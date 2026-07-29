Legals for 7/31/2026 – 8/06/2026

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE.

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jeremy B Davies, a married man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Home Loans, its successors and assigns, on May 12, 2023, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3557764; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on August 20, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot Number Fifteen (15) in Block Number Nine (9) of Rainbow Park, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 18 and 19, Probate Office, of Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 600 Palace Ave , Rainbow City, AL 35906. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds in the amount of the winning bid made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The sale will be conducted subject to: (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) final confirmation with the Mortgagee/Transferee, and if applicable, (3) collection of purchaser information needed to comply with the reporting requirements under the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s Residential Real Estate Reporting Rule (31 C.F.R. Part 1031) and reimbursement of any fees and expenses incurred as a result of the collection of such information. The Mortgagee/Transferee and Tiffany & Bosco, P.A shall not be liable for any damages whatsoever. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the bid amount. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 26-09197-PM-AL

July 17, 24, and 31, 2026

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FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by the mortgage given by Jacqueline Leach, as Mortgagor, to G & M Homes, LLC, as Mortgagee, dated June 19, 2020, and recorded as Instrument Number 3524517, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and the Mortgagee, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell, at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the door of the Etowah County Courthouse in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 13th day of August, 2026, the following described property to-wit:

Lot Twenty-one (21), in Block Thirty-one (31), of Garden City Residential Subdivision No. 1, according to the plat or map thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “C”, pages 408 and 409, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This the 22nd day of July, 2026.

G & M Homes, LLC, Mortgagee

/s/ James C. Inzer, III

Inzer, Haney, McWhorter & Haney, LLC

Attorney for Mortgagee

July 24, 31, and August 7, 2026

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NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMACOUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by John Micah Turner, unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Stockton Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated November 29, 2023; said mortgage being recorded on December 1, 2023 as Instrument No. 3566930 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Servis One, Inc. DBA BSI Financial Services by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2026, Page 3607741 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Servis One, Inc. DBA BSI Financial Services, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on September 16, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Fourteen (14) in Block “A”, and Lots Number Nine (9) and Ten (10) in Block “D”, in Casey Estates Rearrangement, according to the map or plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book “H”, page 34, in the Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama. SAVE AND EXCEPT the following described property: Commence at the northwest corner of the Lot Number 10, Block “D”, Casey Estates, as recorded in Plat Book “H”, page 34, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and run in an easterly direction along the north line of said Lot Number 10 for a distance of 238.24 feet to the beginning point of this description; thence deflect 90 degrees 23 minutes to the right for a distance of 138.86 feet to a point on the northwesterly line of Sherry Lane; thence deflect 115 degrees 16 minutes to the left and run along the northwesterly line of said Sherry Lane for a distance of 219.76 feet to a point of curve; thence run in a northeasterly direction along the northwesterly line of said Sherry Lane on a curve to the right for a distance of 119.00 feet to the north-east corner of said Lot Number 10; thence run in a westerly direction along the north line of said Lot Number 10 for a distance of 307.80 feet to the point of beginning. The above described property embracing a portion of the Lot Number 10, Block “D”, Casey Estates, as recorded in Plat Book “H”, page 34, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 216 Casey Dr, Gadsden, AL 35903-1402.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. Bidders must perform their own due diligence. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

ATTENTION ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS: On March 1, 2026, the data collection and reporting requirements under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) new Anti-Money Laundering Rule (the “Rule”), found at 89 FR 70258, went into effect. The Rule applies to certain residential real estate sale transactions (including nonjudicial foreclosures) where the transfer is to a legal entity or trust, and which includes cash purchases, private financing or financing provided by an institution not subject to a federal Anti-Money Laundering or Suspicion Activity Report requirement. As part of this Rule, purchasers and sellers are required to provide additional information and documentation about themselves, their legal entities, and the source of funds used in the reportable transaction, if applicable.* The collection of this information and documentation is required to comply with the Rule’s federal reporting requirements, if applicable. This notice is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. You are encouraged to consult with your own independent legal counsel if you have questions about how the FinCEN Anti-Money Laundering Rule affects your transaction and whether your transaction is reportable.

* The Rule is the subject of ongoing litigation in several jurisdictions. We suggest that you seek your own legal counsel if you have questions about the status of the Rule and its applicability to your sale, if any.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage, and (3) to confirmation that the successful bidder has timely provided all information required for reporting under the Rule, 89 FR 70258, if applicable.

SERVIS ONE, INC. DBA BSI FINANCIAL SERVICES

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-06822AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

July 31,August 7 and 14, 2026

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FILE CLAIMS

Sarah Lynn Nation was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/11/2026 over the Estate of Perry Ellis Wain, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 17, 24, and 31, 2026

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FILE CLAIMS

Matthew Mabrey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/12/2025 over the Estate of Barbara Laverne Pritchett, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 17, 24, and 31, 2026

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FILE CLAIMS

Valerie W. Johnson and John Curtis Wright, II was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 06/04/2026 to the Estate of Helen Wright, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 17, 24, and 31, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Larissa Grannelle Rice was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/09/2026 over the Estate of Donna Roden Hicks, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 17, 24, and 31, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jose Marcos Cruz was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/10/2026 over the Estate of Marcos Cruz Alarcon, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 17, 24, and 31, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Sylenia Belle Wilson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/10/2026 over the Estate of Bradley Scott Wilson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 17, 24, and 31, 2026

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FILE CLAIMS

John C. McLean, Conservator was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/09/2026 over the Estate of Sally McLean, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 17, 24, and 31, 2026

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FILE CLAIMS

Theodore Noah Henry was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/10/2026 to the Estate of Leilani Sue Myers, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 17, 24, and 31, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Frank W. Bailey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/09/2026 over the Estate of Donald Wayne Wiggs, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 17, 24, and 31, 2026

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FILE CLAIMS

Cyndi McElroy was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/12/2026 over the Estate of Robert McElroy, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 17, 24, and 31, 2026

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FILE CLAIMS

Cerry Mike Greer was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/23/2026 to the Estate of Rayfyl IL Greer, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 31, August 8, and 14, 2026

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FILE CLAIMS

Stephanie Garrard and Jackie Garrard was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/07/2026 to the Estate of Deloris Faye Harrison, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 31, August 8, and 14, 2026

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FILE CLAIMS

David Benton King, Esq. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/08/2026 to the Estate of Janice Collier, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 31, August 8, and 14, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Danny P. Brady was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/22/2026 to the Estate of Jeffery S. Hopper, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 31, August 8, and 14, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Patrick Keith Hill was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/22/2026 to the Estate of Mary Lou Hill, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 31, August 8, and 14, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Mary Loriene Rodgers Harden was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/09/2026 to the Estate of Rosa Retencie Rodgers Holland, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 31, August 8, and 14, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Christian Prater was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/10/2026 over the Estate of Lawrence L. Prater, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 31, August 8, and 14, 2026

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FILE CLAIMS

Terry Lee White was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/13/2026 to the Estate of Shirley White Rubin, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 31, August 8, and 14, 2026

________

FILE CLAIMS

Debra Jan Greenhaw was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) 06/25/2026 to the Estate of Van Norris Greenhaw, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 31, August 8, and 14, 2026

________

FILE CLAIMS

Kimberly Bailey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/26/2026 over the Estate of Philip Anthony Bailey, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 31, August 8, and 14, 2026

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NOTICE OF ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 2026-00325

THE ESTATE OF: JONATHAN EDWARD FULENWIDER, DECEASED.

An Amended Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of JONATHAN EDWARD FULENWIDER, Deceased, having been submitted to the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate, by Petitioners, JUSTIN EDWARD FULENWIDER and KYLE AUSTIN FULENWIDER, on the 9TH day of July, 2026; notice is hereby given that all persons contesting said Petition shall file a response thereto with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902, within thirty (30) days of this date of publication.

Done this 27th day of July 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

July 31, 2026

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NOTICE OF ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF: JASON MATTHEW STEARNS, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2025-00668

A Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of JASON MATTHEW STEARNS, Deceased, having been submitted to the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate, by Petitioner, DEBORAH A. EDMONDSON on the 17TH day of October, 2025; notice is hereby given that all persons contesting said Petition shall file a response thereto with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902, within thirty (30) days of this date of publication.

Done this 24th day of July 2026

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

July 31, 2026

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NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: MALCOLM WELLS, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-755

TO: Amanda Wells Rectenwald and any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 19 day of AUGUST 2026 at 2:00 P.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 13TH DAY OF JULY 2026

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 17, 24, and 31, 2026

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NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 2026-00306

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JOYCE LORRAINE WOODS POSEY, DECEASED.

TO: KELVIN WOODS AND ULANDAUS WOODS; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to be in the Last Will and Testament of Joyce Lorraine Woods Posey, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 1st day of September, 2026 at 2:30 p.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Joyce Lorraine Woods Posey, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

DONE THIS THE 14th DAY OF July 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

July 17, 24, and 31, 2026

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NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF PATRICIA ANN WILLIS JOLLEY, DECEASED

Case No.: 2026-00071

TO: LITA BRUCE; whereabouts unknown.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to be in the Last Will and Testament of Patricia Ann Willis Jolley, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 8th day of September, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Patricia Ann Willis Jolley, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

DONE THIS THE 15th DAY OF July 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

July 17, 24, and 31, 2026

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NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: YANG “KUMI” FLYNN,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2026-241

TO: Gavin Flynn and any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 18th day of AUGUST 2026 at 2:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 10TH DAY OF JULY 2026

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

July 17, 24, and 31, 2026

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NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: PHYLLIS JONES, INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-409

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO SELL REAL PROPERTY was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 2ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 21ST DAY OF JULY 2026

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 24, 31, and August 7, 2026

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NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: LOWELL JONES, INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-410

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO SELL REAL PROPERTY was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 2ND day of SEPTEMBER, 202 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 21ST DAY OF JULY 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 24, 31, and August 7, 2026

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NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: CAMERON FLOWERS, A MINOR

Case #: 2026-268

TO: Carlton Flowers and any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP (MINOR) of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 2ND day of SEPTEMBER 2026 at 2:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 21ST DAY OF JULY 2026

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 24, 31, and August 7, 2026

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NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF PATRICIA BOHANNON, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2023-00117

TO: CRYSTAL HASSE AND TIFFANY NUNN; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument

purporting to be in the Last Will and Testament of Patricia Bohannon, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 8th day of September, 2026 at 10:30 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Patricia Bohannon, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

Done this the 21st Day of July 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

July 24, 31, and August 7, 2026

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NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: JOHN WHITE, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2026-389

TO: Tacsha White and any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 8th day of SEPTEMBER, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 22ND DAY OF JULY 2026

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 31, August 7, and 14, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: SHARON FAYE FULLER, INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2024-371

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO SELL REAL PROPERTY was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 8TH day of SEPTEMBER 2026 at 2:00 P.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 29TH DAY OF JULY 2026

Scott Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 31, August 7 and 14, 2026

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NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Richard Butterworth, and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Richard Butterworth, was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 9TH day of JULY 2026.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 18th day of AUGUST 2026, at 2:00 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 17, 24, and 31, 2026

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NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2026-900368

DWAYNE ROWE, Plaintiff,

vs.

EMMA LOU DAVIS, AGUSTA HALE,

CORA HARRELL, JOE HARRELL, et al.

Defendan ts.

The Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, and any other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described below, must answer Plaintiffs’ Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

The subject property is described as follows:

Parcel #1:15-06-13-2-000-017.000

One (1) acre in the Northwest corner of the following described land; Six (6) acres in the Northwest corner of the Northeast-Northwest Quarter (NE 1/4 of NW 1/4) Section (13) Township (12) Range (6) in East Gadsden Etowah County, Alabama, as shown of the Record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County Alabama. The above described acre being a square acre being the same property as described as Parcel #15-06-13-2-000-017.000.

Parcel #2:15-06-13-2-000-018.000

A lot or parcel of land 55 feet wide by 138 feet long and described as beginning at a point in the North line of the NE1/4 of the NW 1/4 which point is 10 feet Easterly measured along said North line from the Northwest corner of said forty; thence in a Southerly direction and parallel to the West line of said forty a distance of 138 feet to a point; thence in an Easterly direction and parallel to the North line of said forty a distance of 55 feet to a point; thence in a Northerly direction and parallel to said West line a distance of 138 feet to a point in the North line of the forty; thence in a westerly direction along the North line of said forty a distance of 55 feet to the point of beginning, and lying and being in the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) in Section Thirteen (13) Township Twelve (12) South of Range Six (6) East, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel #3:15-06-13-2-000-054.000

Lot number 2 Block 1 in the Hale Subdivision G-323 East Gadsden, Section 13 Township 12S R 6E, Lying and Situated and being in Etowah County, Alabama, as recorded in Book 1792 page 101.

Done the 15th day of July, 2026.

/s/SONNY J. STEEN

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Joshua B. Sullivan

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: 256-547-7200

July 24, 31, August 7 and 14, 2026

_____________

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, CV-2026-900117.00

EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA, Plaintiff

v.

MELISSA HIGDON, JASON BAILEY, and JENNIFER CANADY, Defendants

To: Jason Bailey and Jennifer Canady

You have been made a defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Plaintiff seeking partition by sale of that real property situated in Etowah County commonly identified as 305 McElroy Street SE, Attalla, Alabama 35954, more particularly described as:

T/L-2024 NO 108’ LT 1 BLK 2 MEADOWLAWN NO 1 PLAT E 155 ATTALLA SEC 16 TWP 125 R SE BK 1222 PG 307 MEADOWLAWN E-155#1 LOT 001 (PT) BLK 2. (Parcel #16-05-16-0-001-087.000)

You are required to mail or hand-deliver a written response to the complaint in this action to the Etowah County Circuit Clerk, 801 Forrest Ave. #202, Gadsden, AL 35901 with a copy to Gilbert C. Steindorff IV, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is: Reynolds, Reynolds & Little, LLC, 2100 Southbridge Parkway, Suite 228, Birmingham, Alabama 35209.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 14th DAY OF AUGUST, 2026, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE LAST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. FAILING TO ANSWER OR PLEAD IN RESPONSE WILL RESULT IN A DEFAULT BEING ENTERED AGAINST YOU.

Gilbert C. Steindorff IV

Reynolds, Reynolds & Little, LLC

2100 Southbridge Parkway, Suite 228

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

205.225.7372

Email: gcsiv@rrllaw.com

July 24, 31, August 7, and August 14, 2026

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2026-00128

STATE OF ALABAMA, EX REL JOHN R. COOPER, DIRECTOR OF THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION,

Petitioner,

V.

THE ESTATE OF LARETHA BOGGS; BECKY NORDGREN, as the ETOWAH COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR,

Defendants.

NOTICE TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, CLAIMANTS, OR INTERESTED PARTIES CLAIMING RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You are hereby notified the Alabama Department of Transportation, by and through their attorney, John Porter, III., Esquire has filed a complaint in writing seeking to condemn for the ususes and purposes set forth in said complaint that certain real property located in the county of Etowah, State of Alabama, and described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

A part of the SE % of the SE 1⁄4 of Section 11, Township 12-S, Range 6-E, identified as Tract No. 121 on Project No. RACR-028-759-002 in Etowah County, Alabama and being more fully described as follows:

Begin at the Southernmost corner of Lot 1 (One) Block 1 (One) Manos’ Subdivision and run Northeasterly along the Southeast side of said Lot 1 (One) for a distance of 72.1 feet to a point; thence run Northerly along the East line of said Lot 1 (One) for a distance of 22 feet more or less, to a point in the centerline of a ditch; thence run Northwesterly and along said centerline of said ditch to a point in the Northerly line of said Lot 1 (One); thence run Southerly and Southeasterly along the Westerly and Southwesterly lines of said Lot 1 (One) to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of Lot 1 (One) Block 1 (One) Manos’ Subdivision according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 249, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Lot Number Seven (7) in Block Number one (1) in Manos’ Subdivision, according to map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 249, Office of the Judge of Probate, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

Please be advised that you have thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication to file an answer or other response with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902 and the attorney for the plaintiff, John Porter, III, Esq., 123 Laurel Street, Scottsboro, AL 35768.

You are further notified that the hearing of said complaint has been set by this court for September 1, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., at which time you may appear and answer said complaint or file objections thereto if you so desire.

If the application to condemn is granted by the Court, a Commissioners’ hearing will be scheduled within 30 days thereafter to determine damages which may be due to the defendants. For information on the date and time of such hearing, please contact the Probate Court during regular business hours at 256-549-5333.

This the 7th day of July 2026

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

July 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2026

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2026-00226

STATE OF ALABAMA, EX REL JOHN R. COOPER, DIRECTOR OF THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION,

Petitioner,

V.

ESTATE OF DAVID PHILIP TARVIN; BECKY NORDGREN, as the ETOWAH COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR,

Defendants.

NOTICE TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, CLAIMANTS, OR INTERESTED PARTIES CLAIMING RIGHT, TI-TLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You are hereby notified the Alabama Department of Transportation, by and through their attorney, John Porter, III., Esquire has filed a complaint in writing seeking to condemn for the ususes and purposes set forth in said complaint that certain real property located in the county of Etowah, State of Alabama, and described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

A part of NE % of the SE % of Section 10, Township 12-S, Range 6-E, identified as Tract No. 130 on Project No. RACR-028-759-002 in Etowah County, Alabama and being more fully described as follows:

Parcel 1 of 1

Commencing at the intersection of the present East R/W line of Griffin Ave. and the present South R/W line of S 9th Street; thence Southeast and along the said present R/W line a dis-tance of 183 feet, more or less, to a point on the acquired R/W line (said line offset 100’ LT and parallel with centerline of project), which is the point of BEGINNING; thence N 71°23′21′′ E and along the acquired R/W line a distance of 20.22 feet to a point on the grantor’s S property line; thence S 68°30′ 48′′ W and along the grantor’s said property line a distance of 20.19 feet to a point on the present East R/W line of Griffin Avenue; thence N 21° 29′ 48′′ W and along the said present R/W line a distance of 1.01 feet to the point and place of BEGINNING, containing 0.01 acre, more or less.

Please be advised that you have thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication to file an answer or other response with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902 and the attorney for the plaintiff, John Porter, III, Esq., 123 Laurel Street, Scottsboro, AL 35768.

You are further notified that the hearing of said complaint has been set by this court for September 1, 2026 at 10:30 a.m., at which time you may appear and answer said complaint or file objections thereto if you so desire.

If the application to condemn is granted by the Court, a Commissioners’ hearing will be scheduled within 30 days thereafter to determine damages which may be due to the defendants. For information on the date and time of such hearing, please contact the Probate Court during regular business hours at 256-549-5333.

This the 2nd day of July 2026

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

July 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2026

___________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2026-00227

STATE OF ALABAMA, EX REL JOHN R. COOPER, DIRECTOR OF THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION,

Petitioner,

V.

ESTATE OF ELIZABETH WILKES; TERRY WILKES; DONALD WILKES; MICHAEL WILKES; RANDI WILKES HOLT; BECKY NORDGREN, as ETOWAH COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR; MIDLAND FUNDING, LLC; CITY OF GADSDEN,

Defendants.

NOTICE TO: TERRY WILKES, DONALD WILKES, MICHAEL WILKES, RANDI WILKES HOLT AND ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS, CLAIMANTS, OR INTERESTED PARTIES CLAIMING RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You are hereby notified the Alabama Department of Transportation, by and through their attorney, John Porter, III., Esquire has filed a complaint in writing seeking to condemn for the ususes and purposes set forth in said complaint that certain real property located in the county of Etowah, State of Alabama, and described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

A part of SW 1⁄4 of the SE 1⁄4 of Section 11, Township 12-S, Range 6-E, identified as Tract No. 103 on Project No. RACR-028-759-002 in Etowah County, Alabama and being more fully described in INSTR# 3300336 as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lot Five (5), in Block Sixteen (16) in Goodyear Highlands, according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 82 and 83, Probate Office, and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Please be advised that you have thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication to file an answer or other response with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187,

Gadsden, AL 35902 and the attorney for the plaintiff, John Porter, III, Esq., 123 Laurel Street, Scottsboro, AL 35768

You are further notified that the hearing of said complaint has been set by this court for September 1, 2026 at 10:15 a.m., at which time you may appear and answer said complaint or file objections thereto if you so desire.

If the application to condemn is granted by the Court, a Commissioners’ hearing will be scheduled within 30 days thereafter to determine damages which may be due to the defendants. For information on the date and time of such hearing, please contact the Probate Court during regular business hours at 256-549-5333.

This the 2nd day of July 2026

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

July 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2026

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2026-00245

STATE OF ALABAMA, EX REL JOHN R. COOPER, DIRECTOR OF THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, Petitioner,

V.

RICHARD WOODS AS SUCCESSOR TO GEORGE L. WOODS; BECKY NORDGREN, as the ETOWAH COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR; CITY OF GADSDEN, Defendants.

NOTICE TO: JAMES WOODS, DERRICK WOODS, RICHARD WOODS, JOSEPH WOODS AND ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS, CLAIMANTS, OR INTERESTED PARTIES CLAIMING RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You are hereby notified the Alabama Department of Transportation, by and through their attorney, John Porter, III., Esquire has filed a complaint in writing seeking to condemn for the ususes and purposes set forth in said complaint that certain real property located in the county of Etowah, State of Alabama, and described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

A part of NW 4 of the SW 4 of Section 10, Township 12-5, Range 6-E, identified as Tract No. 49 on Project No. RACR-028-759-002 in Etowah County, Alabama and being more fully described as follows:

Parcel 1 of 1:

Commencing at the intersection of the present east R/W line of Stroud Ave and the present south R/W line of 10th Street N; thence southeasterly and along said present R/W line a dis-tance of 127 feet, more or less, to a point on the acquired R/W line (said point offset 120’ LT and perpendicular to centerline of project at station 101+55.87), which is the point of BEGINNING; thence S 63°58′30′′ E and along the acquired R/W line a distance of 294.13 feet to a point on the acquired R/W line (said point offset 120’ LT and perpendicular to centerline of project at station 104+50.00); thence S 52°19′17′′ E and

along the acquired R/W line a distance of 99.04 feet to a point on the acquired R/W line (said point offset 100’ LT and perpendicular to centerline of project at PT station 105+47.00); thence following the curvature thereof an arc distance of 456.55 feet and along the acquired R/W line to a point on the present west R/W line of Alabama and Tennessee River Railroad (said point also on the acquired R/W line (said point offset 100’ LT and perpendicular to centerline of project at PT station 110+46.42) (said arc having a chord bearing of S 75°19′27′′ E, a _counterclockwise direction, a chord distance of 465.55 feet and a radius of 1160.00 feet); thence S 47°10′34′′ E and along said present R/W line a distance of 28.83 feet to a point on the present north R/W line of Decatur Street; thence S 89°24’54” W and along said present R/W line a distance of 504.22 feet to a point on the present east R/W line of Stroud Ave; thence N 38°53’13” W and along said present R/W line a distance of 203.60 feet to a point on said

present R/W line; thence N 45°19’33” W and along said present R/W line a distance of 243.96 feet to the point and place of BEGINNING, containing 1.41 acre(s), more or less.

Please be advised that you have thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication to file an answer or other response with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902 and the attorney for the plaintiff, John Porter, III, Esq., 123 Laurel Street, Scottsboro, AL 35768.

You are further notified that the hearing of said complaint has been set by this court for September 15, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., at which time you may appear and answer said complaint or file objections thereto if you so desire.

If the application to condemn is granted by the Court, a Commissioners’ hearing will be scheduled within 30 days thereafter to determine damages which may be due to the defendants. For information on the date and time of such hearing, please contact the Probate Court during regular business hours at 256-549-5333.

This the 22nd day of July2026.

Soctt W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

July 31, August 7, 14, and 21, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. 31-CV-2025-900343.00

THE SOUTHERN BANK COMPANY, PLAINTIFF

VS.

ARRIVA BEST SECURITY, INC. & AMOIFO KOFFI, DEFENDANT

TO: ARRIVA BEST SECURITY, INC.

AMOIFO KOFFI, REG AGENT

5482 WILSHIRE BLVD, SUITE 219

LOS ANGELES, CA 90036

AMOIFO KOFFI

9955 DURANT DR, UNIT 304

BEVERLY HILLS, CA 90210

You are hereby notified that the above-styled action, seeking judgment against the Defendants, ARRIVA BEST SECURITY, INC. & AMOIFO KOFFI, was filed against you in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, and that by reason of an Order for service of summons by publication hereinbefore entered by the Court on June 16, 2026, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff’s attorney, Burt W. Newsome, whose address is 194 Narrows Drive, Suite 103, Birmingham, AL 35242, an answer to the Complaint within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you to-wit, by the 30th day of August, 2026.

Dated this the 16th day of June, 2026.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Newsome Law, LLC

194 Narrows Dr, Suite 103

Birmingham, AL 35242

Ph. (205) 747-1970

Fax (205) 747-1971

Email: burt@newsomelawllc.com

July 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF PENDENCY SUIT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY

Civil Action No. 31-CV-2026900181.00

JOE WISE and PATRICIA WISE, Plaintiffs,

A PARCEL OF LAND IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

And the Estate of Norma Jean Rhodes, deceased, and all Fictitious Defendants claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, or if any Defendant is deceased, such a Defendant’s heirs or devises shall be made parties in their stead.

In the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, there is pending in Case Number CV-2026900181.00, a verified Bill of Complaint filed by the Plaintiffs, Joe Wise and Patricia Wise, on the 27th day of March, 2026, against the below-described lands, lying in Etowah County, Alabama, and against the Estate of Norma Jean Rhodes, deceased; and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, lien or encumbrance on said lands and to clear up all doubts or disputes concerning the same. Plaintiffs claim to own all of said land in fee simple absolute, free of all liens and encumbrances. The subject property is described as follows:

Parcel #1:

The East Quarter (maps as east 1⁄2) of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (E1⁄4 of NW1⁄4 of SE1⁄4) in section Nineteen (19), Township Eleven (11) South, Range Five (5) East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel #2:

To reach the point of beginning, begin at the northwest corner of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, Section 19, Township 11, Range 5 East of

Huntsville Meridian and run south and along the west line of said forty 525 feet to a point, which said point is the point of beginning to describe the property herein conveyed; and from said point of beginning run south and along the west line of

said forty 551.25 feet to a point; thence run east and parallel with the north line of said forty 400 feet to a point; thence run north and parallel with the west line of said forty 551.25 feet to a point; thence run west and parallel with the north line of said forty 400 feet to the point of beginning; and being a part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NE1⁄4 of SE1⁄4), in Section Nineteen (19), Township Eleven (11) South, Range Five (5) East of Huntsville Meridian, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, demur or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or September 21, 2026; or else suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them; it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint. Your response must be tiled with the Circuit Clerk, Cassandra “Saro” Johnson, Etowah county Courthouse, 801 Forrest Ave. #202. Gadsden. AL 35901.

Done this 15th day MAY 2026

CASSANDRA JOHNSON

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama

Counsel for Plaintiff:

Jessica Guthrie-Hudson

Palisades Title & Land, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

204 3rd St, N.

Oneonta, AL 35121

205-706-6942

July 31, August 7, 14, and 21, 2026

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No. 31-CV-2026-900327.00

Lucriferous Holdings LLC, Plaintiff,

v.

Mary Lynn S. Klinefelter; Lydia S. Loftin, her heirs or assigns if deceased; Sarah S. Marler, her heirs or assigns if deceased; Betty Sue Hicks, her heirs or assigns if deceased; Becky Nordgren, Etowah County Revenue Commissioner; A parcel of real property located at 1830 Mount Zion Ave, Gadsden, Alabama 35904; and all unknown persons who may claim any title, interest, lien, or encumbrance in the subject property, Defendants.

Notice is hereby given that a verified complaint has been filed by Lucriferous Holdings LLC seeking foreclosure of ad valorem tax liens pursuant to Ala. Code § 40-10-197, to quiet title in rem pursuant to Ala. Code § 6-6-560 et seq., and ejectment following foreclosure. This action concerns the following real property located in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lot Number Thirty-Five (35), in Block Number Two (2), in Edgewood Subdivision according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Book of Town Plats “D”, page 247, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, and lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Parcel No.: 15-03-07-4-000-145.000 Common address: 1830 Mount Zion Ave, Gadsden, Alabama 35904

This notice is directed to all defendants named above, including all unknown persons, heirs, or entities who may claim any right, title, interest, lien, or encumbrance in the property.

All persons claiming any title, interest, lien, encumbrance, or right of redemption in the property must appear and respond within thirty (30) days after the final publication of this notice, or they shall be forever barred from asserting any claim to the property. All responses must be filed on or before the 8th day of September 2026, being thirty (30) days after the last date of publication. This notice is issued for the purpose of perfecting service upon all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the complaint.

Pursuant to Ala. Code § 40-10-197(c)(3), any person with a right to redeem the property may do so at any time prior to the entry of final judgment in this action by filing a timely answer or motion in this court. A judgment quieting title may cause a person with an interest in or claim on the property to lose that interest or claim. Any person claiming an interest in the property may appear in this action. Any person who is entitled to redeem may request that the property be sold at public auction. In summary, if you do not want to lose any interest or equity you may have in the property, you must take all required measures to appear in and respond to this tax lien foreclosure action.

Dated this 29th day of June 2026.

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Court Clerk Etowah County,

STANLEY & ASSOCIATES, LLC

201 20th Street South

Irondale, Alabama 35210

Telephone: (205) 451-4196

July 17, 24, 31, and August 7, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE THE MATTER OF: K.W., MINOR CHILD

CASE NO. JU-2025-56.02

To: Selena Grace Woody and Unknown father

You are hereby given notice that a petition has been filed by Etowah County Department of Human Resources requesting that your parental rights be terminated to K.W. born 01/13/2024 to Selena Grace Woody. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama and with the Petitioner’s Attorney, Sheri W. Stallings, Assistant Attorney General, STATE OF ALABAMA DEPT. OF HUMAN RESOURCES 220 West Main Street, Centre, AL. 35960 within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A parent had the right to representation of an attorney in dependency or a termination of parental rights trial, and, if indigent the Court may appoint an attorney if requested. Should the parent desire a court appointed attorney, application should be made immediately upon receipt of notice of the action, by contacting the Clerk of the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama on or before the July 31, 2026.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk Etowah County, Alabama

Sheri W. Stallings

Assistant Attorney

General

Etowah County Department of Human

Resources

204 South River Street

Centre, AL 35960

Phone 256-266-1270

Fax 256-266-1272

July 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: W.B.M., a minor child

CASE NO.: JU-2024-329.02

NOTICE TO: TRINITY RENFROE, the father

You are hereby given notice that a Petition has been filed by the Etowah County Department of Human Resources seeking to terminate your parental rights to minor child W.B.M., a minor child born to Hannah Morgan on November 27, 2024. You must file an Answer to the Petition with the Clerk of the Etowah County Juvenile Court within fourteen (14) days from the date of last publication of this notice. If you fail to file an Answer within the allowed time, a judgment by default may be entered against you. You are further notified that you have the right to have an attorney represent you in this matter, and if you cannot afford to hire an attorney, one can be appointed by the Court to represent you. The Petition is presently set for hearing at 9:00 a.m. on August 31, 2026, at the Etowah County Judicial Building, 801 Forrest Ave., Gadsden, Alabama 35901. You may appear at the hearing and contest the Petition.

Dated this 15th day of July 2026

Cassandra Johnson,

CLERK OF COURT

Laura T. Lloyd

Attorney for Etowah County DHR

P.O. Box 81 / 819 West Main St., Suite C

Centre, AL 35960

July 17, 24, 31, and

August 7, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: J.J.D.T., a minor child

CASE NO.: JU-2024271.02

NOTICE TO:

BRITTANY GOSS,

the mother

You are hereby given notice that a Petition has been filed by the Etowah County Department of Human Resources seeking to terminate your parental rights to minor child J.J.D.T., a minor born to Brittany Goss on August 11, 2022. You must file an Answer to the Petition with the Clerk of the Etowah County Juvenile Court within fourteen (14) days from the date of last publication of this notice. If you fail to file an Answer within the allowed time, a judgment by default may be entered against you. You are further notified that you have the right to have an attorney represent you in this matter, and if you cannot afford to hire an attorney, one can be appointed by the Court to represent you. The Petition is presently set for hearing at 9:00 a.m. on August 26, 2026, at the Etowah County Judicial Building, 801 Forrest Ave., Gadsden, Alabama 35901. You may appear at the hearing and contest the Petition.

Dated this 15th day of July, 2026.

Cassandra Johnson,

CLERK OF COURT

Laura T. Lloyd

Attorney for Etowah County DHR

P.O. Box 81 / 819 West Main St., Suite C

Centre, AL 35960

July 17, 24, 31, and

August 7, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: A.F.G. CASE NO.: JU-2016-292.04

IN RE: A.H.G. CASE NO.: JU-2016-293.04

NOTICE TO: DEREK CRANFORD, the father

You are hereby given notice that a Petition has been filed by the Etowah County Department of Human Resources seeking to terminate your parental rights to minor child A.F.G., a minor child born to Shaina Guyton on November 2, 2014, and A.H.G., a minor child born to Shaina Guyton on November 2, 2014. You must file an Answer to the Petition with the Clerk of the Etowah County Juvenile Court within fourteen (14) days from the date of last publication of this notice. If you fail to file an Answer within the allowed time, a judgment by default may be entered against you. You are further notified that you have the right to have an attorney represent you in this matter, and if you cannot afford to hire an attorney, one can be appointed by the Court to represent you. The Petition is presently set for hearing at 9:00 a.m. on August 27, 2026, at the Etowah County Judicial Building, 801 Forrest Ave., Gadsden, Alabama 35901. You may appear at the hearing and contest the Petition.

Dated this 15th day of

July, 2026.

Cassandra Johnson,

CLERK OF COURT

Laura T. Lloyd

Attorney for Etowah

County DHR

P.O. Box 81 / 819 West Main St., Suite C

Centre, AL 35960

July 17, 24, 31, and August 7, 2026

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Hudak Construction Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation of Wallace Hall Classroom and Theater Entrance Improvements at 1001 George Wallace Drive Gadsden, AL 35903 for the Alabama Community College System and Gadsden State Community College (Owners), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan and Associates Architects, P.C., 300 Chase Park South, Suite 200, Hoover, AL 35244

Hudak Construction Co., Inc.

400 W. Meighan Blvd.

Gadsden, AL 35901

July 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2026

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

Owner: Fords Valley and Highway 278 Water Cooperative

Locality: Piedmont, Alabama 36272

Engineer: Three Notch Group, Inc.

Fords Valley and Highway 278 Water Cooperative (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project:

Contract No. 2 – Water Main Improvements

DWSRF/ARPA FS010332-01

Bids for the construction of the Project will be received in person from properly licensed contractors at the offices located at 9529 U.S. Highway 278 E., Piedmont, Alabama 36272 until Tuesday, August 4th at 10:00 AM local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

The Project includes the following Work:

The base bid installation includes approximately 10,500 L.F. of 8” PC 200 PVC and 2,500 L.F. of 8” PC 250 PVC water main and associated appurtenances. Additional additive alternate work is as follows;

Additive Alternate No. 1 – 2,800 L.F. of 6” PC 200 PVC water main and associated appurtenances.

The Owner requires the Project to be Substantially Completed within 120 Calendar Days after the date when the Contract Time commences to run, and completed and ready for final payment within 150 Calendar Days after the date when the Contract Time commences to run.

Copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Agent, Three Notch Group, Inc (Michelle Wilson – michelle.wilson@3notch.com). Printed copies are available for a non-refundable fee in the amount of $200.00 per set. Copies in .pdf format are available via email at no cost to the bidder.

Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be issued. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Agent.

The attention of bidders is called to the provisions of State Law Governing General Contractors, as set forth in Title 34, Chapter 8, Article 1, Code of Alabama of 1975, as amended; and the provisions of said law shall govern bidders insofar as applicable. The above-mentioned provisions of the Code make it illegal for the Owner to consider a bid from anyone who is not properly licensed under such code provisions. In addition, bidders must carry the MU classification as listed in the latest edition of the Roster of the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, Montgomery, Alabama. The Owner will not consider any bid unless the bidder produces evidence that they are so licensed. All nonresident contractors preparing bids shall submit with their bid evidence of proper registration with the Alabama Secretary of State as a foreign corporation, and a Certificate of Good Standing as a Foreign Corporation from the State of Alabama Department of Revenue.

The attention of nonresident bidders is called to the provisions of Alabama Law, Title 39, Chapter 3, Code of Alabama 1975, as amended, whereby In the letting of public contracts in which any state, county, or municipal funds are utilized, except those contracts funded in whole or in part with funds received from a federal agency, preference shall be given to resident contractors, and a nonresident bidder domiciled in a state having laws granting preference to local contractors shall be awarded Alabama public contracts only on the same basis as the nonresident bidder’s state awards contracts to Alabama contractors bidding under similar circumstances; resident contractors in Alabama, are to be granted preference over nonresidents in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Issued by:

Owner: Fords Valley and Highway 278 Water Cooperative

By: Felix Firestone

Title: President

July 17, 24, and 31, 2026

____________

INVITATION TO BID

BID INFORMATION

A. Project: Industrial Tank Recoating

B. Owner: Attalla Water Works Board

C.Engineer: Canyon Engineering, LLC

1.2

ANNOUNCEMENT

A. Your firm is invited to submit a sealed Bid for the project listed above. The Owner will receive Bids at the Attalla Water Works Board Office, located at 509 4th Street NW, Attalla, Alabama, 35954, until 11:00 AM local time on the 20th day of August 2026, at which time and place the Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids not received by the indicated time will not be opened.

B. Project Description: Cleaning, blasting, minor repairs, recoating, and disinfecting of a 500,000 gallon welded steel elevated water tank known as the Industrial Tank.

C. Owner requires the Project to be completed in 60 calendar days.

D. Bidding Documents for a Unit Price contract may be obtained from the office of the Canyon Engineering, LLC, 1912 Gault Avenue N, Fort Payne, Alabama, 35967. Electronic copies will be available via a free download to all potential bidders. Paper sets are available upon receipt of a $60.00 non-refundable amount per set.

E. Potential bidders may view the Bid Documents at the office of Canyon Engineering by appointment only.

F. Bidders will be required to provide Bid security according to the requirements in Document 002113 – Instructions to Bidders and Document 003100 – Available Project Information.

G. Refer to other Bidding requirements as described in Document 002113 – Instructions to Bidders and Document 003100 – Available Project Information.

H. Submit your Bid on the Bid Form provided. Bidders are required to submit the bid form, bid bond, and the E-Verify documents at the time of the bid. Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope bearing the name and address of the bidder, the bidder’s General Contractor’s license number, the project name, and bid date. Bidders are asked not to submit the full contract documents and specifications book at the time of the bid.

I. Bidders must carry the Painting and Sandblasting construction classification as listed in the roster of the Alabama State Licensing Board for General Contractors to be considered for the award of the project.

J. Your Bid will be required to be submitted under a condition of irrevocability for a period of 60 calendar days after submission.

K. The Owner reserves the right to waive irregularities and to accept or reject any or all Bids.

James G (Chuck) Chitwood, P.E.

President

Canyon Engineering

P.O. Box 680021

Fort Payne, AL 35968

(256) 558-0773

chuck@canyonengineeringllc.com

July 24, 31, August 7 and 14, 2026

_____________

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

NOTICE OF A PROPOSED MODIFICATION OF A MEDICAL WASTE MANAGEMENT FACILITY UNDER THE ALABAMA SOLID WASTES & RECYCLABLE MATERIALS MANAGEMENT ACT AND REQUEST FOR COMMENTS

PUBLIC NOTICE – 422

Etowah County

MWT AL Ops, LLC (“MWT”) has applied to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) for a proposed modification of its Medical Waste Management Facility Permit (Permit Number TRTS-080421-2802). MWT is located at 4618 Airport Road in Rainbow City, Etowah County, Alabama, and is enclosed by a fence that features a locked gate. MWT has proposed expanding its existing permitted facility by adding a 30,000 square foot building that will house an additional medical waste treatment unit utilizing pyrolysis. On February 22, 2023, MWT was permitted by ADEM to utilize the alternative technology of pyrolysis for medical waste treatment. The types of medical wastes for treatment at the facility would remain all medical waste defined in Rule 335-17-1-02 of the ADEM Administrative Code that are recommended by the equipment manufacturer.

Copies of the permit application, and the permit are available for public inspection electronically via www.adem.alabama.gov/newsEvents/publicNotices.cnt and the complete application is available at the following location Monday – Friday (except legal holidays), 8:00 am to 5:00 pm by appointment. A nominal fee for copying and/or mailing may be charged. Arrangements for copying should be made in advance.

Russell A. Kelly, Chief

Permits and Services Division

ADEM

1400 Coliseum Blvd.

[Mailing address: PO Box 301463; Zip 36130-1463]

Montgomery, Alabama 36110-2400

(334) 271-7714

permitsmail@adem.alabama.gov

Persons wishing to comment may do so, in writing or by email, to the Department’s named contact above within 35 days following the publication date of this notice. In order to affect final decisions, comments must offer technically substantial information that is applicable to the proposed permit or application.

A written request for a public hearing may also be filed within that 35-day period and must state the nature of the issues proposed to be raised in the hearing. The Director shall hold a public hearing upon receipt of a significant number of technical requests.

After consideration of all written comments, review of any public hearing record, and consideration of the requirements of the Alabama Solid Wastes & Recyclable Materials Management Act, and applicable regulations, the Department will make a final determination. The Department will develop a response to comments which will be posted to the Department’s website at http://app.adem.alabama.gov/eFile/. To find the response to comments and final permit determination, you may search by the permit number listed in this notice.

The Department maintains a list of interested individuals who are emailed legal notices regarding proposed permits. If you wish to receive such notices, please sign up on our website https://adem.alabama.gov/ by entering your email address on the left side of the page and clicking the submit button.

Notice is hereby given on this 31st day of July, 2026, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Edward F. Poolos

Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

July 31, 2026

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following units will be auctioned or otherwise disposed of on August 13, 2026 beginning at 9 a.m. on the premises of Stock It N Lock It Mini Storage located at 3403 Rainbow Parkway, Rainbow City, AL, 35906.

Mia Chalkey – Unit 188-G

Brandon Giles – Unit 187-G

Wes Gwin – Unit 95-D, 159-F and 503-L

Paige Halasinski – Unit 142-F

Jacob Morgan – Unit 236-I

Andy Street – Unit 309-K

Justin Wade – Unit 213-H

July 31 and August 7, 2026

___________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage units will be auctioned on August 12, 2026 beginning at 10:00 A.M. on the business premises of Southtowne Mini Warehouses, Southtowne is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, AL. 356906.

Roosevelt Johnson – Unit 49, 62-764

Catie Hall – Unit 92

Tami Powell – Unit 144

Jacqueline Looney – Unit 326

Sonya Atchinson – Unit 361

Dezira Blount – Unit 411

Tabatha Mobuary – Unit 421

Ryne Smith – Unit 475

Fredrick Milliner – Unit 523

Jessica Spears – Unit 520

Jennifer Drummond – Unit 538

Rhonda Usry – Unit 544

Mary Butler – Unit 581

Dazaree Turner – Unit 6-5

Chris Smith – Unit 715

Jacob Cornelious – Unit 717

Ligaya Furguson – Unit 34-1A

Barbara Mashburn – Unit 13-12

Regina Holliday – Unit 34-18

Katie Barcomb – Unit 52-17

Lanalda Woods – Unit 83-14

Southtowne Mini Warehouses

199 Woodland Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

July 31 and August 7, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 9/05/2026 at 8:00 am.

2017 Ford F-150 XLT

VIN: 1FTEW1CP1HFB04542

Tommy Tows

1912 3rd Street

Attalla, AL. 35954

(256) 490-3715

July 24 and 31, 2026