 3, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

William Scott Dixon was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/07/2026 over the Estate of Annie Marie Dixon, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 19, 26, and July 3, 2026

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FILE CLAIMS

Michael Lavell Barrett was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/08/2026 over the Estate of Sammy Wayne Barrett, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 19, 26, and July 3, 2026

____________

FILECLAIMS

Jessica Bandy was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/12/2026 to the Estate of Roselyn F. Robinson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 19, 26, and July 3, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jerry Max Hood, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/13/2026 to the Estate of Charlotte A. Hood, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 19, 26, and July 3, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Christopher Sean Nelson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/05/2026 to the Estate of Mary Helen Nelson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 3, 10, and 17, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Amy Gilley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/21/2026 to the Estate of Lloyd Ronald Kennedy, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 3, 10, and 17, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Larry Clifford Simmons was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/26/2026 to the Estate of Robert Clifford Simmons, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 3, 10, and 17, 2026

Matthew Brian Waller was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/26/2026 to the Estate of Elizabeth Ann Radcliffe Waller, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 3, 10, and 17, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Chianti Cleggett was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/26/2026 over the Estate of Morris Williams, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 3, 10, and 17, 2026

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FILE CLAIMS

Johnny Leon Phillips was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/26/2026 over the Estate of Leon L. Phillips, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 3, 10, and 17, 2026

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FILE CLAIMS

Gary Kyle Smith was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/03/2026 to the Estate of Ruth Elizabeth Trimble, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 3, 10, and 17, 2026

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FILE CLAIMS

Alyssa W. Ross was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/09/2026 to the Estate of Nina Jo Wardrup, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 3, 10, and 17, 2026

Amy Kathleen McDill Walton was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/09/2026 to the Estate of Wanda Nell McDill, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 3, 10, and 17, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Danny Kenneth Crownover was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/11/2026 to the Estate of Mildred Louise Harris Crownover, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 3, 10, and 17, 2026

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FILE CLAIMS

W. Alan Duke, Jr., Esquire was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/24/2026 over the Estate of Larry Lee Clay, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 3, 10, and 17, 2026

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NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: SANDRA MANN, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2026380

TO: Glenda Barton and any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 4TH day of AUGUST 2026 at 1:00 P.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 16TH DAY OF JUNE 2026

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

June 19, 26, and July 3, 2026

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NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: ANGELA CHASTAIN,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2026-354

TO: Matt Posey and any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 5th day of AUGUST 2026 at 2:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 29TH DAY OF JUNE 2026

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

July 3, 10, and 17, 2026

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NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: MARTHA UPTON, INCAPACITATED

Case #: S-10208

TO: Sara Alexander and any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 12th day of AUGUST 2026 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 30TH DAY OF JUNE 2026

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

July 3, 10, and 17, 2026

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NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: THOMAS EARL FLOYD,

INCAPACITATED

Case #: S-7636

TO: Debbie Howard, Melinda Wilemon, Bo Floyd, Doris Posey, Judy Thapa and unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown any

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 11th day of AUGUST 2026 at 1:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 1ST DAY OF JULY 2026

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

July 3, 10, and 17, 2026

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NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JEFFERY TODD PHILLIPS, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2025-00719

TO: ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JEFFERY TODD PHILLIPS

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court a Petition for to Sell

Property in the Estate of Jeffery Todd Phillips, deceased.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 2nd day of September, 2026 at 2:00 p.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the said Petition to Sell Property in the Estate of Jeffery Todd Phillips, deceased, should not be granted.

DONE THIS THE 1st St DAY OF July 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

July 3, 10, and 17, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Michael R. Strickland and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Michael R. Strickland was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 24th day of JUNE 2026.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 4th day of AUGUST 2026, at 2:00 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 26, July 3 and 10, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Thomas Easter, Jr., and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Thomas Easter, Jr., was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 1ST day of JULY 2026.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 12th day of AUGUST 2026, at 1:30 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 3, 10, and 17, 2026

___________

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

AVIARY PARTNERS, LLC, PLAINTIFF,

VS.

JONES, BARBARA AND ALL OTHER OCCUPANTS, DEFENDANT.

Case No.: 31CV20269000266

Defendant, Barbara Jones, and all other Occupants who are alleged to be unlawfully holding possession of 3426 Madison Avenue, Alabama 35904, must answer the Complaint filed by Aviary Partners, LLC to eject them from the abovedescribed property and for other relief within 30 days of the last date of publication of this Notice or thereafter a Judgment by Default may be rendered against them.

This the 10th day of June, 2026.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Court Clerk

David C. Livingston

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 1621

Gadsden, AL 35902

2565469300

June 12, 19, 26, And July 3, 2026

___________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JERILYN JUNKINS CREED, DECEASED.

CASE NO: 2026-00373

TO: JESSE LARUE DANIELS

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Jerilyn Junkins Creed, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 1st day of September, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Jerilyn Junkins Creed, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

This the 24th day of use June 2026

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

June 26, July 3, and 10, 2026

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2026-00232

STATE OF ALABAMA, EX REL JOHN R. COOPER, DIRECTOR OF THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, Petitioner,

V.

PAUL HAUK for the Estate of Mary Helen Hauk; TERRY WILKES, DONALD WILKES, MICHAEL WILKES, RANDI WILKES HOLT, BECKY NORDGREN, as ETOWAH COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR; CITY OF GADSDEN, Defendants.

NOTICE TO: ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS, CLAIMANTS, OR INTEREST PARTIES CLAIMING RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You are hereby notified the Alabama Department of Transportation, by and through their attorney, John Porter, III., Esquire has filed a complaint in writing seeking to condemn for the ususes and purposes set forth in said complaint that certain real property located in the county of Etowah, State of Alabama, and described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

A part of NW 1⁄4 of the SE 1⁄4 of Section 11, Township 12-S, Range 6-E, identified as Tract No. 100 on Project No. RACR-028-759-002 in Etowah County, Alabama and being more fully described in Deed Book 415, Page 9 as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lot Number Twenty-Two (22), in Block Number Ten (10) in Goodyear Highlands, according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 82 and 83, Probate Office, and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Please be advised that you have thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication to file an answer or other response with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902 and the attorney for the plaintiff, John Porter, III, Esq., 123 Laurel Street, Scottsboro, AL 35768.

You are further notified that the hearing of said complaint has been set by this court for August 19, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., at which time you may appear and answer said complaint or file objections thereto if you so desire.

If the application to condemn is granted by the Court, a Commissioners’ hearing will be scheduled within 30 days thereafter to determine damages which may be due to the defendants. For information on the date and time of such hearing, please contact the Probate Court during regular business hours at 256-549-5333.

This the 24th day of June 2026

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 26, July 3, 10, and 17, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF ADOPTION PROCEEDINGS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY

CASE NO.: 2026-2015

(LARRY MICHEAL MITCHELL, OR ANY UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT)

In the Probate Court of Dekalb County, Alabama.

Notice to: Larry Michael Mitchell, Putative Father, or Any Unknown or Undisclosed Parent of J.D.W.

Please take notice that a Petition to adopt J.D.W., a minor child born to Tabitha Jean Weese on April 28, 2026, in Floyd County, Georgia, was filed the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to contest or support the Petition for Adoption.

Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days from the last date this Notice of Adoption Proceedings is published with the attorney for said Petitioner(s), whose name and address is shown below, and with the Chief Clerk of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, at 300 Grand Avenue SW Ste 100, Fort Payne, Alabama 35967. If you fail to respond within said thirty (30) days, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and as a waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

Done this the 21st day of June, 2026.

Attorney: Amy M. Osborne, Esq.

Osborne Law Firm, LLC.

4770 Eastern Valley Road, Suite 111

The Shoppes at Letson Farms, PBM 106 McCalla, Alabama 35111

205-515-9271

Amy@Osbornadoptions.com

June 26, July 3, 10, and 17, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Alan Knighten, Plaintiff,

v.

CV – 2026 – 900027

Gwendolyn Cofield and Heather Hilton, Defendants

Any persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described below must answer Plaintiff’s Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the newspaper publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

The subject property is described as follows:

The North 1/2 of the South 1/2 of the Southeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 31, Township 10 South, Range 7 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Alabama.

The address of the subject property is 7166 Lay Springs Road, Gadsden, AL 35904.

Done the 22nd day of June, 2026.

Jason Knowles, Attorney for Plaintiff

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

June 26, July 3, 10, and 17, 2026

______________

LEGAL PUBLICATION NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Rainbow City, Alabama’s Appropriate Municipal Official, pursuant to Ordinance No. 565, has made a finding that a building located on the following described property is a dangerous building because it is unsafe to the extent that it is a public nuisance and is subject to demolition:

STREET ADDRESS:

108 Yorkshire Place, Rainbow City, AL 35906

LEGALDESCRIPTION:

Lot Twentytwo (22) in Block “B” in Sherwood Knolls, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “G”, page 17, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Rainbow City, Etowah County, Alabama.

PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

1509320001.069.000, PPIN 48832

INTERESTED PARTIES:

Lynn H. Page

Janet M. Page

Any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

All persons interested in said property are hereby notified that if the unsafe or dangerous condition is not remedied by demolition of said building on said property within 45 days of June 8, 2026, the demolition will be accomplished by the City and the cost thereof assessed against said property. In the meantime, it is ordered that said building and said property be and remain vacated.

A public hearing as provided for by Section 8(a) set forth in Ordinance No. 565 will be held on this matter in the Council Chambers at the Rainbow City Hall, 3700 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, Alabama, on August 24, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Anyone interested in the status of these proceedings should inquire with the Rainbow City Clerk at (256) 4131217 or at 3700 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, Alabama.

June 12, 19, 26, and July 3, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

ARAFAT MUNEER ALLAHHAM whereabouts unknown, must answer ANGEL DAWN CROFT, petition for divorce and other relief by July 31, 2026, or thereafter, a judgement by default may be rendered against him in Case Number DR 2025170GCD, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama. Done this the 9th day of June, 2026.

Luther D. Abel

Attorney for Plaintiff

408 South 4th Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

June 19, 26, July 3 and 10, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATIONFORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, EX REL: ALEA STATE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION REGION F TASK FORCE,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV26900168SJS

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$32,077.00 U.S. Currency

FNX40

SN# FZ2U041398

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Corey Lamar Avery

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the abovedescribed action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the abovedescribed property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of August 2026. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

DONE this the 8th day of June, 2026

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 12, 19, 26, and July 3, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATIONFORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, EX REL: ETOWAH COUNTY DRUG ENFORCEMENT UNIT,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO:CV-26-900213-BTC

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,295.00 U.S.Currency

Glock 23 40 Cal. Pistol

Serial # BXDL255

Glock 17 9mm Pistol

Serial # BKPE410

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Andrea Maliq Jones,

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY AND FIREARMS:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described curreny and firearms. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 17th day of April 2026. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

DONE this the 18th day of June, 2026.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 26, July 3, 10, and 17, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, EX REL: ETOWAH COUNTY DRUG ENFORCEMENT UNIT,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO:CV-26-18-SJS

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,512.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Justin Wilson

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 17th day of April 2026. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

DONE this the 23rd day of June, 2026.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 26, July 3, 10, and 17, 2026

____________

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

CITY OF ATTALLA

THE CITY OF ATTALLA WILL HOLD PUBLIC HEARINGS TO DISCUSS THE REMEDIES FOR NUISANCE/ABATEMENT CASES THAT WILL COME BEFORE THE ATTALLA CITY COUNCIL ON MONDAY, JULY 20, 2026 AT 5:00 P.M. PUBLIC HEARINGS WILL BE HELD AT 612 4TH STREET NW. ATTALLA, ALABAMA. THE FOLLOWING ADDRESSES WILL BE DISCUSSED.

610 MORGAN DRIVE, ATTALLA, AL 35954

920 CLEVELAND AVENUE, ATTALLA, AL. 35954

1326 5TH STREET, NW, ATTALLA, AL 35954

913 1ST STREET,

ATTALLA, AL 35954

131 MULBERRY LANE, ATTALLA, AL 35954

629 HAMMOND AVENUE, ATTALLA, AL 35954

612 & 612 ½ HIGHLAND AVENEUE,

ATTALLA, AL 35954

206 HUGHES AVENUE, ATTALLA, AL 35954

612 MOULTON STREET, ATTALLA, AL 35954

111 HUGES AVENUE, ATTALLA, AL 35954

Mandy Cash, City Clerk

June 26, July 3 and 10, 2026

____________

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

The assessed valuations of all property listed for taxation have been FIXED as provided by law, and the tax return lists showing thereon such assessed values are in the Office of the Revenue Commissioner and open for public inspection. Under the provisions of Title 40 Section 3, Paragraph 20, Code of Alabama 1975, any taxpayer who is not satisfied with the valuation of his property as fixed and entered on return lists as required herein, Must file objections IN WRITING TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT WITHIN THIRTY DAYS FROM FINAL PUBLICATION OF SAID NOTICE to such assessed valuations with the Secretary of the Board of Equalization DESCRIBING EACH ITEM OF PROPERTY AND REASONS FOR MAKING OBJECTIONS TO THE ASSESSED VALUATION THEREON. The Board of Equalization will sit at the County Court House at a later date to consider such protest as herein provided and until all hearings are held. Notification will be mailed for date and time of each protest.

LAST DAY TO FILE IS JULY 24, 2026

Revenue Commissioner

Etowah County, Alabama

June 26, July 3 and 10, 2026

____________

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Amendment No. 772 to the Constitution of Alabama (1901) (Section 94.01 of the Recompiled Constitution of Alabama and hereinafter referred to as “Amendment 772”) that the regular public meeting of the City Council of the City of Rainbow City, Alabama, scheduled to be held at 5:00 p.m. CST on Monday, July 13, 2026 in the Council Chambers of the Rainbow City Municipal Building located at 3700 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, Alabama, will consider a resolution concerning the proposed authorization, execution, and delivery on behalf of the City, of a project agreement with Thrasher Investment Group, LLC for the proposed Cobblestone Square development located on Highway 77 (PIN 47649). The city will provide a onetime donation of chert, not to exceed 400 triaxle loads with an estimated value of $28,000.00. The Company proposes a capital investment of approximately $4,000,000 to $6,000,000.00 and is expected to create 30 to 40 jobs during the initial phase with additional employment opportunities as future phases are completed. The public benefit to be achieved by the proposed authorization, execution, and delivery of this project agreement will be (i) promoting local economic and industrial development and stimulating the local economy, (ii) increasing employment opportunities in the city, and (iii) increasing the City’s tax base, resulting in additional tax revenues for the city. The city represents and warrants to the Company that it has the power under the constitution and laws, and Amendment 772, of the State of Alabama to grant this incentive. You are invited to be present at the Public Hearing and express your opinion on the proposed agreement and whether it serves a valid and sufficient public purpose.

The City of Rainbow is committed to making meetings accessible to all. If you need accommodation, please contact Beth Lee at least 24 hours before the meeting.

Joe Taylor, Mayor

Beth Lee, City Clerk

July 3, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Notice is hereby given that Robinson & Sons Construction Services, Inc., 80 5th Ave, Haleyville, AL 35565, has completed the Mountain View Tank Reconditioning for The City of Gadsden. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the above-named Contractor, and Krebs Engineering, Inc, 2100 River Haven Drive, Suite 100, Birmingham, AL 35244 205-987-7411.

June 26, July 3 and 10, 2026

____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Dominguez and Persons, LLC, has completed the Contract for Construction of Rainbow City Recreation Center located in Rainbow City, Alabama for The City of Rainbow City and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

GOODWYN, MILLS AND CAWOOD, INC.

2701 1st Avenue South, Suite 100

Birmingham, Alabama 35233

(205) 879-4493

July 3, 10, 17, and 24, 2026

__________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that GKL Companies, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Re-roofing of Southside Athletic Building located at 2764 School Drive, Southside, AL. 35907 for the State of Alabama and County of Etowah, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify B. Criag Lipscomb – Architect, LLC, 436 Chestnut Street, Gadsden AL 35906

GKL Companies, Inc.

2323 East Greenview Avenue

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

July 3, 10, and 17, 2026

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 10:00am CST, Tuesday, July 14, 2026 for Resurfacing of Paving at Carlisle Elementary School: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Bid Documents may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 436 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. Bidders may receive digital documents from the Architect at no cost.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

A prebid conference shall be held at the architect’s office on Monday, July 13, 2026 at 9am CST.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect

Architect,

256-390-5657,

craig@bclarch.com

June 26, July 3 and 10, 2026

____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 11:00am CST, Tuesday, July 14, 2026 for Parking Lot Lighting at Southside Athletics: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Bid Documents may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 436 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. Bidders may receive digital documents from the Architect at no cost.

A prebid conference shall be held on Monday, July 13, 2026 at 11am CST at the architect’s office.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect,

256-390-5657,

craig@bclarch.com

June 26, July 3, and 10, 2026

____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 10:00am CST, Tuesday, July 23, 2026 for Bi-directional Amplifiers at West End Elementary, Hokes Bluff High School and Highland Elementary: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Bid Documents may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 436 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. Bidders may receive digital documents from the Architect at no cost.

A prebid conference shall be held on Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 10am CST at the architect’s office.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, BArchitect,

Phone: 256-390-5657

Email: craig@bclarch.com

July 3, 10, and 17, 2026

____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

FEDERAL AID PROJECT NO. TAPSU-TA24(907)

CITY OF SOUTHSIDE

ETOWAH, ALABAMA

SEALED BIDS WILL BE RECEIVED BY THE CITY OF SOUTHSIDE AT 2255 HIGHWAY 77 SOUTHSIDE, AL 35907 UNTIL 11:00 A.M., TUESDAY. JULY 21, 2026, AND AT THAT TIME PUBLICLY OPENED FOR CONSTRUCTING THE FOLLOWING:

SIDEWALKS, CURB RAMPS, AND CROSSWALKS ALONG THE SOUTH SIDE OF SCHOOL DRIVE FROM POWELL STREET TO SR-77 AND ALONG THE WEST SIDE OF SR-77 FROM SCHOOL DRIVE TO GLENN DRIVE.

THE BRACKET ESTIMATE ON THIS PROJECT IS FROM $500,000.00 – $600,000.00. THIS BRACKET RANGE IS SHOWN ONLY TO PROVIDE GENERAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO CONTRACTORS AND BONDING COMPANIES CONCERNING THE PROJECT’S COMPLEXITY AND SIZE. THIS BRACKET SHOULD NOT BE USED IN PREPARING A BID, NOR WILL THIS BRACKET HAVE ANY BEARING ON THE DECISION TO AWARD THE CONTRACT. THE PRINCIPAL ITEMS OF WORK ARE APPROXIMATELY AS FOLLOWS:

THE PROJECT CONSISTS OF:. SIDEWALKS, CURB RAMPS, AND CROSSWALKS ALONG THE SOUTH SIDE OF SCHOOL DRIVE FROM POWELL STREET TO SR-77 AND ALONG THE WEST SIDE OF SR-77 FROM SCHOOL DRIVE TO GLENN DRIVE.

THE ENTIRE PROJECT SHALL BE COMPLETED IN 45 WORKING DAYS.

TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR CONSIDERATION, BIDS MUST BE SUBMITTED ON COMPLETE ORIGINAL PROPOSALS MADE AVAILABLE BY THE OWNER. BID DOCUMENTS (INCLUDING PLANS AND PROPOSALS) ARE AVAILABLE AT THE OFFICE OF GOODWYN MILLS CAWOOD, LLC, LOCATED AT 117 JEFFERSON ST N, HUNTSVILLE AL 35801. UPON PAYMENT OF A ONETIME ADMINISTRATIVE FEE OF $20.00 FOR DIGITAL ACCESS/FILE SHARING ACCESS AND/OR PAYMENT OF $100.00 FOR EACH SET. SAID COST REPRESENTS THE COST OF PRINTING, REPRODUCTION, HANDLING AND DISTRIBUTION; THEREFORE, NO REFUND WILL BE GRANTED. CHECKS SHALL BE MADE PAYABLE TO GMC. CONTACT BROOKE.GIBSON@GMCNETWORK.COM TO OBTAIN A SET. NO BID DOCUMENTS WILL BE DISTRIBUTED LATER THAN 24 HOURS PRIOR TO THE SCHEDULED OPENING OF BIDS.

A CASHIER’S CHECK (DRAWN ON AN ALABAMA BANK) OR BID BOND FOR 5% OF THE AMOUNT BID (MAXIMUM OF $10,000.00) AND MADE PAYABLE TO THE CITY OF SOUTHSIDE MUST ACCOMPANY EACH BID AS EVIDENCE OF GOOD FAITH.

IT IS NOT REQUIRED THAT A CONTRACTOR BE LICENSED IN ORDER TO SUBMIT A BID; HOWEVER, PRIOR TO AWARD OF A CONTRACT, PROPER PROOF OF ALL APPLICABLE LICENSURES MUST BE PROVIDED BY THE CONTRACTOR. PROOF OF INSURANCE COVERAGES OF THE TYPES AND AMOUNTS AS SET FORTH IN THE PROJECT SPECIFICATIONS WILL BE REQUIRED OF THE CONTRACTOR, AND ANY AND ALL SUBCONTRACTORS, PRIOR TO BEGINNING WORK. THE CONTRACTOR WILL BE REQUIRED TO PERFORM WORK AMOUNTING TO AT LEAST 30% OF THE TOTAL CONTRACT COST WITH HIS OWN ORGANIZATION.

CONTRACTOR PREQUALIFICATION IS NOT REQUIRED TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. HOWEVER, THE AWARD OF THE CONTRACT WILL NOT BE MADE TO ANY BIDDER WHO, AT THE TIME OF THE AWARD, IS CONSIDERED BY THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION (ALDOT) TO BE DISQUALIFIED FROM BIDDING, NOR TO ANY BIDDER WHO IS AN AFFILIATE OF OR HAS A CORPORATE OFFICER, DIRECTOR, OR PRINCIPAL OWNER WHO IS A CORPORATE OFFICER, DIRECTOR, OR OWNER OF, ANOTHER PERSON WHO IS PRESENTLY DISQUALIFIED BY ALDOT. FURTHER DETAILS AND DEFINITIONS REGARDING THIS PROVISION ARE INCLUDED IN SECTION 102 OF SPECIAL PROVISION 22-LPA-001.

THIS IS A FEDERALLY FUNDED PROJECT THROUGH ALDOT. THE PROPOSED WORK SHALL BE PERFORMED IN CONFORMITY WITH THE RULES AND REGULATIONS FOR CARRYING OUT THE FEDERAL HIGHWAY ACT AND OTHER ACTS AMENDATORY, SUPPLEMENTARY, OR RELATIVE THERETO. THIS PROJECT IS SUBJECT TO THE CONTRACT WORK HOURS AND SAFETY STANDARDS ACT AND ITS IMPLEMENTING REGULATIONS. MBE/DBE PARTICIPATION IS ENCOURAGED; HOWEVER, NO SPECIFIC MBE/DBE GOALS HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR THIS PROJECT.

MINIMUM WAGE RATES FOR THIS PROJECT HAVE BEEN PRE-DETERMINED BY THE SECRETARY OF LABOR AND ARE SET FORTH IN THE ADVERTISED SPECIFICATIONS.

IN ACCORDANCE WITH TITLE VI OF THE CIVIL RIGHTS ACT OF 1964, 78 STAT. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 AND TITLE 49, CODE OF FEDERAL REGULATIONS, DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, SUBTITLE A, OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY, PART 21, NONDISCRIMINATION IN FEDERALLY-ASSISTED PROGRAMS OF THE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION ISSUED PURSUANT TO SUCH ACT, ALL BIDDERS ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT IT WILL BE AFFIRMATIVELY ENSURED THAT IN ANY CONTRACT ENTERED INTO PURSUANT TO THIS ADVERTISEMENT, MINORITY BUSINESS ENTERPRISES WILL BE AFFORDED FULL OPPORTUNITY TO SUBMIT BIDS IN RESPONSE TO THIS INVITATION AND WILL NOT BE DISCRIMINATED AGAINST ON THE GROUNDS OF RACE, COLOR, RELIGION, SEX, OR NATIONAL ORIGIN IN CONSIDERATION FOR AN AWARD.

THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS IS RESERVED.

HONORABLE JOEY STATUM, MAYOR

2255 HIGHWAY 77

SOUTHSIDE, AL 35907

256-442-9775

July 3, 2026

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ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PROJECT:

Attalla City Park and Attalla Sports Complex Recreational Improvements

Project No. M-052

FY 2024 LWCF Grant #: 24-LW-1095

OWNER: The City of Attalla, Alabama

Separate sealed bids for the construction of the Attalla City Park and Attalla Sports Complex Recreational Improvements will be received by The City of Attalla at the City Hall of Attalla at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL, 35954 until 10:00 A.M. CDST on Thursday July 30, 2026 in the Council Chambers and then at said place publicly opened and read aloud. The project will consist of excavation and grading, pouring concrete, constructing tennis and pickleball courts and installing lighting for the courts.

The Contract Documents may be examined at the Attalla City Hall or copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained from The City of Attalla Engineering Department. Upon request, documents will be shipped after all shipping and handling charges are collected.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best and most responsible bidder. All bidders must comply with requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instruction to Bidders.

All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying the license number on the outside of the envelope in which the Proposal is delivered.

Buy America Preference: The Grantee must comply with the requirements of the Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act, 41 USC 8301 note, and all applicable rules and notices, as may be amended, if applicable to the Grantee’s infrastructure project. Pursuant to HUD’s Notice, “Public Interest Phased Implementation Waiver for FY 2022 and 2023 of Build America, Buy America Provisions as Applied to Recipients of HUD Federal Financial Assistance” (88 FR 17001), any funds obligated by HUD on or after the applicable listed effective dates, are subject to BABA requirements, unless excepted by a waiver.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

THE CITY OF ATTALLA

BY: Larry Means, Mayor

July 3, 10, 17, and 24, 2026

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LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage units will be auctioned off on July 13, 2026, beginning at 10:00 A.M. on the premises of Dixie Mini Storage Auction, located at 429 4TH ST SW, Attalla, AL 35954

Mary Garmany #24

Kenya Sigh #37C

Taylor Medley #45

Ariel Wyatt #58 & #480

Wendy Burke #107

Latasha Word #176, #376, & #387

Regena Harris #295

Tony Fordham #334

Kristin Love #359

Lily E Cole #43

Dixie Mini Storage

429 4th Street S.W.

Attalla, AL 35954

Phone (256)538-2203

July 3 and July 10, 2026

__________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 07/31/2026 at 9:00 am.

2006 BMW 3 Series

VIN: WBAVB17566NK32943

A&J Towing LLC

4975 Hopper Road

Altoona, AL. 35952

July 3 and 10, 2026

___________

ORDINANCE

NO. 0-18-26

Amending City Code Section 6-45

Review of application; hearing

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

Section 6-45 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Gadsden is hereby amended to exclude the Police Department from having to review applications for alcohol licenses and to alter the time for which public notice of the hearing is required to be published.

The amended version shall read as follows:

Sec. 6-45. Review of application; hearing.

(a) Every person applying for an alcoholic beverage license shall file in the city revenue department a copy of the application to the state alcoholic beverage control board including the criminal background report provided by the Alabama Bureau of Investigation (ABI) or the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to the state alcoholic beverage control board. Said Report shall not be older than six months.

(b) The revenue department shall notify the building official, the planning department and the fire department

(c) The planning department shall review the application to determine if the proposed business location is properly zoned for such a use and if there are any land use or other prohibitions on the sale of alcoholic beverages at that location, and shall recommend to the city clerk whether or not the application should be approved, and, if not, the reason why it is not recommended.

(d) Other departments may make comments and recommendations to the city clerk on whether the license should be issued.

(e) Departments should make their reports within 30 days of the filing of the application with the revenue department. The hearing must be held no later than 20 days after the planning department has submitted its recommendations. When the city clerk has received the recommendation from the planning department, the city clerk shall set the application for a public hearing before the city council.

(f) Notice of the hearing will be sent by first class mail to the applicant at the business address listed on the application (and to the owner of the property if different from the applicant), published once in a newspaper of general circulation in the city at least four days prior to the hearing, and sent to any person who has a written request on file with the city clerk to be notified in writing of any request for an alcoholic beverage license within 300 feet of his property. In addition, the owner of the property where the applicant proposes to operate shall prominently post notice on the property. The applicant shall pay all costs of providing notice, but in no case less than $50.00.

(g) At the hearing, the council will hear any person who wishes to address the issue of whether the application for that particular site by that particular person should be approved.

(h) Among the factors that the city council may consider in making its decision on the application are:

(1) Zoning.

(2) The character and reputation of the applicant.

(3) The applicant’s criminal record according to the reports submitted to the state alcoholic beverage control board.

(4) Location of place of business, including proximity to residences, schools, churches, etc.

(5) The applicant’s compliance with alcoholic beverage laws of the city, state and other jurisdictions.

(6) The applicant’s general attitude towards the sale of alcoholic beverages.

(7) Recommendations of the administrative staff of the city departments.

(8) Any other fact that would be relevant to the decision.

(i) After the hearing has concluded, the council must by majority vote approve the application, state its reasons for denying the application or continue the application until it obtains information reasonably necessary to make its decision.

(j) The approval by the council is conditional on compliance with all building and life safety codes of the city. If the application is approved, a certificate of occupancy must be issued by the building department before the applicant is permitted to open for business at the approved location.

(k) No hearing shall be required for the renewal of an existing license by the same licensee, for the change of the name of a licensee, for the transfer of a license to a person, firm or corporation affiliated in business with the existing licensee, or for a special events license where the event occurs on only one day. No hearing shall be required if the city council has previously approved the issuance of one type or category of alcoholic beverage license for the premises to the same applicant and the business has continued to operate pursuant to that approval, unless the change is from offpremise sales to onpremise sales. If the state alcoholic beverage control board requires a new license because the licensee failed to re-new the state license in a timely manner, no hearing shall be required if there is otherwise no change in the applicant, location or type of alcoholic beverage license.

(l) If an applicant fails to appear at the hearing after being properly notified and has not made a request for a continuance, the council may proceed with the hearing and make a decision in the absence of the applicant.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 30, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

July 3, 2026

___________

ORDINANCE

NO. O-19-26

Amending City Code Section 118-191

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

Section 1. Section 118-191 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Gadsden is amended to read as paragraph (a) and will read as follows:

Sec. 118-191. – Restricted parking generally.

(a) No person shall park a vehicle in the parking area located on First Street and in the parking lot to the east and south of the police building between Broad Street and Locust Street. These restricted spaces shall be reserved for Gadsden Police Department employees.

(b)Violation of the provisions of this section shall be punished by a fine of $15.00.

Section 2. The section, subsections, paragraphs, sentences, clauses and phrases of this ordinance are severable. If any section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance is declared unconstitutional or invalid by a valid judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction, such judgment shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance. The city council declares that it is its intent that it would have enacted this ordinance without such invalid or unconstitutional provisions.

Section 3. The provisions of this ordinance repeal any prior ordinance or provision of the Gadsden City Code to the extent of any conflict.

Section 4. This ordinance shall become effective upon publication.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on June 30, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

July 3, 2026

__________

ORDINANCE

NO. O-20-26

Amending Capter 74, Article X, Sections 74-291(b) and 74-293 and Chapter 2, Article VII, Section 2-334 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Gadsden, Alabama

WHEREAS, in 1999 (0-61-99) the City of Gadsden last amended the lodging tax

rate; and

WHEREAS, the City of Gadsden desires to impose an additional five (5) percent privilege or license surcharge on lodging charges; and

WHEREAS, the additional lodging tax imposed by this ordinance shall be used primarily for the construction and operations of the Gadsden Athletic Center; and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

Section 1. Chapter 74, Article X, Section 74-291 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Gadsden is amended to read as follows:

Sec. 74-291-Levy of tax.

(a) For the privilege of engaging or continuing within the city in the business

activities referred to in this section, there is hereby levied, in addition to all

other taxes of every kind imposed by law, and shall be collected as provided

in this article, a privilege or license tax against the person on account of the

business activities and in the amounts to be determined by the application of rates against gross receipts as provided in subsection (b) of this section.

(b) There is hereby levied and imposed, in addition to all other taxes of every

kind imposed by law, a privilege or license tax upon every person engaging

in the business of renting or furnishing any rooms, lodgings or accommodations to transients for a consideration, in an amount to be determined by the application of the rate of ten (10) percent of the charge for such rooms, lodgings, or accommodations, including the charge for use or rental of personal property and services furnished in such room. The tax shall

not apply to rooms, lodgings or accommodations supplied for a period of 180 continuous days or more in any place.

(c) There is hereby levied and imposed, in addition to all other taxes of every

kind now imposed by law, a privilege or license surcharge upon every person

engaging or continuing in this city in the business of renting or furnishing any tourist camp, tourist cabin, place or space for tent camping, place or space provided for a motor home, travel trailer, self-propelled camper or house car, truck camper, or similar recreational vehicle commonly known as a R.V. regularly furnished to transients for a consideration, in an amount of $5.00 per night per accommodations. There is exempted from the surcharge levied under this section any rentals or services taxed under division 1, commencing with Code of Ala. § 40-23-1, of article 1, chapter 23, title 4. The surcharge shall not apply to rooms, lodgings, or accommodations supplied for a period of 30 continuous days or more in any place.

Section 2. Chapter 74, Article X, Section 74-293 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Gadsden is amended to read as follows:

Sec. 74-293-Disposition of Revenue

Seventy (70) percent of the proceeds from the tax levied in this article shall be placed in the lodgings tax fund.

Section 3. Chapter 2, Article VII, Section 2-344 of the Code of Ordinances of

the City of Gadsden is amended to read as follows:

Sec. 2-344.- Lodgings tax fund.

The lodgings tax fund is to be restricted and used primarily for the construction and/or operations of the Gadsden Athletic Center, the Venue and for promotion of events in the city. No money in this fund shall be expended or paid as an incentive or abatement of lodging taxes.

Section 4. The section, subsections, paragraphs, sentences, clauses and phrases of this ordinance are severable. If any section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance is declared unconstitutional or invalid by a valid judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction, such judgment shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance. The city council declares that it is its intent that it would have enacted this ordinance without such invalid or unconstitutional provisions.

Section 5. The provisions of this ordinance repeal any prior ordinance or provision of the Gadsden City Code to the extent of any conflict.

Section 6. This ordinance shall become effective on 10/1/2026.

I certify that this ordinance was duly adopted by the City Council of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on June 30, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

APPROVED on June 30, 2026.

Craig Ford, Mayor

July 3, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

City of Gadsden

CDBG Program Office

90 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-549-4537

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Gadsden.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On Monday, July 20th, the City of Gadsden will submit a request to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of funds, for the disposition of vacant property owned by the Great Gadsden Housing Authority and pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, as amended, 42 U.S.C. § 4321, et seq., to undertake. The proposed project includes the disposition of 3.56 acres by the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) from the Starnes Park Housing Development property. No construction or ground disturbance will occur during the disposition; however, ALDOT proposes to construct a portion of the East Gadsden Connector on the acres disposed of from the Greater Gadsden Housing Authority. This project will utilize State of Alabama DOT funding only and will not utilize any HUD funding.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City of Gadsden has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the City of Gadsden CDBG Program Office located at 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. The file will be made available electronically, upon request, by contacting Angie Reaves at areaves@cityofgadsden.com.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the City of Gadsden CDBG Program Office located at 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. All comments received by Monday, July 20, 2026 will be considered by the City of Gadsden prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The City of Gadsden certifies to HUD/Alabama that its Certifying Officer consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s Alabama approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Gadsden to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Gadsden’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Gadsden; (b) the City of Gadsden has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or findings required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to HUD/State of Alabama Office of Public & Indian Housing The Plaza, 417 20th Street, North, Suite 700, Birmingham, AL 35203. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Craig Ford

City of Gadsden Mayor/Certifying Officer

90 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

256-549-4646

dosullivan@cityofgadsden.com

July 3, 2026

______________

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage units will be auctioned on July 8, 2026 beginning at 10:00 A.M. on the business premises of Southtowne Mini Warehouses, Southtowne is located at 199 Wood-land Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, AL. 356906.

Tammi Powell – Unit 144

Sonya Atchison- Unit 361

Dezira Blount – Unit 411

Myra Anderson – Unit 476

Fredrick Miller – Unit 523

Jennifer Drummond – Unit 538

Phillip McGuire – Unit 660

Steve Powell – Unit 788

Countney Lumpkin – Unit 797

Susan Black – Unit 48-6

John Parris – Unit 13-28

Janice Cornutt – Unit 49-20

Ashleigh Allen – Unit 52-14

Joseph Hooks – Unit K-8

Jacqueline Looney – Unit 326

Gabrielle Estes – Unit 398

Marlana Pruitt – Unit 427

Fatima Bibb – Unit 512

Tracy Shaw – Unit 536

Joe Gierlarowski – Unit 577

Ranesha Candis – Unit 685

Frankie Pollard – Unit 792

Bryan Charlton – Unit 827 & 830

Angela Nelson – Unit 13-11

Annette Barge – Unit 13-23

Heidi Rajecki – Unit 52-18

Lanalda Woods – Unit 83-14

Southtowne Mini Warehouses

199 Woodland Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

July 3, 2026